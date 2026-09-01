AJC Varsity Linebackers, running backs lead the way for AJC Varsity top performances from Week 2 (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Top five *Lee County LB Jace Murray had 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB pressures in a 23-20 victory over Florida’s Miami Carol City, the consensus No. 16 team nationally. *Lumpkin County RB Joseph Alvarez rushed for 318 yds and three touchdowns on 31 carries in a 42-28 victory over Pickens. *Monroe Area WR/DB Bryce Bell had 10 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 43 yards on four carries, had six solo tackles and broke up three passes in a 52-35 win over Loganville. *Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in a 47-26 victory over Brooks County.

*Sandy Creek LB JT Austin had three solo tackles, three assists, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB hurries in a 21-0 victory over Douglas County. Best of the rest *ACE Charter QB Ace Hatcher passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown and led his team from a 20-3 deficit in the final six minutes of a 23-20 victory over Washington County. *Aquinas RB/LB Elijah Hutchinson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had a team-leading five solo tackles and two tackles for loss in a 28-14 victory over Washington-Wilkes. *Athens Christian LB/TE Conner Zwirn had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hurries, deflected a pass, blocked an extra-point try and caught a 13-yard pass in a 33-0 loss to Strong Rock Christian.

*Baldwin QB Kamden Patterson was 17-of-23 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 41 yards and made four tackles in a 35-26 victory over Hephzibah.

*Benedictine RB/WR Eron Mallard had four receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards on four carries in a 48-17 victory over Hebron Christian. *Berrien WR Cole Stone had four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns and scored a 2-point conversion in a 35-12 victory over Early County. *Brantley County RB Malachi Saunders rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, averaged 26 yards on two punt returns and had three tackles and two assists in a 26-6 victory over Lanier County. *Bremen TE/LB Thacker Dudley had three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles in a 41-3 victory over Haralson County. *Brentwood RB Tristan Robinson rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 49-27 victory over Gatewood.

*Brunswick QB Keygan Walker, playing only the first half, was 6-of-6 passing for 190 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Groves. *Camden County WR Sean Green had six receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Glynn Academy. *Carrollton QB CJ Cypher was 23-of-30 passing for 324 yards and six touchdowns in a 61-6 victory over Columbia. *Cass LB Zach Stiles had three solo tackles, five assists, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in a 50-29 victory over Sprayberry. *Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 16-of-26 passing for 299 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 63-23 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Coahulla Creek RB Tyler Douglas had 255 all-purpose yards, including 153 rushing, and scored on a 92-yard run in a 41-0 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. *Commerce RB Marco Huff rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, caught two passes for 35 yards and had six tackles and a sack in a 21-13 victory over East Jackson. *Crisp County RB Derrell “LJ” Brown rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and scored two 2-point conversions in a 50-0 victory over Dooly County. *Dacula QB RJ Perry was 16-of-19 passing for 277 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 43-35 loss to Jackson County. *Dougherty QB Micah Joyner was 10-of-17 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 32-29 victory over 12-point favorite Sumter County.

*Early County RB Chandler Means rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown and had 10 tackles in a 35-12 loss to Berrien. *East Coweta RB Justin Brown rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 56-35 victory over Newnan. *East Paulding RB Philantae Lumpkin rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over Harrison. *Edmund Burke Academy RB/LB/PK Ryan Reddick rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, made six tackles, broke up two passes and was 6-of-6 on extra points in a 42-0 victory over Trinity Christian of Dublin. *Franklin County RB Carson Cheek rushed for 265 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over East Hall.

*Gilmer RB/DB McCoy Sutton carried three times for 30 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, scored a safety, made six tackles and one tackle for loss and broke up a pass in a 35-14 victory over Fannin County. *Gordon Lee RB Hyrum Hasty had 124 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns on seven touches in a 21-7 victory over Ridgeland. *Greater Atlanta Christian QB Michael Miller was 16-of-22 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 24-17 victory over Calhoun. *Griffin RB Kelvin Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 23 carries and scored both of his team’s touchdowns in a 14-7 victory over Jackson of Atlanta. *Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Stephens County.

*Jasper County DB MJ Maddox had seven tackles, broke up two passes and returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in a 32-22 victory over Mary Persons. *Jeff Davis RB/DB Mark Durden rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and intercepted a pass in a 42-7 victory over Clinch County. *Jefferson WR/DB Carter Perrin had four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown in a 55-21 victory over Westside of Anderson, South Carolina. *LaFayette RB Bryson Penson rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries, caught two passes for 120 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 56-13 victory over Dade County. *Lincoln County RB/LB Aiden Jones rushed for 80 yards on eight carries, caught two passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had eight solo tackles in a 48-41 loss to Westside of Augusta.

*Lowndes LB Ronnie Mitchell had five solo tackles, six assists, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in a 38-0 victory over Harris County. *Macon County WR Ja’Marion Stewart had five receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-0 victory over Wilcox County. *McIntosh County Academy RB Josh Griffin rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and had 148 kick and punt return yards in a 25-7 loss to Charlton County. *Milton LB Roman Tumminia had eight solo tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, a sack and a blocked punt in a 22-21 loss to Blessed Trinity. *Mitchell County WR Jerran Grissom had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-26 victory over Hawkinsville.

*Montgomery County ATH Zaden Waller rushed for 107 yards on 11 attempts and added nine tackles on defense in a 15-14 win over Wheeler County. *Mount de Sales ATH Bryson Harrell had 192 all-purpose yards, scored his team’s three touchdowns (one a 97-yard run), made five tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in a 21-6 victory over Pinewood Christian. *North Cobb Christian RB Jake Orton rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 49-6 victory over Pepperell. *North Hall WR Cole Gable had a school-record 15 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in a 33-28 victory over Winder-Barrow. *Parkview WR Christian Ema had seven receptions for 200 yards and 31 additional all-purpose yards in a 55-30 victory over 13-point favorite South Gwinnett.

*Peachtree Ridge DB Trae Macon had five tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in a 17-0 victory over Shiloh. *Rabun County RB/LB Jakaden Fruster rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, had eight tackles (one for a loss) and intercepted a pass in a 27-23 victory over Metter. *Richmond Academy WR/CB Carl Butler had a team-leading six solo tackles and scored on a 66-yard pass in a 41-40 victory over 14-point favorite Thomson. *Richmond Hill QB Gunner Mobley, playing only the first half, was 8-of-12 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns on two carries in a 42-7 victory over Liberty County. *Ringgold LB Eli McGuire had nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 42-28 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Screven County LB Cleve Mingle had nine tackles (three for loss) and recovered a fumble in a 27-0 victory over Jenkins County. *Social Circle RB Kayden Fears rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in a 31-28 overtime victory over Providence Christian. *Southwest DeKalb PK/P Kelvin Saturday kicked field goals of 32 and 21 yards, was 4-of-4 on extra points, put five kickoffs into the end zone and averaged 46.3 yards per punt in a 34-0 victory over Carver of Atlanta. *Southwest Georgia Academy RB Colt Williams rushed for 300 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in a 64-40 victory over Calhoun County. *Spalding WR Keith Folds had three receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

*Stockbridge WR Gavin Kinchen had 11 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 loss to North Oconee. *Stratford Academy WR/DB Jett Johnston had 221 all-purpose yards – 63 receiving, 18 rushing, 140 returning – and a touchdown in a 46-14 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli. *Thomasville QB Christian Hayes rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-13 passing for 86 yards in a 45-21 victory over Bainbridge. *Tift County LB Tanner Fechner had 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack in a 25-22 victory over Effingham County. *Toombs County RB Donterrius Mincey rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 44-6 victory over Vidalia.

*Trinity Christian QB Ashton Clare was 22-of-31 passing for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 loss to Veterans. *Trion RB Landon Kimbell rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 31-7 loss to Model. *Troup RB Javarris Warner had 217 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in a 22-20 victory over LaGrange. *Tucker LB Maverick Armour had 18 tackles and two sacks in a 41-14 victory over 20-point favorite Rome. *Twiggs County RB Adrian Johnson ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 34-12 victory over Central Talbotton

*Walker RB/LB Ryder Furtick-Williams rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and had two tackles in a 20-18 victory over Armuchee. *Walton WR Aiden Opore had eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 victory over North Clayton. *Wesleyan RB Kyle Baxley rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and caught five passes for 67 yards in a 31-17 victory over Elbert County. *West Forsyth DE Ethan Davis had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble in a 23-13 victory over Norcross. *Westside (Macon) DB Cody Mitchell intercepted three passes and had four tackles and a tackle for loss in a 40-23 victory over Rutland.