Linebackers, running backs lead the way for AJC Varsity top performances from Week 2

Top five
*Lee County LB Jace Murray had 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB pressures in a 23-20 victory over Florida’s Miami Carol City, the consensus No. 16 team nationally.
*Lumpkin County RB Joseph Alvarez rushed for 318 yds and three touchdowns on 31 carries in a 42-28 victory over Pickens.
*Monroe Area WR/DB Bryce Bell had 10 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 43 yards on four carries, had six solo tackles and broke up three passes in a 52-35 win over Loganville.
*Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in a 47-26 victory over Brooks County.
*Sandy Creek LB JT Austin had three solo tackles, three assists, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB hurries in a 21-0 victory over Douglas County.
Best of the rest
*ACE Charter QB Ace Hatcher passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown and led his team from a 20-3 deficit in the final six minutes of a 23-20 victory over Washington County.
*Aquinas RB/LB Elijah Hutchinson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had a team-leading five solo tackles and two tackles for loss in a 28-14 victory over Washington-Wilkes.
*Athens Christian LB/TE Conner Zwirn had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hurries, deflected a pass, blocked an extra-point try and caught a 13-yard pass in a 33-0 loss to Strong Rock Christian.
*Baldwin QB Kamden Patterson was 17-of-23 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 41 yards and made four tackles in a 35-26 victory over Hephzibah.
*Benedictine RB/WR Eron Mallard had four receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards on four carries in a 48-17 victory over Hebron Christian.
*Berrien WR Cole Stone had four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns and scored a 2-point conversion in a 35-12 victory over Early County.
*Brantley County RB Malachi Saunders rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, averaged 26 yards on two punt returns and had three tackles and two assists in a 26-6 victory over Lanier County.
*Bremen TE/LB Thacker Dudley had three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles in a 41-3 victory over Haralson County.
*Brentwood RB Tristan Robinson rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 49-27 victory over Gatewood.
*Brunswick QB Keygan Walker, playing only the first half, was 6-of-6 passing for 190 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Groves.
*Camden County WR Sean Green had six receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Glynn Academy.
*Carrollton QB CJ Cypher was 23-of-30 passing for 324 yards and six touchdowns in a 61-6 victory over Columbia.
*Cass LB Zach Stiles had three solo tackles, five assists, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in a 50-29 victory over Sprayberry.
*Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 16-of-26 passing for 299 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 63-23 victory over Landmark Christian.
*Coahulla Creek RB Tyler Douglas had 255 all-purpose yards, including 153 rushing, and scored on a 92-yard run in a 41-0 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
*Commerce RB Marco Huff rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, caught two passes for 35 yards and had six tackles and a sack in a 21-13 victory over East Jackson.
*Crisp County RB Derrell “LJ” Brown rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and scored two 2-point conversions in a 50-0 victory over Dooly County.
*Dacula QB RJ Perry was 16-of-19 passing for 277 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 43-35 loss to Jackson County.
*Dougherty QB Micah Joyner was 10-of-17 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 32-29 victory over 12-point favorite Sumter County.
*Early County RB Chandler Means rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown and had 10 tackles in a 35-12 loss to Berrien.
*East Coweta RB Justin Brown rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 56-35 victory over Newnan.
*East Paulding RB Philantae Lumpkin rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over Harrison.
*Edmund Burke Academy RB/LB/PK Ryan Reddick rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, made six tackles, broke up two passes and was 6-of-6 on extra points in a 42-0 victory over Trinity Christian of Dublin.
*Franklin County RB Carson Cheek rushed for 265 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over East Hall.
*Gilmer RB/DB McCoy Sutton carried three times for 30 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, scored a safety, made six tackles and one tackle for loss and broke up a pass in a 35-14 victory over Fannin County.
*Gordon Lee RB Hyrum Hasty had 124 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns on seven touches in a 21-7 victory over Ridgeland.
*Greater Atlanta Christian QB Michael Miller was 16-of-22 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 24-17 victory over Calhoun.
*Griffin RB Kelvin Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 23 carries and scored both of his team’s touchdowns in a 14-7 victory over Jackson of Atlanta.
*Habersham Central QB Paris Wilbanks rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Stephens County.
*Jasper County DB MJ Maddox had seven tackles, broke up two passes and returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in a 32-22 victory over Mary Persons.
*Jeff Davis RB/DB Mark Durden rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and intercepted a pass in a 42-7 victory over Clinch County.
*Jefferson WR/DB Carter Perrin had four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown in a 55-21 victory over Westside of Anderson, South Carolina.
*LaFayette RB Bryson Penson rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries, caught two passes for 120 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 56-13 victory over Dade County.
*Lincoln County RB/LB Aiden Jones rushed for 80 yards on eight carries, caught two passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had eight solo tackles in a 48-41 loss to Westside of Augusta.
*Lowndes LB Ronnie Mitchell had five solo tackles, six assists, three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in a 38-0 victory over Harris County.
*Macon County WR Ja’Marion Stewart had five receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-0 victory over Wilcox County.
*McIntosh County Academy RB Josh Griffin rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and had 148 kick and punt return yards in a 25-7 loss to Charlton County.
*Milton LB Roman Tumminia had eight solo tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, a sack and a blocked punt in a 22-21 loss to Blessed Trinity.
*Mitchell County WR Jerran Grissom had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-26 victory over Hawkinsville.
*Montgomery County ATH Zaden Waller rushed for 107 yards on 11 attempts and added nine tackles on defense in a 15-14 win over Wheeler County.
*Mount de Sales ATH Bryson Harrell had 192 all-purpose yards, scored his team’s three touchdowns (one a 97-yard run), made five tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in a 21-6 victory over Pinewood Christian.
*North Cobb Christian RB Jake Orton rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 49-6 victory over Pepperell.
*North Hall WR Cole Gable had a school-record 15 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in a 33-28 victory over Winder-Barrow.
*Parkview WR Christian Ema had seven receptions for 200 yards and 31 additional all-purpose yards in a 55-30 victory over 13-point favorite South Gwinnett.
*Peachtree Ridge DB Trae Macon had five tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in a 17-0 victory over Shiloh.
*Rabun County RB/LB Jakaden Fruster rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, had eight tackles (one for a loss) and intercepted a pass in a 27-23 victory over Metter.
*Richmond Academy WR/CB Carl Butler had a team-leading six solo tackles and scored on a 66-yard pass in a 41-40 victory over 14-point favorite Thomson.
*Richmond Hill QB Gunner Mobley, playing only the first half, was 8-of-12 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns on two carries in a 42-7 victory over Liberty County.
*Ringgold LB Eli McGuire had nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 42-28 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.
*Screven County LB Cleve Mingle had nine tackles (three for loss) and recovered a fumble in a 27-0 victory over Jenkins County.
*Social Circle RB Kayden Fears rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in a 31-28 overtime victory over Providence Christian.
*Southwest DeKalb PK/P Kelvin Saturday kicked field goals of 32 and 21 yards, was 4-of-4 on extra points, put five kickoffs into the end zone and averaged 46.3 yards per punt in a 34-0 victory over Carver of Atlanta.
*Southwest Georgia Academy RB Colt Williams rushed for 300 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in a 64-40 victory over Calhoun County.
*Spalding WR Keith Folds had three receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.
*Stockbridge WR Gavin Kinchen had 11 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 loss to North Oconee.
*Stratford Academy WR/DB Jett Johnston had 221 all-purpose yards – 63 receiving, 18 rushing, 140 returning – and a touchdown in a 46-14 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli.
*Thomasville QB Christian Hayes rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-13 passing for 86 yards in a 45-21 victory over Bainbridge.
*Tift County LB Tanner Fechner had 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack in a 25-22 victory over Effingham County.
*Toombs County RB Donterrius Mincey rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 44-6 victory over Vidalia.
*Trinity Christian QB Ashton Clare was 22-of-31 passing for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 loss to Veterans.
*Trion RB Landon Kimbell rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 31-7 loss to Model.
*Troup RB Javarris Warner had 217 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in a 22-20 victory over LaGrange.
*Tucker LB Maverick Armour had 18 tackles and two sacks in a 41-14 victory over 20-point favorite Rome.
*Twiggs County RB Adrian Johnson ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 34-12 victory over Central Talbotton
*Walker RB/LB Ryder Furtick-Williams rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and had two tackles in a 20-18 victory over Armuchee.
*Walton WR Aiden Opore had eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 victory over North Clayton.
*Wesleyan RB Kyle Baxley rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and caught five passes for 67 yards in a 31-17 victory over Elbert County.
*West Forsyth DE Ethan Davis had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble in a 23-13 victory over Norcross.
*Westside (Macon) DB Cody Mitchell intercepted three passes and had four tackles and a tackle for loss in a 40-23 victory over Rutland.
*Whitefield Academy QB Landon Ryan rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 loss to Mount Vernon.
*Woodstock QB Graham Burmeister was 10-of-12 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Cambridge.