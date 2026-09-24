AJC Varsity

Friday’s two No. 1 vs. No. 2 games on same night is almost unprecedented

Thomas County Central vs. Lee County and Toombs County vs. Pierce County represent the 48th and 49th meetings between the AJC’s top 2 teams in the same class. Only one other time were two scheduled on the same night.
The last time two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups happened on the same night was Oct. 16, 1987, when No. 1 Thomas County Central and No. 2 Thomasville met in Class 3A, and No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Lincoln County met in Class A. (A. Wallace for the AJC)
The last time two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups happened on the same night was Oct. 16, 1987, when No. 1 Thomas County Central and No. 2 Thomasville met in Class 3A, and No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Lincoln County met in Class A. (A. Wallace for the AJC)
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Two games on Friday night’s schedule will match teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in their classifications. Those are No. 1 Thomas County Central at No. 2 Lee County in Class 6A and No. 2 Pierce County at No. 1 Toombs County in Class 3A.

Those will be the 48th and 49th games that have paired the No. 1 vs. No. 2 from the same classification in the regular season since the AJC’s first high school football rankings in 1952.

It will be only the second time two of those games have been played on the same night.

The first time took place Oct. 16, 1987, when No. 1 Thomas County Central and No. 2 Thomasville met in Class 3A, and No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Lincoln County met in Class A. The second-ranked teams won both.

These games are more common this century because there were only four classifications as recently as the 1999 season. The current AJC poll ranks teams in eight classes.

Below are the 49 occurrences of No. 1 vs. No. 2, with the No. 1 team on the left. The No. 1 teams led 24-22-1.

An Oct. 15, 1987, edition of The Atlanta Journal shows the last time two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups happened on the same night. (AJC file)
An Oct. 15, 1987, edition of The Atlanta Journal shows the last time two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups happened on the same night. (AJC file)