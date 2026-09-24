Friday’s two No. 1 vs. No. 2 games on same night is almost unprecedented

The last time two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups happened on the same night was Oct. 16, 1987, when No. 1 Thomas County Central and No. 2 Thomasville met in Class 3A, and No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 Lincoln County met in Class A. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

Thomas County Central vs. Lee County and Toombs County vs. Pierce County represent the 48th and 49th meetings between the AJC’s top 2 teams in the same class. Only one other time were two scheduled on the same night.

Thomas County Central vs. Lee County and Toombs County vs. Pierce County represent the 48th and 49th meetings between the AJC’s top 2 teams in the same class. Only one other time were two scheduled on the same night.

Two games on Friday night’s schedule will match teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in their classifications. Those are No. 1 Thomas County Central at No. 2 Lee County in Class 6A and No. 2 Pierce County at No. 1 Toombs County in Class 3A.

Those will be the 48th and 49th games that have paired the No. 1 vs. No. 2 from the same classification in the regular season since the AJC’s first high school football rankings in 1952.

It will be only the second time two of those games have been played on the same night.