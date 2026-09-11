AJC Varsity Nation’s No. 1 prospect makes Buford debut in win over nationally ranked opponent Buford defeated Central 18-7 on Thursday. Jalen Brewster, the nation's No. 1 prospect for the class of 2027, made his Buford debut on Thursday, Sept. 10.

By McClain Baxley for the AJC 20 minutes ago Share

BUFORD — With his team up a touchdown midway through the first quarter, Jalen Brewster trotted back out to the field. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman — the No. 1 senior prospect in the country — was making his Wolves debut after transferring from Cedar Hill in north Texas. He arrived at Buford a couple weeks ago, but hadn’t gained eligibility until earlier this week. As Brewster took the field — in a game that matched up two nationally ranked teams in Buford and Central of Miami, Florida — for the third defensive drive of the game, the student section chanted his name. Decked out in red, white and blue for the anniversary of 9/11, the hoard of students yelled out “Ja-len” while the defensive tackle put his hand on the ground.

On the second play of the drive, Central ran to the right and fumbled the ball. Brewster scooped it up and started to run down the field before stumbling out of bounds. Pandemonium. The entire home side cheered as the bulk of the Wolves mobbed their newest teammate as he made his way to the sideline. It was a celebration for much of the night for the big man as Buford defeated the Florida powerhouse 18-7 Thursday.

“It’s been a hard experience, but I’m getting used to it,” Brewster said of transferring schools mid-year. “It was great. It was a great experience. I’m getting used to the new program and the adjustments.”

Brewster has been committed to Texas Tech since last October and transferred to Buford to ensure early graduation, which will allow early enrollment in college. Buford coach Bryant Appling knew he was getting an athlete on the field, but he’s been most impressed with Brewster’s off-the-field knowledge and work ethic. “I’m more proud of the kid he is and how he’s responded to his teammates,” Appling said. “He’s humble. He’s not loud or anything. It isn’t about him. He’s just trying to do what we do. He’s having fun. I’m more impressed with how he carries himself in the classroom. He does a great job in there.” In his Buford debut, Brewster finished with a tackle, a couple of quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. He also lined up in the wildcat for a direct snap on fourth down before a false start penalty forced the Wolves to punt. Brewster suffered an apparent leg injury on the first defensive play of the second half. He spent the rest of the drive getting it stretched out.