Jae’Veon Williams joins Pierce County rushing royalty, earns Player of the Week

Pierce County running back Jae'Veon Williams rushed for a school-record 382 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-7 victory over Swainsboro on Sept. 11, 2026.

Pierce County has a recent tradition for great ball carriers, so breaking a school rushing record is no small feat at the South Georgia school.

Jae’Veon Williams got the single-game rushing recored last week with his 382 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-7 victory over Swainsboro.

The previous record of 328 belonged to Caden McGatha, the quarterback on Pierce’s 2023 Class 2A championship team. McGatha was a 2,000-yard rusher that season.

Before McGatha came DJ Bell, the leading rusher on Pierce’s 3A championship team of 2020. Bell rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his Pierce County career.