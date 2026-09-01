AJC Varsity Jackson County wins AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week Award Jackson County is the AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week.

By Todd Holcomb 39 minutes ago Share

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Jackson County’s unit of center Kolton Pruitt, tackles Tyler Smith and Andrew Alarcon, and guards Carlos Ocasio, Jonathan Warren and Landon Rechin. The linemen paved the way for 266 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 43-35 victory over Dacula. For the season, Jackson County is averaging 307.0 rushing yards on 10.1 yards per carry Jackson County, a 6A program, beat a Class 7A opponent for the second straight week, each time with two 100-yard rushers. Against Dacula, Ben Musser rushed for 165 yards, and Daylan Maxwell rushed for 101.

Also playing significant roles on the Panthers’ offensive line were reserves Jackson Britt and Dayton Dalton, and tight ends Owen Anderson and Eli Knight. Knight is a freshman with an offer from Georgia. Jackson County’s offensive line coach is Philip Jones. The tight ends coach is David Richardson. Lines of distinction *Coffee’s offensive line of Markez Curry, Caidon Odoms, Messiah Mack, Devean Lindsey, King Lewis and Jamarion Powell with H-backs Xavien Littleton and DJ Johnson and Y-back Christian Morris paved the way for 350 rushing yards in a 27-7 victory over Ware County. *Denmark’s offensive line of Pedro Oliveira, Eduardo Santos, Christopher Donjuan-Calderon, Dylan Beroth and Reece Boileau paved the way for 446 total yards (233 rushing, 213 passing) without allowing a sack in a 38-19 victory over Alpharetta.

*Dublin’s offensive line of Zion Porter, Nazyon Mitchell, Mandarian Stanley, Jayden O’Neal, Jaiden Blackshear, Jalen Dardy, Domimarkeyo Walden and John Oliver paved the way for 568 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers – Jamarcus Knight (189) and Travion Bostic (154) – in a 41-20 victory over Perry.

*East Forsyth’s offensive line of Carter Book, Jacob Bowling, Avery Glass, Jacob Osborne, David Brown, Nate Briscoe, George Croly and Drew Morris paved the way for 241 rushing yards and 8.0 yards per carry in a 37-24 victory over Dawson County. *Etowah’s offensive line of Tyson Thompson, Cooper Wilson, Jonas Jesus, Ethan Dinsmore, Jayden Hargett and Thomas Pulsifer with tight end Quwi McBride paved the way for 312 rushing yards and 8.4 yards per carry in a 41-7 victory over River Ridge. *Glascock County’s offensive line of William Glover, Keyshawn Gilmore, Leighton Griffies, Rashad Richardson and Rhoen McGahee paved the way for 489 rushing yards and two 100-yard rushers – Levi Collum (158) and Carson Clark (131) – in a 36-14 victory over Butler. *Greenbrier’s offensive line of Gavin Baxley, Aedan McDonough, Wyatt Jones, Pearson Beckworth, Ethan Price, Hudson Sorrells, Chance Gunter and Ben Polcha blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Brennen Bjorkman (179 with five touchdowns) and Josh Jefferson (131) – in a 42-35 victory over Evans. *Lassiter’s offensive line of Weston Studivant, Barrett Burkhart, Connor Murray, Alejandro Tobar and Rhys Mackenny paved the way for 584 total yards (335 passing, 249 rushing) in a 52-14 victory over Allatoona.