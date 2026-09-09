AJC Varsity Jackson County coach says North Oconee game could spark annual rivalry Korey Mobbs sees similarities between Jackson County’s path to relevance and the early days of North Oconee’s rise. Jackson County will try to topple fellow Athens-area power North Oconee this Friday. The Panthers are 0-4 all-time against the Titans, but Jackson County has looked much better since the last time the two faced off. (Courtesy of Jennifer Wiley)

By Jack Leo 19 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs, who has led the program to a new level of success the past two years. Mobbs took over in 2023, led the Panthers to their first winning season in 13 years in 2024 and won the first region title and playoff game in program history last year. Jackson County faces a potential new rival this week when fellow Athens-area powerhouse North Oconee visits. Both teams are undefeated entering Friday. 1. How cool is it to have Jackson County playing a game against North Oconee that many people would view as a toss-up?

“You want to get the program to a point where you’re scheduling people like North Oconee, and then you’ve got a chance. That’s all you can ask for, and, obviously, we’ve got a ton of respect for what they’ve done. If you look at this area, I’ve said this a couple times this week to different people. I think they’re kind of the standard when it comes to consistency. (North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt has) done a really good job. I know they had some success early, but when Tyler took over, I think they were, I don’t know, 1-9 or whatever, and to have watched from afar him build that thing, it’s been impressive. I think it’s an example. Just like our place; you’ve got to have a lot of things pushing in the right direction in order to do that. Most importantly, people have got to be patient. Kind of a nifty caveat to that is our superintendent was the principal at North Oconee who hired Tyler. So I’m thankful for that because I think he got to see that in the trenches. Now as the big boss here in Jackson County, that’s paid dividends for us because of how they built that thing there. So again, great opportunity for us. We try not to make it bigger than it is, but I think the natural vibe around the game is it kind of feeds itself. We’ve got a great opportunity, and they do, too, and it should be a great Friday night atmosphere.” Note: North Oconee is 4-0 against Jackson County all-time, winning four straight games from 2010 to 2013. 2. Do you expect Friday night to feel like the start of a local rivalry? “So they’re one classification below us, but obviously we’re going to play these two years, and then there’s a chance (Jackson County drops down in classification), depending on what enrollment looks like. So Hoschton High School opens next fall, and that will technically split us. It’ll probably take a few years to truly get to that type of number, but it could be a place where we fall and end up with (North Oconee’s classification) — if we don’t fall two classifications. It could be a region opponent in the future. I think it’s a game that we would love to play regardless, because you look at the communities. You look at how each team travels and what they’ve built as a program. It’s something that we want to be a part of, and it should be good.”

Note: Hoschton High School will open in 2027 and is expected to pull some students currently zoned for Jackson County High School.