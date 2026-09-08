Highest-scoring high school football teams in each classification through Week 3

Points scored
Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification, through Week 3:
Class 7A
- 47.6 - Carrollton
- 43.4 - Valdosta
- 42.3 - Westlake
- 39.1 - Newton
- 38.9 - Brookwood
- 38.8 - Buford
- 38.4 - Archer
- 38.1 - North Gwinnett
- 37.4 - Colquitt County
- 35.9 - East Coweta
Class 6A
- 54.3 - Thomas County Central
- 49.7 - Lassiter
- 47.9 - Brunswick
- 46.0 - Bradwell Institute
- 42.6 - Houston County
- 41.6 - Dunwoody
- 40.9 - Coffee
- 39.9 - Lee County
- 39.2 - East Paulding
- 38.0 - Jackson County
Class 5A
- 45.9 - Cartersville
- 44.5 - Central (Carrollton)
- 43.4 - Cass
- 42.7 - Dalton
- 41.2 - Centennial
- 41.0 - Evans
- 40.5 - Griffin
- 37.8 - Blessed Trinity
- 37.5 - Whitewater
- 36.5 - Banneker