Highest-scoring high school football teams in each classification through Week 3

Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher attempts a pass against Buford in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Thomas County Central of 6A leads all schools at 54.3 points per game.

Thomas County Central of 6A leads all schools at 54.3 points per game.

Points scored

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification, through Week 3:

Class 7A

47.6 - Carrollton

43.4 - Valdosta

42.3 - Westlake

39.1 - Newton

38.9 - Brookwood

38.8 - Buford

38.4 - Archer

38.1 - North Gwinnett

37.4 - Colquitt County

35.9 - East Coweta

Class 6A

54.3 - Thomas County Central

49.7 - Lassiter

47.9 - Brunswick

46.0 - Bradwell Institute

42.6 - Houston County

41.6 - Dunwoody

40.9 - Coffee

39.9 - Lee County

39.2 - East Paulding

38.0 - Jackson County

Class 5A