LIST

Highest-scoring high school football teams in each classification through Week 3

Thomas County Central of 6A leads all schools at 54.3 points per game.
Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher attempts a pass against Buford in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher attempts a pass against Buford in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
22 minutes ago

Points scored

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification, through Week 3:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

GIAA