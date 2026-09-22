3 Class 7A schools lead state in scoring average through Week 5

Carrollton, Newton and Valdosta — who play their games on the same field as the Valdosta State University Blazers — are setting the pace in Class 7A. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification.

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification.

Class 7A schools Carrollton, Valdosta and Newton lead the state in scoring average through Week 5 of the regular season.

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

60.0 — Carrollton

55.5 — Valdosta

54.3 — Newton

47.8 — Westlake

42.5 — Brookwood

39.0 — North Gwinnett

37.3 — East Coweta

36.8 — Kennesaw Mountain

36.3 — Etowah

35.3 — Colquitt County

34.8 — Camden County

34.0 — Marietta

Class 6A