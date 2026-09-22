3 Class 7A schools lead state in scoring average through Week 5

Class 7A schools Carrollton, Valdosta and Newton lead the state in scoring average through Week 5 of the regular season.
Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
- 60.0 — Carrollton
- 55.5 — Valdosta
- 54.3 — Newton
- 47.8 — Westlake
- 42.5 — Brookwood
- 39.0 — North Gwinnett
- 37.3 — East Coweta
- 36.8 — Kennesaw Mountain
- 36.3 — Etowah
- 35.3 — Colquitt County
- 34.8 — Camden County
- 34.0 — Marietta
Class 6A
- 51.7 — Thomas County Central
- 49.7 — Houston County
- 44.0 — Sequoyah
- 41.7 — Hughes
- 41.7 — Creekside
- 41.7 — Bradwell Institute
- 41.3 — Lee County
- 40.8 — Lassiter
- 40.7 — Dunwoody
- 39.8 — East Paulding
- 39.3 — Coffee
- 38.3 — Brunswick