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3 Class 7A schools lead state in scoring average through Week 5

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification.
Carrollton, Newton and Valdosta — who play their games on the same field as the Valdosta State University Blazers — are setting the pace in Class 7A. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
Carrollton, Newton and Valdosta — who play their games on the same field as the Valdosta State University Blazers — are setting the pace in Class 7A. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
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56 minutes ago

Class 7A schools Carrollton, Valdosta and Newton lead the state in scoring average through Week 5 of the regular season.

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA