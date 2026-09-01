26 GHSA teams have gone from 0-2 to 2-0

Twenty-six GHSA football teams that started 0-2 last season are 2-0 this season.
Two of the 26 finished 0-10 last season. Those are Banks County and Claxton.
Four have used their 2-0 starts to move into the Top 10. Those are Macon County, Miller County and Taylor County of Class A and Mount Vernon of Class 4A-2A Private.
Miller County hasn’t been 2-0 since 2008 nor ranked since 2009.
Mays hasn’t been 2-0 since 2015. Villa Rica hasn’t been 2-0 since 2017. Griffin hasn’t been 2-0 since 2019. Islands, Richmond Academy, Taylor County and White County are 2-0 for the first time since 2020.