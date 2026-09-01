LIST

26 GHSA teams have gone from 0-2 to 2-0

These teams flipped the script for their season starts.
Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett holds the trophy and celebrates with Douglass players in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3 against LaGrange. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett holds the trophy and celebrates with Douglass players in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3 against LaGrange. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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Twenty-six GHSA football teams that started 0-2 last season are 2-0 this season.

Two of the 26 finished 0-10 last season. Those are Banks County and Claxton.

Four have used their 2-0 starts to move into the Top 10. Those are Macon County, Miller County and Taylor County of Class A and Mount Vernon of Class 4A-2A Private.

Miller County hasn’t been 2-0 since 2008 nor ranked since 2009.

Mays hasn’t been 2-0 since 2015. Villa Rica hasn’t been 2-0 since 2017. Griffin hasn’t been 2-0 since 2019. Islands, Richmond Academy, Taylor County and White County are 2-0 for the first time since 2020.

Here are the 26:

Adairsville

Banks County

Christian Heritage

Claxton

Creekview

Dalton

Douglass

East Coweta

Griffin

Islands

Kennesaw Mountain

Lake Oconee Academy

Macon County

Mays

Miller County

Model

Mount Vernon

Paulding County

Richmond Academy

Shaw

South Effingham

Spalding

Taylor County

Therrell

Villa Rica

White County