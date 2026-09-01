26 GHSA teams have gone from 0-2 to 2-0

Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett holds the trophy and celebrates with Douglass players in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. Douglass won 18-3 against LaGrange. (Jason Getz/AJC)

These teams flipped the script for their season starts.

These teams flipped the script for their season starts.

Twenty-six GHSA football teams that started 0-2 last season are 2-0 this season.

Two of the 26 finished 0-10 last season. Those are Banks County and Claxton.

Four have used their 2-0 starts to move into the Top 10. Those are Macon County, Miller County and Taylor County of Class A and Mount Vernon of Class 4A-2A Private.

Miller County hasn’t been 2-0 since 2008 nor ranked since 2009.

Mays hasn’t been 2-0 since 2015. Villa Rica hasn’t been 2-0 since 2017. Griffin hasn’t been 2-0 since 2019. Islands, Richmond Academy, Taylor County and White County are 2-0 for the first time since 2020.