AJC Varsity 139-point game produces two of AJC Varsity’s top performances from Week 4 Central (Carrollton) football players run through their banner before their game against Jonesboro at Tara Stadium, Thursday, September 25, 2025, in Jonesboro, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 18 minutes ago Share

Top five *Central (Carrollton) WR/CB Jake Ivester had 10 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns and made the clinching interception in a 73-66 victory over Houston County. *Houston County RB Austin Stinson rushed for 411 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in a 73-66 loss to Central of Carrollton. *Northeast QB Jordan Wiggins was 22-of-29 passing for 379 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 58-40 victory over Perry. *Ola RB/S Caden Waye rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had five tackles in a 54-0 victory over Starr’s Mill.

*Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams rushed for a school-record 382 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-7 victory over Swainsboro. Best of the rest *ACE Charter RB Marcus Wilson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Pike County. *Alexander LB Dwayne McCray had three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB pressure and a forced fumble and recovery that he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in a 33-0 victory over South Paulding. *Archer DB Emmanuel Jenkins had five tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up a pass in a 21-0 victory over Collins Hill.

*Banneker LB De’Miracle Mitchell had 13 solo tackles, six assists, three tackles for loss, three QB pressures, two sacks and a blocked field goal in a 35-14 loss to Lithia Springs.

*Bethlehem Christian RB Reid Jackson rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 41-21 victory over Athens Academy. *Blessed Trinity DE Bradyn Oblas had nine solo tackles, four assists, five tackles for loss and a sack in a 55-33 victory over Lambert. *Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-14 victory over Piedmont Academy. *Brunswick RB Nigel Gardner rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 44-31 loss to Grayson. *Buford LB Beck Brosius had five solo tackles, one assist, three tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and a forced fumble in an 18-7 victory over Miami Central of Florida.

*Carrollton QB CJ Cypher was 26-of-35 passing for 449 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-7 victory over Hapeville Charter. *Cedartown RB Jakobe Dorsey rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 victory over Adairsville. *Chattahoochee LB Aaron Banks had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB pressures in a 26-18 victory over Johns Creek. *Cherokee Bluff DE Tony Rushin had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two QB pressures in a 42-7 victory over Dawson County. *Creekside QB Savoy Nichols was 11-of-14 passing for 354 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-24 victory over Newnan.

*Druid Hills LB David Khup had four solo tackles, two assists, two tackles for loss and a sack in a 34-12 victory over Redan. *Dunwoody RB Bradley Stephens rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 42-16 victory over Chamblee. *East Paulding WR Jaylen Prater had five receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 victory over Hiram. *Etowah WR Walker Hughes had seven receptions for 133 yards and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the second straight game, reaching 22.7 mph, in a 51-24 victory over Paulding County. *First Presbyterian ATH Jacorey Burke had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles and gained 50 yards from scrimmage on seven touches in a 34-0 victory over Pinewood Christian.

*Fitzgerald RB LJ Devine rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Dodge County. *Griffin QB Kelvin Johnson was 8-of-12 passing for 100 yards and rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 40-33 loss to Stephenson. *Hampton DB Kamarui Dorsey intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, had seven solo tackles and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries in a 28-6 victory over North Clayton. *Hart County WR Kurston Curry, the team’s quarterback last season, had 13 receptions for 121 yards in a 35-12 victory over Winder-Barrow. *Heard County LB Brayden Dutton had six solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in a 46-6 victory over Bowdon.

*Hillgrove RB Jaiden Moore rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 58-13 victory over Northgate. *Jackson County RB Daylan Maxwell rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 20-14 victory over North Oconee. *John Milledge Academy ATH Asa Wall had four receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns, two rushes for 8 yards and a touchdown and two tackles, a tackle for loss and one QB hurry and blocked a punt in a 49-7 victory over Loganville Christian. *Jordan QB Dontrell Wright rushed for 142 yards and passed for 58 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-20 loss to Chattahoochee County. *LaGrange LB Xavier Parks had eight tackles, three sacks and a tackle for loss in a 44-0 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) DB Seth Williams returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 7-0 victory over Decatur. *Lambert QB Ryan Dyce was 14-of-27 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-33 loss to Blessed Trinity. *Lowndes RB Mason Woods rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 30 yards in a 42-0 victory over Blanche Ely of Florida. *M.L. King WR Aaron Graham had five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 40-0 victory over Mundy’s Mill. *Macon County RB Noah Parker rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 41-14 victory over Manchester.

*Marist QB Hayes Rollauer rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 7-of-14 passing for 72 yards in a 27-21 loss to Brookwood. *McIntosh County Academy RB Josh Griffin rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, made eight tackles and broke up a pass in a 20-19 victory over Liberty County. *Milton QB Derrick Baker was 12-of-20 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 42-21 victory over Battle Ground Academy of Tennessee. *Mount Zion (Carroll) RB/DB Jordan Smith had 267 all-purpose yards (169 rushing, 98 returning), scored two touchdowns, had six tackles and a tackle for loss and broke up a pass in a 40-26 victory over Towns County. *Mountain View WR Deion Saunders had six catches for 140 yards and a school-record four touchdowns in a 35-12 victory over Morgan County.

*Newton WR Braylon Miller caught TD passes of 19 and 61 yards in the first quarter and returned an interception 56 yards and a punt 65 yards, both for touchdowns, in a 70-14 victory over Warner Robins. *Norcross LB Eric Pitts III had 10 first hits, one tackle for loss and one QB hurry, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 28-10 victory over North Atlanta. *Northside (Columbus) RB Alex Tarboro gained 172 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches and scored three touchdowns in a 33-30 victory over Lovejoy. *Northwest Whitfield WR Kyle Cummings had seven receptions for 171 yards and five touchdowns, made two tackles and averaged 39 yards on four punts in a 41-14 victory over North Murray. *Peachtree Ridge DB Britt Finley had 11 tackles, one sack and three QB pressures and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown as time expired in the first half of a 37-31 victory over Parkview.

*Pope QB Hudson Marinko passed for 144 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 36-14 victory over Woodstock. *Prince Avenue Christian WR Hudson Hill had nine receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown in a 38-15 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian. *Putnam County LB/TE Bryson Brown had five solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble/recovery and a 52-yard touchdown reception in a 31-0 victory over Oglethorpe County. *Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, made eight tackles and intercepted a pass in a 13-7 victory over Ware County. *Rutland ATH Donavon Rutledge caught a 44-yard TD pass, rushed three times for 30 yards, completed an 11-yard pass and made three tackles in a 12-6 victory over Wilkinson County.

*Schley County QB Clay Hicks was 22-of-28 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 victory over Wilcox County. *Southwest DeKalb DL Kyice Green had six solo tackles and 3½ sacks in a 31-0 victory over Carver of Columbus. *Stephenson DL/LB Kwame Greene had 12 solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in a 40-33 victory over Griffin. *Stockbridge LB Titus Mapp had 11 solo tackles, four assists, eight tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in a 47-6 victory over Arabia Mountain. *Strong Rock Christian LB Joshua Hale Jr. had 14 tackles in a 42-16 victory over Tattnall Square.

*Thomasville DB Jayden Jones had four solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for loss, one sack and three QB hurries in a 30-16 victory over Worth County. *Tift County WR Dai’jon Hayes returned five punts for 168 yards, including touchdowns of 80 and 58 yards, and caught two passes for 32 yards in a 42-12 victory over Crisp County. *Towns County DB Sam Sarafin had 15 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 40-26 loss to Mount Zion (Carroll). *Treutlen RB Za’Kian Tobler rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 36-0 victory over Lanier County. *Trinity Christian WR/DB Aidan Randolph had 10 receptions for 172 yards and four touchdowns and had 11 tackles in a 41-3 victory over Pace Academy.