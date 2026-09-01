These 9 GHSA football teams have won twice as underdogs this season

Winning twice as underdogs
Newton and Greater Atlanta Christian are top-five teams that have boosted their credentials with upset victories over top-10 teams to open the season.
They are among nine GHSA teams that have won as underdogs twice this season.
Bradwell Institute: New Hampstead (-12), Wayne County (-2)
East Paulding: North Paulding (-7), Harrison (-3)
Etowah: Woodstock (-3), River Ridge (-8)
Greater Atlanta Christian: North Hall (-4), Calhoun (-16)
Montgomery County: Telfair County (-19), Wheeler County (-13)
Newton: Douglas County (-7), Roswell (-5)
Richmond Academy: Laney (-5), Thomson (-14)
South Forsyth: Duluth (-11), Cherokee (-2)
Woodland (Stockbridge): Union Grove (-2), Jackson (-1)