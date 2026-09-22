AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: Newton becomes title favorite in tight 7A chase Simulation highlights impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Near midfield at the GHSA logo, the Burke County offense prepares for a snap against the Carver-Columbus defense during their Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 40 minutes ago Share

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Newton Buford Buford North Gwinnett Carrollton Newton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Buford Grayson North Gwinnett Valdosta Lambert Buford Lowndes Colquitt County Grayson North Cobb North Gwinnett #1 7 87.44 4-0 Valdosta #32 37 49.29 2-3 North Atlanta #17 18 75.70 3-2 McEachern #16 19 74.88 2-3 Lambert #9 3 95.64 4-0 Buford #24 20 74.31 3-2 Parkview #25 27 64.57 3-2 Hillgrove #8 16 76.22 5-0 Lowndes #5 12 79.53 3-2 Colquitt County #28 34 54.75 5-0 South Forsyth #21 21 72.34 2-2 Douglas County #12 13 78.51 2-3 Grayson #13 9 82.61 3-1 North Cobb #20 24 68.97 3-2 North Forsyth #29 30 57.41 2-2 Dacula #4 5 89.59 5-0 North Gwinnett Carrollton Brookwood Westlake Newton Carrollton Peachtree Ridge East Coweta Brookwood Harrison Westlake North Paulding Newton #3 2 96.72 5-0 Carrollton #30 32 55.93 2-3 Denmark #19 15 76.93 3-2 Marietta #14 11 81.32 5-0 Peachtree Ridge #11 14 78.21 4-1 East Coweta #22 26 68.18 5-0 Richmond Hill #27 23 69.18 2-2 South Gwinnett #6 4 89.63 5-0 Brookwood #7 8 86.28 4-1 Harrison #26 25 68.85 2-3 Walton #23 22 70.75 3-2 Camden County #10 6 88.83 5-0 Westlake #15 10 81.54 3-2 North Paulding #18 17 76.16 4-1 Archer #31 29 58.91 0-4 Collins Hill #2 1 98.26 5-0 Newton Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Newton 4-7A 5-0 98.26 1,000,000 921,164 748,015 548,572 368,189 1.72 Carrollton 2-7A 5-0 96.72 1,000,000 897,153 706,656 466,641 279,551 2.58 Buford 8-7A 4-0 95.64 1,000,000 738,733 434,563 254,684 138,021 6.25 Brookwood 7-7A 5-0 89.63 1,000,000 685,350 371,091 151,365 52,114 18.19 North Gwinnett 7-7A 5-0 89.59 1,000,000 670,135 354,491 146,204 50,081 18.97 Valdosta 1-7A 4-0 87.44 1,000,000 758,051 425,848 174,185 47,515 20.05 Westlake 2-7A 5-0 88.83 1,000,000 586,747 269,638 109,095 35,725 26.99 Harrison 3-7A 4-1 86.28 1,000,000 487,191 172,900 55,723 14,814 66.50 North Cobb 5-7A 3-1 82.61 999,998 315,674 93,431 22,238 4,161 239.33 Peachtree Ridge 7-7A 5-0 81.32 1,000,000 329,790 94,002 19,484 3,181 313.37 North Paulding 5-7A 3-2 81.54 999,994 196,696 56,337 11,577 2,013 495.77 Colquitt County 1-7A 3-2 79.53 1,000,000 287,841 72,934 13,175 1,817 549.36 East Coweta 2-7A 4-1 78.21 1,000,000 238,796 50,515 8,592 1,053 948.67 Lowndes 1-7A 5-0 76.22 1,000,000 214,218 41,206 5,553 515 1,940.75 Grayson 4-7A 2-3 78.51 999,906 128,156 28,323 4,385 515 1,940.75 Marietta 5-7A 3-2 76.93 999,418 81,738 16,569 2,156 213 4,693.84 Archer 4-7A 4-1 76.16 999,990 87,242 16,547 1,902 196 5,101.04 McEachern 3-7A 3-2 75.70 999,916 82,434 13,775 1,683 147 6,801.72 Lambert 6-7A 2-3 74.88 999,568 60,139 10,282 1,111 89 11,234.96 Parkview 7-7A 3-2 74.31 999,768 50,730 6,222 623 52 19,229.77 Douglas County 2-7A 2-2 72.34 999,536 39,683 4,574 368 16 62,499.00 Camden County 1-7A 3-2 70.75 999,622 36,256 3,738 251 11 90,908.09 South Gwinnett 4-7A 2-2 69.18 993,568 20,580 1,680 102 4 249,999.00 North Forsyth 6-7A 3-2 68.97 996,549 20,457 1,855 89 3 333,332.33 Richmond Hill 1-7A 5-0 68.18 1,000,000 34,209 2,880 169 2 499,999.00 Walton 5-7A 2-3 68.85 966,683 16,952 1,351 60 2 499,999.00 Hillgrove 3-7A 3-2 64.57 986,677 7,728 372 12 - - Etowah 5-7A 4-1 62.63 873,838 3,586 165 1 - - Dacula 8-7A 2-2 57.41 750,998 856 16 - - - Collins Hill 8-7A 0-4 58.91 326,744 401 8 - - - South Forsyth 6-7A 5-0 54.75 855,981 580 7 - - - Denmark 6-7A 2-3 55.93 462,169 331 4 - - - Paulding County 5-7A 3-2 50.94 444,010 67 3 - - - Norcross 7-7A 2-2 57.25 228,268 212 1 - - - West Forsyth 6-7A 1-4 55.63 105,172 61 1 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-7A 4-1 46.33 461,705 25 - - - - Mill Creek 8-7A 0-4 52.37 58,165 12 - - - - North Atlanta 3-7A 2-3 49.29 172,988 11 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-7A 2-3 47.43 181,140 10 - - - - Campbell 3-7A 1-3 46.02 63,140 3 - - - - Rockdale County 4-7A 3-2 43.97 70,183 2 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-7A 1-3 41.02 4,085 - - - - - Cherokee 5-7A 1-4 42.35 157 - - - - - Wheeler 5-7A 0-4 38.58 39 - - - - - Northgate 2-7A 0-5 41.66 15 - - - - - Duluth 7-7A 0-4 37.34 9 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-7A 0-5 29.38 1 - - - - - Seckinger 8-7A 0-4 26.88 - - - - - - Discovery 8-7A 0-4 23.49 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-7A 0-5 -3.33 - - - - - -

Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Valdosta 10-0 1-7A 441,726 985,271 999,158 1,000,000 - 617,657 2 Newton 10-0 4-7A 366,384 996,836 999,916 1,000,000 - 918,835 3 Carrollton 10-0 2-7A 161,072 986,709 999,449 1,000,000 - 679,225 4 North Gwinnett 10-0 7-7A 487 769,173 979,738 1,000,000 - 495,540 5 Colquitt County 7-3 1-7A 2,710 436,801 811,792 1,000,000 - 231,509 6 Brookwood 9-1 7-7A 1,965 807,068 984,989 1,000,000 - 398,955 7 Harrison 9-1 3-7A - 587,907 953,446 1,000,000 - 756,211 8 Lowndes 8-2 1-7A 7,646 471,283 834,349 1,000,000 - 111,393 9 Buford 10-0 8-7A - 140,858 992,796 1,000,000 - 990,347 10 Westlake 8-2 2-7A 15,826 537,663 919,672 1,000,000 - 282,871 11 East Coweta 7-3 2-7A 1,446 380,327 855,155 1,000,000 - 30,308 12 Grayson 6-4 4-7A - 33,316 412,870 999,906 94 44,377 13 North Cobb 8-2 5-7A - 264,414 746,873 999,998 2 373,353 14 Peachtree Ridge 8-2 7-7A 272 374,699 964,024 1,000,000 - 99,052 15 North Paulding 8-2 5-7A - 8,750 644,946 999,994 6 581,133 16 Lambert 7-3 6-7A - 10 618,317 999,568 432 618,202 17 McEachern 7-3 3-7A - 42,911 420,026 999,916 84 225,203 18 Archer 6-4 4-7A 5 32,687 347,892 999,990 10 28,149 19 Marietta 7-3 5-7A - 6 207,529 999,418 582 39,397 20 North Forsyth 7-3 6-7A - 28 335,136 996,549 3,451 334,705 21 Douglas County 5-5 2-7A - 10,026 146,803 999,536 464 7,596 22 Richmond Hill 5-5 1-7A 444 95,542 406,312 1,000,000 - 12,998 23 Camden County 4-6 1-7A 17 36,034 223,390 999,622 378 26,443 24 Parkview 6-4 7-7A - 671 27,535 999,768 232 6,391 25 Hillgrove 6-4 3-7A - 16 26,771 986,677 13,323 18,490 26 Walton 5-5 5-7A - - 20,658 966,683 33,317 2,316 27 South Gwinnett 5-5 4-7A - 941 56,565 993,568 6,432 8,639 28 South Forsyth 7-3 6-7A - 33 14,353 855,981 144,019 12,426 29 Dacula 6-4 8-7A - - 4,334 750,998 249,002 4,334 30 Denmark 5-5 6-7A - - 19,779 462,169 537,831 19,779 31 Collins Hill 5-5 8-7A - - 4,229 326,744 673,256 4,229 32 North Atlanta 5-5 3-7A - - 28 172,988 827,012 28 33 Paulding County 5-5 5-7A - - 5 444,010 555,990 - 34 Etowah 5-5 5-7A - 20 4,886 873,838 126,162 3,801 35 Norcross 4-6 7-7A - - 62 228,268 771,732 62 36 Rockdale County 3-7 4-7A - - - 70,183 929,817 - 37 Campbell 3-7 3-7A - - 42 63,140 936,860 42 38 Pebblebrook 3-7 3-7A - - 19 181,140 818,860 19 39 Mill Creek 3-7 8-7A - - 1,081 58,165 941,835 1,081 40 Kennesaw Mountain 4-6 3-7A - - 178 461,705 538,295 7 41 West Forsyth 2-8 6-7A - - 14,887 105,172 894,828 14,887 42 Central Gwinnett 3-7 8-7A - - 9 4,085 995,915 9 43 Cherokee 2-8 5-7A - - - 157 999,843 - 44 Northgate 0-10 2-7A - - - 15 999,985 - 45 Duluth 1-9 7-7A - - - 9 999,991 - 46 Wheeler 0-10 5-7A - - - 39 999,961 - 47 Seckinger 1-9 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 48 Forsyth Central 0-10 6-7A - - 1 1 999,999 1 49 Berkmar 0-10 7-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Discovery 0-10 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 6A 7A

6A

5A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Thomas County Central Lee County East Paulding Thomas County Central Milton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Creekside Coffee East Paulding Lee County Kell Habersham Central Creekside Coffee Tift County Houston County East Paulding #1 1 102.92 4-0 Lee County #32 35 45.53 1-4 Hiram #17 15 66.89 3-1 Woodward Academy #16 14 68.68 4-1 Kell #9 29 50.34 3-1 Heritage (Conyers) #24 28 53.57 2-2 Habersham Central #25 32 47.87 3-1 Walnut Grove #8 9 82.55 3-1 Creekside #5 5 86.93 4-0 Coffee #28 20 60.24 1-3 Newnan #21 13 69.29 3-1 Tift County #12 12 70.12 3-1 Hughes #13 25 57.97 3-1 Bradwell Institute #20 11 74.17 2-2 Houston County #29 23 58.94 2-2 Brunswick #4 2 94.85 4-0 East Paulding Thomas County Central Sequoyah Milton Jackson County Thomas County Central Gainesville Roswell Sequoyah Clarke Central Milton Mountain View Jackson County #3 3 93.16 4-0 Thomas County Central #30 21 59.49 3-2 Creekview #19 7 82.92 2-2 Gainesville #14 17 62.71 2-2 Effingham County #11 6 83.93 3-1 Roswell #22 19 60.61 4-1 Lassiter #27 41 40.74 3-1 Dunwoody #6 4 89.44 4-1 Sequoyah #7 16 63.20 3-1 Clarke Central #26 31 48.67 4-0 South Effingham #23 27 55.56 3-2 New Manchester #10 8 82.59 3-1 Milton #15 24 58.06 3-1 Mountain View #18 37 43.52 3-2 Shiloh #31 36 45.25 1-2 McIntosh #2 10 76.50 4-0 Jackson County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 2-6A 4-0 102.92 1,000,000 975,530 912,868 770,571 621,961 0.61 East Paulding 5-6A 4-0 94.85 1,000,000 949,680 723,794 360,164 156,719 5.38 Thomas County Central 2-6A 4-0 93.16 1,000,000 922,264 654,382 388,660 129,107 6.75 Sequoyah 6-6A 4-1 89.44 1,000,000 850,040 386,314 158,014 41,417 23.14 Coffee 2-6A 4-0 86.93 1,000,000 829,528 353,325 125,008 26,080 37.34 Roswell 7-6A 3-1 83.93 1,000,000 564,353 193,446 50,202 7,715 128.62 Creekside 3-6A 3-1 82.55 1,000,000 612,447 173,324 40,791 5,542 179.44 Milton 7-6A 3-1 82.59 1,000,000 493,253 157,947 36,830 4,975 200.01 Gainesville 7-6A 2-2 82.92 999,088 329,169 120,540 28,252 3,968 251.02 Jackson County 8-6A 4-0 76.50 1,000,000 648,480 240,191 36,524 2,333 427.63 Houston County 2-6A 2-2 74.17 980,964 136,251 23,723 2,150 107 9,344.79 Hughes 3-6A 3-1 70.12 999,238 124,129 16,554 1,053 28 35,713.29 Tift County 2-6A 3-1 69.29 989,632 76,066 9,045 495 21 47,618.05 Kell 6-6A 4-1 68.68 999,810 78,437 10,265 524 11 90,908.09 Woodward Academy 3-6A 3-1 66.89 999,065 84,985 8,770 431 9 111,110.11 Clarke Central 8-6A 3-1 63.20 999,839 122,449 7,750 207 4 249,999.00 Effingham County 1-6A 2-2 62.71 970,498 28,354 1,885 46 2 499,999.00 Newnan 3-6A 1-3 60.24 886,501 16,987 764 15 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8-6A 3-1 58.06 992,239 24,922 905 16 - - Lassiter 6-6A 4-1 60.61 884,826 20,282 863 13 - - Bradwell Institute 1-6A 3-1 57.97 993,256 25,459 970 7 - - Creekview 6-6A 3-2 59.49 891,827 14,520 557 7 - - Brunswick 1-6A 2-2 58.94 839,705 11,230 471 6 - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-6A 2-2 61.56 477,232 9,088 466 6 - - New Manchester 5-6A 3-2 55.56 978,167 8,670 233 3 - - Lanier 7-6A 2-2 59.13 175,258 1,591 88 3 - - Habersham Central 8-6A 2-2 53.57 972,527 9,765 179 1 - - Rome 6-6A 0-4 55.67 298,491 2,076 52 1 - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-6A 3-1 50.34 999,972 21,005 245 - - - South Effingham 1-6A 4-0 48.67 917,477 3,299 40 - - - Walnut Grove 8-6A 3-1 47.87 911,653 2,765 28 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-6A 3-1 46.25 538,765 528 5 - - - Shiloh 4-6A 3-2 43.52 987,406 1,132 4 - - - Hiram 5-6A 1-4 45.53 363,342 399 4 - - - Dunwoody 4-6A 3-1 40.74 859,609 327 2 - - - Veterans 2-6A 3-1 48.97 125,075 176 1 - - - Glynn Academy 1-6A 1-3 47.34 135,087 181 - - - - McIntosh 3-6A 1-2 45.25 227,751 148 - - - - Loganville 8-6A 2-2 38.32 159,781 19 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-6A 1-3 37.47 123,671 11 - - - - Lovejoy 3-6A 1-3 42.05 12,987 2 - - - - Chapel Hill 5-6A 1-3 40.50 50,778 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-6A 2-2 34.48 12,157 1 - - - - Alexander 5-6A 1-4 41.23 10,922 1 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6A 2-2 28.88 101,944 - - - - - Chamblee 4-6A 1-3 25.36 49,356 - - - - - Decatur 4-6A 1-4 26.66 35,360 - - - - - Alcovy 4-6A 1-3 29.29 29,632 - - - - - South Cobb 5-6A 3-1 31.47 10,671 - - - - - Greenbrier 1-6A 1-3 40.12 5,367 - - - - - Pope 6-6A 3-2 40.09 1,572 - - - - - Woodstock 6-6A 1-4 41.53 506 - - - - - Morrow 3-6A 2-1 27.71 406 - - - - - Grovetown 1-6A 0-4 34.96 304 - - - - - South Paulding 5-6A 0-4 30.65 181 - - - - - Apalachee 8-6A 1-3 29.05 98 - - - - - Alpharetta 7-6A 1-3 37.50 5 - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-6A 0-4 28.55 1 - - - - - Midtown 4-6A 0-4 15.11 1 - - - - - River Ridge 6-6A 0-5 29.31 - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-6A 1-3 22.33 - - - - - - Osborne 5-6A 1-3 13.36 - - - - - - Riverwood 7-6A 0-4 12.32 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 4-6A 1-3 7.65 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Lee County 10-0 2-6A 783,785 999,966 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 768,549 2 Jackson County 10-0 8-6A 85,948 998,936 999,996 1,000,000 - 834,362 3 Thomas County Central 9-1 2-6A 101,714 969,414 999,343 1,000,000 - 166,969 4 East Paulding 10-0 5-6A 283 999,910 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 993,406 5 Coffee 8-2 2-6A 28,270 876,245 995,814 1,000,000 - 62,577 6 Sequoyah 9-1 6-6A - 880,949 997,502 1,000,000 - 906,820 7 Clarke Central 8-2 8-6A - 394,222 871,012 999,839 161 144,758 8 Creekside 9-1 3-6A - 655,803 983,124 1,000,000 - 835,485 9 Heritage (Conyers) 10-0 4-6A - 338,533 954,726 999,972 28 781,367 10 Milton 8-2 7-6A - 279,316 895,118 1,000,000 - 309,030 11 Roswell 8-2 7-6A - 342,316 915,947 1,000,000 - 372,879 12 Hughes 8-2 3-6A - 64,289 590,566 999,238 762 107,968 13 Bradwell Institute 8-2 1-6A - 45,081 500,666 993,256 6,744 237,761 14 Effingham County 8-2 1-6A - 92 475,718 970,498 29,502 470,657 15 Mountain View 8-2 8-6A - 38,196 501,708 992,239 7,761 2,534 16 Kell 8-2 6-6A - 21,210 641,860 999,810 190 87,894 17 Woodward Academy 7-3 3-6A - 38,892 543,644 999,065 935 55,505 18 Shiloh 8-2 4-6A - - 217,181 987,406 12,594 51,604 19 Gainesville 7-3 7-6A - 14,197 501,517 999,088 912 316,269 20 Houston County 5-5 2-6A - 8,877 182,682 980,964 19,036 1,592 21 Tift County 5-5 2-6A - 16,166 285,137 989,632 10,368 303 22 Lassiter 8-2 6-6A - 4 16,362 884,826 115,174 3,272 23 New Manchester 7-3 5-6A - - 7,518 978,167 21,833 6,547 24 Habersham Central 5-5 8-6A - 9,888 235,790 972,527 27,473 17,071 25 Walnut Grove 5-5 8-6A - 5,182 99,568 911,653 88,347 1,273 26 South Effingham 7-3 1-6A - 2,291 79,549 917,477 82,523 16,610 27 Dunwoody 7-3 4-6A - - 163,896 859,609 140,391 162,185 28 Newnan 5-5 3-6A - - 50,257 886,501 113,499 1,015 29 Brunswick 6-4 1-6A - 1 270,803 839,705 160,295 270,792 30 Creekview 6-4 6-6A - - 4,493 891,827 108,173 2,012 31 McIntosh 5-5 3-6A - - 180 227,751 772,249 13 32 Hiram 5-5 5-6A - - 12 363,342 636,658 12 33 Northside (Warner Robins) 3-7 2-6A - 13 2,752 477,232 522,768 10 34 Chapel Hill 5-5 5-6A - - - 50,778 949,222 - 35 Northside (Columbus) 5-5 3-6A - 11 3,781 538,765 461,235 14 36 Lanier 5-5 7-6A - - 1,830 175,258 824,742 1,822 37 Alcovy 5-5 4-6A - - 1,019 29,632 970,368 1,019 38 Cedar Shoals 3-7 8-6A - - 72 123,671 876,329 2 39 Rome 3-7 6-6A - - 552 298,491 701,509 2 40 Veterans 3-7 2-6A - - 36 125,075 874,925 - 41 Glynn Academy 4-6 1-6A - - 4,005 135,087 864,913 3,979 42 Loganville 3-7 8-6A - - 202 159,781 840,219 - 43 Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6 4-6A - - 3,772 101,944 898,056 3,772 44 Lovejoy 3-7 3-6A - - - 12,987 987,013 - 45 Chamblee 4-6 4-6A - - - 49,356 950,644 - 46 Alexander 3-7 5-6A - - 34 10,922 989,078 34 47 Greenbrier 3-7 1-6A - - 191 5,367 994,633 191 48 Tri-Cities 3-7 3-6A - - 1 12,157 987,843 - 49 Decatur 2-8 4-6A - - 53 35,360 964,640 53 50 Woodstock 2-8 6-6A - - - 506 999,494 - 51 Alpharetta 3-7 7-6A - - - 5 999,995 - 52 Pope 3-7 6-6A - - - 1,572 998,428 - 53 South Paulding 2-8 5-6A - - - 181 999,819 - 54 Johns Creek 2-8 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 South Cobb 3-7 5-6A - - 1 10,671 989,329 1 56 Morrow 2-8 3-6A - - - 406 999,594 - 57 Apalachee 1-9 8-6A - - - 98 999,902 - 58 Grovetown 1-9 1-6A - - 9 304 999,696 9 59 Midtown 1-9 4-6A - - - 1 999,999 - 60 Meadowcreek 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Osborne 1-9 5-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 62 Lakeside (Evans) 0-10 1-6A - - 1 1 999,999 1 63 River Ridge 0-10 6-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 64 Riverwood 0-10 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 5A 7A

6A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Blessed Trinity Cartersville North Oconee Cartersville Tucker Blessed Trinity First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Ola Cartersville North Oconee LaGrange Mays Central (Carrollton) Cass Ola Jones County Cartersville #1 7 73.94 4-1 North Oconee #32 35 45.35 4-1 M.L. King #17 20 57.95 3-1 Statesboro #16 10 67.46 3-2 LaGrange #9 12 65.69 4-0 Mays #24 28 53.01 4-1 Cedartown #25 23 56.13 3-2 Warner Robins #8 5 74.68 2-2 Central (Carrollton) #5 9 68.69 5-0 Cass #28 25 55.80 3-1 Griffin #21 31 49.90 3-2 Dutchtown #12 8 72.31 4-1 Ola #13 15 62.32 3-2 Jefferson #20 13 64.39 2-3 Jones County #29 32 47.66 2-2 Jonesboro #4 2 79.17 4-0 Cartersville Tucker Stockbridge Marist Blessed Trinity Tucker Whitewater Stockbridge Dalton Benedictine Marist Richmond Academy Blessed Trinity #3 4 75.83 4-0 Tucker #30 17 58.52 1-3 Jenkins #19 26 53.87 4-1 Villa Rica #14 19 58.16 4-0 Whitewater #11 14 63.87 3-1 Stockbridge #22 18 58.32 2-2 Southwest DeKalb #27 30 52.00 4-1 East Forsyth #6 11 65.80 4-0 Dalton #7 6 74.64 3-1 Benedictine #26 29 52.88 2-3 Cambridge #23 22 57.76 2-2 Ware County #10 3 79.06 3-1 Marist #15 24 55.90 3-2 Flowery Branch #18 21 57.95 4-0 Richmond Academy #31 16 59.49 1-3 Lithonia #2 1 86.17 4-0 Blessed Trinity Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Blessed Trinity 6-5A 4-0 86.17 1,000,000 935,821 786,605 651,099 505,154 0.98 Cartersville 7-5A 4-0 79.17 1,000,000 821,588 564,792 320,568 147,269 5.79 Marist 6-5A 3-1 79.06 1,000,000 726,006 398,120 226,976 104,535 8.57 Tucker 5-5A 4-0 75.83 1,000,000 752,670 443,461 202,895 72,713 12.75 North Oconee 8-5A 4-1 73.94 1,000,000 748,426 415,830 176,323 53,858 17.57 Benedictine 1-5A 3-1 74.64 1,000,000 673,083 336,682 135,691 45,517 20.97 Central (Carrollton) 3-5A 2-2 74.68 999,992 577,222 272,015 109,019 36,305 26.54 Ola 2-5A 4-1 72.31 999,536 345,156 148,154 46,545 12,906 76.48 Cass 7-5A 5-0 68.69 1,000,000 558,726 211,605 56,440 11,182 88.43 Dalton 7-5A 4-0 65.80 1,000,000 460,585 137,531 29,432 4,236 235.07 LaGrange 3-5A 3-2 67.46 998,056 203,781 60,671 13,186 2,234 446.63 Mays 5-5A 4-0 65.69 999,962 269,964 72,301 13,970 2,173 459.19 Stockbridge 4-5A 3-1 63.87 999,903 163,145 38,159 5,677 728 1,372.63 Jones County 2-5A 2-3 64.39 952,454 102,469 23,820 3,631 477 2,095.44 Jefferson 8-5A 3-2 62.32 997,146 119,502 23,821 3,191 340 2,940.18 Richmond Academy 1-5A 4-0 57.95 999,148 79,742 10,941 960 70 14,284.71 Lithonia 5-5A 1-3 59.49 937,774 47,044 6,980 649 66 15,150.52 Whitewater 3-5A 4-0 58.16 994,032 71,111 9,717 820 61 16,392.44 Statesboro 1-5A 3-1 57.95 994,740 66,208 9,039 813 52 19,229.77 Southwest DeKalb 5-5A 2-2 58.32 951,893 43,215 5,953 522 40 24,999.00 Flowery Branch 8-5A 3-2 55.90 997,690 49,269 5,537 415 21 47,618.05 Ware County 1-5A 2-2 57.76 832,843 32,897 4,117 307 18 55,554.56 Jenkins 1-5A 1-3 58.52 648,918 25,729 3,491 283 15 66,665.67 Warner Robins 2-5A 3-2 56.13 802,100 21,083 2,236 155 12 83,332.33 Griffin 3-5A 3-1 55.80 878,119 24,094 2,507 165 8 124,999.00 Villa Rica 7-5A 4-1 53.87 945,169 18,716 1,675 80 3 333,332.33 Cambridge 6-5A 2-3 52.88 737,711 9,470 693 36 3 333,332.33 Cedartown 7-5A 4-1 53.01 982,489 18,275 1,491 74 2 499,999.00 East Forsyth 8-5A 4-1 52.00 932,990 13,570 954 43 1 999,999.00 Perry 2-5A 1-4 53.77 341,836 5,163 419 18 1 999,999.00 Dutchtown 4-5A 3-2 49.90 916,715 7,291 398 9 - - Jonesboro 4-5A 2-2 47.66 746,621 3,582 156 6 - - M.L. King 4-5A 4-1 45.35 818,263 2,395 54 1 - - Sprayberry 6-5A 2-3 47.17 115,837 392 15 1 - - Centennial 6-5A 3-2 45.35 529,896 1,235 33 - - - Harris County 3-5A 2-3 45.00 170,327 354 7 - - - St. Pius X 6-5A 2-2 43.62 184,186 265 7 - - - Locust Grove 2-5A 1-4 47.08 78,234 261 5 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-5A 2-2 43.34 159,701 191 5 - - - Lithia Springs 3-5A 3-1 42.81 107,563 150 2 - - - Allatoona 7-5A 1-4 43.94 40,825 60 1 - - - Evans 1-5A 2-2 42.34 38,026 49 - - - - Winder-Barrow 8-5A 2-3 39.21 21,905 12 - - - - Druid Hills 5-5A 3-1 34.96 39,443 9 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-5A 3-1 34.70 57,362 8 - - - - Eastside 4-5A 2-3 37.85 26,892 8 - - - - Madison County 8-5A 2-3 37.38 12,705 4 - - - - Maynard Jackson 5-5A 1-3 38.00 1,965 3 - - - - Wayne County 1-5A 1-3 34.92 2,258 1 - - - - Drew 4-5A 2-3 25.99 5,597 - - - - - Banneker 5-5A 2-2 35.11 1,018 - - - - - Starr's Mill 3-5A 0-4 37.51 142 - - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-5A 1-4 20.38 17 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-5A 0-4 26.84 1 - - - - - Union Grove 2-5A 1-4 29.94 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-5A 1-3 13.98 - - - - - - Northview 6-5A 1-3 10.21 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-5A 0-4 -1.26 - - - - - - Groves 1-5A 0-4 -2.44 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-5A 0-4 -13.77 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-5A 0-5 -47.08 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 North Oconee 9-1 8-5A 256,903 971,677 999,499 1,000,000 - 761,362 2 Blessed Trinity 10-0 6-5A 410,508 994,742 999,997 1,000,000 - 656,424 3 Tucker 10-0 5-5A 39,585 918,980 998,125 1,000,000 - 705,969 4 Cartersville 10-0 7-5A 59,152 928,712 998,333 1,000,000 - 713,529 5 Cass 9-1 7-5A 133,400 891,514 997,543 1,000,000 - 210,849 6 Dalton 8-2 7-5A 99,633 846,639 993,458 1,000,000 - 72,447 7 Benedictine 9-1 1-5A 128 779,216 990,494 1,000,000 - 844,302 8 Central (Carrollton) 8-2 3-5A - 522,325 955,277 999,992 8 720,545 9 Mays 9-1 5-5A 258 292,954 893,645 999,962 38 204,604 10 Marist 8-2 6-5A 163 468,816 991,952 1,000,000 - 342,189 11 Stockbridge 8-2 4-5A - 16,061 909,633 999,903 97 899,273 12 Ola 9-1 2-5A - 2,032 775,366 999,536 464 748,030 13 Jefferson 7-3 8-5A - 37,981 557,374 997,146 2,854 185,043 14 Whitewater 8-2 3-5A 19 66,043 517,192 994,032 5,968 35,732 15 Flowery Branch 6-4 8-5A 2 44,430 546,235 997,690 2,310 35,865 16 LaGrange 7-3 3-5A - 20,882 556,039 998,056 1,944 227,212 17 Statesboro 7-3 1-5A - 58,466 495,203 994,740 5,260 4,361 18 Richmond Academy 7-3 1-5A 243 122,222 639,294 999,148 852 51,329 19 Villa Rica 7-3 7-5A - 1,218 95,964 945,169 54,831 701 20 Jones County 6-4 2-5A - - 201,466 952,454 47,546 201,091 21 Dutchtown 8-2 4-5A - - 10,709 916,715 83,285 8,338 22 Southwest DeKalb 6-4 5-5A - 3,136 151,566 951,893 48,107 52,536 23 Ware County 6-4 1-5A - 1,608 113,863 832,843 167,157 52,328 24 Cedartown 5-5 7-5A 6 6,289 144,022 982,489 17,511 2,433 25 Warner Robins 6-4 2-5A - 7 51,149 802,100 197,900 47,061 26 Cambridge 5-5 6-5A - - 1,789 737,711 262,289 1,225 27 East Forsyth 6-4 8-5A - 2,111 102,086 932,990 67,010 17,454 28 Griffin 6-4 3-5A - 1,190 66,436 878,119 121,881 16,306 29 Jonesboro 6-4 4-5A - - 68,414 746,621 253,379 68,292 30 Jenkins 5-5 1-5A - - 48,562 648,918 351,082 47,642 31 Lithonia 4-6 5-5A - 734 89,299 937,774 62,226 36,867 32 M.L. King 6-4 4-5A - 15 34,595 818,263 181,737 24,081 33 Centennial 5-5 6-5A - - 234 529,896 470,104 10 34 Harris County 4-6 3-5A - - 236 170,327 829,673 104 35 Perry 4-6 2-5A - - 2,875 341,836 658,164 2,871 36 St. Pius X 4-6 6-5A - - 112 184,186 815,814 17 37 Woodland (Cartersville) 3-7 7-5A - - 253 159,701 840,299 29 38 Lithia Springs 4-6 3-5A - - 238 107,563 892,437 92 39 Eastside 5-5 4-5A - - 16 26,892 973,108 16 40 Locust Grove 3-7 2-5A - - 946 78,234 921,766 946 41 Drew 5-5 4-5A - - - 5,597 994,403 - 42 Sprayberry 3-7 6-5A - - 136 115,837 884,163 135 43 Winder-Barrow 3-7 8-5A - - 175 21,905 978,095 175 44 Evans 4-6 1-5A - - 38 38,026 961,974 38 45 Maynard Jackson 3-7 5-5A - - 17 1,965 998,035 17 46 Chattahoochee 4-6 6-5A - - 2 57,362 942,638 - 47 Allatoona 1-9 7-5A - - 14 40,825 959,175 12 48 Madison County 2-8 8-5A - - 101 12,705 987,295 101 49 Druid Hills 3-7 5-5A - - 15 39,443 960,557 4 50 Wayne County 2-8 1-5A - - - 2,258 997,742 - 51 Banneker 3-7 5-5A - - 3 1,018 998,982 3 52 Arabia Mountain 3-7 4-5A - - - 17 999,983 - 53 Union Grove 2-8 2-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Starr's Mill 0-10 3-5A - - 9 142 999,858 9 55 Groves 0-10 1-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Mundy's Mill 1-9 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Eagle's Landing 0-10 2-5A - - 1 1 999,999 1 58 Forest Park 0-10 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 59 Northview 4-6 6-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Johnson (Gainesville) 4-6 8-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Cross Keys 0-10 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A 7A

6A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Peach County Troup Sandy Creek Peach County Cairo First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Troup Stephenson Sandy Creek Monroe Area Troup Douglass Calhoun Stephenson Sandy Creek Adairsville New Hampstead Monroe Area #1 2 77.59 4-0 Troup #32 28 41.93 2-2 Harlem #17 13 52.68 1-3 West Laurens #16 7 60.90 2-2 Douglass #9 8 55.58 1-4 Calhoun #24 30 41.33 4-1 White County #25 26 43.85 3-2 Spencer #8 6 66.25 3-1 Stephenson #5 1 85.34 5-0 Sandy Creek #28 29 41.53 2-3 Heritage (Ringgold) #21 18 49.33 4-1 Adairsville #12 16 50.93 2-2 Hampton #13 15 51.00 1-3 New Hampstead #20 20 48.58 3-1 Gilmer #29 31 40.78 1-3 Bainbridge #4 4 70.35 5-0 Monroe Area Peach County Oconee County Spalding Cairo Peach County Baldwin Oconee County Westover Spalding Northwest Whitfield Dougherty Cairo #3 3 76.89 4-0 Peach County #30 23 46.82 2-3 Cherokee Bluff #19 10 54.84 3-1 Mary Persons #14 12 54.31 3-1 Baldwin #11 14 51.29 2-2 North Hall #22 9 55.51 2-3 Oconee County #27 22 46.87 2-2 Howard #6 19 49.10 4-1 Westover #7 11 54.34 3-1 Spalding #26 27 42.69 2-2 Southeast Bulloch #23 25 45.41 4-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) #10 17 50.21 4-1 Northwest Whitfield #15 21 48.57 3-1 Dougherty #18 24 46.67 2-3 North Clayton #31 32 40.11 1-4 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #2 5 69.40 4-0 Cairo Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-4A 5-0 85.34 1,000,000 983,362 849,980 626,855 498,836 1.00 Troup 2-4A 4-0 77.59 1,000,000 957,869 858,496 472,575 227,708 3.39 Peach County 2-4A 4-0 76.89 1,000,000 951,469 737,789 397,064 173,124 4.78 Monroe Area 8-4A 5-0 70.35 1,000,000 889,913 486,417 198,611 45,200 21.12 Cairo 1-4A 4-0 69.40 1,000,000 878,210 575,814 220,233 44,572 21.44 Stephenson 5-4A 3-1 66.25 999,998 746,345 207,807 56,853 8,882 111.59 Douglass 5-4A 2-2 60.90 999,655 261,037 61,663 10,024 943 1,059.45 Calhoun 7-4A 1-4 55.58 999,249 219,465 29,113 2,744 147 6,801.72 Spalding 2-4A 3-1 54.34 999,760 316,447 33,220 3,024 141 7,091.20 Mary Persons 2-4A 3-1 54.84 999,717 243,304 28,907 2,899 139 7,193.24 Oconee County 8-4A 2-3 55.51 985,905 122,283 17,183 1,785 92 10,868.57 Baldwin 2-4A 3-1 54.31 999,581 206,278 23,153 2,150 83 12,047.19 West Laurens 3-4A 1-3 52.68 985,771 125,315 13,979 982 36 27,776.78 North Hall 6-4A 2-2 51.29 992,891 105,640 10,352 689 18 55,554.56 Hampton 4-4A 2-2 50.93 992,551 78,041 7,230 524 17 58,822.53 Westover 1-4A 4-1 49.10 999,981 189,378 11,562 639 13 76,922.08 New Hampstead 3-4A 1-3 51.00 902,023 57,785 6,235 347 13 76,922.08 Northwest Whitfield 7-4A 4-1 50.21 999,769 143,590 11,014 660 12 83,332.33 Adairsville 7-4A 4-1 49.33 998,331 88,680 6,328 390 6 166,665.67 Gilmer 6-4A 3-1 48.58 994,559 98,222 6,554 302 6 166,665.67 Dougherty 1-4A 3-1 48.57 999,659 107,370 6,731 290 6 166,665.67 North Clayton 4-4A 2-3 46.67 983,992 38,843 2,394 94 2 499,999.00 Howard 2-4A 2-2 46.87 878,188 36,579 1,842 81 2 499,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-4A 4-0 45.41 991,605 45,143 2,065 65 1 999,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 8-4A 2-3 46.82 599,761 14,806 1,113 33 1 999,999.00 Spencer 1-4A 3-2 43.85 944,746 24,467 937 31 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-4A 2-3 41.53 947,569 15,159 442 16 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-4A 2-2 42.69 727,156 13,056 424 14 - - White County 6-4A 4-1 41.33 967,504 17,860 527 11 - - Harlem 3-4A 2-2 41.93 438,602 5,611 209 6 - - Bainbridge 1-4A 1-3 40.78 716,617 7,747 249 3 - - Monroe 1-4A 0-3 37.84 399,040 2,409 48 3 - - Long County 3-4A 1-3 39.84 310,371 2,392 68 2 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-4A 1-4 40.11 379,783 2,145 71 1 - - Pickens 6-4A 1-4 36.93 253,210 708 25 - - - Shaw 1-4A 3-2 33.86 530,801 979 21 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-4A 2-2 36.09 322,977 856 16 - - - McDonough 4-4A 3-2 35.22 382,421 747 10 - - - Windsor Forest 3-4A 3-1 33.07 236,363 366 7 - - - East Jackson 8-4A 1-4 35.62 104,683 119 5 - - - Luella 4-4A 1-3 26.21 7,084 2 - - - - Liberty County 3-4A 1-3 28.65 3,886 2 - - - - East Hall 8-4A 2-2 26.96 16,144 1 - - - - Columbus 1-4A 2-2 15.91 3,577 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-4A 1-4 22.13 1,888 - - - - - Dawson County 6-4A 0-5 26.44 1,352 - - - - - North Springs 5-4A 1-3 30.56 958 - - - - - Upson-Lee 2-4A 0-4 27.13 237 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-4A 2-2 8.31 49 - - - - - Fayette County 4-4A 0-5 19.58 21 - - - - - West Hall 8-4A 2-3 14.59 12 - - - - - Riverdale 4-4A 1-4 17.02 3 - - - - - Salem 5-4A 1-3 9.78 - - - - - - Chestatee 6-4A 0-5 2.12 - - - - - - Hardaway 1-4A 0-4 1.93 - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-4A 0-5 -15.24 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-4A 1-4 -20.37 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Troup 10-0 2-4A 589,418 999,781 999,999 1,000,000 - 583,273 2 Cairo 10-0 1-4A 50,248 997,719 999,955 1,000,000 - 934,147 3 Peach County 9-1 2-4A 344,770 997,012 999,955 1,000,000 - 411,524 4 Monroe Area 10-0 8-4A 14,794 998,223 999,980 1,000,000 - 879,561 5 Sandy Creek 10-0 4-4A 239 999,876 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 985,755 6 Westover 9-1 1-4A - 469,109 857,340 999,981 19 1,460 7 Spalding 8-2 2-4A 81 445,815 841,972 999,760 240 839 8 Stephenson 9-1 5-4A - 721,954 969,111 999,998 2 570,907 9 Calhoun 6-4 7-4A - 103,893 678,655 999,249 751 539,880 10 Northwest Whitfield 8-2 7-4A - 159,766 630,618 999,769 231 211,266 11 North Hall 8-2 6-4A - 20,711 574,998 992,891 7,109 535,663 12 Hampton 7-3 4-4A - 7,565 436,563 992,551 7,449 11,751 13 New Hampstead 7-3 3-4A - 797 399,204 902,023 97,977 396,797 14 Baldwin 6-4 2-4A 135 223,144 686,830 999,581 419 663 15 Dougherty 7-3 1-4A - 203,643 697,824 999,659 341 56,714 16 Douglass 7-3 5-4A - 100,000 602,751 999,655 345 242,235 17 West Laurens 6-4 3-4A - 34,418 527,286 985,771 14,229 460,648 18 North Clayton 7-3 4-4A - 3 164,277 983,992 16,008 - 19 Mary Persons 5-5 2-4A 315 215,443 656,748 999,717 283 3,414 20 Gilmer 7-3 6-4A - 112,859 530,348 994,559 5,441 300,913 21 Adairsville 7-3 7-4A - 84,021 460,045 998,331 1,669 208,454 22 Oconee County 6-4 8-4A - 434 111,332 985,905 14,095 98,918 23 Woodland (Stockbridge) 7-3 4-4A - 73,323 441,601 991,605 8,395 2,490 24 White County 7-3 6-4A - 20,901 232,652 967,504 32,496 114,356 25 Spencer 6-4 1-4A - 2,280 102,392 944,746 55,254 6,349 26 Southeast Bulloch 6-4 3-4A - 1,512 77,346 727,156 272,844 62,120 27 Howard 4-6 2-4A - 1,561 47,662 878,188 121,812 287 28 Heritage (Ringgold) 4-6 7-4A - 4,016 96,551 947,569 52,431 40,351 29 Bainbridge 4-6 1-4A - 81 10,699 716,617 283,383 1,317 30 Cherokee Bluff 5-5 8-4A - - 20,618 599,761 400,239 20,618 31 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-6 4-4A - - 4 379,783 620,217 - 32 Harlem 5-5 3-4A - 34 49,772 438,602 561,398 49,187 33 Westside (Macon) 3-7 2-4A - 2 1,300 322,977 677,023 - 34 McDonough 4-6 4-4A - - 1,342 382,421 617,579 4 35 Shaw 4-6 1-4A - 8 2,721 530,801 469,199 11 36 Long County 3-7 3-4A - 13 28,918 310,371 689,629 28,624 37 Monroe 3-7 1-4A - 34 6,879 399,040 600,960 2 38 East Jackson 3-7 8-4A - - 880 104,683 895,317 880 39 Pickens 3-7 6-4A - - 47,878 253,210 746,790 47,878 40 Windsor Forest 4-6 3-4A - 48 3,301 236,363 763,637 2,228 41 East Hall 3-7 8-4A - 1 24 16,144 983,856 23 42 Columbus 3-7 1-4A - - - 3,577 996,423 - 43 Ridgeland 2-8 7-4A - - 49 1,888 998,112 49 44 Luella 2-8 4-4A - - - 7,084 992,916 - 45 Southeast Whitfield 3-7 7-4A - - - 49 999,951 - 46 Upson-Lee 0-10 2-4A - - - 237 999,763 - 47 North Springs 2-8 5-4A - - 34 958 999,042 34 48 Dawson County 1-9 6-4A - - 1,190 1,352 998,648 1,190 49 West Hall 2-8 8-4A - - - 12 999,988 - 50 Fayette County 1-9 4-4A - - - 21 999,979 - 51 Hardaway 0-10 1-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Liberty County 1-9 3-4A - - 396 3,886 996,114 396 53 Riverdale 1-9 4-4A - - - 3 999,997 - 54 Chestatee 0-10 6-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Salem 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Clarkston 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Stone Mountain 2-8 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Toombs County Hart County Toombs County Columbia Pierce County Hart County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Toombs County Crisp County Burke County Columbia Toombs County Thomson Crisp County KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Ringgold Burke County Appling County Columbia #1 1 81.87 4-0 Toombs County #32 33 30.56 2-2 Pike County #17 13 51.48 2-2 Worth County #16 12 51.94 1-3 Thomson #9 10 54.99 3-1 Crisp County #24 32 31.31 2-2 Coahulla Creek #25 25 42.26 2-2 Westside (Augusta) #8 15 49.67 3-1 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #5 20 45.86 4-0 Ringgold #28 30 36.98 2-2 Miller Grove #21 22 43.97 2-2 Carver (Atlanta) #12 11 52.46 2-2 Burke County #13 5 60.78 4-0 Appling County #20 14 50.49 3-1 Franklin County #29 34 30.15 0-4 North Murray #4 3 63.96 2-2 Columbia Pierce County Northeast Lumpkin County Hart County Pierce County Hapeville Charter Lamar County Northeast Rockmart Lumpkin County Callaway Hart County #3 4 62.78 4-0 Pierce County #30 23 43.71 2-2 Elbert County #19 17 49.03 3-1 Hephzibah #14 9 55.12 1-3 Hapeville Charter #11 19 46.15 3-1 Lamar County #22 29 38.19 2-2 Haralson County #27 37 27.96 1-3 Beach #6 6 57.48 3-1 Northeast #7 8 55.14 2-2 Rockmart #26 28 38.37 1-3 Jackson #23 18 46.44 2-2 Morgan County #10 7 56.25 4-0 Lumpkin County #15 26 39.60 4-0 LaFayette #18 21 45.00 2-2 Callaway #31 38 27.56 4-0 Murray County #2 2 69.67 5-0 Hart County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-3A 4-0 81.87 1,000,000 983,559 946,604 899,684 778,263 0.28 Hart County 8-3A 5-0 69.67 1,000,000 915,978 768,759 609,609 147,047 5.80 Columbia 6-3A 2-2 63.96 1,000,000 786,354 467,474 130,190 27,575 35.26 Pierce County 3-3A 4-0 62.78 1,000,000 759,924 385,166 121,437 20,945 46.74 Appling County 3-3A 4-0 60.78 1,000,000 652,489 300,289 72,205 11,255 87.85 Northeast 2-3A 3-1 57.48 1,000,000 581,881 235,381 41,811 4,771 208.60 Lumpkin County 8-3A 4-0 56.25 999,986 488,826 182,000 36,394 3,281 303.79 Rockmart 7-3A 2-2 55.14 999,998 522,378 193,013 26,712 2,464 404.84 Crisp County 1-3A 3-1 54.99 999,838 351,809 106,069 16,963 1,499 666.11 Hapeville Charter 6-3A 1-3 55.12 999,953 283,926 94,389 14,259 1,282 779.03 Burke County 4-3A 2-2 52.46 995,511 168,767 43,361 5,687 383 2,609.97 Thomson 4-3A 1-3 51.94 997,559 189,130 45,214 5,327 346 2,889.17 Worth County 1-3A 2-2 51.48 992,777 138,921 32,018 3,887 254 3,936.01 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-3A 3-1 49.67 999,938 218,920 45,763 4,746 210 4,760.90 Franklin County 8-3A 3-1 50.49 956,978 118,391 25,197 2,525 125 7,999.00 Hephzibah 4-3A 3-1 49.03 999,043 128,141 25,993 2,274 108 9,258.26 Ringgold 7-3A 4-0 45.86 999,983 233,718 41,997 2,640 75 13,332.33 Carver (Columbus) 1-3A 1-4 49.51 674,265 42,489 8,551 837 48 20,832.33 Lamar County 2-3A 3-1 46.15 998,575 113,493 16,221 1,144 33 30,302.03 Morgan County 8-3A 2-2 46.44 811,612 50,574 7,221 453 11 90,908.09 Callaway 2-3A 2-2 45.00 997,348 64,010 9,730 501 10 99,999.00 Elbert County 8-3A 2-2 43.71 859,801 32,719 3,739 189 4 249,999.00 Westside (Augusta) 4-3A 2-2 42.26 908,948 29,426 3,037 105 4 249,999.00 Carver (Atlanta) 6-3A 2-2 43.97 945,799 39,667 4,807 197 3 333,332.33 LaFayette 7-3A 4-0 39.60 999,363 44,294 3,584 99 2 499,999.00 Stephens County 8-3A 2-2 42.99 447,986 14,146 1,669 71 2 499,999.00 Haralson County 5-3A 2-2 38.19 981,391 15,669 1,086 25 - - Jackson 2-3A 1-3 38.37 822,252 11,790 780 16 - - Miller Grove 6-3A 2-2 36.98 741,301 7,694 466 6 - - Washington County 4-3A 1-3 36.85 315,278 2,255 121 4 - - Sumter County 1-3A 1-4 39.12 181,616 1,724 127 3 - - Coahulla Creek 7-3A 2-2 31.31 761,530 2,582 70 - - - Pike County 2-3A 2-2 30.56 681,703 1,466 37 - - - Murray County 7-3A 4-0 27.56 892,649 1,219 26 - - - Beach 3-3A 1-3 27.96 527,896 627 20 - - - North Murray 7-3A 0-4 30.15 242,459 493 13 - - - Temple 5-3A 2-2 29.93 205,816 294 6 - - - Cedar Grove 6-3A 0-4 30.09 50,578 101 2 - - - South Atlanta 6-3A 3-1 24.23 164,403 78 - - - - Rutland 2-3A 2-2 23.57 79,851 28 - - - - Tattnall County 3-3A 1-3 19.12 280,983 24 - - - - Brantley County 3-3A 2-2 18.08 135,567 8 - - - - Southwest 2-3A 0-4 25.39 23,437 6 - - - - Islands 3-3A 3-1 14.99 257,462 5 - - - - Sonoraville 7-3A 0-4 22.72 13,198 4 - - - - Union County 7-3A 0-4 20.89 10,427 3 - - - - Therrell 5-3A 2-3 23.74 19,073 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-3A 1-3 11.97 17,350 - - - - - McNair 6-3A 1-3 18.65 7,773 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-3A 2-2 5.76 448 - - - - - Kendrick 1-3A 2-2 7.20 286 - - - - - Redan 6-3A 1-3 8.94 10 - - - - - Butler 4-3A 2-2 3.08 2 - - - - - Towers 6-3A 2-3 -1.50 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-3A 0-4 -18.42 - - - - - - Jordan 1-3A 0-4 -19.00 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Toombs County 10-0 3-3A 835,016 999,748 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 919,335 2 Hart County 10-0 8-3A 137,643 991,264 999,880 1,000,000 - 900,320 3 Pierce County 9-1 3-3A 11,725 761,352 999,503 1,000,000 - 47,517 4 Columbia 8-2 6-3A - 887,229 998,074 1,000,000 - 967,290 5 Ringgold 9-1 7-3A 1,550 626,593 959,407 999,983 17 168,117 6 Northeast 9-1 2-3A - 717,226 983,446 1,000,000 - 799,531 7 Rockmart 8-2 7-3A 1 720,777 984,908 999,998 2 786,722 8 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 7-3 5-3A 996 299,785 786,574 999,938 62 35,219 9 Crisp County 9-1 1-3A 2 295,273 822,630 999,838 162 479,616 10 Lumpkin County 8-2 8-3A 9,650 563,593 927,014 999,986 14 52,115 11 Lamar County 8-2 2-3A - 130,738 696,543 998,575 1,425 110,728 12 Burke County 8-2 4-3A - 34,092 528,635 995,511 4,489 383,728 13 Appling County 8-2 3-3A 3,411 560,775 995,943 1,000,000 - 33,148 14 Hapeville Charter 7-3 6-3A - 25,917 802,485 999,953 47 4,002 15 LaFayette 8-2 7-3A 6 135,203 632,974 999,363 637 43,015 16 Thomson 6-4 4-3A - 81,465 582,252 997,559 2,441 345,557 17 Worth County 5-4 1-3A - 33,167 392,309 992,777 7,223 248,208 18 Callaway 6-4 2-3A - 30,103 370,736 997,348 2,652 86,939 19 Hephzibah 7-3 4-3A - 70,878 495,919 999,043 957 206,990 20 Franklin County 6-4 8-3A - 15,395 167,274 956,978 43,022 12,725 21 Carver (Atlanta) 6-4 6-3A - 861 78,988 945,799 54,201 25,251 22 Haralson County 4-6 5-3A - 7,952 148,963 981,391 18,609 81 23 Morgan County 4-6 8-3A - 3,354 60,208 811,612 188,388 2,666 24 Coahulla Creek 5-5 7-3A - 1,587 58,469 761,530 238,470 509 25 Westside (Augusta) 5-5 4-3A - 2,036 100,330 908,948 91,052 55,951 26 Jackson 5-5 2-3A - 1 27,032 822,252 177,748 1,683 27 Beach 5-5 3-3A - - 42 527,896 472,104 - 28 Miller Grove 5-5 6-3A - 52 11,640 741,301 258,699 3,391 29 North Murray 4-6 7-3A - - 927 242,459 757,541 882 30 Elbert County 3-7 8-3A - 1,561 46,985 859,801 140,199 845 31 Murray County 5-5 7-3A - 1,874 47,670 892,649 107,351 731 32 Pike County 4-6 2-3A - 46 4,793 681,703 318,297 1,085 33 Carver (Columbus) 3-7 1-3A - - 243,761 674,265 325,735 243,707 34 Brantley County 4-6 3-3A - - - 135,567 864,433 - 35 South Atlanta 5-5 6-3A - 1 86 164,403 835,597 41 36 Tattnall County 3-7 3-3A - - 7 280,983 719,017 - 37 Sumter County 3-7 1-3A - - 28,468 181,616 818,384 28,468 38 Islands 4-6 3-3A - - 2 257,462 742,538 - 39 Washington County 3-7 4-3A - - 7,873 315,278 684,722 7,774 40 Temple 2-8 5-3A - - 178 205,816 794,184 1 41 Cedar Grove 2-8 6-3A - - 26 50,578 949,422 25 42 Stephens County 2-8 8-3A - 102 6,971 447,986 552,014 698 43 Rutland 3-7 2-3A - - 18 79,851 920,149 3 44 Therrell 2-8 5-3A - - 1 19,073 980,927 - 45 Kendrick 3-7 1-3A - - 1 286 999,714 1 46 Southwest 2-8 2-3A - - 31 23,437 976,563 31 47 McNair 2-8 6-3A - - - 7,773 992,227 - 48 Sonoraville 1-9 7-3A - - 15 13,198 986,802 15 49 Butler 3-7 4-3A - - - 2 999,998 - 50 Central (Macon) 2-8 2-3A - - - 448 999,552 - 51 Johnson (Savannah) 1-9 3-3A - - - 17,350 982,650 - 52 Union County 0-10 7-3A - - 9 10,427 989,573 9 53 Redan 1-9 6-3A - - - 10 999,990 - 54 Cross Creek 0-10 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Towers 5-5 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Jordan 2-8 1-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A 7A

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Semifinal Final Heard County Fitzgerald Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Heard County Bleckley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Fitzgerald Thomasville Bremen Jeff Davis Fitzgerald Berrien Commerce Thomasville Bremen Laney Cook Jeff Davis #1 3 61.94 4-0 Fitzgerald #32 34 15.07 0-4 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #17 22 34.45 2-2 Pepperell #16 12 48.69 4-0 Berrien #9 9 54.05 4-0 Commerce #24 26 30.13 1-3 Gordon Lee #25 20 38.45 2-2 Vidalia #8 5 58.62 3-1 Thomasville #5 7 57.90 4-0 Bremen #28 15 45.69 0-4 Brooks County #21 23 34.37 3-1 Putnam County #12 16 45.45 2-2 Laney #13 8 54.96 2-2 Cook #20 19 40.26 2-2 Rabun County #29 32 21.91 3-2 Washington #4 4 61.45 4-0 Jeff Davis Heard County Dodge County Dublin Bleckley County Heard County ACE Charter Dodge County Jasper County Dublin Model Swainsboro Bleckley County #3 1 72.40 4-0 Heard County #30 33 17.92 2-2 Coosa #19 17 44.27 4-0 ACE Charter #14 21 37.67 3-1 Social Circle #11 11 49.40 2-2 Dodge County #22 27 29.09 2-2 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #27 28 27.75 1-3 Dade County #6 14 47.62 2-2 Jasper County #7 6 58.19 3-1 Dublin #26 36 14.21 2-2 Glenn Hills #23 24 31.54 1-3 Fannin County #10 10 49.81 4-0 Model #15 18 43.38 3-1 Screven County #18 13 48.28 1-3 Swainsboro #31 29 27.52 1-2 Bacon County #2 2 66.24 4-0 Bleckley County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Heard County 6-2A 4-0 72.40 1,000,000 962,218 872,480 724,526 552,436 0.81 Bleckley County 2-2A 4-0 66.24 1,000,000 921,452 754,871 500,763 224,488 3.45 Fitzgerald 1-2A 4-0 61.94 1,000,000 842,582 556,175 236,763 80,256 11.46 Jeff Davis 1-2A 4-0 61.45 1,000,000 794,425 449,064 175,161 58,911 15.97 Bremen 6-2A 4-0 57.90 1,000,000 762,805 374,247 112,653 27,479 35.39 Thomasville 1-2A 3-1 58.62 1,000,000 644,320 266,227 85,660 22,753 42.95 Dublin 2-2A 3-1 58.19 1,000,000 649,218 244,828 76,774 20,087 48.78 Commerce 8-2A 4-0 54.05 1,000,000 525,061 121,176 29,043 5,270 188.75 Cook 1-2A 2-2 54.96 1,000,000 342,759 110,539 26,071 5,037 197.53 Model 6-2A 4-0 49.81 1,000,000 377,416 68,605 11,174 1,336 747.50 Berrien 1-2A 4-0 48.69 1,000,000 180,681 35,685 4,747 486 2,056.61 Jasper County 4-2A 2-2 47.62 1,000,000 263,320 40,877 5,179 469 2,131.20 Dodge County 2-2A 2-2 49.40 999,999 153,656 32,312 4,532 460 2,172.91 Swainsboro 2-2A 1-3 48.28 999,826 105,778 20,789 2,526 246 4,064.04 Laney 4-2A 2-2 45.45 1,000,000 151,009 19,194 1,914 138 7,245.38 Brooks County 1-2A 0-4 45.69 983,750 70,420 7,974 787 58 17,240.38 ACE Charter 2-2A 4-0 44.27 1,000,000 75,248 9,910 837 50 19,999.00 Screven County 3-2A 3-1 43.38 999,999 51,302 7,480 541 26 38,460.54 Rabun County 8-2A 2-2 40.26 999,825 25,433 2,320 140 6 166,665.67 Social Circle 4-2A 3-1 37.67 1,000,000 45,564 2,862 123 5 199,999.00 Vidalia 2-2A 2-2 38.45 999,473 21,135 1,103 48 1 999,999.00 Putnam County 4-2A 3-1 34.37 999,999 10,748 539 19 1 999,999.00 Pepperell 6-2A 2-2 34.45 1,000,000 8,317 396 13 1 999,999.00 Gordon Lee 7-2A 1-3 30.13 975,470 3,508 77 2 - - Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-2A 2-2 29.09 999,996 2,881 76 2 - - Fannin County 7-2A 1-3 31.54 964,007 4,330 92 1 - - Dade County 7-2A 1-3 27.75 957,361 2,022 32 1 - - East Laurens 2-2A 1-3 31.40 504,384 1,366 53 - - - Bacon County 1-2A 1-2 27.52 569,745 554 10 - - - Washington 5-2A 3-2 21.91 778,737 247 4 - - - Coosa 6-2A 2-2 17.92 971,243 119 2 - - - Utopian Academy 5-2A 2-1 14.93 485,740 27 1 - - - Glenn Hills 4-2A 2-2 14.21 872,857 42 - - - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2A 0-4 15.07 369,782 19 - - - - Metter 3-2A 0-5 24.48 60,400 16 - - - - Jefferson County 4-2A 2-2 8.57 423,165 1 - - - - Bryan County 3-2A 0-4 12.11 13,292 1 - - - - Chattooga 7-2A 0-4 11.68 41,417 - - - - - Oglethorpe County 8-2A 0-4 8.90 29,379 - - - - - Josey 4-2A 1-3 -15.51 73 - - - - - Armuchee 6-2A 0-4 -10.78 64 - - - - - Savannah 3-2A 0-4 -5.41 17 - - - - - Banks County 8-2A 3-2 21.92 - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-2A 0-4 -9.57 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Fitzgerald 10-0 1-2A 147,848 930,559 999,188 1,000,000 - 403,723 2 Bleckley County 10-0 2-2A 489,815 995,803 999,991 1,000,000 - 738,030 3 Heard County 10-0 6-2A 301,205 999,673 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 879,777 4 Jeff Davis 9-1 1-2A 32,880 823,323 993,533 1,000,000 - 296,238 5 Bremen 9-1 6-2A 23,924 955,574 999,784 1,000,000 - 100,718 6 Jasper County 8-2 4-2A - 351,717 931,193 1,000,000 - 348,470 7 Dublin 8-2 2-2A 736 598,758 975,105 1,000,000 - 197,395 8 Thomasville 7-3 1-2A 2,482 580,852 963,845 1,000,000 - 201,052 9 Commerce 9-1 8-2A 11 603,127 989,430 1,000,000 - 100,907 10 Model 8-2 6-2A 840 473,318 985,382 1,000,000 - 19,049 11 Dodge County 6-4 2-2A - 57,787 558,279 999,999 1 34,239 12 Laney 7-3 4-2A - 175,871 859,199 1,000,000 - 332,623 13 Cook 5-5 1-2A 35 165,740 784,005 1,000,000 - 79,802 14 Social Circle 7-3 4-2A - 89,617 785,383 1,000,000 - 17,805 15 Screven County 8-2 3-2A - 2,646 567,670 999,999 1 17,249 16 Berrien 6-4 1-2A 220 134,109 739,552 1,000,000 - 14,757 17 Pepperell 5-5 6-2A - 1,320 163,696 1,000,000 - 405 18 Swainsboro 4-6 2-2A - 9,856 311,423 999,826 174 24,044 19 ACE Charter 6-4 2-2A 4 39,963 486,518 1,000,000 - 5,711 20 Rabun County 6-4 8-2A - 515 116,354 999,825 175 7,509 21 Putnam County 6-4 4-2A - 8,480 346,406 999,999 1 5,154 22 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 4-6 6-2A - 1,018 143,653 999,996 4 5 23 Fannin County 6-4 7-2A - - 123,925 964,007 35,993 123,925 24 Gordon Lee 5-5 7-2A - - 86,602 975,470 24,530 86,577 25 Vidalia 3-7 2-2A - 284 34,308 999,473 527 567 26 Glenn Hills 4-6 4-2A - - 98 872,857 127,143 2 27 Dade County 4-6 7-2A - - 38,309 957,361 42,639 38,298 28 Brooks County 1-9 1-2A - 90 15,007 983,750 16,250 4,428 29 Washington 4-6 5-2A - - 844 778,737 221,263 823 30 Coosa 3-7 6-2A - - 106 971,243 28,757 - 31 Bacon County 1-8 1-2A - - 18 569,745 430,255 - 32 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2-8 7-2A - - 687 369,782 630,218 687 33 Jefferson County 2-8 4-2A - - 3 423,165 576,835 2 34 East Laurens 1-9 2-2A - - 64 504,384 495,616 14 35 Utopian Academy 2-6 5-2A - - 79 485,740 514,260 44 36 Metter 2-8 3-2A - - 196 60,400 939,600 196 37 Oglethorpe County 0-10 8-2A - - - 29,379 970,621 - 38 Josey 1-9 4-2A - - - 73 999,927 - 39 Bryan County 1-9 3-2A - - 1 13,292 986,708 1 40 Armuchee 0-10 6-2A - - - 64 999,936 - 41 Chattooga 1-9 7-2A - - 164 41,417 958,583 164 42 Savannah 0-10 3-2A - - - 17 999,983 - 43 Gordon Central 0-10 7-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 44 Banks County 6-4 8-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A 7A

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Semifinal Final Johnson County Taylor County Taylor County Bowdon Macon County Johnson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Taylor County Clinch County Lincoln County Bowdon Taylor County Schley County Trion Clinch County Lincoln County Manchester Charlton County Bowdon #1 4 46.69 4-0 Taylor County #32 37 14.99 3-2 B.E.S.T. Academy #17 18 30.91 2-2 Warren County #16 19 30.26 3-1 Schley County #9 9 39.74 4-1 Trion #24 26 21.50 1-3 Hawkinsville #25 22 26.20 4-1 Portal #8 5 46.46 2-2 Clinch County #5 1 49.42 3-2 Lincoln County #28 32 17.93 4-1 Claxton #21 17 31.06 2-3 Manchester #12 20 30.17 3-1 Montgomery County #13 6 44.85 3-1-1 Charlton County #20 15 31.94 2-2 Irwin County #29 25 21.87 1-3 Greene County #4 3 48.40 2-3 Bowdon Treutlen Macon County Randolph-Clay Johnson County Treutlen McIntosh County Academy Emanuel County Institute Macon County Randolph-Clay Washington-Wilkes Wheeler County Johnson County #3 8 40.53 4-0 Treutlen #30 33 17.92 4-1 Lake Oconee Academy #19 28 19.43 3-1 Georgia Military Prep #14 16 31.86 3-2 McIntosh County Academy #11 10 39.11 2-3 Emanuel County Institute #22 39 8.46 3-1 Chattahoochee County #27 13 33.22 0-4 Early County #6 7 42.83 4-0 Macon County #7 11 36.30 4-0 Randolph-Clay #26 23 23.34 2-3 Miller County #23 24 22.02 0-4 Jenkins County #10 12 33.23 4-1 Washington-Wilkes #15 14 32.08 1-3 Wheeler County #18 21 29.69 3-1 Mitchell County #31 34 16.86 1-3 Seminole County #2 2 48.48 4-0 Johnson County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Johnson County 5-1A 4-0 48.48 1,000,000 840,573 599,981 381,284 217,034 3.61 Lincoln County 8-1A 3-2 49.42 1,000,000 798,869 541,085 335,859 202,423 3.94 Taylor County 6-1A 4-0 46.69 1,000,000 819,126 560,182 327,617 164,253 5.09 Bowdon 7-1A 2-3 48.40 1,000,000 773,796 494,273 290,482 162,237 5.16 Clinch County 2-1A 2-2 46.46 999,993 632,461 339,012 168,827 83,780 10.94 Macon County 6-1A 4-0 42.83 1,000,000 712,048 384,770 165,241 61,784 15.19 Charlton County 2-1A 3-1-1 44.85 999,995 508,034 252,522 111,489 49,101 19.37 Treutlen 4-1A 4-0 40.53 999,995 570,452 231,187 79,950 25,049 38.92 Trion 7-1A 4-1 39.74 1,000,000 476,373 173,822 54,410 16,235 60.60 Emanuel County Institute 3-1A 2-3 39.11 999,358 294,584 101,874 29,164 8,283 119.73 Randolph-Clay 1-1A 4-0 36.30 999,999 383,971 108,652 25,729 5,631 176.59 Washington-Wilkes 8-1A 4-1 33.23 998,667 161,613 35,158 6,015 985 1,014.23 McIntosh County Academy 3-1A 3-2 31.86 998,295 142,753 27,673 4,173 606 1,649.17 Wheeler County 4-1A 1-3 32.08 989,020 113,447 22,120 3,331 480 2,082.33 Early County 1-1A 0-4 33.22 833,697 73,523 17,274 2,704 448 2,231.14 Warren County 8-1A 2-2 30.91 992,843 104,216 18,433 2,460 330 3,029.30 Montgomery County 3-1A 3-1 30.17 998,736 126,903 21,457 2,814 317 3,153.57 Schley County 6-1A 3-1 30.26 999,997 128,825 21,358 2,709 311 3,214.43 Irwin County 2-1A 2-2 31.94 979,197 80,418 14,940 2,081 301 3,321.26 Manchester 7-1A 2-3 31.06 998,750 78,929 14,071 1,777 218 4,586.16 Mitchell County 2-1A 3-1 29.69 999,753 72,269 11,832 1,369 149 6,710.41 Portal 3-1A 4-1 26.20 983,354 40,874 4,514 366 39 25,640.03 Miller County 1-1A 2-3 23.34 932,532 15,250 1,179 57 5 199,999.00 Greene County 8-1A 1-3 21.87 572,226 6,117 409 17 1 999,999.00 Georgia Military Prep 5-1A 3-1 19.43 965,663 8,457 477 16 - - Hawkinsville 4-1A 1-3 21.50 582,714 5,973 379 16 - - Jenkins County 5-1A 0-4 22.02 720,462 8,224 522 15 - - Dooly County 4-1A 1-3 19.04 422,411 2,364 116 8 - - Claxton 3-1A 4-1 17.93 971,287 5,323 196 7 - - Telfair County 4-1A 2-2 18.44 406,321 1,921 102 6 - - Lake Oconee Academy 8-1A 4-1 17.92 949,763 4,868 201 3 - - Turner County 4-1A 0-4 18.88 162,347 832 38 2 - - Seminole County 1-1A 1-3 16.86 706,072 2,479 84 1 - - B.E.S.T. Academy 7-1A 3-2 14.99 821,729 1,532 45 1 - - Wilkinson County 5-1A 1-3 15.60 314,554 755 21 - - - Wilcox County 4-1A 0-4 16.55 197,525 512 16 - - - Glascock County 5-1A 1-3 13.94 456,897 734 15 - - - Chattahoochee County 6-1A 3-1 8.46 956,683 599 10 - - - Marion County 6-1A 0-4 2.92 41,689 3 - - - - Terrell County 1-1A 3-2 -7.51 18,172 - - - - - Hancock Central 5-1A 1-3 0.08 9,666 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-1A 1-3 -0.59 9,019 - - - - - Crawford County 6-1A 0-4 -7.49 7,209 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-1A 3-1 -24.55 1,993 - - - - - Pelham 1-1A 1-3 -7.15 649 - - - - - Lanier County 2-1A 0-5 7.30 536 - - - - - Atkinson County 2-1A 0-4 3.82 198 - - - - - Greenville 7-1A 1-3 -13.17 34 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-1A 4-1 20.23 - - - - - - Towns County 8-1A 2-3 4.13 - - - - - - Calhoun County 1-1A 1-4 -4.45 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-1A 1-3 -15.58 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-1A 0-2 -29.93 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-1A 0-4 -38.43 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Taylor County 10-0 6-1A 621,414 998,602 999,999 1,000,000 - 553,973 2 Johnson County 10-0 5-1A 38,726 992,156 999,938 1,000,000 - 957,916 3 Treutlen 10-0 4-1A 1,783 745,090 978,346 999,995 5 708,414 4 Bowdon 7-3 7-1A 286 763,676 989,296 1,000,000 - 759,116 5 Lincoln County 8-2 8-1A 3,673 781,591 987,699 1,000,000 - 856,130 6 Macon County 9-1 6-1A 329,590 947,566 999,766 1,000,000 - 399,928 7 Randolph-Clay 10-0 1-1A 99 561,790 948,714 999,999 1 589,282 8 Clinch County 8-2 2-1A 1 442,786 917,061 999,993 7 564,683 9 Trion 8-2 7-1A 879 559,094 972,986 1,000,000 - 196,217 10 Washington-Wilkes 8-2 8-1A 103 136,121 631,939 998,667 1,333 70,993 11 Emanuel County Institute 6-4 3-1A 5 102,170 724,847 999,358 642 565,546 12 Montgomery County 7-3 3-1A 2,074 189,060 628,506 998,736 1,264 145,616 13 Charlton County 7-2-1 2-1A - 236,901 838,595 999,995 5 368,619 14 McIntosh County Academy 6-4 3-1A 806 157,206 595,319 998,295 1,705 223,640 15 Wheeler County 6-4 4-1A - 60,874 510,392 989,020 10,980 252,927 16 Schley County 7-3 6-1A 543 143,885 862,545 999,997 3 45,987 17 Warren County 5-5 8-1A 11 93,800 481,300 992,843 7,157 65,288 18 Mitchell County 6-4 2-1A 1 25,815 424,289 999,753 247 19,457 19 Georgia Military Prep 7-3 5-1A - 1,571 162,583 965,663 34,337 8,805 20 Irwin County 5-4 2-1A - 10,460 162,213 979,197 20,803 47,236 21 Manchester 4-6 7-1A - 12,760 240,402 998,750 1,250 44,047 22 Chattahoochee County 6-4 6-1A - 42 23,392 956,683 43,317 101 23 Jenkins County 5-5 5-1A - - 27,141 720,462 279,538 27,137 24 Hawkinsville 5-5 4-1A - 38 22,895 582,714 417,286 17,113 25 Portal 5-5 3-1A 6 34,981 301,399 983,354 16,646 59,951 26 Miller County 5-5 1-1A - 5 68,896 932,532 67,468 65,182 27 Early County 4-6 1-1A - - 329,227 833,697 166,303 329,208 28 Claxton 5-5 3-1A - 1,394 61,615 971,287 28,713 5,247 29 Greene County 3-7 8-1A - 126 15,430 572,226 427,774 6,198 30 Lake Oconee Academy 5-5 8-1A - 374 40,356 949,763 50,237 1,391 31 Seminole County 3-7 1-1A - 41 18,289 706,072 293,928 16,324 32 B.E.S.T. Academy 5-5 7-1A - - 1,252 821,729 178,271 620 33 Dooly County 3-7 4-1A - 22 9,676 422,411 577,589 6,421 34 Telfair County 4-6 4-1A - 3 6,500 406,321 593,679 4,823 35 Wilkinson County 4-6 5-1A - - 3,824 314,554 685,446 3,813 36 Glascock County 3-7 5-1A - - 2,934 456,897 543,103 2,324 37 Turner County 2-8 4-1A - - 7,748 162,347 837,653 7,745 38 Marion County 2-8 6-1A - - 11 41,689 958,311 11 39 Terrell County 3-7 1-1A - - 3 18,172 981,828 3 40 Pelham 2-8 1-1A - - 1 649 999,351 1 41 Lanier County 1-9 2-1A - - 4 536 999,464 4 42 Central (Talbotton) 3-7 6-1A - - - 1,993 998,007 - 43 Greenville 3-7 7-1A - - - 34 999,966 - 44 Crawford County 1-9 6-1A - - - 7,209 992,791 - 45 Twiggs County 2-8 5-1A - - 2 9,019 990,981 2 46 Wilcox County 0-10 4-1A - - 2,666 197,525 802,475 2,557 47 Hancock Central 1-9 5-1A - - 3 9,666 990,334 3 48 Atkinson County 0-10 2-1A - - 1 198 999,802 1 49 Baconton Charter 8-2 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Towns County 4-6 8-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Calhoun County 3-7 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Pataula Charter 3-5 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Scintilla Charter Academy 1-5 2-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Southwest Georgia STEM 1-8 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - Private 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.