AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: Newton becomes title favorite in tight 7A chase

Simulation highlights impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Near midfield at the GHSA logo, the Burke County offense prepares for a snap against the Carver-Columbus defense during their Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz AJC)
Near midfield at the GHSA logo, the Burke County offense prepares for a snap against the Carver-Columbus defense during their Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
40 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Newton
Buford
Buford
North Gwinnett
Carrollton
Newton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Lambert
Buford
Lowndes
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
#1
7
87.44
4-0
Valdosta
#32
37
49.29
2-3
North Atlanta
#17
18
75.70
3-2
McEachern
#16
19
74.88
2-3
Lambert
#9
3
95.64
4-0
Buford
#24
20
74.31
3-2
Parkview
#25
27
64.57
3-2
Hillgrove
#8
16
76.22
5-0
Lowndes
#5
12
79.53
3-2
Colquitt County
#28
34
54.75
5-0
South Forsyth
#21
21
72.34
2-2
Douglas County
#12
13
78.51
2-3
Grayson
#13
9
82.61
3-1
North Cobb
#20
24
68.97
3-2
North Forsyth
#29
30
57.41
2-2
Dacula
#4
5
89.59
5-0
North Gwinnett
Carrollton
Brookwood
Westlake
Newton
Carrollton
Peachtree Ridge
East Coweta
Brookwood
Harrison
Westlake
North Paulding
Newton
#3
2
96.72
5-0
Carrollton
#30
32
55.93
2-3
Denmark
#19
15
76.93
3-2
Marietta
#14
11
81.32
5-0
Peachtree Ridge
#11
14
78.21
4-1
East Coweta
#22
26
68.18
5-0
Richmond Hill
#27
23
69.18
2-2
South Gwinnett
#6
4
89.63
5-0
Brookwood
#7
8
86.28
4-1
Harrison
#26
25
68.85
2-3
Walton
#23
22
70.75
3-2
Camden County
#10
6
88.83
5-0
Westlake
#15
10
81.54
3-2
North Paulding
#18
17
76.16
4-1
Archer
#31
29
58.91
0-4
Collins Hill
#2
1
98.26
5-0
Newton

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Newton4-7A5-098.261,000,000921,164748,015548,572368,1891.72
Carrollton2-7A5-096.721,000,000897,153706,656466,641279,5512.58
Buford8-7A4-095.641,000,000738,733434,563254,684138,0216.25
Brookwood7-7A5-089.631,000,000685,350371,091151,36552,11418.19
North Gwinnett7-7A5-089.591,000,000670,135354,491146,20450,08118.97
Valdosta1-7A4-087.441,000,000758,051425,848174,18547,51520.05
Westlake2-7A5-088.831,000,000586,747269,638109,09535,72526.99
Harrison3-7A4-186.281,000,000487,191172,90055,72314,81466.50
North Cobb5-7A3-182.61999,998315,67493,43122,2384,161239.33
Peachtree Ridge7-7A5-081.321,000,000329,79094,00219,4843,181313.37
North Paulding5-7A3-281.54999,994196,69656,33711,5772,013495.77
Colquitt County1-7A3-279.531,000,000287,84172,93413,1751,817549.36
East Coweta2-7A4-178.211,000,000238,79650,5158,5921,053948.67
Lowndes1-7A5-076.221,000,000214,21841,2065,5535151,940.75
Grayson4-7A2-378.51999,906128,15628,3234,3855151,940.75
Marietta5-7A3-276.93999,41881,73816,5692,1562134,693.84
Archer4-7A4-176.16999,99087,24216,5471,9021965,101.04
McEachern3-7A3-275.70999,91682,43413,7751,6831476,801.72
Lambert6-7A2-374.88999,56860,13910,2821,1118911,234.96
Parkview7-7A3-274.31999,76850,7306,2226235219,229.77
Douglas County2-7A2-272.34999,53639,6834,5743681662,499.00
Camden County1-7A3-270.75999,62236,2563,7382511190,908.09
South Gwinnett4-7A2-269.18993,56820,5801,6801024249,999.00
North Forsyth6-7A3-268.97996,54920,4571,855893333,332.33
Richmond Hill1-7A5-068.181,000,00034,2092,8801692499,999.00
Walton5-7A2-368.85966,68316,9521,351602499,999.00
Hillgrove3-7A3-264.57986,6777,72837212--
Etowah5-7A4-162.63873,8383,5861651--
Dacula8-7A2-257.41750,99885616---
Collins Hill8-7A0-458.91326,7444018---
South Forsyth6-7A5-054.75855,9815807---
Denmark6-7A2-355.93462,1693314---
Paulding County5-7A3-250.94444,010673---
Norcross7-7A2-257.25228,2682121---
West Forsyth6-7A1-455.63105,172611---
Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-146.33461,70525----
Mill Creek8-7A0-452.3758,16512----
North Atlanta3-7A2-349.29172,98811----
Pebblebrook3-7A2-347.43181,14010----
Campbell3-7A1-346.0263,1403----
Rockdale County4-7A3-243.9770,1832----
Central Gwinnett8-7A1-341.024,085-----
Cherokee5-7A1-442.35157-----
Wheeler5-7A0-438.5839-----
Northgate2-7A0-541.6615-----
Duluth7-7A0-437.349-----
Forsyth Central6-7A0-529.381-----
Seckinger8-7A0-426.88------
Discovery8-7A0-423.49------
Berkmar7-7A0-5-3.33------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Valdosta10-01-7A441,726985,271999,1581,000,000-617,657
2Newton10-04-7A366,384996,836999,9161,000,000-918,835
3Carrollton10-02-7A161,072986,709999,4491,000,000-679,225
4North Gwinnett10-07-7A487769,173979,7381,000,000-495,540
5Colquitt County7-31-7A2,710436,801811,7921,000,000-231,509
6Brookwood9-17-7A1,965807,068984,9891,000,000-398,955
7Harrison9-13-7A-587,907953,4461,000,000-756,211
8Lowndes8-21-7A7,646471,283834,3491,000,000-111,393
9Buford10-08-7A-140,858992,7961,000,000-990,347
10Westlake8-22-7A15,826537,663919,6721,000,000-282,871
11East Coweta7-32-7A1,446380,327855,1551,000,000-30,308
12Grayson6-44-7A-33,316412,870999,9069444,377
13North Cobb8-25-7A-264,414746,873999,9982373,353
14Peachtree Ridge8-27-7A272374,699964,0241,000,000-99,052
15North Paulding8-25-7A-8,750644,946999,9946581,133
16Lambert7-36-7A-10618,317999,568432618,202
17McEachern7-33-7A-42,911420,026999,91684225,203
18Archer6-44-7A532,687347,892999,9901028,149
19Marietta7-35-7A-6207,529999,41858239,397
20North Forsyth7-36-7A-28335,136996,5493,451334,705
21Douglas County5-52-7A-10,026146,803999,5364647,596
22Richmond Hill5-51-7A44495,542406,3121,000,000-12,998
23Camden County4-61-7A1736,034223,390999,62237826,443
24Parkview6-47-7A-67127,535999,7682326,391
25Hillgrove6-43-7A-1626,771986,67713,32318,490
26Walton5-55-7A--20,658966,68333,3172,316
27South Gwinnett5-54-7A-94156,565993,5686,4328,639
28South Forsyth7-36-7A-3314,353855,981144,01912,426
29Dacula6-48-7A--4,334750,998249,0024,334
30Denmark5-56-7A--19,779462,169537,83119,779
31Collins Hill5-58-7A--4,229326,744673,2564,229
32North Atlanta5-53-7A--28172,988827,01228
33Paulding County5-55-7A--5444,010555,990-
34Etowah5-55-7A-204,886873,838126,1623,801
35Norcross4-67-7A--62228,268771,73262
36Rockdale County3-74-7A---70,183929,817-
37Campbell3-73-7A--4263,140936,86042
38Pebblebrook3-73-7A--19181,140818,86019
39Mill Creek3-78-7A--1,08158,165941,8351,081
40Kennesaw Mountain4-63-7A--178461,705538,2957
41West Forsyth2-86-7A--14,887105,172894,82814,887
42Central Gwinnett3-78-7A--94,085995,9159
43Cherokee2-85-7A---157999,843-
44Northgate0-102-7A---15999,985-
45Duluth1-97-7A---9999,991-
46Wheeler0-105-7A---39999,961-
47Seckinger1-98-7A----1,000,000-
48Forsyth Central0-106-7A--11999,9991
49Berkmar0-107-7A----1,000,000-
50Discovery0-108-7A----1,000,000-

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Thomas County Central
Lee County
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Milton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Creekside
Coffee
East Paulding
Lee County
Kell
Habersham Central
Creekside
Coffee
Tift County
Houston County
East Paulding
#1
1
102.92
4-0
Lee County
#32
35
45.53
1-4
Hiram
#17
15
66.89
3-1
Woodward Academy
#16
14
68.68
4-1
Kell
#9
29
50.34
3-1
Heritage (Conyers)
#24
28
53.57
2-2
Habersham Central
#25
32
47.87
3-1
Walnut Grove
#8
9
82.55
3-1
Creekside
#5
5
86.93
4-0
Coffee
#28
20
60.24
1-3
Newnan
#21
13
69.29
3-1
Tift County
#12
12
70.12
3-1
Hughes
#13
25
57.97
3-1
Bradwell Institute
#20
11
74.17
2-2
Houston County
#29
23
58.94
2-2
Brunswick
#4
2
94.85
4-0
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Sequoyah
Milton
Jackson County
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Roswell
Sequoyah
Clarke Central
Milton
Mountain View
Jackson County
#3
3
93.16
4-0
Thomas County Central
#30
21
59.49
3-2
Creekview
#19
7
82.92
2-2
Gainesville
#14
17
62.71
2-2
Effingham County
#11
6
83.93
3-1
Roswell
#22
19
60.61
4-1
Lassiter
#27
41
40.74
3-1
Dunwoody
#6
4
89.44
4-1
Sequoyah
#7
16
63.20
3-1
Clarke Central
#26
31
48.67
4-0
South Effingham
#23
27
55.56
3-2
New Manchester
#10
8
82.59
3-1
Milton
#15
24
58.06
3-1
Mountain View
#18
37
43.52
3-2
Shiloh
#31
36
45.25
1-2
McIntosh
#2
10
76.50
4-0
Jackson County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County2-6A4-0102.921,000,000975,530912,868770,571621,9610.61
East Paulding5-6A4-094.851,000,000949,680723,794360,164156,7195.38
Thomas County Central2-6A4-093.161,000,000922,264654,382388,660129,1076.75
Sequoyah6-6A4-189.441,000,000850,040386,314158,01441,41723.14
Coffee2-6A4-086.931,000,000829,528353,325125,00826,08037.34
Roswell7-6A3-183.931,000,000564,353193,44650,2027,715128.62
Creekside3-6A3-182.551,000,000612,447173,32440,7915,542179.44
Milton7-6A3-182.591,000,000493,253157,94736,8304,975200.01
Gainesville7-6A2-282.92999,088329,169120,54028,2523,968251.02
Jackson County8-6A4-076.501,000,000648,480240,19136,5242,333427.63
Houston County2-6A2-274.17980,964136,25123,7232,1501079,344.79
Hughes3-6A3-170.12999,238124,12916,5541,0532835,713.29
Tift County2-6A3-169.29989,63276,0669,0454952147,618.05
Kell6-6A4-168.68999,81078,43710,2655241190,908.09
Woodward Academy3-6A3-166.89999,06584,9858,7704319111,110.11
Clarke Central8-6A3-163.20999,839122,4497,7502074249,999.00
Effingham County1-6A2-262.71970,49828,3541,885462499,999.00
Newnan3-6A1-360.24886,50116,987764151999,999.00
Mountain View8-6A3-158.06992,23924,92290516--
Lassiter6-6A4-160.61884,82620,28286313--
Bradwell Institute1-6A3-157.97993,25625,4599707--
Creekview6-6A3-259.49891,82714,5205577--
Brunswick1-6A2-258.94839,70511,2304716--
Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-261.56477,2329,0884666--
New Manchester5-6A3-255.56978,1678,6702333--
Lanier7-6A2-259.13175,2581,591883--
Habersham Central8-6A2-253.57972,5279,7651791--
Rome6-6A0-455.67298,4912,076521--
Heritage (Conyers)4-6A3-150.34999,97221,005245---
South Effingham1-6A4-048.67917,4773,29940---
Walnut Grove8-6A3-147.87911,6532,76528---
Northside (Columbus)3-6A3-146.25538,7655285---
Shiloh4-6A3-243.52987,4061,1324---
Hiram5-6A1-445.53363,3423994---
Dunwoody4-6A3-140.74859,6093272---
Veterans2-6A3-148.97125,0751761---
Glynn Academy1-6A1-347.34135,087181----
McIntosh3-6A1-245.25227,751148----
Loganville8-6A2-238.32159,78119----
Cedar Shoals8-6A1-337.47123,67111----
Lovejoy3-6A1-342.0512,9872----
Chapel Hill5-6A1-340.5050,7781----
Tri-Cities3-6A2-234.4812,1571----
Alexander5-6A1-441.2310,9221----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-228.88101,944-----
Chamblee4-6A1-325.3649,356-----
Decatur4-6A1-426.6635,360-----
Alcovy4-6A1-329.2929,632-----
South Cobb5-6A3-131.4710,671-----
Greenbrier1-6A1-340.125,367-----
Pope6-6A3-240.091,572-----
Woodstock6-6A1-441.53506-----
Morrow3-6A2-127.71406-----
Grovetown1-6A0-434.96304-----
South Paulding5-6A0-430.65181-----
Apalachee8-6A1-329.0598-----
Alpharetta7-6A1-337.505-----
Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-428.551-----
Midtown4-6A0-415.111-----
River Ridge6-6A0-529.31------
Johns Creek7-6A1-322.33------
Osborne5-6A1-313.36------
Riverwood7-6A0-412.32------
Meadowcreek4-6A1-37.65------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Lee County10-02-6A783,785999,9661,000,0001,000,000-768,549
2Jackson County10-08-6A85,948998,936999,9961,000,000-834,362
3Thomas County Central9-12-6A101,714969,414999,3431,000,000-166,969
4East Paulding10-05-6A283999,9101,000,0001,000,000-993,406
5Coffee8-22-6A28,270876,245995,8141,000,000-62,577
6Sequoyah9-16-6A-880,949997,5021,000,000-906,820
7Clarke Central8-28-6A-394,222871,012999,839161144,758
8Creekside9-13-6A-655,803983,1241,000,000-835,485
9Heritage (Conyers)10-04-6A-338,533954,726999,97228781,367
10Milton8-27-6A-279,316895,1181,000,000-309,030
11Roswell8-27-6A-342,316915,9471,000,000-372,879
12Hughes8-23-6A-64,289590,566999,238762107,968
13Bradwell Institute8-21-6A-45,081500,666993,2566,744237,761
14Effingham County8-21-6A-92475,718970,49829,502470,657
15Mountain View8-28-6A-38,196501,708992,2397,7612,534
16Kell8-26-6A-21,210641,860999,81019087,894
17Woodward Academy7-33-6A-38,892543,644999,06593555,505
18Shiloh8-24-6A--217,181987,40612,59451,604
19Gainesville7-37-6A-14,197501,517999,088912316,269
20Houston County5-52-6A-8,877182,682980,96419,0361,592
21Tift County5-52-6A-16,166285,137989,63210,368303
22Lassiter8-26-6A-416,362884,826115,1743,272
23New Manchester7-35-6A--7,518978,16721,8336,547
24Habersham Central5-58-6A-9,888235,790972,52727,47317,071
25Walnut Grove5-58-6A-5,18299,568911,65388,3471,273
26South Effingham7-31-6A-2,29179,549917,47782,52316,610
27Dunwoody7-34-6A--163,896859,609140,391162,185
28Newnan5-53-6A--50,257886,501113,4991,015
29Brunswick6-41-6A-1270,803839,705160,295270,792
30Creekview6-46-6A--4,493891,827108,1732,012
31McIntosh5-53-6A--180227,751772,24913
32Hiram5-55-6A--12363,342636,65812
33Northside (Warner Robins)3-72-6A-132,752477,232522,76810
34Chapel Hill5-55-6A---50,778949,222-
35Northside (Columbus)5-53-6A-113,781538,765461,23514
36Lanier5-57-6A--1,830175,258824,7421,822
37Alcovy5-54-6A--1,01929,632970,3681,019
38Cedar Shoals3-78-6A--72123,671876,3292
39Rome3-76-6A--552298,491701,5092
40Veterans3-72-6A--36125,075874,925-
41Glynn Academy4-61-6A--4,005135,087864,9133,979
42Loganville3-78-6A--202159,781840,219-
43Lakeside (Atlanta)4-64-6A--3,772101,944898,0563,772
44Lovejoy3-73-6A---12,987987,013-
45Chamblee4-64-6A---49,356950,644-
46Alexander3-75-6A--3410,922989,07834
47Greenbrier3-71-6A--1915,367994,633191
48Tri-Cities3-73-6A--112,157987,843-
49Decatur2-84-6A--5335,360964,64053
50Woodstock2-86-6A---506999,494-
51Alpharetta3-77-6A---5999,995-
52Pope3-76-6A---1,572998,428-
53South Paulding2-85-6A---181999,819-
54Johns Creek2-87-6A----1,000,000-
55South Cobb3-75-6A--110,671989,3291
56Morrow2-83-6A---406999,594-
57Apalachee1-98-6A---98999,902-
58Grovetown1-91-6A--9304999,6969
59Midtown1-94-6A---1999,999-
60Meadowcreek1-94-6A----1,000,000-
61Osborne1-95-6A----1,000,000-
62Lakeside (Evans)0-101-6A--11999,9991
63River Ridge0-106-6A----1,000,000-
64Riverwood0-107-6A----1,000,000-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Blessed Trinity
Cartersville
North Oconee
Cartersville
Tucker
Blessed Trinity
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Ola
Cartersville
North Oconee
LaGrange
Mays
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Ola
Jones County
Cartersville
#1
7
73.94
4-1
North Oconee
#32
35
45.35
4-1
M.L. King
#17
20
57.95
3-1
Statesboro
#16
10
67.46
3-2
LaGrange
#9
12
65.69
4-0
Mays
#24
28
53.01
4-1
Cedartown
#25
23
56.13
3-2
Warner Robins
#8
5
74.68
2-2
Central (Carrollton)
#5
9
68.69
5-0
Cass
#28
25
55.80
3-1
Griffin
#21
31
49.90
3-2
Dutchtown
#12
8
72.31
4-1
Ola
#13
15
62.32
3-2
Jefferson
#20
13
64.39
2-3
Jones County
#29
32
47.66
2-2
Jonesboro
#4
2
79.17
4-0
Cartersville
Tucker
Stockbridge
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Tucker
Whitewater
Stockbridge
Dalton
Benedictine
Marist
Richmond Academy
Blessed Trinity
#3
4
75.83
4-0
Tucker
#30
17
58.52
1-3
Jenkins
#19
26
53.87
4-1
Villa Rica
#14
19
58.16
4-0
Whitewater
#11
14
63.87
3-1
Stockbridge
#22
18
58.32
2-2
Southwest DeKalb
#27
30
52.00
4-1
East Forsyth
#6
11
65.80
4-0
Dalton
#7
6
74.64
3-1
Benedictine
#26
29
52.88
2-3
Cambridge
#23
22
57.76
2-2
Ware County
#10
3
79.06
3-1
Marist
#15
24
55.90
3-2
Flowery Branch
#18
21
57.95
4-0
Richmond Academy
#31
16
59.49
1-3
Lithonia
#2
1
86.17
4-0
Blessed Trinity

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Blessed Trinity6-5A4-086.171,000,000935,821786,605651,099505,1540.98
Cartersville7-5A4-079.171,000,000821,588564,792320,568147,2695.79
Marist6-5A3-179.061,000,000726,006398,120226,976104,5358.57
Tucker5-5A4-075.831,000,000752,670443,461202,89572,71312.75
North Oconee8-5A4-173.941,000,000748,426415,830176,32353,85817.57
Benedictine1-5A3-174.641,000,000673,083336,682135,69145,51720.97
Central (Carrollton)3-5A2-274.68999,992577,222272,015109,01936,30526.54
Ola2-5A4-172.31999,536345,156148,15446,54512,90676.48
Cass7-5A5-068.691,000,000558,726211,60556,44011,18288.43
Dalton7-5A4-065.801,000,000460,585137,53129,4324,236235.07
LaGrange3-5A3-267.46998,056203,78160,67113,1862,234446.63
Mays5-5A4-065.69999,962269,96472,30113,9702,173459.19
Stockbridge4-5A3-163.87999,903163,14538,1595,6777281,372.63
Jones County2-5A2-364.39952,454102,46923,8203,6314772,095.44
Jefferson8-5A3-262.32997,146119,50223,8213,1913402,940.18
Richmond Academy1-5A4-057.95999,14879,74210,9419607014,284.71
Lithonia5-5A1-359.49937,77447,0446,9806496615,150.52
Whitewater3-5A4-058.16994,03271,1119,7178206116,392.44
Statesboro1-5A3-157.95994,74066,2089,0398135219,229.77
Southwest DeKalb5-5A2-258.32951,89343,2155,9535224024,999.00
Flowery Branch8-5A3-255.90997,69049,2695,5374152147,618.05
Ware County1-5A2-257.76832,84332,8974,1173071855,554.56
Jenkins1-5A1-358.52648,91825,7293,4912831566,665.67
Warner Robins2-5A3-256.13802,10021,0832,2361551283,332.33
Griffin3-5A3-155.80878,11924,0942,5071658124,999.00
Villa Rica7-5A4-153.87945,16918,7161,675803333,332.33
Cambridge6-5A2-352.88737,7119,470693363333,332.33
Cedartown7-5A4-153.01982,48918,2751,491742499,999.00
East Forsyth8-5A4-152.00932,99013,570954431999,999.00
Perry2-5A1-453.77341,8365,163419181999,999.00
Dutchtown4-5A3-249.90916,7157,2913989--
Jonesboro4-5A2-247.66746,6213,5821566--
M.L. King4-5A4-145.35818,2632,395541--
Sprayberry6-5A2-347.17115,837392151--
Centennial6-5A3-245.35529,8961,23533---
Harris County3-5A2-345.00170,3273547---
St. Pius X6-5A2-243.62184,1862657---
Locust Grove2-5A1-447.0878,2342615---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-243.34159,7011915---
Lithia Springs3-5A3-142.81107,5631502---
Allatoona7-5A1-443.9440,825601---
Evans1-5A2-242.3438,02649----
Winder-Barrow8-5A2-339.2121,90512----
Druid Hills5-5A3-134.9639,4439----
Chattahoochee6-5A3-134.7057,3628----
Eastside4-5A2-337.8526,8928----
Madison County8-5A2-337.3812,7054----
Maynard Jackson5-5A1-338.001,9653----
Wayne County1-5A1-334.922,2581----
Drew4-5A2-325.995,597-----
Banneker5-5A2-235.111,018-----
Starr's Mill3-5A0-437.51142-----
Arabia Mountain4-5A1-420.3817-----
Eagle's Landing2-5A0-426.841-----
Union Grove2-5A1-429.94------
Mundy's Mill4-5A1-313.98------
Northview6-5A1-310.21------
Forest Park4-5A0-4-1.26------
Groves1-5A0-4-2.44------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A0-4-13.77------
Cross Keys5-5A0-5-47.08------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1North Oconee9-18-5A256,903971,677999,4991,000,000-761,362
2Blessed Trinity10-06-5A410,508994,742999,9971,000,000-656,424
3Tucker10-05-5A39,585918,980998,1251,000,000-705,969
4Cartersville10-07-5A59,152928,712998,3331,000,000-713,529
5Cass9-17-5A133,400891,514997,5431,000,000-210,849
6Dalton8-27-5A99,633846,639993,4581,000,000-72,447
7Benedictine9-11-5A128779,216990,4941,000,000-844,302
8Central (Carrollton)8-23-5A-522,325955,277999,9928720,545
9Mays9-15-5A258292,954893,645999,96238204,604
10Marist8-26-5A163468,816991,9521,000,000-342,189
11Stockbridge8-24-5A-16,061909,633999,90397899,273
12Ola9-12-5A-2,032775,366999,536464748,030
13Jefferson7-38-5A-37,981557,374997,1462,854185,043
14Whitewater8-23-5A1966,043517,192994,0325,96835,732
15Flowery Branch6-48-5A244,430546,235997,6902,31035,865
16LaGrange7-33-5A-20,882556,039998,0561,944227,212
17Statesboro7-31-5A-58,466495,203994,7405,2604,361
18Richmond Academy7-31-5A243122,222639,294999,14885251,329
19Villa Rica7-37-5A-1,21895,964945,16954,831701
20Jones County6-42-5A--201,466952,45447,546201,091
21Dutchtown8-24-5A--10,709916,71583,2858,338
22Southwest DeKalb6-45-5A-3,136151,566951,89348,10752,536
23Ware County6-41-5A-1,608113,863832,843167,15752,328
24Cedartown5-57-5A66,289144,022982,48917,5112,433
25Warner Robins6-42-5A-751,149802,100197,90047,061
26Cambridge5-56-5A--1,789737,711262,2891,225
27East Forsyth6-48-5A-2,111102,086932,99067,01017,454
28Griffin6-43-5A-1,19066,436878,119121,88116,306
29Jonesboro6-44-5A--68,414746,621253,37968,292
30Jenkins5-51-5A--48,562648,918351,08247,642
31Lithonia4-65-5A-73489,299937,77462,22636,867
32M.L. King6-44-5A-1534,595818,263181,73724,081
33Centennial5-56-5A--234529,896470,10410
34Harris County4-63-5A--236170,327829,673104
35Perry4-62-5A--2,875341,836658,1642,871
36St. Pius X4-66-5A--112184,186815,81417
37Woodland (Cartersville)3-77-5A--253159,701840,29929
38Lithia Springs4-63-5A--238107,563892,43792
39Eastside5-54-5A--1626,892973,10816
40Locust Grove3-72-5A--94678,234921,766946
41Drew5-54-5A---5,597994,403-
42Sprayberry3-76-5A--136115,837884,163135
43Winder-Barrow3-78-5A--17521,905978,095175
44Evans4-61-5A--3838,026961,97438
45Maynard Jackson3-75-5A--171,965998,03517
46Chattahoochee4-66-5A--257,362942,638-
47Allatoona1-97-5A--1440,825959,17512
48Madison County2-88-5A--10112,705987,295101
49Druid Hills3-75-5A--1539,443960,5574
50Wayne County2-81-5A---2,258997,742-
51Banneker3-75-5A--31,018998,9823
52Arabia Mountain3-74-5A---17999,983-
53Union Grove2-82-5A----1,000,000-
54Starr's Mill0-103-5A--9142999,8589
55Groves0-101-5A----1,000,000-
56Mundy's Mill1-94-5A----1,000,000-
57Eagle's Landing0-102-5A--11999,9991
58Forest Park0-104-5A----1,000,000-
59Northview4-66-5A----1,000,000-
60Johnson (Gainesville)4-68-5A----1,000,000-
61Cross Keys0-105-5A----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Troup
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Cairo
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Troup
Stephenson
Sandy Creek
Monroe Area
Troup
Douglass
Calhoun
Stephenson
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
New Hampstead
Monroe Area
#1
2
77.59
4-0
Troup
#32
28
41.93
2-2
Harlem
#17
13
52.68
1-3
West Laurens
#16
7
60.90
2-2
Douglass
#9
8
55.58
1-4
Calhoun
#24
30
41.33
4-1
White County
#25
26
43.85
3-2
Spencer
#8
6
66.25
3-1
Stephenson
#5
1
85.34
5-0
Sandy Creek
#28
29
41.53
2-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
#21
18
49.33
4-1
Adairsville
#12
16
50.93
2-2
Hampton
#13
15
51.00
1-3
New Hampstead
#20
20
48.58
3-1
Gilmer
#29
31
40.78
1-3
Bainbridge
#4
4
70.35
5-0
Monroe Area
Peach County
Oconee County
Spalding
Cairo
Peach County
Baldwin
Oconee County
Westover
Spalding
Northwest Whitfield
Dougherty
Cairo
#3
3
76.89
4-0
Peach County
#30
23
46.82
2-3
Cherokee Bluff
#19
10
54.84
3-1
Mary Persons
#14
12
54.31
3-1
Baldwin
#11
14
51.29
2-2
North Hall
#22
9
55.51
2-3
Oconee County
#27
22
46.87
2-2
Howard
#6
19
49.10
4-1
Westover
#7
11
54.34
3-1
Spalding
#26
27
42.69
2-2
Southeast Bulloch
#23
25
45.41
4-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
#10
17
50.21
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
#15
21
48.57
3-1
Dougherty
#18
24
46.67
2-3
North Clayton
#31
32
40.11
1-4
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#2
5
69.40
4-0
Cairo

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-4A5-085.341,000,000983,362849,980626,855498,8361.00
Troup2-4A4-077.591,000,000957,869858,496472,575227,7083.39
Peach County2-4A4-076.891,000,000951,469737,789397,064173,1244.78
Monroe Area8-4A5-070.351,000,000889,913486,417198,61145,20021.12
Cairo1-4A4-069.401,000,000878,210575,814220,23344,57221.44
Stephenson5-4A3-166.25999,998746,345207,80756,8538,882111.59
Douglass5-4A2-260.90999,655261,03761,66310,0249431,059.45
Calhoun7-4A1-455.58999,249219,46529,1132,7441476,801.72
Spalding2-4A3-154.34999,760316,44733,2203,0241417,091.20
Mary Persons2-4A3-154.84999,717243,30428,9072,8991397,193.24
Oconee County8-4A2-355.51985,905122,28317,1831,7859210,868.57
Baldwin2-4A3-154.31999,581206,27823,1532,1508312,047.19
West Laurens3-4A1-352.68985,771125,31513,9799823627,776.78
North Hall6-4A2-251.29992,891105,64010,3526891855,554.56
Hampton4-4A2-250.93992,55178,0417,2305241758,822.53
Westover1-4A4-149.10999,981189,37811,5626391376,922.08
New Hampstead3-4A1-351.00902,02357,7856,2353471376,922.08
Northwest Whitfield7-4A4-150.21999,769143,59011,0146601283,332.33
Adairsville7-4A4-149.33998,33188,6806,3283906166,665.67
Gilmer6-4A3-148.58994,55998,2226,5543026166,665.67
Dougherty1-4A3-148.57999,659107,3706,7312906166,665.67
North Clayton4-4A2-346.67983,99238,8432,394942499,999.00
Howard2-4A2-246.87878,18836,5791,842812499,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A4-045.41991,60545,1432,065651999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff8-4A2-346.82599,76114,8061,113331999,999.00
Spencer1-4A3-243.85944,74624,46793731--
Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A2-341.53947,56915,15944216--
Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-242.69727,15613,05642414--
White County6-4A4-141.33967,50417,86052711--
Harlem3-4A2-241.93438,6025,6112096--
Bainbridge1-4A1-340.78716,6177,7472493--
Monroe1-4A0-337.84399,0402,409483--
Long County3-4A1-339.84310,3712,392682--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-440.11379,7832,145711--
Pickens6-4A1-436.93253,21070825---
Shaw1-4A3-233.86530,80197921---
Westside (Macon)2-4A2-236.09322,97785616---
McDonough4-4A3-235.22382,42174710---
Windsor Forest3-4A3-133.07236,3633667---
East Jackson8-4A1-435.62104,6831195---
Luella4-4A1-326.217,0842----
Liberty County3-4A1-328.653,8862----
East Hall8-4A2-226.9616,1441----
Columbus1-4A2-215.913,577-----
Ridgeland7-4A1-422.131,888-----
Dawson County6-4A0-526.441,352-----
North Springs5-4A1-330.56958-----
Upson-Lee2-4A0-427.13237-----
Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-28.3149-----
Fayette County4-4A0-519.5821-----
West Hall8-4A2-314.5912-----
Riverdale4-4A1-417.023-----
Salem5-4A1-39.78------
Chestatee6-4A0-52.12------
Hardaway1-4A0-41.93------
Stone Mountain5-4A0-5-15.24------
Clarkston5-4A1-4-20.37------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Troup10-02-4A589,418999,781999,9991,000,000-583,273
2Cairo10-01-4A50,248997,719999,9551,000,000-934,147
3Peach County9-12-4A344,770997,012999,9551,000,000-411,524
4Monroe Area10-08-4A14,794998,223999,9801,000,000-879,561
5Sandy Creek10-04-4A239999,8761,000,0001,000,000-985,755
6Westover9-11-4A-469,109857,340999,981191,460
7Spalding8-22-4A81445,815841,972999,760240839
8Stephenson9-15-4A-721,954969,111999,9982570,907
9Calhoun6-47-4A-103,893678,655999,249751539,880
10Northwest Whitfield8-27-4A-159,766630,618999,769231211,266
11North Hall8-26-4A-20,711574,998992,8917,109535,663
12Hampton7-34-4A-7,565436,563992,5517,44911,751
13New Hampstead7-33-4A-797399,204902,02397,977396,797
14Baldwin6-42-4A135223,144686,830999,581419663
15Dougherty7-31-4A-203,643697,824999,65934156,714
16Douglass7-35-4A-100,000602,751999,655345242,235
17West Laurens6-43-4A-34,418527,286985,77114,229460,648
18North Clayton7-34-4A-3164,277983,99216,008-
19Mary Persons5-52-4A315215,443656,748999,7172833,414
20Gilmer7-36-4A-112,859530,348994,5595,441300,913
21Adairsville7-37-4A-84,021460,045998,3311,669208,454
22Oconee County6-48-4A-434111,332985,90514,09598,918
23Woodland (Stockbridge)7-34-4A-73,323441,601991,6058,3952,490
24White County7-36-4A-20,901232,652967,50432,496114,356
25Spencer6-41-4A-2,280102,392944,74655,2546,349
26Southeast Bulloch6-43-4A-1,51277,346727,156272,84462,120
27Howard4-62-4A-1,56147,662878,188121,812287
28Heritage (Ringgold)4-67-4A-4,01696,551947,56952,43140,351
29Bainbridge4-61-4A-8110,699716,617283,3831,317
30Cherokee Bluff5-58-4A--20,618599,761400,23920,618
31Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-64-4A--4379,783620,217-
32Harlem5-53-4A-3449,772438,602561,39849,187
33Westside (Macon)3-72-4A-21,300322,977677,023-
34McDonough4-64-4A--1,342382,421617,5794
35Shaw4-61-4A-82,721530,801469,19911
36Long County3-73-4A-1328,918310,371689,62928,624
37Monroe3-71-4A-346,879399,040600,9602
38East Jackson3-78-4A--880104,683895,317880
39Pickens3-76-4A--47,878253,210746,79047,878
40Windsor Forest4-63-4A-483,301236,363763,6372,228
41East Hall3-78-4A-12416,144983,85623
42Columbus3-71-4A---3,577996,423-
43Ridgeland2-87-4A--491,888998,11249
44Luella2-84-4A---7,084992,916-
45Southeast Whitfield3-77-4A---49999,951-
46Upson-Lee0-102-4A---237999,763-
47North Springs2-85-4A--34958999,04234
48Dawson County1-96-4A--1,1901,352998,6481,190
49West Hall2-88-4A---12999,988-
50Fayette County1-94-4A---21999,979-
51Hardaway0-101-4A----1,000,000-
52Liberty County1-93-4A--3963,886996,114396
53Riverdale1-94-4A---3999,997-
54Chestatee0-106-4A----1,000,000-
55Salem1-95-4A----1,000,000-
56Clarkston1-95-4A----1,000,000-
57Stone Mountain2-85-4A----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Hart County
Toombs County
Columbia
Pierce County
Hart County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Toombs County
Crisp County
Burke County
Columbia
Toombs County
Thomson
Crisp County
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Ringgold
Burke County
Appling County
Columbia
#1
1
81.87
4-0
Toombs County
#32
33
30.56
2-2
Pike County
#17
13
51.48
2-2
Worth County
#16
12
51.94
1-3
Thomson
#9
10
54.99
3-1
Crisp County
#24
32
31.31
2-2
Coahulla Creek
#25
25
42.26
2-2
Westside (Augusta)
#8
15
49.67
3-1
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#5
20
45.86
4-0
Ringgold
#28
30
36.98
2-2
Miller Grove
#21
22
43.97
2-2
Carver (Atlanta)
#12
11
52.46
2-2
Burke County
#13
5
60.78
4-0
Appling County
#20
14
50.49
3-1
Franklin County
#29
34
30.15
0-4
North Murray
#4
3
63.96
2-2
Columbia
Pierce County
Northeast
Lumpkin County
Hart County
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Lamar County
Northeast
Rockmart
Lumpkin County
Callaway
Hart County
#3
4
62.78
4-0
Pierce County
#30
23
43.71
2-2
Elbert County
#19
17
49.03
3-1
Hephzibah
#14
9
55.12
1-3
Hapeville Charter
#11
19
46.15
3-1
Lamar County
#22
29
38.19
2-2
Haralson County
#27
37
27.96
1-3
Beach
#6
6
57.48
3-1
Northeast
#7
8
55.14
2-2
Rockmart
#26
28
38.37
1-3
Jackson
#23
18
46.44
2-2
Morgan County
#10
7
56.25
4-0
Lumpkin County
#15
26
39.60
4-0
LaFayette
#18
21
45.00
2-2
Callaway
#31
38
27.56
4-0
Murray County
#2
2
69.67
5-0
Hart County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-3A4-081.871,000,000983,559946,604899,684778,2630.28
Hart County8-3A5-069.671,000,000915,978768,759609,609147,0475.80
Columbia6-3A2-263.961,000,000786,354467,474130,19027,57535.26
Pierce County3-3A4-062.781,000,000759,924385,166121,43720,94546.74
Appling County3-3A4-060.781,000,000652,489300,28972,20511,25587.85
Northeast2-3A3-157.481,000,000581,881235,38141,8114,771208.60
Lumpkin County8-3A4-056.25999,986488,826182,00036,3943,281303.79
Rockmart7-3A2-255.14999,998522,378193,01326,7122,464404.84
Crisp County1-3A3-154.99999,838351,809106,06916,9631,499666.11
Hapeville Charter6-3A1-355.12999,953283,92694,38914,2591,282779.03
Burke County4-3A2-252.46995,511168,76743,3615,6873832,609.97
Thomson4-3A1-351.94997,559189,13045,2145,3273462,889.17
Worth County1-3A2-251.48992,777138,92132,0183,8872543,936.01
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A3-149.67999,938218,92045,7634,7462104,760.90
Franklin County8-3A3-150.49956,978118,39125,1972,5251257,999.00
Hephzibah4-3A3-149.03999,043128,14125,9932,2741089,258.26
Ringgold7-3A4-045.86999,983233,71841,9972,6407513,332.33
Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-449.51674,26542,4898,5518374820,832.33
Lamar County2-3A3-146.15998,575113,49316,2211,1443330,302.03
Morgan County8-3A2-246.44811,61250,5747,2214531190,908.09
Callaway2-3A2-245.00997,34864,0109,7305011099,999.00
Elbert County8-3A2-243.71859,80132,7193,7391894249,999.00
Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-242.26908,94829,4263,0371054249,999.00
Carver (Atlanta)6-3A2-243.97945,79939,6674,8071973333,332.33
LaFayette7-3A4-039.60999,36344,2943,584992499,999.00
Stephens County8-3A2-242.99447,98614,1461,669712499,999.00
Haralson County5-3A2-238.19981,39115,6691,08625--
Jackson2-3A1-338.37822,25211,79078016--
Miller Grove6-3A2-236.98741,3017,6944666--
Washington County4-3A1-336.85315,2782,2551214--
Sumter County1-3A1-439.12181,6161,7241273--
Coahulla Creek7-3A2-231.31761,5302,58270---
Pike County2-3A2-230.56681,7031,46637---
Murray County7-3A4-027.56892,6491,21926---
Beach3-3A1-327.96527,89662720---
North Murray7-3A0-430.15242,45949313---
Temple5-3A2-229.93205,8162946---
Cedar Grove6-3A0-430.0950,5781012---
South Atlanta6-3A3-124.23164,40378----
Rutland2-3A2-223.5779,85128----
Tattnall County3-3A1-319.12280,98324----
Brantley County3-3A2-218.08135,5678----
Southwest2-3A0-425.3923,4376----
Islands3-3A3-114.99257,4625----
Sonoraville7-3A0-422.7213,1984----
Union County7-3A0-420.8910,4273----
Therrell5-3A2-323.7419,073-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-311.9717,350-----
McNair6-3A1-318.657,773-----
Central (Macon)2-3A2-25.76448-----
Kendrick1-3A2-27.20286-----
Redan6-3A1-38.9410-----
Butler4-3A2-23.082-----
Towers6-3A2-3-1.50------
Cross Creek4-3A0-4-18.42------
Jordan1-3A0-4-19.00------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Toombs County10-03-3A835,016999,7481,000,0001,000,000-919,335
2Hart County10-08-3A137,643991,264999,8801,000,000-900,320
3Pierce County9-13-3A11,725761,352999,5031,000,000-47,517
4Columbia8-26-3A-887,229998,0741,000,000-967,290
5Ringgold9-17-3A1,550626,593959,407999,98317168,117
6Northeast9-12-3A-717,226983,4461,000,000-799,531
7Rockmart8-27-3A1720,777984,908999,9982786,722
8KIPP Atlanta Collegiate7-35-3A996299,785786,574999,9386235,219
9Crisp County9-11-3A2295,273822,630999,838162479,616
10Lumpkin County8-28-3A9,650563,593927,014999,9861452,115
11Lamar County8-22-3A-130,738696,543998,5751,425110,728
12Burke County8-24-3A-34,092528,635995,5114,489383,728
13Appling County8-23-3A3,411560,775995,9431,000,000-33,148
14Hapeville Charter7-36-3A-25,917802,485999,953474,002
15LaFayette8-27-3A6135,203632,974999,36363743,015
16Thomson6-44-3A-81,465582,252997,5592,441345,557
17Worth County5-41-3A-33,167392,309992,7777,223248,208
18Callaway6-42-3A-30,103370,736997,3482,65286,939
19Hephzibah7-34-3A-70,878495,919999,043957206,990
20Franklin County6-48-3A-15,395167,274956,97843,02212,725
21Carver (Atlanta)6-46-3A-86178,988945,79954,20125,251
22Haralson County4-65-3A-7,952148,963981,39118,60981
23Morgan County4-68-3A-3,35460,208811,612188,3882,666
24Coahulla Creek5-57-3A-1,58758,469761,530238,470509
25Westside (Augusta)5-54-3A-2,036100,330908,94891,05255,951
26Jackson5-52-3A-127,032822,252177,7481,683
27Beach5-53-3A--42527,896472,104-
28Miller Grove5-56-3A-5211,640741,301258,6993,391
29North Murray4-67-3A--927242,459757,541882
30Elbert County3-78-3A-1,56146,985859,801140,199845
31Murray County5-57-3A-1,87447,670892,649107,351731
32Pike County4-62-3A-464,793681,703318,2971,085
33Carver (Columbus)3-71-3A--243,761674,265325,735243,707
34Brantley County4-63-3A---135,567864,433-
35South Atlanta5-56-3A-186164,403835,59741
36Tattnall County3-73-3A--7280,983719,017-
37Sumter County3-71-3A--28,468181,616818,38428,468
38Islands4-63-3A--2257,462742,538-
39Washington County3-74-3A--7,873315,278684,7227,774
40Temple2-85-3A--178205,816794,1841
41Cedar Grove2-86-3A--2650,578949,42225
42Stephens County2-88-3A-1026,971447,986552,014698
43Rutland3-72-3A--1879,851920,1493
44Therrell2-85-3A--119,073980,927-
45Kendrick3-71-3A--1286999,7141
46Southwest2-82-3A--3123,437976,56331
47McNair2-86-3A---7,773992,227-
48Sonoraville1-97-3A--1513,198986,80215
49Butler3-74-3A---2999,998-
50Central (Macon)2-82-3A---448999,552-
51Johnson (Savannah)1-93-3A---17,350982,650-
52Union County0-107-3A--910,427989,5739
53Redan1-96-3A---10999,990-
54Cross Creek0-104-3A----1,000,000-
55Towers5-56-3A----1,000,000-
56Jordan2-81-3A----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Heard County
Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Heard County
Bleckley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Bremen
Jeff Davis
Fitzgerald
Berrien
Commerce
Thomasville
Bremen
Laney
Cook
Jeff Davis
#1
3
61.94
4-0
Fitzgerald
#32
34
15.07
0-4
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#17
22
34.45
2-2
Pepperell
#16
12
48.69
4-0
Berrien
#9
9
54.05
4-0
Commerce
#24
26
30.13
1-3
Gordon Lee
#25
20
38.45
2-2
Vidalia
#8
5
58.62
3-1
Thomasville
#5
7
57.90
4-0
Bremen
#28
15
45.69
0-4
Brooks County
#21
23
34.37
3-1
Putnam County
#12
16
45.45
2-2
Laney
#13
8
54.96
2-2
Cook
#20
19
40.26
2-2
Rabun County
#29
32
21.91
3-2
Washington
#4
4
61.45
4-0
Jeff Davis
Heard County
Dodge County
Dublin
Bleckley County
Heard County
ACE Charter
Dodge County
Jasper County
Dublin
Model
Swainsboro
Bleckley County
#3
1
72.40
4-0
Heard County
#30
33
17.92
2-2
Coosa
#19
17
44.27
4-0
ACE Charter
#14
21
37.67
3-1
Social Circle
#11
11
49.40
2-2
Dodge County
#22
27
29.09
2-2
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#27
28
27.75
1-3
Dade County
#6
14
47.62
2-2
Jasper County
#7
6
58.19
3-1
Dublin
#26
36
14.21
2-2
Glenn Hills
#23
24
31.54
1-3
Fannin County
#10
10
49.81
4-0
Model
#15
18
43.38
3-1
Screven County
#18
13
48.28
1-3
Swainsboro
#31
29
27.52
1-2
Bacon County
#2
2
66.24
4-0
Bleckley County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Heard County6-2A4-072.401,000,000962,218872,480724,526552,4360.81
Bleckley County2-2A4-066.241,000,000921,452754,871500,763224,4883.45
Fitzgerald1-2A4-061.941,000,000842,582556,175236,76380,25611.46
Jeff Davis1-2A4-061.451,000,000794,425449,064175,16158,91115.97
Bremen6-2A4-057.901,000,000762,805374,247112,65327,47935.39
Thomasville1-2A3-158.621,000,000644,320266,22785,66022,75342.95
Dublin2-2A3-158.191,000,000649,218244,82876,77420,08748.78
Commerce8-2A4-054.051,000,000525,061121,17629,0435,270188.75
Cook1-2A2-254.961,000,000342,759110,53926,0715,037197.53
Model6-2A4-049.811,000,000377,41668,60511,1741,336747.50
Berrien1-2A4-048.691,000,000180,68135,6854,7474862,056.61
Jasper County4-2A2-247.621,000,000263,32040,8775,1794692,131.20
Dodge County2-2A2-249.40999,999153,65632,3124,5324602,172.91
Swainsboro2-2A1-348.28999,826105,77820,7892,5262464,064.04
Laney4-2A2-245.451,000,000151,00919,1941,9141387,245.38
Brooks County1-2A0-445.69983,75070,4207,9747875817,240.38
ACE Charter2-2A4-044.271,000,00075,2489,9108375019,999.00
Screven County3-2A3-143.38999,99951,3027,4805412638,460.54
Rabun County8-2A2-240.26999,82525,4332,3201406166,665.67
Social Circle4-2A3-137.671,000,00045,5642,8621235199,999.00
Vidalia2-2A2-238.45999,47321,1351,103481999,999.00
Putnam County4-2A3-134.37999,99910,748539191999,999.00
Pepperell6-2A2-234.451,000,0008,317396131999,999.00
Gordon Lee7-2A1-330.13975,4703,508772--
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-229.09999,9962,881762--
Fannin County7-2A1-331.54964,0074,330921--
Dade County7-2A1-327.75957,3612,022321--
East Laurens2-2A1-331.40504,3841,36653---
Bacon County1-2A1-227.52569,74555410---
Washington5-2A3-221.91778,7372474---
Coosa6-2A2-217.92971,2431192---
Utopian Academy5-2A2-114.93485,740271---
Glenn Hills4-2A2-214.21872,85742----
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-415.07369,78219----
Metter3-2A0-524.4860,40016----
Jefferson County4-2A2-28.57423,1651----
Bryan County3-2A0-412.1113,2921----
Chattooga7-2A0-411.6841,417-----
Oglethorpe County8-2A0-48.9029,379-----
Josey4-2A1-3-15.5173-----
Armuchee6-2A0-4-10.7864-----
Savannah3-2A0-4-5.4117-----
Banks County8-2A3-221.92------
Gordon Central7-2A0-4-9.57------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Fitzgerald10-01-2A147,848930,559999,1881,000,000-403,723
2Bleckley County10-02-2A489,815995,803999,9911,000,000-738,030
3Heard County10-06-2A301,205999,6731,000,0001,000,000-879,777
4Jeff Davis9-11-2A32,880823,323993,5331,000,000-296,238
5Bremen9-16-2A23,924955,574999,7841,000,000-100,718
6Jasper County8-24-2A-351,717931,1931,000,000-348,470
7Dublin8-22-2A736598,758975,1051,000,000-197,395
8Thomasville7-31-2A2,482580,852963,8451,000,000-201,052
9Commerce9-18-2A11603,127989,4301,000,000-100,907
10Model8-26-2A840473,318985,3821,000,000-19,049
11Dodge County6-42-2A-57,787558,279999,999134,239
12Laney7-34-2A-175,871859,1991,000,000-332,623
13Cook5-51-2A35165,740784,0051,000,000-79,802
14Social Circle7-34-2A-89,617785,3831,000,000-17,805
15Screven County8-23-2A-2,646567,670999,999117,249
16Berrien6-41-2A220134,109739,5521,000,000-14,757
17Pepperell5-56-2A-1,320163,6961,000,000-405
18Swainsboro4-62-2A-9,856311,423999,82617424,044
19ACE Charter6-42-2A439,963486,5181,000,000-5,711
20Rabun County6-48-2A-515116,354999,8251757,509
21Putnam County6-44-2A-8,480346,406999,99915,154
22Mount Zion (Carrollton)4-66-2A-1,018143,653999,99645
23Fannin County6-47-2A--123,925964,00735,993123,925
24Gordon Lee5-57-2A--86,602975,47024,53086,577
25Vidalia3-72-2A-28434,308999,473527567
26Glenn Hills4-64-2A--98872,857127,1432
27Dade County4-67-2A--38,309957,36142,63938,298
28Brooks County1-91-2A-9015,007983,75016,2504,428
29Washington4-65-2A--844778,737221,263823
30Coosa3-76-2A--106971,24328,757-
31Bacon County1-81-2A--18569,745430,255-
32Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe2-87-2A--687369,782630,218687
33Jefferson County2-84-2A--3423,165576,8352
34East Laurens1-92-2A--64504,384495,61614
35Utopian Academy2-65-2A--79485,740514,26044
36Metter2-83-2A--19660,400939,600196
37Oglethorpe County0-108-2A---29,379970,621-
38Josey1-94-2A---73999,927-
39Bryan County1-93-2A--113,292986,7081
40Armuchee0-106-2A---64999,936-
41Chattooga1-97-2A--16441,417958,583164
42Savannah0-103-2A---17999,983-
43Gordon Central0-107-2A----1,000,000-
44Banks County6-48-2A----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Johnson County
Taylor County
Taylor County
Bowdon
Macon County
Johnson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Taylor County
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Taylor County
Schley County
Trion
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Manchester
Charlton County
Bowdon
#1
4
46.69
4-0
Taylor County
#32
37
14.99
3-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
#17
18
30.91
2-2
Warren County
#16
19
30.26
3-1
Schley County
#9
9
39.74
4-1
Trion
#24
26
21.50
1-3
Hawkinsville
#25
22
26.20
4-1
Portal
#8
5
46.46
2-2
Clinch County
#5
1
49.42
3-2
Lincoln County
#28
32
17.93
4-1
Claxton
#21
17
31.06
2-3
Manchester
#12
20
30.17
3-1
Montgomery County
#13
6
44.85
3-1-1
Charlton County
#20
15
31.94
2-2
Irwin County
#29
25
21.87
1-3
Greene County
#4
3
48.40
2-3
Bowdon
Treutlen
Macon County
Randolph-Clay
Johnson County
Treutlen
McIntosh County Academy
Emanuel County Institute
Macon County
Randolph-Clay
Washington-Wilkes
Wheeler County
Johnson County
#3
8
40.53
4-0
Treutlen
#30
33
17.92
4-1
Lake Oconee Academy
#19
28
19.43
3-1
Georgia Military Prep
#14
16
31.86
3-2
McIntosh County Academy
#11
10
39.11
2-3
Emanuel County Institute
#22
39
8.46
3-1
Chattahoochee County
#27
13
33.22
0-4
Early County
#6
7
42.83
4-0
Macon County
#7
11
36.30
4-0
Randolph-Clay
#26
23
23.34
2-3
Miller County
#23
24
22.02
0-4
Jenkins County
#10
12
33.23
4-1
Washington-Wilkes
#15
14
32.08
1-3
Wheeler County
#18
21
29.69
3-1
Mitchell County
#31
34
16.86
1-3
Seminole County
#2
2
48.48
4-0
Johnson County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Johnson County5-1A4-048.481,000,000840,573599,981381,284217,0343.61
Lincoln County8-1A3-249.421,000,000798,869541,085335,859202,4233.94
Taylor County6-1A4-046.691,000,000819,126560,182327,617164,2535.09
Bowdon7-1A2-348.401,000,000773,796494,273290,482162,2375.16
Clinch County2-1A2-246.46999,993632,461339,012168,82783,78010.94
Macon County6-1A4-042.831,000,000712,048384,770165,24161,78415.19
Charlton County2-1A3-1-144.85999,995508,034252,522111,48949,10119.37
Treutlen4-1A4-040.53999,995570,452231,18779,95025,04938.92
Trion7-1A4-139.741,000,000476,373173,82254,41016,23560.60
Emanuel County Institute3-1A2-339.11999,358294,584101,87429,1648,283119.73
Randolph-Clay1-1A4-036.30999,999383,971108,65225,7295,631176.59
Washington-Wilkes8-1A4-133.23998,667161,61335,1586,0159851,014.23
McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-231.86998,295142,75327,6734,1736061,649.17
Wheeler County4-1A1-332.08989,020113,44722,1203,3314802,082.33
Early County1-1A0-433.22833,69773,52317,2742,7044482,231.14
Warren County8-1A2-230.91992,843104,21618,4332,4603303,029.30
Montgomery County3-1A3-130.17998,736126,90321,4572,8143173,153.57
Schley County6-1A3-130.26999,997128,82521,3582,7093113,214.43
Irwin County2-1A2-231.94979,19780,41814,9402,0813013,321.26
Manchester7-1A2-331.06998,75078,92914,0711,7772184,586.16
Mitchell County2-1A3-129.69999,75372,26911,8321,3691496,710.41
Portal3-1A4-126.20983,35440,8744,5143663925,640.03
Miller County1-1A2-323.34932,53215,2501,179575199,999.00
Greene County8-1A1-321.87572,2266,117409171999,999.00
Georgia Military Prep5-1A3-119.43965,6638,45747716--
Hawkinsville4-1A1-321.50582,7145,97337916--
Jenkins County5-1A0-422.02720,4628,22452215--
Dooly County4-1A1-319.04422,4112,3641168--
Claxton3-1A4-117.93971,2875,3231967--
Telfair County4-1A2-218.44406,3211,9211026--
Lake Oconee Academy8-1A4-117.92949,7634,8682013--
Turner County4-1A0-418.88162,347832382--
Seminole County1-1A1-316.86706,0722,479841--
B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A3-214.99821,7291,532451--
Wilkinson County5-1A1-315.60314,55475521---
Wilcox County4-1A0-416.55197,52551216---
Glascock County5-1A1-313.94456,89773415---
Chattahoochee County6-1A3-18.46956,68359910---
Marion County6-1A0-42.9241,6893----
Terrell County1-1A3-2-7.5118,172-----
Hancock Central5-1A1-30.089,666-----
Twiggs County5-1A1-3-0.599,019-----
Crawford County6-1A0-4-7.497,209-----
Central (Talbotton)6-1A3-1-24.551,993-----
Pelham1-1A1-3-7.15649-----
Lanier County2-1A0-57.30536-----
Atkinson County2-1A0-43.82198-----
Greenville7-1A1-3-13.1734-----
Baconton Charter1-1A4-120.23------
Towns County8-1A2-34.13------
Calhoun County1-1A1-4-4.45------
Pataula Charter1-1A1-3-15.58------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A0-2-29.93------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A0-4-38.43------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Taylor County10-06-1A621,414998,602999,9991,000,000-553,973
2Johnson County10-05-1A38,726992,156999,9381,000,000-957,916
3Treutlen10-04-1A1,783745,090978,346999,9955708,414
4Bowdon7-37-1A286763,676989,2961,000,000-759,116
5Lincoln County8-28-1A3,673781,591987,6991,000,000-856,130
6Macon County9-16-1A329,590947,566999,7661,000,000-399,928
7Randolph-Clay10-01-1A99561,790948,714999,9991589,282
8Clinch County8-22-1A1442,786917,061999,9937564,683
9Trion8-27-1A879559,094972,9861,000,000-196,217
10Washington-Wilkes8-28-1A103136,121631,939998,6671,33370,993
11Emanuel County Institute6-43-1A5102,170724,847999,358642565,546
12Montgomery County7-33-1A2,074189,060628,506998,7361,264145,616
13Charlton County7-2-12-1A-236,901838,595999,9955368,619
14McIntosh County Academy6-43-1A806157,206595,319998,2951,705223,640
15Wheeler County6-44-1A-60,874510,392989,02010,980252,927
16Schley County7-36-1A543143,885862,545999,997345,987
17Warren County5-58-1A1193,800481,300992,8437,15765,288
18Mitchell County6-42-1A125,815424,289999,75324719,457
19Georgia Military Prep7-35-1A-1,571162,583965,66334,3378,805
20Irwin County5-42-1A-10,460162,213979,19720,80347,236
21Manchester4-67-1A-12,760240,402998,7501,25044,047
22Chattahoochee County6-46-1A-4223,392956,68343,317101
23Jenkins County5-55-1A--27,141720,462279,53827,137
24Hawkinsville5-54-1A-3822,895582,714417,28617,113
25Portal5-53-1A634,981301,399983,35416,64659,951
26Miller County5-51-1A-568,896932,53267,46865,182
27Early County4-61-1A--329,227833,697166,303329,208
28Claxton5-53-1A-1,39461,615971,28728,7135,247
29Greene County3-78-1A-12615,430572,226427,7746,198
30Lake Oconee Academy5-58-1A-37440,356949,76350,2371,391
31Seminole County3-71-1A-4118,289706,072293,92816,324
32B.E.S.T. Academy5-57-1A--1,252821,729178,271620
33Dooly County3-74-1A-229,676422,411577,5896,421
34Telfair County4-64-1A-36,500406,321593,6794,823
35Wilkinson County4-65-1A--3,824314,554685,4463,813
36Glascock County3-75-1A--2,934456,897543,1032,324
37Turner County2-84-1A--7,748162,347837,6537,745
38Marion County2-86-1A--1141,689958,31111
39Terrell County3-71-1A--318,172981,8283
40Pelham2-81-1A--1649999,3511
41Lanier County1-92-1A--4536999,4644
42Central (Talbotton)3-76-1A---1,993998,007-
43Greenville3-77-1A---34999,966-
44Crawford County1-96-1A---7,209992,791-
45Twiggs County2-85-1A--29,019990,9812
46Wilcox County0-104-1A--2,666197,525802,4752,557
47Hancock Central1-95-1A--39,666990,3343
48Atkinson County0-102-1A--1198999,8021
49Baconton Charter8-21-1A----1,000,000-
50Towns County4-68-1A----1,000,000-
51Calhoun County3-71-1A----1,000,000-
52Pataula Charter3-51-1A----1,000,000-
53Scintilla Charter Academy1-52-1A----1,000,000-
54Southwest Georgia STEM1-81-1A----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Lovett
Holy Innocents
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Mount Vernon
Greater Atlanta Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Whitefield Academy
Fellowship Christian
#1
2
69.11
3-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
24
17.46
3-1
Mt. Bethel Christian
#16
14
43.43
3-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
#9
15
42.99
3-2
Mount Vernon
#24
20
31.21
0-4
Pace Academy
#25
25
15.38
1-4
Mount Paran Christian
#8
6
58.58
3-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#5
5
61.68
1-3
Hebron Christian
#28
Bye
#21
22
27.01
1-3
Athens Academy
#12
1
71.44
3-2
Calvary Day
#13
9
45.95
2-2
Whitefield Academy
#20
18
34.31
1-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
#29
Bye
#4
7
53.07
2-1
Fellowship Christian
Lovett
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Holy Innocents
Lovett
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
King's Ridge Christian
Christian Heritage
Aquinas
Wesleyan
North Cobb Christian
Holy Innocents
#3
3
62.35
4-0
Lovett
#30
Bye
#19
21
30.48
3-1
Providence Christian
#14
11
44.85
1-4
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#11
17
35.18
3-1
King's Ridge Christian
#22
16
37.02
1-4
Savannah Christian
#27
26
-0.20
1-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
#6
12
44.75
4-0
Christian Heritage
#7
13
43.43
3-1
Aquinas
#26
27
-0.72
2-2
Walker
#23
23
26.61
0-4
Landmark Christian
#10
8
50.35
2-2
Wesleyan
#15
10
45.81
3-1
North Cobb Christian
#18
19
34.12
2-2
Darlington
#31
Bye
#2
4
62.31
5-0
Holy Innocents

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-2A3-069.111,000,000944,297820,715595,651376,8311.65
Calvary Day3-2A3-271.441,000,000838,742682,206458,155321,2322.11
Lovett5-3A4-062.351,000,000853,053615,411312,384108,0838.25
Holy Innocents5-3A5-062.311,000,000843,619599,179296,235102,8058.73
Hebron Christian8-3A1-361.681,000,000736,634353,931147,89852,11818.19
Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A3-158.581,000,000717,840291,05497,47126,60136.59
Fellowship Christian9-2A2-153.071,000,000658,903264,52050,9428,676114.26
Wesleyan5-3A2-250.351,000,000419,71694,69616,2031,974505.59
Christian Heritage7-2A4-044.751,000,000376,28250,7345,1823762,658.57
Whitefield Academy5-2A2-245.951,000,000216,69237,3963,8023183,143.65
North Cobb Christian5-3A3-145.811,000,000261,07743,3494,5823133,193.89
Aquinas4-2A3-143.431,000,000384,05859,5924,8312863,495.50
Mount Vernon9-2A3-242.991,000,000280,74934,1032,7191586,328.11
Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A3-143.431,000,000175,78323,4291,9351228,195.72
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-444.851,000,00081,41218,5701,6701029,802.92
Savannah Christian3-2A1-437.021,000,00036,3152,060613333,332.33
King's Ridge Christian9-2A3-135.181,000,000104,4556,0072091999,999.00
Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A1-334.311,000,00021,364981241999,999.00
Darlington6-2A2-234.121,000,00011,87398929--
Providence Christian8-2A3-130.481,000,00013,0825789--
Pace Academy5-4A0-431.211,000,00013,0343397--
Landmark Christian5-2A0-426.611,000,0005,167711--
Athens Academy8-2A1-327.011,000,0004,65481---
Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A3-117.461,000,0008086---
Mount Paran Christian9-2A1-415.381,000,0003823---
Walker9-2A2-2-0.721,000,0005----
Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-3-0.201,000,0004----

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Prince Avenue Christian9-08-2A787,287999,8441,000,0001,000,000-891,229
2Holy Innocents10-05-3A100,958988,384999,9821,000,000-501,617
3Lovett9-15-3A103,841996,131999,9961,000,000-442,471
4Fellowship Christian8-29-2A7,496929,591999,9161,000,000-735,720
5Hebron Christian7-38-3A-550,100974,4651,000,000-30,631
6Christian Heritage10-07-2A-637,895993,9591,000,000-750,349
7Aquinas7-34-2A284745,728997,4481,000,000-295,944
8Greater Atlanta Christian7-35-4A10618,989996,9541,000,000-186,521
9Mount Vernon7-39-2A-406,367992,0961,000,000-226,515
10Wesleyan6-45-3A25335,523949,3361,000,000-16,702
11King's Ridge Christian7-39-2A3252,524953,7811,000,000-37,500
12Calvary Day9-23-2A-12,383994,2901,000,000-978,383
13Whitefield Academy7-35-2A-134,187807,1851,000,000-340,479
14Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-45-2A-164506,1901,000,000-395,456
15North Cobb Christian6-45-3A96234,196896,8401,000,000-3,909
16Eagle's Landing Christian7-35-2A-130,204820,8771,000,000-258,616
17Mt. Bethel Christian6-39-2A-8,083425,1191,000,000-109
18Darlington5-56-2A-1,653227,9311,000,000-46
19Providence Christian5-58-2A-18,043444,4361,000,000-286
20Westminster (Atlanta)4-65-4A--7921,000,000-239
21Athens Academy2-88-2A-118,7931,000,000-69
22Savannah Christian4-63-2A--4,1721,000,000-4,171
23Landmark Christian2-85-2A--4,9621,000,000-4,582
24Pace Academy2-85-4A--1001,000,000-64
25Mount Paran Christian2-89-2A--3411,000,000-156
26Walker3-79-2A--391,000,000--
27Mount Pisgah Christian1-99-2A---1,000,000--