Maxwell playoff projections: Newton becomes title favorite in tight 7A chase
Simulation highlights impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Near midfield at the GHSA logo, the Burke County offense prepares for a snap against the Carver-Columbus defense during their Class 2A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
40 minutes ago
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Newton
4-7A
5-0
98.26
1,000,000
921,164
748,015
548,572
368,189
1.72
Carrollton
2-7A
5-0
96.72
1,000,000
897,153
706,656
466,641
279,551
2.58
Buford
8-7A
4-0
95.64
1,000,000
738,733
434,563
254,684
138,021
6.25
Brookwood
7-7A
5-0
89.63
1,000,000
685,350
371,091
151,365
52,114
18.19
North Gwinnett
7-7A
5-0
89.59
1,000,000
670,135
354,491
146,204
50,081
18.97
Valdosta
1-7A
4-0
87.44
1,000,000
758,051
425,848
174,185
47,515
20.05
Westlake
2-7A
5-0
88.83
1,000,000
586,747
269,638
109,095
35,725
26.99
Harrison
3-7A
4-1
86.28
1,000,000
487,191
172,900
55,723
14,814
66.50
North Cobb
5-7A
3-1
82.61
999,998
315,674
93,431
22,238
4,161
239.33
Peachtree Ridge
7-7A
5-0
81.32
1,000,000
329,790
94,002
19,484
3,181
313.37
North Paulding
5-7A
3-2
81.54
999,994
196,696
56,337
11,577
2,013
495.77
Colquitt County
1-7A
3-2
79.53
1,000,000
287,841
72,934
13,175
1,817
549.36
East Coweta
2-7A
4-1
78.21
1,000,000
238,796
50,515
8,592
1,053
948.67
Lowndes
1-7A
5-0
76.22
1,000,000
214,218
41,206
5,553
515
1,940.75
Grayson
4-7A
2-3
78.51
999,906
128,156
28,323
4,385
515
1,940.75
Marietta
5-7A
3-2
76.93
999,418
81,738
16,569
2,156
213
4,693.84
Archer
4-7A
4-1
76.16
999,990
87,242
16,547
1,902
196
5,101.04
McEachern
3-7A
3-2
75.70
999,916
82,434
13,775
1,683
147
6,801.72
Lambert
6-7A
2-3
74.88
999,568
60,139
10,282
1,111
89
11,234.96
Parkview
7-7A
3-2
74.31
999,768
50,730
6,222
623
52
19,229.77
Douglas County
2-7A
2-2
72.34
999,536
39,683
4,574
368
16
62,499.00
Camden County
1-7A
3-2
70.75
999,622
36,256
3,738
251
11
90,908.09
South Gwinnett
4-7A
2-2
69.18
993,568
20,580
1,680
102
4
249,999.00
North Forsyth
6-7A
3-2
68.97
996,549
20,457
1,855
89
3
333,332.33
Richmond Hill
1-7A
5-0
68.18
1,000,000
34,209
2,880
169
2
499,999.00
Walton
5-7A
2-3
68.85
966,683
16,952
1,351
60
2
499,999.00
Hillgrove
3-7A
3-2
64.57
986,677
7,728
372
12
-
-
Etowah
5-7A
4-1
62.63
873,838
3,586
165
1
-
-
Dacula
8-7A
2-2
57.41
750,998
856
16
-
-
-
Collins Hill
8-7A
0-4
58.91
326,744
401
8
-
-
-
South Forsyth
6-7A
5-0
54.75
855,981
580
7
-
-
-
Denmark
6-7A
2-3
55.93
462,169
331
4
-
-
-
Paulding County
5-7A
3-2
50.94
444,010
67
3
-
-
-
Norcross
7-7A
2-2
57.25
228,268
212
1
-
-
-
West Forsyth
6-7A
1-4
55.63
105,172
61
1
-
-
-
Kennesaw Mountain
3-7A
4-1
46.33
461,705
25
-
-
-
-
Mill Creek
8-7A
0-4
52.37
58,165
12
-
-
-
-
North Atlanta
3-7A
2-3
49.29
172,988
11
-
-
-
-
Pebblebrook
3-7A
2-3
47.43
181,140
10
-
-
-
-
Campbell
3-7A
1-3
46.02
63,140
3
-
-
-
-
Rockdale County
4-7A
3-2
43.97
70,183
2
-
-
-
-
Central Gwinnett
8-7A
1-3
41.02
4,085
-
-
-
-
-
Cherokee
5-7A
1-4
42.35
157
-
-
-
-
-
Wheeler
5-7A
0-4
38.58
39
-
-
-
-
-
Northgate
2-7A
0-5
41.66
15
-
-
-
-
-
Duluth
7-7A
0-4
37.34
9
-
-
-
-
-
Forsyth Central
6-7A
0-5
29.38
1
-
-
-
-
-
Seckinger
8-7A
0-4
26.88
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discovery
8-7A
0-4
23.49
-
-
-
-
-
-
Berkmar
7-7A
0-5
-3.33
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Lee County
2-6A
4-0
102.92
1,000,000
975,530
912,868
770,571
621,961
0.61
East Paulding
5-6A
4-0
94.85
1,000,000
949,680
723,794
360,164
156,719
5.38
Thomas County Central
2-6A
4-0
93.16
1,000,000
922,264
654,382
388,660
129,107
6.75
Sequoyah
6-6A
4-1
89.44
1,000,000
850,040
386,314
158,014
41,417
23.14
Coffee
2-6A
4-0
86.93
1,000,000
829,528
353,325
125,008
26,080
37.34
Roswell
7-6A
3-1
83.93
1,000,000
564,353
193,446
50,202
7,715
128.62
Creekside
3-6A
3-1
82.55
1,000,000
612,447
173,324
40,791
5,542
179.44
Milton
7-6A
3-1
82.59
1,000,000
493,253
157,947
36,830
4,975
200.01
Gainesville
7-6A
2-2
82.92
999,088
329,169
120,540
28,252
3,968
251.02
Jackson County
8-6A
4-0
76.50
1,000,000
648,480
240,191
36,524
2,333
427.63
Houston County
2-6A
2-2
74.17
980,964
136,251
23,723
2,150
107
9,344.79
Hughes
3-6A
3-1
70.12
999,238
124,129
16,554
1,053
28
35,713.29
Tift County
2-6A
3-1
69.29
989,632
76,066
9,045
495
21
47,618.05
Kell
6-6A
4-1
68.68
999,810
78,437
10,265
524
11
90,908.09
Woodward Academy
3-6A
3-1
66.89
999,065
84,985
8,770
431
9
111,110.11
Clarke Central
8-6A
3-1
63.20
999,839
122,449
7,750
207
4
249,999.00
Effingham County
1-6A
2-2
62.71
970,498
28,354
1,885
46
2
499,999.00
Newnan
3-6A
1-3
60.24
886,501
16,987
764
15
1
999,999.00
Mountain View
8-6A
3-1
58.06
992,239
24,922
905
16
-
-
Lassiter
6-6A
4-1
60.61
884,826
20,282
863
13
-
-
Bradwell Institute
1-6A
3-1
57.97
993,256
25,459
970
7
-
-
Creekview
6-6A
3-2
59.49
891,827
14,520
557
7
-
-
Brunswick
1-6A
2-2
58.94
839,705
11,230
471
6
-
-
Northside (Warner Robins)
2-6A
2-2
61.56
477,232
9,088
466
6
-
-
New Manchester
5-6A
3-2
55.56
978,167
8,670
233
3
-
-
Lanier
7-6A
2-2
59.13
175,258
1,591
88
3
-
-
Habersham Central
8-6A
2-2
53.57
972,527
9,765
179
1
-
-
Rome
6-6A
0-4
55.67
298,491
2,076
52
1
-
-
Heritage (Conyers)
4-6A
3-1
50.34
999,972
21,005
245
-
-
-
South Effingham
1-6A
4-0
48.67
917,477
3,299
40
-
-
-
Walnut Grove
8-6A
3-1
47.87
911,653
2,765
28
-
-
-
Northside (Columbus)
3-6A
3-1
46.25
538,765
528
5
-
-
-
Shiloh
4-6A
3-2
43.52
987,406
1,132
4
-
-
-
Hiram
5-6A
1-4
45.53
363,342
399
4
-
-
-
Dunwoody
4-6A
3-1
40.74
859,609
327
2
-
-
-
Veterans
2-6A
3-1
48.97
125,075
176
1
-
-
-
Glynn Academy
1-6A
1-3
47.34
135,087
181
-
-
-
-
McIntosh
3-6A
1-2
45.25
227,751
148
-
-
-
-
Loganville
8-6A
2-2
38.32
159,781
19
-
-
-
-
Cedar Shoals
8-6A
1-3
37.47
123,671
11
-
-
-
-
Lovejoy
3-6A
1-3
42.05
12,987
2
-
-
-
-
Chapel Hill
5-6A
1-3
40.50
50,778
1
-
-
-
-
Tri-Cities
3-6A
2-2
34.48
12,157
1
-
-
-
-
Alexander
5-6A
1-4
41.23
10,922
1
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Atlanta)
4-6A
2-2
28.88
101,944
-
-
-
-
-
Chamblee
4-6A
1-3
25.36
49,356
-
-
-
-
-
Decatur
4-6A
1-4
26.66
35,360
-
-
-
-
-
Alcovy
4-6A
1-3
29.29
29,632
-
-
-
-
-
South Cobb
5-6A
3-1
31.47
10,671
-
-
-
-
-
Greenbrier
1-6A
1-3
40.12
5,367
-
-
-
-
-
Pope
6-6A
3-2
40.09
1,572
-
-
-
-
-
Woodstock
6-6A
1-4
41.53
506
-
-
-
-
-
Morrow
3-6A
2-1
27.71
406
-
-
-
-
-
Grovetown
1-6A
0-4
34.96
304
-
-
-
-
-
South Paulding
5-6A
0-4
30.65
181
-
-
-
-
-
Apalachee
8-6A
1-3
29.05
98
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
7-6A
1-3
37.50
5
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Evans)
1-6A
0-4
28.55
1
-
-
-
-
-
Midtown
4-6A
0-4
15.11
1
-
-
-
-
-
River Ridge
6-6A
0-5
29.31
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johns Creek
7-6A
1-3
22.33
-
-
-
-
-
-
Osborne
5-6A
1-3
13.36
-
-
-
-
-
-
Riverwood
7-6A
0-4
12.32
-
-
-
-
-
-
Meadowcreek
4-6A
1-3
7.65
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Blessed Trinity
6-5A
4-0
86.17
1,000,000
935,821
786,605
651,099
505,154
0.98
Cartersville
7-5A
4-0
79.17
1,000,000
821,588
564,792
320,568
147,269
5.79
Marist
6-5A
3-1
79.06
1,000,000
726,006
398,120
226,976
104,535
8.57
Tucker
5-5A
4-0
75.83
1,000,000
752,670
443,461
202,895
72,713
12.75
North Oconee
8-5A
4-1
73.94
1,000,000
748,426
415,830
176,323
53,858
17.57
Benedictine
1-5A
3-1
74.64
1,000,000
673,083
336,682
135,691
45,517
20.97
Central (Carrollton)
3-5A
2-2
74.68
999,992
577,222
272,015
109,019
36,305
26.54
Ola
2-5A
4-1
72.31
999,536
345,156
148,154
46,545
12,906
76.48
Cass
7-5A
5-0
68.69
1,000,000
558,726
211,605
56,440
11,182
88.43
Dalton
7-5A
4-0
65.80
1,000,000
460,585
137,531
29,432
4,236
235.07
LaGrange
3-5A
3-2
67.46
998,056
203,781
60,671
13,186
2,234
446.63
Mays
5-5A
4-0
65.69
999,962
269,964
72,301
13,970
2,173
459.19
Stockbridge
4-5A
3-1
63.87
999,903
163,145
38,159
5,677
728
1,372.63
Jones County
2-5A
2-3
64.39
952,454
102,469
23,820
3,631
477
2,095.44
Jefferson
8-5A
3-2
62.32
997,146
119,502
23,821
3,191
340
2,940.18
Richmond Academy
1-5A
4-0
57.95
999,148
79,742
10,941
960
70
14,284.71
Lithonia
5-5A
1-3
59.49
937,774
47,044
6,980
649
66
15,150.52
Whitewater
3-5A
4-0
58.16
994,032
71,111
9,717
820
61
16,392.44
Statesboro
1-5A
3-1
57.95
994,740
66,208
9,039
813
52
19,229.77
Southwest DeKalb
5-5A
2-2
58.32
951,893
43,215
5,953
522
40
24,999.00
Flowery Branch
8-5A
3-2
55.90
997,690
49,269
5,537
415
21
47,618.05
Ware County
1-5A
2-2
57.76
832,843
32,897
4,117
307
18
55,554.56
Jenkins
1-5A
1-3
58.52
648,918
25,729
3,491
283
15
66,665.67
Warner Robins
2-5A
3-2
56.13
802,100
21,083
2,236
155
12
83,332.33
Griffin
3-5A
3-1
55.80
878,119
24,094
2,507
165
8
124,999.00
Villa Rica
7-5A
4-1
53.87
945,169
18,716
1,675
80
3
333,332.33
Cambridge
6-5A
2-3
52.88
737,711
9,470
693
36
3
333,332.33
Cedartown
7-5A
4-1
53.01
982,489
18,275
1,491
74
2
499,999.00
East Forsyth
8-5A
4-1
52.00
932,990
13,570
954
43
1
999,999.00
Perry
2-5A
1-4
53.77
341,836
5,163
419
18
1
999,999.00
Dutchtown
4-5A
3-2
49.90
916,715
7,291
398
9
-
-
Jonesboro
4-5A
2-2
47.66
746,621
3,582
156
6
-
-
M.L. King
4-5A
4-1
45.35
818,263
2,395
54
1
-
-
Sprayberry
6-5A
2-3
47.17
115,837
392
15
1
-
-
Centennial
6-5A
3-2
45.35
529,896
1,235
33
-
-
-
Harris County
3-5A
2-3
45.00
170,327
354
7
-
-
-
St. Pius X
6-5A
2-2
43.62
184,186
265
7
-
-
-
Locust Grove
2-5A
1-4
47.08
78,234
261
5
-
-
-
Woodland (Cartersville)
7-5A
2-2
43.34
159,701
191
5
-
-
-
Lithia Springs
3-5A
3-1
42.81
107,563
150
2
-
-
-
Allatoona
7-5A
1-4
43.94
40,825
60
1
-
-
-
Evans
1-5A
2-2
42.34
38,026
49
-
-
-
-
Winder-Barrow
8-5A
2-3
39.21
21,905
12
-
-
-
-
Druid Hills
5-5A
3-1
34.96
39,443
9
-
-
-
-
Chattahoochee
6-5A
3-1
34.70
57,362
8
-
-
-
-
Eastside
4-5A
2-3
37.85
26,892
8
-
-
-
-
Madison County
8-5A
2-3
37.38
12,705
4
-
-
-
-
Maynard Jackson
5-5A
1-3
38.00
1,965
3
-
-
-
-
Wayne County
1-5A
1-3
34.92
2,258
1
-
-
-
-
Drew
4-5A
2-3
25.99
5,597
-
-
-
-
-
Banneker
5-5A
2-2
35.11
1,018
-
-
-
-
-
Starr's Mill
3-5A
0-4
37.51
142
-
-
-
-
-
Arabia Mountain
4-5A
1-4
20.38
17
-
-
-
-
-
Eagle's Landing
2-5A
0-4
26.84
1
-
-
-
-
-
Union Grove
2-5A
1-4
29.94
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mundy's Mill
4-5A
1-3
13.98
-
-
-
-
-
-
Northview
6-5A
1-3
10.21
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forest Park
4-5A
0-4
-1.26
-
-
-
-
-
-
Groves
1-5A
0-4
-2.44
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Gainesville)
8-5A
0-4
-13.77
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Keys
5-5A
0-5
-47.08
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Sandy Creek
4-4A
5-0
85.34
1,000,000
983,362
849,980
626,855
498,836
1.00
Troup
2-4A
4-0
77.59
1,000,000
957,869
858,496
472,575
227,708
3.39
Peach County
2-4A
4-0
76.89
1,000,000
951,469
737,789
397,064
173,124
4.78
Monroe Area
8-4A
5-0
70.35
1,000,000
889,913
486,417
198,611
45,200
21.12
Cairo
1-4A
4-0
69.40
1,000,000
878,210
575,814
220,233
44,572
21.44
Stephenson
5-4A
3-1
66.25
999,998
746,345
207,807
56,853
8,882
111.59
Douglass
5-4A
2-2
60.90
999,655
261,037
61,663
10,024
943
1,059.45
Calhoun
7-4A
1-4
55.58
999,249
219,465
29,113
2,744
147
6,801.72
Spalding
2-4A
3-1
54.34
999,760
316,447
33,220
3,024
141
7,091.20
Mary Persons
2-4A
3-1
54.84
999,717
243,304
28,907
2,899
139
7,193.24
Oconee County
8-4A
2-3
55.51
985,905
122,283
17,183
1,785
92
10,868.57
Baldwin
2-4A
3-1
54.31
999,581
206,278
23,153
2,150
83
12,047.19
West Laurens
3-4A
1-3
52.68
985,771
125,315
13,979
982
36
27,776.78
North Hall
6-4A
2-2
51.29
992,891
105,640
10,352
689
18
55,554.56
Hampton
4-4A
2-2
50.93
992,551
78,041
7,230
524
17
58,822.53
Westover
1-4A
4-1
49.10
999,981
189,378
11,562
639
13
76,922.08
New Hampstead
3-4A
1-3
51.00
902,023
57,785
6,235
347
13
76,922.08
Northwest Whitfield
7-4A
4-1
50.21
999,769
143,590
11,014
660
12
83,332.33
Adairsville
7-4A
4-1
49.33
998,331
88,680
6,328
390
6
166,665.67
Gilmer
6-4A
3-1
48.58
994,559
98,222
6,554
302
6
166,665.67
Dougherty
1-4A
3-1
48.57
999,659
107,370
6,731
290
6
166,665.67
North Clayton
4-4A
2-3
46.67
983,992
38,843
2,394
94
2
499,999.00
Howard
2-4A
2-2
46.87
878,188
36,579
1,842
81
2
499,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)
4-4A
4-0
45.41
991,605
45,143
2,065
65
1
999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff
8-4A
2-3
46.82
599,761
14,806
1,113
33
1
999,999.00
Spencer
1-4A
3-2
43.85
944,746
24,467
937
31
-
-
Heritage (Ringgold)
7-4A
2-3
41.53
947,569
15,159
442
16
-
-
Southeast Bulloch
3-4A
2-2
42.69
727,156
13,056
424
14
-
-
White County
6-4A
4-1
41.33
967,504
17,860
527
11
-
-
Harlem
3-4A
2-2
41.93
438,602
5,611
209
6
-
-
Bainbridge
1-4A
1-3
40.78
716,617
7,747
249
3
-
-
Monroe
1-4A
0-3
37.84
399,040
2,409
48
3
-
-
Long County
3-4A
1-3
39.84
310,371
2,392
68
2
-
-
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
4-4A
1-4
40.11
379,783
2,145
71
1
-
-
Pickens
6-4A
1-4
36.93
253,210
708
25
-
-
-
Shaw
1-4A
3-2
33.86
530,801
979
21
-
-
-
Westside (Macon)
2-4A
2-2
36.09
322,977
856
16
-
-
-
McDonough
4-4A
3-2
35.22
382,421
747
10
-
-
-
Windsor Forest
3-4A
3-1
33.07
236,363
366
7
-
-
-
East Jackson
8-4A
1-4
35.62
104,683
119
5
-
-
-
Luella
4-4A
1-3
26.21
7,084
2
-
-
-
-
Liberty County
3-4A
1-3
28.65
3,886
2
-
-
-
-
East Hall
8-4A
2-2
26.96
16,144
1
-
-
-
-
Columbus
1-4A
2-2
15.91
3,577
-
-
-
-
-
Ridgeland
7-4A
1-4
22.13
1,888
-
-
-
-
-
Dawson County
6-4A
0-5
26.44
1,352
-
-
-
-
-
North Springs
5-4A
1-3
30.56
958
-
-
-
-
-
Upson-Lee
2-4A
0-4
27.13
237
-
-
-
-
-
Southeast Whitfield
7-4A
2-2
8.31
49
-
-
-
-
-
Fayette County
4-4A
0-5
19.58
21
-
-
-
-
-
West Hall
8-4A
2-3
14.59
12
-
-
-
-
-
Riverdale
4-4A
1-4
17.02
3
-
-
-
-
-
Salem
5-4A
1-3
9.78
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chestatee
6-4A
0-5
2.12
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hardaway
1-4A
0-4
1.93
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stone Mountain
5-4A
0-5
-15.24
-
-
-
-
-
-
Clarkston
5-4A
1-4
-20.37
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Toombs County
3-3A
4-0
81.87
1,000,000
983,559
946,604
899,684
778,263
0.28
Hart County
8-3A
5-0
69.67
1,000,000
915,978
768,759
609,609
147,047
5.80
Columbia
6-3A
2-2
63.96
1,000,000
786,354
467,474
130,190
27,575
35.26
Pierce County
3-3A
4-0
62.78
1,000,000
759,924
385,166
121,437
20,945
46.74
Appling County
3-3A
4-0
60.78
1,000,000
652,489
300,289
72,205
11,255
87.85
Northeast
2-3A
3-1
57.48
1,000,000
581,881
235,381
41,811
4,771
208.60
Lumpkin County
8-3A
4-0
56.25
999,986
488,826
182,000
36,394
3,281
303.79
Rockmart
7-3A
2-2
55.14
999,998
522,378
193,013
26,712
2,464
404.84
Crisp County
1-3A
3-1
54.99
999,838
351,809
106,069
16,963
1,499
666.11
Hapeville Charter
6-3A
1-3
55.12
999,953
283,926
94,389
14,259
1,282
779.03
Burke County
4-3A
2-2
52.46
995,511
168,767
43,361
5,687
383
2,609.97
Thomson
4-3A
1-3
51.94
997,559
189,130
45,214
5,327
346
2,889.17
Worth County
1-3A
2-2
51.48
992,777
138,921
32,018
3,887
254
3,936.01
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
5-3A
3-1
49.67
999,938
218,920
45,763
4,746
210
4,760.90
Franklin County
8-3A
3-1
50.49
956,978
118,391
25,197
2,525
125
7,999.00
Hephzibah
4-3A
3-1
49.03
999,043
128,141
25,993
2,274
108
9,258.26
Ringgold
7-3A
4-0
45.86
999,983
233,718
41,997
2,640
75
13,332.33
Carver (Columbus)
1-3A
1-4
49.51
674,265
42,489
8,551
837
48
20,832.33
Lamar County
2-3A
3-1
46.15
998,575
113,493
16,221
1,144
33
30,302.03
Morgan County
8-3A
2-2
46.44
811,612
50,574
7,221
453
11
90,908.09
Callaway
2-3A
2-2
45.00
997,348
64,010
9,730
501
10
99,999.00
Elbert County
8-3A
2-2
43.71
859,801
32,719
3,739
189
4
249,999.00
Westside (Augusta)
4-3A
2-2
42.26
908,948
29,426
3,037
105
4
249,999.00
Carver (Atlanta)
6-3A
2-2
43.97
945,799
39,667
4,807
197
3
333,332.33
LaFayette
7-3A
4-0
39.60
999,363
44,294
3,584
99
2
499,999.00
Stephens County
8-3A
2-2
42.99
447,986
14,146
1,669
71
2
499,999.00
Haralson County
5-3A
2-2
38.19
981,391
15,669
1,086
25
-
-
Jackson
2-3A
1-3
38.37
822,252
11,790
780
16
-
-
Miller Grove
6-3A
2-2
36.98
741,301
7,694
466
6
-
-
Washington County
4-3A
1-3
36.85
315,278
2,255
121
4
-
-
Sumter County
1-3A
1-4
39.12
181,616
1,724
127
3
-
-
Coahulla Creek
7-3A
2-2
31.31
761,530
2,582
70
-
-
-
Pike County
2-3A
2-2
30.56
681,703
1,466
37
-
-
-
Murray County
7-3A
4-0
27.56
892,649
1,219
26
-
-
-
Beach
3-3A
1-3
27.96
527,896
627
20
-
-
-
North Murray
7-3A
0-4
30.15
242,459
493
13
-
-
-
Temple
5-3A
2-2
29.93
205,816
294
6
-
-
-
Cedar Grove
6-3A
0-4
30.09
50,578
101
2
-
-
-
South Atlanta
6-3A
3-1
24.23
164,403
78
-
-
-
-
Rutland
2-3A
2-2
23.57
79,851
28
-
-
-
-
Tattnall County
3-3A
1-3
19.12
280,983
24
-
-
-
-
Brantley County
3-3A
2-2
18.08
135,567
8
-
-
-
-
Southwest
2-3A
0-4
25.39
23,437
6
-
-
-
-
Islands
3-3A
3-1
14.99
257,462
5
-
-
-
-
Sonoraville
7-3A
0-4
22.72
13,198
4
-
-
-
-
Union County
7-3A
0-4
20.89
10,427
3
-
-
-
-
Therrell
5-3A
2-3
23.74
19,073
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Savannah)
3-3A
1-3
11.97
17,350
-
-
-
-
-
McNair
6-3A
1-3
18.65
7,773
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Macon)
2-3A
2-2
5.76
448
-
-
-
-
-
Kendrick
1-3A
2-2
7.20
286
-
-
-
-
-
Redan
6-3A
1-3
8.94
10
-
-
-
-
-
Butler
4-3A
2-2
3.08
2
-
-
-
-
-
Towers
6-3A
2-3
-1.50
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Creek
4-3A
0-4
-18.42
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan
1-3A
0-4
-19.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Heard County
6-2A
4-0
72.40
1,000,000
962,218
872,480
724,526
552,436
0.81
Bleckley County
2-2A
4-0
66.24
1,000,000
921,452
754,871
500,763
224,488
3.45
Fitzgerald
1-2A
4-0
61.94
1,000,000
842,582
556,175
236,763
80,256
11.46
Jeff Davis
1-2A
4-0
61.45
1,000,000
794,425
449,064
175,161
58,911
15.97
Bremen
6-2A
4-0
57.90
1,000,000
762,805
374,247
112,653
27,479
35.39
Thomasville
1-2A
3-1
58.62
1,000,000
644,320
266,227
85,660
22,753
42.95
Dublin
2-2A
3-1
58.19
1,000,000
649,218
244,828
76,774
20,087
48.78
Commerce
8-2A
4-0
54.05
1,000,000
525,061
121,176
29,043
5,270
188.75
Cook
1-2A
2-2
54.96
1,000,000
342,759
110,539
26,071
5,037
197.53
Model
6-2A
4-0
49.81
1,000,000
377,416
68,605
11,174
1,336
747.50
Berrien
1-2A
4-0
48.69
1,000,000
180,681
35,685
4,747
486
2,056.61
Jasper County
4-2A
2-2
47.62
1,000,000
263,320
40,877
5,179
469
2,131.20
Dodge County
2-2A
2-2
49.40
999,999
153,656
32,312
4,532
460
2,172.91
Swainsboro
2-2A
1-3
48.28
999,826
105,778
20,789
2,526
246
4,064.04
Laney
4-2A
2-2
45.45
1,000,000
151,009
19,194
1,914
138
7,245.38
Brooks County
1-2A
0-4
45.69
983,750
70,420
7,974
787
58
17,240.38
ACE Charter
2-2A
4-0
44.27
1,000,000
75,248
9,910
837
50
19,999.00
Screven County
3-2A
3-1
43.38
999,999
51,302
7,480
541
26
38,460.54
Rabun County
8-2A
2-2
40.26
999,825
25,433
2,320
140
6
166,665.67
Social Circle
4-2A
3-1
37.67
1,000,000
45,564
2,862
123
5
199,999.00
Vidalia
2-2A
2-2
38.45
999,473
21,135
1,103
48
1
999,999.00
Putnam County
4-2A
3-1
34.37
999,999
10,748
539
19
1
999,999.00
Pepperell
6-2A
2-2
34.45
1,000,000
8,317
396
13
1
999,999.00
Gordon Lee
7-2A
1-3
30.13
975,470
3,508
77
2
-
-
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
6-2A
2-2
29.09
999,996
2,881
76
2
-
-
Fannin County
7-2A
1-3
31.54
964,007
4,330
92
1
-
-
Dade County
7-2A
1-3
27.75
957,361
2,022
32
1
-
-
East Laurens
2-2A
1-3
31.40
504,384
1,366
53
-
-
-
Bacon County
1-2A
1-2
27.52
569,745
554
10
-
-
-
Washington
5-2A
3-2
21.91
778,737
247
4
-
-
-
Coosa
6-2A
2-2
17.92
971,243
119
2
-
-
-
Utopian Academy
5-2A
2-1
14.93
485,740
27
1
-
-
-
Glenn Hills
4-2A
2-2
14.21
872,857
42
-
-
-
-
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
7-2A
0-4
15.07
369,782
19
-
-
-
-
Metter
3-2A
0-5
24.48
60,400
16
-
-
-
-
Jefferson County
4-2A
2-2
8.57
423,165
1
-
-
-
-
Bryan County
3-2A
0-4
12.11
13,292
1
-
-
-
-
Chattooga
7-2A
0-4
11.68
41,417
-
-
-
-
-
Oglethorpe County
8-2A
0-4
8.90
29,379
-
-
-
-
-
Josey
4-2A
1-3
-15.51
73
-
-
-
-
-
Armuchee
6-2A
0-4
-10.78
64
-
-
-
-
-
Savannah
3-2A
0-4
-5.41
17
-
-
-
-
-
Banks County
8-2A
3-2
21.92
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gordon Central
7-2A
0-4
-9.57
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Johnson County
5-1A
4-0
48.48
1,000,000
840,573
599,981
381,284
217,034
3.61
Lincoln County
8-1A
3-2
49.42
1,000,000
798,869
541,085
335,859
202,423
3.94
Taylor County
6-1A
4-0
46.69
1,000,000
819,126
560,182
327,617
164,253
5.09
Bowdon
7-1A
2-3
48.40
1,000,000
773,796
494,273
290,482
162,237
5.16
Clinch County
2-1A
2-2
46.46
999,993
632,461
339,012
168,827
83,780
10.94
Macon County
6-1A
4-0
42.83
1,000,000
712,048
384,770
165,241
61,784
15.19
Charlton County
2-1A
3-1-1
44.85
999,995
508,034
252,522
111,489
49,101
19.37
Treutlen
4-1A
4-0
40.53
999,995
570,452
231,187
79,950
25,049
38.92
Trion
7-1A
4-1
39.74
1,000,000
476,373
173,822
54,410
16,235
60.60
Emanuel County Institute
3-1A
2-3
39.11
999,358
294,584
101,874
29,164
8,283
119.73
Randolph-Clay
1-1A
4-0
36.30
999,999
383,971
108,652
25,729
5,631
176.59
Washington-Wilkes
8-1A
4-1
33.23
998,667
161,613
35,158
6,015
985
1,014.23
McIntosh County Academy
3-1A
3-2
31.86
998,295
142,753
27,673
4,173
606
1,649.17
Wheeler County
4-1A
1-3
32.08
989,020
113,447
22,120
3,331
480
2,082.33
Early County
1-1A
0-4
33.22
833,697
73,523
17,274
2,704
448
2,231.14
Warren County
8-1A
2-2
30.91
992,843
104,216
18,433
2,460
330
3,029.30
Montgomery County
3-1A
3-1
30.17
998,736
126,903
21,457
2,814
317
3,153.57
Schley County
6-1A
3-1
30.26
999,997
128,825
21,358
2,709
311
3,214.43
Irwin County
2-1A
2-2
31.94
979,197
80,418
14,940
2,081
301
3,321.26
Manchester
7-1A
2-3
31.06
998,750
78,929
14,071
1,777
218
4,586.16
Mitchell County
2-1A
3-1
29.69
999,753
72,269
11,832
1,369
149
6,710.41
Portal
3-1A
4-1
26.20
983,354
40,874
4,514
366
39
25,640.03
Miller County
1-1A
2-3
23.34
932,532
15,250
1,179
57
5
199,999.00
Greene County
8-1A
1-3
21.87
572,226
6,117
409
17
1
999,999.00
Georgia Military Prep
5-1A
3-1
19.43
965,663
8,457
477
16
-
-
Hawkinsville
4-1A
1-3
21.50
582,714
5,973
379
16
-
-
Jenkins County
5-1A
0-4
22.02
720,462
8,224
522
15
-
-
Dooly County
4-1A
1-3
19.04
422,411
2,364
116
8
-
-
Claxton
3-1A
4-1
17.93
971,287
5,323
196
7
-
-
Telfair County
4-1A
2-2
18.44
406,321
1,921
102
6
-
-
Lake Oconee Academy
8-1A
4-1
17.92
949,763
4,868
201
3
-
-
Turner County
4-1A
0-4
18.88
162,347
832
38
2
-
-
Seminole County
1-1A
1-3
16.86
706,072
2,479
84
1
-
-
B.E.S.T. Academy
7-1A
3-2
14.99
821,729
1,532
45
1
-
-
Wilkinson County
5-1A
1-3
15.60
314,554
755
21
-
-
-
Wilcox County
4-1A
0-4
16.55
197,525
512
16
-
-
-
Glascock County
5-1A
1-3
13.94
456,897
734
15
-
-
-
Chattahoochee County
6-1A
3-1
8.46
956,683
599
10
-
-
-
Marion County
6-1A
0-4
2.92
41,689
3
-
-
-
-
Terrell County
1-1A
3-2
-7.51
18,172
-
-
-
-
-
Hancock Central
5-1A
1-3
0.08
9,666
-
-
-
-
-
Twiggs County
5-1A
1-3
-0.59
9,019
-
-
-
-
-
Crawford County
6-1A
0-4
-7.49
7,209
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Talbotton)
6-1A
3-1
-24.55
1,993
-
-
-
-
-
Pelham
1-1A
1-3
-7.15
649
-
-
-
-
-
Lanier County
2-1A
0-5
7.30
536
-
-
-
-
-
Atkinson County
2-1A
0-4
3.82
198
-
-
-
-
-
Greenville
7-1A
1-3
-13.17
34
-
-
-
-
-
Baconton Charter
1-1A
4-1
20.23
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towns County
8-1A
2-3
4.13
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calhoun County
1-1A
1-4
-4.45
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pataula Charter
1-1A
1-3
-15.58
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scintilla Charter Academy
2-1A
0-2
-29.93
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest Georgia STEM
1-1A
0-4
-38.43
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Prince Avenue Christian
8-2A
3-0
69.11
1,000,000
944,297
820,715
595,651
376,831
1.65
Calvary Day
3-2A
3-2
71.44
1,000,000
838,742
682,206
458,155
321,232
2.11
Lovett
5-3A
4-0
62.35
1,000,000
853,053
615,411
312,384
108,083
8.25
Holy Innocents
5-3A
5-0
62.31
1,000,000
843,619
599,179
296,235
102,805
8.73
Hebron Christian
8-3A
1-3
61.68
1,000,000
736,634
353,931
147,898
52,118
18.19
Greater Atlanta Christian
5-4A
3-1
58.58
1,000,000
717,840
291,054
97,471
26,601
36.59
Fellowship Christian
9-2A
2-1
53.07
1,000,000
658,903
264,520
50,942
8,676
114.26
Wesleyan
5-3A
2-2
50.35
1,000,000
419,716
94,696
16,203
1,974
505.59
Christian Heritage
7-2A
4-0
44.75
1,000,000
376,282
50,734
5,182
376
2,658.57
Whitefield Academy
5-2A
2-2
45.95
1,000,000
216,692
37,396
3,802
318
3,143.65
North Cobb Christian
5-3A
3-1
45.81
1,000,000
261,077
43,349
4,582
313
3,193.89
Aquinas
4-2A
3-1
43.43
1,000,000
384,058
59,592
4,831
286
3,495.50
Mount Vernon
9-2A
3-2
42.99
1,000,000
280,749
34,103
2,719
158
6,328.11
Eagle's Landing Christian
5-2A
3-1
43.43
1,000,000
175,783
23,429
1,935
122
8,195.72
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
5-2A
1-4
44.85
1,000,000
81,412
18,570
1,670
102
9,802.92
Savannah Christian
3-2A
1-4
37.02
1,000,000
36,315
2,060
61
3
333,332.33
King's Ridge Christian
9-2A
3-1
35.18
1,000,000
104,455
6,007
209
1
999,999.00
Westminster (Atlanta)
5-4A
1-3
34.31
1,000,000
21,364
981
24
1
999,999.00
Darlington
6-2A
2-2
34.12
1,000,000
11,873
989
29
-
-
Providence Christian
8-2A
3-1
30.48
1,000,000
13,082
578
9
-
-
Pace Academy
5-4A
0-4
31.21
1,000,000
13,034
339
7
-
-
Landmark Christian
5-2A
0-4
26.61
1,000,000
5,167
71
1
-
-
Athens Academy
8-2A
1-3
27.01
1,000,000
4,654
81
-
-
-
Mt. Bethel Christian
9-2A
3-1
17.46
1,000,000
808
6
-
-
-
Mount Paran Christian
9-2A
1-4
15.38
1,000,000
382
3
-
-
-
Walker
9-2A
2-2
-0.72
1,000,000
5
-
-
-
-
Mount Pisgah Christian
9-2A
1-3
-0.20
1,000,000
4
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.