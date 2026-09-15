AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections |Three teams leads tight race in Class A The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 26 minutes ago Share

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford North Gwinnett Valdosta North Gwinnett Buford Newton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta McEachern East Coweta North Gwinnett Valdosta Lambert Lowndes McEachern Colquitt County East Coweta North Cobb North Gwinnett #1 8 85.45 4-0 Valdosta #32 29 62.22 3-1 Etowah #17 20 74.11 3-1 Camden County #16 21 73.96 1-3 Lambert #9 17 77.28 4-0 Lowndes #24 25 68.90 2-2 Hillgrove #25 24 69.93 1-2 South Gwinnett #8 9 84.54 3-2 McEachern #5 13 80.24 2-2 Colquitt County #28 32 59.87 4-0 South Forsyth #21 26 68.22 2-2 North Forsyth #12 15 79.55 3-1 East Coweta #13 10 83.42 2-1 North Cobb #20 18 76.07 1-2 Douglas County #29 31 61.51 0-4 Collins Hill #4 5 90.74 4-0 North Gwinnett Carrollton Buford Marietta Newton Carrollton Peachtree Ridge Buford Brookwood Marietta Westlake Archer Newton #3 2 98.25 4-0 Carrollton #30 33 58.79 1-2 Dacula #19 12 80.52 2-2 Grayson #14 11 82.64 4-0 Peachtree Ridge #11 1 107.23 3-0 Buford #22 19 74.65 2-2 Parkview #27 23 70.27 4-0 Richmond Hill #6 6 89.70 4-0 Brookwood #7 4 91.81 3-1 Marietta #26 28 64.44 1-3 Walton #23 22 72.35 2-2 North Paulding #10 7 86.97 4-0 Westlake #15 14 79.67 4-0 Archer #18 16 78.84 3-1 Harrison #31 36 55.92 2-2 North Atlanta #2 3 94.89 4-0 Newton Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-7A 3-0 107.23 1,000,000 919,030 777,680 671,320 567,092 0.76 Carrollton 2-7A 4-0 98.25 1,000,000 892,631 628,805 429,098 199,226 4.02 Newton 4-7A 4-0 94.89 1,000,000 852,354 528,449 313,607 110,059 8.09 Marietta 5-7A 3-1 91.81 1,000,000 612,609 319,023 126,981 34,654 27.86 North Gwinnett 7-7A 4-0 90.74 1,000,000 660,866 368,191 131,712 33,399 28.94 Brookwood 7-7A 4-0 89.70 1,000,000 636,943 342,110 111,596 25,839 37.70 Valdosta 1-7A 4-0 85.45 999,999 599,139 251,756 65,909 10,239 96.67 Westlake 2-7A 4-0 86.97 999,999 438,390 178,501 49,827 8,813 112.47 McEachern 3-7A 3-2 84.54 999,999 341,822 106,927 25,607 3,505 284.31 North Cobb 5-7A 2-1 83.42 999,991 287,988 93,051 17,582 2,194 454.79 Peachtree Ridge 7-7A 4-0 82.64 1,000,000 324,682 104,754 18,549 2,115 471.81 Colquitt County 1-7A 2-2 80.24 999,528 231,086 60,348 8,787 736 1,357.70 East Coweta 2-7A 3-1 79.55 999,996 213,502 51,292 7,142 555 1,800.80 Grayson 4-7A 2-2 80.52 999,908 154,529 38,246 5,436 466 2,144.92 Archer 4-7A 4-0 79.67 999,978 162,328 37,428 5,203 405 2,468.14 Harrison 3-7A 3-1 78.84 999,993 162,612 35,815 4,362 327 3,057.10 Lowndes 1-7A 4-0 77.28 999,989 183,633 37,017 4,260 266 3,758.40 Camden County 1-7A 3-1 74.11 999,636 74,846 10,806 839 34 29,410.76 Douglas County 2-7A 1-2 76.07 998,793 65,092 10,806 958 33 30,302.03 Parkview 7-7A 2-2 74.65 984,465 40,061 5,239 409 21 47,618.05 Lambert 6-7A 1-3 73.96 992,509 38,059 4,879 413 18 55,554.56 North Paulding 5-7A 2-2 72.35 984,693 25,926 2,713 151 3 333,332.33 Richmond Hill 1-7A 4-0 70.27 999,731 28,571 2,729 116 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-7A 1-2 69.93 959,908 15,443 1,248 49 - - Hillgrove 3-7A 2-2 68.90 977,477 12,972 942 43 - - North Forsyth 6-7A 2-2 68.22 935,443 10,851 682 30 - - Norcross 7-7A 2-1 66.01 725,453 4,639 248 10 - - Etowah 5-7A 3-1 62.22 764,974 2,080 88 2 - - Walton 5-7A 1-3 64.44 757,223 3,241 114 1 - - South Forsyth 6-7A 4-0 59.87 901,619 1,562 47 1 - - West Forsyth 6-7A 1-3 62.10 342,763 870 29 - - - Collins Hill 8-7A 0-4 61.51 317,153 545 12 - - - Dacula 8-7A 1-2 58.79 536,145 554 11 - - - Denmark 6-7A 2-2 57.19 314,242 189 7 - - - North Atlanta 3-7A 2-2 55.92 356,428 138 6 - - - Mill Creek 8-7A 0-4 58.45 144,359 111 1 - - - Paulding County 5-7A 3-1 51.57 283,248 44 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-7A 4-0 49.00 393,498 41 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-7A 2-2 49.90 194,424 10 - - - - Campbell 3-7A 1-2 49.90 62,778 5 - - - - Rockdale County 4-7A 2-2 47.29 60,782 4 - - - - Cherokee 5-7A 1-3 48.25 5,537 2 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-7A 1-2 44.78 5,382 - - - - - Wheeler 5-7A 0-3 46.32 1,687 - - - - - Northgate 2-7A 0-4 44.41 207 - - - - - Duluth 7-7A 0-3 43.71 41 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-7A 0-4 37.60 12 - - - - - Seckinger 8-7A 0-3 35.77 10 - - - - - Discovery 8-7A 0-4 29.81 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-7A 0-4 6.85 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Valdosta 10-0 1-7A 160,743 893,641 983,239 999,999 1 518,685 2 Newton 10-0 4-7A 426,020 987,558 999,061 1,000,000 - 844,277 3 Carrollton 10-0 2-7A 354,979 984,417 998,846 1,000,000 - 764,347 4 North Gwinnett 10-0 7-7A 5,139 768,916 970,616 1,000,000 - 526,358 5 Colquitt County 7-3 1-7A 4,962 300,695 674,697 999,528 472 264,094 6 Brookwood 9-1 7-7A 9,535 757,814 970,325 1,000,000 - 364,212 7 Marietta 9-1 5-7A - 621,321 954,922 1,000,000 - 782,216 8 McEachern 9-2 3-7A - 355,364 888,548 999,999 1 688,301 9 Lowndes 8-2 1-7A 8,891 361,572 731,906 999,989 11 137,440 10 Westlake 8-2 2-7A 21,477 396,198 797,666 999,999 1 187,290 11 Buford 10-0 8-7A - 246,798 998,579 1,000,000 - 997,960 12 East Coweta 7-3 2-7A 3,105 255,700 725,168 999,996 4 32,782 13 North Cobb 8-2 5-7A 3 150,977 759,261 999,991 9 192,496 14 Peachtree Ridge 8-2 7-7A 1,639 352,193 901,240 1,000,000 - 103,554 15 Archer 7-3 4-7A 1,388 149,580 522,519 999,978 22 68,142 16 Lambert 7-3 6-7A - 24 583,104 992,509 7,491 582,774 17 Camden County 6-4 1-7A 1,523 126,550 420,309 999,636 364 58,756 18 Harrison 8-2 3-7A - 169,460 717,224 999,993 7 267,642 19 Grayson 5-5 4-7A 149 52,058 413,099 999,908 92 76,929 20 Douglas County 5-5 2-7A 5 21,108 201,183 998,793 1,207 15,581 21 North Forsyth 7-3 6-7A - 84 289,883 935,443 64,557 288,894 22 Parkview 6-4 7-7A - 480 20,723 984,465 15,535 4,806 23 North Paulding 6-4 5-7A - 140 31,773 984,693 15,307 23,310 24 Hillgrove 6-4 3-7A - 55 49,238 977,477 22,523 43,408 25 South Gwinnett 5-5 4-7A - 859 33,208 959,908 40,092 10,651 26 Walton 5-5 5-7A - - 1,064 757,223 242,777 1,001 27 Richmond Hill 4-6 1-7A 442 45,912 218,994 999,731 269 21,025 28 South Forsyth 7-3 6-7A - 485 48,714 901,619 98,381 40,039 29 Collins Hill 5-5 8-7A - - 856 317,153 682,847 856 30 Dacula 6-4 8-7A - - 653 536,145 463,855 653 31 North Atlanta 5-5 3-7A - - 516 356,428 643,572 516 32 Etowah 5-5 5-7A - 1 1,464 764,974 235,026 973 33 Paulding County 5-5 5-7A - - 5 283,248 716,752 2 34 West Forsyth 4-6 6-7A - - 66,908 342,763 657,237 66,908 35 Norcross 4-6 7-7A - 40 2,342 725,453 274,547 1,070 36 Rockdale County 3-7 4-7A - - 1 60,782 939,218 1 37 Pebblebrook 3-7 3-7A - - 56 194,424 805,576 48 38 Campbell 3-7 3-7A - - 56 62,778 937,222 56 39 Mill Creek 3-7 8-7A - - 526 144,359 855,641 526 40 Denmark 3-7 6-7A - - 21,377 314,242 685,758 21,374 41 Kennesaw Mountain 4-6 3-7A - - 113 393,498 606,502 29 42 Central Gwinnett 3-7 8-7A - - 5 5,382 994,618 5 43 Northgate 0-10 2-7A - - - 207 999,793 - 44 Cherokee 2-8 5-7A - - - 5,537 994,463 - 45 Duluth 1-9 7-7A - - - 41 999,959 - 46 Wheeler 0-10 5-7A - - 2 1,687 998,313 2 47 Seckinger 1-9 8-7A - - - 10 999,990 - 48 Forsyth Central 0-10 6-7A - - 11 12 999,988 11 49 Discovery 0-10 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Berkmar 0-10 7-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 6A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Gainesville Lee County East Paulding Thomas County Central Gainesville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Creekside Coffee East Paulding Lee County Brunswick Habersham Central Creekside Coffee Hughes Kell East Paulding #1 1 103.22 4-0 Lee County #32 23 61.64 0-3 Rome #17 35 51.30 2-2 Shiloh #16 22 62.53 1-2 Brunswick #9 33 52.28 2-1 Heritage (Conyers) #24 30 54.25 1-2 Habersham Central #25 27 56.42 1-2 Glynn Academy #8 8 82.46 2-1 Creekside #5 6 85.59 3-0 Coffee #28 40 47.24 2-1 Dunwoody #21 14 69.27 3-1 Tift County #12 12 72.82 2-1 Hughes #13 13 71.24 3-1 Kell #20 20 63.49 1-2 Effingham County #29 24 59.36 0-3 Newnan #4 5 88.19 4-0 East Paulding Thomas County Central Sequoyah Gainesville Roswell Thomas County Central Houston County Milton Sequoyah Clarke Central Gainesville Roswell Jackson County #3 2 93.64 3-0 Thomas County Central #30 29 54.74 3-0 Northside (Columbus) #19 11 75.66 2-1 Houston County #14 25 59.20 3-0 Mountain View #11 7 83.44 3-1 Milton #22 26 56.78 2-2 New Manchester #27 34 51.47 2-1 Walnut Grove #6 4 88.94 3-1 Sequoyah #7 16 67.21 2-1 Clarke Central #26 28 55.74 2-1 Bradwell Institute #23 17 66.96 3-1 Creekview #10 3 92.17 1-2 Gainesville #15 9 78.92 2-1 Roswell #18 15 68.67 2-1 Woodward Academy #31 41 46.82 1-2 Chapel Hill #2 10 75.89 3-0 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 2-6A 4-0 103.22 1,000,000 970,795 894,416 800,308 667,057 0.50 Thomas County Central 2-6A 3-0 93.64 1,000,000 902,164 689,668 452,416 153,877 5.50 Gainesville 7-6A 1-2 92.17 999,833 687,104 350,731 183,469 60,705 15.47 East Paulding 5-6A 4-0 88.19 1,000,000 858,686 542,247 167,025 43,001 22.26 Sequoyah 6-6A 3-1 88.94 1,000,000 808,185 413,412 146,811 39,661 24.21 Coffee 2-6A 3-0 85.59 999,994 750,013 333,625 102,035 19,199 51.09 Milton 7-6A 3-1 83.44 999,989 485,183 171,141 46,076 6,743 147.30 Creekside 3-6A 2-1 82.46 999,988 572,232 190,236 49,043 6,443 154.21 Jackson County 8-6A 3-0 75.89 1,000,000 581,129 195,436 29,030 1,680 594.24 Roswell 7-6A 2-1 78.92 994,572 262,254 70,448 11,911 1,090 916.43 Houston County 2-6A 2-1 75.66 972,097 176,455 38,638 4,558 301 3,321.26 Hughes 3-6A 2-1 72.82 997,057 189,513 33,006 3,206 122 8,195.72 Kell 6-6A 3-1 71.24 995,550 124,343 19,439 1,379 59 16,948.15 Tift County 2-6A 3-1 69.27 973,410 79,379 9,992 559 21 47,618.05 Clarke Central 8-6A 2-1 67.21 999,744 201,967 21,200 1,103 18 55,554.56 Woodward Academy 3-6A 2-1 68.67 993,754 104,403 11,926 663 18 55,554.56 Creekview 6-6A 3-1 66.96 942,168 47,752 4,564 198 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 1-6A 1-2 63.49 914,644 27,006 2,033 47 1 999,999.00 Northside (Warner Robins) 2-6A 2-2 65.25 508,805 17,496 1,374 41 1 999,999.00 Brunswick 1-6A 1-2 62.53 844,505 16,277 1,163 28 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8-6A 3-0 59.20 983,723 29,924 1,251 21 1 999,999.00 Lassiter 6-6A 3-1 62.67 738,261 19,775 1,066 31 - - Lanier 7-6A 2-1 64.74 375,593 10,545 896 27 - - New Manchester 5-6A 2-2 56.78 928,747 8,873 275 4 - - Rome 6-6A 0-3 61.64 344,375 6,000 336 3 - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-6A 2-1 52.28 999,465 17,545 291 2 - - Bradwell Institute 1-6A 2-1 55.74 819,430 8,362 249 2 - - Glynn Academy 1-6A 1-2 56.42 660,962 6,073 179 2 - - Newnan 3-6A 0-3 59.36 501,418 6,822 288 1 - - Habersham Central 8-6A 1-2 54.25 840,373 5,907 136 1 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-6A 3-0 54.74 743,473 4,922 138 - - - Shiloh 4-6A 2-2 51.30 985,207 4,137 76 - - - Walnut Grove 8-6A 2-1 51.47 858,406 4,103 57 - - - Dunwoody 4-6A 2-1 47.24 865,050 1,591 18 - - - South Effingham 1-6A 3-0 49.36 612,438 1,332 17 - - - Lovejoy 3-6A 1-2 53.25 186,954 520 16 - - - McIntosh 3-6A 1-1 50.94 203,769 420 11 - - - Veterans 2-6A 2-1 52.83 98,750 277 4 - - - Woodstock 6-6A 1-3 48.25 3,226 4 1 - - - Chapel Hill 5-6A 1-2 46.82 335,893 295 - - - - Loganville 8-6A 2-1 44.50 333,987 178 - - - - Hiram 5-6A 0-4 44.45 80,258 25 - - - - Greenbrier 1-6A 1-2 44.90 26,497 12 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-6A 1-2 40.65 78,304 7 - - - - Pope 6-6A 2-2 47.52 4,618 7 - - - - Alexander 5-6A 1-3 43.40 20,917 4 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6A 2-2 35.23 95,776 2 - - - - Alcovy 4-6A 1-2 33.63 20,674 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-6A 2-1 37.44 2,926 1 - - - - Chamblee 4-6A 1-2 33.13 58,020 - - - - - Decatur 4-6A 0-4 34.69 49,993 - - - - - Grovetown 1-6A 0-3 41.46 2,801 - - - - - Apalachee 8-6A 1-2 36.40 1,916 - - - - - South Cobb 5-6A 2-1 30.30 1,070 - - - - - Morrow 3-6A 2-1 34.70 501 - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-6A 0-3 37.08 55 - - - - - South Paulding 5-6A 0-4 33.05 40 - - - - - Alpharetta 7-6A 1-3 42.46 12 - - - - - Osborne 5-6A 1-2 25.93 8 - - - - - Midtown 4-6A 0-3 22.11 2 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-6A 1-3 29.24 1 - - - - - Meadowcreek 4-6A 1-2 16.16 1 - - - - - River Ridge 6-6A 0-4 37.27 - - - - - - Riverwood 7-6A 0-3 21.63 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Lee County 10-0 2-6A 835,401 999,968 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 784,251 2 Jackson County 10-0 8-6A 46,971 989,118 999,770 1,000,000 - 694,680 3 Thomas County Central 9-1 2-6A 100,603 971,966 999,177 1,000,000 - 171,396 4 East Paulding 10-0 5-6A 166 997,892 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 981,600 5 Coffee 8-2 2-6A 16,789 829,052 985,809 999,994 6 42,123 6 Sequoyah 9-1 6-6A - 829,095 990,333 1,000,000 - 867,707 7 Clarke Central 8-2 8-6A 47 571,447 921,935 999,744 256 252,251 8 Creekside 9-1 3-6A - 645,029 969,223 999,988 12 789,691 9 Heritage (Conyers) 10-0 4-6A - 306,992 880,298 999,465 535 671,394 10 Gainesville 8-2 7-6A - 150,447 879,512 999,833 167 725,097 11 Milton 8-2 7-6A - 219,023 855,073 999,989 11 182,245 12 Hughes 8-2 3-6A - 121,320 682,163 997,057 2,943 149,940 13 Kell 8-2 6-6A - 48,939 542,715 995,550 4,450 95,185 14 Mountain View 8-2 8-6A - 78,970 488,048 983,723 16,277 39,503 15 Roswell 7-3 7-6A - 66,159 488,833 994,572 5,428 89,494 16 Brunswick 8-2 1-6A - 2 392,072 844,505 155,495 391,890 17 Shiloh 8-2 4-6A - 5 349,531 985,207 14,793 97,662 18 Woodward Academy 7-3 3-6A - 81,595 560,312 993,754 6,246 59,057 19 Houston County 5-5 2-6A 20 43,499 326,156 972,097 27,903 2,013 20 Effingham County 7-3 1-6A - 271 411,706 914,644 85,356 405,882 21 Tift County 5-5 2-6A 3 18,344 228,949 973,410 26,590 179 22 New Manchester 7-3 5-6A - - 18,680 928,747 71,253 17,729 23 Creekview 7-3 6-6A - 3,405 131,642 942,168 57,832 31,091 24 Habersham Central 5-5 8-6A - 6,802 118,087 840,373 159,627 10,770 25 Glynn Academy 6-4 1-6A - 224 120,474 660,962 339,038 111,654 26 Bradwell Institute 6-4 1-6A - 8,441 142,979 819,430 180,570 79,985 27 Walnut Grove 5-5 8-6A - 9,263 132,164 858,406 141,594 2,669 28 Dunwoody 7-3 4-6A - 73 233,067 865,050 134,950 223,281 29 Newnan 5-5 3-6A - 3 11,656 501,418 498,582 486 30 Northside (Columbus) 6-4 3-6A - 1,230 41,481 743,473 256,527 669 31 Chapel Hill 6-4 5-6A - - 401 335,893 664,107 352 32 Rome 4-6 6-6A - 11 4,994 344,375 655,625 2,849 33 South Effingham 6-4 1-6A - 1,017 33,272 612,438 387,562 8,811 34 Lassiter 6-4 6-6A - 174 28,862 738,261 261,739 3,155 35 Northside (Warner Robins) 3-7 2-6A - 87 7,738 508,805 491,195 38 36 Lanier 5-5 7-6A - 30 5,484 375,593 624,407 3,164 37 Loganville 4-6 8-6A - 88 5,174 333,987 666,013 115 38 Lovejoy 4-6 3-6A - 1 510 186,954 813,046 60 39 Hiram 4-6 5-6A - - 9 80,258 919,742 9 40 Chamblee 5-5 4-6A - - 349 58,020 941,980 334 41 Veterans 3-7 2-6A - 2 140 98,750 901,250 - 42 Decatur 3-7 4-6A - - 240 49,993 950,007 240 43 Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6 4-6A - - 5,828 95,776 904,224 5,828 44 Cedar Shoals 2-8 8-6A - - 187 78,304 921,696 11 45 McIntosh 3-7 3-6A - 16 1,599 203,769 796,231 97 46 Greenbrier 3-7 1-6A - - 1,383 26,497 973,503 1,379 47 Alexander 3-7 5-6A - - 309 20,917 979,083 309 48 Tri-Cities 3-7 3-6A - - 1 2,926 997,074 - 49 Pope 3-7 6-6A - - 11 4,618 995,382 11 50 Alpharetta 3-7 7-6A - - - 12 999,988 - 51 Alcovy 3-7 4-6A - - 1,261 20,674 979,326 1,261 52 Woodstock 2-8 6-6A - - 2 3,226 996,774 2 53 Johns Creek 2-8 7-6A - - - 1 999,999 - 54 South Paulding 2-8 5-6A - - 1 40 999,960 1 55 Morrow 2-8 3-6A - - - 501 999,499 - 56 Grovetown 1-9 1-6A - - 363 2,801 997,199 363 57 South Cobb 3-7 5-6A - - - 1,070 998,930 - 58 Apalachee 1-9 8-6A - - 1 1,916 998,084 1 59 Midtown 1-9 4-6A - - - 2 999,998 - 60 Lakeside (Evans) 0-10 1-6A - - 36 55 999,945 36 61 Meadowcreek 1-9 4-6A - - - 1 999,999 - 62 Riverwood 0-10 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 63 Osborne 1-9 5-6A - - - 8 999,992 - 64 River Ridge 0-10 6-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 5A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Gainesville Lee County East Paulding Thomas County Central Gainesville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Creekside Marist East Paulding Lee County LaGrange Mays Central (Carrollton) Cass Marist Ola Cartersville #1 1 103.22 4-0 Lee County #32 23 61.64 0-3 Rome #17 35 51.30 2-2 Shiloh #16 22 62.53 1-2 Brunswick #9 33 52.28 2-1 Heritage (Conyers) #24 30 54.25 1-2 Habersham Central #25 27 56.42 1-2 Glynn Academy #8 8 82.46 2-1 Creekside #5 6 85.59 3-0 Coffee #28 40 47.24 2-1 Dunwoody #21 14 69.27 3-1 Tift County #12 12 72.82 2-1 Hughes #13 13 71.24 3-1 Kell #20 20 63.49 1-2 Effingham County #29 24 59.36 0-3 Newnan #4 5 88.19 4-0 East Paulding Thomas County Central Sequoyah Gainesville Roswell Thomas County Central Stockbridge Milton Benedictine Clarke Central Jones County Roswell Blessed Trinity #3 2 93.64 3-0 Thomas County Central #30 29 54.74 3-0 Northside (Columbus) #19 11 75.66 2-1 Houston County #14 25 59.20 3-0 Mountain View #11 7 83.44 3-1 Milton #22 26 56.78 2-2 New Manchester #27 34 51.47 2-1 Walnut Grove #6 4 88.94 3-1 Sequoyah #7 16 67.21 2-1 Clarke Central #26 28 55.74 2-1 Bradwell Institute #23 17 66.96 3-1 Creekview #10 3 92.17 1-2 Gainesville #15 9 78.92 2-1 Roswell #18 15 68.67 2-1 Woodward Academy #31 41 46.82 1-2 Chapel Hill #2 10 75.89 3-0 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Blessed Trinity 6-5A 4-0 86.72 1,000,000 926,752 773,858 612,134 443,728 1.25 Cartersville 7-5A 4-0 83.85 1,000,000 880,831 679,975 461,207 267,365 2.74 Marist 6-5A 2-1 79.55 999,997 676,026 360,336 182,336 77,304 11.94 Tucker 5-5A 3-0 76.82 1,000,000 729,794 408,859 177,409 60,159 15.62 Benedictine 1-5A 2-1 76.74 999,997 685,711 352,951 147,952 50,491 18.81 North Oconee 8-5A 3-1 74.52 1,000,000 704,020 365,715 140,401 38,577 24.92 Cass 7-5A 4-0 72.58 999,999 606,505 259,953 82,792 19,426 50.48 Central (Carrollton) 3-5A 2-2 74.23 999,929 492,282 201,007 67,748 18,816 52.15 Ola 2-5A 3-1 73.56 998,373 339,030 137,234 41,892 11,024 89.71 Dalton 7-5A 4-0 68.78 1,000,000 481,419 151,834 35,083 5,712 174.07 Mays 5-5A 4-0 69.42 999,982 369,207 114,165 26,319 4,725 210.64 LaGrange 3-5A 2-2 67.58 980,586 148,969 38,428 7,064 1,015 984.22 Stockbridge 4-5A 2-1 65.81 999,589 153,216 36,051 5,456 653 1,530.39 Southwest DeKalb 5-5A 2-1 64.64 986,718 115,389 23,513 3,201 349 2,864.33 Whitewater 3-5A 4-0 62.35 993,005 99,917 16,728 1,871 152 6,577.95 Jefferson 8-5A 2-2 62.93 948,657 77,531 13,440 1,476 131 7,632.59 Jones County 2-5A 1-3 63.16 784,891 48,891 8,616 988 82 12,194.12 Ware County 1-5A 1-2 61.72 866,606 47,471 7,314 725 72 13,887.89 East Forsyth 8-5A 4-0 60.74 991,287 83,747 12,113 1,146 60 16,665.67 Statesboro 1-5A 3-0 60.25 991,309 71,781 9,828 835 55 18,180.82 Warner Robins 2-5A 2-2 60.83 822,733 36,473 4,990 434 30 33,332.33 Griffin 3-5A 3-1 60.04 882,583 36,536 4,605 374 22 45,453.55 Richmond Academy 1-5A 3-0 58.20 989,388 46,914 5,272 367 15 66,665.67 Jenkins 1-5A 0-3 60.34 559,768 20,812 2,686 226 11 90,908.09 Flowery Branch 8-5A 2-2 57.84 955,912 34,219 3,621 232 10 99,999.00 Lithonia 5-5A 1-2 58.99 842,996 25,293 2,802 195 10 99,999.00 Villa Rica 7-5A 4-0 56.36 925,562 20,188 1,799 78 5 199,999.00 Cedartown 7-5A 3-1 52.93 846,745 7,947 454 13 1 999,999.00 Dutchtown 4-5A 2-2 52.94 813,638 7,407 428 10 - - Jonesboro 4-5A 1-2 51.99 729,224 5,399 329 9 - - Cambridge 6-5A 1-3 54.04 350,539 3,327 232 8 - - Perry 2-5A 1-3 54.74 244,010 2,746 197 8 - - Centennial 6-5A 3-1 52.19 752,171 5,612 323 7 - - Locust Grove 2-5A 1-3 53.04 236,484 1,888 101 2 - - M.L. King 4-5A 3-1 48.18 668,115 2,036 57 1 - - Allatoona 7-5A 1-3 50.62 151,068 705 34 1 - - Sprayberry 6-5A 1-3 51.83 111,658 632 32 - - - Harris County 3-5A 2-2 49.51 202,537 699 25 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-5A 2-1 47.87 289,082 653 23 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-5A 2-2 48.78 259,496 740 21 - - - Evans 1-5A 2-1 48.63 138,603 372 18 - - - Eastside 4-5A 2-2 46.50 239,221 425 17 - - - Lithia Springs 3-5A 2-1 48.43 133,529 358 11 - - - Chattahoochee 6-5A 3-0 42.02 182,009 83 5 - - - St. Pius X 6-5A 1-2 42.95 20,519 18 - - - - Druid Hills 5-5A 3-1 39.81 65,585 17 - - - - Banneker 5-5A 2-1 40.85 15,819 4 - - - - Starr's Mill 3-5A 0-3 45.47 2,343 4 - - - - Madison County 8-5A 1-3 39.45 3,282 2 - - - - Drew 4-5A 2-2 32.53 13,527 1 - - - - Wayne County 1-5A 1-2 39.66 5,960 1 - - - - Maynard Jackson 5-5A 1-3 43.51 4,275 - - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-5A 1-3 29.70 692 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-5A 0-4 31.34 2 - - - - - Union Grove 2-5A 1-3 30.46 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-5A 1-3 20.68 - - - - - - Northview 6-5A 1-2 17.40 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-5A 0-3 7.13 - - - - - - Groves 1-5A 0-3 5.56 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-5A 0-3 -7.16 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-5A 0-4 -40.35 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 North Oconee 9-1 8-5A 273,069 928,503 996,818 1,000,000 - 726,516 2 Blessed Trinity 10-0 6-5A 338,120 991,062 999,977 1,000,000 - 665,502 3 Tucker 10-0 5-5A 73,582 887,028 996,284 1,000,000 - 621,304 4 Cartersville 10-0 7-5A 107,643 950,367 999,248 1,000,000 - 756,969 5 Cass 9-1 7-5A 112,010 846,020 992,654 999,999 1 185,016 6 Benedictine 9-1 1-5A 972 760,421 982,565 999,997 3 803,350 7 Dalton 8-2 7-5A 89,453 834,569 992,055 1,000,000 - 55,869 8 Central (Carrollton) 8-2 3-5A 8 440,044 918,409 999,929 71 674,113 9 Mays 9-1 5-5A 4,145 478,039 941,004 999,982 18 249,007 10 Statesboro 8-2 1-5A 163 89,304 519,863 991,309 8,691 49,147 11 Jefferson 7-3 8-5A - 19,999 327,286 948,657 51,343 149,703 12 Marist 8-2 6-5A 111 382,158 975,934 999,997 3 333,310 13 Ola 9-1 2-5A - 13,572 783,411 998,373 1,627 730,231 14 Stockbridge 8-2 4-5A - 20,982 878,795 999,589 411 863,588 15 East Forsyth 8-2 8-5A 480 109,090 584,686 991,287 8,713 87,209 16 Whitewater 8-2 3-5A 83 93,812 555,593 993,005 6,995 76,830 17 LaGrange 7-3 3-5A - 12,254 398,911 980,586 19,414 211,171 18 Flowery Branch 5-5 8-5A 3 20,685 286,164 955,912 44,088 34,341 19 Villa Rica 7-3 7-5A 8 5,979 135,278 925,562 74,438 1,606 20 Centennial 7-3 6-5A - 29 19,259 752,171 247,829 345 21 Dutchtown 8-2 4-5A - - 19,821 813,638 186,362 8,511 22 Southwest DeKalb 6-4 5-5A 35 52,088 427,498 986,718 13,282 113,977 23 Jones County 6-4 2-5A - - 127,098 784,891 215,109 126,870 24 Ware County 6-4 1-5A - 2,002 151,538 866,606 133,394 78,767 25 Richmond Academy 6-4 1-5A 115 56,680 441,347 989,388 10,612 27,197 26 Cedartown 5-5 7-5A - 1,025 52,042 846,745 153,255 378 27 Griffin 6-4 3-5A - 3,314 107,846 882,583 117,417 36,075 28 Warner Robins 6-4 2-5A - 16 114,454 822,733 177,267 107,191 29 Jonesboro 6-4 4-5A - - 100,527 729,224 270,776 100,212 30 Jenkins 5-5 1-5A - 1 42,954 559,768 440,232 40,955 31 Lithonia 4-6 5-5A - 903 47,118 842,996 157,004 15,635 32 Eastside 6-4 4-5A - - 6,561 239,221 760,779 6,550 33 Harris County 4-6 3-5A - 6 2,154 202,537 797,463 1,222 34 Cambridge 4-6 6-5A - - 770 350,539 649,461 593 35 Locust Grove 4-6 2-5A - - 14,477 236,484 763,516 14,475 36 Winder-Barrow 4-6 8-5A - 6 3,975 259,496 740,504 2,177 37 M.L. King 5-5 4-5A - 16 28,074 668,115 331,885 21,139 38 Chattahoochee 5-5 6-5A - - 337 182,009 817,991 2 39 Lithia Springs 4-6 3-5A - 2 886 133,529 866,471 460 40 Drew 5-5 4-5A - - - 13,527 986,473 - 41 Allatoona 2-8 7-5A - 1 570 151,068 848,932 133 42 Sprayberry 3-7 6-5A - - 249 111,658 888,342 240 43 Perry 3-7 2-5A - - 21,234 244,010 755,990 21,231 44 Evans 4-6 1-5A - 1 1,153 138,603 861,397 577 45 Maynard Jackson 3-7 5-5A - - 55 4,275 995,725 55 46 Woodland (Cartersville) 2-8 7-5A - 22 2,807 289,082 710,918 29 47 Madison County 2-8 8-5A - - 54 3,282 996,718 54 48 Druid Hills 3-7 5-5A - - 43 65,585 934,415 11 49 Wayne County 2-8 1-5A - - 9 5,960 994,040 7 50 Banneker 3-7 5-5A - - 14 15,819 984,181 11 51 Arabia Mountain 3-7 4-5A - - - 692 999,308 - 52 St. Pius X 1-9 6-5A - - 10 20,519 979,481 8 53 Union Grove 2-8 2-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Starr's Mill 0-10 3-5A - - 129 2,343 997,657 129 55 Groves 0-10 1-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Mundy's Mill 1-9 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Eagle's Landing 0-10 2-5A - - 2 2 999,998 2 58 Forest Park 0-10 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 59 Northview 3-7 6-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Johnson (Gainesville) 4-6 8-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Cross Keys 1-9 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Peach County Troup Sandy Creek Peach County Cairo First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Troup Dougherty Sandy Creek Monroe Area Troup New Hampstead Westover Dougherty Sandy Creek Northwest Whitfield North Hall Monroe Area #1 2 77.66 3-0 Troup #32 26 47.11 2-2 Harlem #17 25 47.35 1-3 North Clayton #16 18 53.13 1-3 New Hampstead #9 19 52.87 3-1 Westover #24 23 49.45 2-2 Spencer #25 28 45.42 2-2 Southeast Bulloch #8 13 56.50 3-0 Dougherty #5 1 88.06 4-0 Sandy Creek #28 27 45.96 1-3 Bainbridge #21 21 51.40 3-1 Adairsville #12 17 53.69 3-1 Northwest Whitfield #13 11 57.44 2-1 North Hall #20 14 55.56 2-1 Mary Persons #29 35 42.17 2-1 Westside (Macon) #4 4 73.74 4-0 Monroe Area Peach County Baldwin Stephenson Cairo Peach County Hampton Oconee County Baldwin Stephenson Calhoun Douglass Cairo #3 3 75.33 3-0 Peach County #30 20 51.73 1-3 Cherokee Bluff #19 22 49.81 2-1 Gilmer #14 16 54.17 1-2 Hampton #11 12 57.27 3-0 Spalding #22 9 60.79 2-2 Oconee County #27 36 42.04 3-1 White County #6 8 63.33 3-0 Baldwin #7 6 70.07 3-1 Stephenson #26 29 44.90 1-3 Heritage (Ringgold) #23 24 47.68 4-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) #10 10 59.29 1-3 Calhoun #15 7 64.62 2-2 Douglass #18 15 54.59 1-2 West Laurens #31 31 43.26 1-3 Pickens #2 5 71.53 3-0 Cairo Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-4A 4-0 88.06 1,000,000 982,179 893,222 748,006 634,404 0.58 Troup 2-4A 3-0 77.66 1,000,000 936,030 775,303 411,759 160,118 5.25 Peach County 2-4A 3-0 75.33 1,000,000 905,498 589,341 265,492 84,105 10.89 Monroe Area 8-4A 4-0 73.74 1,000,000 883,915 497,917 228,812 58,273 16.16 Cairo 1-4A 3-0 71.53 1,000,000 858,034 544,331 208,105 43,627 21.92 Stephenson 5-4A 3-1 70.07 1,000,000 746,840 261,026 79,062 14,785 66.64 Baldwin 2-4A 3-0 63.33 999,998 589,095 134,994 24,845 2,306 432.65 Douglass 5-4A 2-2 64.62 999,708 253,432 73,131 13,393 1,412 707.22 Oconee County 8-4A 2-2 60.79 995,675 150,031 31,183 4,222 289 3,459.21 Calhoun 7-4A 1-3 59.29 998,332 181,065 32,096 3,525 219 4,565.21 Spalding 2-4A 3-0 57.27 999,763 251,451 33,088 3,028 125 7,999.00 Dougherty 1-4A 3-0 56.50 999,971 283,543 34,627 3,054 121 8,263.46 North Hall 6-4A 2-1 57.44 998,402 193,705 26,429 2,339 95 10,525.32 Mary Persons 2-4A 2-1 55.56 997,101 113,132 14,113 1,080 32 31,249.00 West Laurens 3-4A 1-2 54.59 977,177 83,635 10,278 662 23 43,477.26 Westover 1-4A 3-1 52.87 998,221 135,735 11,478 645 18 55,554.56 Hampton 4-4A 1-2 54.17 988,469 60,333 6,985 499 16 62,499.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-4A 3-1 53.69 997,740 110,569 10,850 709 15 66,665.67 New Hampstead 3-4A 1-3 53.13 869,657 38,759 4,622 225 7 142,856.14 Adairsville 7-4A 3-1 51.40 982,373 52,308 4,187 208 5 199,999.00 Gilmer 6-4A 2-1 49.81 949,660 36,979 2,606 96 3 333,332.33 Spencer 1-4A 2-2 49.45 962,373 26,773 1,696 62 1 999,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-4A 4-0 47.68 979,748 25,285 1,356 43 1 999,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 8-4A 1-3 51.73 710,005 21,333 1,843 70 - - North Clayton 4-4A 1-3 47.35 842,707 15,182 772 16 - - Harlem 3-4A 2-2 47.11 677,609 11,381 599 12 - - Monroe 1-4A 0-2 44.83 601,821 6,210 251 7 - - Bainbridge 1-4A 1-3 45.96 752,873 9,429 371 6 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-4A 1-3 44.90 840,290 9,514 366 5 - - Luella 4-4A 1-2 42.87 512,509 3,385 94 4 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-4A 2-2 45.42 675,974 7,793 347 3 - - Pickens 6-4A 1-3 43.26 495,607 3,221 116 3 - - White County 6-4A 3-1 42.04 740,830 4,520 117 2 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-4A 1-3 42.98 444,249 2,668 85 1 - - Westside (Macon) 2-4A 2-1 42.17 617,651 3,286 84 - - - Long County 3-4A 1-2 43.24 305,001 1,889 60 - - - Shaw 1-4A 3-1 39.12 564,902 1,295 24 - - - Howard 2-4A 1-2 39.12 134,788 237 7 - - - Windsor Forest 3-4A 2-1 35.80 173,555 168 2 - - - East Jackson 8-4A 1-3 38.04 89,108 118 2 - - - McDonough 4-4A 2-2 34.00 87,076 36 1 - - - Dawson County 6-4A 0-4 35.25 13,827 5 - - - - Liberty County 3-4A 1-3 33.14 4,959 2 - - - - Upson-Lee 2-4A 0-3 35.92 7,490 1 - - - - North Springs 5-4A 1-3 35.81 3,261 1 - - - - East Hall 8-4A 1-2 27.91 6,278 - - - - - Columbus 1-4A 2-2 20.74 2,267 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-4A 0-4 24.81 776 - - - - - Riverdale 4-4A 1-3 25.48 96 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-4A 2-2 14.58 78 - - - - - West Hall 8-4A 1-3 19.61 28 - - - - - Hardaway 1-4A 0-3 13.70 13 - - - - - Fayette County 4-4A 0-4 19.61 4 - - - - - Salem 5-4A 1-3 11.22 - - - - - - Chestatee 6-4A 0-4 8.66 - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-4A 0-4 -9.75 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-4A 1-3 -13.09 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Troup 10-0 2-4A 575,160 997,305 999,985 1,000,000 - 613,479 2 Cairo 10-0 1-4A 147,038 990,882 999,863 1,000,000 - 861,687 3 Peach County 9-1 2-4A 232,323 974,160 999,495 1,000,000 - 343,169 4 Monroe Area 10-0 8-4A 20,383 979,986 999,544 1,000,000 - 857,611 5 Sandy Creek 10-0 4-4A 2,517 999,579 999,998 1,000,000 - 987,632 6 Baldwin 8-2 2-4A 19,521 738,183 976,214 999,998 2 33,613 7 Stephenson 9-1 5-4A - 676,464 975,859 1,000,000 - 589,577 8 Dougherty 9-1 1-4A 1,607 457,048 899,298 999,971 29 126,528 9 Westover 8-2 1-4A - 262,289 749,625 998,221 1,779 2,302 10 Calhoun 6-4 7-4A - 51,071 682,214 998,332 1,668 582,078 11 Spalding 7-3 2-4A 1,357 302,146 826,296 999,763 237 6,790 12 Northwest Whitfield 8-2 7-4A - 108,187 610,318 997,740 2,260 215,925 13 North Hall 8-2 6-4A - 169,387 801,401 998,402 1,598 691,866 14 Hampton 7-3 4-4A - 2,945 380,893 988,469 11,531 10,594 15 Douglass 7-3 5-4A - 65,123 602,982 999,708 292 242,014 16 New Hampstead 7-3 3-4A - 53 372,061 869,657 130,343 370,619 17 North Clayton 7-3 4-4A - - 45,021 842,707 157,293 - 18 West Laurens 6-4 3-4A - 23,036 501,100 977,177 22,823 437,459 19 Gilmer 7-3 6-4A - 28,068 331,628 949,660 50,340 180,954 20 Mary Persons 5-5 2-4A 94 87,548 510,630 997,101 2,899 2,938 21 Adairsville 7-3 7-4A - 36,307 364,821 982,373 17,627 163,247 22 Oconee County 6-4 8-4A - 18,291 348,781 995,675 4,325 119,761 23 Woodland (Stockbridge) 7-3 4-4A - 24,915 323,884 979,748 20,252 1,570 24 Spencer 6-4 1-4A - 3,220 166,028 962,373 37,627 7,551 25 Southeast Bulloch 6-4 3-4A - 276 71,041 675,974 324,026 61,725 26 Heritage (Ringgold) 4-6 7-4A - 1,214 75,305 840,290 159,710 38,721 27 White County 6-4 6-4A - 1,559 75,894 740,830 259,170 48,079 28 Bainbridge 4-6 1-4A - 77 16,665 752,873 247,127 1,498 29 Westside (Macon) 4-6 2-4A - 171 10,094 617,651 382,349 10 30 Cherokee Bluff 5-5 8-4A - - 22,240 710,005 289,995 22,149 31 Pickens 4-6 6-4A - 66 76,996 495,607 504,393 74,079 32 Harlem 5-5 3-4A - 104 99,654 677,609 322,391 94,963 33 Luella 4-6 4-4A - 5 11,869 512,509 487,491 179 34 Shaw 4-6 1-4A - 83 7,549 564,902 435,098 21 35 Monroe 3-7 1-4A - 225 22,031 601,821 398,179 413 36 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 3-7 4-4A - - 997 444,249 555,751 25 37 Howard 2-8 2-4A - 1 147 134,788 865,212 1 38 Long County 3-7 3-4A - 16 32,936 305,001 694,999 32,634 39 Windsor Forest 4-6 3-4A - 10 2,324 173,555 826,445 1,942 40 East Jackson 3-7 8-4A - - 497 89,108 910,892 473 41 McDonough 3-7 4-4A - - 62 87,076 912,924 - 42 Columbus 3-7 1-4A - - - 2,267 997,733 - 43 East Hall 3-7 8-4A - - 7 6,278 993,722 6 44 Ridgeland 2-8 7-4A - - 29 776 999,224 29 45 North Springs 3-7 5-4A - - 44 3,261 996,739 44 46 Southeast Whitfield 3-7 7-4A - - - 78 999,922 - 47 Upson-Lee 0-10 2-4A - - - 7,490 992,510 - 48 Riverdale 2-8 4-4A - - - 96 999,904 - 49 Dawson County 1-9 6-4A - - 5,022 13,827 986,173 5,022 50 West Hall 2-8 8-4A - - - 28 999,972 - 51 Hardaway 0-10 1-4A - - - 13 999,987 - 52 Chestatee 0-10 6-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Liberty County 1-9 3-4A - - 658 4,959 995,041 658 54 Fayette County 0-10 4-4A - - - 4 999,996 - 55 Salem 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Clarkston 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Stone Mountain 2-8 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Toombs County Hart County Toombs County Appling County Columbia Hart County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Toombs County Pierce County Hapeville Charter Appling County Toombs County Carver (Columbus) Burke County Pierce County Hapeville Charter Lumpkin County Morgan County Appling County #1 1 81.97 3-0 Toombs County #32 38 31.81 1-2 Pike County #17 24 45.57 2-1 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #16 10 55.47 1-3 Carver (Columbus) #9 12 54.78 2-2 Burke County #24 29 41.13 2-2 Haralson County #25 33 37.69 2-1 Coahulla Creek #8 3 65.23 3-0 Pierce County #5 5 62.44 1-2 Hapeville Charter #28 37 32.16 1-2 Beach #21 18 50.87 3-0 Franklin County #12 13 53.59 3-0 Lumpkin County #13 31 40.08 3-0 LaFayette #20 16 51.00 2-2 Morgan County #29 35 37.12 0-3 North Murray #4 4 63.75 3-0 Appling County Thomson Columbia Northeast Hart County Ringgold Thomson Columbia Rockmart Northeast Lamar County Worth County Hart County #3 19 50.22 3-0 Ringgold #30 23 45.63 0-3 Cedar Grove #19 21 49.00 1-2 Callaway #14 11 54.96 1-2 Thomson #11 6 61.52 1-2 Columbia #22 14 53.25 2-1 Crisp County #27 28 41.18 1-2 Jackson #6 8 56.81 1-2 Rockmart #7 7 59.85 2-1 Northeast #26 26 45.35 2-2 Westside (Augusta) #23 17 50.94 1-2 Carver (Atlanta) #10 20 49.71 2-1 Lamar County #15 9 56.36 2-1 Worth County #18 15 51.06 2-1 Hephzibah #31 45 23.99 3-0 Islands #2 2 69.03 4-0 Hart County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-3A 3-0 81.97 1,000,000 976,950 934,361 883,541 782,157 0.28 Hart County 8-3A 4-0 69.03 1,000,000 870,356 689,502 481,729 113,278 7.83 Pierce County 3-3A 3-0 65.23 1,000,000 787,596 470,724 207,922 39,779 24.14 Appling County 3-3A 3-0 63.75 1,000,000 717,528 367,747 113,365 23,467 41.61 Hapeville Charter 6-3A 1-2 62.44 999,950 561,336 264,774 78,459 13,434 73.44 Columbia 6-3A 1-2 61.52 999,946 528,855 229,309 64,488 10,153 97.49 Northeast 2-3A 2-1 59.85 999,995 603,919 276,213 59,737 8,700 113.94 Rockmart 7-3A 1-2 56.81 999,963 481,150 175,962 29,915 3,212 310.33 Worth County 1-3A 2-1 56.36 995,265 303,597 96,299 18,662 1,727 578.04 Thomson 4-3A 1-2 54.96 996,074 240,569 69,859 10,515 823 1,214.07 Burke County 4-3A 2-2 54.78 992,600 205,287 57,396 8,988 726 1,376.41 Lumpkin County 8-3A 3-0 53.59 994,426 218,381 57,751 8,392 559 1,787.91 Carver (Columbus) 1-3A 1-3 55.47 837,529 97,383 27,060 5,105 488 2,048.18 Crisp County 1-3A 2-1 53.25 982,236 183,731 46,677 6,229 396 2,524.25 Ringgold 7-3A 3-0 50.22 999,944 307,395 73,872 8,014 383 2,609.97 Hephzibah 4-3A 2-1 51.06 992,526 141,450 29,320 3,195 194 5,153.64 Lamar County 2-3A 2-1 49.71 998,521 165,409 29,333 2,989 129 7,750.94 Franklin County 8-3A 3-0 50.87 924,523 102,396 21,556 2,184 99 10,100.01 Carver (Atlanta) 6-3A 1-2 50.94 949,287 94,334 20,395 1,894 99 10,100.01 Morgan County 8-3A 2-2 51.00 867,659 91,535 19,592 1,915 94 10,637.30 Callaway 2-3A 1-2 49.00 992,437 93,279 17,530 1,547 67 14,924.37 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-3A 2-1 45.57 982,266 57,812 7,724 447 13 76,922.08 Westside (Augusta) 4-3A 2-2 45.35 902,900 37,251 4,734 251 8 124,999.00 Elbert County 8-3A 1-2 43.26 403,958 8,624 853 36 5 199,999.00 Cedar Grove 6-3A 0-3 45.63 717,575 24,455 3,031 163 4 249,999.00 LaFayette 7-3A 3-0 40.08 963,812 19,822 1,555 52 3 333,332.33 Stephens County 8-3A 1-2 46.00 392,296 13,401 1,681 74 2 499,999.00 Jackson 2-3A 1-2 41.18 745,309 12,381 1,017 24 1 999,999.00 Sumter County 1-3A 1-3 45.50 393,096 10,639 1,252 71 - - Haralson County 5-3A 2-2 41.13 962,138 18,674 1,536 60 - - Miller Grove 6-3A 1-2 40.82 472,994 6,093 467 19 - - Coahulla Creek 7-3A 2-1 37.69 800,731 7,973 455 9 - - Washington County 4-3A 1-3 40.08 302,711 2,755 170 6 - - North Murray 7-3A 0-3 37.12 414,006 2,506 131 2 - - Temple 5-3A 2-1 37.53 395,538 2,461 114 1 - - Sonoraville 7-3A 0-3 33.39 192,772 458 13 - - - Murray County 7-3A 3-0 29.98 563,032 602 10 - - - Beach 3-3A 1-2 32.16 424,929 752 9 - - - Rutland 2-3A 2-1 30.50 302,775 356 9 - - - Pike County 2-3A 1-2 31.81 282,692 363 7 - - - Islands 3-3A 3-0 23.99 535,630 128 - - - - Therrell 5-3A 2-2 28.86 31,615 16 - - - - Brantley County 3-3A 1-2 24.15 107,648 13 - - - - Tattnall County 3-3A 1-2 22.52 115,376 9 - - - - Union County 7-3A 0-3 27.82 16,573 9 - - - - Southwest 2-3A 0-3 29.00 13,826 9 - - - - Kendrick 1-3A 2-1 20.15 22,880 2 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-3A 1-2 18.31 12,185 - - - - - South Atlanta 6-3A 2-1 21.86 4,073 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-3A 2-1 14.41 1,697 - - - - - Redan 6-3A 1-2 18.22 83 - - - - - Butler 4-3A 2-2 10.49 3 - - - - - Towers 6-3A 2-1 17.62 - - - - - - McNair 6-3A 0-3 6.66 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-3A 0-4 -9.51 - - - - - - Jordan 1-3A 0-4 -20.15 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Toombs County 10-0 3-3A 889,613 999,979 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 894,905 2 Hart County 10-0 8-3A 66,154 970,598 998,479 1,000,000 - 622,105 3 Ringgold 9-1 7-3A 6,155 765,575 971,756 999,944 56 225,251 4 Appling County 9-1 3-3A 8,616 715,276 997,652 1,000,000 - 46,263 5 Hapeville Charter 8-2 6-3A - 395,663 907,631 999,950 50 486,901 6 Rockmart 8-2 7-3A 1 682,363 971,632 999,963 37 739,079 7 Northeast 9-1 2-3A 1 771,131 984,834 999,995 5 759,477 8 Pierce County 8-2 3-3A 27,543 932,863 999,843 1,000,000 - 58,829 9 Burke County 8-2 4-3A - 72,705 557,878 992,600 7,400 374,948 10 Lamar County 8-2 2-3A - 265,266 790,512 998,521 1,479 127,254 11 Columbia 7-3 6-3A - 377,593 909,481 999,946 54 431,483 12 Lumpkin County 7-3 8-3A 769 180,887 637,381 994,426 5,574 18,151 13 LaFayette 8-2 7-3A 4 45,815 337,836 963,812 36,188 16,868 14 Thomson 6-4 4-3A - 134,306 636,203 996,074 3,926 373,095 15 Worth County 5-4 1-3A 1,059 246,699 686,120 995,265 4,735 345,337 16 Carver (Columbus) 5-5 1-3A - 2,059 389,576 837,529 162,471 381,340 17 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-5 5-3A 65 76,365 403,374 982,266 17,734 4,642 18 Hephzibah 7-3 4-3A - 106,072 552,924 992,526 7,474 184,493 19 Callaway 6-4 2-3A - 48,149 464,292 992,437 7,563 101,070 20 Morgan County 5-5 8-3A - 14,771 169,521 867,659 132,341 9,452 21 Franklin County 6-4 8-3A 15 33,563 269,732 924,523 75,477 8,654 22 Crisp County 6-4 1-3A 5 120,773 532,179 982,236 17,764 220,837 23 Carver (Atlanta) 6-4 6-3A - 6,798 158,860 949,287 50,713 63,667 24 Haralson County 4-6 5-3A - 13,656 200,369 962,138 37,862 107 25 Coahulla Creek 5-5 7-3A - 12,254 131,337 800,731 199,269 8,174 26 Westside (Augusta) 5-5 4-3A - 6,007 127,216 902,900 97,100 59,166 27 Jackson 5-5 2-3A - 1,002 38,689 745,309 254,691 11,642 28 Beach 5-5 3-3A - 1 139 424,929 575,071 3 29 North Murray 4-6 7-3A - 141 14,266 414,006 585,994 8,350 30 Cedar Grove 4-6 6-3A - 169 25,509 717,575 282,425 14,995 31 Islands 5-5 3-3A - - 2,744 535,630 464,370 - 32 Pike County 4-6 2-3A - 11 1,901 282,692 717,308 315 33 Brantley County 4-6 3-3A - - 3 107,648 892,352 - 34 Miller Grove 4-6 6-3A - 34 5,827 472,994 527,006 2,951 35 Rutland 4-6 2-3A - 12 2,261 302,775 697,225 113 36 Murray County 4-6 7-3A - 541 21,775 563,032 436,968 251 37 Stephens County 3-7 8-3A - 170 10,493 392,296 607,704 1,443 38 Sumter County 3-7 1-3A - 81 56,403 393,096 606,904 52,480 39 Washington County 3-7 4-3A - 2 9,185 302,711 697,289 8,298 40 Temple 2-8 5-3A - 329 8,862 395,538 604,462 96 41 Sonoraville 2-8 7-3A - 35 3,486 192,772 807,228 1,925 42 Elbert County 1-9 8-3A - 286 11,542 403,958 596,042 357 43 South Atlanta 4-6 6-3A - - 3 4,073 995,927 3 44 Therrell 2-8 5-3A - - 19 31,615 968,385 - 45 Tattnall County 2-8 3-3A - - 12 115,376 884,624 - 46 Kendrick 3-7 1-3A - - 12 22,880 977,120 6 47 Butler 3-7 4-3A - - - 3 999,997 - 48 Central (Macon) 2-8 2-3A - - - 1,697 998,303 - 49 Southwest 1-9 2-3A - - 134 13,826 986,174 129 50 Redan 2-8 6-3A - - - 83 999,917 - 51 Johnson (Savannah) 1-9 3-3A - - - 12,185 987,815 - 52 Union County 0-10 7-3A - - 117 16,573 983,427 102 53 McNair 0-10 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Cross Creek 0-10 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Towers 7-3 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Jordan 2-8 1-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bleckley County Fitzgerald Fitzgerald Thomasville Heard County Bleckley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Thomasville Bremen Fitzgerald Swainsboro Commerce Jeff Davis Thomasville Cook Social Circle Bremen #1 3 63.36 3-0 Fitzgerald #32 26 36.23 1-1 Bacon County #17 10 51.38 1-3 Swainsboro #16 15 47.59 2-1 Rabun County #9 9 53.88 3-0 Commerce #24 23 38.39 1-2 Fannin County #25 25 36.64 1-2 Gordon Lee #8 4 62.81 3-0 Jeff Davis #5 5 62.67 2-1 Thomasville #28 30 31.25 1-3 Dade County #21 20 45.40 2-2 Vidalia #12 8 57.45 2-2 Cook #13 18 46.00 3-0 Social Circle #20 24 37.61 1-2 Pepperell #29 34 24.05 1-1 Utopian Academy #4 7 57.98 3-0 Bremen Heard County Dodge County Dublin Bleckley County Heard County Putnam County Dodge County Jasper County Dublin Model Berrien Bleckley County #3 1 69.79 3-0 Heard County #30 27 33.78 0-4 Metter #19 19 45.54 1-2 Laney #14 22 43.93 3-0 Putnam County #11 11 51.29 1-2 Dodge County #22 17 47.12 4-0 ACE Charter #27 38 19.24 2-1 Glenn Hills #6 13 49.08 1-2 Jasper County #7 6 61.84 3-1 Dublin #26 12 49.23 0-3 Brooks County #23 29 31.25 2-1 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #10 14 49.06 3-0 Model #15 21 44.82 2-1 Screven County #18 16 47.31 3-0 Berrien #31 35 23.19 2-1 Coosa #2 2 68.47 4-0 Bleckley County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Heard County 6-2A 3-0 69.79 1,000,000 933,446 787,728 591,083 382,444 1.61 Bleckley County 2-2A 4-0 68.47 1,000,000 922,370 752,707 531,849 306,299 2.26 Fitzgerald 1-2A 3-0 63.36 1,000,000 810,440 502,402 226,728 90,828 10.01 Jeff Davis 1-2A 3-0 62.81 1,000,000 777,509 436,610 183,933 71,802 12.93 Thomasville 1-2A 2-1 62.67 1,000,000 747,340 391,419 161,643 62,707 14.95 Dublin 2-2A 3-1 61.84 1,000,000 715,111 329,553 129,927 47,201 20.19 Bremen 6-2A 3-0 57.98 1,000,000 709,797 320,027 90,732 23,267 41.98 Cook 1-2A 2-2 57.45 999,998 368,261 130,777 35,000 8,717 113.72 Commerce 8-2A 3-0 53.88 1,000,000 414,502 96,792 19,662 3,568 279.27 Dodge County 2-2A 1-2 51.29 999,679 140,589 32,203 4,787 663 1,507.30 Swainsboro 2-2A 1-3 51.38 999,240 131,140 30,034 4,466 567 1,762.67 Model 6-2A 3-0 49.06 1,000,000 247,469 39,484 5,085 535 1,868.16 Jasper County 4-2A 1-2 49.08 1,000,000 210,248 34,338 4,275 450 2,221.22 Social Circle 4-2A 3-0 46.00 1,000,000 209,163 27,645 2,577 212 4,715.98 Brooks County 1-2A 0-3 49.23 960,142 90,571 13,796 1,609 156 6,409.26 Rabun County 8-2A 2-1 47.59 999,939 95,051 15,494 1,563 152 6,577.95 ACE Charter 2-2A 4-0 47.12 1,000,000 81,110 12,656 1,236 133 7,517.80 Berrien 1-2A 3-0 47.31 999,981 83,426 12,994 1,311 125 7,999.00 Laney 4-2A 1-2 45.54 999,962 73,888 9,461 772 56 17,856.14 Putnam County 4-2A 3-0 43.93 1,000,000 90,934 9,406 711 39 25,640.03 Screven County 3-2A 2-1 44.82 999,791 49,715 6,578 512 38 26,314.79 Vidalia 2-2A 2-2 45.40 999,429 53,030 5,943 484 37 27,026.03 Fannin County 7-2A 1-2 38.39 969,492 12,511 632 23 2 499,999.00 Pepperell 6-2A 1-2 37.61 999,210 11,495 595 17 1 999,999.00 Gordon Lee 7-2A 1-2 36.64 974,891 9,270 372 6 1 999,999.00 Bacon County 1-2A 1-1 36.23 619,530 4,118 176 6 - - Metter 3-2A 0-4 33.78 432,895 1,195 56 3 - - Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-2A 2-1 31.25 999,736 2,982 71 - - - Dade County 7-2A 1-3 31.25 867,410 2,112 37 - - - East Laurens 2-2A 0-3 32.04 145,333 216 5 - - - Washington 5-2A 2-2 25.73 495,242 205 5 - - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2A 0-3 25.67 577,119 267 2 - - - Utopian Academy 5-2A 1-1 24.05 650,120 190 1 - - - Oglethorpe County 8-2A 0-3 21.91 223,018 26 1 - - - Coosa 6-2A 2-1 23.19 886,733 222 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-2A 2-1 19.24 718,189 66 - - - - Jefferson County 4-2A 1-2 15.97 393,822 11 - - - - Chattooga 7-2A 0-3 17.79 44,166 3 - - - - Bryan County 3-2A 0-3 19.95 43,679 1 - - - - Josey 4-2A 1-2 -6.40 1,177 - - - - - Armuchee 6-2A 0-3 -2.43 63 - - - - - Savannah 3-2A 0-4 1.20 14 - - - - - Banks County 8-2A 2-2 25.75 - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-2A 0-3 -1.09 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Fitzgerald 10-0 1-2A 108,134 862,937 994,754 1,000,000 - 357,256 2 Bleckley County 10-0 2-2A 449,201 993,813 999,981 1,000,000 - 716,465 3 Heard County 10-0 6-2A 350,668 998,818 999,998 1,000,000 - 843,735 4 Bremen 9-1 6-2A 37,794 933,266 999,373 1,000,000 - 131,898 5 Thomasville 8-2 1-2A 9,281 713,806 983,441 1,000,000 - 291,076 6 Jasper County 8-2 4-2A - 253,566 856,575 1,000,000 - 293,011 7 Dublin 8-2 2-2A 2,766 663,172 983,558 1,000,000 - 227,948 8 Jeff Davis 8-2 1-2A 39,928 801,529 992,821 1,000,000 - 258,838 9 Commerce 9-1 8-2A 82 482,971 966,343 1,000,000 - 66,886 10 Model 8-2 6-2A 821 328,617 952,143 1,000,000 - 18,283 11 Dodge County 6-4 2-2A - 30,041 435,812 999,679 321 24,424 12 Cook 5-5 1-2A 51 169,343 795,089 999,998 2 82,704 13 Social Circle 7-3 4-2A 1,229 438,385 944,401 1,000,000 - 182,937 14 Putnam County 7-3 4-2A 7 157,185 764,643 1,000,000 - 114,754 15 Screven County 7-3 3-2A - 4,588 444,988 999,791 209 7,931 16 Rabun County 6-4 8-2A - 46,671 559,324 999,939 61 24,555 17 Swainsboro 4-6 2-2A - 9,546 311,664 999,240 760 24,014 18 Berrien 5-5 1-2A 27 31,017 397,241 999,981 19 3,552 19 Laney 5-5 4-2A - 49,018 539,188 999,962 38 166,546 20 Pepperell 4-6 6-2A - 1,291 106,104 999,210 790 618 21 Vidalia 4-6 2-2A - 2,000 112,060 999,429 571 2,389 22 ACE Charter 5-5 2-2A 11 27,492 425,591 1,000,000 - 4,758 23 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 4-6 6-2A - 606 79,745 999,736 264 21 24 Fannin County 6-4 7-2A - 10 172,564 969,492 30,508 161,410 25 Gordon Lee 5-5 7-2A - 136 132,166 974,891 25,109 102,923 26 Brooks County 2-8 1-2A - 167 21,016 960,142 39,858 6,551 27 Glenn Hills 4-6 4-2A - - 151 718,189 281,811 19 28 Dade County 4-6 7-2A - - 21,598 867,410 132,590 21,347 29 Utopian Academy 3-5 5-2A - 1 769 650,120 349,880 175 30 Metter 3-7 3-2A - - 569 432,895 567,105 569 31 Coosa 3-7 6-2A - - 284 886,733 113,267 - 32 Bacon County 1-8 1-2A - 7 1,312 619,530 380,470 23 33 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2-8 7-2A - 1 4,120 577,119 422,881 3,828 34 Washington 3-7 5-2A - - 440 495,242 504,758 421 35 Jefferson County 2-8 4-2A - - 6 393,822 606,178 2 36 East Laurens 0-10 2-2A - - 17 145,333 854,667 2 37 Oglethorpe County 0-10 8-2A - - 18 223,018 776,982 - 38 Bryan County 1-9 3-2A - - 5 43,679 956,321 5 39 Josey 1-9 4-2A - - - 1,177 998,823 - 40 Chattooga 1-9 7-2A - - 128 44,166 955,834 128 41 Armuchee 0-10 6-2A - - - 63 999,937 - 42 Savannah 0-10 3-2A - - - 14 999,986 - 43 Gordon Central 0-10 7-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 44 Banks County 6-4 8-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lincoln County Macon County Lincoln County Johnson County Taylor County Macon County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lincoln County Clinch County Bowdon Johnson County Lincoln County Charlton County Wheeler County Clinch County Bowdon Trion Lake Oconee Academy Johnson County #1 1 53.75 3-1 Lincoln County #32 15 38.29 0-3 Early County #17 7 45.25 2-1-1 Charlton County #16 17 37.11 3-1 Schley County #9 14 38.59 1-2 Wheeler County #24 22 34.55 1-2 Warren County #25 25 29.64 0-3 Jenkins County #8 4 49.16 1-2 Clinch County #5 2 51.19 1-3 Bowdon #28 29 27.70 4-0 Claxton #21 28 28.79 1-2 Telfair County #12 10 41.84 3-1 Trion #13 21 34.60 4-0 Lake Oconee Academy #20 34 23.02 2-1 Georgia Military Prep #29 36 21.95 2-2 Seminole County #4 3 50.68 3-0 Johnson County Taylor County Treutlen Emanuel County Institute Macon County Taylor County Mitchell County Treutlen Montgomery County Randolph-Clay Emanuel County Institute Washington-Wilkes Macon County #3 5 46.75 3-0 Taylor County #30 32 25.93 2-2 B.E.S.T. Academy #19 18 36.62 3-1 Mitchell County #14 23 33.86 3-1 Portal #11 12 39.65 3-0 Treutlen #22 11 40.90 2-1 Irwin County #27 24 32.42 2-2 Miller County #6 16 37.71 3-0 Montgomery County #7 8 43.55 4-0 Randolph-Clay #26 20 35.17 3-1 McIntosh County Academy #23 19 35.75 1-3 Manchester #10 9 42.81 1-3 Emanuel County Institute #15 13 39.04 3-1 Washington-Wilkes #18 39 19.42 3-0 Chattahoochee County #31 26 29.00 1-2 Hawkinsville #2 6 45.81 3-0 Macon County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lincoln County 8-1A 3-1 53.75 1,000,000 838,183 660,552 482,672 328,389 2.05 Johnson County 5-1A 3-0 50.68 1,000,000 777,754 549,391 333,654 181,721 4.50 Bowdon 7-1A 1-3 51.19 999,997 741,066 484,933 292,228 164,620 5.07 Clinch County 2-1A 1-2 49.16 999,611 579,454 330,502 171,435 84,048 10.90 Taylor County 6-1A 3-0 46.75 1,000,000 682,411 414,731 207,330 83,163 11.02 Macon County 6-1A 3-0 45.81 1,000,000 638,648 352,952 161,453 60,378 15.56 Randolph-Clay 1-1A 4-0 43.55 999,999 523,394 227,978 84,809 26,836 36.26 Charlton County 2-1A 2-1-1 45.25 993,664 346,587 158,501 61,763 22,681 43.09 Trion 7-1A 3-1 41.84 999,934 374,957 136,423 42,577 11,859 83.32 Emanuel County Institute 3-1A 1-3 42.81 992,426 294,347 115,669 37,575 11,467 86.21 Irwin County 2-1A 2-1 40.90 983,553 218,208 73,259 20,354 5,191 191.64 Treutlen 4-1A 3-0 39.65 994,733 255,674 79,631 20,506 4,556 218.49 Washington-Wilkes 8-1A 3-1 39.04 997,140 211,063 62,676 15,122 3,242 307.45 Montgomery County 3-1A 3-0 37.71 998,483 256,981 72,018 16,182 2,946 338.44 Wheeler County 4-1A 1-2 38.59 986,929 190,196 54,103 12,553 2,562 389.32 Schley County 6-1A 3-1 37.11 999,996 207,633 52,674 10,940 1,940 514.46 Early County 1-1A 0-3 38.29 767,137 87,470 25,436 5,355 1,078 926.64 Mitchell County 2-1A 3-1 36.62 998,795 131,806 31,979 6,054 1,005 994.02 McIntosh County Academy 3-1A 3-1 35.17 985,812 107,947 22,598 3,818 553 1,807.32 Lake Oconee Academy 8-1A 4-0 34.60 997,473 120,625 24,241 3,827 503 1,987.07 Manchester 7-1A 1-3 35.75 990,661 93,656 20,307 3,447 498 2,007.03 Warren County 8-1A 1-2 34.55 956,465 82,097 16,201 2,412 338 2,957.58 Portal 3-1A 3-1 33.86 978,762 85,892 15,850 2,367 305 3,277.69 Miller County 1-1A 2-2 32.42 957,062 47,027 7,255 859 82 12,194.12 Claxton 3-1A 4-0 27.70 977,339 21,063 2,029 138 10 99,999.00 Jenkins County 5-1A 0-3 29.64 741,481 18,322 2,152 191 9 111,110.11 Hawkinsville 4-1A 1-2 29.00 591,354 13,074 1,463 101 6 166,665.67 Greene County 8-1A 1-3 29.00 584,246 12,299 1,362 110 5 199,999.00 Telfair County 4-1A 1-2 28.79 534,842 10,857 1,180 72 4 249,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 7-1A 2-2 25.93 893,909 9,120 685 39 2 499,999.00 Wilcox County 4-1A 0-3 25.96 260,442 2,636 231 17 1 999,999.00 Turner County 4-1A 0-4 27.20 201,216 2,708 218 14 1 999,999.00 Georgia Military Prep 5-1A 2-1 23.02 823,895 5,917 307 13 1 999,999.00 Seminole County 1-1A 2-2 21.95 770,380 3,164 144 7 - - Chattahoochee County 6-1A 3-0 19.42 981,004 3,344 121 2 - - Glascock County 5-1A 1-2 21.06 382,891 1,309 57 2 - - Dooly County 4-1A 1-2 24.47 244,639 1,656 114 1 - - Wilkinson County 5-1A 1-3 22.60 314,698 1,392 75 1 - - Atkinson County 2-1A 0-2 19.71 22,723 49 2 - - - Twiggs County 5-1A 1-3 10.31 29,957 5 - - - - Hancock Central 5-1A 1-2 8.89 14,762 4 - - - - Pelham 1-1A 1-3 12.41 19,038 3 - - - - Marion County 6-1A 0-3 7.48 17,505 1 - - - - Lanier County 2-1A 0-4 14.23 1,194 1 - - - - Crawford County 6-1A 0-3 1.47 13,158 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-1A 2-1 -20.97 479 - - - - - Greenville 7-1A 0-3 1.81 212 - - - - - Terrell County 1-1A 2-2 -14.73 4 - - - - - Calhoun County 1-1A 1-3 17.70 - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-1A 3-1 13.86 - - - - - - Towns County 8-1A 1-3 4.78 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-1A 1-2 -14.81 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-1A 0-2 -28.79 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-1A 0-3 -39.33 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Lincoln County 9-1 8-1A 300,201 942,522 996,156 1,000,000 - 849,211 2 Macon County 10-0 6-1A 222,314 889,329 994,381 1,000,000 - 449,886 3 Taylor County 9-1 6-1A 358,172 957,624 999,008 1,000,000 - 433,475 4 Johnson County 10-0 5-1A 55,053 967,844 998,870 1,000,000 - 927,348 5 Bowdon 7-3 7-1A 1,694 711,861 974,163 999,997 3 762,630 6 Montgomery County 8-2 3-1A 38,592 441,213 787,834 998,483 1,517 232,799 7 Randolph-Clay 10-0 1-1A 10,906 757,185 972,787 999,999 1 631,352 8 Clinch County 8-2 2-1A 90 332,017 819,196 999,611 389 550,512 9 Wheeler County 7-3 4-1A 206 137,448 601,942 986,929 13,071 432,844 10 Emanuel County Institute 6-4 3-1A 360 114,109 647,056 992,426 7,574 500,068 11 Treutlen 9-1 4-1A 2,276 263,948 713,177 994,733 5,267 441,533 12 Trion 8-2 7-1A 1,646 418,152 893,974 999,934 66 171,394 13 Lake Oconee Academy 8-2 8-1A 1,761 149,446 576,531 997,473 2,527 28,389 14 Portal 7-3 3-1A 445 77,563 377,953 978,762 21,238 100,050 15 Washington-Wilkes 7-3 8-1A 2,099 160,585 588,378 997,140 2,860 77,527 16 Schley County 7-3 6-1A 2,162 268,089 855,759 999,996 4 115,546 17 Charlton County 7-2-1 2-1A 2 78,395 501,666 993,664 6,336 253,361 18 Chattahoochee County 7-3 6-1A 6 3,636 104,198 981,004 18,996 1,089 19 Mitchell County 6-4 2-1A 104 71,549 467,134 998,795 1,205 43,725 20 Georgia Military Prep 6-3 5-1A - 1,365 67,308 823,895 176,105 6,259 21 Telfair County 6-4 4-1A - 135 39,699 534,842 465,158 35,450 22 Irwin County 5-4 2-1A 552 88,297 402,664 983,553 16,447 152,274 23 Manchester 4-6 7-1A - 15,453 213,199 990,661 9,339 61,874 24 Warren County 4-6 8-1A 198 42,963 260,303 956,465 43,535 37,850 25 Jenkins County 5-5 5-1A - 93 60,548 741,481 258,519 55,095 26 McIntosh County Academy 4-6 3-1A 1,109 90,540 395,446 985,812 14,188 148,835 27 Miller County 5-5 1-1A - 3,793 133,776 957,062 42,938 102,407 28 Claxton 5-5 3-1A 52 13,032 141,781 977,339 22,661 18,248 29 Seminole County 4-7 1-1A - 49 11,183 770,380 229,620 8,329 30 B.E.S.T. Academy 5-5 7-1A - 54 9,113 893,909 106,091 4,100 31 Hawkinsville 4-6 4-1A - 731 49,481 591,354 408,646 41,196 32 Early County 4-6 1-1A - 401 261,778 767,137 232,863 257,761 33 Greene County 2-8 8-1A - 492 19,313 584,246 415,754 7,023 34 Wilkinson County 4-6 5-1A - - 7,025 314,698 685,302 7,011 35 Glascock County 3-7 5-1A - 34 6,679 382,891 617,109 4,260 36 Marion County 2-8 6-1A - - 4 17,505 982,495 4 37 Dooly County 2-8 4-1A - 38 9,330 244,639 755,361 8,536 38 Crawford County 1-9 6-1A - - - 13,158 986,842 - 39 Wilcox County 1-9 4-1A - 15 15,454 260,442 739,558 15,049 40 Atkinson County 1-8 2-1A - - 145 22,723 977,277 123 41 Central (Talbotton) 3-7 6-1A - - - 479 999,521 - 42 Twiggs County 2-8 5-1A - - 21 29,957 970,043 18 43 Turner County 1-9 4-1A - - 25,418 201,216 798,784 25,392 44 Greenville 3-7 7-1A - - 2 212 999,788 2 45 Pelham 2-8 1-1A - - 151 19,038 980,962 151 46 Lanier County 0-10 2-1A - - 5 1,194 998,806 5 47 Terrell County 2-8 1-1A - - - 4 999,996 - 48 Hancock Central 1-9 5-1A - - 11 14,762 985,238 9 49 Calhoun County 5-5 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Baconton Charter 5-5 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Towns County 2-8 8-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Pataula Charter 3-5 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Scintilla Charter Academy 1-5 2-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Southwest Georgia STEM 0-9 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - Private 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.