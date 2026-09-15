AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections |Three teams leads tight race in Class A

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
26 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
North Gwinnett
Buford
Newton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
McEachern
East Coweta
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Lambert
Lowndes
McEachern
Colquitt County
East Coweta
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
#1
8
85.45
4-0
Valdosta
#32
29
62.22
3-1
Etowah
#17
20
74.11
3-1
Camden County
#16
21
73.96
1-3
Lambert
#9
17
77.28
4-0
Lowndes
#24
25
68.90
2-2
Hillgrove
#25
24
69.93
1-2
South Gwinnett
#8
9
84.54
3-2
McEachern
#5
13
80.24
2-2
Colquitt County
#28
32
59.87
4-0
South Forsyth
#21
26
68.22
2-2
North Forsyth
#12
15
79.55
3-1
East Coweta
#13
10
83.42
2-1
North Cobb
#20
18
76.07
1-2
Douglas County
#29
31
61.51
0-4
Collins Hill
#4
5
90.74
4-0
North Gwinnett
Carrollton
Buford
Marietta
Newton
Carrollton
Peachtree Ridge
Buford
Brookwood
Marietta
Westlake
Archer
Newton
#3
2
98.25
4-0
Carrollton
#30
33
58.79
1-2
Dacula
#19
12
80.52
2-2
Grayson
#14
11
82.64
4-0
Peachtree Ridge
#11
1
107.23
3-0
Buford
#22
19
74.65
2-2
Parkview
#27
23
70.27
4-0
Richmond Hill
#6
6
89.70
4-0
Brookwood
#7
4
91.81
3-1
Marietta
#26
28
64.44
1-3
Walton
#23
22
72.35
2-2
North Paulding
#10
7
86.97
4-0
Westlake
#15
14
79.67
4-0
Archer
#18
16
78.84
3-1
Harrison
#31
36
55.92
2-2
North Atlanta
#2
3
94.89
4-0
Newton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-7A3-0107.231,000,000919,030777,680671,320567,0920.76
Carrollton2-7A4-098.251,000,000892,631628,805429,098199,2264.02
Newton4-7A4-094.891,000,000852,354528,449313,607110,0598.09
Marietta5-7A3-191.811,000,000612,609319,023126,98134,65427.86
North Gwinnett7-7A4-090.741,000,000660,866368,191131,71233,39928.94
Brookwood7-7A4-089.701,000,000636,943342,110111,59625,83937.70
Valdosta1-7A4-085.45999,999599,139251,75665,90910,23996.67
Westlake2-7A4-086.97999,999438,390178,50149,8278,813112.47
McEachern3-7A3-284.54999,999341,822106,92725,6073,505284.31
North Cobb5-7A2-183.42999,991287,98893,05117,5822,194454.79
Peachtree Ridge7-7A4-082.641,000,000324,682104,75418,5492,115471.81
Colquitt County1-7A2-280.24999,528231,08660,3488,7877361,357.70
East Coweta2-7A3-179.55999,996213,50251,2927,1425551,800.80
Grayson4-7A2-280.52999,908154,52938,2465,4364662,144.92
Archer4-7A4-079.67999,978162,32837,4285,2034052,468.14
Harrison3-7A3-178.84999,993162,61235,8154,3623273,057.10
Lowndes1-7A4-077.28999,989183,63337,0174,2602663,758.40
Camden County1-7A3-174.11999,63674,84610,8068393429,410.76
Douglas County2-7A1-276.07998,79365,09210,8069583330,302.03
Parkview7-7A2-274.65984,46540,0615,2394092147,618.05
Lambert6-7A1-373.96992,50938,0594,8794131855,554.56
North Paulding5-7A2-272.35984,69325,9262,7131513333,332.33
Richmond Hill1-7A4-070.27999,73128,5712,7291161999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-7A1-269.93959,90815,4431,24849--
Hillgrove3-7A2-268.90977,47712,97294243--
North Forsyth6-7A2-268.22935,44310,85168230--
Norcross7-7A2-166.01725,4534,63924810--
Etowah5-7A3-162.22764,9742,080882--
Walton5-7A1-364.44757,2233,2411141--
South Forsyth6-7A4-059.87901,6191,562471--
West Forsyth6-7A1-362.10342,76387029---
Collins Hill8-7A0-461.51317,15354512---
Dacula8-7A1-258.79536,14555411---
Denmark6-7A2-257.19314,2421897---
North Atlanta3-7A2-255.92356,4281386---
Mill Creek8-7A0-458.45144,3591111---
Paulding County5-7A3-151.57283,24844----
Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-049.00393,49841----
Pebblebrook3-7A2-249.90194,42410----
Campbell3-7A1-249.9062,7785----
Rockdale County4-7A2-247.2960,7824----
Cherokee5-7A1-348.255,5372----
Central Gwinnett8-7A1-244.785,382-----
Wheeler5-7A0-346.321,687-----
Northgate2-7A0-444.41207-----
Duluth7-7A0-343.7141-----
Forsyth Central6-7A0-437.6012-----
Seckinger8-7A0-335.7710-----
Discovery8-7A0-429.81------
Berkmar7-7A0-46.85------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Valdosta10-01-7A160,743893,641983,239999,9991518,685
2Newton10-04-7A426,020987,558999,0611,000,000-844,277
3Carrollton10-02-7A354,979984,417998,8461,000,000-764,347
4North Gwinnett10-07-7A5,139768,916970,6161,000,000-526,358
5Colquitt County7-31-7A4,962300,695674,697999,528472264,094
6Brookwood9-17-7A9,535757,814970,3251,000,000-364,212
7Marietta9-15-7A-621,321954,9221,000,000-782,216
8McEachern9-23-7A-355,364888,548999,9991688,301
9Lowndes8-21-7A8,891361,572731,906999,98911137,440
10Westlake8-22-7A21,477396,198797,666999,9991187,290
11Buford10-08-7A-246,798998,5791,000,000-997,960
12East Coweta7-32-7A3,105255,700725,168999,996432,782
13North Cobb8-25-7A3150,977759,261999,9919192,496
14Peachtree Ridge8-27-7A1,639352,193901,2401,000,000-103,554
15Archer7-34-7A1,388149,580522,519999,9782268,142
16Lambert7-36-7A-24583,104992,5097,491582,774
17Camden County6-41-7A1,523126,550420,309999,63636458,756
18Harrison8-23-7A-169,460717,224999,9937267,642
19Grayson5-54-7A14952,058413,099999,9089276,929
20Douglas County5-52-7A521,108201,183998,7931,20715,581
21North Forsyth7-36-7A-84289,883935,44364,557288,894
22Parkview6-47-7A-48020,723984,46515,5354,806
23North Paulding6-45-7A-14031,773984,69315,30723,310
24Hillgrove6-43-7A-5549,238977,47722,52343,408
25South Gwinnett5-54-7A-85933,208959,90840,09210,651
26Walton5-55-7A--1,064757,223242,7771,001
27Richmond Hill4-61-7A44245,912218,994999,73126921,025
28South Forsyth7-36-7A-48548,714901,61998,38140,039
29Collins Hill5-58-7A--856317,153682,847856
30Dacula6-48-7A--653536,145463,855653
31North Atlanta5-53-7A--516356,428643,572516
32Etowah5-55-7A-11,464764,974235,026973
33Paulding County5-55-7A--5283,248716,7522
34West Forsyth4-66-7A--66,908342,763657,23766,908
35Norcross4-67-7A-402,342725,453274,5471,070
36Rockdale County3-74-7A--160,782939,2181
37Pebblebrook3-73-7A--56194,424805,57648
38Campbell3-73-7A--5662,778937,22256
39Mill Creek3-78-7A--526144,359855,641526
40Denmark3-76-7A--21,377314,242685,75821,374
41Kennesaw Mountain4-63-7A--113393,498606,50229
42Central Gwinnett3-78-7A--55,382994,6185
43Northgate0-102-7A---207999,793-
44Cherokee2-85-7A---5,537994,463-
45Duluth1-97-7A---41999,959-
46Wheeler0-105-7A--21,687998,3132
47Seckinger1-98-7A---10999,990-
48Forsyth Central0-106-7A--1112999,98811
49Discovery0-108-7A----1,000,000-
50Berkmar0-107-7A----1,000,000-

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Gainesville
Lee County
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Creekside
Coffee
East Paulding
Lee County
Brunswick
Habersham Central
Creekside
Coffee
Hughes
Kell
East Paulding
#1
1
103.22
4-0
Lee County
#32
23
61.64
0-3
Rome
#17
35
51.30
2-2
Shiloh
#16
22
62.53
1-2
Brunswick
#9
33
52.28
2-1
Heritage (Conyers)
#24
30
54.25
1-2
Habersham Central
#25
27
56.42
1-2
Glynn Academy
#8
8
82.46
2-1
Creekside
#5
6
85.59
3-0
Coffee
#28
40
47.24
2-1
Dunwoody
#21
14
69.27
3-1
Tift County
#12
12
72.82
2-1
Hughes
#13
13
71.24
3-1
Kell
#20
20
63.49
1-2
Effingham County
#29
24
59.36
0-3
Newnan
#4
5
88.19
4-0
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Sequoyah
Gainesville
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Houston County
Milton
Sequoyah
Clarke Central
Gainesville
Roswell
Jackson County
#3
2
93.64
3-0
Thomas County Central
#30
29
54.74
3-0
Northside (Columbus)
#19
11
75.66
2-1
Houston County
#14
25
59.20
3-0
Mountain View
#11
7
83.44
3-1
Milton
#22
26
56.78
2-2
New Manchester
#27
34
51.47
2-1
Walnut Grove
#6
4
88.94
3-1
Sequoyah
#7
16
67.21
2-1
Clarke Central
#26
28
55.74
2-1
Bradwell Institute
#23
17
66.96
3-1
Creekview
#10
3
92.17
1-2
Gainesville
#15
9
78.92
2-1
Roswell
#18
15
68.67
2-1
Woodward Academy
#31
41
46.82
1-2
Chapel Hill
#2
10
75.89
3-0
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County2-6A4-0103.221,000,000970,795894,416800,308667,0570.50
Thomas County Central2-6A3-093.641,000,000902,164689,668452,416153,8775.50
Gainesville7-6A1-292.17999,833687,104350,731183,46960,70515.47
East Paulding5-6A4-088.191,000,000858,686542,247167,02543,00122.26
Sequoyah6-6A3-188.941,000,000808,185413,412146,81139,66124.21
Coffee2-6A3-085.59999,994750,013333,625102,03519,19951.09
Milton7-6A3-183.44999,989485,183171,14146,0766,743147.30
Creekside3-6A2-182.46999,988572,232190,23649,0436,443154.21
Jackson County8-6A3-075.891,000,000581,129195,43629,0301,680594.24
Roswell7-6A2-178.92994,572262,25470,44811,9111,090916.43
Houston County2-6A2-175.66972,097176,45538,6384,5583013,321.26
Hughes3-6A2-172.82997,057189,51333,0063,2061228,195.72
Kell6-6A3-171.24995,550124,34319,4391,3795916,948.15
Tift County2-6A3-169.27973,41079,3799,9925592147,618.05
Clarke Central8-6A2-167.21999,744201,96721,2001,1031855,554.56
Woodward Academy3-6A2-168.67993,754104,40311,9266631855,554.56
Creekview6-6A3-166.96942,16847,7524,5641981999,999.00
Effingham County1-6A1-263.49914,64427,0062,033471999,999.00
Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-265.25508,80517,4961,374411999,999.00
Brunswick1-6A1-262.53844,50516,2771,163281999,999.00
Mountain View8-6A3-059.20983,72329,9241,251211999,999.00
Lassiter6-6A3-162.67738,26119,7751,06631--
Lanier7-6A2-164.74375,59310,54589627--
New Manchester5-6A2-256.78928,7478,8732754--
Rome6-6A0-361.64344,3756,0003363--
Heritage (Conyers)4-6A2-152.28999,46517,5452912--
Bradwell Institute1-6A2-155.74819,4308,3622492--
Glynn Academy1-6A1-256.42660,9626,0731792--
Newnan3-6A0-359.36501,4186,8222881--
Habersham Central8-6A1-254.25840,3735,9071361--
Northside (Columbus)3-6A3-054.74743,4734,922138---
Shiloh4-6A2-251.30985,2074,13776---
Walnut Grove8-6A2-151.47858,4064,10357---
Dunwoody4-6A2-147.24865,0501,59118---
South Effingham1-6A3-049.36612,4381,33217---
Lovejoy3-6A1-253.25186,95452016---
McIntosh3-6A1-150.94203,76942011---
Veterans2-6A2-152.8398,7502774---
Woodstock6-6A1-348.253,22641---
Chapel Hill5-6A1-246.82335,893295----
Loganville8-6A2-144.50333,987178----
Hiram5-6A0-444.4580,25825----
Greenbrier1-6A1-244.9026,49712----
Cedar Shoals8-6A1-240.6578,3047----
Pope6-6A2-247.524,6187----
Alexander5-6A1-343.4020,9174----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-235.2395,7762----
Alcovy4-6A1-233.6320,6741----
Tri-Cities3-6A2-137.442,9261----
Chamblee4-6A1-233.1358,020-----
Decatur4-6A0-434.6949,993-----
Grovetown1-6A0-341.462,801-----
Apalachee8-6A1-236.401,916-----
South Cobb5-6A2-130.301,070-----
Morrow3-6A2-134.70501-----
Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-337.0855-----
South Paulding5-6A0-433.0540-----
Alpharetta7-6A1-342.4612-----
Osborne5-6A1-225.938-----
Midtown4-6A0-322.112-----
Johns Creek7-6A1-329.241-----
Meadowcreek4-6A1-216.161-----
River Ridge6-6A0-437.27------
Riverwood7-6A0-321.63------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Lee County10-02-6A835,401999,9681,000,0001,000,000-784,251
2Jackson County10-08-6A46,971989,118999,7701,000,000-694,680
3Thomas County Central9-12-6A100,603971,966999,1771,000,000-171,396
4East Paulding10-05-6A166997,8921,000,0001,000,000-981,600
5Coffee8-22-6A16,789829,052985,809999,994642,123
6Sequoyah9-16-6A-829,095990,3331,000,000-867,707
7Clarke Central8-28-6A47571,447921,935999,744256252,251
8Creekside9-13-6A-645,029969,223999,98812789,691
9Heritage (Conyers)10-04-6A-306,992880,298999,465535671,394
10Gainesville8-27-6A-150,447879,512999,833167725,097
11Milton8-27-6A-219,023855,073999,98911182,245
12Hughes8-23-6A-121,320682,163997,0572,943149,940
13Kell8-26-6A-48,939542,715995,5504,45095,185
14Mountain View8-28-6A-78,970488,048983,72316,27739,503
15Roswell7-37-6A-66,159488,833994,5725,42889,494
16Brunswick8-21-6A-2392,072844,505155,495391,890
17Shiloh8-24-6A-5349,531985,20714,79397,662
18Woodward Academy7-33-6A-81,595560,312993,7546,24659,057
19Houston County5-52-6A2043,499326,156972,09727,9032,013
20Effingham County7-31-6A-271411,706914,64485,356405,882
21Tift County5-52-6A318,344228,949973,41026,590179
22New Manchester7-35-6A--18,680928,74771,25317,729
23Creekview7-36-6A-3,405131,642942,16857,83231,091
24Habersham Central5-58-6A-6,802118,087840,373159,62710,770
25Glynn Academy6-41-6A-224120,474660,962339,038111,654
26Bradwell Institute6-41-6A-8,441142,979819,430180,57079,985
27Walnut Grove5-58-6A-9,263132,164858,406141,5942,669
28Dunwoody7-34-6A-73233,067865,050134,950223,281
29Newnan5-53-6A-311,656501,418498,582486
30Northside (Columbus)6-43-6A-1,23041,481743,473256,527669
31Chapel Hill6-45-6A--401335,893664,107352
32Rome4-66-6A-114,994344,375655,6252,849
33South Effingham6-41-6A-1,01733,272612,438387,5628,811
34Lassiter6-46-6A-17428,862738,261261,7393,155
35Northside (Warner Robins)3-72-6A-877,738508,805491,19538
36Lanier5-57-6A-305,484375,593624,4073,164
37Loganville4-68-6A-885,174333,987666,013115
38Lovejoy4-63-6A-1510186,954813,04660
39Hiram4-65-6A--980,258919,7429
40Chamblee5-54-6A--34958,020941,980334
41Veterans3-72-6A-214098,750901,250-
42Decatur3-74-6A--24049,993950,007240
43Lakeside (Atlanta)4-64-6A--5,82895,776904,2245,828
44Cedar Shoals2-88-6A--18778,304921,69611
45McIntosh3-73-6A-161,599203,769796,23197
46Greenbrier3-71-6A--1,38326,497973,5031,379
47Alexander3-75-6A--30920,917979,083309
48Tri-Cities3-73-6A--12,926997,074-
49Pope3-76-6A--114,618995,38211
50Alpharetta3-77-6A---12999,988-
51Alcovy3-74-6A--1,26120,674979,3261,261
52Woodstock2-86-6A--23,226996,7742
53Johns Creek2-87-6A---1999,999-
54South Paulding2-85-6A--140999,9601
55Morrow2-83-6A---501999,499-
56Grovetown1-91-6A--3632,801997,199363
57South Cobb3-75-6A---1,070998,930-
58Apalachee1-98-6A--11,916998,0841
59Midtown1-94-6A---2999,998-
60Lakeside (Evans)0-101-6A--3655999,94536
61Meadowcreek1-94-6A---1999,999-
62Riverwood0-107-6A----1,000,000-
63Osborne1-95-6A---8999,992-
64River Ridge0-106-6A----1,000,000-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Gainesville
Lee County
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Creekside
Marist
East Paulding
Lee County
LaGrange
Mays
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Marist
Ola
Cartersville
#1
1
103.22
4-0
Lee County
#32
23
61.64
0-3
Rome
#17
35
51.30
2-2
Shiloh
#16
22
62.53
1-2
Brunswick
#9
33
52.28
2-1
Heritage (Conyers)
#24
30
54.25
1-2
Habersham Central
#25
27
56.42
1-2
Glynn Academy
#8
8
82.46
2-1
Creekside
#5
6
85.59
3-0
Coffee
#28
40
47.24
2-1
Dunwoody
#21
14
69.27
3-1
Tift County
#12
12
72.82
2-1
Hughes
#13
13
71.24
3-1
Kell
#20
20
63.49
1-2
Effingham County
#29
24
59.36
0-3
Newnan
#4
5
88.19
4-0
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Sequoyah
Gainesville
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Stockbridge
Milton
Benedictine
Clarke Central
Jones County
Roswell
Blessed Trinity
#3
2
93.64
3-0
Thomas County Central
#30
29
54.74
3-0
Northside (Columbus)
#19
11
75.66
2-1
Houston County
#14
25
59.20
3-0
Mountain View
#11
7
83.44
3-1
Milton
#22
26
56.78
2-2
New Manchester
#27
34
51.47
2-1
Walnut Grove
#6
4
88.94
3-1
Sequoyah
#7
16
67.21
2-1
Clarke Central
#26
28
55.74
2-1
Bradwell Institute
#23
17
66.96
3-1
Creekview
#10
3
92.17
1-2
Gainesville
#15
9
78.92
2-1
Roswell
#18
15
68.67
2-1
Woodward Academy
#31
41
46.82
1-2
Chapel Hill
#2
10
75.89
3-0
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Blessed Trinity6-5A4-086.721,000,000926,752773,858612,134443,7281.25
Cartersville7-5A4-083.851,000,000880,831679,975461,207267,3652.74
Marist6-5A2-179.55999,997676,026360,336182,33677,30411.94
Tucker5-5A3-076.821,000,000729,794408,859177,40960,15915.62
Benedictine1-5A2-176.74999,997685,711352,951147,95250,49118.81
North Oconee8-5A3-174.521,000,000704,020365,715140,40138,57724.92
Cass7-5A4-072.58999,999606,505259,95382,79219,42650.48
Central (Carrollton)3-5A2-274.23999,929492,282201,00767,74818,81652.15
Ola2-5A3-173.56998,373339,030137,23441,89211,02489.71
Dalton7-5A4-068.781,000,000481,419151,83435,0835,712174.07
Mays5-5A4-069.42999,982369,207114,16526,3194,725210.64
LaGrange3-5A2-267.58980,586148,96938,4287,0641,015984.22
Stockbridge4-5A2-165.81999,589153,21636,0515,4566531,530.39
Southwest DeKalb5-5A2-164.64986,718115,38923,5133,2013492,864.33
Whitewater3-5A4-062.35993,00599,91716,7281,8711526,577.95
Jefferson8-5A2-262.93948,65777,53113,4401,4761317,632.59
Jones County2-5A1-363.16784,89148,8918,6169888212,194.12
Ware County1-5A1-261.72866,60647,4717,3147257213,887.89
East Forsyth8-5A4-060.74991,28783,74712,1131,1466016,665.67
Statesboro1-5A3-060.25991,30971,7819,8288355518,180.82
Warner Robins2-5A2-260.83822,73336,4734,9904343033,332.33
Griffin3-5A3-160.04882,58336,5364,6053742245,453.55
Richmond Academy1-5A3-058.20989,38846,9145,2723671566,665.67
Jenkins1-5A0-360.34559,76820,8122,6862261190,908.09
Flowery Branch8-5A2-257.84955,91234,2193,6212321099,999.00
Lithonia5-5A1-258.99842,99625,2932,8021951099,999.00
Villa Rica7-5A4-056.36925,56220,1881,799785199,999.00
Cedartown7-5A3-152.93846,7457,947454131999,999.00
Dutchtown4-5A2-252.94813,6387,40742810--
Jonesboro4-5A1-251.99729,2245,3993299--
Cambridge6-5A1-354.04350,5393,3272328--
Perry2-5A1-354.74244,0102,7461978--
Centennial6-5A3-152.19752,1715,6123237--
Locust Grove2-5A1-353.04236,4841,8881012--
M.L. King4-5A3-148.18668,1152,036571--
Allatoona7-5A1-350.62151,068705341--
Sprayberry6-5A1-351.83111,65863232---
Harris County3-5A2-249.51202,53769925---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-147.87289,08265323---
Winder-Barrow8-5A2-248.78259,49674021---
Evans1-5A2-148.63138,60337218---
Eastside4-5A2-246.50239,22142517---
Lithia Springs3-5A2-148.43133,52935811---
Chattahoochee6-5A3-042.02182,009835---
St. Pius X6-5A1-242.9520,51918----
Druid Hills5-5A3-139.8165,58517----
Banneker5-5A2-140.8515,8194----
Starr's Mill3-5A0-345.472,3434----
Madison County8-5A1-339.453,2822----
Drew4-5A2-232.5313,5271----
Wayne County1-5A1-239.665,9601----
Maynard Jackson5-5A1-343.514,275-----
Arabia Mountain4-5A1-329.70692-----
Eagle's Landing2-5A0-431.342-----
Union Grove2-5A1-330.46------
Mundy's Mill4-5A1-320.68------
Northview6-5A1-217.40------
Forest Park4-5A0-37.13------
Groves1-5A0-35.56------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A0-3-7.16------
Cross Keys5-5A0-4-40.35------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1North Oconee9-18-5A273,069928,503996,8181,000,000-726,516
2Blessed Trinity10-06-5A338,120991,062999,9771,000,000-665,502
3Tucker10-05-5A73,582887,028996,2841,000,000-621,304
4Cartersville10-07-5A107,643950,367999,2481,000,000-756,969
5Cass9-17-5A112,010846,020992,654999,9991185,016
6Benedictine9-11-5A972760,421982,565999,9973803,350
7Dalton8-27-5A89,453834,569992,0551,000,000-55,869
8Central (Carrollton)8-23-5A8440,044918,409999,92971674,113
9Mays9-15-5A4,145478,039941,004999,98218249,007
10Statesboro8-21-5A16389,304519,863991,3098,69149,147
11Jefferson7-38-5A-19,999327,286948,65751,343149,703
12Marist8-26-5A111382,158975,934999,9973333,310
13Ola9-12-5A-13,572783,411998,3731,627730,231
14Stockbridge8-24-5A-20,982878,795999,589411863,588
15East Forsyth8-28-5A480109,090584,686991,2878,71387,209
16Whitewater8-23-5A8393,812555,593993,0056,99576,830
17LaGrange7-33-5A-12,254398,911980,58619,414211,171
18Flowery Branch5-58-5A320,685286,164955,91244,08834,341
19Villa Rica7-37-5A85,979135,278925,56274,4381,606
20Centennial7-36-5A-2919,259752,171247,829345
21Dutchtown8-24-5A--19,821813,638186,3628,511
22Southwest DeKalb6-45-5A3552,088427,498986,71813,282113,977
23Jones County6-42-5A--127,098784,891215,109126,870
24Ware County6-41-5A-2,002151,538866,606133,39478,767
25Richmond Academy6-41-5A11556,680441,347989,38810,61227,197
26Cedartown5-57-5A-1,02552,042846,745153,255378
27Griffin6-43-5A-3,314107,846882,583117,41736,075
28Warner Robins6-42-5A-16114,454822,733177,267107,191
29Jonesboro6-44-5A--100,527729,224270,776100,212
30Jenkins5-51-5A-142,954559,768440,23240,955
31Lithonia4-65-5A-90347,118842,996157,00415,635
32Eastside6-44-5A--6,561239,221760,7796,550
33Harris County4-63-5A-62,154202,537797,4631,222
34Cambridge4-66-5A--770350,539649,461593
35Locust Grove4-62-5A--14,477236,484763,51614,475
36Winder-Barrow4-68-5A-63,975259,496740,5042,177
37M.L. King5-54-5A-1628,074668,115331,88521,139
38Chattahoochee5-56-5A--337182,009817,9912
39Lithia Springs4-63-5A-2886133,529866,471460
40Drew5-54-5A---13,527986,473-
41Allatoona2-87-5A-1570151,068848,932133
42Sprayberry3-76-5A--249111,658888,342240
43Perry3-72-5A--21,234244,010755,99021,231
44Evans4-61-5A-11,153138,603861,397577
45Maynard Jackson3-75-5A--554,275995,72555
46Woodland (Cartersville)2-87-5A-222,807289,082710,91829
47Madison County2-88-5A--543,282996,71854
48Druid Hills3-75-5A--4365,585934,41511
49Wayne County2-81-5A--95,960994,0407
50Banneker3-75-5A--1415,819984,18111
51Arabia Mountain3-74-5A---692999,308-
52St. Pius X1-96-5A--1020,519979,4818
53Union Grove2-82-5A----1,000,000-
54Starr's Mill0-103-5A--1292,343997,657129
55Groves0-101-5A----1,000,000-
56Mundy's Mill1-94-5A----1,000,000-
57Eagle's Landing0-102-5A--22999,9982
58Forest Park0-104-5A----1,000,000-
59Northview3-76-5A----1,000,000-
60Johnson (Gainesville)4-68-5A----1,000,000-
61Cross Keys1-95-5A----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Troup
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Cairo
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Troup
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Monroe Area
Troup
New Hampstead
Westover
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Northwest Whitfield
North Hall
Monroe Area
#1
2
77.66
3-0
Troup
#32
26
47.11
2-2
Harlem
#17
25
47.35
1-3
North Clayton
#16
18
53.13
1-3
New Hampstead
#9
19
52.87
3-1
Westover
#24
23
49.45
2-2
Spencer
#25
28
45.42
2-2
Southeast Bulloch
#8
13
56.50
3-0
Dougherty
#5
1
88.06
4-0
Sandy Creek
#28
27
45.96
1-3
Bainbridge
#21
21
51.40
3-1
Adairsville
#12
17
53.69
3-1
Northwest Whitfield
#13
11
57.44
2-1
North Hall
#20
14
55.56
2-1
Mary Persons
#29
35
42.17
2-1
Westside (Macon)
#4
4
73.74
4-0
Monroe Area
Peach County
Baldwin
Stephenson
Cairo
Peach County
Hampton
Oconee County
Baldwin
Stephenson
Calhoun
Douglass
Cairo
#3
3
75.33
3-0
Peach County
#30
20
51.73
1-3
Cherokee Bluff
#19
22
49.81
2-1
Gilmer
#14
16
54.17
1-2
Hampton
#11
12
57.27
3-0
Spalding
#22
9
60.79
2-2
Oconee County
#27
36
42.04
3-1
White County
#6
8
63.33
3-0
Baldwin
#7
6
70.07
3-1
Stephenson
#26
29
44.90
1-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
#23
24
47.68
4-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
#10
10
59.29
1-3
Calhoun
#15
7
64.62
2-2
Douglass
#18
15
54.59
1-2
West Laurens
#31
31
43.26
1-3
Pickens
#2
5
71.53
3-0
Cairo

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-4A4-088.061,000,000982,179893,222748,006634,4040.58
Troup2-4A3-077.661,000,000936,030775,303411,759160,1185.25
Peach County2-4A3-075.331,000,000905,498589,341265,49284,10510.89
Monroe Area8-4A4-073.741,000,000883,915497,917228,81258,27316.16
Cairo1-4A3-071.531,000,000858,034544,331208,10543,62721.92
Stephenson5-4A3-170.071,000,000746,840261,02679,06214,78566.64
Baldwin2-4A3-063.33999,998589,095134,99424,8452,306432.65
Douglass5-4A2-264.62999,708253,43273,13113,3931,412707.22
Oconee County8-4A2-260.79995,675150,03131,1834,2222893,459.21
Calhoun7-4A1-359.29998,332181,06532,0963,5252194,565.21
Spalding2-4A3-057.27999,763251,45133,0883,0281257,999.00
Dougherty1-4A3-056.50999,971283,54334,6273,0541218,263.46
North Hall6-4A2-157.44998,402193,70526,4292,3399510,525.32
Mary Persons2-4A2-155.56997,101113,13214,1131,0803231,249.00
West Laurens3-4A1-254.59977,17783,63510,2786622343,477.26
Westover1-4A3-152.87998,221135,73511,4786451855,554.56
Hampton4-4A1-254.17988,46960,3336,9854991662,499.00
Northwest Whitfield7-4A3-153.69997,740110,56910,8507091566,665.67
New Hampstead3-4A1-353.13869,65738,7594,6222257142,856.14
Adairsville7-4A3-151.40982,37352,3084,1872085199,999.00
Gilmer6-4A2-149.81949,66036,9792,606963333,332.33
Spencer1-4A2-249.45962,37326,7731,696621999,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A4-047.68979,74825,2851,356431999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff8-4A1-351.73710,00521,3331,84370--
North Clayton4-4A1-347.35842,70715,18277216--
Harlem3-4A2-247.11677,60911,38159912--
Monroe1-4A0-244.83601,8216,2102517--
Bainbridge1-4A1-345.96752,8739,4293716--
Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A1-344.90840,2909,5143665--
Luella4-4A1-242.87512,5093,385944--
Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-245.42675,9747,7933473--
Pickens6-4A1-343.26495,6073,2211163--
White County6-4A3-142.04740,8304,5201172--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-342.98444,2492,668851--
Westside (Macon)2-4A2-142.17617,6513,28684---
Long County3-4A1-243.24305,0011,88960---
Shaw1-4A3-139.12564,9021,29524---
Howard2-4A1-239.12134,7882377---
Windsor Forest3-4A2-135.80173,5551682---
East Jackson8-4A1-338.0489,1081182---
McDonough4-4A2-234.0087,076361---
Dawson County6-4A0-435.2513,8275----
Liberty County3-4A1-333.144,9592----
Upson-Lee2-4A0-335.927,4901----
North Springs5-4A1-335.813,2611----
East Hall8-4A1-227.916,278-----
Columbus1-4A2-220.742,267-----
Ridgeland7-4A0-424.81776-----
Riverdale4-4A1-325.4896-----
Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-214.5878-----
West Hall8-4A1-319.6128-----
Hardaway1-4A0-313.7013-----
Fayette County4-4A0-419.614-----
Salem5-4A1-311.22------
Chestatee6-4A0-48.66------
Stone Mountain5-4A0-4-9.75------
Clarkston5-4A1-3-13.09------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Troup10-02-4A575,160997,305999,9851,000,000-613,479
2Cairo10-01-4A147,038990,882999,8631,000,000-861,687
3Peach County9-12-4A232,323974,160999,4951,000,000-343,169
4Monroe Area10-08-4A20,383979,986999,5441,000,000-857,611
5Sandy Creek10-04-4A2,517999,579999,9981,000,000-987,632
6Baldwin8-22-4A19,521738,183976,214999,998233,613
7Stephenson9-15-4A-676,464975,8591,000,000-589,577
8Dougherty9-11-4A1,607457,048899,298999,97129126,528
9Westover8-21-4A-262,289749,625998,2211,7792,302
10Calhoun6-47-4A-51,071682,214998,3321,668582,078
11Spalding7-32-4A1,357302,146826,296999,7632376,790
12Northwest Whitfield8-27-4A-108,187610,318997,7402,260215,925
13North Hall8-26-4A-169,387801,401998,4021,598691,866
14Hampton7-34-4A-2,945380,893988,46911,53110,594
15Douglass7-35-4A-65,123602,982999,708292242,014
16New Hampstead7-33-4A-53372,061869,657130,343370,619
17North Clayton7-34-4A--45,021842,707157,293-
18West Laurens6-43-4A-23,036501,100977,17722,823437,459
19Gilmer7-36-4A-28,068331,628949,66050,340180,954
20Mary Persons5-52-4A9487,548510,630997,1012,8992,938
21Adairsville7-37-4A-36,307364,821982,37317,627163,247
22Oconee County6-48-4A-18,291348,781995,6754,325119,761
23Woodland (Stockbridge)7-34-4A-24,915323,884979,74820,2521,570
24Spencer6-41-4A-3,220166,028962,37337,6277,551
25Southeast Bulloch6-43-4A-27671,041675,974324,02661,725
26Heritage (Ringgold)4-67-4A-1,21475,305840,290159,71038,721
27White County6-46-4A-1,55975,894740,830259,17048,079
28Bainbridge4-61-4A-7716,665752,873247,1271,498
29Westside (Macon)4-62-4A-17110,094617,651382,34910
30Cherokee Bluff5-58-4A--22,240710,005289,99522,149
31Pickens4-66-4A-6676,996495,607504,39374,079
32Harlem5-53-4A-10499,654677,609322,39194,963
33Luella4-64-4A-511,869512,509487,491179
34Shaw4-61-4A-837,549564,902435,09821
35Monroe3-71-4A-22522,031601,821398,179413
36Mount Zion (Jonesboro)3-74-4A--997444,249555,75125
37Howard2-82-4A-1147134,788865,2121
38Long County3-73-4A-1632,936305,001694,99932,634
39Windsor Forest4-63-4A-102,324173,555826,4451,942
40East Jackson3-78-4A--49789,108910,892473
41McDonough3-74-4A--6287,076912,924-
42Columbus3-71-4A---2,267997,733-
43East Hall3-78-4A--76,278993,7226
44Ridgeland2-87-4A--29776999,22429
45North Springs3-75-4A--443,261996,73944
46Southeast Whitfield3-77-4A---78999,922-
47Upson-Lee0-102-4A---7,490992,510-
48Riverdale2-84-4A---96999,904-
49Dawson County1-96-4A--5,02213,827986,1735,022
50West Hall2-88-4A---28999,972-
51Hardaway0-101-4A---13999,987-
52Chestatee0-106-4A----1,000,000-
53Liberty County1-93-4A--6584,959995,041658
54Fayette County0-104-4A---4999,996-
55Salem1-95-4A----1,000,000-
56Clarkston1-95-4A----1,000,000-
57Stone Mountain2-85-4A----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Hart County
Toombs County
Appling County
Columbia
Hart County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Toombs County
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Appling County
Toombs County
Carver (Columbus)
Burke County
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Lumpkin County
Morgan County
Appling County
#1
1
81.97
3-0
Toombs County
#32
38
31.81
1-2
Pike County
#17
24
45.57
2-1
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#16
10
55.47
1-3
Carver (Columbus)
#9
12
54.78
2-2
Burke County
#24
29
41.13
2-2
Haralson County
#25
33
37.69
2-1
Coahulla Creek
#8
3
65.23
3-0
Pierce County
#5
5
62.44
1-2
Hapeville Charter
#28
37
32.16
1-2
Beach
#21
18
50.87
3-0
Franklin County
#12
13
53.59
3-0
Lumpkin County
#13
31
40.08
3-0
LaFayette
#20
16
51.00
2-2
Morgan County
#29
35
37.12
0-3
North Murray
#4
4
63.75
3-0
Appling County
Thomson
Columbia
Northeast
Hart County
Ringgold
Thomson
Columbia
Rockmart
Northeast
Lamar County
Worth County
Hart County
#3
19
50.22
3-0
Ringgold
#30
23
45.63
0-3
Cedar Grove
#19
21
49.00
1-2
Callaway
#14
11
54.96
1-2
Thomson
#11
6
61.52
1-2
Columbia
#22
14
53.25
2-1
Crisp County
#27
28
41.18
1-2
Jackson
#6
8
56.81
1-2
Rockmart
#7
7
59.85
2-1
Northeast
#26
26
45.35
2-2
Westside (Augusta)
#23
17
50.94
1-2
Carver (Atlanta)
#10
20
49.71
2-1
Lamar County
#15
9
56.36
2-1
Worth County
#18
15
51.06
2-1
Hephzibah
#31
45
23.99
3-0
Islands
#2
2
69.03
4-0
Hart County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-3A3-081.971,000,000976,950934,361883,541782,1570.28
Hart County8-3A4-069.031,000,000870,356689,502481,729113,2787.83
Pierce County3-3A3-065.231,000,000787,596470,724207,92239,77924.14
Appling County3-3A3-063.751,000,000717,528367,747113,36523,46741.61
Hapeville Charter6-3A1-262.44999,950561,336264,77478,45913,43473.44
Columbia6-3A1-261.52999,946528,855229,30964,48810,15397.49
Northeast2-3A2-159.85999,995603,919276,21359,7378,700113.94
Rockmart7-3A1-256.81999,963481,150175,96229,9153,212310.33
Worth County1-3A2-156.36995,265303,59796,29918,6621,727578.04
Thomson4-3A1-254.96996,074240,56969,85910,5158231,214.07
Burke County4-3A2-254.78992,600205,28757,3968,9887261,376.41
Lumpkin County8-3A3-053.59994,426218,38157,7518,3925591,787.91
Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-355.47837,52997,38327,0605,1054882,048.18
Crisp County1-3A2-153.25982,236183,73146,6776,2293962,524.25
Ringgold7-3A3-050.22999,944307,39573,8728,0143832,609.97
Hephzibah4-3A2-151.06992,526141,45029,3203,1951945,153.64
Lamar County2-3A2-149.71998,521165,40929,3332,9891297,750.94
Franklin County8-3A3-050.87924,523102,39621,5562,1849910,100.01
Carver (Atlanta)6-3A1-250.94949,28794,33420,3951,8949910,100.01
Morgan County8-3A2-251.00867,65991,53519,5921,9159410,637.30
Callaway2-3A1-249.00992,43793,27917,5301,5476714,924.37
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A2-145.57982,26657,8127,7244471376,922.08
Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-245.35902,90037,2514,7342518124,999.00
Elbert County8-3A1-243.26403,9588,624853365199,999.00
Cedar Grove6-3A0-345.63717,57524,4553,0311634249,999.00
LaFayette7-3A3-040.08963,81219,8221,555523333,332.33
Stephens County8-3A1-246.00392,29613,4011,681742499,999.00
Jackson2-3A1-241.18745,30912,3811,017241999,999.00
Sumter County1-3A1-345.50393,09610,6391,25271--
Haralson County5-3A2-241.13962,13818,6741,53660--
Miller Grove6-3A1-240.82472,9946,09346719--
Coahulla Creek7-3A2-137.69800,7317,9734559--
Washington County4-3A1-340.08302,7112,7551706--
North Murray7-3A0-337.12414,0062,5061312--
Temple5-3A2-137.53395,5382,4611141--
Sonoraville7-3A0-333.39192,77245813---
Murray County7-3A3-029.98563,03260210---
Beach3-3A1-232.16424,9297529---
Rutland2-3A2-130.50302,7753569---
Pike County2-3A1-231.81282,6923637---
Islands3-3A3-023.99535,630128----
Therrell5-3A2-228.8631,61516----
Brantley County3-3A1-224.15107,64813----
Tattnall County3-3A1-222.52115,3769----
Union County7-3A0-327.8216,5739----
Southwest2-3A0-329.0013,8269----
Kendrick1-3A2-120.1522,8802----
Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-218.3112,185-----
South Atlanta6-3A2-121.864,073-----
Central (Macon)2-3A2-114.411,697-----
Redan6-3A1-218.2283-----
Butler4-3A2-210.493-----
Towers6-3A2-117.62------
McNair6-3A0-36.66------
Cross Creek4-3A0-4-9.51------
Jordan1-3A0-4-20.15------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Toombs County10-03-3A889,613999,9791,000,0001,000,000-894,905
2Hart County10-08-3A66,154970,598998,4791,000,000-622,105
3Ringgold9-17-3A6,155765,575971,756999,94456225,251
4Appling County9-13-3A8,616715,276997,6521,000,000-46,263
5Hapeville Charter8-26-3A-395,663907,631999,95050486,901
6Rockmart8-27-3A1682,363971,632999,96337739,079
7Northeast9-12-3A1771,131984,834999,9955759,477
8Pierce County8-23-3A27,543932,863999,8431,000,000-58,829
9Burke County8-24-3A-72,705557,878992,6007,400374,948
10Lamar County8-22-3A-265,266790,512998,5211,479127,254
11Columbia7-36-3A-377,593909,481999,94654431,483
12Lumpkin County7-38-3A769180,887637,381994,4265,57418,151
13LaFayette8-27-3A445,815337,836963,81236,18816,868
14Thomson6-44-3A-134,306636,203996,0743,926373,095
15Worth County5-41-3A1,059246,699686,120995,2654,735345,337
16Carver (Columbus)5-51-3A-2,059389,576837,529162,471381,340
17KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-55-3A6576,365403,374982,26617,7344,642
18Hephzibah7-34-3A-106,072552,924992,5267,474184,493
19Callaway6-42-3A-48,149464,292992,4377,563101,070
20Morgan County5-58-3A-14,771169,521867,659132,3419,452
21Franklin County6-48-3A1533,563269,732924,52375,4778,654
22Crisp County6-41-3A5120,773532,179982,23617,764220,837
23Carver (Atlanta)6-46-3A-6,798158,860949,28750,71363,667
24Haralson County4-65-3A-13,656200,369962,13837,862107
25Coahulla Creek5-57-3A-12,254131,337800,731199,2698,174
26Westside (Augusta)5-54-3A-6,007127,216902,90097,10059,166
27Jackson5-52-3A-1,00238,689745,309254,69111,642
28Beach5-53-3A-1139424,929575,0713
29North Murray4-67-3A-14114,266414,006585,9948,350
30Cedar Grove4-66-3A-16925,509717,575282,42514,995
31Islands5-53-3A--2,744535,630464,370-
32Pike County4-62-3A-111,901282,692717,308315
33Brantley County4-63-3A--3107,648892,352-
34Miller Grove4-66-3A-345,827472,994527,0062,951
35Rutland4-62-3A-122,261302,775697,225113
36Murray County4-67-3A-54121,775563,032436,968251
37Stephens County3-78-3A-17010,493392,296607,7041,443
38Sumter County3-71-3A-8156,403393,096606,90452,480
39Washington County3-74-3A-29,185302,711697,2898,298
40Temple2-85-3A-3298,862395,538604,46296
41Sonoraville2-87-3A-353,486192,772807,2281,925
42Elbert County1-98-3A-28611,542403,958596,042357
43South Atlanta4-66-3A--34,073995,9273
44Therrell2-85-3A--1931,615968,385-
45Tattnall County2-83-3A--12115,376884,624-
46Kendrick3-71-3A--1222,880977,1206
47Butler3-74-3A---3999,997-
48Central (Macon)2-82-3A---1,697998,303-
49Southwest1-92-3A--13413,826986,174129
50Redan2-86-3A---83999,917-
51Johnson (Savannah)1-93-3A---12,185987,815-
52Union County0-107-3A--11716,573983,427102
53McNair0-106-3A----1,000,000-
54Cross Creek0-104-3A----1,000,000-
55Towers7-36-3A----1,000,000-
56Jordan2-81-3A----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bleckley County
Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald
Thomasville
Heard County
Bleckley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Bremen
Fitzgerald
Swainsboro
Commerce
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Cook
Social Circle
Bremen
#1
3
63.36
3-0
Fitzgerald
#32
26
36.23
1-1
Bacon County
#17
10
51.38
1-3
Swainsboro
#16
15
47.59
2-1
Rabun County
#9
9
53.88
3-0
Commerce
#24
23
38.39
1-2
Fannin County
#25
25
36.64
1-2
Gordon Lee
#8
4
62.81
3-0
Jeff Davis
#5
5
62.67
2-1
Thomasville
#28
30
31.25
1-3
Dade County
#21
20
45.40
2-2
Vidalia
#12
8
57.45
2-2
Cook
#13
18
46.00
3-0
Social Circle
#20
24
37.61
1-2
Pepperell
#29
34
24.05
1-1
Utopian Academy
#4
7
57.98
3-0
Bremen
Heard County
Dodge County
Dublin
Bleckley County
Heard County
Putnam County
Dodge County
Jasper County
Dublin
Model
Berrien
Bleckley County
#3
1
69.79
3-0
Heard County
#30
27
33.78
0-4
Metter
#19
19
45.54
1-2
Laney
#14
22
43.93
3-0
Putnam County
#11
11
51.29
1-2
Dodge County
#22
17
47.12
4-0
ACE Charter
#27
38
19.24
2-1
Glenn Hills
#6
13
49.08
1-2
Jasper County
#7
6
61.84
3-1
Dublin
#26
12
49.23
0-3
Brooks County
#23
29
31.25
2-1
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#10
14
49.06
3-0
Model
#15
21
44.82
2-1
Screven County
#18
16
47.31
3-0
Berrien
#31
35
23.19
2-1
Coosa
#2
2
68.47
4-0
Bleckley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Heard County6-2A3-069.791,000,000933,446787,728591,083382,4441.61
Bleckley County2-2A4-068.471,000,000922,370752,707531,849306,2992.26
Fitzgerald1-2A3-063.361,000,000810,440502,402226,72890,82810.01
Jeff Davis1-2A3-062.811,000,000777,509436,610183,93371,80212.93
Thomasville1-2A2-162.671,000,000747,340391,419161,64362,70714.95
Dublin2-2A3-161.841,000,000715,111329,553129,92747,20120.19
Bremen6-2A3-057.981,000,000709,797320,02790,73223,26741.98
Cook1-2A2-257.45999,998368,261130,77735,0008,717113.72
Commerce8-2A3-053.881,000,000414,50296,79219,6623,568279.27
Dodge County2-2A1-251.29999,679140,58932,2034,7876631,507.30
Swainsboro2-2A1-351.38999,240131,14030,0344,4665671,762.67
Model6-2A3-049.061,000,000247,46939,4845,0855351,868.16
Jasper County4-2A1-249.081,000,000210,24834,3384,2754502,221.22
Social Circle4-2A3-046.001,000,000209,16327,6452,5772124,715.98
Brooks County1-2A0-349.23960,14290,57113,7961,6091566,409.26
Rabun County8-2A2-147.59999,93995,05115,4941,5631526,577.95
ACE Charter2-2A4-047.121,000,00081,11012,6561,2361337,517.80
Berrien1-2A3-047.31999,98183,42612,9941,3111257,999.00
Laney4-2A1-245.54999,96273,8889,4617725617,856.14
Putnam County4-2A3-043.931,000,00090,9349,4067113925,640.03
Screven County3-2A2-144.82999,79149,7156,5785123826,314.79
Vidalia2-2A2-245.40999,42953,0305,9434843727,026.03
Fannin County7-2A1-238.39969,49212,511632232499,999.00
Pepperell6-2A1-237.61999,21011,495595171999,999.00
Gordon Lee7-2A1-236.64974,8919,27037261999,999.00
Bacon County1-2A1-136.23619,5304,1181766--
Metter3-2A0-433.78432,8951,195563--
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-131.25999,7362,98271---
Dade County7-2A1-331.25867,4102,11237---
East Laurens2-2A0-332.04145,3332165---
Washington5-2A2-225.73495,2422055---
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-325.67577,1192672---
Utopian Academy5-2A1-124.05650,1201901---
Oglethorpe County8-2A0-321.91223,018261---
Coosa6-2A2-123.19886,733222----
Glenn Hills4-2A2-119.24718,18966----
Jefferson County4-2A1-215.97393,82211----
Chattooga7-2A0-317.7944,1663----
Bryan County3-2A0-319.9543,6791----
Josey4-2A1-2-6.401,177-----
Armuchee6-2A0-3-2.4363-----
Savannah3-2A0-41.2014-----
Banks County8-2A2-225.75------
Gordon Central7-2A0-3-1.09------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Fitzgerald10-01-2A108,134862,937994,7541,000,000-357,256
2Bleckley County10-02-2A449,201993,813999,9811,000,000-716,465
3Heard County10-06-2A350,668998,818999,9981,000,000-843,735
4Bremen9-16-2A37,794933,266999,3731,000,000-131,898
5Thomasville8-21-2A9,281713,806983,4411,000,000-291,076
6Jasper County8-24-2A-253,566856,5751,000,000-293,011
7Dublin8-22-2A2,766663,172983,5581,000,000-227,948
8Jeff Davis8-21-2A39,928801,529992,8211,000,000-258,838
9Commerce9-18-2A82482,971966,3431,000,000-66,886
10Model8-26-2A821328,617952,1431,000,000-18,283
11Dodge County6-42-2A-30,041435,812999,67932124,424
12Cook5-51-2A51169,343795,089999,998282,704
13Social Circle7-34-2A1,229438,385944,4011,000,000-182,937
14Putnam County7-34-2A7157,185764,6431,000,000-114,754
15Screven County7-33-2A-4,588444,988999,7912097,931
16Rabun County6-48-2A-46,671559,324999,9396124,555
17Swainsboro4-62-2A-9,546311,664999,24076024,014
18Berrien5-51-2A2731,017397,241999,981193,552
19Laney5-54-2A-49,018539,188999,96238166,546
20Pepperell4-66-2A-1,291106,104999,210790618
21Vidalia4-62-2A-2,000112,060999,4295712,389
22ACE Charter5-52-2A1127,492425,5911,000,000-4,758
23Mount Zion (Carrollton)4-66-2A-60679,745999,73626421
24Fannin County6-47-2A-10172,564969,49230,508161,410
25Gordon Lee5-57-2A-136132,166974,89125,109102,923
26Brooks County2-81-2A-16721,016960,14239,8586,551
27Glenn Hills4-64-2A--151718,189281,81119
28Dade County4-67-2A--21,598867,410132,59021,347
29Utopian Academy3-55-2A-1769650,120349,880175
30Metter3-73-2A--569432,895567,105569
31Coosa3-76-2A--284886,733113,267-
32Bacon County1-81-2A-71,312619,530380,47023
33Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe2-87-2A-14,120577,119422,8813,828
34Washington3-75-2A--440495,242504,758421
35Jefferson County2-84-2A--6393,822606,1782
36East Laurens0-102-2A--17145,333854,6672
37Oglethorpe County0-108-2A--18223,018776,982-
38Bryan County1-93-2A--543,679956,3215
39Josey1-94-2A---1,177998,823-
40Chattooga1-97-2A--12844,166955,834128
41Armuchee0-106-2A---63999,937-
42Savannah0-103-2A---14999,986-
43Gordon Central0-107-2A----1,000,000-
44Banks County6-48-2A----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lincoln County
Macon County
Lincoln County
Johnson County
Taylor County
Macon County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Charlton County
Wheeler County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Trion
Lake Oconee Academy
Johnson County
#1
1
53.75
3-1
Lincoln County
#32
15
38.29
0-3
Early County
#17
7
45.25
2-1-1
Charlton County
#16
17
37.11
3-1
Schley County
#9
14
38.59
1-2
Wheeler County
#24
22
34.55
1-2
Warren County
#25
25
29.64
0-3
Jenkins County
#8
4
49.16
1-2
Clinch County
#5
2
51.19
1-3
Bowdon
#28
29
27.70
4-0
Claxton
#21
28
28.79
1-2
Telfair County
#12
10
41.84
3-1
Trion
#13
21
34.60
4-0
Lake Oconee Academy
#20
34
23.02
2-1
Georgia Military Prep
#29
36
21.95
2-2
Seminole County
#4
3
50.68
3-0
Johnson County
Taylor County
Treutlen
Emanuel County Institute
Macon County
Taylor County
Mitchell County
Treutlen
Montgomery County
Randolph-Clay
Emanuel County Institute
Washington-Wilkes
Macon County
#3
5
46.75
3-0
Taylor County
#30
32
25.93
2-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
#19
18
36.62
3-1
Mitchell County
#14
23
33.86
3-1
Portal
#11
12
39.65
3-0
Treutlen
#22
11
40.90
2-1
Irwin County
#27
24
32.42
2-2
Miller County
#6
16
37.71
3-0
Montgomery County
#7
8
43.55
4-0
Randolph-Clay
#26
20
35.17
3-1
McIntosh County Academy
#23
19
35.75
1-3
Manchester
#10
9
42.81
1-3
Emanuel County Institute
#15
13
39.04
3-1
Washington-Wilkes
#18
39
19.42
3-0
Chattahoochee County
#31
26
29.00
1-2
Hawkinsville
#2
6
45.81
3-0
Macon County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lincoln County8-1A3-153.751,000,000838,183660,552482,672328,3892.05
Johnson County5-1A3-050.681,000,000777,754549,391333,654181,7214.50
Bowdon7-1A1-351.19999,997741,066484,933292,228164,6205.07
Clinch County2-1A1-249.16999,611579,454330,502171,43584,04810.90
Taylor County6-1A3-046.751,000,000682,411414,731207,33083,16311.02
Macon County6-1A3-045.811,000,000638,648352,952161,45360,37815.56
Randolph-Clay1-1A4-043.55999,999523,394227,97884,80926,83636.26
Charlton County2-1A2-1-145.25993,664346,587158,50161,76322,68143.09
Trion7-1A3-141.84999,934374,957136,42342,57711,85983.32
Emanuel County Institute3-1A1-342.81992,426294,347115,66937,57511,46786.21
Irwin County2-1A2-140.90983,553218,20873,25920,3545,191191.64
Treutlen4-1A3-039.65994,733255,67479,63120,5064,556218.49
Washington-Wilkes8-1A3-139.04997,140211,06362,67615,1223,242307.45
Montgomery County3-1A3-037.71998,483256,98172,01816,1822,946338.44
Wheeler County4-1A1-238.59986,929190,19654,10312,5532,562389.32
Schley County6-1A3-137.11999,996207,63352,67410,9401,940514.46
Early County1-1A0-338.29767,13787,47025,4365,3551,078926.64
Mitchell County2-1A3-136.62998,795131,80631,9796,0541,005994.02
McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-135.17985,812107,94722,5983,8185531,807.32
Lake Oconee Academy8-1A4-034.60997,473120,62524,2413,8275031,987.07
Manchester7-1A1-335.75990,66193,65620,3073,4474982,007.03
Warren County8-1A1-234.55956,46582,09716,2012,4123382,957.58
Portal3-1A3-133.86978,76285,89215,8502,3673053,277.69
Miller County1-1A2-232.42957,06247,0277,2558598212,194.12
Claxton3-1A4-027.70977,33921,0632,0291381099,999.00
Jenkins County5-1A0-329.64741,48118,3222,1521919111,110.11
Hawkinsville4-1A1-229.00591,35413,0741,4631016166,665.67
Greene County8-1A1-329.00584,24612,2991,3621105199,999.00
Telfair County4-1A1-228.79534,84210,8571,180724249,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A2-225.93893,9099,120685392499,999.00
Wilcox County4-1A0-325.96260,4422,636231171999,999.00
Turner County4-1A0-427.20201,2162,708218141999,999.00
Georgia Military Prep5-1A2-123.02823,8955,917307131999,999.00
Seminole County1-1A2-221.95770,3803,1641447--
Chattahoochee County6-1A3-019.42981,0043,3441212--
Glascock County5-1A1-221.06382,8911,309572--
Dooly County4-1A1-224.47244,6391,6561141--
Wilkinson County5-1A1-322.60314,6981,392751--
Atkinson County2-1A0-219.7122,723492---
Twiggs County5-1A1-310.3129,9575----
Hancock Central5-1A1-28.8914,7624----
Pelham1-1A1-312.4119,0383----
Marion County6-1A0-37.4817,5051----
Lanier County2-1A0-414.231,1941----
Crawford County6-1A0-31.4713,158-----
Central (Talbotton)6-1A2-1-20.97479-----
Greenville7-1A0-31.81212-----
Terrell County1-1A2-2-14.734-----
Calhoun County1-1A1-317.70------
Baconton Charter1-1A3-113.86------
Towns County8-1A1-34.78------
Pataula Charter1-1A1-2-14.81------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A0-2-28.79------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A0-3-39.33------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Lincoln County9-18-1A300,201942,522996,1561,000,000-849,211
2Macon County10-06-1A222,314889,329994,3811,000,000-449,886
3Taylor County9-16-1A358,172957,624999,0081,000,000-433,475
4Johnson County10-05-1A55,053967,844998,8701,000,000-927,348
5Bowdon7-37-1A1,694711,861974,163999,9973762,630
6Montgomery County8-23-1A38,592441,213787,834998,4831,517232,799
7Randolph-Clay10-01-1A10,906757,185972,787999,9991631,352
8Clinch County8-22-1A90332,017819,196999,611389550,512
9Wheeler County7-34-1A206137,448601,942986,92913,071432,844
10Emanuel County Institute6-43-1A360114,109647,056992,4267,574500,068
11Treutlen9-14-1A2,276263,948713,177994,7335,267441,533
12Trion8-27-1A1,646418,152893,974999,93466171,394
13Lake Oconee Academy8-28-1A1,761149,446576,531997,4732,52728,389
14Portal7-33-1A44577,563377,953978,76221,238100,050
15Washington-Wilkes7-38-1A2,099160,585588,378997,1402,86077,527
16Schley County7-36-1A2,162268,089855,759999,9964115,546
17Charlton County7-2-12-1A278,395501,666993,6646,336253,361
18Chattahoochee County7-36-1A63,636104,198981,00418,9961,089
19Mitchell County6-42-1A10471,549467,134998,7951,20543,725
20Georgia Military Prep6-35-1A-1,36567,308823,895176,1056,259
21Telfair County6-44-1A-13539,699534,842465,15835,450
22Irwin County5-42-1A55288,297402,664983,55316,447152,274
23Manchester4-67-1A-15,453213,199990,6619,33961,874
24Warren County4-68-1A19842,963260,303956,46543,53537,850
25Jenkins County5-55-1A-9360,548741,481258,51955,095
26McIntosh County Academy4-63-1A1,10990,540395,446985,81214,188148,835
27Miller County5-51-1A-3,793133,776957,06242,938102,407
28Claxton5-53-1A5213,032141,781977,33922,66118,248
29Seminole County4-71-1A-4911,183770,380229,6208,329
30B.E.S.T. Academy5-57-1A-549,113893,909106,0914,100
31Hawkinsville4-64-1A-73149,481591,354408,64641,196
32Early County4-61-1A-401261,778767,137232,863257,761
33Greene County2-88-1A-49219,313584,246415,7547,023
34Wilkinson County4-65-1A--7,025314,698685,3027,011
35Glascock County3-75-1A-346,679382,891617,1094,260
36Marion County2-86-1A--417,505982,4954
37Dooly County2-84-1A-389,330244,639755,3618,536
38Crawford County1-96-1A---13,158986,842-
39Wilcox County1-94-1A-1515,454260,442739,55815,049
40Atkinson County1-82-1A--14522,723977,277123
41Central (Talbotton)3-76-1A---479999,521-
42Twiggs County2-85-1A--2129,957970,04318
43Turner County1-94-1A--25,418201,216798,78425,392
44Greenville3-77-1A--2212999,7882
45Pelham2-81-1A--15119,038980,962151
46Lanier County0-102-1A--51,194998,8065
47Terrell County2-81-1A---4999,996-
48Hancock Central1-95-1A--1114,762985,2389
49Calhoun County5-51-1A----1,000,000-
50Baconton Charter5-51-1A----1,000,000-
51Towns County2-88-1A----1,000,000-
52Pataula Charter3-51-1A----1,000,000-
53Scintilla Charter Academy1-52-1A----1,000,000-
54Southwest Georgia STEM0-91-1A----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lovett
Calvary Day
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Wesleyan
Whitefield Academy
Greater Atlanta Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Darlington
Wesleyan
Christian Heritage
Whitefield Academy
North Cobb Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Fellowship Christian
#1
2
71.04
2-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
17
43.08
2-1
Darlington
#16
24
28.91
2-0
Mt. Bethel Christian
#9
8
53.90
2-1
Wesleyan
#24
22
30.81
0-3
Landmark Christian
#25
26
18.11
0-4
Mount Paran Christian
#8
12
49.30
4-0
Christian Heritage
#5
9
53.60
2-1
Whitefield Academy
#28
Bye
#21
18
40.75
0-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
#12
10
49.94
3-1
North Cobb Christian
#13
6
61.78
2-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#20
11
49.35
1-3
Savannah Christian
#29
Bye
#4
7
58.30
2-1
Fellowship Christian
Lovett
Mount Vernon
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
Lovett
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Mount Vernon
Aquinas
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Eagle's Landing Christian
Holy Innocents
#3
5
63.30
3-0
Lovett
#30
Bye
#19
13
48.88
1-3
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#14
20
39.80
2-1
King's Ridge Christian
#11
15
46.45
2-2
Mount Vernon
#22
23
30.23
1-3
Athens Academy
#27
27
7.98
2-2
Walker
#6
14
46.54
2-1
Aquinas
#7
3
66.24
1-2
Hebron Christian
#26
21
34.38
0-3
Pace Academy
#23
25
19.41
1-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
#10
1
74.68
3-1
Calvary Day
#15
19
40.03
3-1
Providence Christian
#18
16
45.60
2-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
#31
Bye
#2
4
64.16
4-0
Holy Innocents

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day3-2A3-174.681,000,000910,221660,766515,603379,7441.63
Prince Avenue Christian8-2A2-071.041,000,000950,652688,124528,264316,6102.16
Holy Innocents5-3A4-064.161,000,000868,748548,055268,53589,52810.17
Hebron Christian8-3A1-266.241,000,000761,297465,630215,51588,62110.28
Lovett5-3A3-063.301,000,000849,884516,969228,72671,66512.95
Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A2-161.781,000,000641,889306,707101,28929,14833.31
Fellowship Christian9-2A2-158.301,000,000732,664347,89482,21517,88254.92
Wesleyan5-3A2-153.901,000,000418,638118,70920,4592,739364.10
Whitefield Academy5-2A2-153.601,000,000404,855108,40217,4312,334427.45
Christian Heritage7-2A4-049.301,000,000348,34764,6576,9506071,646.45
North Cobb Christian5-3A3-149.941,000,000223,22144,7095,0994602,172.91
Aquinas4-2A2-146.541,000,000260,06640,0963,1201885,318.15
Savannah Christian3-2A1-349.351,000,00093,63021,1511,8371636,133.97
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-348.881,000,00079,83816,8931,6651347,461.69
Mount Vernon9-2A2-246.451,000,000161,12024,0351,8291109,089.91
Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A2-145.601,000,00071,18110,1247064721,275.60
Darlington6-2A2-143.081,000,00062,6046,8523851283,332.33
King's Ridge Christian9-2A2-139.801,000,00060,3264,2791605199,999.00
Providence Christian8-2A3-140.031,000,00049,1853,6651413333,332.33
Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A0-340.751,000,00029,1511,82864--
Pace Academy5-4A0-334.381,000,0008,5952155--
Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A2-028.911,000,0005,9021121--
Landmark Christian5-2A0-330.811,000,0003,947531--
Athens Academy8-2A1-330.231,000,0003,59272---
Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-219.411,000,0002563---
Mount Paran Christian9-2A0-418.111,000,000181----
Walker9-2A2-27.981,000,00010----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Prince Avenue Christian9-08-2A779,751999,148999,9971,000,000-906,292
2Holy Innocents10-05-3A112,436976,282999,8621,000,000-543,384
3Lovett9-15-3A83,873960,754999,6691,000,000-361,345
4Fellowship Christian8-29-2A20,664924,394999,6501,000,000-784,726
5Whitefield Academy9-15-2A17421,255941,2371,000,000-509,063
6Aquinas8-24-2A327440,558939,4431,000,000-242,731
7Hebron Christian7-38-3A98622,059973,5331,000,000-339,838
8Christian Heritage10-07-2A3552,793982,1781,000,000-710,364
9Wesleyan7-35-3A2,681469,150935,8261,000,000-82,753
10Calvary Day9-13-2A-502,754997,3401,000,000-970,838
11Mount Vernon7-39-2A-149,483891,5401,000,000-180,390
12North Cobb Christian7-35-3A119177,036850,5651,000,000-7,673
13Greater Atlanta Christian7-35-4A10480,573983,4801,000,000-167,843
14King's Ridge Christian7-39-2A5126,144808,9391,000,000-33,137
15Providence Christian6-48-2A980,315663,7331,000,000-2,219
16Mt. Bethel Christian6-39-2A434,517509,4051,000,000-1,700
17Darlington6-46-2A347,245617,7171,000,000-5,445
18Eagle's Landing Christian7-35-2A-33,426457,2581,000,000-153,108
19Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-55-2A-2,088385,3771,000,000-334,241
20Savannah Christian6-43-2A--47,6941,000,000-20,657
21Westminster (Atlanta)4-65-4A--7131,000,000-491
22Athens Academy2-88-2A-84,7011,000,000-48
23Mount Pisgah Christian3-79-2A-176,9201,000,000-27
24Landmark Christian2-85-2A-13,0921,000,000-2,992
25Mount Paran Christian1-99-2A--421,000,000-20
26Pace Academy1-95-4A--811,000,000-31
27Walker2-89-2A--81,000,000--