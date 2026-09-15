Maxwell playoff projections |Three teams leads tight race in Class A
The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
26 minutes ago
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Buford
8-7A
3-0
107.23
1,000,000
919,030
777,680
671,320
567,092
0.76
Carrollton
2-7A
4-0
98.25
1,000,000
892,631
628,805
429,098
199,226
4.02
Newton
4-7A
4-0
94.89
1,000,000
852,354
528,449
313,607
110,059
8.09
Marietta
5-7A
3-1
91.81
1,000,000
612,609
319,023
126,981
34,654
27.86
North Gwinnett
7-7A
4-0
90.74
1,000,000
660,866
368,191
131,712
33,399
28.94
Brookwood
7-7A
4-0
89.70
1,000,000
636,943
342,110
111,596
25,839
37.70
Valdosta
1-7A
4-0
85.45
999,999
599,139
251,756
65,909
10,239
96.67
Westlake
2-7A
4-0
86.97
999,999
438,390
178,501
49,827
8,813
112.47
McEachern
3-7A
3-2
84.54
999,999
341,822
106,927
25,607
3,505
284.31
North Cobb
5-7A
2-1
83.42
999,991
287,988
93,051
17,582
2,194
454.79
Peachtree Ridge
7-7A
4-0
82.64
1,000,000
324,682
104,754
18,549
2,115
471.81
Colquitt County
1-7A
2-2
80.24
999,528
231,086
60,348
8,787
736
1,357.70
East Coweta
2-7A
3-1
79.55
999,996
213,502
51,292
7,142
555
1,800.80
Grayson
4-7A
2-2
80.52
999,908
154,529
38,246
5,436
466
2,144.92
Archer
4-7A
4-0
79.67
999,978
162,328
37,428
5,203
405
2,468.14
Harrison
3-7A
3-1
78.84
999,993
162,612
35,815
4,362
327
3,057.10
Lowndes
1-7A
4-0
77.28
999,989
183,633
37,017
4,260
266
3,758.40
Camden County
1-7A
3-1
74.11
999,636
74,846
10,806
839
34
29,410.76
Douglas County
2-7A
1-2
76.07
998,793
65,092
10,806
958
33
30,302.03
Parkview
7-7A
2-2
74.65
984,465
40,061
5,239
409
21
47,618.05
Lambert
6-7A
1-3
73.96
992,509
38,059
4,879
413
18
55,554.56
North Paulding
5-7A
2-2
72.35
984,693
25,926
2,713
151
3
333,332.33
Richmond Hill
1-7A
4-0
70.27
999,731
28,571
2,729
116
1
999,999.00
South Gwinnett
4-7A
1-2
69.93
959,908
15,443
1,248
49
-
-
Hillgrove
3-7A
2-2
68.90
977,477
12,972
942
43
-
-
North Forsyth
6-7A
2-2
68.22
935,443
10,851
682
30
-
-
Norcross
7-7A
2-1
66.01
725,453
4,639
248
10
-
-
Etowah
5-7A
3-1
62.22
764,974
2,080
88
2
-
-
Walton
5-7A
1-3
64.44
757,223
3,241
114
1
-
-
South Forsyth
6-7A
4-0
59.87
901,619
1,562
47
1
-
-
West Forsyth
6-7A
1-3
62.10
342,763
870
29
-
-
-
Collins Hill
8-7A
0-4
61.51
317,153
545
12
-
-
-
Dacula
8-7A
1-2
58.79
536,145
554
11
-
-
-
Denmark
6-7A
2-2
57.19
314,242
189
7
-
-
-
North Atlanta
3-7A
2-2
55.92
356,428
138
6
-
-
-
Mill Creek
8-7A
0-4
58.45
144,359
111
1
-
-
-
Paulding County
5-7A
3-1
51.57
283,248
44
-
-
-
-
Kennesaw Mountain
3-7A
4-0
49.00
393,498
41
-
-
-
-
Pebblebrook
3-7A
2-2
49.90
194,424
10
-
-
-
-
Campbell
3-7A
1-2
49.90
62,778
5
-
-
-
-
Rockdale County
4-7A
2-2
47.29
60,782
4
-
-
-
-
Cherokee
5-7A
1-3
48.25
5,537
2
-
-
-
-
Central Gwinnett
8-7A
1-2
44.78
5,382
-
-
-
-
-
Wheeler
5-7A
0-3
46.32
1,687
-
-
-
-
-
Northgate
2-7A
0-4
44.41
207
-
-
-
-
-
Duluth
7-7A
0-3
43.71
41
-
-
-
-
-
Forsyth Central
6-7A
0-4
37.60
12
-
-
-
-
-
Seckinger
8-7A
0-3
35.77
10
-
-
-
-
-
Discovery
8-7A
0-4
29.81
-
-
-
-
-
-
Berkmar
7-7A
0-4
6.85
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Lee County
2-6A
4-0
103.22
1,000,000
970,795
894,416
800,308
667,057
0.50
Thomas County Central
2-6A
3-0
93.64
1,000,000
902,164
689,668
452,416
153,877
5.50
Gainesville
7-6A
1-2
92.17
999,833
687,104
350,731
183,469
60,705
15.47
East Paulding
5-6A
4-0
88.19
1,000,000
858,686
542,247
167,025
43,001
22.26
Sequoyah
6-6A
3-1
88.94
1,000,000
808,185
413,412
146,811
39,661
24.21
Coffee
2-6A
3-0
85.59
999,994
750,013
333,625
102,035
19,199
51.09
Milton
7-6A
3-1
83.44
999,989
485,183
171,141
46,076
6,743
147.30
Creekside
3-6A
2-1
82.46
999,988
572,232
190,236
49,043
6,443
154.21
Jackson County
8-6A
3-0
75.89
1,000,000
581,129
195,436
29,030
1,680
594.24
Roswell
7-6A
2-1
78.92
994,572
262,254
70,448
11,911
1,090
916.43
Houston County
2-6A
2-1
75.66
972,097
176,455
38,638
4,558
301
3,321.26
Hughes
3-6A
2-1
72.82
997,057
189,513
33,006
3,206
122
8,195.72
Kell
6-6A
3-1
71.24
995,550
124,343
19,439
1,379
59
16,948.15
Tift County
2-6A
3-1
69.27
973,410
79,379
9,992
559
21
47,618.05
Clarke Central
8-6A
2-1
67.21
999,744
201,967
21,200
1,103
18
55,554.56
Woodward Academy
3-6A
2-1
68.67
993,754
104,403
11,926
663
18
55,554.56
Creekview
6-6A
3-1
66.96
942,168
47,752
4,564
198
1
999,999.00
Effingham County
1-6A
1-2
63.49
914,644
27,006
2,033
47
1
999,999.00
Northside (Warner Robins)
2-6A
2-2
65.25
508,805
17,496
1,374
41
1
999,999.00
Brunswick
1-6A
1-2
62.53
844,505
16,277
1,163
28
1
999,999.00
Mountain View
8-6A
3-0
59.20
983,723
29,924
1,251
21
1
999,999.00
Lassiter
6-6A
3-1
62.67
738,261
19,775
1,066
31
-
-
Lanier
7-6A
2-1
64.74
375,593
10,545
896
27
-
-
New Manchester
5-6A
2-2
56.78
928,747
8,873
275
4
-
-
Rome
6-6A
0-3
61.64
344,375
6,000
336
3
-
-
Heritage (Conyers)
4-6A
2-1
52.28
999,465
17,545
291
2
-
-
Bradwell Institute
1-6A
2-1
55.74
819,430
8,362
249
2
-
-
Glynn Academy
1-6A
1-2
56.42
660,962
6,073
179
2
-
-
Newnan
3-6A
0-3
59.36
501,418
6,822
288
1
-
-
Habersham Central
8-6A
1-2
54.25
840,373
5,907
136
1
-
-
Northside (Columbus)
3-6A
3-0
54.74
743,473
4,922
138
-
-
-
Shiloh
4-6A
2-2
51.30
985,207
4,137
76
-
-
-
Walnut Grove
8-6A
2-1
51.47
858,406
4,103
57
-
-
-
Dunwoody
4-6A
2-1
47.24
865,050
1,591
18
-
-
-
South Effingham
1-6A
3-0
49.36
612,438
1,332
17
-
-
-
Lovejoy
3-6A
1-2
53.25
186,954
520
16
-
-
-
McIntosh
3-6A
1-1
50.94
203,769
420
11
-
-
-
Veterans
2-6A
2-1
52.83
98,750
277
4
-
-
-
Woodstock
6-6A
1-3
48.25
3,226
4
1
-
-
-
Chapel Hill
5-6A
1-2
46.82
335,893
295
-
-
-
-
Loganville
8-6A
2-1
44.50
333,987
178
-
-
-
-
Hiram
5-6A
0-4
44.45
80,258
25
-
-
-
-
Greenbrier
1-6A
1-2
44.90
26,497
12
-
-
-
-
Cedar Shoals
8-6A
1-2
40.65
78,304
7
-
-
-
-
Pope
6-6A
2-2
47.52
4,618
7
-
-
-
-
Alexander
5-6A
1-3
43.40
20,917
4
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Atlanta)
4-6A
2-2
35.23
95,776
2
-
-
-
-
Alcovy
4-6A
1-2
33.63
20,674
1
-
-
-
-
Tri-Cities
3-6A
2-1
37.44
2,926
1
-
-
-
-
Chamblee
4-6A
1-2
33.13
58,020
-
-
-
-
-
Decatur
4-6A
0-4
34.69
49,993
-
-
-
-
-
Grovetown
1-6A
0-3
41.46
2,801
-
-
-
-
-
Apalachee
8-6A
1-2
36.40
1,916
-
-
-
-
-
South Cobb
5-6A
2-1
30.30
1,070
-
-
-
-
-
Morrow
3-6A
2-1
34.70
501
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Evans)
1-6A
0-3
37.08
55
-
-
-
-
-
South Paulding
5-6A
0-4
33.05
40
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
7-6A
1-3
42.46
12
-
-
-
-
-
Osborne
5-6A
1-2
25.93
8
-
-
-
-
-
Midtown
4-6A
0-3
22.11
2
-
-
-
-
-
Johns Creek
7-6A
1-3
29.24
1
-
-
-
-
-
Meadowcreek
4-6A
1-2
16.16
1
-
-
-
-
-
River Ridge
6-6A
0-4
37.27
-
-
-
-
-
-
Riverwood
7-6A
0-3
21.63
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Blessed Trinity
6-5A
4-0
86.72
1,000,000
926,752
773,858
612,134
443,728
1.25
Cartersville
7-5A
4-0
83.85
1,000,000
880,831
679,975
461,207
267,365
2.74
Marist
6-5A
2-1
79.55
999,997
676,026
360,336
182,336
77,304
11.94
Tucker
5-5A
3-0
76.82
1,000,000
729,794
408,859
177,409
60,159
15.62
Benedictine
1-5A
2-1
76.74
999,997
685,711
352,951
147,952
50,491
18.81
North Oconee
8-5A
3-1
74.52
1,000,000
704,020
365,715
140,401
38,577
24.92
Cass
7-5A
4-0
72.58
999,999
606,505
259,953
82,792
19,426
50.48
Central (Carrollton)
3-5A
2-2
74.23
999,929
492,282
201,007
67,748
18,816
52.15
Ola
2-5A
3-1
73.56
998,373
339,030
137,234
41,892
11,024
89.71
Dalton
7-5A
4-0
68.78
1,000,000
481,419
151,834
35,083
5,712
174.07
Mays
5-5A
4-0
69.42
999,982
369,207
114,165
26,319
4,725
210.64
LaGrange
3-5A
2-2
67.58
980,586
148,969
38,428
7,064
1,015
984.22
Stockbridge
4-5A
2-1
65.81
999,589
153,216
36,051
5,456
653
1,530.39
Southwest DeKalb
5-5A
2-1
64.64
986,718
115,389
23,513
3,201
349
2,864.33
Whitewater
3-5A
4-0
62.35
993,005
99,917
16,728
1,871
152
6,577.95
Jefferson
8-5A
2-2
62.93
948,657
77,531
13,440
1,476
131
7,632.59
Jones County
2-5A
1-3
63.16
784,891
48,891
8,616
988
82
12,194.12
Ware County
1-5A
1-2
61.72
866,606
47,471
7,314
725
72
13,887.89
East Forsyth
8-5A
4-0
60.74
991,287
83,747
12,113
1,146
60
16,665.67
Statesboro
1-5A
3-0
60.25
991,309
71,781
9,828
835
55
18,180.82
Warner Robins
2-5A
2-2
60.83
822,733
36,473
4,990
434
30
33,332.33
Griffin
3-5A
3-1
60.04
882,583
36,536
4,605
374
22
45,453.55
Richmond Academy
1-5A
3-0
58.20
989,388
46,914
5,272
367
15
66,665.67
Jenkins
1-5A
0-3
60.34
559,768
20,812
2,686
226
11
90,908.09
Flowery Branch
8-5A
2-2
57.84
955,912
34,219
3,621
232
10
99,999.00
Lithonia
5-5A
1-2
58.99
842,996
25,293
2,802
195
10
99,999.00
Villa Rica
7-5A
4-0
56.36
925,562
20,188
1,799
78
5
199,999.00
Cedartown
7-5A
3-1
52.93
846,745
7,947
454
13
1
999,999.00
Dutchtown
4-5A
2-2
52.94
813,638
7,407
428
10
-
-
Jonesboro
4-5A
1-2
51.99
729,224
5,399
329
9
-
-
Cambridge
6-5A
1-3
54.04
350,539
3,327
232
8
-
-
Perry
2-5A
1-3
54.74
244,010
2,746
197
8
-
-
Centennial
6-5A
3-1
52.19
752,171
5,612
323
7
-
-
Locust Grove
2-5A
1-3
53.04
236,484
1,888
101
2
-
-
M.L. King
4-5A
3-1
48.18
668,115
2,036
57
1
-
-
Allatoona
7-5A
1-3
50.62
151,068
705
34
1
-
-
Sprayberry
6-5A
1-3
51.83
111,658
632
32
-
-
-
Harris County
3-5A
2-2
49.51
202,537
699
25
-
-
-
Woodland (Cartersville)
7-5A
2-1
47.87
289,082
653
23
-
-
-
Winder-Barrow
8-5A
2-2
48.78
259,496
740
21
-
-
-
Evans
1-5A
2-1
48.63
138,603
372
18
-
-
-
Eastside
4-5A
2-2
46.50
239,221
425
17
-
-
-
Lithia Springs
3-5A
2-1
48.43
133,529
358
11
-
-
-
Chattahoochee
6-5A
3-0
42.02
182,009
83
5
-
-
-
St. Pius X
6-5A
1-2
42.95
20,519
18
-
-
-
-
Druid Hills
5-5A
3-1
39.81
65,585
17
-
-
-
-
Banneker
5-5A
2-1
40.85
15,819
4
-
-
-
-
Starr's Mill
3-5A
0-3
45.47
2,343
4
-
-
-
-
Madison County
8-5A
1-3
39.45
3,282
2
-
-
-
-
Drew
4-5A
2-2
32.53
13,527
1
-
-
-
-
Wayne County
1-5A
1-2
39.66
5,960
1
-
-
-
-
Maynard Jackson
5-5A
1-3
43.51
4,275
-
-
-
-
-
Arabia Mountain
4-5A
1-3
29.70
692
-
-
-
-
-
Eagle's Landing
2-5A
0-4
31.34
2
-
-
-
-
-
Union Grove
2-5A
1-3
30.46
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mundy's Mill
4-5A
1-3
20.68
-
-
-
-
-
-
Northview
6-5A
1-2
17.40
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forest Park
4-5A
0-3
7.13
-
-
-
-
-
-
Groves
1-5A
0-3
5.56
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Gainesville)
8-5A
0-3
-7.16
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Keys
5-5A
0-4
-40.35
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Sandy Creek
4-4A
4-0
88.06
1,000,000
982,179
893,222
748,006
634,404
0.58
Troup
2-4A
3-0
77.66
1,000,000
936,030
775,303
411,759
160,118
5.25
Peach County
2-4A
3-0
75.33
1,000,000
905,498
589,341
265,492
84,105
10.89
Monroe Area
8-4A
4-0
73.74
1,000,000
883,915
497,917
228,812
58,273
16.16
Cairo
1-4A
3-0
71.53
1,000,000
858,034
544,331
208,105
43,627
21.92
Stephenson
5-4A
3-1
70.07
1,000,000
746,840
261,026
79,062
14,785
66.64
Baldwin
2-4A
3-0
63.33
999,998
589,095
134,994
24,845
2,306
432.65
Douglass
5-4A
2-2
64.62
999,708
253,432
73,131
13,393
1,412
707.22
Oconee County
8-4A
2-2
60.79
995,675
150,031
31,183
4,222
289
3,459.21
Calhoun
7-4A
1-3
59.29
998,332
181,065
32,096
3,525
219
4,565.21
Spalding
2-4A
3-0
57.27
999,763
251,451
33,088
3,028
125
7,999.00
Dougherty
1-4A
3-0
56.50
999,971
283,543
34,627
3,054
121
8,263.46
North Hall
6-4A
2-1
57.44
998,402
193,705
26,429
2,339
95
10,525.32
Mary Persons
2-4A
2-1
55.56
997,101
113,132
14,113
1,080
32
31,249.00
West Laurens
3-4A
1-2
54.59
977,177
83,635
10,278
662
23
43,477.26
Westover
1-4A
3-1
52.87
998,221
135,735
11,478
645
18
55,554.56
Hampton
4-4A
1-2
54.17
988,469
60,333
6,985
499
16
62,499.00
Northwest Whitfield
7-4A
3-1
53.69
997,740
110,569
10,850
709
15
66,665.67
New Hampstead
3-4A
1-3
53.13
869,657
38,759
4,622
225
7
142,856.14
Adairsville
7-4A
3-1
51.40
982,373
52,308
4,187
208
5
199,999.00
Gilmer
6-4A
2-1
49.81
949,660
36,979
2,606
96
3
333,332.33
Spencer
1-4A
2-2
49.45
962,373
26,773
1,696
62
1
999,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)
4-4A
4-0
47.68
979,748
25,285
1,356
43
1
999,999.00
Cherokee Bluff
8-4A
1-3
51.73
710,005
21,333
1,843
70
-
-
North Clayton
4-4A
1-3
47.35
842,707
15,182
772
16
-
-
Harlem
3-4A
2-2
47.11
677,609
11,381
599
12
-
-
Monroe
1-4A
0-2
44.83
601,821
6,210
251
7
-
-
Bainbridge
1-4A
1-3
45.96
752,873
9,429
371
6
-
-
Heritage (Ringgold)
7-4A
1-3
44.90
840,290
9,514
366
5
-
-
Luella
4-4A
1-2
42.87
512,509
3,385
94
4
-
-
Southeast Bulloch
3-4A
2-2
45.42
675,974
7,793
347
3
-
-
Pickens
6-4A
1-3
43.26
495,607
3,221
116
3
-
-
White County
6-4A
3-1
42.04
740,830
4,520
117
2
-
-
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
4-4A
1-3
42.98
444,249
2,668
85
1
-
-
Westside (Macon)
2-4A
2-1
42.17
617,651
3,286
84
-
-
-
Long County
3-4A
1-2
43.24
305,001
1,889
60
-
-
-
Shaw
1-4A
3-1
39.12
564,902
1,295
24
-
-
-
Howard
2-4A
1-2
39.12
134,788
237
7
-
-
-
Windsor Forest
3-4A
2-1
35.80
173,555
168
2
-
-
-
East Jackson
8-4A
1-3
38.04
89,108
118
2
-
-
-
McDonough
4-4A
2-2
34.00
87,076
36
1
-
-
-
Dawson County
6-4A
0-4
35.25
13,827
5
-
-
-
-
Liberty County
3-4A
1-3
33.14
4,959
2
-
-
-
-
Upson-Lee
2-4A
0-3
35.92
7,490
1
-
-
-
-
North Springs
5-4A
1-3
35.81
3,261
1
-
-
-
-
East Hall
8-4A
1-2
27.91
6,278
-
-
-
-
-
Columbus
1-4A
2-2
20.74
2,267
-
-
-
-
-
Ridgeland
7-4A
0-4
24.81
776
-
-
-
-
-
Riverdale
4-4A
1-3
25.48
96
-
-
-
-
-
Southeast Whitfield
7-4A
2-2
14.58
78
-
-
-
-
-
West Hall
8-4A
1-3
19.61
28
-
-
-
-
-
Hardaway
1-4A
0-3
13.70
13
-
-
-
-
-
Fayette County
4-4A
0-4
19.61
4
-
-
-
-
-
Salem
5-4A
1-3
11.22
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chestatee
6-4A
0-4
8.66
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stone Mountain
5-4A
0-4
-9.75
-
-
-
-
-
-
Clarkston
5-4A
1-3
-13.09
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Toombs County
3-3A
3-0
81.97
1,000,000
976,950
934,361
883,541
782,157
0.28
Hart County
8-3A
4-0
69.03
1,000,000
870,356
689,502
481,729
113,278
7.83
Pierce County
3-3A
3-0
65.23
1,000,000
787,596
470,724
207,922
39,779
24.14
Appling County
3-3A
3-0
63.75
1,000,000
717,528
367,747
113,365
23,467
41.61
Hapeville Charter
6-3A
1-2
62.44
999,950
561,336
264,774
78,459
13,434
73.44
Columbia
6-3A
1-2
61.52
999,946
528,855
229,309
64,488
10,153
97.49
Northeast
2-3A
2-1
59.85
999,995
603,919
276,213
59,737
8,700
113.94
Rockmart
7-3A
1-2
56.81
999,963
481,150
175,962
29,915
3,212
310.33
Worth County
1-3A
2-1
56.36
995,265
303,597
96,299
18,662
1,727
578.04
Thomson
4-3A
1-2
54.96
996,074
240,569
69,859
10,515
823
1,214.07
Burke County
4-3A
2-2
54.78
992,600
205,287
57,396
8,988
726
1,376.41
Lumpkin County
8-3A
3-0
53.59
994,426
218,381
57,751
8,392
559
1,787.91
Carver (Columbus)
1-3A
1-3
55.47
837,529
97,383
27,060
5,105
488
2,048.18
Crisp County
1-3A
2-1
53.25
982,236
183,731
46,677
6,229
396
2,524.25
Ringgold
7-3A
3-0
50.22
999,944
307,395
73,872
8,014
383
2,609.97
Hephzibah
4-3A
2-1
51.06
992,526
141,450
29,320
3,195
194
5,153.64
Lamar County
2-3A
2-1
49.71
998,521
165,409
29,333
2,989
129
7,750.94
Franklin County
8-3A
3-0
50.87
924,523
102,396
21,556
2,184
99
10,100.01
Carver (Atlanta)
6-3A
1-2
50.94
949,287
94,334
20,395
1,894
99
10,100.01
Morgan County
8-3A
2-2
51.00
867,659
91,535
19,592
1,915
94
10,637.30
Callaway
2-3A
1-2
49.00
992,437
93,279
17,530
1,547
67
14,924.37
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
5-3A
2-1
45.57
982,266
57,812
7,724
447
13
76,922.08
Westside (Augusta)
4-3A
2-2
45.35
902,900
37,251
4,734
251
8
124,999.00
Elbert County
8-3A
1-2
43.26
403,958
8,624
853
36
5
199,999.00
Cedar Grove
6-3A
0-3
45.63
717,575
24,455
3,031
163
4
249,999.00
LaFayette
7-3A
3-0
40.08
963,812
19,822
1,555
52
3
333,332.33
Stephens County
8-3A
1-2
46.00
392,296
13,401
1,681
74
2
499,999.00
Jackson
2-3A
1-2
41.18
745,309
12,381
1,017
24
1
999,999.00
Sumter County
1-3A
1-3
45.50
393,096
10,639
1,252
71
-
-
Haralson County
5-3A
2-2
41.13
962,138
18,674
1,536
60
-
-
Miller Grove
6-3A
1-2
40.82
472,994
6,093
467
19
-
-
Coahulla Creek
7-3A
2-1
37.69
800,731
7,973
455
9
-
-
Washington County
4-3A
1-3
40.08
302,711
2,755
170
6
-
-
North Murray
7-3A
0-3
37.12
414,006
2,506
131
2
-
-
Temple
5-3A
2-1
37.53
395,538
2,461
114
1
-
-
Sonoraville
7-3A
0-3
33.39
192,772
458
13
-
-
-
Murray County
7-3A
3-0
29.98
563,032
602
10
-
-
-
Beach
3-3A
1-2
32.16
424,929
752
9
-
-
-
Rutland
2-3A
2-1
30.50
302,775
356
9
-
-
-
Pike County
2-3A
1-2
31.81
282,692
363
7
-
-
-
Islands
3-3A
3-0
23.99
535,630
128
-
-
-
-
Therrell
5-3A
2-2
28.86
31,615
16
-
-
-
-
Brantley County
3-3A
1-2
24.15
107,648
13
-
-
-
-
Tattnall County
3-3A
1-2
22.52
115,376
9
-
-
-
-
Union County
7-3A
0-3
27.82
16,573
9
-
-
-
-
Southwest
2-3A
0-3
29.00
13,826
9
-
-
-
-
Kendrick
1-3A
2-1
20.15
22,880
2
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Savannah)
3-3A
1-2
18.31
12,185
-
-
-
-
-
South Atlanta
6-3A
2-1
21.86
4,073
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Macon)
2-3A
2-1
14.41
1,697
-
-
-
-
-
Redan
6-3A
1-2
18.22
83
-
-
-
-
-
Butler
4-3A
2-2
10.49
3
-
-
-
-
-
Towers
6-3A
2-1
17.62
-
-
-
-
-
-
McNair
6-3A
0-3
6.66
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Creek
4-3A
0-4
-9.51
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan
1-3A
0-4
-20.15
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Heard County
6-2A
3-0
69.79
1,000,000
933,446
787,728
591,083
382,444
1.61
Bleckley County
2-2A
4-0
68.47
1,000,000
922,370
752,707
531,849
306,299
2.26
Fitzgerald
1-2A
3-0
63.36
1,000,000
810,440
502,402
226,728
90,828
10.01
Jeff Davis
1-2A
3-0
62.81
1,000,000
777,509
436,610
183,933
71,802
12.93
Thomasville
1-2A
2-1
62.67
1,000,000
747,340
391,419
161,643
62,707
14.95
Dublin
2-2A
3-1
61.84
1,000,000
715,111
329,553
129,927
47,201
20.19
Bremen
6-2A
3-0
57.98
1,000,000
709,797
320,027
90,732
23,267
41.98
Cook
1-2A
2-2
57.45
999,998
368,261
130,777
35,000
8,717
113.72
Commerce
8-2A
3-0
53.88
1,000,000
414,502
96,792
19,662
3,568
279.27
Dodge County
2-2A
1-2
51.29
999,679
140,589
32,203
4,787
663
1,507.30
Swainsboro
2-2A
1-3
51.38
999,240
131,140
30,034
4,466
567
1,762.67
Model
6-2A
3-0
49.06
1,000,000
247,469
39,484
5,085
535
1,868.16
Jasper County
4-2A
1-2
49.08
1,000,000
210,248
34,338
4,275
450
2,221.22
Social Circle
4-2A
3-0
46.00
1,000,000
209,163
27,645
2,577
212
4,715.98
Brooks County
1-2A
0-3
49.23
960,142
90,571
13,796
1,609
156
6,409.26
Rabun County
8-2A
2-1
47.59
999,939
95,051
15,494
1,563
152
6,577.95
ACE Charter
2-2A
4-0
47.12
1,000,000
81,110
12,656
1,236
133
7,517.80
Berrien
1-2A
3-0
47.31
999,981
83,426
12,994
1,311
125
7,999.00
Laney
4-2A
1-2
45.54
999,962
73,888
9,461
772
56
17,856.14
Putnam County
4-2A
3-0
43.93
1,000,000
90,934
9,406
711
39
25,640.03
Screven County
3-2A
2-1
44.82
999,791
49,715
6,578
512
38
26,314.79
Vidalia
2-2A
2-2
45.40
999,429
53,030
5,943
484
37
27,026.03
Fannin County
7-2A
1-2
38.39
969,492
12,511
632
23
2
499,999.00
Pepperell
6-2A
1-2
37.61
999,210
11,495
595
17
1
999,999.00
Gordon Lee
7-2A
1-2
36.64
974,891
9,270
372
6
1
999,999.00
Bacon County
1-2A
1-1
36.23
619,530
4,118
176
6
-
-
Metter
3-2A
0-4
33.78
432,895
1,195
56
3
-
-
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
6-2A
2-1
31.25
999,736
2,982
71
-
-
-
Dade County
7-2A
1-3
31.25
867,410
2,112
37
-
-
-
East Laurens
2-2A
0-3
32.04
145,333
216
5
-
-
-
Washington
5-2A
2-2
25.73
495,242
205
5
-
-
-
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
7-2A
0-3
25.67
577,119
267
2
-
-
-
Utopian Academy
5-2A
1-1
24.05
650,120
190
1
-
-
-
Oglethorpe County
8-2A
0-3
21.91
223,018
26
1
-
-
-
Coosa
6-2A
2-1
23.19
886,733
222
-
-
-
-
Glenn Hills
4-2A
2-1
19.24
718,189
66
-
-
-
-
Jefferson County
4-2A
1-2
15.97
393,822
11
-
-
-
-
Chattooga
7-2A
0-3
17.79
44,166
3
-
-
-
-
Bryan County
3-2A
0-3
19.95
43,679
1
-
-
-
-
Josey
4-2A
1-2
-6.40
1,177
-
-
-
-
-
Armuchee
6-2A
0-3
-2.43
63
-
-
-
-
-
Savannah
3-2A
0-4
1.20
14
-
-
-
-
-
Banks County
8-2A
2-2
25.75
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gordon Central
7-2A
0-3
-1.09
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Lincoln County
8-1A
3-1
53.75
1,000,000
838,183
660,552
482,672
328,389
2.05
Johnson County
5-1A
3-0
50.68
1,000,000
777,754
549,391
333,654
181,721
4.50
Bowdon
7-1A
1-3
51.19
999,997
741,066
484,933
292,228
164,620
5.07
Clinch County
2-1A
1-2
49.16
999,611
579,454
330,502
171,435
84,048
10.90
Taylor County
6-1A
3-0
46.75
1,000,000
682,411
414,731
207,330
83,163
11.02
Macon County
6-1A
3-0
45.81
1,000,000
638,648
352,952
161,453
60,378
15.56
Randolph-Clay
1-1A
4-0
43.55
999,999
523,394
227,978
84,809
26,836
36.26
Charlton County
2-1A
2-1-1
45.25
993,664
346,587
158,501
61,763
22,681
43.09
Trion
7-1A
3-1
41.84
999,934
374,957
136,423
42,577
11,859
83.32
Emanuel County Institute
3-1A
1-3
42.81
992,426
294,347
115,669
37,575
11,467
86.21
Irwin County
2-1A
2-1
40.90
983,553
218,208
73,259
20,354
5,191
191.64
Treutlen
4-1A
3-0
39.65
994,733
255,674
79,631
20,506
4,556
218.49
Washington-Wilkes
8-1A
3-1
39.04
997,140
211,063
62,676
15,122
3,242
307.45
Montgomery County
3-1A
3-0
37.71
998,483
256,981
72,018
16,182
2,946
338.44
Wheeler County
4-1A
1-2
38.59
986,929
190,196
54,103
12,553
2,562
389.32
Schley County
6-1A
3-1
37.11
999,996
207,633
52,674
10,940
1,940
514.46
Early County
1-1A
0-3
38.29
767,137
87,470
25,436
5,355
1,078
926.64
Mitchell County
2-1A
3-1
36.62
998,795
131,806
31,979
6,054
1,005
994.02
McIntosh County Academy
3-1A
3-1
35.17
985,812
107,947
22,598
3,818
553
1,807.32
Lake Oconee Academy
8-1A
4-0
34.60
997,473
120,625
24,241
3,827
503
1,987.07
Manchester
7-1A
1-3
35.75
990,661
93,656
20,307
3,447
498
2,007.03
Warren County
8-1A
1-2
34.55
956,465
82,097
16,201
2,412
338
2,957.58
Portal
3-1A
3-1
33.86
978,762
85,892
15,850
2,367
305
3,277.69
Miller County
1-1A
2-2
32.42
957,062
47,027
7,255
859
82
12,194.12
Claxton
3-1A
4-0
27.70
977,339
21,063
2,029
138
10
99,999.00
Jenkins County
5-1A
0-3
29.64
741,481
18,322
2,152
191
9
111,110.11
Hawkinsville
4-1A
1-2
29.00
591,354
13,074
1,463
101
6
166,665.67
Greene County
8-1A
1-3
29.00
584,246
12,299
1,362
110
5
199,999.00
Telfair County
4-1A
1-2
28.79
534,842
10,857
1,180
72
4
249,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy
7-1A
2-2
25.93
893,909
9,120
685
39
2
499,999.00
Wilcox County
4-1A
0-3
25.96
260,442
2,636
231
17
1
999,999.00
Turner County
4-1A
0-4
27.20
201,216
2,708
218
14
1
999,999.00
Georgia Military Prep
5-1A
2-1
23.02
823,895
5,917
307
13
1
999,999.00
Seminole County
1-1A
2-2
21.95
770,380
3,164
144
7
-
-
Chattahoochee County
6-1A
3-0
19.42
981,004
3,344
121
2
-
-
Glascock County
5-1A
1-2
21.06
382,891
1,309
57
2
-
-
Dooly County
4-1A
1-2
24.47
244,639
1,656
114
1
-
-
Wilkinson County
5-1A
1-3
22.60
314,698
1,392
75
1
-
-
Atkinson County
2-1A
0-2
19.71
22,723
49
2
-
-
-
Twiggs County
5-1A
1-3
10.31
29,957
5
-
-
-
-
Hancock Central
5-1A
1-2
8.89
14,762
4
-
-
-
-
Pelham
1-1A
1-3
12.41
19,038
3
-
-
-
-
Marion County
6-1A
0-3
7.48
17,505
1
-
-
-
-
Lanier County
2-1A
0-4
14.23
1,194
1
-
-
-
-
Crawford County
6-1A
0-3
1.47
13,158
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Talbotton)
6-1A
2-1
-20.97
479
-
-
-
-
-
Greenville
7-1A
0-3
1.81
212
-
-
-
-
-
Terrell County
1-1A
2-2
-14.73
4
-
-
-
-
-
Calhoun County
1-1A
1-3
17.70
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baconton Charter
1-1A
3-1
13.86
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towns County
8-1A
1-3
4.78
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pataula Charter
1-1A
1-2
-14.81
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scintilla Charter Academy
2-1A
0-2
-28.79
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest Georgia STEM
1-1A
0-3
-39.33
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Calvary Day
3-2A
3-1
74.68
1,000,000
910,221
660,766
515,603
379,744
1.63
Prince Avenue Christian
8-2A
2-0
71.04
1,000,000
950,652
688,124
528,264
316,610
2.16
Holy Innocents
5-3A
4-0
64.16
1,000,000
868,748
548,055
268,535
89,528
10.17
Hebron Christian
8-3A
1-2
66.24
1,000,000
761,297
465,630
215,515
88,621
10.28
Lovett
5-3A
3-0
63.30
1,000,000
849,884
516,969
228,726
71,665
12.95
Greater Atlanta Christian
5-4A
2-1
61.78
1,000,000
641,889
306,707
101,289
29,148
33.31
Fellowship Christian
9-2A
2-1
58.30
1,000,000
732,664
347,894
82,215
17,882
54.92
Wesleyan
5-3A
2-1
53.90
1,000,000
418,638
118,709
20,459
2,739
364.10
Whitefield Academy
5-2A
2-1
53.60
1,000,000
404,855
108,402
17,431
2,334
427.45
Christian Heritage
7-2A
4-0
49.30
1,000,000
348,347
64,657
6,950
607
1,646.45
North Cobb Christian
5-3A
3-1
49.94
1,000,000
223,221
44,709
5,099
460
2,172.91
Aquinas
4-2A
2-1
46.54
1,000,000
260,066
40,096
3,120
188
5,318.15
Savannah Christian
3-2A
1-3
49.35
1,000,000
93,630
21,151
1,837
163
6,133.97
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
5-2A
1-3
48.88
1,000,000
79,838
16,893
1,665
134
7,461.69
Mount Vernon
9-2A
2-2
46.45
1,000,000
161,120
24,035
1,829
110
9,089.91
Eagle's Landing Christian
5-2A
2-1
45.60
1,000,000
71,181
10,124
706
47
21,275.60
Darlington
6-2A
2-1
43.08
1,000,000
62,604
6,852
385
12
83,332.33
King's Ridge Christian
9-2A
2-1
39.80
1,000,000
60,326
4,279
160
5
199,999.00
Providence Christian
8-2A
3-1
40.03
1,000,000
49,185
3,665
141
3
333,332.33
Westminster (Atlanta)
5-4A
0-3
40.75
1,000,000
29,151
1,828
64
-
-
Pace Academy
5-4A
0-3
34.38
1,000,000
8,595
215
5
-
-
Mt. Bethel Christian
9-2A
2-0
28.91
1,000,000
5,902
112
1
-
-
Landmark Christian
5-2A
0-3
30.81
1,000,000
3,947
53
1
-
-
Athens Academy
8-2A
1-3
30.23
1,000,000
3,592
72
-
-
-
Mount Pisgah Christian
9-2A
1-2
19.41
1,000,000
256
3
-
-
-
Mount Paran Christian
9-2A
0-4
18.11
1,000,000
181
-
-
-
-
Walker
9-2A
2-2
7.98
1,000,000
10
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.