AJC Varsity

Top rated Buford projected to finish as PSR 8-seed, per Maxwell playoff projections

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
26 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Carrollton
Buford
North Gwinnett
Grayson
Carrollton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Newton
Buford
Brookwood
North Gwinnett
Newton
Parkview
McEachern
Buford
Brookwood
Walton
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
#1
3
98.86
3-0
Newton
#32
24
70.62
3-0
Richmond Hill
#17
16
80.02
2-1
Parkview
#16
23
70.75
1-2
Lambert
#9
8
86.49
2-1
McEachern
#24
25
69.94
1-2
Hillgrove
#25
21
74.61
1-2
South Gwinnett
#8
1
102.79
2-0
Buford
#5
6
89.03
3-0
Brookwood
#28
33
64.05
0-3
Collins Hill
#21
19
77.14
1-2
Walton
#12
18
77.33
3-0
Peachtree Ridge
#13
11
82.59
2-1
North Cobb
#20
20
76.57
2-1
East Coweta
#29
31
65.81
2-1
North Atlanta
#4
4
97.10
3-0
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Grayson
Marietta
Carrollton
Valdosta
Westlake
Grayson
Colquitt County
Marietta
Lowndes
Douglas County
Carrollton
#3
9
85.25
3-0
Valdosta
#30
28
68.25
1-2
West Forsyth
#19
22
73.36
2-1
Harrison
#14
10
84.91
3-0
Westlake
#11
7
87.62
1-2
Grayson
#22
15
80.41
3-0
Archer
#27
26
68.55
1-1
Norcross
#6
12
82.46
2-1
Colquitt County
#7
5
91.65
2-1
Marietta
#26
29
66.01
2-1
Etowah
#23
27
68.55
2-1
Denmark
#10
14
81.08
3-0
Lowndes
#15
17
77.64
2-1
Camden County
#18
13
81.77
1-2
Douglas County
#31
32
65.62
1-2
North Paulding
#2
2
101.66
3-0
Carrollton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carrollton2-7A3-0101.661,000,000920,778725,211539,126327,9822.05
Buford8-7A2-0102.791,000,000863,798594,242429,086279,8952.57
Newton4-7A3-098.861,000,000894,303655,393434,540205,6493.86
North Gwinnett7-7A3-097.101,000,000842,476611,042292,260126,4406.91
Marietta5-7A2-191.651,000,000632,530296,28195,32125,91537.59
Brookwood7-7A3-089.03999,996531,087220,64457,25012,24280.69
Grayson4-7A1-287.62999,778361,510127,92830,3475,548179.25
McEachern3-7A2-186.49999,999480,865163,12133,9535,535179.67
Valdosta1-7A3-085.25999,982485,579174,11831,6594,607216.06
Westlake2-7A3-084.91999,781308,65294,41016,9072,446407.83
Colquitt County1-7A2-182.46998,416252,80964,6018,9359341,069.66
North Cobb5-7A2-182.59999,844222,55053,3737,7938831,131.50
Lowndes1-7A3-081.08999,367242,62855,9316,7756231,604.14
Douglas County2-7A1-281.77999,238183,58543,1735,5375521,810.59
Archer4-7A3-080.41996,959127,29726,6172,9082643,786.88
Parkview7-7A2-180.02995,447116,34123,3932,5392054,877.05
Peachtree Ridge7-7A3-077.33999,792116,72717,5741,4038112,344.68
Camden County1-7A2-177.64990,905103,46516,7281,4067613,156.89
Walton5-7A1-277.14990,93868,68310,7887855219,229.77
East Coweta2-7A2-176.57996,85782,92411,6078545019,999.00
Harrison3-7A2-173.36994,08641,5964,5992301099,999.00
South Gwinnett4-7A1-274.61957,13736,9153,9182128124,999.00
Richmond Hill1-7A3-070.62920,62318,7271,422501999,999.00
Lambert6-7A1-270.75893,88314,1321,117491999,999.00
Norcross7-7A1-168.55616,4296,211354111999,999.00
Hillgrove3-7A1-269.94916,80013,92192324--
Denmark6-7A2-168.55873,6919,41156820--
West Forsyth6-7A1-268.25612,2114,3592915--
Etowah5-7A2-166.01740,6893,9331764--
North Atlanta3-7A2-165.81777,3484,3731754--
North Forsyth6-7A1-265.88586,1512,5971033--
Collins Hill8-7A0-364.05340,508865332--
North Paulding5-7A1-265.62553,6582,5621071--
South Forsyth6-7A3-060.39607,866877181--
Mill Creek8-7A0-362.06183,70028415---
Campbell3-7A1-157.54210,1651073---
Paulding County5-7A3-058.24477,2843352---
Dacula8-7A1-258.16222,1401151---
Kennesaw Mountain3-7A3-053.48276,29354----
Pebblebrook3-7A1-254.45192,44333----
Central Gwinnett8-7A1-151.3957,3334----
Duluth7-7A0-253.187,2961----
Wheeler5-7A0-254.107,0731----
Cherokee5-7A1-252.764,772-----
Rockdale County4-7A1-244.862,000-----
Seckinger8-7A0-243.96600-----
Northgate2-7A0-348.98515-----
Forsyth Central6-7A0-338.337-----
Discovery8-7A0-331.41------
Berkmar7-7A0-314.32------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Newton10-04-7A475,559993,027999,7881,000,000-816,984
2Carrollton10-02-7A432,576995,223999,8791,000,000-872,556
3Valdosta10-01-7A40,068741,077947,263999,98218412,508
4North Gwinnett10-07-7A30,682957,593998,2651,000,000-750,530
5Brookwood9-17-7A4,091535,729903,067999,9964206,642
6Colquitt County7-31-7A3,396301,769689,700998,4161,584279,622
7Marietta9-15-7A3635,031958,7071,000,000-753,411
8Buford10-08-7A-476,655997,8601,000,000-995,185
9McEachern8-23-7A583642,366958,562999,9991833,891
10Lowndes8-21-7A6,833378,247751,530999,367633205,142
11Grayson6-44-7A617187,387694,762999,778222142,546
12Peachtree Ridge7-37-7A271187,703649,589999,79220814,055
13North Cobb8-25-7A1154,106699,017999,844156175,737
14Westlake7-32-7A3,647272,233700,655999,78121980,637
15Camden County6-41-7A1,153127,656434,687990,9059,09590,763
16Lambert7-36-7A-4,329370,051893,883106,117361,294
17Parkview7-37-7A447,539343,029995,4474,55327,988
18Douglas County6-42-7A21134,128576,280999,23876237,017
19Harrison8-23-7A-35,270369,369994,0865,914100,604
20East Coweta6-42-7A22190,225430,958996,8573,1439,790
21Walton6-45-7A-19,350231,378990,9389,06267,712
22Archer6-44-7A19356,489334,690996,9593,04131,256
23Denmark7-36-7A-5,022268,973873,691126,309252,180
24Hillgrove6-43-7A-1,00178,883916,80083,20052,103
25South Gwinnett5-54-7A-1,19146,895957,13742,8639,214
26Etowah6-45-7A-836,388740,689259,3111,664
27Norcross5-57-7A-1287,565616,429383,571785
28Collins Hill5-58-7A--2,463340,508659,4922,463
29North Atlanta5-53-7A-75530,960777,348222,65212,620
30West Forsyth4-66-7A-232218,292612,211387,789217,315
31North Paulding4-65-7A-283,448553,658446,3421,433
32Richmond Hill3-71-7A8117,996117,095920,62379,37711,965
33Paulding County5-55-7A-241,567477,284522,71638
34Mill Creek4-68-7A--1,781183,700816,3001,781
35South Forsyth6-46-7A-34934,668607,866392,13430,258
36North Forsyth4-66-7A-51139,774586,151413,849138,947
37Dacula5-58-7A--546222,140777,860546
38Pebblebrook3-73-7A-1268192,443807,557160
39Campbell3-73-7A-3924210,165789,835545
40Central Gwinnett4-68-7A--2957,333942,66725
41Duluth2-87-7A---7,296992,704-
42Kennesaw Mountain4-63-7A-4384276,293723,70777
43Wheeler1-95-7A--27,073992,9272
44Northgate0-102-7A---515999,485-
45Rockdale County1-94-7A---2,000998,000-
46Seckinger2-88-7A---600999,400-
47Cherokee1-95-7A--34,772995,2283
48Berkmar0-107-7A----1,000,000-
49Discovery0-108-7A----1,000,000-
50Forsyth Central0-106-7A--67999,9936

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Thomas County Central
Lee County
Sequoyah
Coffee
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Houston County
Hughes
Sequoyah
Lee County
Woodward Academy
Roswell
Houston County
Clarke Central
Hughes
Gainesville
Sequoyah
#1
1
101.98
3-0
Lee County
#32
26
62.43
1-2
Effingham County
#17
25
63.30
1-2
Glynn Academy
#16
13
74.72
1-1
Woodward Academy
#9
7
85.26
2-1
Roswell
#24
24
64.03
1-1
Lovejoy
#25
19
65.41
2-1
Tift County
#8
8
84.69
2-0
Houston County
#5
12
74.99
2-1
Clarke Central
#28
44
46.93
1-1
Heritage (Conyers)
#21
30
58.38
1-2
New Manchester
#12
10
80.62
1-1
Hughes
#13
6
86.39
0-2
Gainesville
#20
33
55.16
1-2
Habersham Central
#29
23
64.18
3-0
Lassiter
#4
5
88.81
2-1
Sequoyah
Coffee
East Paulding
Creekside
Thomas County Central
Coffee
Milton
Rome
East Paulding
Creekside
Jackson County
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
#3
3
90.79
3-0
Coffee
#30
36
53.71
2-0
Mountain View
#19
9
83.52
2-1
Milton
#14
14
73.80
2-1
Kell
#11
21
64.29
2-1
Shiloh
#22
16
70.52
0-2
Rome
#27
40
50.35
1-1
Dunwoody
#6
11
80.47
3-0
East Paulding
#7
4
89.38
1-1
Creekside
#26
29
59.15
2-1
Bradwell Institute
#23
18
67.49
2-1
Northside (Warner Robins)
#10
17
70.34
2-0
Jackson County
#15
20
65.16
1-1
Brunswick
#18
38
51.23
0-3
Decatur
#31
41
50.25
1-1
Chapel Hill
#2
2
97.74
2-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County2-6A3-0101.981,000,000957,791875,334755,640558,4210.79
Thomas County Central2-6A2-097.741,000,000917,477774,242573,370279,3262.58
Coffee2-6A3-090.79999,999812,274525,334217,88062,22215.07
Sequoyah6-6A2-188.81999,998741,516395,708118,06932,16330.09
Creekside3-6A1-189.38999,992714,414325,190119,41232,09930.15
Gainesville7-6A0-286.39974,757363,664163,37043,7289,150108.29
Houston County2-6A2-084.69999,674541,804196,55747,8418,458117.23
Roswell7-6A2-185.26999,205475,483180,00044,5118,402118.02
Milton7-6A2-183.52998,673372,900132,03427,7454,399226.32
East Paulding5-6A3-080.471,000,000541,162175,73324,3902,844350.62
Hughes3-6A1-180.62999,750370,98191,36315,3141,859536.92
Clarke Central8-6A2-174.991,000,000375,83472,1816,0973552,815.90
Woodward Academy3-6A1-174.72996,509179,09129,8692,4861357,406.41
Kell6-6A2-173.80982,850126,24921,2951,5858611,626.91
Jackson County8-6A2-070.34999,937201,80920,6631,1124323,254.81
Rome6-6A0-270.52832,10246,3515,4292812539,999.00
Lanier7-6A2-171.11660,83939,2724,6472459111,110.11
Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-167.49665,97022,5021,510582499,999.00
Lassiter6-6A3-064.18665,47612,877649151999,999.00
Lovejoy3-6A1-164.03731,37912,793668121999,999.00
Shiloh4-6A2-164.29999,95370,1802,87580--
Brunswick1-6A1-165.16822,80018,7671,30539--
Tift County2-6A2-165.41768,70318,6141,15732--
Glynn Academy1-6A1-263.30885,19117,98599420--
Creekview6-6A2-164.22498,2209,55659717--
Effingham County1-6A1-262.43654,0037,85341511--
Newnan3-6A0-262.00351,1624,1611384--
Woodstock6-6A1-261.79313,7973,3371503--
New Manchester5-6A1-258.38775,6244,9741582--
Mountain View8-6A2-053.71674,1301,826281--
Bradwell Institute1-6A2-159.15752,0097,497285---
Habersham Central8-6A1-255.16714,5202,67047---
South Effingham1-6A3-054.28673,4911,93640---
Decatur4-6A0-351.23838,0741,0099---
McIntosh3-6A1-155.40217,4955219---
Dunwoody4-6A1-150.35724,3427774---
Northside (Columbus)3-6A2-053.99282,5505584---
Heritage (Conyers)4-6A1-146.93796,4134504---
Veterans2-6A1-155.29120,5602102---
Chapel Hill5-6A1-150.25301,5352631---
Walnut Grove8-6A1-148.08304,4241821---
Greenbrier1-6A1-251.71106,7791241---
Hiram5-6A0-351.14180,442135----
Loganville8-6A2-147.59319,055127----
Chamblee4-6A1-142.89311,09632----
Cedar Shoals8-6A1-243.6250,7258----
South Paulding5-6A0-346.8314,1562----
Tri-Cities3-6A2-044.4716,0711----
Alexander5-6A0-343.232,3471----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A1-236.3112,938-----
Grovetown1-6A0-346.413,793-----
Apalachee8-6A1-239.502,384-----
Alcovy4-6A1-234.412,291-----
South Cobb5-6A2-136.131,098-----
Morrow3-6A2-039.06456-----
Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-343.35190-----
Pope6-6A1-242.3225-----
Alpharetta7-6A0-345.8020-----
Johns Creek7-6A1-232.5612-----
River Ridge6-6A0-345.829-----
Osborne5-6A0-232.477-----
Riverwood7-6A0-230.60------
Midtown4-6A0-326.05------
Meadowcreek4-6A1-220.59------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Lee County10-02-6A742,178999,319999,9981,000,000-607,920
2Thomas County Central9-12-6A184,135972,617999,7821,000,000-292,277
3Coffee8-22-6A66,300934,287998,914999,999183,441
4Sequoyah9-16-6A5806,206992,530999,9982853,776
5Clarke Central9-18-6A361834,216995,3251,000,000-675,331
6East Paulding10-05-6A42930,319998,9101,000,000-950,910
7Creekside9-13-6A-624,378976,027999,9928758,233
8Houston County7-32-6A5,722444,562913,969999,67432616,333
9Roswell8-27-6A19238,871813,472999,205795336,774
10Jackson County8-28-6A1,236518,320962,771999,93763307,746
11Shiloh9-14-6A-157,785951,477999,95347882,515
12Hughes8-23-6A1218,955895,102999,750250185,483
13Gainesville8-27-6A-26,513538,717974,75725,243397,661
14Kell8-26-6A-41,700519,706982,85017,15091,416
15Brunswick8-21-6A-1,939400,654822,800177,200392,694
16Woodward Academy7-33-6A188,956691,228996,5093,49153,365
17Glynn Academy7-31-6A-2,429324,336885,191114,809274,570
18Decatur7-34-6A--82,933838,074161,92611,808
19Milton7-37-6A-139,935731,093998,6731,327249,054
20Habersham Central6-48-6A-1,30759,727714,520285,48010,600
21New Manchester7-35-6A--44,536775,624224,37640,912
22Rome5-56-6A-2,793141,148832,102167,89842,261
23Northside (Warner Robins)4-62-6A-28822,039665,970334,03020
24Lovejoy6-43-6A-38541,933731,379268,6211,954
25Tift County4-62-6A-50342,403768,703231,2979
26Bradwell Institute6-41-6A-4,987140,519752,009247,99194,279
27Dunwoody7-34-6A-7197,085724,342275,65876,446
28Heritage (Conyers)7-34-6A-2,659106,696796,413203,58723,701
29Lassiter7-36-6A-64950,315665,476334,5245,419
30Mountain View6-48-6A-2,35569,012674,130325,8705,452
31Chapel Hill6-45-6A-24,045301,535698,4653,124
32Effingham County6-41-6A-5214,167654,003345,997212,595
33South Effingham6-41-6A-1,85168,766673,491326,50918,626
34Loganville5-58-6A-155,210319,055680,945336
35Newnan4-63-6A-396,290351,162648,838941
36Lanier5-57-6A-44735,506660,839339,16116,511
37Creekview5-56-6A-11819,655498,220501,7805,411
38McIntosh4-63-6A-71,676217,495782,50516
39Veterans3-72-6A--163120,560879,440-
40Chamblee5-54-6A-48,306311,096688,9045,128
41Hiram4-65-6A--4,164180,442819,5584,160
42Northside (Columbus)4-63-6A-124,155282,550717,4508
43Walnut Grove3-78-6A-18710,873304,424695,576490
44Woodstock3-76-6A-95,778313,797686,2031,717
45Greenbrier3-71-6A--6,722106,779893,2216,506
46Tri-Cities3-73-6A--1316,071983,929-
47Lakeside (Atlanta)3-74-6A--33612,938987,062330
48South Paulding3-75-6A--74214,156985,844742
49Cedar Shoals2-88-6A--12150,725949,27544
50Alpharetta2-87-6A---20999,980-
51Alexander2-85-6A--1492,347997,653149
52Johns Creek2-87-6A---12999,988-
53Grovetown1-91-6A--6133,793996,207613
54Morrow2-83-6A---456999,544-
55South Cobb3-75-6A--31,098998,9023
56Alcovy2-84-6A--722,291997,70972
57River Ridge1-96-6A---9999,991-
58Apalachee1-98-6A--12,384997,6161
59Pope1-96-6A---25999,975-
60Midtown1-94-6A----1,000,000-
61Lakeside (Evans)0-101-6A--117190999,810117
62Meadowcreek1-94-6A----1,000,000-
63Osborne1-95-6A---7999,993-
64Riverwood0-107-6A----1,000,000-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Blessed Trinity
Cartersville
North Oconee
Cartersville
Tucker
Blessed Trinity
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Oconee
Ware County
Cartersville
Benedictine
North Oconee
Whitewater
Ware County
Dalton
Cartersville
LaGrange
Stockbridge
Benedictine
#1
4
83.95
3-0
North Oconee
#32
37
55.26
0-2
Jonesboro
#17
17
65.46
3-0
Whitewater
#16
19
64.30
3-0
Richmond Academy
#9
11
70.29
1-1
Ware County
#24
24
61.59
3-0
Villa Rica
#25
25
61.18
1-2
Sprayberry
#8
14
67.16
3-0
Dalton
#5
2
86.58
3-0
Cartersville
#28
28
60.15
1-1
Lithonia
#21
18
64.48
1-1
Southwest DeKalb
#12
12
69.55
1-2
LaGrange
#13
10
70.60
1-1
Stockbridge
#20
32
57.70
2-1
Eastside
#29
26
60.59
1-2
Perry
#4
6
80.97
2-1
Benedictine
Tucker
Cass
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Tucker
Ola
Statesboro
Cass
Mays
Marist
Jefferson
Blessed Trinity
#3
5
81.54
3-0
Tucker
#30
27
60.21
2-1
Harris County
#19
13
67.60
1-2
Central (Carrollton)
#14
8
73.15
2-1
Ola
#11
16
65.97
3-0
Statesboro
#22
20
63.49
2-1
Warner Robins
#27
21
62.79
3-0
Griffin
#6
7
73.38
3-0
Cass
#7
9
71.26
3-0
Mays
#26
35
56.14
1-2
Dutchtown
#23
29
59.82
3-0
East Forsyth
#10
3
85.62
2-0
Marist
#15
23
62.38
2-1
Flowery Branch
#18
15
66.26
1-2
Jefferson
#31
39
51.85
2-1
Cedartown
#2
1
86.68
3-0
Blessed Trinity

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Blessed Trinity6-5A3-086.681,000,000902,304665,102425,587250,4042.99
Cartersville7-5A3-086.58999,999897,926665,923415,679243,5643.11
Marist6-5A2-085.621,000,000855,963538,270315,926171,8174.82
North Oconee8-5A3-083.951,000,000878,923650,866362,145171,1354.84
Tucker5-5A3-081.541,000,000823,890512,821223,83588,63910.28
Benedictine1-5A2-180.97999,995762,321369,008156,16558,87815.98
Cass7-5A3-073.38999,991527,128146,46732,7546,147161.68
Ola2-5A2-173.15994,085244,87374,25915,6212,928340.53
Mays5-5A3-071.26999,802382,40989,17416,0972,398416.01
Stockbridge4-5A1-170.60999,551218,54251,4628,7991,228813.33
Ware County1-5A1-170.29975,043185,39142,8436,8749821,017.33
LaGrange3-5A1-269.55957,595137,40431,3544,6305191,925.78
Dalton7-5A3-067.16999,307230,71936,7564,3724532,206.51
Central (Carrollton)3-5A1-267.60916,46399,08418,7332,2582304,346.83
Statesboro1-5A3-065.97994,392129,11119,5552,0621965,101.04
Jefferson8-5A1-266.26948,39388,50514,5471,5801427,041.25
Whitewater3-5A3-065.46977,010110,26516,0481,5721168,619.69
Richmond Academy1-5A3-064.30994,61498,99212,8901,1387812,819.51
Southwest DeKalb5-5A1-164.48890,82759,8558,0717374920,407.16
Flowery Branch8-5A2-162.38975,57264,7637,1164992835,713.29
Griffin3-5A3-062.79864,21343,8255,0553692147,618.05
Warner Robins2-5A2-163.49818,21140,9725,0703522049,999.00
Villa Rica7-5A3-061.59948,08339,7754,0542441283,332.33
Jenkins1-5A0-362.60401,17615,3151,7351025199,999.00
East Forsyth8-5A3-059.82921,55630,8642,6011324249,999.00
Perry2-5A1-260.59554,00214,5821,389723333,332.33
Sprayberry6-5A1-261.18634,82319,2991,784952499,999.00
Harris County3-5A2-160.21767,92122,6611,995951999,999.00
Jones County2-5A0-359.29269,0975,147460141999,999.00
Lithonia5-5A1-160.15743,83019,0681,72394--
Eastside4-5A2-157.70813,72313,76294733--
Centennial6-5A3-056.52742,4029,84057520--
Dutchtown4-5A1-256.14697,2357,93241819--
Locust Grove2-5A1-256.81371,4614,16926610--
Cambridge6-5A0-358.01212,4522,7091936--
Jonesboro4-5A0-255.26462,3283,9341826--
M.L. King4-5A2-151.82552,7002,042803--
Evans1-5A2-155.40231,5991,851881--
Winder-Barrow8-5A2-152.62337,0651,508611--
Cedartown7-5A2-151.85313,4331,170341--
Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-150.91233,383687141--
Banneker5-5A2-049.14192,6413256---
Maynard Jackson5-5A1-250.3136,046682---
Chattahoochee6-5A2-044.3099,225271---
Starr's Mill3-5A0-250.975,279121---
Allatoona7-5A0-348.7911,280101---
Wayne County1-5A1-148.2429,59338----
Lithia Springs3-5A1-147.4214,79715----
Druid Hills5-5A2-141.6143,8469----
St. Pius X6-5A1-245.7310,8157----
Madison County8-5A0-344.9512,6996----
Arabia Mountain4-5A1-240.3212,2472----
Drew4-5A2-138.4518,1711----
Eagle's Landing2-5A0-339.4220-----
Mundy's Mill4-5A1-229.938-----
Union Grove2-5A0-334.211-----
Northview6-5A1-223.21------
Forest Park4-5A0-313.94------
Groves1-5A0-312.63------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A0-3-3.48------
Cross Keys5-5A0-3-36.97------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1North Oconee10-08-5A796,086998,338999,9731,000,000-894,842
2Blessed Trinity10-06-5A87,740971,057999,6521,000,000-502,099
3Tucker10-05-5A66,976973,677999,4881,000,000-760,316
4Benedictine9-11-5A465824,441988,041999,9955755,134
5Cartersville10-07-5A25,236965,447999,241999,9991829,641
6Cass9-17-5A7,256737,750981,732999,9919137,837
7Mays9-15-5A1,190519,412928,996999,802198186,035
8Dalton8-27-5A1,706425,550874,689999,30769327,059
9Ware County8-21-5A290,955515,119975,04324,957149,070
10Marist8-26-5A12,955773,274991,8821,000,000-495,101
11Statesboro8-21-5A76141,382608,685994,3925,60849,050
12LaGrange8-23-5A-12,370468,513957,59542,405402,687
13Stockbridge8-24-5A-70,205888,484999,551449855,740
14Ola9-12-5A-25,992745,969994,0855,915693,537
15Flowery Branch6-48-5A18587,557481,304975,57224,42821,788
16Richmond Academy7-31-5A102124,930598,906994,6145,38629,858
17Whitewater8-23-5A16122,703541,000977,01022,990174,660
18Jefferson6-48-5A-22,356321,381948,39351,60769,677
19Central (Carrollton)6-43-5A-14,817352,238916,46383,537287,037
20Eastside8-24-5A-206100,536813,723186,27779,077
21Southwest DeKalb6-45-5A219,077209,950890,827109,17343,769
22Warner Robins7-32-5A-314171,340818,211181,789158,153
23East Forsyth7-38-5A530,226275,426921,55678,44412,770
24Villa Rica7-37-5A122,087250,663948,08351,9175,283
25Sprayberry6-46-5A-269,214634,823365,1771,775
26Dutchtown7-34-5A--19,785697,235302,7656,222
27Griffin6-43-5A117,037193,692864,213135,78788,063
28Lithonia4-65-5A-1,22043,200743,830256,1709,574
29Perry5-52-5A-17482,620554,002445,99874,694
30Harris County5-53-5A-6,085113,122767,921232,07946,042
31Cedartown4-67-5A-844,629313,433686,56793
32Jonesboro5-54-5A-146,214462,328537,67245,871
33Centennial5-56-5A-94659,348742,402257,598365
34Winder-Barrow4-68-5A-797,384337,065662,935893
35M.L. King5-54-5A-4719,333552,700447,30013,056
36Banneker5-55-5A-81,539192,641807,359117
37Cambridge3-76-5A-11,033212,452787,548657
38Jones County3-72-5A-346,536269,097730,90346,000
39Jenkins3-71-5A-3119,700401,176598,82415,997
40Evans4-61-5A-143,103231,599768,401864
41Woodland (Cartersville)3-77-5A-382,734233,383766,61772
42Maynard Jackson3-75-5A--23736,046963,954188
43Locust Grove3-72-5A-8231,424371,461628,53927,603
44Chattahoochee4-66-5A--14899,225900,775-
45Arabia Mountain4-64-5A--2412,247987,75324
46Druid Hills3-75-5A--3943,846956,1541
47Drew4-64-5A--1418,171981,8299
48Wayne County2-81-5A-111329,593970,40727
49St. Pius X2-86-5A--610,815989,1853
50Madison County1-98-5A--3712,699987,30130
51Lithia Springs2-83-5A--22014,797985,203206
52Allatoona0-107-5A--2311,280988,72015
53Starr's Mill1-93-5A--1,3075,279994,7211,305
54Eagle's Landing1-92-5A--1220999,98012
55Groves0-101-5A----1,000,000-
56Mundy's Mill1-94-5A--18999,9921
57Union Grove1-92-5A--11999,9991
58Forest Park0-104-5A----1,000,000-
59Northview4-66-5A----1,000,000-
60Johnson (Gainesville)2-88-5A----1,000,000-
61Cross Keys0-105-5A----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Troup
Troup
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Cairo
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Troup
Oconee County
Stephenson
Peach County
Troup
Douglass
Oconee County
Baldwin
Stephenson
Calhoun
Spalding
Peach County
#1
2
80.12
3-0
Troup
#32
26
50.01
0-3
New Hampstead
#17
18
55.69
2-1
Northwest Whitfield
#16
6
70.13
2-1
Douglass
#9
7
68.47
1-2
Oconee County
#24
23
54.57
2-1
Gilmer
#25
25
51.23
0-1
Monroe
#8
8
67.45
3-0
Baldwin
#5
4
73.90
2-1
Stephenson
#28
27
49.64
1-2
Pickens
#21
20
55.19
2-1
Harlem
#12
10
63.52
1-2
Calhoun
#13
14
59.65
3-0
Spalding
#20
22
54.92
0-2
Hampton
#29
28
49.02
1-2
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#4
3
76.15
3-0
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Cairo
Sandy Creek
Mary Persons
West Laurens
Monroe Area
Westover
Adairsville
North Hall
Cairo
#3
1
92.67
3-0
Sandy Creek
#30
41
43.07
0-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
#19
16
58.17
2-1
Mary Persons
#14
17
57.03
1-2
North Clayton
#11
13
59.75
1-1
West Laurens
#22
29
48.53
3-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
#27
33
46.13
1-1
Westside (Macon)
#6
9
67.24
3-0
Monroe Area
#7
15
58.31
3-0
Westover
#26
24
53.65
0-3
Cherokee Bluff
#23
19
55.42
2-0
Dougherty
#10
11
60.63
3-0
Adairsville
#15
12
60.46
2-1
North Hall
#18
21
55.09
1-2
Bainbridge
#31
30
47.77
1-2
Spencer
#2
5
71.54
2-0
Cairo

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-4A3-092.671,000,000982,903945,134867,747774,3980.29
Troup2-4A3-080.121,000,000915,358762,360464,402125,8296.95
Peach County2-4A3-076.151,000,000846,296569,406234,37347,37020.11
Stephenson5-4A2-173.90999,999741,756344,854127,03020,57747.60
Cairo1-4A2-071.541,000,000752,701432,704124,54016,23460.60
Douglass5-4A2-170.13999,890417,356162,82943,0224,839205.65
Baldwin2-4A3-067.451,000,000588,129196,61142,9113,630274.48
Monroe Area8-4A3-067.24999,986541,389171,64436,7973,064325.37
Oconee County8-4A1-268.47999,804378,287127,70629,2312,920341.47
Calhoun7-4A1-263.52999,616235,69255,5808,1984822,073.69
Adairsville7-4A3-060.63999,901279,52948,2735,4042034,925.11
North Hall6-4A2-160.46998,324171,08530,4413,3761257,999.00
West Laurens3-4A1-159.75993,135166,82127,9352,9498811,362.64
Spalding2-4A3-059.65999,499171,90728,1302,8967712,986.01
Westover1-4A3-058.31999,547190,86426,9762,5027213,887.89
Mary Persons2-4A2-158.17995,25793,54914,3151,1663132,257.06
North Clayton4-4A1-257.03987,01775,60510,1227671758,822.53
Dougherty1-4A2-055.42993,26678,7458,8895971376,922.08
Northwest Whitfield7-4A2-155.69992,42374,2128,6745927142,856.14
Hampton4-4A0-254.92951,79143,3384,7692897142,856.14
Harlem3-4A2-155.19936,43149,0695,5703486166,665.67
Gilmer6-4A2-154.57962,52853,0765,5153386166,665.67
Cherokee Bluff8-4A0-353.65563,00616,8811,603853333,332.33
Bainbridge1-4A1-255.09966,02150,5185,4033122499,999.00
Monroe1-4A0-151.23812,08718,8101,28945--
Pickens6-4A1-249.64718,93910,80865523--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-249.02781,68510,41454215--
New Hampstead3-4A0-350.01333,3844,17935915--
Spencer1-4A1-247.77674,1746,57829612--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A3-048.53879,24011,88861110--
White County6-4A2-145.84583,2763,7681342--
Westside (Macon)2-4A1-146.13502,8663,1091192--
Southeast Bulloch3-4A1-246.74326,4642,305932--
Luella4-4A1-245.95406,7952,479801--
Howard2-4A1-244.44236,714784281--
Shaw1-4A2-145.03716,1443,972138---
Long County3-4A0-247.30238,0101,65472---
East Jackson8-4A1-245.03339,3681,45953---
Liberty County3-4A1-244.65214,28176728---
Dawson County6-4A0-345.39150,87760026---
Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A0-343.07333,09281021---
Windsor Forest3-4A2-141.19239,1663949---
McDonough4-4A1-239.94116,2271354---
Upson-Lee2-4A0-341.0017,57417----
North Springs5-4A1-238.788,7054----
Columbus1-4A2-129.4822,725-----
East Hall8-4A1-232.254,978-----
West Hall8-4A1-228.562,549-----
Ridgeland7-4A0-327.311,823-----
Riverdale4-4A1-230.661,149-----
Southeast Whitfield7-4A1-219.50238-----
Fayette County4-4A0-326.1212-----
Hardaway1-4A0-318.618-----
Salem5-4A1-224.587-----
Chestatee6-4A0-317.772-----
Stone Mountain5-4A0-33.55------
Clarkston5-4A0-30.33------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Troup10-02-4A598,110994,777999,9401,000,000-631,655
2Cairo10-01-4A126,510944,463996,7211,000,000-814,104
3Sandy Creek10-04-4A26,634999,8591,000,0001,000,000-996,795
4Peach County9-12-4A190,763947,368998,1241,000,000-306,995
5Stephenson9-15-4A1,495708,097970,196999,9991552,667
6Monroe Area9-18-4A11,321631,575941,091999,98614468,715
7Westover9-11-4A2,816333,544801,523999,54745389,448
8Baldwin8-22-4A40,075737,313973,6291,000,000-52,919
9Oconee County8-28-4A-170,263748,588999,804196499,666
10Adairsville9-17-4A1,004458,701873,851999,90199351,225
11West Laurens8-23-4A60179,861718,151993,1356,865595,210
12Calhoun6-47-4A7129,931690,791999,616384510,062
13Spalding7-32-4A793175,183666,464999,4995015,569
14North Clayton8-24-4A-8,035329,281987,01712,983151
15North Hall8-26-4A-128,465731,802998,3241,676625,947
16Douglass7-35-4A4166,110717,165999,890110294,017
17Northwest Whitfield7-37-4A-67,945442,423992,4237,577132,425
18Bainbridge6-41-4A-9,517178,323966,02133,97939,313
19Mary Persons5-52-4A10046,991376,309995,2574,7432,852
20Hampton6-44-4A-344127,430951,79148,2092,556
21Harlem7-33-4A-17,209315,999936,43163,569252,824
22Woodland (Stockbridge)7-34-4A-2,27677,059879,240120,760216
23Dougherty6-41-4A30895,704471,075993,2666,73448,155
24Gilmer6-46-4A-39,537365,065962,52837,472220,452
25Monroe5-51-4A-4,52470,903812,087187,9137,940
26Cherokee Bluff5-58-4A--28,849563,006436,99428,813
27Westside (Macon)4-62-4A-413,607502,866497,1348
28Pickens4-66-4A-1,433108,936718,939281,06195,620
29Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-64-4A-2617,038781,685218,315218
30Heritage (Ringgold)3-77-4A-36,429333,092666,9086,280
31Spencer4-61-4A-11210,808674,174325,826884
32New Hampstead4-63-4A-376,095333,384666,61675,940
33Shaw4-61-4A-21314,681716,144283,856156
34Long County4-63-4A-532,685238,010761,99032,617
35White County5-56-4A-49640,949583,276416,72432,242
36Howard2-82-4A-1250236,714763,2861
37Luella3-74-4A--2,859406,795593,20564
38East Jackson3-78-4A-53,591339,368660,6322,795
39Southeast Bulloch3-73-4A-5628,578326,464673,53627,203
40Columbus3-71-4A--122,725977,275-
41McDonough3-74-4A--56116,227883,773-
42East Hall3-78-4A--104,978995,02210
43Dawson County2-86-4A--25,788150,877849,12325,739
44Windsor Forest3-73-4A-123,567239,166760,8343,034
45Liberty County3-73-4A-213,303214,281785,71913,172
46Southeast Whitfield3-77-4A---238999,762-
47Upson-Lee0-102-4A--217,574982,4261
48Riverdale2-84-4A---1,149998,851-
49Ridgeland1-97-4A--81,823998,1778
50North Springs2-85-4A--68,705991,2956
51Hardaway0-101-4A---8999,992-
52West Hall2-88-4A--12,549997,4511
53Chestatee0-106-4A---2999,998-
54Fayette County0-104-4A---12999,988-
55Salem1-95-4A---7999,993-
56Clarkston2-85-4A----1,000,000-
57Stone Mountain3-75-4A----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Hart County
Toombs County
Appling County
Columbia
Hart County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Toombs County
Burke County
Crisp County
Appling County
Toombs County
Lumpkin County
Rockmart
Burke County
Ringgold
Crisp County
Appling County
Northeast
#1
1
85.42
3-0
Toombs County
#32
35
41.67
2-1
Coahulla Creek
#17
13
59.08
3-0
Lumpkin County
#16
24
51.92
1-1
North Murray
#9
15
58.46
1-2
Rockmart
#24
19
55.28
3-0
Franklin County
#25
30
46.02
2-0
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#8
7
63.46
2-1
Burke County
#5
22
52.62
3-0
Ringgold
#28
39
37.72
1-1
Beach
#21
14
58.99
2-0
Crisp County
#12
18
55.50
2-1
Lamar County
#13
8
63.21
2-0
Appling County
#20
21
53.95
1-2
Callaway
#29
34
44.19
1-2
Jackson
#4
10
61.90
1-1
Northeast
Pierce County
Columbia
Hapeville Charter
Hart County
Pierce County
Thomson
Columbia
Worth County
Hapeville Charter
Morgan County
Hephzibah
Hart County
#3
4
65.15
2-0
Pierce County
#30
32
44.60
0-2
Sonoraville
#19
31
44.62
2-0
LaFayette
#14
12
59.27
1-2
Thomson
#11
5
64.67
1-2
Columbia
#22
17
55.69
2-1
Westside (Augusta)
#27
23
52.42
0-2
Cedar Grove
#6
6
63.86
2-0
Worth County
#7
3
66.90
1-1
Hapeville Charter
#26
9
61.92
1-2
Carver (Columbus)
#23
20
54.46
1-2
Carver (Atlanta)
#10
11
61.09
2-1
Morgan County
#15
16
56.77
2-1
Hephzibah
#18
27
47.68
2-1
Haralson County
#31
45
29.93
3-0
Islands
#2
2
67.49
3-0
Hart County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-3A3-085.421,000,000967,146931,394889,454837,1900.19
Hart County8-3A3-067.49999,869675,508444,767241,74241,14123.31
Hapeville Charter6-3A1-166.90999,912590,573342,981138,66027,93134.80
Pierce County3-3A2-065.15999,999599,764326,932143,70521,08946.42
Columbia6-3A1-264.67999,767487,505243,43888,94214,44068.25
Worth County1-3A2-063.86998,926505,617259,879105,62313,69672.01
Appling County3-3A2-063.21999,989482,446231,05472,01510,31295.97
Burke County4-3A2-163.46998,212424,341195,79268,6389,474104.55
Northeast2-3A1-161.90999,599409,018170,87253,3886,579151.00
Morgan County8-3A2-161.09991,713333,708132,72140,2244,399226.32
Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-261.92889,080190,36879,21024,1773,248306.88
Lumpkin County8-3A3-059.08995,137273,54595,17724,0212,205452.51
Rockmart7-3A1-258.46999,173298,55599,05022,2351,921519.56
Crisp County1-3A2-058.99987,320248,34484,53920,9661,841542.18
Thomson4-3A1-259.27991,668233,41482,78319,6421,832544.85
Hephzibah4-3A2-156.77994,055185,06452,08210,5797771,286.00
Lamar County2-3A2-155.50998,987192,66046,9668,7865221,914.71
Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-155.69988,322144,06135,9536,7403942,537.07
Franklin County8-3A3-055.28907,632107,92725,4114,4312643,786.88
Ringgold7-3A3-052.62999,247166,87334,1904,8842034,925.11
Callaway2-3A1-253.95990,708115,65626,0713,6711795,585.59
Carver (Atlanta)6-3A1-254.46879,37182,01617,5882,9071735,779.35
North Murray7-3A1-151.92988,614103,65819,3762,5081238,129.08
Cedar Grove6-3A0-252.42785,36649,7518,6061,1244422,726.27
Haralson County5-3A2-147.68968,19034,4394,0123261190,908.09
Sumter County1-3A0-349.86262,0858,3951,2281195199,999.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A2-046.02884,51419,3701,8441274249,999.00
LaFayette7-3A2-044.62936,18418,1321,421832499,999.00
Coahulla Creek7-3A2-141.67687,8205,161311101999,999.00
Stephens County8-3A1-249.29266,1208,2931,137107--
Miller Grove6-3A1-246.65467,7069,08790262--
Elbert County8-3A1-246.90283,4495,43658136--
Sonoraville7-3A0-244.60683,05010,24884235--
Washington County4-3A1-244.47286,9922,89823815--
Jackson2-3A1-244.19556,8136,35848313--
Temple5-3A1-139.45169,988562243--
Therrell5-3A2-140.66336,4291,508742--
Pike County2-3A1-138.43370,4711,09134---
Beach3-3A1-137.72461,5581,15333---
Murray County7-3A2-032.54216,1291322---
Islands3-3A3-029.93441,0371411---
Southwest2-3A0-234.5722,039171---
Rutland2-3A1-131.9064,41024----
Tattnall County3-3A0-228.2868,16011----
Brantley County3-3A1-229.3760,8217----
Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-227.7346,3216----
South Atlanta6-3A1-133.0317,6126----
Central (Macon)2-3A2-027.3528,5094----
Union County7-3A0-332.246,7712----
Kendrick1-3A2-125.2521,8461----
Redan6-3A1-129.502,310-----
Towers6-3A2-119.14------
McNair6-3A0-39.41------
Butler4-3A1-28.75------
Cross Creek4-3A0-34.47------
Jordan1-3A0-3-18.55------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Toombs County10-03-3A905,805999,9741,000,0001,000,000-933,690
2Hart County9-18-3A30,280806,591958,385999,869131374,051
3Pierce County9-13-3A17,089791,228981,190999,999140,088
4Northeast9-12-3A23433,651858,149999,599401643,110
5Ringgold9-17-3A3,002522,011841,170999,247753188,895
6Worth County7-21-3A34,857580,183844,967998,9261,074425,321
7Hapeville Charter8-26-3A62447,668872,119999,91288535,109
8Burke County9-14-3A28323,263746,495998,2121,788489,519
9Rockmart8-27-3A5407,363816,808999,173827585,259
10Morgan County7-38-3A1,148287,813636,284991,7138,28788,694
11Columbia7-36-3A2340,368813,526999,767233384,480
12Lamar County8-22-3A26307,619737,622998,9871,013204,232
13Appling County8-23-3A3,238474,211929,258999,9891126,207
14Thomson6-44-3A-89,826456,474991,6688,332239,331
15Hephzibah7-34-3A27167,788523,343994,0555,945144,615
16North Murray6-47-3A528202,713544,679988,61411,386177,879
17Lumpkin County6-48-3A2,976266,581615,343995,1374,86344,082
18Haralson County5-55-3A4843,324243,388968,19031,8101,502
19LaFayette7-37-3A3146,155224,815936,18463,81619,515
20Callaway6-42-3A-71,997409,932990,7089,292142,479
21Crisp County7-31-3A784204,485554,430987,32012,680192,521
22Westside (Augusta)6-44-3A3100,754404,979988,32211,678123,149
23Carver (Atlanta)6-46-3A-3,21278,364879,371120,62949,627
24Franklin County6-48-3A2632,373171,155907,63292,36813,405
25KIPP Atlanta Collegiate4-65-3A314,869115,288884,514115,486624
26Carver (Columbus)4-61-3A917,155382,968889,080110,920354,783
27Cedar Grove4-66-3A-1,83244,990785,366214,63427,084
28Beach5-53-3A-251,771461,558538,44214
29Jackson5-52-3A-21413,472556,813443,1879,029
30Sonoraville3-77-3A-9,13073,543683,050316,95022,167
31Islands5-53-3A-1810441,037558,963-
32Coahulla Creek4-67-3A-4,57446,686687,820312,1806,164
33Pike County4-62-3A-2736,108370,471629,529964
34Miller Grove4-66-3A-865,856467,706532,2943,693
35Stephens County3-78-3A-1373,585266,120733,8801,324
36Brantley County4-63-3A--360,821939,179-
37Therrell3-75-3A-652,336336,429663,57136
38Washington County3-74-3A-324,096286,992713,0083,386
39Elbert County1-98-3A-2123,463283,449716,551414
40South Atlanta4-66-3A--717,612982,3887
41Murray County3-77-3A-731,726216,129783,87162
42Kendrick3-71-3A--221,846978,154-
43Sumter County2-81-3A-12628,879262,085737,91527,375
44Temple1-95-3A-451,209169,988830,01222
45Tattnall County2-83-3A--468,160931,8401
46Southwest2-82-3A--17322,039977,961160
47Rutland2-82-3A--7864,410935,59024
48Union County1-97-3A--596,771993,22959
49Central (Macon)2-82-3A--1328,509971,4912
50Redan2-86-3A---2,310997,690-
51Butler2-84-3A----1,000,000-
52Johnson (Savannah)1-93-3A---46,321953,679-
53Cross Creek1-94-3A----1,000,000-
54McNair0-106-3A----1,000,000-
55Towers5-56-3A----1,000,000-
56Jordan1-91-3A----1,000,000-
57Stone Mountain3-75-4A----1,000,000-
58Forest Park0-104-5A----1,000,000-
59Northview4-66-5A----1,000,000-
60Johnson (Gainesville)2-88-5A----1,000,000-
61Cross Keys0-105-5A----1,000,000-
62Meadowcreek1-94-6A----1,000,000-
63Osborne1-95-6A---7999,993-
64Riverwood0-107-6A----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bleckley County
Jeff Davis
Bleckley County
Bremen
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bleckley County
Commerce
Fitzgerald
Bremen
Bleckley County
Cook
Jasper County
Commerce
Fitzgerald
Laney
Dodge County
Bremen
#1
1
68.82
3-0
Bleckley County
#32
36
28.06
1-1
Coosa
#17
18
49.60
3-0
ACE Charter
#16
8
57.14
1-2
Cook
#9
15
52.65
1-2
Jasper County
#24
27
39.84
1-2
Gordon Lee
#25
22
46.93
1-2
Vidalia
#8
12
55.60
2-0
Commerce
#5
4
64.74
2-0
Fitzgerald
#28
31
35.57
1-2
Dade County
#21
24
42.59
1-2
Pepperell
#12
17
51.68
1-2
Laney
#13
10
56.47
1-1
Dodge County
#20
16
52.40
3-0
Berrien
#29
40
23.14
2-0
Glenn Hills
#4
6
63.86
3-0
Bremen
Jeff Davis
Dublin
Thomasville
Heard County
Jeff Davis
Social Circle
Rabun County
Dublin
Thomasville
Model
Swainsboro
Heard County
#3
2
66.59
3-0
Jeff Davis
#30
38
23.97
1-2
Jefferson County
#19
21
47.36
2-0
Putnam County
#14
20
48.95
3-0
Social Circle
#11
11
56.02
2-0
Rabun County
#22
28
38.01
1-1
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#27
32
35.45
1-2
Washington
#6
3
65.41
2-1
Dublin
#7
5
63.99
1-1
Thomasville
#26
13
53.54
0-3
Brooks County
#23
23
43.37
1-2
Fannin County
#10
14
53.28
3-0
Model
#15
19
49.36
2-1
Screven County
#18
9
57.00
1-2
Swainsboro
#31
25
42.11
0-3
Metter
#2
7
62.95
2-0
Heard County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bleckley County2-2A3-068.821,000,000863,069657,521457,528299,0322.34
Jeff Davis1-2A3-066.591,000,000777,772514,515304,762168,4874.94
Dublin2-2A2-165.411,000,000729,158437,510238,024121,5747.23
Fitzgerald1-2A2-064.74999,999714,229430,045226,996109,3288.15
Bremen6-2A3-063.861,000,000762,085474,957244,311108,3688.23
Heard County6-2A2-062.951,000,000713,241404,364190,34079,13211.64
Thomasville1-2A1-163.99999,994620,338340,739167,79676,91412.00
Rabun County8-2A2-056.02999,986354,901110,46028,8166,646149.47
Cook1-2A1-257.14998,379233,60681,59723,1225,990165.94
Swainsboro2-2A1-257.00999,551234,19481,85822,7425,865169.50
Commerce8-2A2-055.60999,994337,16199,28224,8405,485181.32
Dodge County2-2A1-156.47999,711247,83482,14621,9505,358185.64
Model6-2A3-053.281,000,000306,01173,72014,7772,587385.55
Jasper County4-2A1-252.65999,998208,65047,0888,8621,496667.45
Brooks County1-2A0-353.54934,459117,29328,1215,5511,029970.82
Berrien1-2A3-052.40999,610132,16131,0175,6299631,037.42
Laney4-2A1-251.68999,972140,97130,4225,0957751,289.32
Social Circle4-2A3-048.951,000,000156,38725,0133,1983542,823.86
ACE Charter2-2A3-049.60998,90380,19114,3631,8992414,148.38
Screven County3-2A2-149.36999,70169,40713,0591,6761995,024.13
Putnam County4-2A2-047.36999,98085,35412,0421,3041178,546.01
Vidalia2-2A1-246.93964,82241,0485,0314944522,221.22
Fannin County7-2A1-243.37966,95020,0081,7701178124,999.00
Pepperell6-2A1-242.59996,20119,0021,453864249,999.00
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A1-138.01996,1047,101330132499,999.00
Metter3-2A0-342.11757,29810,206721361999,999.00
Gordon Lee7-2A1-239.84943,5699,30351225--
Bacon County1-2A1-140.03404,2513,0271899--
Dade County7-2A1-235.57827,3412,743662--
Washington5-2A1-235.45727,2682,18868---
Oglethorpe County8-2A0-231.51365,41634810---
Utopian Academy5-2A1-126.74550,7471614---
Chattooga7-2A0-228.53324,3211463---
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-329.95448,0892812---
East Laurens2-2A0-335.6172,1101462---
Coosa6-2A1-128.06463,531157----
Glenn Hills4-2A2-023.14755,47775----
Jefferson County4-2A1-223.97466,05544----
Bryan County3-2A0-323.8820,8263----
Armuchee6-2A0-217.3818,301-----
Savannah3-2A0-312.05656-----
Gordon Central7-2A0-212.92425-----
Josey4-2A0-2-12.505-----
Banks County8-2A2-135.62------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Bleckley County10-02-2A425,200976,567999,7501,000,000-580,128
2Heard County10-06-2A124,365896,654997,1711,000,000-461,960
3Jeff Davis10-01-2A65,004810,271989,5721,000,000-380,682
4Bremen9-16-2A225,651974,320999,8001,000,000-470,900
5Fitzgerald8-21-2A94,512734,013969,060999,9991304,862
6Dublin8-22-2A26,735709,783982,5221,000,000-315,724
7Thomasville7-31-2A15,474491,847913,474999,9946251,610
8Commerce9-18-2A1,975380,865922,319999,994676,164
9Jasper County7-34-2A7233,260820,583999,9982279,718
10Model8-26-2A8,008513,422963,7141,000,000-60,456
11Rabun County8-28-2A8,175427,956895,079999,9861498,061
12Laney7-34-2A191,256641,152999,97228251,735
13Dodge County6-42-2A873111,136596,715999,71128946,386
14Social Circle7-34-2A3,073328,696893,6731,000,000-135,560
15Screven County7-33-2A15,810390,828999,7012995,451
16Cook4-61-2A8045,878403,094998,3791,62141,169
17ACE Charter6-42-2A6627,415339,228998,9031,0974,180
18Swainsboro4-62-2A21448,909476,623999,55144952,210
19Putnam County6-44-2A348132,510685,437999,9802092,304
20Berrien5-51-2A23752,845426,377999,6103909,018
21Pepperell4-66-2A-3,405138,928996,2013,7992,333
22Mount Zion (Carrollton)4-66-2A11,632109,384996,1043,896244
23Fannin County6-47-2A-206215,107966,95033,050191,435
24Gordon Lee5-57-2A-193106,632943,56956,43181,925
25Vidalia3-72-2A-72045,469964,82235,1781,369
26Brooks County2-81-2A-39232,329934,45965,54112,638
27Washington5-55-2A--6,494727,268272,7325,634
28Dade County4-67-2A-3129,473827,341172,65922,742
29Glenn Hills4-64-2A--537755,477244,5237
30Jefferson County3-74-2A--23466,055533,9458
31Metter3-73-2A--1,869757,298242,702828
32Coosa3-76-2A--199463,531536,469-
33Utopian Academy3-65-2A-2514550,747449,253136
34Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe2-87-2A-13,677448,089551,9113,383
35Bacon County1-81-2A-5738404,251595,74921
36Chattooga2-87-2A--2,000324,321675,6791,756
37Oglethorpe County0-108-2A--447365,416634,58416
38Bryan County1-93-2A--320,826979,1743
39East Laurens0-102-2A--572,110927,8903
40Armuchee0-106-2A---18,301981,699-
41Josey0-104-2A---5999,995-
42Gordon Central1-97-2A--1425999,5751
43Savannah0-103-2A---656999,344-
44Banks County6-48-2A----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Taylor County
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Taylor County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Johnson County
Taylor County
Irwin County
Clinch County
Randolph-Clay
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Mitchell County
Johnson County
#1
4
53.18
3-0
Taylor County
#32
34
28.59
1-2
Seminole County
#17
15
44.80
1-2
Manchester
#16
7
47.60
1-1
Irwin County
#9
3
53.59
1-2
Clinch County
#24
31
31.11
1-2
Wilkinson County
#25
28
33.40
0-3
Jenkins County
#8
8
46.90
3-0
Randolph-Clay
#5
1
58.20
1-2
Bowdon
#28
37
26.14
1-2
B.E.S.T. Academy
#21
23
37.75
1-2
Warren County
#12
6
49.18
1-2
Emanuel County Institute
#13
20
39.24
3-0
Lake Oconee Academy
#20
19
39.40
2-1
Mitchell County
#29
24
36.82
0-2
Wilcox County
#4
5
50.31
2-0
Johnson County
Early County
Macon County
Wheeler County
Lincoln County
Early County
Treutlen
Trion
Macon County
Washington-Wilkes
Wheeler County
Schley County
Lincoln County
#3
14
45.02
3-0
Montgomery County
#30
10
46.49
0-2
Early County
#19
32
29.77
2-0
Chattahoochee County
#14
17
41.65
2-0
Treutlen
#11
12
45.52
2-1
Trion
#22
11
46.17
1-1-1
Charlton County
#27
30
31.91
3-0
Claxton
#6
9
46.89
2-0
Macon County
#7
16
44.19
2-1
Washington-Wilkes
#26
21
39.21
2-1
Miller County
#23
25
36.45
2-1
Portal
#10
13
45.27
1-1
Wheeler County
#15
18
40.31
2-1
Schley County
#18
22
38.74
1-1
Telfair County
#31
27
34.33
2-1
McIntosh County Academy
#2
2
57.96
2-1
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-1A1-258.201,000,000816,200637,341456,335303,8942.29
Lincoln County8-1A2-157.96999,995815,570637,299455,893299,6292.34
Taylor County6-1A3-053.181,000,000718,228479,328270,800122,7447.15
Clinch County2-1A1-253.59999,548588,307352,078189,82191,2389.96
Johnson County5-1A2-050.31999,995590,649316,586140,76552,25218.14
Emanuel County Institute3-1A1-249.18998,141401,673187,28475,27026,10237.31
Macon County6-1A2-046.89999,992443,306184,86363,32717,53156.04
Randolph-Clay1-1A3-046.90999,989435,008177,34960,58517,19057.17
Irwin County2-1A1-147.60987,202313,679131,69446,41413,93470.77
Montgomery County3-1A3-045.02999,804389,586146,12642,8239,90399.98
Trion7-1A2-145.52999,554308,395111,30233,4088,208120.83
Wheeler County4-1A1-145.27997,720313,013112,27433,3728,053123.18
Early County1-1A0-246.49944,985220,18988,09028,1107,760127.87
Charlton County2-1A1-1-146.17949,929215,12581,46125,2446,733147.52
Manchester7-1A1-244.80999,372261,00890,46125,4105,865169.50
Washington-Wilkes8-1A2-144.19994,268234,46076,43720,3944,370227.83
Treutlen4-1A2-041.65986,368165,00543,6049,2291,611619.73
Schley County6-1A2-140.31999,334137,92532,6156,1089201,085.96
Lake Oconee Academy8-1A3-039.24995,356112,75323,9473,9855491,820.49
Mitchell County2-1A2-139.40972,83887,47918,5783,0014312,319.19
Miller County1-1A2-139.21987,36289,28418,8043,1044002,499.00
Telfair County4-1A1-138.74910,20873,08214,6242,2812633,801.28
Warren County8-1A1-237.75933,99360,03310,7281,4801606,249.00
Portal3-1A2-136.45910,89948,0937,6479429210,868.57
Wilcox County4-1A0-236.82753,50436,6355,8977508212,194.12
Greene County8-1A1-235.67703,05726,0893,7513994323,254.81
McIntosh County Academy3-1A2-134.33721,80020,4752,5952591283,332.33
Hawkinsville4-1A1-233.14520,47610,7641,216891283,332.33
Jenkins County5-1A0-333.40704,75315,3701,7331508124,999.00
Claxton3-1A3-031.91944,75718,8211,7671175199,999.00
Chattahoochee County6-1A2-029.77989,88513,5731,042533333,332.33
Wilkinson County5-1A1-231.11750,60110,912943572499,999.00
Seminole County1-1A1-228.59571,3803,829251121999,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A1-226.14537,5042,047934--
Atkinson County2-1A0-227.5570,183337193--
Turner County4-1A0-329.21135,8501,058802--
Dooly County4-1A0-227.52149,153794502--
Glascock County5-1A1-223.93306,653677252--
Georgia Military Prep5-1A1-121.70297,66541315---
Pelham1-1A1-221.65128,1521143---
Hancock Central5-1A1-117.1686,12121----
Marion County6-1A0-316.8123,33910----
Lanier County2-1A0-322.185,0916----
Twiggs County5-1A1-213.5719,0553----
Greenville7-1A0-214.6113,6852----
Crawford County6-1A0-32.75458-----
Central (Talbotton)6-1A2-1-17.2920-----
Terrell County1-1A2-1-9.266-----
Baconton Charter1-1A2-123.08------
Calhoun County1-1A1-221.39------
Pataula Charter1-1A1-12.66------
Towns County8-1A1-22.59------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A0-3-23.57------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A0-2-26.24------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Taylor County10-06-1A467,082977,338999,3371,000,000-639,123
2Lincoln County9-18-1A209,869905,846992,483999,9955845,594
3Montgomery County9-13-1A83,219699,312930,759999,804196333,189
4Johnson County10-05-1A40,186815,442984,974999,9955880,582
5Bowdon7-37-1A102,477881,687992,5901,000,000-795,217
6Macon County9-16-1A60,407663,886944,785999,9928275,128
7Washington-Wilkes8-28-1A1,867183,022593,486994,2685,73292,250
8Randolph-Clay10-01-1A7,453644,855947,092999,98911470,689
9Clinch County8-22-1A109338,974831,802999,548452577,373
10Wheeler County7-34-1A15,915374,922779,768997,7202,280517,794
11Trion8-27-1A2,085308,826793,696999,554446103,290
12Emanuel County Institute6-43-1A2,282209,272768,255998,1411,859572,707
13Lake Oconee Academy8-28-1A905120,361514,198995,3564,64428,593
14Treutlen8-24-1A2,328166,572543,325986,36813,632248,995
15Schley County7-36-1A736141,213599,766999,33466680,495
16Irwin County6-32-1A1,095147,064533,755987,20212,798238,432
17Manchester5-57-1A1,555196,765660,116999,372628100,810
18Telfair County7-34-1A2330,932258,002910,20889,792123,791
19Chattahoochee County7-36-1A1712,346174,047989,88510,1155,222
20Mitchell County6-42-1A3727,574231,166972,83827,16231,806
21Warren County4-68-1A6320,100167,964933,99366,00722,075
22Charlton County6-3-12-1A321,481261,323949,92950,071151,890
23Portal5-53-1A11326,974201,655910,89989,10150,027
24Wilkinson County6-45-1A-45255,547750,601249,39939,944
25Jenkins County5-55-1A-6975,815704,753295,24773,335
26Miller County5-51-1A10536,527297,714987,36212,638112,988
27Claxton5-53-1A1910,186124,271944,75755,24313,470
28B.E.S.T. Academy5-57-1A-141,878537,504462,496670
29Wilcox County3-74-1A227,346114,330753,504246,49677,957
30Early County4-61-1A1624,438465,598944,98555,015408,034
31McIntosh County Academy3-73-1A42,70954,836721,800278,20030,607
32Seminole County3-71-1A-569,372571,380428,6207,862
33Greene County2-88-1A82,66244,471703,057296,94311,488
34Glascock County4-65-1A-225,635306,653693,3474,323
35Hawkinsville3-74-1A-65730,756520,476479,52423,089
36Marion County2-86-1A-13423,339976,66132
37Georgia Military Prep3-65-1A-584,802297,665702,3351,569
38Atkinson County1-82-1A-362670,183929,817470
39Greenville3-77-1A--1313,685986,31513
40Turner County1-94-1A-135,872135,850864,1505,638
41Hancock Central2-85-1A-133686,121913,879221
42Pelham2-81-1A--528128,152871,848427
43Dooly County1-94-1A-223,161149,153850,8472,736
44Crawford County1-96-1A---458999,542-
45Lanier County0-102-1A--295,091994,90929
46Central (Talbotton)2-86-1A---20999,980-
47Twiggs County1-95-1A--3219,055980,94526
48Terrell County2-81-1A---6999,994-
49Baconton Charter7-31-1A----1,000,000-
50Calhoun County4-61-1A----1,000,000-
51Towns County2-88-1A----1,000,000-
52Pataula Charter3-41-1A----1,000,000-
53Southwest Georgia STEM2-71-1A----1,000,000-
54Scintilla Charter Academy0-62-1A----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Hebron Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Darlington
Mount Vernon
Fellowship Christian
Aquinas
Greater Atlanta Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Hebron Christian
#1
2
70.09
1-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
24
32.38
2-0
Mt. Bethel Christian
#16
21
43.79
1-1
Darlington
#9
12
53.04
2-1
Mount Vernon
#24
25
30.66
0-3
Mount Paran Christian
#25
19
45.02
0-2
Pace Academy
#8
7
61.32
1-1
Fellowship Christian
#5
15
51.03
2-1
Aquinas
#28
Bye
#21
22
40.30
2-1
Providence Christian
#12
6
66.08
2-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
#13
20
44.41
1-1
King's Ridge Christian
#20
14
51.40
0-3
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#29
Bye
#4
3
69.62
1-2
Hebron Christian
Lovett
Calvary Day
North Cobb Christian
Holy Innocents
Lovett
Savannah Christian
Whitefield Academy
Calvary Day
North Cobb Christian
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Holy Innocents
#3
5
68.03
3-0
Lovett
#30
Bye
#19
17
48.31
1-2
Athens Academy
#14
8
61.09
1-2
Savannah Christian
#11
11
53.96
1-1
Whitefield Academy
#22
18
47.55
0-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
#27
23
33.60
0-3
Landmark Christian
#6
1
77.92
3-0
Calvary Day
#7
9
56.92
3-0
North Cobb Christian
#26
27
24.92
2-1
Walker
#23
26
26.06
1-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
#10
13
52.17
3-0
Christian Heritage
#15
10
54.47
1-1
Wesleyan
#18
16
48.89
2-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
#31
Bye
#2
4
68.54
3-0
Holy Innocents

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

PSR rnk Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day3-2A3-077.921,000,000941,085784,650619,081485,8021.06
Prince Avenue Christian8-2A1-070.091,000,000888,119623,894335,340150,3815.65
Holy Innocents5-3A3-068.541,000,000870,021571,058285,459109,3278.15
Lovett5-3A3-068.031,000,000858,556544,273259,99394,9339.53
Hebron Christian8-3A1-269.621,000,000768,015448,369227,67294,8739.54
Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A2-066.081,000,000705,951337,828135,04241,97522.82
Fellowship Christian9-2A1-161.321,000,000647,149230,90663,38712,79177.18
Savannah Christian3-2A1-261.091,000,000290,087108,06227,9705,543179.41
North Cobb Christian5-3A3-056.921,000,000443,174108,71919,2602,319430.22
Wesleyan5-3A1-154.471,000,000177,63137,7885,1774862,056.61
Mount Vernon9-2A2-153.041,000,000312,69951,5556,1264732,113.16
Whitefield Academy5-2A1-153.961,000,000193,33637,5904,8894382,282.11
Christian Heritage7-2A3-052.171,000,000289,70342,6014,6643342,993.01
Aquinas4-2A2-151.031,000,000222,45431,1372,9981775,648.72
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A0-351.401,000,00072,19312,3751,2058112,344.68
Athens Academy8-2A1-248.311,000,00064,7657,7585262835,713.29
Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A2-148.891,000,00065,6358,4736162441,665.67
Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A0-247.551,000,00051,0334,1972407142,856.14
King's Ridge Christian9-2A1-144.411,000,00061,4774,2181755199,999.00
Pace Academy5-4A0-245.021,000,00032,5712,052812499,999.00
Providence Christian8-2A2-140.301,000,00011,859567111999,999.00
Darlington6-2A1-143.791,000,00024,3571,81386--
Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A2-032.381,000,0002,825531--
Landmark Christian5-2A0-333.601,000,0002,845431--
Mount Paran Christian9-2A0-330.661,000,0001,60216---
Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-126.061,000,0004905---
Walker9-2A2-124.921,000,000368----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Prince Avenue Christian9-08-2A471,908974,309999,6721,000,000-812,745
2Holy Innocents10-05-3A288,300983,085999,9351,000,000-507,891
3Lovett9-15-3A199,606972,947999,8341,000,000-426,628
4Hebron Christian8-28-3A631558,008970,4841,000,000-478,030
5Aquinas8-24-2A402341,061922,2181,000,000-240,668
6Calvary Day10-03-2A416895,494999,5991,000,000-915,655
7North Cobb Christian8-25-3A9,317522,626963,9811,000,000-43,869
8Fellowship Christian7-39-2A19,656753,065995,0961,000,000-719,403
9Mount Vernon8-29-2A231471,194972,3151,000,000-245,694
10Christian Heritage10-07-2A8474,925979,9341,000,000-698,758
11Whitefield Academy8-25-2A25136,573757,9361,000,000-445,664
12Greater Atlanta Christian7-35-4A9,037579,368988,0311,000,000-152,310
13King's Ridge Christian7-39-2A17113,423809,5201,000,000-33,820
14Savannah Christian7-33-2A-25,845668,5241,000,000-78,063
15Wesleyan6-45-3A43095,936650,0921,000,000-19,428
16Darlington6-46-2A-11,941314,2131,000,000-4,107
17Mt. Bethel Christian6-39-2A313,959339,2551,000,000-693
18Eagle's Landing Christian7-35-2A-26,751496,1591,000,000-200,191
19Athens Academy4-68-2A1339,796500,3071,000,000-12,342
20Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-55-2A-856372,7091,000,000-345,602
21Providence Christian4-68-2A-8,749256,6341,000,000-672
22Westminster (Atlanta)4-65-4A-46,7021,000,000-728
23Mount Pisgah Christian3-79-2A-5211,4831,000,000-33
24Mount Paran Christian2-89-2A-14,9791,000,000-345
25Pace Academy2-85-4A-178,9951,000,000-272
26Walker2-89-2A-158,5951,000,000-12
27Landmark Christian1-95-2A--2,7981,000,000-2,773