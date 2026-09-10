AJC Varsity Top rated Buford projected to finish as PSR 8-seed, per Maxwell playoff projections The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 26 minutes ago Share

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A 7A

6A

5A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Carrollton Buford North Gwinnett Grayson Carrollton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Newton Buford Brookwood North Gwinnett Newton Parkview McEachern Buford Brookwood Walton North Cobb North Gwinnett #1 3 98.86 3-0 Newton #32 24 70.62 3-0 Richmond Hill #17 16 80.02 2-1 Parkview #16 23 70.75 1-2 Lambert #9 8 86.49 2-1 McEachern #24 25 69.94 1-2 Hillgrove #25 21 74.61 1-2 South Gwinnett #8 1 102.79 2-0 Buford #5 6 89.03 3-0 Brookwood #28 33 64.05 0-3 Collins Hill #21 19 77.14 1-2 Walton #12 18 77.33 3-0 Peachtree Ridge #13 11 82.59 2-1 North Cobb #20 20 76.57 2-1 East Coweta #29 31 65.81 2-1 North Atlanta #4 4 97.10 3-0 North Gwinnett Valdosta Grayson Marietta Carrollton Valdosta Westlake Grayson Colquitt County Marietta Lowndes Douglas County Carrollton #3 9 85.25 3-0 Valdosta #30 28 68.25 1-2 West Forsyth #19 22 73.36 2-1 Harrison #14 10 84.91 3-0 Westlake #11 7 87.62 1-2 Grayson #22 15 80.41 3-0 Archer #27 26 68.55 1-1 Norcross #6 12 82.46 2-1 Colquitt County #7 5 91.65 2-1 Marietta #26 29 66.01 2-1 Etowah #23 27 68.55 2-1 Denmark #10 14 81.08 3-0 Lowndes #15 17 77.64 2-1 Camden County #18 13 81.77 1-2 Douglas County #31 32 65.62 1-2 North Paulding #2 2 101.66 3-0 Carrollton Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carrollton 2-7A 3-0 101.66 1,000,000 920,778 725,211 539,126 327,982 2.05 Buford 8-7A 2-0 102.79 1,000,000 863,798 594,242 429,086 279,895 2.57 Newton 4-7A 3-0 98.86 1,000,000 894,303 655,393 434,540 205,649 3.86 North Gwinnett 7-7A 3-0 97.10 1,000,000 842,476 611,042 292,260 126,440 6.91 Marietta 5-7A 2-1 91.65 1,000,000 632,530 296,281 95,321 25,915 37.59 Brookwood 7-7A 3-0 89.03 999,996 531,087 220,644 57,250 12,242 80.69 Grayson 4-7A 1-2 87.62 999,778 361,510 127,928 30,347 5,548 179.25 McEachern 3-7A 2-1 86.49 999,999 480,865 163,121 33,953 5,535 179.67 Valdosta 1-7A 3-0 85.25 999,982 485,579 174,118 31,659 4,607 216.06 Westlake 2-7A 3-0 84.91 999,781 308,652 94,410 16,907 2,446 407.83 Colquitt County 1-7A 2-1 82.46 998,416 252,809 64,601 8,935 934 1,069.66 North Cobb 5-7A 2-1 82.59 999,844 222,550 53,373 7,793 883 1,131.50 Lowndes 1-7A 3-0 81.08 999,367 242,628 55,931 6,775 623 1,604.14 Douglas County 2-7A 1-2 81.77 999,238 183,585 43,173 5,537 552 1,810.59 Archer 4-7A 3-0 80.41 996,959 127,297 26,617 2,908 264 3,786.88 Parkview 7-7A 2-1 80.02 995,447 116,341 23,393 2,539 205 4,877.05 Peachtree Ridge 7-7A 3-0 77.33 999,792 116,727 17,574 1,403 81 12,344.68 Camden County 1-7A 2-1 77.64 990,905 103,465 16,728 1,406 76 13,156.89 Walton 5-7A 1-2 77.14 990,938 68,683 10,788 785 52 19,229.77 East Coweta 2-7A 2-1 76.57 996,857 82,924 11,607 854 50 19,999.00 Harrison 3-7A 2-1 73.36 994,086 41,596 4,599 230 10 99,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-7A 1-2 74.61 957,137 36,915 3,918 212 8 124,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-7A 3-0 70.62 920,623 18,727 1,422 50 1 999,999.00 Lambert 6-7A 1-2 70.75 893,883 14,132 1,117 49 1 999,999.00 Norcross 7-7A 1-1 68.55 616,429 6,211 354 11 1 999,999.00 Hillgrove 3-7A 1-2 69.94 916,800 13,921 923 24 - - Denmark 6-7A 2-1 68.55 873,691 9,411 568 20 - - West Forsyth 6-7A 1-2 68.25 612,211 4,359 291 5 - - Etowah 5-7A 2-1 66.01 740,689 3,933 176 4 - - North Atlanta 3-7A 2-1 65.81 777,348 4,373 175 4 - - North Forsyth 6-7A 1-2 65.88 586,151 2,597 103 3 - - Collins Hill 8-7A 0-3 64.05 340,508 865 33 2 - - North Paulding 5-7A 1-2 65.62 553,658 2,562 107 1 - - South Forsyth 6-7A 3-0 60.39 607,866 877 18 1 - - Mill Creek 8-7A 0-3 62.06 183,700 284 15 - - - Campbell 3-7A 1-1 57.54 210,165 107 3 - - - Paulding County 5-7A 3-0 58.24 477,284 335 2 - - - Dacula 8-7A 1-2 58.16 222,140 115 1 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-7A 3-0 53.48 276,293 54 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-7A 1-2 54.45 192,443 33 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-7A 1-1 51.39 57,333 4 - - - - Duluth 7-7A 0-2 53.18 7,296 1 - - - - Wheeler 5-7A 0-2 54.10 7,073 1 - - - - Cherokee 5-7A 1-2 52.76 4,772 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-7A 1-2 44.86 2,000 - - - - - Seckinger 8-7A 0-2 43.96 600 - - - - - Northgate 2-7A 0-3 48.98 515 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-7A 0-3 38.33 7 - - - - - Discovery 8-7A 0-3 31.41 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-7A 0-3 14.32 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Newton 10-0 4-7A 475,559 993,027 999,788 1,000,000 - 816,984 2 Carrollton 10-0 2-7A 432,576 995,223 999,879 1,000,000 - 872,556 3 Valdosta 10-0 1-7A 40,068 741,077 947,263 999,982 18 412,508 4 North Gwinnett 10-0 7-7A 30,682 957,593 998,265 1,000,000 - 750,530 5 Brookwood 9-1 7-7A 4,091 535,729 903,067 999,996 4 206,642 6 Colquitt County 7-3 1-7A 3,396 301,769 689,700 998,416 1,584 279,622 7 Marietta 9-1 5-7A 3 635,031 958,707 1,000,000 - 753,411 8 Buford 10-0 8-7A - 476,655 997,860 1,000,000 - 995,185 9 McEachern 8-2 3-7A 583 642,366 958,562 999,999 1 833,891 10 Lowndes 8-2 1-7A 6,833 378,247 751,530 999,367 633 205,142 11 Grayson 6-4 4-7A 617 187,387 694,762 999,778 222 142,546 12 Peachtree Ridge 7-3 7-7A 271 187,703 649,589 999,792 208 14,055 13 North Cobb 8-2 5-7A 1 154,106 699,017 999,844 156 175,737 14 Westlake 7-3 2-7A 3,647 272,233 700,655 999,781 219 80,637 15 Camden County 6-4 1-7A 1,153 127,656 434,687 990,905 9,095 90,763 16 Lambert 7-3 6-7A - 4,329 370,051 893,883 106,117 361,294 17 Parkview 7-3 7-7A 4 47,539 343,029 995,447 4,553 27,988 18 Douglas County 6-4 2-7A 21 134,128 576,280 999,238 762 37,017 19 Harrison 8-2 3-7A - 35,270 369,369 994,086 5,914 100,604 20 East Coweta 6-4 2-7A 221 90,225 430,958 996,857 3,143 9,790 21 Walton 6-4 5-7A - 19,350 231,378 990,938 9,062 67,712 22 Archer 6-4 4-7A 193 56,489 334,690 996,959 3,041 31,256 23 Denmark 7-3 6-7A - 5,022 268,973 873,691 126,309 252,180 24 Hillgrove 6-4 3-7A - 1,001 78,883 916,800 83,200 52,103 25 South Gwinnett 5-5 4-7A - 1,191 46,895 957,137 42,863 9,214 26 Etowah 6-4 5-7A - 83 6,388 740,689 259,311 1,664 27 Norcross 5-5 7-7A - 128 7,565 616,429 383,571 785 28 Collins Hill 5-5 8-7A - - 2,463 340,508 659,492 2,463 29 North Atlanta 5-5 3-7A - 755 30,960 777,348 222,652 12,620 30 West Forsyth 4-6 6-7A - 232 218,292 612,211 387,789 217,315 31 North Paulding 4-6 5-7A - 28 3,448 553,658 446,342 1,433 32 Richmond Hill 3-7 1-7A 81 17,996 117,095 920,623 79,377 11,965 33 Paulding County 5-5 5-7A - 24 1,567 477,284 522,716 38 34 Mill Creek 4-6 8-7A - - 1,781 183,700 816,300 1,781 35 South Forsyth 6-4 6-7A - 349 34,668 607,866 392,134 30,258 36 North Forsyth 4-6 6-7A - 51 139,774 586,151 413,849 138,947 37 Dacula 5-5 8-7A - - 546 222,140 777,860 546 38 Pebblebrook 3-7 3-7A - 1 268 192,443 807,557 160 39 Campbell 3-7 3-7A - 3 924 210,165 789,835 545 40 Central Gwinnett 4-6 8-7A - - 29 57,333 942,667 25 41 Duluth 2-8 7-7A - - - 7,296 992,704 - 42 Kennesaw Mountain 4-6 3-7A - 4 384 276,293 723,707 77 43 Wheeler 1-9 5-7A - - 2 7,073 992,927 2 44 Northgate 0-10 2-7A - - - 515 999,485 - 45 Rockdale County 1-9 4-7A - - - 2,000 998,000 - 46 Seckinger 2-8 8-7A - - - 600 999,400 - 47 Cherokee 1-9 5-7A - - 3 4,772 995,228 3 48 Berkmar 0-10 7-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 49 Discovery 0-10 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Forsyth Central 0-10 6-7A - - 6 7 999,993 6 Class 6A 7A

6A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Thomas County Central Lee County Sequoyah Coffee Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Houston County Hughes Sequoyah Lee County Woodward Academy Roswell Houston County Clarke Central Hughes Gainesville Sequoyah #1 1 101.98 3-0 Lee County #32 26 62.43 1-2 Effingham County #17 25 63.30 1-2 Glynn Academy #16 13 74.72 1-1 Woodward Academy #9 7 85.26 2-1 Roswell #24 24 64.03 1-1 Lovejoy #25 19 65.41 2-1 Tift County #8 8 84.69 2-0 Houston County #5 12 74.99 2-1 Clarke Central #28 44 46.93 1-1 Heritage (Conyers) #21 30 58.38 1-2 New Manchester #12 10 80.62 1-1 Hughes #13 6 86.39 0-2 Gainesville #20 33 55.16 1-2 Habersham Central #29 23 64.18 3-0 Lassiter #4 5 88.81 2-1 Sequoyah Coffee East Paulding Creekside Thomas County Central Coffee Milton Rome East Paulding Creekside Jackson County Brunswick Thomas County Central #3 3 90.79 3-0 Coffee #30 36 53.71 2-0 Mountain View #19 9 83.52 2-1 Milton #14 14 73.80 2-1 Kell #11 21 64.29 2-1 Shiloh #22 16 70.52 0-2 Rome #27 40 50.35 1-1 Dunwoody #6 11 80.47 3-0 East Paulding #7 4 89.38 1-1 Creekside #26 29 59.15 2-1 Bradwell Institute #23 18 67.49 2-1 Northside (Warner Robins) #10 17 70.34 2-0 Jackson County #15 20 65.16 1-1 Brunswick #18 38 51.23 0-3 Decatur #31 41 50.25 1-1 Chapel Hill #2 2 97.74 2-0 Thomas County Central Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 2-6A 3-0 101.98 1,000,000 957,791 875,334 755,640 558,421 0.79 Thomas County Central 2-6A 2-0 97.74 1,000,000 917,477 774,242 573,370 279,326 2.58 Coffee 2-6A 3-0 90.79 999,999 812,274 525,334 217,880 62,222 15.07 Sequoyah 6-6A 2-1 88.81 999,998 741,516 395,708 118,069 32,163 30.09 Creekside 3-6A 1-1 89.38 999,992 714,414 325,190 119,412 32,099 30.15 Gainesville 7-6A 0-2 86.39 974,757 363,664 163,370 43,728 9,150 108.29 Houston County 2-6A 2-0 84.69 999,674 541,804 196,557 47,841 8,458 117.23 Roswell 7-6A 2-1 85.26 999,205 475,483 180,000 44,511 8,402 118.02 Milton 7-6A 2-1 83.52 998,673 372,900 132,034 27,745 4,399 226.32 East Paulding 5-6A 3-0 80.47 1,000,000 541,162 175,733 24,390 2,844 350.62 Hughes 3-6A 1-1 80.62 999,750 370,981 91,363 15,314 1,859 536.92 Clarke Central 8-6A 2-1 74.99 1,000,000 375,834 72,181 6,097 355 2,815.90 Woodward Academy 3-6A 1-1 74.72 996,509 179,091 29,869 2,486 135 7,406.41 Kell 6-6A 2-1 73.80 982,850 126,249 21,295 1,585 86 11,626.91 Jackson County 8-6A 2-0 70.34 999,937 201,809 20,663 1,112 43 23,254.81 Rome 6-6A 0-2 70.52 832,102 46,351 5,429 281 25 39,999.00 Lanier 7-6A 2-1 71.11 660,839 39,272 4,647 245 9 111,110.11 Northside (Warner Robins) 2-6A 2-1 67.49 665,970 22,502 1,510 58 2 499,999.00 Lassiter 6-6A 3-0 64.18 665,476 12,877 649 15 1 999,999.00 Lovejoy 3-6A 1-1 64.03 731,379 12,793 668 12 1 999,999.00 Shiloh 4-6A 2-1 64.29 999,953 70,180 2,875 80 - - Brunswick 1-6A 1-1 65.16 822,800 18,767 1,305 39 - - Tift County 2-6A 2-1 65.41 768,703 18,614 1,157 32 - - Glynn Academy 1-6A 1-2 63.30 885,191 17,985 994 20 - - Creekview 6-6A 2-1 64.22 498,220 9,556 597 17 - - Effingham County 1-6A 1-2 62.43 654,003 7,853 415 11 - - Newnan 3-6A 0-2 62.00 351,162 4,161 138 4 - - Woodstock 6-6A 1-2 61.79 313,797 3,337 150 3 - - New Manchester 5-6A 1-2 58.38 775,624 4,974 158 2 - - Mountain View 8-6A 2-0 53.71 674,130 1,826 28 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-6A 2-1 59.15 752,009 7,497 285 - - - Habersham Central 8-6A 1-2 55.16 714,520 2,670 47 - - - South Effingham 1-6A 3-0 54.28 673,491 1,936 40 - - - Decatur 4-6A 0-3 51.23 838,074 1,009 9 - - - McIntosh 3-6A 1-1 55.40 217,495 521 9 - - - Dunwoody 4-6A 1-1 50.35 724,342 777 4 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-6A 2-0 53.99 282,550 558 4 - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-6A 1-1 46.93 796,413 450 4 - - - Veterans 2-6A 1-1 55.29 120,560 210 2 - - - Chapel Hill 5-6A 1-1 50.25 301,535 263 1 - - - Walnut Grove 8-6A 1-1 48.08 304,424 182 1 - - - Greenbrier 1-6A 1-2 51.71 106,779 124 1 - - - Hiram 5-6A 0-3 51.14 180,442 135 - - - - Loganville 8-6A 2-1 47.59 319,055 127 - - - - Chamblee 4-6A 1-1 42.89 311,096 32 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-6A 1-2 43.62 50,725 8 - - - - South Paulding 5-6A 0-3 46.83 14,156 2 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-6A 2-0 44.47 16,071 1 - - - - Alexander 5-6A 0-3 43.23 2,347 1 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6A 1-2 36.31 12,938 - - - - - Grovetown 1-6A 0-3 46.41 3,793 - - - - - Apalachee 8-6A 1-2 39.50 2,384 - - - - - Alcovy 4-6A 1-2 34.41 2,291 - - - - - South Cobb 5-6A 2-1 36.13 1,098 - - - - - Morrow 3-6A 2-0 39.06 456 - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-6A 0-3 43.35 190 - - - - - Pope 6-6A 1-2 42.32 25 - - - - - Alpharetta 7-6A 0-3 45.80 20 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-6A 1-2 32.56 12 - - - - - River Ridge 6-6A 0-3 45.82 9 - - - - - Osborne 5-6A 0-2 32.47 7 - - - - - Riverwood 7-6A 0-2 30.60 - - - - - - Midtown 4-6A 0-3 26.05 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 4-6A 1-2 20.59 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Lee County 10-0 2-6A 742,178 999,319 999,998 1,000,000 - 607,920 2 Thomas County Central 9-1 2-6A 184,135 972,617 999,782 1,000,000 - 292,277 3 Coffee 8-2 2-6A 66,300 934,287 998,914 999,999 1 83,441 4 Sequoyah 9-1 6-6A 5 806,206 992,530 999,998 2 853,776 5 Clarke Central 9-1 8-6A 361 834,216 995,325 1,000,000 - 675,331 6 East Paulding 10-0 5-6A 42 930,319 998,910 1,000,000 - 950,910 7 Creekside 9-1 3-6A - 624,378 976,027 999,992 8 758,233 8 Houston County 7-3 2-6A 5,722 444,562 913,969 999,674 326 16,333 9 Roswell 8-2 7-6A 19 238,871 813,472 999,205 795 336,774 10 Jackson County 8-2 8-6A 1,236 518,320 962,771 999,937 63 307,746 11 Shiloh 9-1 4-6A - 157,785 951,477 999,953 47 882,515 12 Hughes 8-2 3-6A 1 218,955 895,102 999,750 250 185,483 13 Gainesville 8-2 7-6A - 26,513 538,717 974,757 25,243 397,661 14 Kell 8-2 6-6A - 41,700 519,706 982,850 17,150 91,416 15 Brunswick 8-2 1-6A - 1,939 400,654 822,800 177,200 392,694 16 Woodward Academy 7-3 3-6A 1 88,956 691,228 996,509 3,491 53,365 17 Glynn Academy 7-3 1-6A - 2,429 324,336 885,191 114,809 274,570 18 Decatur 7-3 4-6A - - 82,933 838,074 161,926 11,808 19 Milton 7-3 7-6A - 139,935 731,093 998,673 1,327 249,054 20 Habersham Central 6-4 8-6A - 1,307 59,727 714,520 285,480 10,600 21 New Manchester 7-3 5-6A - - 44,536 775,624 224,376 40,912 22 Rome 5-5 6-6A - 2,793 141,148 832,102 167,898 42,261 23 Northside (Warner Robins) 4-6 2-6A - 288 22,039 665,970 334,030 20 24 Lovejoy 6-4 3-6A - 385 41,933 731,379 268,621 1,954 25 Tift County 4-6 2-6A - 503 42,403 768,703 231,297 9 26 Bradwell Institute 6-4 1-6A - 4,987 140,519 752,009 247,991 94,279 27 Dunwoody 7-3 4-6A - 71 97,085 724,342 275,658 76,446 28 Heritage (Conyers) 7-3 4-6A - 2,659 106,696 796,413 203,587 23,701 29 Lassiter 7-3 6-6A - 649 50,315 665,476 334,524 5,419 30 Mountain View 6-4 8-6A - 2,355 69,012 674,130 325,870 5,452 31 Chapel Hill 6-4 5-6A - 2 4,045 301,535 698,465 3,124 32 Effingham County 6-4 1-6A - 5 214,167 654,003 345,997 212,595 33 South Effingham 6-4 1-6A - 1,851 68,766 673,491 326,509 18,626 34 Loganville 5-5 8-6A - 15 5,210 319,055 680,945 336 35 Newnan 4-6 3-6A - 39 6,290 351,162 648,838 941 36 Lanier 5-5 7-6A - 447 35,506 660,839 339,161 16,511 37 Creekview 5-5 6-6A - 118 19,655 498,220 501,780 5,411 38 McIntosh 4-6 3-6A - 7 1,676 217,495 782,505 16 39 Veterans 3-7 2-6A - - 163 120,560 879,440 - 40 Chamblee 5-5 4-6A - 4 8,306 311,096 688,904 5,128 41 Hiram 4-6 5-6A - - 4,164 180,442 819,558 4,160 42 Northside (Columbus) 4-6 3-6A - 12 4,155 282,550 717,450 8 43 Walnut Grove 3-7 8-6A - 187 10,873 304,424 695,576 490 44 Woodstock 3-7 6-6A - 9 5,778 313,797 686,203 1,717 45 Greenbrier 3-7 1-6A - - 6,722 106,779 893,221 6,506 46 Tri-Cities 3-7 3-6A - - 13 16,071 983,929 - 47 Lakeside (Atlanta) 3-7 4-6A - - 336 12,938 987,062 330 48 South Paulding 3-7 5-6A - - 742 14,156 985,844 742 49 Cedar Shoals 2-8 8-6A - - 121 50,725 949,275 44 50 Alpharetta 2-8 7-6A - - - 20 999,980 - 51 Alexander 2-8 5-6A - - 149 2,347 997,653 149 52 Johns Creek 2-8 7-6A - - - 12 999,988 - 53 Grovetown 1-9 1-6A - - 613 3,793 996,207 613 54 Morrow 2-8 3-6A - - - 456 999,544 - 55 South Cobb 3-7 5-6A - - 3 1,098 998,902 3 56 Alcovy 2-8 4-6A - - 72 2,291 997,709 72 57 River Ridge 1-9 6-6A - - - 9 999,991 - 58 Apalachee 1-9 8-6A - - 1 2,384 997,616 1 59 Pope 1-9 6-6A - - - 25 999,975 - 60 Midtown 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Lakeside (Evans) 0-10 1-6A - - 117 190 999,810 117 62 Meadowcreek 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 63 Osborne 1-9 5-6A - - - 7 999,993 - 64 Riverwood 0-10 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 5A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Blessed Trinity Cartersville North Oconee Cartersville Tucker Blessed Trinity First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Oconee Ware County Cartersville Benedictine North Oconee Whitewater Ware County Dalton Cartersville LaGrange Stockbridge Benedictine #1 4 83.95 3-0 North Oconee #32 37 55.26 0-2 Jonesboro #17 17 65.46 3-0 Whitewater #16 19 64.30 3-0 Richmond Academy #9 11 70.29 1-1 Ware County #24 24 61.59 3-0 Villa Rica #25 25 61.18 1-2 Sprayberry #8 14 67.16 3-0 Dalton #5 2 86.58 3-0 Cartersville #28 28 60.15 1-1 Lithonia #21 18 64.48 1-1 Southwest DeKalb #12 12 69.55 1-2 LaGrange #13 10 70.60 1-1 Stockbridge #20 32 57.70 2-1 Eastside #29 26 60.59 1-2 Perry #4 6 80.97 2-1 Benedictine Tucker Cass Marist Blessed Trinity Tucker Ola Statesboro Cass Mays Marist Jefferson Blessed Trinity #3 5 81.54 3-0 Tucker #30 27 60.21 2-1 Harris County #19 13 67.60 1-2 Central (Carrollton) #14 8 73.15 2-1 Ola #11 16 65.97 3-0 Statesboro #22 20 63.49 2-1 Warner Robins #27 21 62.79 3-0 Griffin #6 7 73.38 3-0 Cass #7 9 71.26 3-0 Mays #26 35 56.14 1-2 Dutchtown #23 29 59.82 3-0 East Forsyth #10 3 85.62 2-0 Marist #15 23 62.38 2-1 Flowery Branch #18 15 66.26 1-2 Jefferson #31 39 51.85 2-1 Cedartown #2 1 86.68 3-0 Blessed Trinity Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Blessed Trinity 6-5A 3-0 86.68 1,000,000 902,304 665,102 425,587 250,404 2.99 Cartersville 7-5A 3-0 86.58 999,999 897,926 665,923 415,679 243,564 3.11 Marist 6-5A 2-0 85.62 1,000,000 855,963 538,270 315,926 171,817 4.82 North Oconee 8-5A 3-0 83.95 1,000,000 878,923 650,866 362,145 171,135 4.84 Tucker 5-5A 3-0 81.54 1,000,000 823,890 512,821 223,835 88,639 10.28 Benedictine 1-5A 2-1 80.97 999,995 762,321 369,008 156,165 58,878 15.98 Cass 7-5A 3-0 73.38 999,991 527,128 146,467 32,754 6,147 161.68 Ola 2-5A 2-1 73.15 994,085 244,873 74,259 15,621 2,928 340.53 Mays 5-5A 3-0 71.26 999,802 382,409 89,174 16,097 2,398 416.01 Stockbridge 4-5A 1-1 70.60 999,551 218,542 51,462 8,799 1,228 813.33 Ware County 1-5A 1-1 70.29 975,043 185,391 42,843 6,874 982 1,017.33 LaGrange 3-5A 1-2 69.55 957,595 137,404 31,354 4,630 519 1,925.78 Dalton 7-5A 3-0 67.16 999,307 230,719 36,756 4,372 453 2,206.51 Central (Carrollton) 3-5A 1-2 67.60 916,463 99,084 18,733 2,258 230 4,346.83 Statesboro 1-5A 3-0 65.97 994,392 129,111 19,555 2,062 196 5,101.04 Jefferson 8-5A 1-2 66.26 948,393 88,505 14,547 1,580 142 7,041.25 Whitewater 3-5A 3-0 65.46 977,010 110,265 16,048 1,572 116 8,619.69 Richmond Academy 1-5A 3-0 64.30 994,614 98,992 12,890 1,138 78 12,819.51 Southwest DeKalb 5-5A 1-1 64.48 890,827 59,855 8,071 737 49 20,407.16 Flowery Branch 8-5A 2-1 62.38 975,572 64,763 7,116 499 28 35,713.29 Griffin 3-5A 3-0 62.79 864,213 43,825 5,055 369 21 47,618.05 Warner Robins 2-5A 2-1 63.49 818,211 40,972 5,070 352 20 49,999.00 Villa Rica 7-5A 3-0 61.59 948,083 39,775 4,054 244 12 83,332.33 Jenkins 1-5A 0-3 62.60 401,176 15,315 1,735 102 5 199,999.00 East Forsyth 8-5A 3-0 59.82 921,556 30,864 2,601 132 4 249,999.00 Perry 2-5A 1-2 60.59 554,002 14,582 1,389 72 3 333,332.33 Sprayberry 6-5A 1-2 61.18 634,823 19,299 1,784 95 2 499,999.00 Harris County 3-5A 2-1 60.21 767,921 22,661 1,995 95 1 999,999.00 Jones County 2-5A 0-3 59.29 269,097 5,147 460 14 1 999,999.00 Lithonia 5-5A 1-1 60.15 743,830 19,068 1,723 94 - - Eastside 4-5A 2-1 57.70 813,723 13,762 947 33 - - Centennial 6-5A 3-0 56.52 742,402 9,840 575 20 - - Dutchtown 4-5A 1-2 56.14 697,235 7,932 418 19 - - Locust Grove 2-5A 1-2 56.81 371,461 4,169 266 10 - - Cambridge 6-5A 0-3 58.01 212,452 2,709 193 6 - - Jonesboro 4-5A 0-2 55.26 462,328 3,934 182 6 - - M.L. King 4-5A 2-1 51.82 552,700 2,042 80 3 - - Evans 1-5A 2-1 55.40 231,599 1,851 88 1 - - Winder-Barrow 8-5A 2-1 52.62 337,065 1,508 61 1 - - Cedartown 7-5A 2-1 51.85 313,433 1,170 34 1 - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-5A 2-1 50.91 233,383 687 14 1 - - Banneker 5-5A 2-0 49.14 192,641 325 6 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-5A 1-2 50.31 36,046 68 2 - - - Chattahoochee 6-5A 2-0 44.30 99,225 27 1 - - - Starr's Mill 3-5A 0-2 50.97 5,279 12 1 - - - Allatoona 7-5A 0-3 48.79 11,280 10 1 - - - Wayne County 1-5A 1-1 48.24 29,593 38 - - - - Lithia Springs 3-5A 1-1 47.42 14,797 15 - - - - Druid Hills 5-5A 2-1 41.61 43,846 9 - - - - St. Pius X 6-5A 1-2 45.73 10,815 7 - - - - Madison County 8-5A 0-3 44.95 12,699 6 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-5A 1-2 40.32 12,247 2 - - - - Drew 4-5A 2-1 38.45 18,171 1 - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-5A 0-3 39.42 20 - - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-5A 1-2 29.93 8 - - - - - Union Grove 2-5A 0-3 34.21 1 - - - - - Northview 6-5A 1-2 23.21 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-5A 0-3 13.94 - - - - - - Groves 1-5A 0-3 12.63 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-5A 0-3 -3.48 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-5A 0-3 -36.97 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 North Oconee 10-0 8-5A 796,086 998,338 999,973 1,000,000 - 894,842 2 Blessed Trinity 10-0 6-5A 87,740 971,057 999,652 1,000,000 - 502,099 3 Tucker 10-0 5-5A 66,976 973,677 999,488 1,000,000 - 760,316 4 Benedictine 9-1 1-5A 465 824,441 988,041 999,995 5 755,134 5 Cartersville 10-0 7-5A 25,236 965,447 999,241 999,999 1 829,641 6 Cass 9-1 7-5A 7,256 737,750 981,732 999,991 9 137,837 7 Mays 9-1 5-5A 1,190 519,412 928,996 999,802 198 186,035 8 Dalton 8-2 7-5A 1,706 425,550 874,689 999,307 693 27,059 9 Ware County 8-2 1-5A 2 90,955 515,119 975,043 24,957 149,070 10 Marist 8-2 6-5A 12,955 773,274 991,882 1,000,000 - 495,101 11 Statesboro 8-2 1-5A 76 141,382 608,685 994,392 5,608 49,050 12 LaGrange 8-2 3-5A - 12,370 468,513 957,595 42,405 402,687 13 Stockbridge 8-2 4-5A - 70,205 888,484 999,551 449 855,740 14 Ola 9-1 2-5A - 25,992 745,969 994,085 5,915 693,537 15 Flowery Branch 6-4 8-5A 185 87,557 481,304 975,572 24,428 21,788 16 Richmond Academy 7-3 1-5A 102 124,930 598,906 994,614 5,386 29,858 17 Whitewater 8-2 3-5A 16 122,703 541,000 977,010 22,990 174,660 18 Jefferson 6-4 8-5A - 22,356 321,381 948,393 51,607 69,677 19 Central (Carrollton) 6-4 3-5A - 14,817 352,238 916,463 83,537 287,037 20 Eastside 8-2 4-5A - 206 100,536 813,723 186,277 79,077 21 Southwest DeKalb 6-4 5-5A 2 19,077 209,950 890,827 109,173 43,769 22 Warner Robins 7-3 2-5A - 314 171,340 818,211 181,789 158,153 23 East Forsyth 7-3 8-5A 5 30,226 275,426 921,556 78,444 12,770 24 Villa Rica 7-3 7-5A 1 22,087 250,663 948,083 51,917 5,283 25 Sprayberry 6-4 6-5A - 26 9,214 634,823 365,177 1,775 26 Dutchtown 7-3 4-5A - - 19,785 697,235 302,765 6,222 27 Griffin 6-4 3-5A 1 17,037 193,692 864,213 135,787 88,063 28 Lithonia 4-6 5-5A - 1,220 43,200 743,830 256,170 9,574 29 Perry 5-5 2-5A - 174 82,620 554,002 445,998 74,694 30 Harris County 5-5 3-5A - 6,085 113,122 767,921 232,079 46,042 31 Cedartown 4-6 7-5A - 84 4,629 313,433 686,567 93 32 Jonesboro 5-5 4-5A - 1 46,214 462,328 537,672 45,871 33 Centennial 5-5 6-5A - 946 59,348 742,402 257,598 365 34 Winder-Barrow 4-6 8-5A - 79 7,384 337,065 662,935 893 35 M.L. King 5-5 4-5A - 47 19,333 552,700 447,300 13,056 36 Banneker 5-5 5-5A - 8 1,539 192,641 807,359 117 37 Cambridge 3-7 6-5A - 1 1,033 212,452 787,548 657 38 Jones County 3-7 2-5A - 3 46,536 269,097 730,903 46,000 39 Jenkins 3-7 1-5A - 31 19,700 401,176 598,824 15,997 40 Evans 4-6 1-5A - 14 3,103 231,599 768,401 864 41 Woodland (Cartersville) 3-7 7-5A - 38 2,734 233,383 766,617 72 42 Maynard Jackson 3-7 5-5A - - 237 36,046 963,954 188 43 Locust Grove 3-7 2-5A - 82 31,424 371,461 628,539 27,603 44 Chattahoochee 4-6 6-5A - - 148 99,225 900,775 - 45 Arabia Mountain 4-6 4-5A - - 24 12,247 987,753 24 46 Druid Hills 3-7 5-5A - - 39 43,846 956,154 1 47 Drew 4-6 4-5A - - 14 18,171 981,829 9 48 Wayne County 2-8 1-5A - 1 113 29,593 970,407 27 49 St. Pius X 2-8 6-5A - - 6 10,815 989,185 3 50 Madison County 1-9 8-5A - - 37 12,699 987,301 30 51 Lithia Springs 2-8 3-5A - - 220 14,797 985,203 206 52 Allatoona 0-10 7-5A - - 23 11,280 988,720 15 53 Starr's Mill 1-9 3-5A - - 1,307 5,279 994,721 1,305 54 Eagle's Landing 1-9 2-5A - - 12 20 999,980 12 55 Groves 0-10 1-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Mundy's Mill 1-9 4-5A - - 1 8 999,992 1 57 Union Grove 1-9 2-5A - - 1 1 999,999 1 58 Forest Park 0-10 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 59 Northview 4-6 6-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Johnson (Gainesville) 2-8 8-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Cross Keys 0-10 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Troup Troup Peach County Sandy Creek Cairo First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Troup Oconee County Stephenson Peach County Troup Douglass Oconee County Baldwin Stephenson Calhoun Spalding Peach County #1 2 80.12 3-0 Troup #32 26 50.01 0-3 New Hampstead #17 18 55.69 2-1 Northwest Whitfield #16 6 70.13 2-1 Douglass #9 7 68.47 1-2 Oconee County #24 23 54.57 2-1 Gilmer #25 25 51.23 0-1 Monroe #8 8 67.45 3-0 Baldwin #5 4 73.90 2-1 Stephenson #28 27 49.64 1-2 Pickens #21 20 55.19 2-1 Harlem #12 10 63.52 1-2 Calhoun #13 14 59.65 3-0 Spalding #20 22 54.92 0-2 Hampton #29 28 49.02 1-2 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #4 3 76.15 3-0 Peach County Sandy Creek Monroe Area Adairsville Cairo Sandy Creek Mary Persons West Laurens Monroe Area Westover Adairsville North Hall Cairo #3 1 92.67 3-0 Sandy Creek #30 41 43.07 0-3 Heritage (Ringgold) #19 16 58.17 2-1 Mary Persons #14 17 57.03 1-2 North Clayton #11 13 59.75 1-1 West Laurens #22 29 48.53 3-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) #27 33 46.13 1-1 Westside (Macon) #6 9 67.24 3-0 Monroe Area #7 15 58.31 3-0 Westover #26 24 53.65 0-3 Cherokee Bluff #23 19 55.42 2-0 Dougherty #10 11 60.63 3-0 Adairsville #15 12 60.46 2-1 North Hall #18 21 55.09 1-2 Bainbridge #31 30 47.77 1-2 Spencer #2 5 71.54 2-0 Cairo Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-4A 3-0 92.67 1,000,000 982,903 945,134 867,747 774,398 0.29 Troup 2-4A 3-0 80.12 1,000,000 915,358 762,360 464,402 125,829 6.95 Peach County 2-4A 3-0 76.15 1,000,000 846,296 569,406 234,373 47,370 20.11 Stephenson 5-4A 2-1 73.90 999,999 741,756 344,854 127,030 20,577 47.60 Cairo 1-4A 2-0 71.54 1,000,000 752,701 432,704 124,540 16,234 60.60 Douglass 5-4A 2-1 70.13 999,890 417,356 162,829 43,022 4,839 205.65 Baldwin 2-4A 3-0 67.45 1,000,000 588,129 196,611 42,911 3,630 274.48 Monroe Area 8-4A 3-0 67.24 999,986 541,389 171,644 36,797 3,064 325.37 Oconee County 8-4A 1-2 68.47 999,804 378,287 127,706 29,231 2,920 341.47 Calhoun 7-4A 1-2 63.52 999,616 235,692 55,580 8,198 482 2,073.69 Adairsville 7-4A 3-0 60.63 999,901 279,529 48,273 5,404 203 4,925.11 North Hall 6-4A 2-1 60.46 998,324 171,085 30,441 3,376 125 7,999.00 West Laurens 3-4A 1-1 59.75 993,135 166,821 27,935 2,949 88 11,362.64 Spalding 2-4A 3-0 59.65 999,499 171,907 28,130 2,896 77 12,986.01 Westover 1-4A 3-0 58.31 999,547 190,864 26,976 2,502 72 13,887.89 Mary Persons 2-4A 2-1 58.17 995,257 93,549 14,315 1,166 31 32,257.06 North Clayton 4-4A 1-2 57.03 987,017 75,605 10,122 767 17 58,822.53 Dougherty 1-4A 2-0 55.42 993,266 78,745 8,889 597 13 76,922.08 Northwest Whitfield 7-4A 2-1 55.69 992,423 74,212 8,674 592 7 142,856.14 Hampton 4-4A 0-2 54.92 951,791 43,338 4,769 289 7 142,856.14 Harlem 3-4A 2-1 55.19 936,431 49,069 5,570 348 6 166,665.67 Gilmer 6-4A 2-1 54.57 962,528 53,076 5,515 338 6 166,665.67 Cherokee Bluff 8-4A 0-3 53.65 563,006 16,881 1,603 85 3 333,332.33 Bainbridge 1-4A 1-2 55.09 966,021 50,518 5,403 312 2 499,999.00 Monroe 1-4A 0-1 51.23 812,087 18,810 1,289 45 - - Pickens 6-4A 1-2 49.64 718,939 10,808 655 23 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-4A 1-2 49.02 781,685 10,414 542 15 - - New Hampstead 3-4A 0-3 50.01 333,384 4,179 359 15 - - Spencer 1-4A 1-2 47.77 674,174 6,578 296 12 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-4A 3-0 48.53 879,240 11,888 611 10 - - White County 6-4A 2-1 45.84 583,276 3,768 134 2 - - Westside (Macon) 2-4A 1-1 46.13 502,866 3,109 119 2 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-4A 1-2 46.74 326,464 2,305 93 2 - - Luella 4-4A 1-2 45.95 406,795 2,479 80 1 - - Howard 2-4A 1-2 44.44 236,714 784 28 1 - - Shaw 1-4A 2-1 45.03 716,144 3,972 138 - - - Long County 3-4A 0-2 47.30 238,010 1,654 72 - - - East Jackson 8-4A 1-2 45.03 339,368 1,459 53 - - - Liberty County 3-4A 1-2 44.65 214,281 767 28 - - - Dawson County 6-4A 0-3 45.39 150,877 600 26 - - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-4A 0-3 43.07 333,092 810 21 - - - Windsor Forest 3-4A 2-1 41.19 239,166 394 9 - - - McDonough 4-4A 1-2 39.94 116,227 135 4 - - - Upson-Lee 2-4A 0-3 41.00 17,574 17 - - - - North Springs 5-4A 1-2 38.78 8,705 4 - - - - Columbus 1-4A 2-1 29.48 22,725 - - - - - East Hall 8-4A 1-2 32.25 4,978 - - - - - West Hall 8-4A 1-2 28.56 2,549 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-4A 0-3 27.31 1,823 - - - - - Riverdale 4-4A 1-2 30.66 1,149 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-4A 1-2 19.50 238 - - - - - Fayette County 4-4A 0-3 26.12 12 - - - - - Hardaway 1-4A 0-3 18.61 8 - - - - - Salem 5-4A 1-2 24.58 7 - - - - - Chestatee 6-4A 0-3 17.77 2 - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-4A 0-3 3.55 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-4A 0-3 0.33 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Troup 10-0 2-4A 598,110 994,777 999,940 1,000,000 - 631,655 2 Cairo 10-0 1-4A 126,510 944,463 996,721 1,000,000 - 814,104 3 Sandy Creek 10-0 4-4A 26,634 999,859 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 996,795 4 Peach County 9-1 2-4A 190,763 947,368 998,124 1,000,000 - 306,995 5 Stephenson 9-1 5-4A 1,495 708,097 970,196 999,999 1 552,667 6 Monroe Area 9-1 8-4A 11,321 631,575 941,091 999,986 14 468,715 7 Westover 9-1 1-4A 2,816 333,544 801,523 999,547 453 89,448 8 Baldwin 8-2 2-4A 40,075 737,313 973,629 1,000,000 - 52,919 9 Oconee County 8-2 8-4A - 170,263 748,588 999,804 196 499,666 10 Adairsville 9-1 7-4A 1,004 458,701 873,851 999,901 99 351,225 11 West Laurens 8-2 3-4A 60 179,861 718,151 993,135 6,865 595,210 12 Calhoun 6-4 7-4A 7 129,931 690,791 999,616 384 510,062 13 Spalding 7-3 2-4A 793 175,183 666,464 999,499 501 5,569 14 North Clayton 8-2 4-4A - 8,035 329,281 987,017 12,983 151 15 North Hall 8-2 6-4A - 128,465 731,802 998,324 1,676 625,947 16 Douglass 7-3 5-4A 4 166,110 717,165 999,890 110 294,017 17 Northwest Whitfield 7-3 7-4A - 67,945 442,423 992,423 7,577 132,425 18 Bainbridge 6-4 1-4A - 9,517 178,323 966,021 33,979 39,313 19 Mary Persons 5-5 2-4A 100 46,991 376,309 995,257 4,743 2,852 20 Hampton 6-4 4-4A - 344 127,430 951,791 48,209 2,556 21 Harlem 7-3 3-4A - 17,209 315,999 936,431 63,569 252,824 22 Woodland (Stockbridge) 7-3 4-4A - 2,276 77,059 879,240 120,760 216 23 Dougherty 6-4 1-4A 308 95,704 471,075 993,266 6,734 48,155 24 Gilmer 6-4 6-4A - 39,537 365,065 962,528 37,472 220,452 25 Monroe 5-5 1-4A - 4,524 70,903 812,087 187,913 7,940 26 Cherokee Bluff 5-5 8-4A - - 28,849 563,006 436,994 28,813 27 Westside (Macon) 4-6 2-4A - 41 3,607 502,866 497,134 8 28 Pickens 4-6 6-4A - 1,433 108,936 718,939 281,061 95,620 29 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-6 4-4A - 26 17,038 781,685 218,315 218 30 Heritage (Ringgold) 3-7 7-4A - 3 6,429 333,092 666,908 6,280 31 Spencer 4-6 1-4A - 112 10,808 674,174 325,826 884 32 New Hampstead 4-6 3-4A - 3 76,095 333,384 666,616 75,940 33 Shaw 4-6 1-4A - 213 14,681 716,144 283,856 156 34 Long County 4-6 3-4A - 5 32,685 238,010 761,990 32,617 35 White County 5-5 6-4A - 496 40,949 583,276 416,724 32,242 36 Howard 2-8 2-4A - 1 250 236,714 763,286 1 37 Luella 3-7 4-4A - - 2,859 406,795 593,205 64 38 East Jackson 3-7 8-4A - 5 3,591 339,368 660,632 2,795 39 Southeast Bulloch 3-7 3-4A - 56 28,578 326,464 673,536 27,203 40 Columbus 3-7 1-4A - - 1 22,725 977,275 - 41 McDonough 3-7 4-4A - - 56 116,227 883,773 - 42 East Hall 3-7 8-4A - - 10 4,978 995,022 10 43 Dawson County 2-8 6-4A - - 25,788 150,877 849,123 25,739 44 Windsor Forest 3-7 3-4A - 12 3,567 239,166 760,834 3,034 45 Liberty County 3-7 3-4A - 2 13,303 214,281 785,719 13,172 46 Southeast Whitfield 3-7 7-4A - - - 238 999,762 - 47 Upson-Lee 0-10 2-4A - - 2 17,574 982,426 1 48 Riverdale 2-8 4-4A - - - 1,149 998,851 - 49 Ridgeland 1-9 7-4A - - 8 1,823 998,177 8 50 North Springs 2-8 5-4A - - 6 8,705 991,295 6 51 Hardaway 0-10 1-4A - - - 8 999,992 - 52 West Hall 2-8 8-4A - - 1 2,549 997,451 1 53 Chestatee 0-10 6-4A - - - 2 999,998 - 54 Fayette County 0-10 4-4A - - - 12 999,988 - 55 Salem 1-9 5-4A - - - 7 999,993 - 56 Clarkston 2-8 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Stone Mountain 3-7 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A 7A

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Semifinal Final Toombs County Hart County Toombs County Appling County Columbia Hart County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Toombs County Burke County Crisp County Appling County Toombs County Lumpkin County Rockmart Burke County Ringgold Crisp County Appling County Northeast #1 1 85.42 3-0 Toombs County #32 35 41.67 2-1 Coahulla Creek #17 13 59.08 3-0 Lumpkin County #16 24 51.92 1-1 North Murray #9 15 58.46 1-2 Rockmart #24 19 55.28 3-0 Franklin County #25 30 46.02 2-0 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #8 7 63.46 2-1 Burke County #5 22 52.62 3-0 Ringgold #28 39 37.72 1-1 Beach #21 14 58.99 2-0 Crisp County #12 18 55.50 2-1 Lamar County #13 8 63.21 2-0 Appling County #20 21 53.95 1-2 Callaway #29 34 44.19 1-2 Jackson #4 10 61.90 1-1 Northeast Pierce County Columbia Hapeville Charter Hart County Pierce County Thomson Columbia Worth County Hapeville Charter Morgan County Hephzibah Hart County #3 4 65.15 2-0 Pierce County #30 32 44.60 0-2 Sonoraville #19 31 44.62 2-0 LaFayette #14 12 59.27 1-2 Thomson #11 5 64.67 1-2 Columbia #22 17 55.69 2-1 Westside (Augusta) #27 23 52.42 0-2 Cedar Grove #6 6 63.86 2-0 Worth County #7 3 66.90 1-1 Hapeville Charter #26 9 61.92 1-2 Carver (Columbus) #23 20 54.46 1-2 Carver (Atlanta) #10 11 61.09 2-1 Morgan County #15 16 56.77 2-1 Hephzibah #18 27 47.68 2-1 Haralson County #31 45 29.93 3-0 Islands #2 2 67.49 3-0 Hart County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-3A 3-0 85.42 1,000,000 967,146 931,394 889,454 837,190 0.19 Hart County 8-3A 3-0 67.49 999,869 675,508 444,767 241,742 41,141 23.31 Hapeville Charter 6-3A 1-1 66.90 999,912 590,573 342,981 138,660 27,931 34.80 Pierce County 3-3A 2-0 65.15 999,999 599,764 326,932 143,705 21,089 46.42 Columbia 6-3A 1-2 64.67 999,767 487,505 243,438 88,942 14,440 68.25 Worth County 1-3A 2-0 63.86 998,926 505,617 259,879 105,623 13,696 72.01 Appling County 3-3A 2-0 63.21 999,989 482,446 231,054 72,015 10,312 95.97 Burke County 4-3A 2-1 63.46 998,212 424,341 195,792 68,638 9,474 104.55 Northeast 2-3A 1-1 61.90 999,599 409,018 170,872 53,388 6,579 151.00 Morgan County 8-3A 2-1 61.09 991,713 333,708 132,721 40,224 4,399 226.32 Carver (Columbus) 1-3A 1-2 61.92 889,080 190,368 79,210 24,177 3,248 306.88 Lumpkin County 8-3A 3-0 59.08 995,137 273,545 95,177 24,021 2,205 452.51 Rockmart 7-3A 1-2 58.46 999,173 298,555 99,050 22,235 1,921 519.56 Crisp County 1-3A 2-0 58.99 987,320 248,344 84,539 20,966 1,841 542.18 Thomson 4-3A 1-2 59.27 991,668 233,414 82,783 19,642 1,832 544.85 Hephzibah 4-3A 2-1 56.77 994,055 185,064 52,082 10,579 777 1,286.00 Lamar County 2-3A 2-1 55.50 998,987 192,660 46,966 8,786 522 1,914.71 Westside (Augusta) 4-3A 2-1 55.69 988,322 144,061 35,953 6,740 394 2,537.07 Franklin County 8-3A 3-0 55.28 907,632 107,927 25,411 4,431 264 3,786.88 Ringgold 7-3A 3-0 52.62 999,247 166,873 34,190 4,884 203 4,925.11 Callaway 2-3A 1-2 53.95 990,708 115,656 26,071 3,671 179 5,585.59 Carver (Atlanta) 6-3A 1-2 54.46 879,371 82,016 17,588 2,907 173 5,779.35 North Murray 7-3A 1-1 51.92 988,614 103,658 19,376 2,508 123 8,129.08 Cedar Grove 6-3A 0-2 52.42 785,366 49,751 8,606 1,124 44 22,726.27 Haralson County 5-3A 2-1 47.68 968,190 34,439 4,012 326 11 90,908.09 Sumter County 1-3A 0-3 49.86 262,085 8,395 1,228 119 5 199,999.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-3A 2-0 46.02 884,514 19,370 1,844 127 4 249,999.00 LaFayette 7-3A 2-0 44.62 936,184 18,132 1,421 83 2 499,999.00 Coahulla Creek 7-3A 2-1 41.67 687,820 5,161 311 10 1 999,999.00 Stephens County 8-3A 1-2 49.29 266,120 8,293 1,137 107 - - Miller Grove 6-3A 1-2 46.65 467,706 9,087 902 62 - - Elbert County 8-3A 1-2 46.90 283,449 5,436 581 36 - - Sonoraville 7-3A 0-2 44.60 683,050 10,248 842 35 - - Washington County 4-3A 1-2 44.47 286,992 2,898 238 15 - - Jackson 2-3A 1-2 44.19 556,813 6,358 483 13 - - Temple 5-3A 1-1 39.45 169,988 562 24 3 - - Therrell 5-3A 2-1 40.66 336,429 1,508 74 2 - - Pike County 2-3A 1-1 38.43 370,471 1,091 34 - - - Beach 3-3A 1-1 37.72 461,558 1,153 33 - - - Murray County 7-3A 2-0 32.54 216,129 132 2 - - - Islands 3-3A 3-0 29.93 441,037 141 1 - - - Southwest 2-3A 0-2 34.57 22,039 17 1 - - - Rutland 2-3A 1-1 31.90 64,410 24 - - - - Tattnall County 3-3A 0-2 28.28 68,160 11 - - - - Brantley County 3-3A 1-2 29.37 60,821 7 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-3A 1-2 27.73 46,321 6 - - - - South Atlanta 6-3A 1-1 33.03 17,612 6 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-3A 2-0 27.35 28,509 4 - - - - Union County 7-3A 0-3 32.24 6,771 2 - - - - Kendrick 1-3A 2-1 25.25 21,846 1 - - - - Redan 6-3A 1-1 29.50 2,310 - - - - - Towers 6-3A 2-1 19.14 - - - - - - McNair 6-3A 0-3 9.41 - - - - - - Butler 4-3A 1-2 8.75 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-3A 0-3 4.47 - - - - - - Jordan 1-3A 0-3 -18.55 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Toombs County 10-0 3-3A 905,805 999,974 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 933,690 2 Hart County 9-1 8-3A 30,280 806,591 958,385 999,869 131 374,051 3 Pierce County 9-1 3-3A 17,089 791,228 981,190 999,999 1 40,088 4 Northeast 9-1 2-3A 23 433,651 858,149 999,599 401 643,110 5 Ringgold 9-1 7-3A 3,002 522,011 841,170 999,247 753 188,895 6 Worth County 7-2 1-3A 34,857 580,183 844,967 998,926 1,074 425,321 7 Hapeville Charter 8-2 6-3A 62 447,668 872,119 999,912 88 535,109 8 Burke County 9-1 4-3A 28 323,263 746,495 998,212 1,788 489,519 9 Rockmart 8-2 7-3A 5 407,363 816,808 999,173 827 585,259 10 Morgan County 7-3 8-3A 1,148 287,813 636,284 991,713 8,287 88,694 11 Columbia 7-3 6-3A 2 340,368 813,526 999,767 233 384,480 12 Lamar County 8-2 2-3A 26 307,619 737,622 998,987 1,013 204,232 13 Appling County 8-2 3-3A 3,238 474,211 929,258 999,989 11 26,207 14 Thomson 6-4 4-3A - 89,826 456,474 991,668 8,332 239,331 15 Hephzibah 7-3 4-3A 27 167,788 523,343 994,055 5,945 144,615 16 North Murray 6-4 7-3A 528 202,713 544,679 988,614 11,386 177,879 17 Lumpkin County 6-4 8-3A 2,976 266,581 615,343 995,137 4,863 44,082 18 Haralson County 5-5 5-3A 48 43,324 243,388 968,190 31,810 1,502 19 LaFayette 7-3 7-3A 31 46,155 224,815 936,184 63,816 19,515 20 Callaway 6-4 2-3A - 71,997 409,932 990,708 9,292 142,479 21 Crisp County 7-3 1-3A 784 204,485 554,430 987,320 12,680 192,521 22 Westside (Augusta) 6-4 4-3A 3 100,754 404,979 988,322 11,678 123,149 23 Carver (Atlanta) 6-4 6-3A - 3,212 78,364 879,371 120,629 49,627 24 Franklin County 6-4 8-3A 26 32,373 171,155 907,632 92,368 13,405 25 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 4-6 5-3A 3 14,869 115,288 884,514 115,486 624 26 Carver (Columbus) 4-6 1-3A 9 17,155 382,968 889,080 110,920 354,783 27 Cedar Grove 4-6 6-3A - 1,832 44,990 785,366 214,634 27,084 28 Beach 5-5 3-3A - 25 1,771 461,558 538,442 14 29 Jackson 5-5 2-3A - 214 13,472 556,813 443,187 9,029 30 Sonoraville 3-7 7-3A - 9,130 73,543 683,050 316,950 22,167 31 Islands 5-5 3-3A - 1 810 441,037 558,963 - 32 Coahulla Creek 4-6 7-3A - 4,574 46,686 687,820 312,180 6,164 33 Pike County 4-6 2-3A - 273 6,108 370,471 629,529 964 34 Miller Grove 4-6 6-3A - 86 5,856 467,706 532,294 3,693 35 Stephens County 3-7 8-3A - 137 3,585 266,120 733,880 1,324 36 Brantley County 4-6 3-3A - - 3 60,821 939,179 - 37 Therrell 3-7 5-3A - 65 2,336 336,429 663,571 36 38 Washington County 3-7 4-3A - 32 4,096 286,992 713,008 3,386 39 Elbert County 1-9 8-3A - 212 3,463 283,449 716,551 414 40 South Atlanta 4-6 6-3A - - 7 17,612 982,388 7 41 Murray County 3-7 7-3A - 73 1,726 216,129 783,871 62 42 Kendrick 3-7 1-3A - - 2 21,846 978,154 - 43 Sumter County 2-8 1-3A - 126 28,879 262,085 737,915 27,375 44 Temple 1-9 5-3A - 45 1,209 169,988 830,012 22 45 Tattnall County 2-8 3-3A - - 4 68,160 931,840 1 46 Southwest 2-8 2-3A - - 173 22,039 977,961 160 47 Rutland 2-8 2-3A - - 78 64,410 935,590 24 48 Union County 1-9 7-3A - - 59 6,771 993,229 59 49 Central (Macon) 2-8 2-3A - - 13 28,509 971,491 2 50 Redan 2-8 6-3A - - - 2,310 997,690 - 51 Butler 2-8 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Johnson (Savannah) 1-9 3-3A - - - 46,321 953,679 - 53 Cross Creek 1-9 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 McNair 0-10 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Towers 5-5 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Jordan 1-9 1-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Stone Mountain 3-7 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 58 Forest Park 0-10 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 59 Northview 4-6 6-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Johnson (Gainesville) 2-8 8-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Cross Keys 0-10 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 62 Meadowcreek 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 63 Osborne 1-9 5-6A - - - 7 999,993 - 64 Riverwood 0-10 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A 7A

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Semifinal Final Bleckley County Jeff Davis Bleckley County Bremen Jeff Davis Thomasville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bleckley County Commerce Fitzgerald Bremen Bleckley County Cook Jasper County Commerce Fitzgerald Laney Dodge County Bremen #1 1 68.82 3-0 Bleckley County #32 36 28.06 1-1 Coosa #17 18 49.60 3-0 ACE Charter #16 8 57.14 1-2 Cook #9 15 52.65 1-2 Jasper County #24 27 39.84 1-2 Gordon Lee #25 22 46.93 1-2 Vidalia #8 12 55.60 2-0 Commerce #5 4 64.74 2-0 Fitzgerald #28 31 35.57 1-2 Dade County #21 24 42.59 1-2 Pepperell #12 17 51.68 1-2 Laney #13 10 56.47 1-1 Dodge County #20 16 52.40 3-0 Berrien #29 40 23.14 2-0 Glenn Hills #4 6 63.86 3-0 Bremen Jeff Davis Dublin Thomasville Heard County Jeff Davis Social Circle Rabun County Dublin Thomasville Model Swainsboro Heard County #3 2 66.59 3-0 Jeff Davis #30 38 23.97 1-2 Jefferson County #19 21 47.36 2-0 Putnam County #14 20 48.95 3-0 Social Circle #11 11 56.02 2-0 Rabun County #22 28 38.01 1-1 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #27 32 35.45 1-2 Washington #6 3 65.41 2-1 Dublin #7 5 63.99 1-1 Thomasville #26 13 53.54 0-3 Brooks County #23 23 43.37 1-2 Fannin County #10 14 53.28 3-0 Model #15 19 49.36 2-1 Screven County #18 9 57.00 1-2 Swainsboro #31 25 42.11 0-3 Metter #2 7 62.95 2-0 Heard County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bleckley County 2-2A 3-0 68.82 1,000,000 863,069 657,521 457,528 299,032 2.34 Jeff Davis 1-2A 3-0 66.59 1,000,000 777,772 514,515 304,762 168,487 4.94 Dublin 2-2A 2-1 65.41 1,000,000 729,158 437,510 238,024 121,574 7.23 Fitzgerald 1-2A 2-0 64.74 999,999 714,229 430,045 226,996 109,328 8.15 Bremen 6-2A 3-0 63.86 1,000,000 762,085 474,957 244,311 108,368 8.23 Heard County 6-2A 2-0 62.95 1,000,000 713,241 404,364 190,340 79,132 11.64 Thomasville 1-2A 1-1 63.99 999,994 620,338 340,739 167,796 76,914 12.00 Rabun County 8-2A 2-0 56.02 999,986 354,901 110,460 28,816 6,646 149.47 Cook 1-2A 1-2 57.14 998,379 233,606 81,597 23,122 5,990 165.94 Swainsboro 2-2A 1-2 57.00 999,551 234,194 81,858 22,742 5,865 169.50 Commerce 8-2A 2-0 55.60 999,994 337,161 99,282 24,840 5,485 181.32 Dodge County 2-2A 1-1 56.47 999,711 247,834 82,146 21,950 5,358 185.64 Model 6-2A 3-0 53.28 1,000,000 306,011 73,720 14,777 2,587 385.55 Jasper County 4-2A 1-2 52.65 999,998 208,650 47,088 8,862 1,496 667.45 Brooks County 1-2A 0-3 53.54 934,459 117,293 28,121 5,551 1,029 970.82 Berrien 1-2A 3-0 52.40 999,610 132,161 31,017 5,629 963 1,037.42 Laney 4-2A 1-2 51.68 999,972 140,971 30,422 5,095 775 1,289.32 Social Circle 4-2A 3-0 48.95 1,000,000 156,387 25,013 3,198 354 2,823.86 ACE Charter 2-2A 3-0 49.60 998,903 80,191 14,363 1,899 241 4,148.38 Screven County 3-2A 2-1 49.36 999,701 69,407 13,059 1,676 199 5,024.13 Putnam County 4-2A 2-0 47.36 999,980 85,354 12,042 1,304 117 8,546.01 Vidalia 2-2A 1-2 46.93 964,822 41,048 5,031 494 45 22,221.22 Fannin County 7-2A 1-2 43.37 966,950 20,008 1,770 117 8 124,999.00 Pepperell 6-2A 1-2 42.59 996,201 19,002 1,453 86 4 249,999.00 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-2A 1-1 38.01 996,104 7,101 330 13 2 499,999.00 Metter 3-2A 0-3 42.11 757,298 10,206 721 36 1 999,999.00 Gordon Lee 7-2A 1-2 39.84 943,569 9,303 512 25 - - Bacon County 1-2A 1-1 40.03 404,251 3,027 189 9 - - Dade County 7-2A 1-2 35.57 827,341 2,743 66 2 - - Washington 5-2A 1-2 35.45 727,268 2,188 68 - - - Oglethorpe County 8-2A 0-2 31.51 365,416 348 10 - - - Utopian Academy 5-2A 1-1 26.74 550,747 161 4 - - - Chattooga 7-2A 0-2 28.53 324,321 146 3 - - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2A 0-3 29.95 448,089 281 2 - - - East Laurens 2-2A 0-3 35.61 72,110 146 2 - - - Coosa 6-2A 1-1 28.06 463,531 157 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-2A 2-0 23.14 755,477 75 - - - - Jefferson County 4-2A 1-2 23.97 466,055 44 - - - - Bryan County 3-2A 0-3 23.88 20,826 3 - - - - Armuchee 6-2A 0-2 17.38 18,301 - - - - - Savannah 3-2A 0-3 12.05 656 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-2A 0-2 12.92 425 - - - - - Josey 4-2A 0-2 -12.50 5 - - - - - Banks County 8-2A 2-1 35.62 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Bleckley County 10-0 2-2A 425,200 976,567 999,750 1,000,000 - 580,128 2 Heard County 10-0 6-2A 124,365 896,654 997,171 1,000,000 - 461,960 3 Jeff Davis 10-0 1-2A 65,004 810,271 989,572 1,000,000 - 380,682 4 Bremen 9-1 6-2A 225,651 974,320 999,800 1,000,000 - 470,900 5 Fitzgerald 8-2 1-2A 94,512 734,013 969,060 999,999 1 304,862 6 Dublin 8-2 2-2A 26,735 709,783 982,522 1,000,000 - 315,724 7 Thomasville 7-3 1-2A 15,474 491,847 913,474 999,994 6 251,610 8 Commerce 9-1 8-2A 1,975 380,865 922,319 999,994 6 76,164 9 Jasper County 7-3 4-2A 7 233,260 820,583 999,998 2 279,718 10 Model 8-2 6-2A 8,008 513,422 963,714 1,000,000 - 60,456 11 Rabun County 8-2 8-2A 8,175 427,956 895,079 999,986 14 98,061 12 Laney 7-3 4-2A 1 91,256 641,152 999,972 28 251,735 13 Dodge County 6-4 2-2A 873 111,136 596,715 999,711 289 46,386 14 Social Circle 7-3 4-2A 3,073 328,696 893,673 1,000,000 - 135,560 15 Screven County 7-3 3-2A 1 5,810 390,828 999,701 299 5,451 16 Cook 4-6 1-2A 80 45,878 403,094 998,379 1,621 41,169 17 ACE Charter 6-4 2-2A 66 27,415 339,228 998,903 1,097 4,180 18 Swainsboro 4-6 2-2A 214 48,909 476,623 999,551 449 52,210 19 Putnam County 6-4 4-2A 348 132,510 685,437 999,980 20 92,304 20 Berrien 5-5 1-2A 237 52,845 426,377 999,610 390 9,018 21 Pepperell 4-6 6-2A - 3,405 138,928 996,201 3,799 2,333 22 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 4-6 6-2A 1 1,632 109,384 996,104 3,896 244 23 Fannin County 6-4 7-2A - 206 215,107 966,950 33,050 191,435 24 Gordon Lee 5-5 7-2A - 193 106,632 943,569 56,431 81,925 25 Vidalia 3-7 2-2A - 720 45,469 964,822 35,178 1,369 26 Brooks County 2-8 1-2A - 392 32,329 934,459 65,541 12,638 27 Washington 5-5 5-2A - - 6,494 727,268 272,732 5,634 28 Dade County 4-6 7-2A - 31 29,473 827,341 172,659 22,742 29 Glenn Hills 4-6 4-2A - - 537 755,477 244,523 7 30 Jefferson County 3-7 4-2A - - 23 466,055 533,945 8 31 Metter 3-7 3-2A - - 1,869 757,298 242,702 828 32 Coosa 3-7 6-2A - - 199 463,531 536,469 - 33 Utopian Academy 3-6 5-2A - 2 514 550,747 449,253 136 34 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2-8 7-2A - 1 3,677 448,089 551,911 3,383 35 Bacon County 1-8 1-2A - 5 738 404,251 595,749 21 36 Chattooga 2-8 7-2A - - 2,000 324,321 675,679 1,756 37 Oglethorpe County 0-10 8-2A - - 447 365,416 634,584 16 38 Bryan County 1-9 3-2A - - 3 20,826 979,174 3 39 East Laurens 0-10 2-2A - - 5 72,110 927,890 3 40 Armuchee 0-10 6-2A - - - 18,301 981,699 - 41 Josey 0-10 4-2A - - - 5 999,995 - 42 Gordon Central 1-9 7-2A - - 1 425 999,575 1 43 Savannah 0-10 3-2A - - - 656 999,344 - 44 Banks County 6-4 8-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A 7A

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Semifinal Final Bowdon Lincoln County Taylor County Bowdon Early County Lincoln County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Taylor County Clinch County Bowdon Johnson County Taylor County Irwin County Clinch County Randolph-Clay Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Mitchell County Johnson County #1 4 53.18 3-0 Taylor County #32 34 28.59 1-2 Seminole County #17 15 44.80 1-2 Manchester #16 7 47.60 1-1 Irwin County #9 3 53.59 1-2 Clinch County #24 31 31.11 1-2 Wilkinson County #25 28 33.40 0-3 Jenkins County #8 8 46.90 3-0 Randolph-Clay #5 1 58.20 1-2 Bowdon #28 37 26.14 1-2 B.E.S.T. Academy #21 23 37.75 1-2 Warren County #12 6 49.18 1-2 Emanuel County Institute #13 20 39.24 3-0 Lake Oconee Academy #20 19 39.40 2-1 Mitchell County #29 24 36.82 0-2 Wilcox County #4 5 50.31 2-0 Johnson County Early County Macon County Wheeler County Lincoln County Early County Treutlen Trion Macon County Washington-Wilkes Wheeler County Schley County Lincoln County #3 14 45.02 3-0 Montgomery County #30 10 46.49 0-2 Early County #19 32 29.77 2-0 Chattahoochee County #14 17 41.65 2-0 Treutlen #11 12 45.52 2-1 Trion #22 11 46.17 1-1-1 Charlton County #27 30 31.91 3-0 Claxton #6 9 46.89 2-0 Macon County #7 16 44.19 2-1 Washington-Wilkes #26 21 39.21 2-1 Miller County #23 25 36.45 2-1 Portal #10 13 45.27 1-1 Wheeler County #15 18 40.31 2-1 Schley County #18 22 38.74 1-1 Telfair County #31 27 34.33 2-1 McIntosh County Academy #2 2 57.96 2-1 Lincoln County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-1A 1-2 58.20 1,000,000 816,200 637,341 456,335 303,894 2.29 Lincoln County 8-1A 2-1 57.96 999,995 815,570 637,299 455,893 299,629 2.34 Taylor County 6-1A 3-0 53.18 1,000,000 718,228 479,328 270,800 122,744 7.15 Clinch County 2-1A 1-2 53.59 999,548 588,307 352,078 189,821 91,238 9.96 Johnson County 5-1A 2-0 50.31 999,995 590,649 316,586 140,765 52,252 18.14 Emanuel County Institute 3-1A 1-2 49.18 998,141 401,673 187,284 75,270 26,102 37.31 Macon County 6-1A 2-0 46.89 999,992 443,306 184,863 63,327 17,531 56.04 Randolph-Clay 1-1A 3-0 46.90 999,989 435,008 177,349 60,585 17,190 57.17 Irwin County 2-1A 1-1 47.60 987,202 313,679 131,694 46,414 13,934 70.77 Montgomery County 3-1A 3-0 45.02 999,804 389,586 146,126 42,823 9,903 99.98 Trion 7-1A 2-1 45.52 999,554 308,395 111,302 33,408 8,208 120.83 Wheeler County 4-1A 1-1 45.27 997,720 313,013 112,274 33,372 8,053 123.18 Early County 1-1A 0-2 46.49 944,985 220,189 88,090 28,110 7,760 127.87 Charlton County 2-1A 1-1-1 46.17 949,929 215,125 81,461 25,244 6,733 147.52 Manchester 7-1A 1-2 44.80 999,372 261,008 90,461 25,410 5,865 169.50 Washington-Wilkes 8-1A 2-1 44.19 994,268 234,460 76,437 20,394 4,370 227.83 Treutlen 4-1A 2-0 41.65 986,368 165,005 43,604 9,229 1,611 619.73 Schley County 6-1A 2-1 40.31 999,334 137,925 32,615 6,108 920 1,085.96 Lake Oconee Academy 8-1A 3-0 39.24 995,356 112,753 23,947 3,985 549 1,820.49 Mitchell County 2-1A 2-1 39.40 972,838 87,479 18,578 3,001 431 2,319.19 Miller County 1-1A 2-1 39.21 987,362 89,284 18,804 3,104 400 2,499.00 Telfair County 4-1A 1-1 38.74 910,208 73,082 14,624 2,281 263 3,801.28 Warren County 8-1A 1-2 37.75 933,993 60,033 10,728 1,480 160 6,249.00 Portal 3-1A 2-1 36.45 910,899 48,093 7,647 942 92 10,868.57 Wilcox County 4-1A 0-2 36.82 753,504 36,635 5,897 750 82 12,194.12 Greene County 8-1A 1-2 35.67 703,057 26,089 3,751 399 43 23,254.81 McIntosh County Academy 3-1A 2-1 34.33 721,800 20,475 2,595 259 12 83,332.33 Hawkinsville 4-1A 1-2 33.14 520,476 10,764 1,216 89 12 83,332.33 Jenkins County 5-1A 0-3 33.40 704,753 15,370 1,733 150 8 124,999.00 Claxton 3-1A 3-0 31.91 944,757 18,821 1,767 117 5 199,999.00 Chattahoochee County 6-1A 2-0 29.77 989,885 13,573 1,042 53 3 333,332.33 Wilkinson County 5-1A 1-2 31.11 750,601 10,912 943 57 2 499,999.00 Seminole County 1-1A 1-2 28.59 571,380 3,829 251 12 1 999,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 7-1A 1-2 26.14 537,504 2,047 93 4 - - Atkinson County 2-1A 0-2 27.55 70,183 337 19 3 - - Turner County 4-1A 0-3 29.21 135,850 1,058 80 2 - - Dooly County 4-1A 0-2 27.52 149,153 794 50 2 - - Glascock County 5-1A 1-2 23.93 306,653 677 25 2 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-1A 1-1 21.70 297,665 413 15 - - - Pelham 1-1A 1-2 21.65 128,152 114 3 - - - Hancock Central 5-1A 1-1 17.16 86,121 21 - - - - Marion County 6-1A 0-3 16.81 23,339 10 - - - - Lanier County 2-1A 0-3 22.18 5,091 6 - - - - Twiggs County 5-1A 1-2 13.57 19,055 3 - - - - Greenville 7-1A 0-2 14.61 13,685 2 - - - - Crawford County 6-1A 0-3 2.75 458 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-1A 2-1 -17.29 20 - - - - - Terrell County 1-1A 2-1 -9.26 6 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-1A 2-1 23.08 - - - - - - Calhoun County 1-1A 1-2 21.39 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-1A 1-1 2.66 - - - - - - Towns County 8-1A 1-2 2.59 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-1A 0-3 -23.57 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-1A 0-2 -26.24 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Taylor County 10-0 6-1A 467,082 977,338 999,337 1,000,000 - 639,123 2 Lincoln County 9-1 8-1A 209,869 905,846 992,483 999,995 5 845,594 3 Montgomery County 9-1 3-1A 83,219 699,312 930,759 999,804 196 333,189 4 Johnson County 10-0 5-1A 40,186 815,442 984,974 999,995 5 880,582 5 Bowdon 7-3 7-1A 102,477 881,687 992,590 1,000,000 - 795,217 6 Macon County 9-1 6-1A 60,407 663,886 944,785 999,992 8 275,128 7 Washington-Wilkes 8-2 8-1A 1,867 183,022 593,486 994,268 5,732 92,250 8 Randolph-Clay 10-0 1-1A 7,453 644,855 947,092 999,989 11 470,689 9 Clinch County 8-2 2-1A 109 338,974 831,802 999,548 452 577,373 10 Wheeler County 7-3 4-1A 15,915 374,922 779,768 997,720 2,280 517,794 11 Trion 8-2 7-1A 2,085 308,826 793,696 999,554 446 103,290 12 Emanuel County Institute 6-4 3-1A 2,282 209,272 768,255 998,141 1,859 572,707 13 Lake Oconee Academy 8-2 8-1A 905 120,361 514,198 995,356 4,644 28,593 14 Treutlen 8-2 4-1A 2,328 166,572 543,325 986,368 13,632 248,995 15 Schley County 7-3 6-1A 736 141,213 599,766 999,334 666 80,495 16 Irwin County 6-3 2-1A 1,095 147,064 533,755 987,202 12,798 238,432 17 Manchester 5-5 7-1A 1,555 196,765 660,116 999,372 628 100,810 18 Telfair County 7-3 4-1A 23 30,932 258,002 910,208 89,792 123,791 19 Chattahoochee County 7-3 6-1A 17 12,346 174,047 989,885 10,115 5,222 20 Mitchell County 6-4 2-1A 37 27,574 231,166 972,838 27,162 31,806 21 Warren County 4-6 8-1A 63 20,100 167,964 933,993 66,007 22,075 22 Charlton County 6-3-1 2-1A 3 21,481 261,323 949,929 50,071 151,890 23 Portal 5-5 3-1A 113 26,974 201,655 910,899 89,101 50,027 24 Wilkinson County 6-4 5-1A - 452 55,547 750,601 249,399 39,944 25 Jenkins County 5-5 5-1A - 69 75,815 704,753 295,247 73,335 26 Miller County 5-5 1-1A 105 36,527 297,714 987,362 12,638 112,988 27 Claxton 5-5 3-1A 19 10,186 124,271 944,757 55,243 13,470 28 B.E.S.T. Academy 5-5 7-1A - 14 1,878 537,504 462,496 670 29 Wilcox County 3-7 4-1A 22 7,346 114,330 753,504 246,496 77,957 30 Early County 4-6 1-1A 16 24,438 465,598 944,985 55,015 408,034 31 McIntosh County Academy 3-7 3-1A 4 2,709 54,836 721,800 278,200 30,607 32 Seminole County 3-7 1-1A - 56 9,372 571,380 428,620 7,862 33 Greene County 2-8 8-1A 8 2,662 44,471 703,057 296,943 11,488 34 Glascock County 4-6 5-1A - 22 5,635 306,653 693,347 4,323 35 Hawkinsville 3-7 4-1A - 657 30,756 520,476 479,524 23,089 36 Marion County 2-8 6-1A - 1 34 23,339 976,661 32 37 Georgia Military Prep 3-6 5-1A - 58 4,802 297,665 702,335 1,569 38 Atkinson County 1-8 2-1A - 3 626 70,183 929,817 470 39 Greenville 3-7 7-1A - - 13 13,685 986,315 13 40 Turner County 1-9 4-1A - 13 5,872 135,850 864,150 5,638 41 Hancock Central 2-8 5-1A - 1 336 86,121 913,879 221 42 Pelham 2-8 1-1A - - 528 128,152 871,848 427 43 Dooly County 1-9 4-1A - 22 3,161 149,153 850,847 2,736 44 Crawford County 1-9 6-1A - - - 458 999,542 - 45 Lanier County 0-10 2-1A - - 29 5,091 994,909 29 46 Central (Talbotton) 2-8 6-1A - - - 20 999,980 - 47 Twiggs County 1-9 5-1A - - 32 19,055 980,945 26 48 Terrell County 2-8 1-1A - - - 6 999,994 - 49 Baconton Charter 7-3 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Calhoun County 4-6 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Towns County 2-8 8-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Pataula Charter 3-4 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Southwest Georgia STEM 2-7 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Scintilla Charter Academy 0-6 2-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - Private 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.