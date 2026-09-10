Top rated Buford projected to finish as PSR 8-seed, per Maxwell playoff projections
The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
26 minutes ago
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Carrollton
2-7A
3-0
101.66
1,000,000
920,778
725,211
539,126
327,982
2.05
Buford
8-7A
2-0
102.79
1,000,000
863,798
594,242
429,086
279,895
2.57
Newton
4-7A
3-0
98.86
1,000,000
894,303
655,393
434,540
205,649
3.86
North Gwinnett
7-7A
3-0
97.10
1,000,000
842,476
611,042
292,260
126,440
6.91
Marietta
5-7A
2-1
91.65
1,000,000
632,530
296,281
95,321
25,915
37.59
Brookwood
7-7A
3-0
89.03
999,996
531,087
220,644
57,250
12,242
80.69
Grayson
4-7A
1-2
87.62
999,778
361,510
127,928
30,347
5,548
179.25
McEachern
3-7A
2-1
86.49
999,999
480,865
163,121
33,953
5,535
179.67
Valdosta
1-7A
3-0
85.25
999,982
485,579
174,118
31,659
4,607
216.06
Westlake
2-7A
3-0
84.91
999,781
308,652
94,410
16,907
2,446
407.83
Colquitt County
1-7A
2-1
82.46
998,416
252,809
64,601
8,935
934
1,069.66
North Cobb
5-7A
2-1
82.59
999,844
222,550
53,373
7,793
883
1,131.50
Lowndes
1-7A
3-0
81.08
999,367
242,628
55,931
6,775
623
1,604.14
Douglas County
2-7A
1-2
81.77
999,238
183,585
43,173
5,537
552
1,810.59
Archer
4-7A
3-0
80.41
996,959
127,297
26,617
2,908
264
3,786.88
Parkview
7-7A
2-1
80.02
995,447
116,341
23,393
2,539
205
4,877.05
Peachtree Ridge
7-7A
3-0
77.33
999,792
116,727
17,574
1,403
81
12,344.68
Camden County
1-7A
2-1
77.64
990,905
103,465
16,728
1,406
76
13,156.89
Walton
5-7A
1-2
77.14
990,938
68,683
10,788
785
52
19,229.77
East Coweta
2-7A
2-1
76.57
996,857
82,924
11,607
854
50
19,999.00
Harrison
3-7A
2-1
73.36
994,086
41,596
4,599
230
10
99,999.00
South Gwinnett
4-7A
1-2
74.61
957,137
36,915
3,918
212
8
124,999.00
Richmond Hill
1-7A
3-0
70.62
920,623
18,727
1,422
50
1
999,999.00
Lambert
6-7A
1-2
70.75
893,883
14,132
1,117
49
1
999,999.00
Norcross
7-7A
1-1
68.55
616,429
6,211
354
11
1
999,999.00
Hillgrove
3-7A
1-2
69.94
916,800
13,921
923
24
-
-
Denmark
6-7A
2-1
68.55
873,691
9,411
568
20
-
-
West Forsyth
6-7A
1-2
68.25
612,211
4,359
291
5
-
-
Etowah
5-7A
2-1
66.01
740,689
3,933
176
4
-
-
North Atlanta
3-7A
2-1
65.81
777,348
4,373
175
4
-
-
North Forsyth
6-7A
1-2
65.88
586,151
2,597
103
3
-
-
Collins Hill
8-7A
0-3
64.05
340,508
865
33
2
-
-
North Paulding
5-7A
1-2
65.62
553,658
2,562
107
1
-
-
South Forsyth
6-7A
3-0
60.39
607,866
877
18
1
-
-
Mill Creek
8-7A
0-3
62.06
183,700
284
15
-
-
-
Campbell
3-7A
1-1
57.54
210,165
107
3
-
-
-
Paulding County
5-7A
3-0
58.24
477,284
335
2
-
-
-
Dacula
8-7A
1-2
58.16
222,140
115
1
-
-
-
Kennesaw Mountain
3-7A
3-0
53.48
276,293
54
-
-
-
-
Pebblebrook
3-7A
1-2
54.45
192,443
33
-
-
-
-
Central Gwinnett
8-7A
1-1
51.39
57,333
4
-
-
-
-
Duluth
7-7A
0-2
53.18
7,296
1
-
-
-
-
Wheeler
5-7A
0-2
54.10
7,073
1
-
-
-
-
Cherokee
5-7A
1-2
52.76
4,772
-
-
-
-
-
Rockdale County
4-7A
1-2
44.86
2,000
-
-
-
-
-
Seckinger
8-7A
0-2
43.96
600
-
-
-
-
-
Northgate
2-7A
0-3
48.98
515
-
-
-
-
-
Forsyth Central
6-7A
0-3
38.33
7
-
-
-
-
-
Discovery
8-7A
0-3
31.41
-
-
-
-
-
-
Berkmar
7-7A
0-3
14.32
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Lee County
2-6A
3-0
101.98
1,000,000
957,791
875,334
755,640
558,421
0.79
Thomas County Central
2-6A
2-0
97.74
1,000,000
917,477
774,242
573,370
279,326
2.58
Coffee
2-6A
3-0
90.79
999,999
812,274
525,334
217,880
62,222
15.07
Sequoyah
6-6A
2-1
88.81
999,998
741,516
395,708
118,069
32,163
30.09
Creekside
3-6A
1-1
89.38
999,992
714,414
325,190
119,412
32,099
30.15
Gainesville
7-6A
0-2
86.39
974,757
363,664
163,370
43,728
9,150
108.29
Houston County
2-6A
2-0
84.69
999,674
541,804
196,557
47,841
8,458
117.23
Roswell
7-6A
2-1
85.26
999,205
475,483
180,000
44,511
8,402
118.02
Milton
7-6A
2-1
83.52
998,673
372,900
132,034
27,745
4,399
226.32
East Paulding
5-6A
3-0
80.47
1,000,000
541,162
175,733
24,390
2,844
350.62
Hughes
3-6A
1-1
80.62
999,750
370,981
91,363
15,314
1,859
536.92
Clarke Central
8-6A
2-1
74.99
1,000,000
375,834
72,181
6,097
355
2,815.90
Woodward Academy
3-6A
1-1
74.72
996,509
179,091
29,869
2,486
135
7,406.41
Kell
6-6A
2-1
73.80
982,850
126,249
21,295
1,585
86
11,626.91
Jackson County
8-6A
2-0
70.34
999,937
201,809
20,663
1,112
43
23,254.81
Rome
6-6A
0-2
70.52
832,102
46,351
5,429
281
25
39,999.00
Lanier
7-6A
2-1
71.11
660,839
39,272
4,647
245
9
111,110.11
Northside (Warner Robins)
2-6A
2-1
67.49
665,970
22,502
1,510
58
2
499,999.00
Lassiter
6-6A
3-0
64.18
665,476
12,877
649
15
1
999,999.00
Lovejoy
3-6A
1-1
64.03
731,379
12,793
668
12
1
999,999.00
Shiloh
4-6A
2-1
64.29
999,953
70,180
2,875
80
-
-
Brunswick
1-6A
1-1
65.16
822,800
18,767
1,305
39
-
-
Tift County
2-6A
2-1
65.41
768,703
18,614
1,157
32
-
-
Glynn Academy
1-6A
1-2
63.30
885,191
17,985
994
20
-
-
Creekview
6-6A
2-1
64.22
498,220
9,556
597
17
-
-
Effingham County
1-6A
1-2
62.43
654,003
7,853
415
11
-
-
Newnan
3-6A
0-2
62.00
351,162
4,161
138
4
-
-
Woodstock
6-6A
1-2
61.79
313,797
3,337
150
3
-
-
New Manchester
5-6A
1-2
58.38
775,624
4,974
158
2
-
-
Mountain View
8-6A
2-0
53.71
674,130
1,826
28
1
-
-
Bradwell Institute
1-6A
2-1
59.15
752,009
7,497
285
-
-
-
Habersham Central
8-6A
1-2
55.16
714,520
2,670
47
-
-
-
South Effingham
1-6A
3-0
54.28
673,491
1,936
40
-
-
-
Decatur
4-6A
0-3
51.23
838,074
1,009
9
-
-
-
McIntosh
3-6A
1-1
55.40
217,495
521
9
-
-
-
Dunwoody
4-6A
1-1
50.35
724,342
777
4
-
-
-
Northside (Columbus)
3-6A
2-0
53.99
282,550
558
4
-
-
-
Heritage (Conyers)
4-6A
1-1
46.93
796,413
450
4
-
-
-
Veterans
2-6A
1-1
55.29
120,560
210
2
-
-
-
Chapel Hill
5-6A
1-1
50.25
301,535
263
1
-
-
-
Walnut Grove
8-6A
1-1
48.08
304,424
182
1
-
-
-
Greenbrier
1-6A
1-2
51.71
106,779
124
1
-
-
-
Hiram
5-6A
0-3
51.14
180,442
135
-
-
-
-
Loganville
8-6A
2-1
47.59
319,055
127
-
-
-
-
Chamblee
4-6A
1-1
42.89
311,096
32
-
-
-
-
Cedar Shoals
8-6A
1-2
43.62
50,725
8
-
-
-
-
South Paulding
5-6A
0-3
46.83
14,156
2
-
-
-
-
Tri-Cities
3-6A
2-0
44.47
16,071
1
-
-
-
-
Alexander
5-6A
0-3
43.23
2,347
1
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Atlanta)
4-6A
1-2
36.31
12,938
-
-
-
-
-
Grovetown
1-6A
0-3
46.41
3,793
-
-
-
-
-
Apalachee
8-6A
1-2
39.50
2,384
-
-
-
-
-
Alcovy
4-6A
1-2
34.41
2,291
-
-
-
-
-
South Cobb
5-6A
2-1
36.13
1,098
-
-
-
-
-
Morrow
3-6A
2-0
39.06
456
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Evans)
1-6A
0-3
43.35
190
-
-
-
-
-
Pope
6-6A
1-2
42.32
25
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
7-6A
0-3
45.80
20
-
-
-
-
-
Johns Creek
7-6A
1-2
32.56
12
-
-
-
-
-
River Ridge
6-6A
0-3
45.82
9
-
-
-
-
-
Osborne
5-6A
0-2
32.47
7
-
-
-
-
-
Riverwood
7-6A
0-2
30.60
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midtown
4-6A
0-3
26.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
Meadowcreek
4-6A
1-2
20.59
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Blessed Trinity
6-5A
3-0
86.68
1,000,000
902,304
665,102
425,587
250,404
2.99
Cartersville
7-5A
3-0
86.58
999,999
897,926
665,923
415,679
243,564
3.11
Marist
6-5A
2-0
85.62
1,000,000
855,963
538,270
315,926
171,817
4.82
North Oconee
8-5A
3-0
83.95
1,000,000
878,923
650,866
362,145
171,135
4.84
Tucker
5-5A
3-0
81.54
1,000,000
823,890
512,821
223,835
88,639
10.28
Benedictine
1-5A
2-1
80.97
999,995
762,321
369,008
156,165
58,878
15.98
Cass
7-5A
3-0
73.38
999,991
527,128
146,467
32,754
6,147
161.68
Ola
2-5A
2-1
73.15
994,085
244,873
74,259
15,621
2,928
340.53
Mays
5-5A
3-0
71.26
999,802
382,409
89,174
16,097
2,398
416.01
Stockbridge
4-5A
1-1
70.60
999,551
218,542
51,462
8,799
1,228
813.33
Ware County
1-5A
1-1
70.29
975,043
185,391
42,843
6,874
982
1,017.33
LaGrange
3-5A
1-2
69.55
957,595
137,404
31,354
4,630
519
1,925.78
Dalton
7-5A
3-0
67.16
999,307
230,719
36,756
4,372
453
2,206.51
Central (Carrollton)
3-5A
1-2
67.60
916,463
99,084
18,733
2,258
230
4,346.83
Statesboro
1-5A
3-0
65.97
994,392
129,111
19,555
2,062
196
5,101.04
Jefferson
8-5A
1-2
66.26
948,393
88,505
14,547
1,580
142
7,041.25
Whitewater
3-5A
3-0
65.46
977,010
110,265
16,048
1,572
116
8,619.69
Richmond Academy
1-5A
3-0
64.30
994,614
98,992
12,890
1,138
78
12,819.51
Southwest DeKalb
5-5A
1-1
64.48
890,827
59,855
8,071
737
49
20,407.16
Flowery Branch
8-5A
2-1
62.38
975,572
64,763
7,116
499
28
35,713.29
Griffin
3-5A
3-0
62.79
864,213
43,825
5,055
369
21
47,618.05
Warner Robins
2-5A
2-1
63.49
818,211
40,972
5,070
352
20
49,999.00
Villa Rica
7-5A
3-0
61.59
948,083
39,775
4,054
244
12
83,332.33
Jenkins
1-5A
0-3
62.60
401,176
15,315
1,735
102
5
199,999.00
East Forsyth
8-5A
3-0
59.82
921,556
30,864
2,601
132
4
249,999.00
Perry
2-5A
1-2
60.59
554,002
14,582
1,389
72
3
333,332.33
Sprayberry
6-5A
1-2
61.18
634,823
19,299
1,784
95
2
499,999.00
Harris County
3-5A
2-1
60.21
767,921
22,661
1,995
95
1
999,999.00
Jones County
2-5A
0-3
59.29
269,097
5,147
460
14
1
999,999.00
Lithonia
5-5A
1-1
60.15
743,830
19,068
1,723
94
-
-
Eastside
4-5A
2-1
57.70
813,723
13,762
947
33
-
-
Centennial
6-5A
3-0
56.52
742,402
9,840
575
20
-
-
Dutchtown
4-5A
1-2
56.14
697,235
7,932
418
19
-
-
Locust Grove
2-5A
1-2
56.81
371,461
4,169
266
10
-
-
Cambridge
6-5A
0-3
58.01
212,452
2,709
193
6
-
-
Jonesboro
4-5A
0-2
55.26
462,328
3,934
182
6
-
-
M.L. King
4-5A
2-1
51.82
552,700
2,042
80
3
-
-
Evans
1-5A
2-1
55.40
231,599
1,851
88
1
-
-
Winder-Barrow
8-5A
2-1
52.62
337,065
1,508
61
1
-
-
Cedartown
7-5A
2-1
51.85
313,433
1,170
34
1
-
-
Woodland (Cartersville)
7-5A
2-1
50.91
233,383
687
14
1
-
-
Banneker
5-5A
2-0
49.14
192,641
325
6
-
-
-
Maynard Jackson
5-5A
1-2
50.31
36,046
68
2
-
-
-
Chattahoochee
6-5A
2-0
44.30
99,225
27
1
-
-
-
Starr's Mill
3-5A
0-2
50.97
5,279
12
1
-
-
-
Allatoona
7-5A
0-3
48.79
11,280
10
1
-
-
-
Wayne County
1-5A
1-1
48.24
29,593
38
-
-
-
-
Lithia Springs
3-5A
1-1
47.42
14,797
15
-
-
-
-
Druid Hills
5-5A
2-1
41.61
43,846
9
-
-
-
-
St. Pius X
6-5A
1-2
45.73
10,815
7
-
-
-
-
Madison County
8-5A
0-3
44.95
12,699
6
-
-
-
-
Arabia Mountain
4-5A
1-2
40.32
12,247
2
-
-
-
-
Drew
4-5A
2-1
38.45
18,171
1
-
-
-
-
Eagle's Landing
2-5A
0-3
39.42
20
-
-
-
-
-
Mundy's Mill
4-5A
1-2
29.93
8
-
-
-
-
-
Union Grove
2-5A
0-3
34.21
1
-
-
-
-
-
Northview
6-5A
1-2
23.21
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forest Park
4-5A
0-3
13.94
-
-
-
-
-
-
Groves
1-5A
0-3
12.63
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Gainesville)
8-5A
0-3
-3.48
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Keys
5-5A
0-3
-36.97
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Sandy Creek
4-4A
3-0
92.67
1,000,000
982,903
945,134
867,747
774,398
0.29
Troup
2-4A
3-0
80.12
1,000,000
915,358
762,360
464,402
125,829
6.95
Peach County
2-4A
3-0
76.15
1,000,000
846,296
569,406
234,373
47,370
20.11
Stephenson
5-4A
2-1
73.90
999,999
741,756
344,854
127,030
20,577
47.60
Cairo
1-4A
2-0
71.54
1,000,000
752,701
432,704
124,540
16,234
60.60
Douglass
5-4A
2-1
70.13
999,890
417,356
162,829
43,022
4,839
205.65
Baldwin
2-4A
3-0
67.45
1,000,000
588,129
196,611
42,911
3,630
274.48
Monroe Area
8-4A
3-0
67.24
999,986
541,389
171,644
36,797
3,064
325.37
Oconee County
8-4A
1-2
68.47
999,804
378,287
127,706
29,231
2,920
341.47
Calhoun
7-4A
1-2
63.52
999,616
235,692
55,580
8,198
482
2,073.69
Adairsville
7-4A
3-0
60.63
999,901
279,529
48,273
5,404
203
4,925.11
North Hall
6-4A
2-1
60.46
998,324
171,085
30,441
3,376
125
7,999.00
West Laurens
3-4A
1-1
59.75
993,135
166,821
27,935
2,949
88
11,362.64
Spalding
2-4A
3-0
59.65
999,499
171,907
28,130
2,896
77
12,986.01
Westover
1-4A
3-0
58.31
999,547
190,864
26,976
2,502
72
13,887.89
Mary Persons
2-4A
2-1
58.17
995,257
93,549
14,315
1,166
31
32,257.06
North Clayton
4-4A
1-2
57.03
987,017
75,605
10,122
767
17
58,822.53
Dougherty
1-4A
2-0
55.42
993,266
78,745
8,889
597
13
76,922.08
Northwest Whitfield
7-4A
2-1
55.69
992,423
74,212
8,674
592
7
142,856.14
Hampton
4-4A
0-2
54.92
951,791
43,338
4,769
289
7
142,856.14
Harlem
3-4A
2-1
55.19
936,431
49,069
5,570
348
6
166,665.67
Gilmer
6-4A
2-1
54.57
962,528
53,076
5,515
338
6
166,665.67
Cherokee Bluff
8-4A
0-3
53.65
563,006
16,881
1,603
85
3
333,332.33
Bainbridge
1-4A
1-2
55.09
966,021
50,518
5,403
312
2
499,999.00
Monroe
1-4A
0-1
51.23
812,087
18,810
1,289
45
-
-
Pickens
6-4A
1-2
49.64
718,939
10,808
655
23
-
-
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
4-4A
1-2
49.02
781,685
10,414
542
15
-
-
New Hampstead
3-4A
0-3
50.01
333,384
4,179
359
15
-
-
Spencer
1-4A
1-2
47.77
674,174
6,578
296
12
-
-
Woodland (Stockbridge)
4-4A
3-0
48.53
879,240
11,888
611
10
-
-
White County
6-4A
2-1
45.84
583,276
3,768
134
2
-
-
Westside (Macon)
2-4A
1-1
46.13
502,866
3,109
119
2
-
-
Southeast Bulloch
3-4A
1-2
46.74
326,464
2,305
93
2
-
-
Luella
4-4A
1-2
45.95
406,795
2,479
80
1
-
-
Howard
2-4A
1-2
44.44
236,714
784
28
1
-
-
Shaw
1-4A
2-1
45.03
716,144
3,972
138
-
-
-
Long County
3-4A
0-2
47.30
238,010
1,654
72
-
-
-
East Jackson
8-4A
1-2
45.03
339,368
1,459
53
-
-
-
Liberty County
3-4A
1-2
44.65
214,281
767
28
-
-
-
Dawson County
6-4A
0-3
45.39
150,877
600
26
-
-
-
Heritage (Ringgold)
7-4A
0-3
43.07
333,092
810
21
-
-
-
Windsor Forest
3-4A
2-1
41.19
239,166
394
9
-
-
-
McDonough
4-4A
1-2
39.94
116,227
135
4
-
-
-
Upson-Lee
2-4A
0-3
41.00
17,574
17
-
-
-
-
North Springs
5-4A
1-2
38.78
8,705
4
-
-
-
-
Columbus
1-4A
2-1
29.48
22,725
-
-
-
-
-
East Hall
8-4A
1-2
32.25
4,978
-
-
-
-
-
West Hall
8-4A
1-2
28.56
2,549
-
-
-
-
-
Ridgeland
7-4A
0-3
27.31
1,823
-
-
-
-
-
Riverdale
4-4A
1-2
30.66
1,149
-
-
-
-
-
Southeast Whitfield
7-4A
1-2
19.50
238
-
-
-
-
-
Fayette County
4-4A
0-3
26.12
12
-
-
-
-
-
Hardaway
1-4A
0-3
18.61
8
-
-
-
-
-
Salem
5-4A
1-2
24.58
7
-
-
-
-
-
Chestatee
6-4A
0-3
17.77
2
-
-
-
-
-
Stone Mountain
5-4A
0-3
3.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Clarkston
5-4A
0-3
0.33
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Toombs County
3-3A
3-0
85.42
1,000,000
967,146
931,394
889,454
837,190
0.19
Hart County
8-3A
3-0
67.49
999,869
675,508
444,767
241,742
41,141
23.31
Hapeville Charter
6-3A
1-1
66.90
999,912
590,573
342,981
138,660
27,931
34.80
Pierce County
3-3A
2-0
65.15
999,999
599,764
326,932
143,705
21,089
46.42
Columbia
6-3A
1-2
64.67
999,767
487,505
243,438
88,942
14,440
68.25
Worth County
1-3A
2-0
63.86
998,926
505,617
259,879
105,623
13,696
72.01
Appling County
3-3A
2-0
63.21
999,989
482,446
231,054
72,015
10,312
95.97
Burke County
4-3A
2-1
63.46
998,212
424,341
195,792
68,638
9,474
104.55
Northeast
2-3A
1-1
61.90
999,599
409,018
170,872
53,388
6,579
151.00
Morgan County
8-3A
2-1
61.09
991,713
333,708
132,721
40,224
4,399
226.32
Carver (Columbus)
1-3A
1-2
61.92
889,080
190,368
79,210
24,177
3,248
306.88
Lumpkin County
8-3A
3-0
59.08
995,137
273,545
95,177
24,021
2,205
452.51
Rockmart
7-3A
1-2
58.46
999,173
298,555
99,050
22,235
1,921
519.56
Crisp County
1-3A
2-0
58.99
987,320
248,344
84,539
20,966
1,841
542.18
Thomson
4-3A
1-2
59.27
991,668
233,414
82,783
19,642
1,832
544.85
Hephzibah
4-3A
2-1
56.77
994,055
185,064
52,082
10,579
777
1,286.00
Lamar County
2-3A
2-1
55.50
998,987
192,660
46,966
8,786
522
1,914.71
Westside (Augusta)
4-3A
2-1
55.69
988,322
144,061
35,953
6,740
394
2,537.07
Franklin County
8-3A
3-0
55.28
907,632
107,927
25,411
4,431
264
3,786.88
Ringgold
7-3A
3-0
52.62
999,247
166,873
34,190
4,884
203
4,925.11
Callaway
2-3A
1-2
53.95
990,708
115,656
26,071
3,671
179
5,585.59
Carver (Atlanta)
6-3A
1-2
54.46
879,371
82,016
17,588
2,907
173
5,779.35
North Murray
7-3A
1-1
51.92
988,614
103,658
19,376
2,508
123
8,129.08
Cedar Grove
6-3A
0-2
52.42
785,366
49,751
8,606
1,124
44
22,726.27
Haralson County
5-3A
2-1
47.68
968,190
34,439
4,012
326
11
90,908.09
Sumter County
1-3A
0-3
49.86
262,085
8,395
1,228
119
5
199,999.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
5-3A
2-0
46.02
884,514
19,370
1,844
127
4
249,999.00
LaFayette
7-3A
2-0
44.62
936,184
18,132
1,421
83
2
499,999.00
Coahulla Creek
7-3A
2-1
41.67
687,820
5,161
311
10
1
999,999.00
Stephens County
8-3A
1-2
49.29
266,120
8,293
1,137
107
-
-
Miller Grove
6-3A
1-2
46.65
467,706
9,087
902
62
-
-
Elbert County
8-3A
1-2
46.90
283,449
5,436
581
36
-
-
Sonoraville
7-3A
0-2
44.60
683,050
10,248
842
35
-
-
Washington County
4-3A
1-2
44.47
286,992
2,898
238
15
-
-
Jackson
2-3A
1-2
44.19
556,813
6,358
483
13
-
-
Temple
5-3A
1-1
39.45
169,988
562
24
3
-
-
Therrell
5-3A
2-1
40.66
336,429
1,508
74
2
-
-
Pike County
2-3A
1-1
38.43
370,471
1,091
34
-
-
-
Beach
3-3A
1-1
37.72
461,558
1,153
33
-
-
-
Murray County
7-3A
2-0
32.54
216,129
132
2
-
-
-
Islands
3-3A
3-0
29.93
441,037
141
1
-
-
-
Southwest
2-3A
0-2
34.57
22,039
17
1
-
-
-
Rutland
2-3A
1-1
31.90
64,410
24
-
-
-
-
Tattnall County
3-3A
0-2
28.28
68,160
11
-
-
-
-
Brantley County
3-3A
1-2
29.37
60,821
7
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Savannah)
3-3A
1-2
27.73
46,321
6
-
-
-
-
South Atlanta
6-3A
1-1
33.03
17,612
6
-
-
-
-
Central (Macon)
2-3A
2-0
27.35
28,509
4
-
-
-
-
Union County
7-3A
0-3
32.24
6,771
2
-
-
-
-
Kendrick
1-3A
2-1
25.25
21,846
1
-
-
-
-
Redan
6-3A
1-1
29.50
2,310
-
-
-
-
-
Towers
6-3A
2-1
19.14
-
-
-
-
-
-
McNair
6-3A
0-3
9.41
-
-
-
-
-
-
Butler
4-3A
1-2
8.75
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Creek
4-3A
0-3
4.47
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan
1-3A
0-3
-18.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Bleckley County
2-2A
3-0
68.82
1,000,000
863,069
657,521
457,528
299,032
2.34
Jeff Davis
1-2A
3-0
66.59
1,000,000
777,772
514,515
304,762
168,487
4.94
Dublin
2-2A
2-1
65.41
1,000,000
729,158
437,510
238,024
121,574
7.23
Fitzgerald
1-2A
2-0
64.74
999,999
714,229
430,045
226,996
109,328
8.15
Bremen
6-2A
3-0
63.86
1,000,000
762,085
474,957
244,311
108,368
8.23
Heard County
6-2A
2-0
62.95
1,000,000
713,241
404,364
190,340
79,132
11.64
Thomasville
1-2A
1-1
63.99
999,994
620,338
340,739
167,796
76,914
12.00
Rabun County
8-2A
2-0
56.02
999,986
354,901
110,460
28,816
6,646
149.47
Cook
1-2A
1-2
57.14
998,379
233,606
81,597
23,122
5,990
165.94
Swainsboro
2-2A
1-2
57.00
999,551
234,194
81,858
22,742
5,865
169.50
Commerce
8-2A
2-0
55.60
999,994
337,161
99,282
24,840
5,485
181.32
Dodge County
2-2A
1-1
56.47
999,711
247,834
82,146
21,950
5,358
185.64
Model
6-2A
3-0
53.28
1,000,000
306,011
73,720
14,777
2,587
385.55
Jasper County
4-2A
1-2
52.65
999,998
208,650
47,088
8,862
1,496
667.45
Brooks County
1-2A
0-3
53.54
934,459
117,293
28,121
5,551
1,029
970.82
Berrien
1-2A
3-0
52.40
999,610
132,161
31,017
5,629
963
1,037.42
Laney
4-2A
1-2
51.68
999,972
140,971
30,422
5,095
775
1,289.32
Social Circle
4-2A
3-0
48.95
1,000,000
156,387
25,013
3,198
354
2,823.86
ACE Charter
2-2A
3-0
49.60
998,903
80,191
14,363
1,899
241
4,148.38
Screven County
3-2A
2-1
49.36
999,701
69,407
13,059
1,676
199
5,024.13
Putnam County
4-2A
2-0
47.36
999,980
85,354
12,042
1,304
117
8,546.01
Vidalia
2-2A
1-2
46.93
964,822
41,048
5,031
494
45
22,221.22
Fannin County
7-2A
1-2
43.37
966,950
20,008
1,770
117
8
124,999.00
Pepperell
6-2A
1-2
42.59
996,201
19,002
1,453
86
4
249,999.00
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
6-2A
1-1
38.01
996,104
7,101
330
13
2
499,999.00
Metter
3-2A
0-3
42.11
757,298
10,206
721
36
1
999,999.00
Gordon Lee
7-2A
1-2
39.84
943,569
9,303
512
25
-
-
Bacon County
1-2A
1-1
40.03
404,251
3,027
189
9
-
-
Dade County
7-2A
1-2
35.57
827,341
2,743
66
2
-
-
Washington
5-2A
1-2
35.45
727,268
2,188
68
-
-
-
Oglethorpe County
8-2A
0-2
31.51
365,416
348
10
-
-
-
Utopian Academy
5-2A
1-1
26.74
550,747
161
4
-
-
-
Chattooga
7-2A
0-2
28.53
324,321
146
3
-
-
-
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
7-2A
0-3
29.95
448,089
281
2
-
-
-
East Laurens
2-2A
0-3
35.61
72,110
146
2
-
-
-
Coosa
6-2A
1-1
28.06
463,531
157
-
-
-
-
Glenn Hills
4-2A
2-0
23.14
755,477
75
-
-
-
-
Jefferson County
4-2A
1-2
23.97
466,055
44
-
-
-
-
Bryan County
3-2A
0-3
23.88
20,826
3
-
-
-
-
Armuchee
6-2A
0-2
17.38
18,301
-
-
-
-
-
Savannah
3-2A
0-3
12.05
656
-
-
-
-
-
Gordon Central
7-2A
0-2
12.92
425
-
-
-
-
-
Josey
4-2A
0-2
-12.50
5
-
-
-
-
-
Banks County
8-2A
2-1
35.62
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Bowdon
7-1A
1-2
58.20
1,000,000
816,200
637,341
456,335
303,894
2.29
Lincoln County
8-1A
2-1
57.96
999,995
815,570
637,299
455,893
299,629
2.34
Taylor County
6-1A
3-0
53.18
1,000,000
718,228
479,328
270,800
122,744
7.15
Clinch County
2-1A
1-2
53.59
999,548
588,307
352,078
189,821
91,238
9.96
Johnson County
5-1A
2-0
50.31
999,995
590,649
316,586
140,765
52,252
18.14
Emanuel County Institute
3-1A
1-2
49.18
998,141
401,673
187,284
75,270
26,102
37.31
Macon County
6-1A
2-0
46.89
999,992
443,306
184,863
63,327
17,531
56.04
Randolph-Clay
1-1A
3-0
46.90
999,989
435,008
177,349
60,585
17,190
57.17
Irwin County
2-1A
1-1
47.60
987,202
313,679
131,694
46,414
13,934
70.77
Montgomery County
3-1A
3-0
45.02
999,804
389,586
146,126
42,823
9,903
99.98
Trion
7-1A
2-1
45.52
999,554
308,395
111,302
33,408
8,208
120.83
Wheeler County
4-1A
1-1
45.27
997,720
313,013
112,274
33,372
8,053
123.18
Early County
1-1A
0-2
46.49
944,985
220,189
88,090
28,110
7,760
127.87
Charlton County
2-1A
1-1-1
46.17
949,929
215,125
81,461
25,244
6,733
147.52
Manchester
7-1A
1-2
44.80
999,372
261,008
90,461
25,410
5,865
169.50
Washington-Wilkes
8-1A
2-1
44.19
994,268
234,460
76,437
20,394
4,370
227.83
Treutlen
4-1A
2-0
41.65
986,368
165,005
43,604
9,229
1,611
619.73
Schley County
6-1A
2-1
40.31
999,334
137,925
32,615
6,108
920
1,085.96
Lake Oconee Academy
8-1A
3-0
39.24
995,356
112,753
23,947
3,985
549
1,820.49
Mitchell County
2-1A
2-1
39.40
972,838
87,479
18,578
3,001
431
2,319.19
Miller County
1-1A
2-1
39.21
987,362
89,284
18,804
3,104
400
2,499.00
Telfair County
4-1A
1-1
38.74
910,208
73,082
14,624
2,281
263
3,801.28
Warren County
8-1A
1-2
37.75
933,993
60,033
10,728
1,480
160
6,249.00
Portal
3-1A
2-1
36.45
910,899
48,093
7,647
942
92
10,868.57
Wilcox County
4-1A
0-2
36.82
753,504
36,635
5,897
750
82
12,194.12
Greene County
8-1A
1-2
35.67
703,057
26,089
3,751
399
43
23,254.81
McIntosh County Academy
3-1A
2-1
34.33
721,800
20,475
2,595
259
12
83,332.33
Hawkinsville
4-1A
1-2
33.14
520,476
10,764
1,216
89
12
83,332.33
Jenkins County
5-1A
0-3
33.40
704,753
15,370
1,733
150
8
124,999.00
Claxton
3-1A
3-0
31.91
944,757
18,821
1,767
117
5
199,999.00
Chattahoochee County
6-1A
2-0
29.77
989,885
13,573
1,042
53
3
333,332.33
Wilkinson County
5-1A
1-2
31.11
750,601
10,912
943
57
2
499,999.00
Seminole County
1-1A
1-2
28.59
571,380
3,829
251
12
1
999,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy
7-1A
1-2
26.14
537,504
2,047
93
4
-
-
Atkinson County
2-1A
0-2
27.55
70,183
337
19
3
-
-
Turner County
4-1A
0-3
29.21
135,850
1,058
80
2
-
-
Dooly County
4-1A
0-2
27.52
149,153
794
50
2
-
-
Glascock County
5-1A
1-2
23.93
306,653
677
25
2
-
-
Georgia Military Prep
5-1A
1-1
21.70
297,665
413
15
-
-
-
Pelham
1-1A
1-2
21.65
128,152
114
3
-
-
-
Hancock Central
5-1A
1-1
17.16
86,121
21
-
-
-
-
Marion County
6-1A
0-3
16.81
23,339
10
-
-
-
-
Lanier County
2-1A
0-3
22.18
5,091
6
-
-
-
-
Twiggs County
5-1A
1-2
13.57
19,055
3
-
-
-
-
Greenville
7-1A
0-2
14.61
13,685
2
-
-
-
-
Crawford County
6-1A
0-3
2.75
458
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Talbotton)
6-1A
2-1
-17.29
20
-
-
-
-
-
Terrell County
1-1A
2-1
-9.26
6
-
-
-
-
-
Baconton Charter
1-1A
2-1
23.08
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calhoun County
1-1A
1-2
21.39
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pataula Charter
1-1A
1-1
2.66
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towns County
8-1A
1-2
2.59
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest Georgia STEM
1-1A
0-3
-23.57
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scintilla Charter Academy
2-1A
0-2
-26.24
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
PSR rnk
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Calvary Day
3-2A
3-0
77.92
1,000,000
941,085
784,650
619,081
485,802
1.06
Prince Avenue Christian
8-2A
1-0
70.09
1,000,000
888,119
623,894
335,340
150,381
5.65
Holy Innocents
5-3A
3-0
68.54
1,000,000
870,021
571,058
285,459
109,327
8.15
Lovett
5-3A
3-0
68.03
1,000,000
858,556
544,273
259,993
94,933
9.53
Hebron Christian
8-3A
1-2
69.62
1,000,000
768,015
448,369
227,672
94,873
9.54
Greater Atlanta Christian
5-4A
2-0
66.08
1,000,000
705,951
337,828
135,042
41,975
22.82
Fellowship Christian
9-2A
1-1
61.32
1,000,000
647,149
230,906
63,387
12,791
77.18
Savannah Christian
3-2A
1-2
61.09
1,000,000
290,087
108,062
27,970
5,543
179.41
North Cobb Christian
5-3A
3-0
56.92
1,000,000
443,174
108,719
19,260
2,319
430.22
Wesleyan
5-3A
1-1
54.47
1,000,000
177,631
37,788
5,177
486
2,056.61
Mount Vernon
9-2A
2-1
53.04
1,000,000
312,699
51,555
6,126
473
2,113.16
Whitefield Academy
5-2A
1-1
53.96
1,000,000
193,336
37,590
4,889
438
2,282.11
Christian Heritage
7-2A
3-0
52.17
1,000,000
289,703
42,601
4,664
334
2,993.01
Aquinas
4-2A
2-1
51.03
1,000,000
222,454
31,137
2,998
177
5,648.72
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
5-2A
0-3
51.40
1,000,000
72,193
12,375
1,205
81
12,344.68
Athens Academy
8-2A
1-2
48.31
1,000,000
64,765
7,758
526
28
35,713.29
Eagle's Landing Christian
5-2A
2-1
48.89
1,000,000
65,635
8,473
616
24
41,665.67
Westminster (Atlanta)
5-4A
0-2
47.55
1,000,000
51,033
4,197
240
7
142,856.14
King's Ridge Christian
9-2A
1-1
44.41
1,000,000
61,477
4,218
175
5
199,999.00
Pace Academy
5-4A
0-2
45.02
1,000,000
32,571
2,052
81
2
499,999.00
Providence Christian
8-2A
2-1
40.30
1,000,000
11,859
567
11
1
999,999.00
Darlington
6-2A
1-1
43.79
1,000,000
24,357
1,813
86
-
-
Mt. Bethel Christian
9-2A
2-0
32.38
1,000,000
2,825
53
1
-
-
Landmark Christian
5-2A
0-3
33.60
1,000,000
2,845
43
1
-
-
Mount Paran Christian
9-2A
0-3
30.66
1,000,000
1,602
16
-
-
-
Mount Pisgah Christian
9-2A
1-1
26.06
1,000,000
490
5
-
-
-
Walker
9-2A
2-1
24.92
1,000,000
368
-
-
-
-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.