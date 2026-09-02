AJC Varsity

Maxwell GHSA playoff projections: Sandy Creek, Toombs County tower over field

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
23 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
North Gwinnett
Newton
North Gwinnett
McEachern
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Newton
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Newton
Grayson
North Cobb
Camden County
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Westlake
Colquitt County
#1
4
97.43
2-0
Newton
#32
32
67.44
1-1
Dacula
#17
18
76.53
1-1
Walton
#16
10
85.76
0-2
Grayson
#9
11
83.75
1-1
North Cobb
#24
24
73.38
1-1
Marietta
#25
21
75.24
1-1
Parkview
#8
14
82.14
2-0
Camden County
#5
3
98.76
2-0
North Gwinnett
#28
29
70.33
2-0
Etowah
#21
22
74.65
1-1
Hillgrove
#12
16
79.44
1-1
West Forsyth
#13
13
82.93
2-0
Westlake
#20
15
79.60
2-0
Archer
#29
33
66.72
1-1
North Atlanta
#4
9
86.08
1-1
Colquitt County
McEachern
Brookwood
Buford
Carrollton
McEachern
Douglas County
Brookwood
Lowndes
Valdosta
Buford
East Coweta
Carrollton
#3
5
92.02
2-0
McEachern
#30
27
71.01
0-2
Collins Hill
#19
20
75.24
2-0
Peachtree Ridge
#14
12
83.05
0-2
Douglas County
#11
6
86.60
2-0
Brookwood
#22
30
68.78
1-1
Denmark
#27
26
71.21
1-1
South Gwinnett
#6
8
86.28
2-0
Lowndes
#7
7
86.32
2-0
Valdosta
#26
25
72.93
2-0
Richmond Hill
#23
19
76.04
1-1
Norcross
#10
1
104.86
1-0
Buford
#15
23
74.09
1-1
Harrison
#18
17
78.28
2-0
East Coweta
#31
34
66.41
0-2
Lambert
#2
2
101.81
2-0
Carrollton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-7A1-0104.86999,999905,210691,482518,470367,5181.72
Carrollton2-7A2-0101.811,000,000911,020702,181482,616280,0822.57
North Gwinnett7-7A2-098.761,000,000858,718614,186339,349156,2845.40
Newton4-7A2-097.431,000,000865,785587,632325,827132,5866.54
McEachern3-7A2-092.021,000,000729,387387,941137,65636,32226.53
Lowndes1-7A2-086.28999,867480,086164,08536,6285,723173.73
Valdosta1-7A2-086.32999,898473,238160,23735,6275,483181.38
Brookwood7-7A2-086.60999,390370,570121,95528,0774,389226.84
Colquitt County1-7A1-186.08998,512387,061126,80227,9094,108242.43
Grayson4-7A0-285.76991,160247,48779,15816,3262,376419.88
North Cobb5-7A1-183.75998,534273,21872,59013,0131,554642.50
Douglas County2-7A0-283.05994,022210,65954,3119,0119891,010.12
Camden County1-7A2-082.14996,802256,76762,4569,6969571,043.93
Westlake2-7A2-082.93991,872197,54850,3538,2279261,078.91
West Forsyth6-7A1-179.44993,884141,10127,2123,2422533,951.57
Archer4-7A2-079.60970,079108,99121,4462,4891825,493.51
East Coweta2-7A2-078.28994,024128,56822,1022,2561407,141.86
Walton5-7A1-176.53960,32864,0929,4697952737,036.04
Norcross7-7A1-176.04927,90251,8257,2825362147,618.05
Peachtree Ridge7-7A2-075.24973,97156,0077,4255082147,618.05
Hillgrove3-7A1-174.65969,93550,0076,2724421952,630.58
Harrison3-7A1-174.09965,93145,4645,3173501662,499.00
Parkview7-7A1-175.24882,09041,5795,4663421283,332.33
Marietta5-7A1-173.38859,29528,8333,1041857142,856.14
Richmond Hill1-7A2-072.93881,49130,2523,1231883333,332.33
South Gwinnett4-7A1-171.21742,52614,9391,267511999,999.00
Mill Creek8-7A0-268.77306,2392,96621831999,999.00
North Paulding5-7A1-170.87789,45816,2441,33756--
Etowah5-7A2-070.33848,54316,3071,29149--
Denmark6-7A1-168.78776,09910,34071031--
Collins Hill8-7A0-271.01528,1748,97975729--
Lambert6-7A0-266.41465,7543,2001827--
North Atlanta3-7A1-166.72732,3246,0013095--
Dacula8-7A1-167.44636,4765,3272814--
Paulding County5-7A2-060.65382,35363228---
North Forsyth6-7A0-263.05222,17566818---
South Forsyth6-7A2-058.25278,3012647---
Campbell3-7A1-059.21294,0523365---
Kennesaw Mountain3-7A2-056.49382,9422642---
Pebblebrook3-7A1-154.43161,827411---
Northgate2-7A0-257.3214,7727----
Rockdale County4-7A1-051.1964,3996----
Central Gwinnett8-7A1-152.5917,2993----
Wheeler5-7A0-256.114,8003----
Duluth7-7A0-252.201,272-----
Seckinger8-7A0-247.19920-----
Cherokee5-7A0-250.25202-----
Forsyth Central6-7A0-244.08107-----
Discovery8-7A0-230.06------
Berkmar7-7A0-228.09------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
4-7ANewton494,055987,049999,6881,000,000-811,179
2-7ACarrollton230,095977,518999,4401,000,000-872,483
3-7AMcEachern99,799926,352996,8071,000,000-873,256
1-7ALowndes54,629662,780938,179999,867133293,706
7-7ANorth Gwinnett40,127949,174998,4531,000,000-830,999
1-7AValdosta39,897645,410938,979999,898102280,693
1-7ACamden County19,051347,516752,589996,8023,198123,519
1-7AColquitt County17,227418,464820,861998,5121,488292,262
7-7ABrookwood1,958314,569822,645999,390610136,891
2-7AEast Coweta1,448171,168596,592994,0245,97617,115
2-7AWestlake1,033111,940512,110991,8728,12856,265
4-7AGrayson24273,349502,709991,1608,840141,118
4-7AArcher12543,893335,608970,07929,92141,251
1-7ARichmond Hill11721,822170,688881,491118,5099,820
2-7ADouglas County99134,548598,914994,0225,97854,131
7-7APeachtree Ridge3337,736314,034973,97126,0298,776
8-7ABuford18659,226997,544999,9991986,594
6-7AWest Forsyth18136,442805,092993,8846,116722,898
5-7ANorth Cobb15260,355809,956998,5341,466618,477
3-7AHillgrove829,089328,615969,93530,06567,898
7-7AParkview37,697119,844882,090117,9108,886
3-7AHarrison127,990330,303965,93134,06951,933
5-7AWalton123,924322,398960,32839,672196,601
5-7AMarietta13,757142,363859,295140,70598,281
7-7ANorcross-8,264168,517927,90272,09814,446
5-7AEtowah-7,181111,332848,543151,45738,181
5-7ANorth Paulding-5,149107,461789,458210,54247,410
6-7ADenmark-3,633185,414776,099223,901151,020
3-7ANorth Atlanta-1,98552,745732,324267,6766,382
4-7ASouth Gwinnett-1,49142,391742,526257,4746,446
6-7ALambert-16782,084465,754534,24678,726
5-7APaulding County-1126,353382,353617,647933
3-7ACampbell-874,407294,052705,948374
3-7AKennesaw Mountain-474,367382,942617,058119
6-7ASouth Forsyth-4410,902278,301721,6998,871
6-7ANorth Forsyth-2939,345222,175777,82538,454
8-7ADacula-2113,556636,476363,5243,175
8-7ACollins Hill-1511,388528,174471,8266,097
3-7APebblebrook-6625161,827838,17338
4-7ARockdale County-16464,399935,6016
8-7AMill Creek--4,463306,239693,7614,126
5-7AWheeler--1144,800995,200113
6-7AForsyth Central--31107999,89331
8-7ACentral Gwinnett--1217,299982,7018
2-7ANorthgate--1214,772985,2286
5-7ACherokee--4202999,7984
7-7ADuluth--21,272998,7282
8-7ASeckinger---920999,080-
7-7ABerkmar----1,000,000-
8-7ADiscovery----1,000,000-

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
North Gwinnett
Newton
North Gwinnett
McEachern
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Newton
North Cobb
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Newton
Grayson
North Cobb
Camden County
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Westlake
Colquitt County
#1
4
97.43
2-0
Newton
#32
32
67.44
1-1
Dacula
#17
18
76.53
1-1
Walton
#16
10
85.76
0-2
Grayson
#9
11
83.75
1-1
North Cobb
#24
24
73.38
1-1
Marietta
#25
21
75.24
1-1
Parkview
#8
14
82.14
2-0
Camden County
#5
3
98.76
2-0
North Gwinnett
#28
29
70.33
2-0
Etowah
#21
22
74.65
1-1
Hillgrove
#12
16
79.44
1-1
West Forsyth
#13
13
82.93
2-0
Westlake
#20
15
79.60
2-0
Archer
#29
33
66.72
1-1
North Atlanta
#4
9
86.08
1-1
Colquitt County
McEachern
Brookwood
Buford
Carrollton
McEachern
Douglas County
Brookwood
Lowndes
Valdosta
Buford
East Coweta
Carrollton
#3
5
92.02
2-0
McEachern
#30
27
71.01
0-2
Collins Hill
#19
20
75.24
2-0
Peachtree Ridge
#14
12
83.05
0-2
Douglas County
#11
6
86.60
2-0
Brookwood
#22
30
68.78
1-1
Denmark
#27
26
71.21
1-1
South Gwinnett
#6
8
86.28
2-0
Lowndes
#7
7
86.32
2-0
Valdosta
#26
25
72.93
2-0
Richmond Hill
#23
19
76.04
1-1
Norcross
#10
1
104.86
1-0
Buford
#15
23
74.09
1-1
Harrison
#18
17
78.28
2-0
East Coweta
#31
34
66.41
0-2
Lambert
#2
2
101.81
2-0
Carrollton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central2-6A2-0102.191,000,000941,445821,541690,580556,7680.80
Hughes3-6A1-093.52999,998789,058513,735268,151113,1857.84
Lee County2-6A2-092.56999,994790,478505,132270,246101,0368.90
Houston County2-6A1-091.32999,984753,903442,620208,51872,60012.77
Creekside3-6A0-191.54999,947631,084331,931151,75856,02416.85
Sequoyah6-6A2-087.60999,982638,255288,236101,01226,26737.07
Coffee2-6A2-087.51999,975631,910282,75898,11325,61838.04
Gainesville7-6A0-188.54997,613474,647215,82179,23522,91542.64
Milton7-6A1-186.55999,518442,380177,09954,99113,36673.82
Roswell7-6A1-184.07996,914351,863117,93029,8205,762172.55
East Paulding5-6A2-082.15999,998527,373166,99434,3095,435182.99
Woodward Academy3-6A1-177.80995,952174,18637,3505,0694882,048.18
Jackson County8-6A2-074.09999,975270,30639,9503,8402723,675.47
Kell6-6A1-174.90975,316136,69821,5102,2541765,680.82
Clarke Central8-6A2-070.43999,787158,14515,8761,0274223,808.52
Tift County2-6A2-071.07956,83663,1787,1364912049,999.00
Brunswick1-6A1-168.35907,97230,2102,8121468124,999.00
Rome6-6A0-269.46711,11627,9382,6821428124,999.00
Creekview6-6A2-068.05774,38928,2412,2341165199,999.00
Lovejoy3-6A1-166.38732,35016,4341,047352499,999.00
New Manchester5-6A1-164.93937,55223,7541,465471999,999.00
Woodstock6-6A1-165.36534,23410,594658211999,999.00
Newnan3-6A0-265.61525,0159,436519211999,999.00
Shiloh4-6A1-162.83995,15130,3041,31028--
Effingham County1-6A0-263.20631,3607,59440713--
Habersham Central8-6A1-160.48907,09211,5914174--
Veterans2-6A1-161.89474,4974,3961854--
Lassiter6-6A2-060.89376,4712,9141084--
Lanier7-6A1-164.53195,5432,6161402--
Glynn Academy1-6A0-260.55532,3694,0941372--
McIntosh3-6A1-157.79228,084949211--
Bradwell Institute1-6A2-057.12597,0982,73870---
Decatur4-6A0-254.98891,8363,07253---
Hiram5-6A0-256.27415,9141,28829---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A1-160.59131,48581223---
Northside (Columbus)3-6A2-056.60383,4351,07414---
Mountain View8-6A1-054.02564,4741,23913---
Heritage (Conyers)4-6A1-050.14732,26691613---
Dunwoody4-6A1-152.23659,18685510---
Greenbrier1-6A1-154.10250,3044506---
South Effingham1-6A2-052.08368,5515103---
River Ridge6-6A0-257.6033,8831013---
Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-252.3535,600342---
Loganville8-6A1-150.52364,570290----
Chapel Hill5-6A1-151.79210,738203----
Chamblee4-6A1-147.26442,220160----
Walnut Grove8-6A1-148.93232,046133----
South Paulding5-6A0-252.2691,78192----
Alexander5-6A0-250.0254,89332----
Cedar Shoals8-6A1-146.5793,18618----
Grovetown1-6A0-249.1019,5634----
Alpharetta7-6A0-250.704,1363----
South Cobb5-6A2-040.9211,2321----
Tri-Cities3-6A1-041.343,2491----
Morrow3-6A2-045.7510,717-----
Meadowcreek4-6A1-135.654,608-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A0-237.694,435-----
Apalachee8-6A1-139.761,584-----
Midtown4-6A0-234.69819-----
Pope6-6A1-146.63698-----
Alcovy4-6A0-233.74249-----
Johns Creek7-6A1-134.59191-----
Osborne5-6A0-236.4369-----
Riverwood7-6A0-232.50------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
2-6AThomas County Central587,340991,992999,9031,000,000-664,764
2-6ALee County168,992863,253985,800999,9946164,333
2-6AHouston County122,713823,420983,483999,98416119,893
2-6ACoffee51,170705,006968,932999,9752550,837
6-6ASequoyah28,431746,911974,298999,98218812,173
3-6AHughes21,320818,612987,977999,9982523,261
8-6AJackson County11,991627,919956,031999,97525568,777
8-6AClarke Central4,470456,015906,656999,787213373,691
5-6AEast Paulding3,284858,835993,171999,9982899,358
7-6ARoswell79160,933650,587996,9143,086218,424
6-6AKell6792,803495,388975,31624,684126,776
2-6ATift County4622,475257,900956,83643,164166
7-6AGainesville41165,040711,464997,6132,387453,842
7-6AMilton31197,424758,044999,518482325,467
8-6AHabersham Central1124,840219,432907,09292,90849,606
3-6AWoodward Academy949,099519,142995,9524,04828,816
6-6ACreekview38,377104,328774,389225,61120,312
3-6ACreekside2324,606901,590999,94753446,651
4-6AShiloh-32,424707,934995,1514,849652,975
5-6ANew Manchester-9,728255,523937,55262,44888,388
1-6ABrunswick-6,070594,172907,97292,028587,366
4-6AHeritage (Conyers)-5,259100,752732,266267,73449,804
1-6ABradwell Institute-1,87961,497597,098402,90243,554
6-6ARome-1,84364,455711,116288,88432,213
4-6ADecatur-1,432211,118891,836108,164180,665
8-6AMountain View-1,07026,785564,474435,5265,888
1-6AGlynn Academy-970129,990532,369467,631122,534
6-6AWoodstock-74724,810534,234465,7667,052
1-6ASouth Effingham-35914,342368,551631,4496,542
3-6ALovejoy-13517,908732,350267,650693
1-6AGreenbrier-10816,769250,304749,69614,389
6-6ALassiter-886,853376,471623,5291,244
8-6AWalnut Grove-553,649232,046767,954581
1-6AEffingham County-51216,442631,360368,640214,873
3-6ANewnan-385,778525,015474,985564
4-6AChamblee-3622,256442,220557,78019,118
8-6ALoganville-364,604364,570635,4301,287
2-6AVeterans-323,293474,497525,5035
5-6AHiram-3012,653415,914584,0867,959
4-6ADunwoody-22100,616659,186340,81496,961
3-6ANorthside (Columbus)-162,880383,435616,5654
7-6ALanier-42,833195,543804,4572,260
5-6AChapel Hill-42,085210,738789,2621,668
8-6ACedar Shoals-239993,186906,814167
3-6AMcIntosh-1775228,084771,91611
2-6ANorthside (Warner Robins)-1355131,485868,5152
1-6ALakeside (Evans)--8,80135,600964,4008,794
5-6ASouth Paulding--2,01291,781908,2191,874
1-6AGrovetown--1,96119,563980,4371,948
5-6AAlexander--79554,893945,107745
4-6ALakeside (Atlanta)--3234,435995,565323
6-6ARiver Ridge--26933,883966,117230
4-6AMeadowcreek--854,608995,39285
4-6AMidtown--49819999,18149
4-6AAlcovy--20249999,75120
5-6ASouth Cobb--1911,232988,7688
7-6AAlpharetta--74,136995,8647
3-6AMorrow--310,717989,283-
8-6AApalachee--31,584998,4163
3-6ATri-Cities--13,249996,751-
6-6APope---698999,302-
7-6AJohns Creek---191999,809-
5-6AOsborne---69999,931-
7-6ARiverwood----1,000,000-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Blessed Trinity
North Oconee
Blessed Trinity
Cartersville
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Oconee
Benedictine
Tucker
Blessed Trinity
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Mays
Benedictine
Tucker
Dalton
Eastside
Blessed Trinity
#1
4
83.49
2-0
North Oconee
#32
42
53.81
0-2
Madison County
#17
13
69.98
1-1
Central (Carrollton)
#16
18
67.71
2-0
Whitewater
#9
12
70.25
2-0
Mays
#24
30
60.89
2-0
Richmond Academy
#25
16
69.23
1-1
Ola
#8
5
80.55
1-1
Benedictine
#5
8
75.62
2-0
Tucker
#28
29
60.97
1-1
Harris County
#21
32
60.35
2-0
East Forsyth
#12
20
67.11
2-0
Dalton
#13
25
63.01
1-1
Flowery Branch
#20
23
64.23
1-1
Eastside
#29
33
59.75
1-0
Lithonia
#4
2
88.72
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Cartersville
Cass
LaGrange
Marist
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Jefferson
Cass
LaGrange
Warner Robins
Ware County
Marist
#3
3
84.15
2-0
Cartersville
#30
24
63.27
0-2
Perry
#19
17
68.60
1-1
Southwest DeKalb
#14
19
67.66
2-0
Statesboro
#11
10
72.80
1-1
Jefferson
#22
14
69.59
1-1
Sprayberry
#27
31
60.73
1-1
Dutchtown
#6
6
76.26
2-0
Cass
#7
7
75.82
1-1
LaGrange
#26
26
62.57
2-0
Griffin
#23
22
65.24
2-0
Villa Rica
#10
9
74.48
2-0
Warner Robins
#15
15
69.49
0-1
Stockbridge
#18
11
71.49
1-1
Ware County
#31
35
57.22
2-0
Centennial
#2
1
88.98
2-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Blessed Trinity6-5A2-088.721,000,000883,550707,152499,350319,2882.13
Marist6-5A2-088.98999,993874,321684,561481,230312,0962.20
North Oconee8-5A2-083.49999,999809,375574,875314,096133,2886.50
Cartersville7-5A2-084.15999,989791,928536,710287,538131,7106.59
Benedictine1-5A1-180.55999,698621,821315,361132,84546,50420.50
Cass7-5A2-076.26999,916544,791226,98269,65316,47459.70
Tucker5-5A2-075.62999,762496,606193,52756,74312,78477.22
LaGrange3-5A1-175.82993,178371,088139,06941,1819,754101.52
Warner Robins2-5A2-074.48996,529341,673115,48930,5656,412154.96
Jefferson8-5A1-172.80992,067286,79587,64420,2383,604276.47
Ware County1-5A1-171.49961,615187,82552,52810,8051,601623.61
Mays5-5A2-070.25996,401253,27662,96011,5621,561639.61
Stockbridge4-5A0-169.49988,903156,14438,0186,5738411,188.06
Central (Carrollton)3-5A1-169.98932,501139,90934,6466,1808271,208.19
Sprayberry6-5A1-169.59914,378119,47828,8994,9646391,563.95
Southwest DeKalb5-5A1-168.60951,111136,18530,1404,6025591,787.91
Ola2-5A1-169.23852,068100,28324,4714,0334942,023.29
Statesboro1-5A2-067.66988,493148,04429,7554,2444122,426.18
Dalton7-5A2-067.11996,699169,05732,8634,4433982,511.56
Whitewater3-5A2-067.71966,411135,10227,4343,9763802,630.58
Villa Rica7-5A2-065.24960,51477,21312,7681,4381148,770.93
Jenkins1-5A0-265.56594,69637,8156,3457116116,392.44
Eastside4-5A1-164.23937,97454,9038,3088065518,180.82
Flowery Branch8-5A1-163.01893,73950,6966,7826314522,221.22
Perry2-5A0-263.27578,98924,1513,4243252343,477.26
Griffin3-5A2-062.57726,82329,8503,6052952049,999.00
Richmond Academy1-5A2-060.89892,57331,7103,4142191471,427.57
Harris County3-5A1-160.97669,17120,1792,1301291099,999.00
Dutchtown4-5A1-160.73815,02422,9202,3081469111,110.11
Jones County2-5A0-262.03350,92210,6361,300987142,856.14
East Forsyth8-5A2-060.35837,62925,4352,5641796166,665.67
Lithonia5-5A1-059.75624,02813,6751,314714249,999.00
Cambridge6-5A0-262.03255,5327,398944704249,999.00
Locust Grove2-5A1-158.45330,7095,021441202499,999.00
Centennial6-5A2-057.22537,1236,98150717--
Jonesboro4-5A0-256.51346,9423,4312189--
Banneker5-5A2-053.88308,8851,750903--
Madison County8-5A0-253.81252,0251,366653--
M.L. King4-5A1-153.44419,3062,0801062--
Maynard Jackson5-5A1-155.21136,975999592--
Wayne County1-5A1-152.3873,30124582--
Cedartown7-5A1-154.27339,6532,1561091--
Evans1-5A1-154.43121,109724501--
St. Pius X6-5A1-154.73126,815786451--
Winder-Barrow8-5A1-152.41129,1764479---
Starr's Mill3-5A0-253.549,936403---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A1-148.2166,73576----
Allatoona7-5A0-250.1317,81231----
Arabia Mountain4-5A1-145.4446,24522----
Chattahoochee6-5A1-043.3615,5715----
Drew4-5A2-040.8832,9973----
Lithia Springs3-5A0-146.713,6893----
Druid Hills5-5A1-141.1317,0202----
Eagle's Landing2-5A0-245.06405-----
Mundy's Mill4-5A0-237.28183-----
Union Grove2-5A0-240.2463-----
Northview6-5A0-223.62------
Forest Park4-5A0-217.23------
Groves1-5A0-215.12------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A0-2-1.46------
Cross Keys5-5A0-2-38.34------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-5ANorth Oconee587,943981,902998,848999,9991775,473
6-5ABlessed Trinity172,254958,136997,8861,000,000-458,197
7-5ACartersville91,049883,802989,155999,98911696,807
6-5AMarist70,361856,574989,705999,9937529,182
7-5ACass39,216758,889964,793999,91684253,464
5-5ATucker23,061654,721932,600999,762238542,206
7-5ADalton4,733317,202745,788996,6993,30131,030
1-5ABenedictine3,995581,970919,516999,698302697,260
5-5AMays2,738378,158789,839996,4013,599247,364
8-5AJefferson2,111251,254696,502992,0677,933195,415
1-5AStatesboro765185,551589,998988,49311,50774,676
3-5AWhitewater521148,796505,444966,41133,589133,687
5-5ASouthwest DeKalb364105,484440,186951,11148,889190,050
8-5AFlowery Branch24460,469286,322893,739106,26118,220
2-5AWarner Robins225273,753788,260996,5293,471615,666
7-5AVilla Rica9855,256340,725960,51439,48618,286
3-5ACentral (Carrollton)9845,259349,159932,50167,499227,026
1-5ARichmond Academy7134,522215,069892,573107,4279,181
3-5ALaGrange54251,337756,646993,1786,822579,956
8-5AEast Forsyth4121,284170,166837,629162,3719,412
1-5AWare County3279,601426,535961,61538,385180,026
3-5AGriffin158,46495,282726,823273,17734,337
6-5ASprayberry714,205175,148914,37885,62211,404
3-5AHarris County37,94182,744669,171330,82923,491
2-5AOla113,290288,765852,068147,932242,239
4-5AStockbridge-52,829662,430988,90311,097604,780
4-5AEastside-10,236297,163937,97462,026231,992
5-5ALithonia-2,29839,050624,028375,97215,065
2-5APerry-1,79386,928578,989421,01171,145
1-5AJenkins-1,63457,863594,696405,30437,928
4-5ADutchtown-1,558132,614815,024184,976111,104
6-5ACentennial-64722,421537,123462,877138
2-5ALocust Grove-22623,337330,709669,29119,486
7-5ACedartown-2157,163339,653660,347350
2-5AJones County-20454,085350,922649,07851,361
5-5ABanneker-1867,335308,885691,1152,004
4-5AM.L. King-11515,778419,306580,69411,793
8-5AMadison County-874,708252,025747,975968
5-5AMaynard Jackson-574,485136,975863,0253,307
8-5AWinder-Barrow-441,803129,176870,824512
6-5ACambridge-152,625255,532744,4681,042
1-5AEvans-151,404121,109878,891679
6-5ASt. Pius X-7541126,815873,18537
1-5AWayne County-561573,301926,699250
4-5AJonesboro-440,036346,942653,05839,820
7-5AWoodland (Cartersville)-422966,735933,26515
4-5AArabia Mountain-149946,245953,755461
3-5AStarr's Mill--1,4819,936990,0641,469
2-5AEagle's Landing--94405999,59594
4-5ADrew--8232,997967,00349
7-5AAllatoona--8217,812982,18848
3-5ALithia Springs--393,689996,31134
5-5ADruid Hills--1617,020982,9804
2-5AUnion Grove--963999,9379
6-5AChattahoochee--315,571984,429-
4-5AMundy's Mill--1183999,8171
5-5ACross Keys----1,000,000-
4-5AForest Park----1,000,000-
1-5AGroves----1,000,000-
8-5AJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000-
6-5ANorthview----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Stephenson
Troup
Sandy Creek
Stephenson
Cairo
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Troup
Calhoun
Monroe Area
Sandy Creek
Troup
Northwest Whitfield
Oconee County
Calhoun
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Douglass
Sandy Creek
#1
2
80.50
2-0
Troup
#32
28
53.95
1-1
Spencer
#17
20
55.51
1-1
North Clayton
#16
19
55.64
1-1
Northwest Whitfield
#9
13
60.02
0-1
West Laurens
#24
9
63.22
0-2
Oconee County
#25
30
51.29
0-2
Luella
#8
7
70.49
1-1
Calhoun
#5
8
65.58
2-0
Monroe Area
#28
26
54.11
0-1
Monroe
#21
25
54.12
1-0
Long County
#12
18
56.29
2-0
Adairsville
#13
5
73.32
2-0
Douglass
#20
21
55.46
1-1
Harlem
#29
23
55.07
0-2
New Hampstead
#4
1
93.78
2-0
Sandy Creek
Stephenson
Peach County
Spalding
Cairo
Stephenson
Hampton
Gilmer
Peach County
Westover
Spalding
North Hall
Cairo
#3
3
77.84
2-0
Stephenson
#30
38
48.12
0-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
#19
22
55.42
0-2
Bainbridge
#14
16
57.14
0-2
Hampton
#11
15
59.57
2-0
Gilmer
#22
24
54.29
1-0
Dougherty
#27
36
49.09
2-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
#6
4
77.46
2-0
Peach County
#7
12
60.40
2-0
Westover
#26
27
53.95
1-1
Mary Persons
#23
29
52.07
2-0
White County
#10
11
60.59
2-0
Spalding
#15
10
62.58
1-1
North Hall
#18
14
59.96
2-0
Baldwin
#31
17
56.44
0-2
Cherokee Bluff
#2
6
72.28
1-0
Cairo

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-4A2-093.781,000,000984,254935,474848,377752,6730.33
Troup2-4A2-080.501,000,000910,468721,090397,963108,5408.21
Stephenson5-4A2-077.84999,999857,149551,374239,91154,15217.47
Peach County2-4A2-077.461,000,000852,561530,147225,02248,69019.54
Cairo1-4A1-072.28999,999760,791406,103113,66615,49363.55
Douglass5-4A2-073.32999,950631,711257,54779,99612,41679.54
Calhoun7-4A1-170.49999,924596,389201,55650,5645,839170.26
Monroe Area8-4A2-065.58996,862391,86895,01115,6361,071932.71
North Hall6-4A1-162.58980,959209,07441,9755,2602553,920.57
Oconee County8-4A0-263.22929,320149,01035,1684,6002244,463.29
Westover1-4A2-060.40998,405259,72741,7114,2321407,141.86
Spalding2-4A2-060.59976,643170,86728,2972,8381178,546.01
Gilmer6-4A2-059.57987,754193,29729,1192,7911059,522.81
West Laurens3-4A0-160.02941,947145,30524,1252,3709310,751.69
Baldwin2-4A2-059.96978,869147,23823,7182,2538611,626.91
Adairsville7-4A2-056.29971,33193,70710,9697282147,618.05
Hampton4-4A0-257.14924,17568,5349,2316802049,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-4A1-155.64947,80967,6317,6604641190,908.09
Bainbridge1-4A0-255.42842,56346,6215,1112779111,110.11
Harlem3-4A1-155.46753,19042,1034,9033317142,856.14
Dougherty1-4A1-054.29896,18750,8654,8222796166,665.67
Long County3-4A1-054.12868,47646,9904,5752316166,665.67
Monroe1-4A0-154.11773,76536,0253,4841816166,665.67
North Clayton4-4A1-155.51924,74755,5126,3323685199,999.00
Cherokee Bluff8-4A0-256.44527,38227,8043,8042683333,332.33
New Hampstead3-4A0-255.07525,63322,9122,8251353333,332.33
Mary Persons2-4A1-153.95681,51127,8802,5201223333,332.33
White County6-4A2-052.07791,07027,1322,183783333,332.33
Spencer1-4A1-153.95872,08642,0314,0172142499,999.00
Luella4-4A0-251.29551,82313,379968391999,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-4A1-150.86486,97310,95477825--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A2-049.09704,24112,00371219--
Howard2-4A1-149.91313,7345,11031614--
Pickens6-4A0-249.39327,8564,91334613--
Shaw1-4A2-047.79713,0618,86842011--
Westside (Macon)2-4A1-149.57450,9727,09542210--
McDonough4-4A1-147.45468,1154,6642239--
Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A0-248.12449,2675,3522848--
Dawson County6-4A0-249.12189,3212,4401558--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A0-248.21418,1334,9753065--
Windsor Forest3-4A2-043.77290,8791,275302--
East Jackson8-4A0-246.53160,3461,145621--
Upson-Lee2-4A0-248.0979,771805421--
Liberty County3-4A0-247.18173,9081,44878---
North Springs5-4A1-141.4941,527937---
Columbus1-4A2-035.6675,62321----
East Hall8-4A0-237.715,2612----
Ridgeland7-4A0-230.754,1991----
Riverdale4-4A1-132.511,7061----
Chestatee6-4A0-233.081,653-----
Southeast Whitfield7-4A1-122.66928-----
Fayette County4-4A0-230.2581-----
West Hall8-4A0-226.3335-----
Salem5-4A0-226.3331-----
Hardaway1-4A0-215.80------
Stone Mountain5-4A0-214.08------
Clarkston5-4A0-210.58------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
2-4ATroup487,441989,897999,8311,000,000-619,329
1-4ACairo150,148948,314996,800999,9991802,333
2-4APeach County139,774923,875995,9991,000,000-365,106
5-4AStephenson117,748917,368995,789999,9991551,407
4-4ASandy Creek72,100999,7781,000,0001,000,000-993,026
7-4ACalhoun11,495568,641953,932999,92476804,177
5-4ADouglass6,246462,704908,111999,95050269,379
1-4AWestover6,031454,290857,604998,4051,595114,765
6-4AGilmer4,141298,924723,790987,75412,246312,059
8-4AMonroe Area3,165429,346852,801996,8623,138531,597
2-4ASpalding496152,058569,448976,64323,3578,508
3-4AWest Laurens423136,602598,154941,94758,053446,895
2-4ABaldwin341118,024533,703978,86921,1316,347
7-4AAdairsville251124,938530,037971,33128,669102,896
1-4ADougherty14552,616292,396896,187103,81319,992
3-4ALong County2448,994307,146868,476131,524130,680
6-4AWhite County1123,847204,382791,070208,93076,123
6-4ANorth Hall8154,271708,956980,95919,041541,020
7-4ANorthwest Whitfield757,747394,210947,80952,19178,399
2-4AMary Persons35,11073,509681,511318,489559
1-4AShaw14,32571,574713,061286,9391,196
3-4ASoutheast Bulloch12,88574,979486,973513,02753,828
1-4ASpencer-23,633208,880872,086127,91418,104
8-4AOconee County-20,639424,925929,32070,680352,689
4-4ANorth Clayton-19,099285,328924,74775,2532,267
3-4AHarlem-18,040246,637753,190246,810181,131
1-4AMonroe-15,313146,041773,765226,23516,252
1-4ABainbridge-12,911172,695842,563157,43727,357
4-4AHampton-4,903251,332924,17575,8253,986
4-4AWoodland (Stockbridge)-3,84979,509704,241295,759183
3-4ANew Hampstead-3,092180,974525,633474,367167,070
6-4APickens-88049,885327,856672,14439,817
8-4ACherokee Bluff-654116,386527,382472,618106,381
2-4AWestside (Macon)-56520,433450,972549,02871
3-4AWindsor Forest-49412,792290,879709,1213,455
2-4AHoward-32010,028313,734686,26653
7-4AHeritage (Ringgold)-30224,359449,267550,73314,508
4-4AMcDonough-29219,477468,115531,88547
6-4ADawson County-15133,612189,321810,67930,907
4-4AMount Zion (Jonesboro)-13314,029418,133581,86778
4-4ALuella-7429,863551,823448,177413
3-4ALiberty County-6017,868173,908826,09216,941
8-4AEast Jackson-3110,314160,346839,6549,008
2-4AUpson-Lee-764679,771920,22927
1-4AColumbus-431875,623924,3771
8-4AEast Hall--3245,261994,739324
5-4ANorth Springs--9441,527958,47314
6-4AChestatee--771,653998,34774
7-4ARidgeland--204,199995,80118
7-4ASoutheast Whitfield--2928999,0722
8-4AWest Hall--135999,9651
4-4ARiverdale---1,706998,294-
4-4AFayette County---81999,919-
5-4ASalem---31999,969-
5-4AClarkston----1,000,000-
1-4AHardaway----1,000,000-
5-4AStone Mountain----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Hart County
Toombs County
Morgan County
Hart County
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Toombs County
Burke County
Morgan County
Pierce County
Toombs County
Columbia
Worth County
Burke County
Morgan County
Appling County
Callaway
Pierce County
#1
1
84.68
2-0
Toombs County
#32
34
44.38
0-2
Jackson
#17
15
59.74
1-0
Crisp County
#16
14
59.97
0-2
Columbia
#9
9
66.19
1-0
Worth County
#24
29
47.47
1-0
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#25
40
39.31
0-1
Beach
#8
10
65.84
1-1
Burke County
#5
3
70.26
2-0
Morgan County
#28
43
35.01
1-1
Brantley County
#21
16
59.28
0-2
Carver (Atlanta)
#12
7
66.64
1-0
Appling County
#13
18
58.86
1-1
Callaway
#20
24
54.17
1-1
Lamar County
#29
27
52.30
1-1
Miller Grove
#4
4
69.09
2-0
Pierce County
Hart County
Northeast
North Murray
Rockmart
Hart County
Carver (Columbus)
Hapeville Charter
Northeast
North Murray
Ringgold
Thomson
Rockmart
#3
2
70.42
2-0
Hart County
#30
37
43.18
1-1
Coahulla Creek
#19
17
59.24
2-0
Lumpkin County
#14
5
69.00
1-1
Carver (Columbus)
#11
8
66.57
0-1
Hapeville Charter
#22
33
45.62
2-0
LaFayette
#27
26
52.63
0-2
Cedar Grove
#6
6
67.61
1-1
Northeast
#7
19
57.00
1-0
North Murray
#26
28
50.89
1-1
Hephzibah
#23
30
46.92
0-1
Sonoraville
#10
20
55.18
2-0
Ringgold
#15
13
60.81
0-2
Thomson
#18
12
61.21
2-0
Westside (Augusta)
#31
25
53.61
1-1
Elbert County
#2
11
65.40
1-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-3A2-084.681,000,000939,037868,511791,461705,6060.42
Hart County8-3A2-070.42999,859668,372410,025204,33558,17816.19
Morgan County8-3A2-070.26999,882670,566414,231207,74757,45016.41
Pierce County3-3A2-069.091,000,000642,084359,566158,27642,11222.75
Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-169.00981,664437,867229,77498,51227,12035.87
Northeast2-3A1-167.61999,925530,644251,41996,53723,98040.70
Appling County3-3A1-066.64999,988511,454227,73281,17818,73952.36
Worth County1-3A1-066.19996,716465,650214,64778,09316,33760.21
Rockmart7-3A1-165.40999,925512,066234,52678,98015,24564.60
Hapeville Charter6-3A0-166.57994,778389,765174,42463,37214,18769.49
Burke County4-3A1-165.84994,118372,340158,82754,28211,25187.88
Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-061.21995,829260,55481,16219,2902,591384.95
Thomson4-3A0-260.81972,223165,07250,15811,2921,473677.89
Columbia6-3A0-259.97953,042154,08243,3659,1271,171852.97
Crisp County1-3A1-059.74932,516152,30141,9608,5469451,057.20
Callaway2-3A1-158.86995,537178,33646,5988,6049051,103.97
Lumpkin County8-3A2-059.24960,702159,25342,3128,3219031,106.42
Carver (Atlanta)6-3A0-259.28894,730116,97031,4136,0516491,539.83
North Murray7-3A1-057.00997,012195,00744,2887,2625931,685.34
Ringgold7-3A2-055.18997,553156,77229,5603,9132883,471.22
Lamar County2-3A1-154.17962,24068,43711,6591,3148511,763.71
Franklin County8-3A2-054.51675,85340,4686,8688205219,229.77
Sumter County1-3A0-255.11423,59124,0294,3255733429,410.76
Elbert County8-3A1-153.61652,90933,1245,1825673429,410.76
Stephens County8-3A0-254.28445,90623,4653,8754252147,618.05
Miller Grove6-3A1-152.30781,35631,6804,2824111952,630.58
Cedar Grove6-3A0-252.63549,06320,9462,8532821471,427.57
Hephzibah4-3A1-150.89685,35720,4682,4192231283,332.33
LaFayette7-3A2-045.62873,69411,529803462499,999.00
Temple5-3A1-046.55675,5919,202686272499,999.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A1-047.47668,64510,650830521999,999.00
Sonoraville7-3A0-146.92677,78910,596845371999,999.00
Therrell5-3A2-044.27522,1904,14923513--
Haralson County5-3A1-143.63539,2503,3921939--
Coahulla Creek7-3A1-143.18615,6653,6961829--
Washington County4-3A0-245.66136,9511,105877--
Jackson2-3A0-244.38246,0401,533762--
South Atlanta6-3A1-041.27241,990777352--
Beach3-3A0-139.31421,787931281--
Union County7-3A0-241.15144,031453161--
Pike County2-3A1-139.25238,39750413---
Tattnall County3-3A0-134.87269,7571884---
Brantley County3-3A1-135.01347,6772543---
Southwest2-3A0-138.8769,9531063---
Rutland2-3A1-134.9369,38141----
Murray County7-3A2-031.71100,36930----
Islands3-3A2-029.20193,92328----
Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-131.1670,81917----
Central (Macon)2-3A2-028.9020,5244----
McNair6-3A0-234.825,2814----
Redan6-3A1-133.964,5522----
Kendrick1-3A1-121.083,469-----
Cross Creek4-3A0-212.771-----
Butler4-3A0-28.39------
Towers6-3A1-17.48------
Jordan1-3A0-2-1.89------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
3-3AToombs County682,393998,356999,9961,000,000-866,376
8-3AMorgan County115,773805,131971,406999,882118282,086
8-3AHart County74,252779,315966,928999,859141311,681
1-3AWorth County40,081500,569842,566996,7163,284320,279
3-3APierce County37,553834,253994,7421,000,000-83,131
7-3ANorth Murray14,858435,306817,896997,0122,988185,540
7-3ARockmart13,771759,934969,981999,92575684,397
3-3AAppling County9,744532,791961,873999,9881250,479
7-3ARinggold6,175433,318836,800997,5532,447109,888
1-3ACarver (Columbus)1,961194,617718,701981,66418,336537,806
4-3AWestside (Augusta)1,356269,603722,929995,8294,171249,996
8-3ALumpkin County994106,910441,401960,70239,29815,615
1-3ACrisp County42775,160380,430932,51667,484101,006
2-3ANortheast243527,726942,491999,92575742,151
2-3ACallaway212149,799643,084995,5374,463181,946
6-3AHapeville Charter72188,898746,982994,7785,222579,866
4-3ABurke County39208,374741,083994,1185,882503,457
7-3ALaFayette2219,253179,865873,694126,3065,881
7-3ASonoraville2110,21695,268677,789322,21111,339
5-3AKIPP Atlanta Collegiate165,81665,610668,645331,3552,616
2-3ALamar County1540,840328,761962,24037,76071,494
8-3AElbert County86,67470,276652,909347,0912,028
5-3ATemple66,55672,278675,591324,4091,575
8-3AFranklin County36,98274,839675,853324,1472,778
5-3AHaralson County31,83930,644539,250460,750426
6-3AColumbia147,383376,560953,04246,958190,788
4-3AThomson125,828369,357972,22327,777220,074
6-3ACarver (Atlanta)-13,011255,506894,730105,270171,598
6-3AMiller Grove-5,61498,625781,356218,64427,418
4-3AHephzibah-3,02463,957685,357314,64322,747
5-3ATherrell-2,01833,248522,190477,810560
7-3ACoahulla Creek-1,87538,655615,665384,3352,038
1-3ASumter County-1,04155,306423,591576,40940,909
8-3AStephens County-99421,135445,906554,0942,835
6-3ACedar Grove-79343,581549,063450,93729,932
7-3AUnion County-452,545144,031855,969911
2-3APike County-423,498238,397761,603453
6-3ASouth Atlanta-422,804241,990758,010386
3-3ABeach-213,776421,787578,21311
2-3AJackson-74,823246,040753,9603,521
3-3ATattnall County-71,782269,757730,2432
4-3AWashington County-54,093136,951863,0493,726
2-3ASouthwest-583369,953930,047393
7-3AMurray County-4524100,369899,6316
3-3ABrantley County-31,498347,677652,3231
2-3ARutland-221169,381930,61940
3-3AIslands--696193,923806,077-
3-3AJohnson (Savannah)--10570,819929,181-
2-3ACentral (Macon)--3820,524979,4762
6-3ARedan--84,552995,4487
6-3AMcNair--65,281994,7195
1-3AKendrick---3,469996,531-
4-3ACross Creek---1999,999-
4-3AButler----1,000,000-
1-3AJordan----1,000,000-
6-3ATowers----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Dublin
Heard County
Heard County
Bleckley County
Dublin
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Heard County
Rabun County
Thomasville
Bleckley County
Heard County
Commerce
Rabun County
Laney
Thomasville
Brooks County
Dodge County
Bleckley County
#1
4
66.30
2-0
Heard County
#32
33
32.05
0-1
Chattooga
#17
19
50.34
2-0
ACE Charter
#16
15
53.25
1-0
Commerce
#9
11
57.34
1-0
Rabun County
#24
31
37.13
1-1
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#25
26
44.14
1-1
Gordon Lee
#8
13
55.60
1-1
Laney
#5
5
65.72
1-1
Thomasville
#28
35
31.77
1-1
Jefferson County
#21
9
58.15
0-2
Brooks County
#12
18
50.71
2-0
Putnam County
#13
8
58.15
1-0
Dodge County
#20
22
47.57
1-1
Screven County
#29
38
25.43
1-0
Utopian Academy
#4
3
66.48
2-0
Bleckley County
Dublin
Bremen
Jeff Davis
Fitzgerald
Dublin
Swainsboro
Cook
Bremen
Jeff Davis
Model
Berrien
Fitzgerald
#3
1
70.54
2-0
Dublin
#30
25
45.02
1-0
Bacon County
#19
10
58.07
1-1
Swainsboro
#14
21
47.79
2-0
Social Circle
#11
14
54.60
1-1
Jasper County
#22
12
57.08
1-1
Cook
#27
24
45.06
0-2
Metter
#6
7
63.25
2-0
Bremen
#7
6
63.60
2-0
Jeff Davis
#26
29
39.24
0-1
Oglethorpe County
#23
23
45.63
1-1
Pepperell
#10
17
51.02
2-0
Model
#15
20
50.18
1-1
Fannin County
#18
16
51.49
2-0
Berrien
#31
32
35.02
0-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#2
2
66.54
1-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Dublin2-2A2-070.541,000,000851,877657,152466,859314,8522.18
Bleckley County2-2A2-066.481,000,000764,808501,776281,644143,1225.99
Heard County6-2A2-066.301,000,000770,098504,384283,607141,8486.05
Fitzgerald1-2A1-066.54999,994732,162465,761261,131132,9486.52
Thomasville1-2A1-165.72999,986649,730375,390196,52894,9129.54
Bremen6-2A2-063.251,000,000696,379388,591176,33570,47513.19
Jeff Davis1-2A2-063.60999,987587,074300,133136,82656,58016.67
Dodge County2-2A1-058.15999,783319,368114,13734,0429,147108.33
Rabun County8-2A1-057.34999,710329,128109,35430,5197,442133.37
Swainsboro2-2A1-158.07999,438248,08490,19326,3646,947142.95
Brooks County1-2A0-258.15982,598223,65178,67322,8936,062163.96
Cook1-2A1-157.08994,921211,29069,81818,8864,565218.06
Laney4-2A1-155.60999,983287,46382,76819,9724,217236.14
Jasper County4-2A1-154.60999,997265,29569,99215,4672,981334.46
Commerce8-2A1-053.25998,241168,81540,6007,8311,328752.01
Model6-2A2-051.02999,992177,34433,8295,3666751,480.48
Putnam County4-2A2-050.71999,987164,61731,3404,7605921,688.19
Berrien1-2A2-051.49987,06599,11719,8183,1024582,182.41
Fannin County7-2A1-150.18997,28192,81817,1892,3602883,471.22
ACE Charter2-2A2-050.34994,69384,12415,8132,3212843,520.13
Social Circle4-2A2-047.79999,96698,71214,1141,5511436,992.01
Screven County3-2A1-147.57990,76047,3136,5566766814,704.88
Pepperell6-2A1-145.63997,48637,9134,4063923330,302.03
Metter3-2A0-245.06809,05921,1422,1781721283,332.33
Bacon County1-2A1-045.02761,23819,9262,0931659111,110.11
Gordon Lee7-2A1-144.14968,27225,0532,4391639111,110.11
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A1-137.13988,0925,848249212499,999.00
Vidalia2-2A0-242.54665,26510,009756301999,999.00
Oglethorpe County8-2A0-139.24664,0625,1072889--
East Laurens2-2A0-239.26290,7251,7581105--
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-235.02596,5491,598453--
Jefferson County4-2A1-131.77864,0921,15028---
Chattooga7-2A0-132.05434,15550911---
Washington5-2A0-230.93275,0422147---
Dade County7-2A0-231.82269,1632874---
Utopian Academy5-2A1-025.43727,6811704---
Bryan County3-2A0-226.2053,584111---
Coosa6-2A0-124.13164,56519----
Glenn Hills4-2A1-020.19414,88117----
Gordon Central7-2A0-121.0717,6092----
Josey4-2A0-111.3781,190-----
Armuchee6-2A0-215.6911,448-----
Savannah3-2A0-214.181,460-----
Banks County8-2A2-037.74------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
2-2ADublin269,253944,832998,2121,000,000-565,487
2-2ABleckley County196,817892,368994,7561,000,000-326,633
6-2AHeard County193,533940,982998,7631,000,000-601,327
6-2ABremen145,227945,358998,9461,000,000-354,970
1-2AFitzgerald123,192760,787968,395999,9946385,210
1-2AThomasville22,177535,064919,135999,98614320,716
1-2AJeff Davis19,511533,924923,609999,98713198,522
8-2ARabun County7,069324,748802,702999,71029088,126
2-2ADodge County5,760232,790731,332999,78321752,591
4-2AJasper County4,283342,668858,281999,9973218,697
4-2APutnam County4,231297,850824,361999,98713102,225
4-2ALaney2,809329,526840,990999,98317280,358
6-2AModel2,482309,684875,712999,992828,245
4-2ASocial Circle2,099210,162755,456999,9663445,670
8-2ACommerce853138,869606,391998,2411,75929,996
2-2ASwainsboro32762,552492,370999,43856250,652
1-2ABerrien15927,343249,440987,06512,9355,747
1-2ACook9939,921331,501994,9215,07937,162
2-2AACE Charter7029,290324,084994,6935,3074,446
6-2APepperell3419,922273,645997,4862,5146,343
1-2ABrooks County1117,478212,653982,59817,40252,314
7-2AFannin County355,658581,035997,2812,719394,436
1-2ABacon County176122,533761,238238,762329
7-2AGordon Lee-4,824185,189968,27231,728115,578
3-2AScreven County-1,189114,784990,7609,2401,479
6-2AMount Zion (Carrollton)-1,07665,239988,09211,908152
8-2AOglethorpe County-27012,271664,062335,938281
2-2AVidalia-426,059665,265334,735164
4-2AJefferson County-204,845864,092135,908109
7-2ALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe-1311,005596,549403,4519,329
5-2AUtopian Academy-113,339727,681272,31919
3-2AMetter-85,287809,059190,941697
7-2AChattooga-63,943434,155565,8452,760
7-2ADade County-22,722269,163730,8372,534
2-2AEast Laurens-1447290,725709,27527
4-2AGlenn Hills-1107414,881585,119-
5-2AWashington--422275,042724,958359
6-2ACoosa--23164,565835,4351
7-2AGordon Central--1617,609982,39114
4-2AJosey---81,190918,810-
3-2ABryan County---53,584946,416-
6-2AArmuchee---11,448988,552-
3-2ASavannah---1,460998,540-
8-2ABanks County----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Lincoln County
Manchester
Johnson County
Bowdon
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Charlton County
Manchester
Lincoln County
Early County
Taylor County
Clinch County
Montgomery County
Charlton County
Mitchell County
Manchester
#1
2
59.40
1-1
Lincoln County
#32
44
21.94
1-1
B.E.S.T. Academy
#17
17
42.95
1-1
Schley County
#16
9
49.39
0-1
Early County
#9
12
47.33
2-0
Taylor County
#24
39
26.08
1-0
Georgia Military Prep
#25
33
31.65
0-2
Wilkinson County
#8
3
53.80
0-2
Clinch County
#5
16
43.86
2-0
Montgomery County
#28
26
38.46
2-0
Lake Oconee Academy
#21
10
49.32
1-0-1
Charlton County
#12
21
40.26
0-1
Telfair County
#13
11
48.38
2-0
Mitchell County
#20
18
42.70
2-0
Miller County
#29
24
39.47
0-2
Wilcox County
#4
5
51.05
1-1
Manchester
Johnson County
Emanuel County Institute
Macon County
Bowdon
Johnson County
Trion
Emanuel County Institute
Washington-Wilkes
Macon County
Wheeler County
Irwin County
Bowdon
#3
4
53.41
2-0
Johnson County
#30
37
28.51
1-0
Chattahoochee County
#19
23
39.88
0-2
Jenkins County
#14
13
46.70
1-1
Trion
#11
7
50.08
1-1
Emanuel County Institute
#22
27
38.37
2-0
Randolph-Clay
#27
25
38.48
1-0
Treutlen
#6
15
44.23
1-1
Washington-Wilkes
#7
8
49.88
2-0
Macon County
#26
22
39.95
1-1
Greene County
#23
20
41.05
1-1
Hawkinsville
#10
14
45.21
1-1
Wheeler County
#15
6
50.23
1-0
Irwin County
#18
19
41.87
1-1
Warren County
#31
28
38.27
0-2
McIntosh County Academy
#2
1
65.36
1-1
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-1A1-165.361,000,000903,213805,064687,540552,2860.81
Lincoln County8-1A1-159.40999,948792,265609,634407,507206,1673.85
Johnson County5-1A2-053.41999,999646,074397,890184,14459,39415.84
Clinch County2-1A0-253.80993,757512,894278,004128,02645,44721.00
Manchester7-1A1-151.05999,898510,529251,20797,17727,23835.71
Macon County6-1A2-049.88999,977498,389234,40583,52620,52147.73
Irwin County2-1A1-050.23989,107388,504175,58862,59116,36560.11
Emanuel County Institute3-1A1-150.08993,644357,859160,09658,07215,04065.49
Mitchell County2-1A2-048.38999,268403,803166,10752,87211,67484.66
Charlton County2-1A1-0-149.32969,770304,934127,41843,03810,44194.78
Early County1-1A0-149.39954,648256,556113,93639,9489,94899.52
Taylor County6-1A2-047.33999,930392,497153,40045,0798,934110.93
Trion7-1A1-146.70998,107281,79398,51026,7355,169192.46
Wheeler County4-1A1-145.21987,989238,71275,42418,2273,052326.65
Montgomery County3-1A2-043.86996,883243,19469,86015,3532,241445.23
Washington-Wilkes8-1A1-144.23977,054191,40355,22012,1541,868534.33
Schley County6-1A1-142.95991,944167,73843,9758,7141,109900.71
Miller County1-1A2-042.70990,239151,15538,2057,4399621,038.50
Warren County8-1A1-141.87971,680124,82629,7075,3556391,563.95
Hawkinsville4-1A1-141.05929,691100,67122,2263,7603742,672.80
Telfair County4-1A0-140.26843,24671,99114,8572,2962204,544.45
Jenkins County5-1A0-239.88931,56672,37314,2202,0311895,290.01
Greene County8-1A1-139.95819,21763,34112,3721,8231735,779.35
Wilcox County4-1A0-239.47786,83055,17710,3871,4591516,621.52
Lake Oconee Academy8-1A2-038.46973,37565,21511,1091,3971218,263.46
Randolph-Clay1-1A2-038.37967,45269,12011,8561,5521128,927.57
Treutlen4-1A1-038.48836,50254,5629,4811,2481049,614.38
McIntosh County Academy3-1A0-238.27529,95124,3954,3305344223,808.52
Seminole County1-1A0-235.95588,80217,8702,4372361662,499.00
Portal3-1A1-133.66494,7629,8431,067683333,332.33
Wilkinson County5-1A0-231.65538,1957,23163331--
Atkinson County2-1A0-132.05223,8232,96225319--
Pelham1-1A1-130.44534,1105,51339918--
Chattahoochee County6-1A1-028.51792,3825,75330612--
Turner County4-1A0-230.60136,9041,2591127--
Dooly County4-1A0-229.56151,3961,162753--
Glascock County5-1A1-125.72415,7941,291603--
Marion County6-1A0-225.73282,111764373--
Georgia Military Prep5-1A1-026.08550,2182,241972--
Lanier County2-1A0-226.5823,7236751--
Hancock Central5-1A1-122.64303,67141314---
B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A1-121.94366,32238213---
Claxton3-1A2-019.90112,729634---
Greenville7-1A0-215.1248,4753----
Terrell County1-1A1-110.483,883-----
Crawford County6-1A0-28.69802-----
Twiggs County5-1A1-14.92226-----
Calhoun County1-1A1-131.89------
Baconton Charter1-1A1-125.71------
Towns County8-1A1-114.34------
Pataula Charter1-1A0-07.77------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A0-1-4.07------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A0-2-12.92------
Central (Talbotton)6-1A1-1-21.22------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
7-1ABowdon608,410988,842999,5321,000,000-840,370
8-1ALincoln County135,187855,828982,111999,94852831,303
5-1AJohnson County82,574906,431990,534999,9991833,138
6-1AMacon County49,728733,647949,944999,97723503,043
6-1ATaylor County35,492627,737910,536999,93070320,474
7-1AManchester30,995607,111900,331999,898102117,961
2-1AMitchell County23,760529,269843,536999,268732152,846
3-1AMontgomery County13,003436,499779,431996,8833,117263,653
2-1AIrwin County6,507271,634615,467989,10710,893237,649
4-1AWheeler County4,825260,263652,005987,98912,011439,960
3-1AEmanuel County Institute1,579173,590725,875993,6446,356612,372
8-1AWashington-Wilkes1,502173,713500,444977,05422,94673,293
1-1AMiller County1,113129,177483,644990,2399,761216,326
2-1AClinch County957297,975716,677993,7576,243426,951
7-1ATrion901229,683691,562998,1071,89341,606
2-1ACharlton County816117,073428,428969,77030,230181,470
6-1ASchley County713174,530551,638991,9448,056170,947
4-1AHawkinsville50976,667333,319929,69170,309174,194
8-1AWarren County45394,236361,542971,68028,32048,545
1-1ARandolph-Clay32571,113321,955967,45232,54892,530
1-1AEarly County21262,585669,045954,64845,352630,133
4-1ATreutlen19839,689208,267836,502163,49894,801
8-1AGreene County13023,419134,734819,217180,78329,495
8-1ALake Oconee Academy5941,672240,760973,37526,62517,364
4-1AWilcox County2416,481172,879786,830213,170127,682
4-1ATelfair County2032,087236,500843,246156,754151,268
6-1AChattahoochee County33,66747,957792,382207,6184,098
1-1APelham31,51824,326534,110465,8908,947
3-1APortal21,94445,698494,762505,23829,965
5-1AJenkins County-15,674227,256931,56668,434141,239
5-1AGeorgia Military Prep-2,46529,415550,218449,7823,082
3-1AMcIntosh County Academy-1,228100,708529,951470,04993,746
1-1ASeminole County-1,17761,443588,802411,19852,058
5-1AWilkinson County-58430,080538,195461,80518,885
2-1AAtkinson County-2854,305223,823776,177999
5-1AGlascock County-2797,825415,794584,2062,849
5-1AHancock Central-803,286303,671696,329807
4-1ADooly County-585,662151,396848,6045,025
4-1ATurner County-577,564136,904863,0967,070
6-1AMarion County-151,984282,111717,8891,437
7-1AB.E.S.T. Academy-131,219366,322633,67859
3-1AClaxton-5465112,729887,271264
2-1ALanier County--9823,723976,27785
7-1AGreenville--648,475951,5254
1-1ATerrell County--63,883996,1176
6-1ACrawford County--1802999,1981
5-1ATwiggs County---226999,774-
1-1ABaconton Charter----1,000,000-
1-1ACalhoun County----1,000,000-
6-1ACentral (Talbotton)----1,000,000-
1-1APataula Charter----1,000,000-
2-1AScintilla Charter Academy----1,000,000-
1-1ASouthwest Georgia STEM----1,000,000-
8-1ATowns County----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Lovett
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
North Cobb Christian
Mount Vernon
Lovett
Hebron Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
#1
2
72.95
1-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
20
45.98
1-1
King's Ridge Christian
#16
12
56.90
2-0
North Cobb Christian
#9
14
56.39
2-0
Mount Vernon
#24
25
25.52
1-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
#25
23
37.98
0-2
Landmark Christian
#8
8
61.02
2-0
Lovett
#5
3
72.30
1-1
Hebron Christian
#28
Bye
#21
24
35.69
0-2
Mount Paran Christian
#12
6
70.53
2-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
#13
15
54.67
0-2
Athens Academy
#20
22
38.45
1-1
Providence Christian
#29
Bye
#4
4
71.78
1-0
Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan
Calvary Day
Whitefield Academy
Holy Innocents
Aquinas
Wesleyan
Savannah Christian
Calvary Day
Christian Heritage
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Holy Innocents
#3
13
56.40
2-0
Aquinas
#30
Bye
#19
17
49.24
1-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
#14
9
58.62
1-1
Wesleyan
#11
5
71.24
1-1
Savannah Christian
#22
18
47.97
0-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
#27
27
16.59
1-0
Mt. Bethel Christian
#6
1
78.49
2-0
Calvary Day
#7
16
52.11
2-0
Christian Heritage
#26
21
44.78
0-2
Pace Academy
#23
26
21.97
1-1
Walker
#10
11
57.16
1-1
Whitefield Academy
#15
10
58.43
0-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#18
19
46.61
1-1
Darlington
#31
Bye
#2
7
67.74
2-0
Holy Innocents

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day3-2A2-078.491,000,000886,256697,490518,025374,4391.67
Prince Avenue Christian8-2A1-072.951,000,000850,136571,120327,917163,5595.11
Fellowship Christian9-2A1-071.781,000,000826,733527,545283,426127,6556.83
Hebron Christian8-3A1-172.301,000,000721,572440,698233,067108,7258.20
Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A2-070.531,000,000735,172416,814199,76781,88111.21
Savannah Christian3-2A1-171.241,000,000645,221371,114180,67878,10611.80
Holy Innocents5-3A2-067.741,000,000757,221403,265162,91452,94217.89
Lovett5-3A2-061.021,000,000430,974132,01629,3395,101195.04
Wesleyan5-3A1-158.621,000,000272,55268,99512,1211,663600.32
Aquinas4-2A2-056.401,000,000373,26579,45111,7091,228813.33
North Cobb Christian5-3A2-056.901,000,000293,30164,1279,7121,115895.86
Mount Vernon9-2A2-056.391,000,000337,20169,50010,0651,106903.16
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A0-258.431,000,000176,17545,4807,7041,057945.07
Whitefield Academy5-2A1-157.161,000,000220,29649,8917,7169601,040.67
Athens Academy8-2A0-254.671,000,000148,31026,9173,1332883,471.22
Christian Heritage7-2A2-052.111,000,000159,09222,0502,0061357,406.41
Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A1-149.241,000,00038,7514,2842721952,630.58
King's Ridge Christian9-2A1-145.981,000,00045,1833,3611617142,856.14
Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A0-247.971,000,00027,9782,3161207142,856.14
Darlington6-2A1-146.611,000,00029,5782,4581166166,665.67
Pace Academy5-4A0-244.781,000,00015,318848291999,999.00
Landmark Christian5-2A0-237.981,000,0003,636892--
Providence Christian8-2A1-138.451,000,0003,8731161--
Mount Paran Christian9-2A0-235.691,000,0001,97854---
Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-125.521,000,0001451---
Walker9-2A1-121.971,000,00063----
Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A1-016.591,000,00020----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-2APrince Avenue Christian407,450951,571999,0871,000,000-836,463
9-2AFellowship Christian269,710945,959999,7671,000,000-866,648
5-3AHoly Innocents218,722936,600998,7541,000,000-629,755
4-2AAquinas28,746643,410977,8481,000,000-352,941
5-4AGreater Atlanta Christian27,695674,216993,7591,000,000-178,762
5-3ALovett15,194464,794939,1111,000,000-179,606
9-2AMount Vernon9,189561,136984,4861,000,000-122,469
5-3ANorth Cobb Christian8,653381,661904,9321,000,000-77,385
8-3AHebron Christian6,845493,571956,3081,000,000-382,977
5-3AWesleyan3,263226,181801,3881,000,000-108,077
3-2ACalvary Day3,065776,837997,8081,000,000-738,706
3-2ASavannah Christian671315,899944,5291,000,000-259,118
5-2AWhitefield Academy459174,496783,3041,000,000-382,883
8-2AAthens Academy219102,548683,0621,000,000-44,986
7-2AChristian Heritage94238,816891,4451,000,000-475,349
9-2AKing's Ridge Christian1556,755740,2071,000,000-10,282
6-2ADarlington1016,905364,3991,000,000-8,962
5-2ATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)-30,052662,2091,000,000-515,554
5-2AEagle's Landing Christian-7,655271,0281,000,000-96,009
8-2AProvidence Christian-84462,9351,000,000-148
9-2AMount Paran Christian-7519,5021,000,000-595
9-2AMount Pisgah Christian-136,3751,000,000-5
9-2AMt. Bethel Christian-31,9801,000,000--
9-2AWalker-14,5051,000,000-1
5-4AWestminster (Atlanta)-12,7641,000,000-358
5-4APace Academy-12,7141,000,000-80
5-2ALandmark Christian--5,7941,000,000-5,176