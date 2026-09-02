AJC Varsity Maxwell GHSA playoff projections: Sandy Creek, Toombs County tower over field The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 23 minutes ago Share

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A 7A

6A

5A

4A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford North Gwinnett Newton North Gwinnett McEachern Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Newton North Cobb North Gwinnett Colquitt County Newton Grayson North Cobb Camden County North Gwinnett West Forsyth Westlake Colquitt County #1 4 97.43 2-0 Newton #32 32 67.44 1-1 Dacula #17 18 76.53 1-1 Walton #16 10 85.76 0-2 Grayson #9 11 83.75 1-1 North Cobb #24 24 73.38 1-1 Marietta #25 21 75.24 1-1 Parkview #8 14 82.14 2-0 Camden County #5 3 98.76 2-0 North Gwinnett #28 29 70.33 2-0 Etowah #21 22 74.65 1-1 Hillgrove #12 16 79.44 1-1 West Forsyth #13 13 82.93 2-0 Westlake #20 15 79.60 2-0 Archer #29 33 66.72 1-1 North Atlanta #4 9 86.08 1-1 Colquitt County McEachern Brookwood Buford Carrollton McEachern Douglas County Brookwood Lowndes Valdosta Buford East Coweta Carrollton #3 5 92.02 2-0 McEachern #30 27 71.01 0-2 Collins Hill #19 20 75.24 2-0 Peachtree Ridge #14 12 83.05 0-2 Douglas County #11 6 86.60 2-0 Brookwood #22 30 68.78 1-1 Denmark #27 26 71.21 1-1 South Gwinnett #6 8 86.28 2-0 Lowndes #7 7 86.32 2-0 Valdosta #26 25 72.93 2-0 Richmond Hill #23 19 76.04 1-1 Norcross #10 1 104.86 1-0 Buford #15 23 74.09 1-1 Harrison #18 17 78.28 2-0 East Coweta #31 34 66.41 0-2 Lambert #2 2 101.81 2-0 Carrollton Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-7A 1-0 104.86 999,999 905,210 691,482 518,470 367,518 1.72 Carrollton 2-7A 2-0 101.81 1,000,000 911,020 702,181 482,616 280,082 2.57 North Gwinnett 7-7A 2-0 98.76 1,000,000 858,718 614,186 339,349 156,284 5.40 Newton 4-7A 2-0 97.43 1,000,000 865,785 587,632 325,827 132,586 6.54 McEachern 3-7A 2-0 92.02 1,000,000 729,387 387,941 137,656 36,322 26.53 Lowndes 1-7A 2-0 86.28 999,867 480,086 164,085 36,628 5,723 173.73 Valdosta 1-7A 2-0 86.32 999,898 473,238 160,237 35,627 5,483 181.38 Brookwood 7-7A 2-0 86.60 999,390 370,570 121,955 28,077 4,389 226.84 Colquitt County 1-7A 1-1 86.08 998,512 387,061 126,802 27,909 4,108 242.43 Grayson 4-7A 0-2 85.76 991,160 247,487 79,158 16,326 2,376 419.88 North Cobb 5-7A 1-1 83.75 998,534 273,218 72,590 13,013 1,554 642.50 Douglas County 2-7A 0-2 83.05 994,022 210,659 54,311 9,011 989 1,010.12 Camden County 1-7A 2-0 82.14 996,802 256,767 62,456 9,696 957 1,043.93 Westlake 2-7A 2-0 82.93 991,872 197,548 50,353 8,227 926 1,078.91 West Forsyth 6-7A 1-1 79.44 993,884 141,101 27,212 3,242 253 3,951.57 Archer 4-7A 2-0 79.60 970,079 108,991 21,446 2,489 182 5,493.51 East Coweta 2-7A 2-0 78.28 994,024 128,568 22,102 2,256 140 7,141.86 Walton 5-7A 1-1 76.53 960,328 64,092 9,469 795 27 37,036.04 Norcross 7-7A 1-1 76.04 927,902 51,825 7,282 536 21 47,618.05 Peachtree Ridge 7-7A 2-0 75.24 973,971 56,007 7,425 508 21 47,618.05 Hillgrove 3-7A 1-1 74.65 969,935 50,007 6,272 442 19 52,630.58 Harrison 3-7A 1-1 74.09 965,931 45,464 5,317 350 16 62,499.00 Parkview 7-7A 1-1 75.24 882,090 41,579 5,466 342 12 83,332.33 Marietta 5-7A 1-1 73.38 859,295 28,833 3,104 185 7 142,856.14 Richmond Hill 1-7A 2-0 72.93 881,491 30,252 3,123 188 3 333,332.33 South Gwinnett 4-7A 1-1 71.21 742,526 14,939 1,267 51 1 999,999.00 Mill Creek 8-7A 0-2 68.77 306,239 2,966 218 3 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 5-7A 1-1 70.87 789,458 16,244 1,337 56 - - Etowah 5-7A 2-0 70.33 848,543 16,307 1,291 49 - - Denmark 6-7A 1-1 68.78 776,099 10,340 710 31 - - Collins Hill 8-7A 0-2 71.01 528,174 8,979 757 29 - - Lambert 6-7A 0-2 66.41 465,754 3,200 182 7 - - North Atlanta 3-7A 1-1 66.72 732,324 6,001 309 5 - - Dacula 8-7A 1-1 67.44 636,476 5,327 281 4 - - Paulding County 5-7A 2-0 60.65 382,353 632 28 - - - North Forsyth 6-7A 0-2 63.05 222,175 668 18 - - - South Forsyth 6-7A 2-0 58.25 278,301 264 7 - - - Campbell 3-7A 1-0 59.21 294,052 336 5 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-7A 2-0 56.49 382,942 264 2 - - - Pebblebrook 3-7A 1-1 54.43 161,827 41 1 - - - Northgate 2-7A 0-2 57.32 14,772 7 - - - - Rockdale County 4-7A 1-0 51.19 64,399 6 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-7A 1-1 52.59 17,299 3 - - - - Wheeler 5-7A 0-2 56.11 4,800 3 - - - - Duluth 7-7A 0-2 52.20 1,272 - - - - - Seckinger 8-7A 0-2 47.19 920 - - - - - Cherokee 5-7A 0-2 50.25 202 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-7A 0-2 44.08 107 - - - - - Discovery 8-7A 0-2 30.06 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-7A 0-2 28.09 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 4-7A Newton 494,055 987,049 999,688 1,000,000 - 811,179 2-7A Carrollton 230,095 977,518 999,440 1,000,000 - 872,483 3-7A McEachern 99,799 926,352 996,807 1,000,000 - 873,256 1-7A Lowndes 54,629 662,780 938,179 999,867 133 293,706 7-7A North Gwinnett 40,127 949,174 998,453 1,000,000 - 830,999 1-7A Valdosta 39,897 645,410 938,979 999,898 102 280,693 1-7A Camden County 19,051 347,516 752,589 996,802 3,198 123,519 1-7A Colquitt County 17,227 418,464 820,861 998,512 1,488 292,262 7-7A Brookwood 1,958 314,569 822,645 999,390 610 136,891 2-7A East Coweta 1,448 171,168 596,592 994,024 5,976 17,115 2-7A Westlake 1,033 111,940 512,110 991,872 8,128 56,265 4-7A Grayson 242 73,349 502,709 991,160 8,840 141,118 4-7A Archer 125 43,893 335,608 970,079 29,921 41,251 1-7A Richmond Hill 117 21,822 170,688 881,491 118,509 9,820 2-7A Douglas County 99 134,548 598,914 994,022 5,978 54,131 7-7A Peachtree Ridge 33 37,736 314,034 973,971 26,029 8,776 8-7A Buford 18 659,226 997,544 999,999 1 986,594 6-7A West Forsyth 18 136,442 805,092 993,884 6,116 722,898 5-7A North Cobb 15 260,355 809,956 998,534 1,466 618,477 3-7A Hillgrove 8 29,089 328,615 969,935 30,065 67,898 7-7A Parkview 3 7,697 119,844 882,090 117,910 8,886 3-7A Harrison 1 27,990 330,303 965,931 34,069 51,933 5-7A Walton 1 23,924 322,398 960,328 39,672 196,601 5-7A Marietta 1 3,757 142,363 859,295 140,705 98,281 7-7A Norcross - 8,264 168,517 927,902 72,098 14,446 5-7A Etowah - 7,181 111,332 848,543 151,457 38,181 5-7A North Paulding - 5,149 107,461 789,458 210,542 47,410 6-7A Denmark - 3,633 185,414 776,099 223,901 151,020 3-7A North Atlanta - 1,985 52,745 732,324 267,676 6,382 4-7A South Gwinnett - 1,491 42,391 742,526 257,474 6,446 6-7A Lambert - 167 82,084 465,754 534,246 78,726 5-7A Paulding County - 112 6,353 382,353 617,647 933 3-7A Campbell - 87 4,407 294,052 705,948 374 3-7A Kennesaw Mountain - 47 4,367 382,942 617,058 119 6-7A South Forsyth - 44 10,902 278,301 721,699 8,871 6-7A North Forsyth - 29 39,345 222,175 777,825 38,454 8-7A Dacula - 21 13,556 636,476 363,524 3,175 8-7A Collins Hill - 15 11,388 528,174 471,826 6,097 3-7A Pebblebrook - 6 625 161,827 838,173 38 4-7A Rockdale County - 1 64 64,399 935,601 6 8-7A Mill Creek - - 4,463 306,239 693,761 4,126 5-7A Wheeler - - 114 4,800 995,200 113 6-7A Forsyth Central - - 31 107 999,893 31 8-7A Central Gwinnett - - 12 17,299 982,701 8 2-7A Northgate - - 12 14,772 985,228 6 5-7A Cherokee - - 4 202 999,798 4 7-7A Duluth - - 2 1,272 998,728 2 8-7A Seckinger - - - 920 999,080 - 7-7A Berkmar - - - - 1,000,000 - 8-7A Discovery - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 6A 7A

6A

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3A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Buford North Gwinnett Newton North Gwinnett McEachern Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Newton North Cobb North Gwinnett Colquitt County Newton Grayson North Cobb Camden County North Gwinnett West Forsyth Westlake Colquitt County #1 4 97.43 2-0 Newton #32 32 67.44 1-1 Dacula #17 18 76.53 1-1 Walton #16 10 85.76 0-2 Grayson #9 11 83.75 1-1 North Cobb #24 24 73.38 1-1 Marietta #25 21 75.24 1-1 Parkview #8 14 82.14 2-0 Camden County #5 3 98.76 2-0 North Gwinnett #28 29 70.33 2-0 Etowah #21 22 74.65 1-1 Hillgrove #12 16 79.44 1-1 West Forsyth #13 13 82.93 2-0 Westlake #20 15 79.60 2-0 Archer #29 33 66.72 1-1 North Atlanta #4 9 86.08 1-1 Colquitt County McEachern Brookwood Buford Carrollton McEachern Douglas County Brookwood Lowndes Valdosta Buford East Coweta Carrollton #3 5 92.02 2-0 McEachern #30 27 71.01 0-2 Collins Hill #19 20 75.24 2-0 Peachtree Ridge #14 12 83.05 0-2 Douglas County #11 6 86.60 2-0 Brookwood #22 30 68.78 1-1 Denmark #27 26 71.21 1-1 South Gwinnett #6 8 86.28 2-0 Lowndes #7 7 86.32 2-0 Valdosta #26 25 72.93 2-0 Richmond Hill #23 19 76.04 1-1 Norcross #10 1 104.86 1-0 Buford #15 23 74.09 1-1 Harrison #18 17 78.28 2-0 East Coweta #31 34 66.41 0-2 Lambert #2 2 101.81 2-0 Carrollton Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 2-6A 2-0 102.19 1,000,000 941,445 821,541 690,580 556,768 0.80 Hughes 3-6A 1-0 93.52 999,998 789,058 513,735 268,151 113,185 7.84 Lee County 2-6A 2-0 92.56 999,994 790,478 505,132 270,246 101,036 8.90 Houston County 2-6A 1-0 91.32 999,984 753,903 442,620 208,518 72,600 12.77 Creekside 3-6A 0-1 91.54 999,947 631,084 331,931 151,758 56,024 16.85 Sequoyah 6-6A 2-0 87.60 999,982 638,255 288,236 101,012 26,267 37.07 Coffee 2-6A 2-0 87.51 999,975 631,910 282,758 98,113 25,618 38.04 Gainesville 7-6A 0-1 88.54 997,613 474,647 215,821 79,235 22,915 42.64 Milton 7-6A 1-1 86.55 999,518 442,380 177,099 54,991 13,366 73.82 Roswell 7-6A 1-1 84.07 996,914 351,863 117,930 29,820 5,762 172.55 East Paulding 5-6A 2-0 82.15 999,998 527,373 166,994 34,309 5,435 182.99 Woodward Academy 3-6A 1-1 77.80 995,952 174,186 37,350 5,069 488 2,048.18 Jackson County 8-6A 2-0 74.09 999,975 270,306 39,950 3,840 272 3,675.47 Kell 6-6A 1-1 74.90 975,316 136,698 21,510 2,254 176 5,680.82 Clarke Central 8-6A 2-0 70.43 999,787 158,145 15,876 1,027 42 23,808.52 Tift County 2-6A 2-0 71.07 956,836 63,178 7,136 491 20 49,999.00 Brunswick 1-6A 1-1 68.35 907,972 30,210 2,812 146 8 124,999.00 Rome 6-6A 0-2 69.46 711,116 27,938 2,682 142 8 124,999.00 Creekview 6-6A 2-0 68.05 774,389 28,241 2,234 116 5 199,999.00 Lovejoy 3-6A 1-1 66.38 732,350 16,434 1,047 35 2 499,999.00 New Manchester 5-6A 1-1 64.93 937,552 23,754 1,465 47 1 999,999.00 Woodstock 6-6A 1-1 65.36 534,234 10,594 658 21 1 999,999.00 Newnan 3-6A 0-2 65.61 525,015 9,436 519 21 1 999,999.00 Shiloh 4-6A 1-1 62.83 995,151 30,304 1,310 28 - - Effingham County 1-6A 0-2 63.20 631,360 7,594 407 13 - - Habersham Central 8-6A 1-1 60.48 907,092 11,591 417 4 - - Veterans 2-6A 1-1 61.89 474,497 4,396 185 4 - - Lassiter 6-6A 2-0 60.89 376,471 2,914 108 4 - - Lanier 7-6A 1-1 64.53 195,543 2,616 140 2 - - Glynn Academy 1-6A 0-2 60.55 532,369 4,094 137 2 - - McIntosh 3-6A 1-1 57.79 228,084 949 21 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-6A 2-0 57.12 597,098 2,738 70 - - - Decatur 4-6A 0-2 54.98 891,836 3,072 53 - - - Hiram 5-6A 0-2 56.27 415,914 1,288 29 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-6A 1-1 60.59 131,485 812 23 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-6A 2-0 56.60 383,435 1,074 14 - - - Mountain View 8-6A 1-0 54.02 564,474 1,239 13 - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-6A 1-0 50.14 732,266 916 13 - - - Dunwoody 4-6A 1-1 52.23 659,186 855 10 - - - Greenbrier 1-6A 1-1 54.10 250,304 450 6 - - - South Effingham 1-6A 2-0 52.08 368,551 510 3 - - - River Ridge 6-6A 0-2 57.60 33,883 101 3 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-6A 0-2 52.35 35,600 34 2 - - - Loganville 8-6A 1-1 50.52 364,570 290 - - - - Chapel Hill 5-6A 1-1 51.79 210,738 203 - - - - Chamblee 4-6A 1-1 47.26 442,220 160 - - - - Walnut Grove 8-6A 1-1 48.93 232,046 133 - - - - South Paulding 5-6A 0-2 52.26 91,781 92 - - - - Alexander 5-6A 0-2 50.02 54,893 32 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-6A 1-1 46.57 93,186 18 - - - - Grovetown 1-6A 0-2 49.10 19,563 4 - - - - Alpharetta 7-6A 0-2 50.70 4,136 3 - - - - South Cobb 5-6A 2-0 40.92 11,232 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-6A 1-0 41.34 3,249 1 - - - - Morrow 3-6A 2-0 45.75 10,717 - - - - - Meadowcreek 4-6A 1-1 35.65 4,608 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6A 0-2 37.69 4,435 - - - - - Apalachee 8-6A 1-1 39.76 1,584 - - - - - Midtown 4-6A 0-2 34.69 819 - - - - - Pope 6-6A 1-1 46.63 698 - - - - - Alcovy 4-6A 0-2 33.74 249 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-6A 1-1 34.59 191 - - - - - Osborne 5-6A 0-2 36.43 69 - - - - - Riverwood 7-6A 0-2 32.50 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 2-6A Thomas County Central 587,340 991,992 999,903 1,000,000 - 664,764 2-6A Lee County 168,992 863,253 985,800 999,994 6 164,333 2-6A Houston County 122,713 823,420 983,483 999,984 16 119,893 2-6A Coffee 51,170 705,006 968,932 999,975 25 50,837 6-6A Sequoyah 28,431 746,911 974,298 999,982 18 812,173 3-6A Hughes 21,320 818,612 987,977 999,998 2 523,261 8-6A Jackson County 11,991 627,919 956,031 999,975 25 568,777 8-6A Clarke Central 4,470 456,015 906,656 999,787 213 373,691 5-6A East Paulding 3,284 858,835 993,171 999,998 2 899,358 7-6A Roswell 79 160,933 650,587 996,914 3,086 218,424 6-6A Kell 67 92,803 495,388 975,316 24,684 126,776 2-6A Tift County 46 22,475 257,900 956,836 43,164 166 7-6A Gainesville 41 165,040 711,464 997,613 2,387 453,842 7-6A Milton 31 197,424 758,044 999,518 482 325,467 8-6A Habersham Central 11 24,840 219,432 907,092 92,908 49,606 3-6A Woodward Academy 9 49,099 519,142 995,952 4,048 28,816 6-6A Creekview 3 8,377 104,328 774,389 225,611 20,312 3-6A Creekside 2 324,606 901,590 999,947 53 446,651 4-6A Shiloh - 32,424 707,934 995,151 4,849 652,975 5-6A New Manchester - 9,728 255,523 937,552 62,448 88,388 1-6A Brunswick - 6,070 594,172 907,972 92,028 587,366 4-6A Heritage (Conyers) - 5,259 100,752 732,266 267,734 49,804 1-6A Bradwell Institute - 1,879 61,497 597,098 402,902 43,554 6-6A Rome - 1,843 64,455 711,116 288,884 32,213 4-6A Decatur - 1,432 211,118 891,836 108,164 180,665 8-6A Mountain View - 1,070 26,785 564,474 435,526 5,888 1-6A Glynn Academy - 970 129,990 532,369 467,631 122,534 6-6A Woodstock - 747 24,810 534,234 465,766 7,052 1-6A South Effingham - 359 14,342 368,551 631,449 6,542 3-6A Lovejoy - 135 17,908 732,350 267,650 693 1-6A Greenbrier - 108 16,769 250,304 749,696 14,389 6-6A Lassiter - 88 6,853 376,471 623,529 1,244 8-6A Walnut Grove - 55 3,649 232,046 767,954 581 1-6A Effingham County - 51 216,442 631,360 368,640 214,873 3-6A Newnan - 38 5,778 525,015 474,985 564 4-6A Chamblee - 36 22,256 442,220 557,780 19,118 8-6A Loganville - 36 4,604 364,570 635,430 1,287 2-6A Veterans - 32 3,293 474,497 525,503 5 5-6A Hiram - 30 12,653 415,914 584,086 7,959 4-6A Dunwoody - 22 100,616 659,186 340,814 96,961 3-6A Northside (Columbus) - 16 2,880 383,435 616,565 4 7-6A Lanier - 4 2,833 195,543 804,457 2,260 5-6A Chapel Hill - 4 2,085 210,738 789,262 1,668 8-6A Cedar Shoals - 2 399 93,186 906,814 167 3-6A McIntosh - 1 775 228,084 771,916 11 2-6A Northside (Warner Robins) - 1 355 131,485 868,515 2 1-6A Lakeside (Evans) - - 8,801 35,600 964,400 8,794 5-6A South Paulding - - 2,012 91,781 908,219 1,874 1-6A Grovetown - - 1,961 19,563 980,437 1,948 5-6A Alexander - - 795 54,893 945,107 745 4-6A Lakeside (Atlanta) - - 323 4,435 995,565 323 6-6A River Ridge - - 269 33,883 966,117 230 4-6A Meadowcreek - - 85 4,608 995,392 85 4-6A Midtown - - 49 819 999,181 49 4-6A Alcovy - - 20 249 999,751 20 5-6A South Cobb - - 19 11,232 988,768 8 7-6A Alpharetta - - 7 4,136 995,864 7 3-6A Morrow - - 3 10,717 989,283 - 8-6A Apalachee - - 3 1,584 998,416 3 3-6A Tri-Cities - - 1 3,249 996,751 - 6-6A Pope - - - 698 999,302 - 7-6A Johns Creek - - - 191 999,809 - 5-6A Osborne - - - 69 999,931 - 7-6A Riverwood - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 5A 7A

6A

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1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Marist Blessed Trinity North Oconee Blessed Trinity Cartersville Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Oconee Benedictine Tucker Blessed Trinity North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Mays Benedictine Tucker Dalton Eastside Blessed Trinity #1 4 83.49 2-0 North Oconee #32 42 53.81 0-2 Madison County #17 13 69.98 1-1 Central (Carrollton) #16 18 67.71 2-0 Whitewater #9 12 70.25 2-0 Mays #24 30 60.89 2-0 Richmond Academy #25 16 69.23 1-1 Ola #8 5 80.55 1-1 Benedictine #5 8 75.62 2-0 Tucker #28 29 60.97 1-1 Harris County #21 32 60.35 2-0 East Forsyth #12 20 67.11 2-0 Dalton #13 25 63.01 1-1 Flowery Branch #20 23 64.23 1-1 Eastside #29 33 59.75 1-0 Lithonia #4 2 88.72 2-0 Blessed Trinity Cartersville Cass LaGrange Marist Cartersville Southwest DeKalb Jefferson Cass LaGrange Warner Robins Ware County Marist #3 3 84.15 2-0 Cartersville #30 24 63.27 0-2 Perry #19 17 68.60 1-1 Southwest DeKalb #14 19 67.66 2-0 Statesboro #11 10 72.80 1-1 Jefferson #22 14 69.59 1-1 Sprayberry #27 31 60.73 1-1 Dutchtown #6 6 76.26 2-0 Cass #7 7 75.82 1-1 LaGrange #26 26 62.57 2-0 Griffin #23 22 65.24 2-0 Villa Rica #10 9 74.48 2-0 Warner Robins #15 15 69.49 0-1 Stockbridge #18 11 71.49 1-1 Ware County #31 35 57.22 2-0 Centennial #2 1 88.98 2-0 Marist Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Blessed Trinity 6-5A 2-0 88.72 1,000,000 883,550 707,152 499,350 319,288 2.13 Marist 6-5A 2-0 88.98 999,993 874,321 684,561 481,230 312,096 2.20 North Oconee 8-5A 2-0 83.49 999,999 809,375 574,875 314,096 133,288 6.50 Cartersville 7-5A 2-0 84.15 999,989 791,928 536,710 287,538 131,710 6.59 Benedictine 1-5A 1-1 80.55 999,698 621,821 315,361 132,845 46,504 20.50 Cass 7-5A 2-0 76.26 999,916 544,791 226,982 69,653 16,474 59.70 Tucker 5-5A 2-0 75.62 999,762 496,606 193,527 56,743 12,784 77.22 LaGrange 3-5A 1-1 75.82 993,178 371,088 139,069 41,181 9,754 101.52 Warner Robins 2-5A 2-0 74.48 996,529 341,673 115,489 30,565 6,412 154.96 Jefferson 8-5A 1-1 72.80 992,067 286,795 87,644 20,238 3,604 276.47 Ware County 1-5A 1-1 71.49 961,615 187,825 52,528 10,805 1,601 623.61 Mays 5-5A 2-0 70.25 996,401 253,276 62,960 11,562 1,561 639.61 Stockbridge 4-5A 0-1 69.49 988,903 156,144 38,018 6,573 841 1,188.06 Central (Carrollton) 3-5A 1-1 69.98 932,501 139,909 34,646 6,180 827 1,208.19 Sprayberry 6-5A 1-1 69.59 914,378 119,478 28,899 4,964 639 1,563.95 Southwest DeKalb 5-5A 1-1 68.60 951,111 136,185 30,140 4,602 559 1,787.91 Ola 2-5A 1-1 69.23 852,068 100,283 24,471 4,033 494 2,023.29 Statesboro 1-5A 2-0 67.66 988,493 148,044 29,755 4,244 412 2,426.18 Dalton 7-5A 2-0 67.11 996,699 169,057 32,863 4,443 398 2,511.56 Whitewater 3-5A 2-0 67.71 966,411 135,102 27,434 3,976 380 2,630.58 Villa Rica 7-5A 2-0 65.24 960,514 77,213 12,768 1,438 114 8,770.93 Jenkins 1-5A 0-2 65.56 594,696 37,815 6,345 711 61 16,392.44 Eastside 4-5A 1-1 64.23 937,974 54,903 8,308 806 55 18,180.82 Flowery Branch 8-5A 1-1 63.01 893,739 50,696 6,782 631 45 22,221.22 Perry 2-5A 0-2 63.27 578,989 24,151 3,424 325 23 43,477.26 Griffin 3-5A 2-0 62.57 726,823 29,850 3,605 295 20 49,999.00 Richmond Academy 1-5A 2-0 60.89 892,573 31,710 3,414 219 14 71,427.57 Harris County 3-5A 1-1 60.97 669,171 20,179 2,130 129 10 99,999.00 Dutchtown 4-5A 1-1 60.73 815,024 22,920 2,308 146 9 111,110.11 Jones County 2-5A 0-2 62.03 350,922 10,636 1,300 98 7 142,856.14 East Forsyth 8-5A 2-0 60.35 837,629 25,435 2,564 179 6 166,665.67 Lithonia 5-5A 1-0 59.75 624,028 13,675 1,314 71 4 249,999.00 Cambridge 6-5A 0-2 62.03 255,532 7,398 944 70 4 249,999.00 Locust Grove 2-5A 1-1 58.45 330,709 5,021 441 20 2 499,999.00 Centennial 6-5A 2-0 57.22 537,123 6,981 507 17 - - Jonesboro 4-5A 0-2 56.51 346,942 3,431 218 9 - - Banneker 5-5A 2-0 53.88 308,885 1,750 90 3 - - Madison County 8-5A 0-2 53.81 252,025 1,366 65 3 - - M.L. King 4-5A 1-1 53.44 419,306 2,080 106 2 - - Maynard Jackson 5-5A 1-1 55.21 136,975 999 59 2 - - Wayne County 1-5A 1-1 52.38 73,301 245 8 2 - - Cedartown 7-5A 1-1 54.27 339,653 2,156 109 1 - - Evans 1-5A 1-1 54.43 121,109 724 50 1 - - St. Pius X 6-5A 1-1 54.73 126,815 786 45 1 - - Winder-Barrow 8-5A 1-1 52.41 129,176 447 9 - - - Starr's Mill 3-5A 0-2 53.54 9,936 40 3 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-5A 1-1 48.21 66,735 76 - - - - Allatoona 7-5A 0-2 50.13 17,812 31 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-5A 1-1 45.44 46,245 22 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-5A 1-0 43.36 15,571 5 - - - - Drew 4-5A 2-0 40.88 32,997 3 - - - - Lithia Springs 3-5A 0-1 46.71 3,689 3 - - - - Druid Hills 5-5A 1-1 41.13 17,020 2 - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-5A 0-2 45.06 405 - - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-5A 0-2 37.28 183 - - - - - Union Grove 2-5A 0-2 40.24 63 - - - - - Northview 6-5A 0-2 23.62 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-5A 0-2 17.23 - - - - - - Groves 1-5A 0-2 15.12 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-5A 0-2 -1.46 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-5A 0-2 -38.34 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 8-5A North Oconee 587,943 981,902 998,848 999,999 1 775,473 6-5A Blessed Trinity 172,254 958,136 997,886 1,000,000 - 458,197 7-5A Cartersville 91,049 883,802 989,155 999,989 11 696,807 6-5A Marist 70,361 856,574 989,705 999,993 7 529,182 7-5A Cass 39,216 758,889 964,793 999,916 84 253,464 5-5A Tucker 23,061 654,721 932,600 999,762 238 542,206 7-5A Dalton 4,733 317,202 745,788 996,699 3,301 31,030 1-5A Benedictine 3,995 581,970 919,516 999,698 302 697,260 5-5A Mays 2,738 378,158 789,839 996,401 3,599 247,364 8-5A Jefferson 2,111 251,254 696,502 992,067 7,933 195,415 1-5A Statesboro 765 185,551 589,998 988,493 11,507 74,676 3-5A Whitewater 521 148,796 505,444 966,411 33,589 133,687 5-5A Southwest DeKalb 364 105,484 440,186 951,111 48,889 190,050 8-5A Flowery Branch 244 60,469 286,322 893,739 106,261 18,220 2-5A Warner Robins 225 273,753 788,260 996,529 3,471 615,666 7-5A Villa Rica 98 55,256 340,725 960,514 39,486 18,286 3-5A Central (Carrollton) 98 45,259 349,159 932,501 67,499 227,026 1-5A Richmond Academy 71 34,522 215,069 892,573 107,427 9,181 3-5A LaGrange 54 251,337 756,646 993,178 6,822 579,956 8-5A East Forsyth 41 21,284 170,166 837,629 162,371 9,412 1-5A Ware County 32 79,601 426,535 961,615 38,385 180,026 3-5A Griffin 15 8,464 95,282 726,823 273,177 34,337 6-5A Sprayberry 7 14,205 175,148 914,378 85,622 11,404 3-5A Harris County 3 7,941 82,744 669,171 330,829 23,491 2-5A Ola 1 13,290 288,765 852,068 147,932 242,239 4-5A Stockbridge - 52,829 662,430 988,903 11,097 604,780 4-5A Eastside - 10,236 297,163 937,974 62,026 231,992 5-5A Lithonia - 2,298 39,050 624,028 375,972 15,065 2-5A Perry - 1,793 86,928 578,989 421,011 71,145 1-5A Jenkins - 1,634 57,863 594,696 405,304 37,928 4-5A Dutchtown - 1,558 132,614 815,024 184,976 111,104 6-5A Centennial - 647 22,421 537,123 462,877 138 2-5A Locust Grove - 226 23,337 330,709 669,291 19,486 7-5A Cedartown - 215 7,163 339,653 660,347 350 2-5A Jones County - 204 54,085 350,922 649,078 51,361 5-5A Banneker - 186 7,335 308,885 691,115 2,004 4-5A M.L. King - 115 15,778 419,306 580,694 11,793 8-5A Madison County - 87 4,708 252,025 747,975 968 5-5A Maynard Jackson - 57 4,485 136,975 863,025 3,307 8-5A Winder-Barrow - 44 1,803 129,176 870,824 512 6-5A Cambridge - 15 2,625 255,532 744,468 1,042 1-5A Evans - 15 1,404 121,109 878,891 679 6-5A St. Pius X - 7 541 126,815 873,185 37 1-5A Wayne County - 5 615 73,301 926,699 250 4-5A Jonesboro - 4 40,036 346,942 653,058 39,820 7-5A Woodland (Cartersville) - 4 229 66,735 933,265 15 4-5A Arabia Mountain - 1 499 46,245 953,755 461 3-5A Starr's Mill - - 1,481 9,936 990,064 1,469 2-5A Eagle's Landing - - 94 405 999,595 94 4-5A Drew - - 82 32,997 967,003 49 7-5A Allatoona - - 82 17,812 982,188 48 3-5A Lithia Springs - - 39 3,689 996,311 34 5-5A Druid Hills - - 16 17,020 982,980 4 2-5A Union Grove - - 9 63 999,937 9 6-5A Chattahoochee - - 3 15,571 984,429 - 4-5A Mundy's Mill - - 1 183 999,817 1 5-5A Cross Keys - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-5A Forest Park - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-5A Groves - - - - 1,000,000 - 8-5A Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-5A Northview - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A 7A

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5A

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3A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Stephenson Troup Sandy Creek Stephenson Cairo First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Troup Calhoun Monroe Area Sandy Creek Troup Northwest Whitfield Oconee County Calhoun Monroe Area Adairsville Douglass Sandy Creek #1 2 80.50 2-0 Troup #32 28 53.95 1-1 Spencer #17 20 55.51 1-1 North Clayton #16 19 55.64 1-1 Northwest Whitfield #9 13 60.02 0-1 West Laurens #24 9 63.22 0-2 Oconee County #25 30 51.29 0-2 Luella #8 7 70.49 1-1 Calhoun #5 8 65.58 2-0 Monroe Area #28 26 54.11 0-1 Monroe #21 25 54.12 1-0 Long County #12 18 56.29 2-0 Adairsville #13 5 73.32 2-0 Douglass #20 21 55.46 1-1 Harlem #29 23 55.07 0-2 New Hampstead #4 1 93.78 2-0 Sandy Creek Stephenson Peach County Spalding Cairo Stephenson Hampton Gilmer Peach County Westover Spalding North Hall Cairo #3 3 77.84 2-0 Stephenson #30 38 48.12 0-2 Heritage (Ringgold) #19 22 55.42 0-2 Bainbridge #14 16 57.14 0-2 Hampton #11 15 59.57 2-0 Gilmer #22 24 54.29 1-0 Dougherty #27 36 49.09 2-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) #6 4 77.46 2-0 Peach County #7 12 60.40 2-0 Westover #26 27 53.95 1-1 Mary Persons #23 29 52.07 2-0 White County #10 11 60.59 2-0 Spalding #15 10 62.58 1-1 North Hall #18 14 59.96 2-0 Baldwin #31 17 56.44 0-2 Cherokee Bluff #2 6 72.28 1-0 Cairo Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-4A 2-0 93.78 1,000,000 984,254 935,474 848,377 752,673 0.33 Troup 2-4A 2-0 80.50 1,000,000 910,468 721,090 397,963 108,540 8.21 Stephenson 5-4A 2-0 77.84 999,999 857,149 551,374 239,911 54,152 17.47 Peach County 2-4A 2-0 77.46 1,000,000 852,561 530,147 225,022 48,690 19.54 Cairo 1-4A 1-0 72.28 999,999 760,791 406,103 113,666 15,493 63.55 Douglass 5-4A 2-0 73.32 999,950 631,711 257,547 79,996 12,416 79.54 Calhoun 7-4A 1-1 70.49 999,924 596,389 201,556 50,564 5,839 170.26 Monroe Area 8-4A 2-0 65.58 996,862 391,868 95,011 15,636 1,071 932.71 North Hall 6-4A 1-1 62.58 980,959 209,074 41,975 5,260 255 3,920.57 Oconee County 8-4A 0-2 63.22 929,320 149,010 35,168 4,600 224 4,463.29 Westover 1-4A 2-0 60.40 998,405 259,727 41,711 4,232 140 7,141.86 Spalding 2-4A 2-0 60.59 976,643 170,867 28,297 2,838 117 8,546.01 Gilmer 6-4A 2-0 59.57 987,754 193,297 29,119 2,791 105 9,522.81 West Laurens 3-4A 0-1 60.02 941,947 145,305 24,125 2,370 93 10,751.69 Baldwin 2-4A 2-0 59.96 978,869 147,238 23,718 2,253 86 11,626.91 Adairsville 7-4A 2-0 56.29 971,331 93,707 10,969 728 21 47,618.05 Hampton 4-4A 0-2 57.14 924,175 68,534 9,231 680 20 49,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-4A 1-1 55.64 947,809 67,631 7,660 464 11 90,908.09 Bainbridge 1-4A 0-2 55.42 842,563 46,621 5,111 277 9 111,110.11 Harlem 3-4A 1-1 55.46 753,190 42,103 4,903 331 7 142,856.14 Dougherty 1-4A 1-0 54.29 896,187 50,865 4,822 279 6 166,665.67 Long County 3-4A 1-0 54.12 868,476 46,990 4,575 231 6 166,665.67 Monroe 1-4A 0-1 54.11 773,765 36,025 3,484 181 6 166,665.67 North Clayton 4-4A 1-1 55.51 924,747 55,512 6,332 368 5 199,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 8-4A 0-2 56.44 527,382 27,804 3,804 268 3 333,332.33 New Hampstead 3-4A 0-2 55.07 525,633 22,912 2,825 135 3 333,332.33 Mary Persons 2-4A 1-1 53.95 681,511 27,880 2,520 122 3 333,332.33 White County 6-4A 2-0 52.07 791,070 27,132 2,183 78 3 333,332.33 Spencer 1-4A 1-1 53.95 872,086 42,031 4,017 214 2 499,999.00 Luella 4-4A 0-2 51.29 551,823 13,379 968 39 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-4A 1-1 50.86 486,973 10,954 778 25 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-4A 2-0 49.09 704,241 12,003 712 19 - - Howard 2-4A 1-1 49.91 313,734 5,110 316 14 - - Pickens 6-4A 0-2 49.39 327,856 4,913 346 13 - - Shaw 1-4A 2-0 47.79 713,061 8,868 420 11 - - Westside (Macon) 2-4A 1-1 49.57 450,972 7,095 422 10 - - McDonough 4-4A 1-1 47.45 468,115 4,664 223 9 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-4A 0-2 48.12 449,267 5,352 284 8 - - Dawson County 6-4A 0-2 49.12 189,321 2,440 155 8 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-4A 0-2 48.21 418,133 4,975 306 5 - - Windsor Forest 3-4A 2-0 43.77 290,879 1,275 30 2 - - East Jackson 8-4A 0-2 46.53 160,346 1,145 62 1 - - Upson-Lee 2-4A 0-2 48.09 79,771 805 42 1 - - Liberty County 3-4A 0-2 47.18 173,908 1,448 78 - - - North Springs 5-4A 1-1 41.49 41,527 93 7 - - - Columbus 1-4A 2-0 35.66 75,623 21 - - - - East Hall 8-4A 0-2 37.71 5,261 2 - - - - Ridgeland 7-4A 0-2 30.75 4,199 1 - - - - Riverdale 4-4A 1-1 32.51 1,706 1 - - - - Chestatee 6-4A 0-2 33.08 1,653 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-4A 1-1 22.66 928 - - - - - Fayette County 4-4A 0-2 30.25 81 - - - - - West Hall 8-4A 0-2 26.33 35 - - - - - Salem 5-4A 0-2 26.33 31 - - - - - Hardaway 1-4A 0-2 15.80 - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-4A 0-2 14.08 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-4A 0-2 10.58 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 2-4A Troup 487,441 989,897 999,831 1,000,000 - 619,329 1-4A Cairo 150,148 948,314 996,800 999,999 1 802,333 2-4A Peach County 139,774 923,875 995,999 1,000,000 - 365,106 5-4A Stephenson 117,748 917,368 995,789 999,999 1 551,407 4-4A Sandy Creek 72,100 999,778 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 993,026 7-4A Calhoun 11,495 568,641 953,932 999,924 76 804,177 5-4A Douglass 6,246 462,704 908,111 999,950 50 269,379 1-4A Westover 6,031 454,290 857,604 998,405 1,595 114,765 6-4A Gilmer 4,141 298,924 723,790 987,754 12,246 312,059 8-4A Monroe Area 3,165 429,346 852,801 996,862 3,138 531,597 2-4A Spalding 496 152,058 569,448 976,643 23,357 8,508 3-4A West Laurens 423 136,602 598,154 941,947 58,053 446,895 2-4A Baldwin 341 118,024 533,703 978,869 21,131 6,347 7-4A Adairsville 251 124,938 530,037 971,331 28,669 102,896 1-4A Dougherty 145 52,616 292,396 896,187 103,813 19,992 3-4A Long County 24 48,994 307,146 868,476 131,524 130,680 6-4A White County 11 23,847 204,382 791,070 208,930 76,123 6-4A North Hall 8 154,271 708,956 980,959 19,041 541,020 7-4A Northwest Whitfield 7 57,747 394,210 947,809 52,191 78,399 2-4A Mary Persons 3 5,110 73,509 681,511 318,489 559 1-4A Shaw 1 4,325 71,574 713,061 286,939 1,196 3-4A Southeast Bulloch 1 2,885 74,979 486,973 513,027 53,828 1-4A Spencer - 23,633 208,880 872,086 127,914 18,104 8-4A Oconee County - 20,639 424,925 929,320 70,680 352,689 4-4A North Clayton - 19,099 285,328 924,747 75,253 2,267 3-4A Harlem - 18,040 246,637 753,190 246,810 181,131 1-4A Monroe - 15,313 146,041 773,765 226,235 16,252 1-4A Bainbridge - 12,911 172,695 842,563 157,437 27,357 4-4A Hampton - 4,903 251,332 924,175 75,825 3,986 4-4A Woodland (Stockbridge) - 3,849 79,509 704,241 295,759 183 3-4A New Hampstead - 3,092 180,974 525,633 474,367 167,070 6-4A Pickens - 880 49,885 327,856 672,144 39,817 8-4A Cherokee Bluff - 654 116,386 527,382 472,618 106,381 2-4A Westside (Macon) - 565 20,433 450,972 549,028 71 3-4A Windsor Forest - 494 12,792 290,879 709,121 3,455 2-4A Howard - 320 10,028 313,734 686,266 53 7-4A Heritage (Ringgold) - 302 24,359 449,267 550,733 14,508 4-4A McDonough - 292 19,477 468,115 531,885 47 6-4A Dawson County - 151 33,612 189,321 810,679 30,907 4-4A Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 133 14,029 418,133 581,867 78 4-4A Luella - 74 29,863 551,823 448,177 413 3-4A Liberty County - 60 17,868 173,908 826,092 16,941 8-4A East Jackson - 31 10,314 160,346 839,654 9,008 2-4A Upson-Lee - 7 646 79,771 920,229 27 1-4A Columbus - 4 318 75,623 924,377 1 8-4A East Hall - - 324 5,261 994,739 324 5-4A North Springs - - 94 41,527 958,473 14 6-4A Chestatee - - 77 1,653 998,347 74 7-4A Ridgeland - - 20 4,199 995,801 18 7-4A Southeast Whitfield - - 2 928 999,072 2 8-4A West Hall - - 1 35 999,965 1 4-4A Riverdale - - - 1,706 998,294 - 4-4A Fayette County - - - 81 999,919 - 5-4A Salem - - - 31 999,969 - 5-4A Clarkston - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-4A Hardaway - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-4A Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Toombs County Hart County Toombs County Morgan County Hart County Rockmart First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Toombs County Burke County Morgan County Pierce County Toombs County Columbia Worth County Burke County Morgan County Appling County Callaway Pierce County #1 1 84.68 2-0 Toombs County #32 34 44.38 0-2 Jackson #17 15 59.74 1-0 Crisp County #16 14 59.97 0-2 Columbia #9 9 66.19 1-0 Worth County #24 29 47.47 1-0 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #25 40 39.31 0-1 Beach #8 10 65.84 1-1 Burke County #5 3 70.26 2-0 Morgan County #28 43 35.01 1-1 Brantley County #21 16 59.28 0-2 Carver (Atlanta) #12 7 66.64 1-0 Appling County #13 18 58.86 1-1 Callaway #20 24 54.17 1-1 Lamar County #29 27 52.30 1-1 Miller Grove #4 4 69.09 2-0 Pierce County Hart County Northeast North Murray Rockmart Hart County Carver (Columbus) Hapeville Charter Northeast North Murray Ringgold Thomson Rockmart #3 2 70.42 2-0 Hart County #30 37 43.18 1-1 Coahulla Creek #19 17 59.24 2-0 Lumpkin County #14 5 69.00 1-1 Carver (Columbus) #11 8 66.57 0-1 Hapeville Charter #22 33 45.62 2-0 LaFayette #27 26 52.63 0-2 Cedar Grove #6 6 67.61 1-1 Northeast #7 19 57.00 1-0 North Murray #26 28 50.89 1-1 Hephzibah #23 30 46.92 0-1 Sonoraville #10 20 55.18 2-0 Ringgold #15 13 60.81 0-2 Thomson #18 12 61.21 2-0 Westside (Augusta) #31 25 53.61 1-1 Elbert County #2 11 65.40 1-1 Rockmart Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-3A 2-0 84.68 1,000,000 939,037 868,511 791,461 705,606 0.42 Hart County 8-3A 2-0 70.42 999,859 668,372 410,025 204,335 58,178 16.19 Morgan County 8-3A 2-0 70.26 999,882 670,566 414,231 207,747 57,450 16.41 Pierce County 3-3A 2-0 69.09 1,000,000 642,084 359,566 158,276 42,112 22.75 Carver (Columbus) 1-3A 1-1 69.00 981,664 437,867 229,774 98,512 27,120 35.87 Northeast 2-3A 1-1 67.61 999,925 530,644 251,419 96,537 23,980 40.70 Appling County 3-3A 1-0 66.64 999,988 511,454 227,732 81,178 18,739 52.36 Worth County 1-3A 1-0 66.19 996,716 465,650 214,647 78,093 16,337 60.21 Rockmart 7-3A 1-1 65.40 999,925 512,066 234,526 78,980 15,245 64.60 Hapeville Charter 6-3A 0-1 66.57 994,778 389,765 174,424 63,372 14,187 69.49 Burke County 4-3A 1-1 65.84 994,118 372,340 158,827 54,282 11,251 87.88 Westside (Augusta) 4-3A 2-0 61.21 995,829 260,554 81,162 19,290 2,591 384.95 Thomson 4-3A 0-2 60.81 972,223 165,072 50,158 11,292 1,473 677.89 Columbia 6-3A 0-2 59.97 953,042 154,082 43,365 9,127 1,171 852.97 Crisp County 1-3A 1-0 59.74 932,516 152,301 41,960 8,546 945 1,057.20 Callaway 2-3A 1-1 58.86 995,537 178,336 46,598 8,604 905 1,103.97 Lumpkin County 8-3A 2-0 59.24 960,702 159,253 42,312 8,321 903 1,106.42 Carver (Atlanta) 6-3A 0-2 59.28 894,730 116,970 31,413 6,051 649 1,539.83 North Murray 7-3A 1-0 57.00 997,012 195,007 44,288 7,262 593 1,685.34 Ringgold 7-3A 2-0 55.18 997,553 156,772 29,560 3,913 288 3,471.22 Lamar County 2-3A 1-1 54.17 962,240 68,437 11,659 1,314 85 11,763.71 Franklin County 8-3A 2-0 54.51 675,853 40,468 6,868 820 52 19,229.77 Sumter County 1-3A 0-2 55.11 423,591 24,029 4,325 573 34 29,410.76 Elbert County 8-3A 1-1 53.61 652,909 33,124 5,182 567 34 29,410.76 Stephens County 8-3A 0-2 54.28 445,906 23,465 3,875 425 21 47,618.05 Miller Grove 6-3A 1-1 52.30 781,356 31,680 4,282 411 19 52,630.58 Cedar Grove 6-3A 0-2 52.63 549,063 20,946 2,853 282 14 71,427.57 Hephzibah 4-3A 1-1 50.89 685,357 20,468 2,419 223 12 83,332.33 LaFayette 7-3A 2-0 45.62 873,694 11,529 803 46 2 499,999.00 Temple 5-3A 1-0 46.55 675,591 9,202 686 27 2 499,999.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-3A 1-0 47.47 668,645 10,650 830 52 1 999,999.00 Sonoraville 7-3A 0-1 46.92 677,789 10,596 845 37 1 999,999.00 Therrell 5-3A 2-0 44.27 522,190 4,149 235 13 - - Haralson County 5-3A 1-1 43.63 539,250 3,392 193 9 - - Coahulla Creek 7-3A 1-1 43.18 615,665 3,696 182 9 - - Washington County 4-3A 0-2 45.66 136,951 1,105 87 7 - - Jackson 2-3A 0-2 44.38 246,040 1,533 76 2 - - South Atlanta 6-3A 1-0 41.27 241,990 777 35 2 - - Beach 3-3A 0-1 39.31 421,787 931 28 1 - - Union County 7-3A 0-2 41.15 144,031 453 16 1 - - Pike County 2-3A 1-1 39.25 238,397 504 13 - - - Tattnall County 3-3A 0-1 34.87 269,757 188 4 - - - Brantley County 3-3A 1-1 35.01 347,677 254 3 - - - Southwest 2-3A 0-1 38.87 69,953 106 3 - - - Rutland 2-3A 1-1 34.93 69,381 41 - - - - Murray County 7-3A 2-0 31.71 100,369 30 - - - - Islands 3-3A 2-0 29.20 193,923 28 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-3A 1-1 31.16 70,819 17 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-3A 2-0 28.90 20,524 4 - - - - McNair 6-3A 0-2 34.82 5,281 4 - - - - Redan 6-3A 1-1 33.96 4,552 2 - - - - Kendrick 1-3A 1-1 21.08 3,469 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-3A 0-2 12.77 1 - - - - - Butler 4-3A 0-2 8.39 - - - - - - Towers 6-3A 1-1 7.48 - - - - - - Jordan 1-3A 0-2 -1.89 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 3-3A Toombs County 682,393 998,356 999,996 1,000,000 - 866,376 8-3A Morgan County 115,773 805,131 971,406 999,882 118 282,086 8-3A Hart County 74,252 779,315 966,928 999,859 141 311,681 1-3A Worth County 40,081 500,569 842,566 996,716 3,284 320,279 3-3A Pierce County 37,553 834,253 994,742 1,000,000 - 83,131 7-3A North Murray 14,858 435,306 817,896 997,012 2,988 185,540 7-3A Rockmart 13,771 759,934 969,981 999,925 75 684,397 3-3A Appling County 9,744 532,791 961,873 999,988 12 50,479 7-3A Ringgold 6,175 433,318 836,800 997,553 2,447 109,888 1-3A Carver (Columbus) 1,961 194,617 718,701 981,664 18,336 537,806 4-3A Westside (Augusta) 1,356 269,603 722,929 995,829 4,171 249,996 8-3A Lumpkin County 994 106,910 441,401 960,702 39,298 15,615 1-3A Crisp County 427 75,160 380,430 932,516 67,484 101,006 2-3A Northeast 243 527,726 942,491 999,925 75 742,151 2-3A Callaway 212 149,799 643,084 995,537 4,463 181,946 6-3A Hapeville Charter 72 188,898 746,982 994,778 5,222 579,866 4-3A Burke County 39 208,374 741,083 994,118 5,882 503,457 7-3A LaFayette 22 19,253 179,865 873,694 126,306 5,881 7-3A Sonoraville 21 10,216 95,268 677,789 322,211 11,339 5-3A KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 16 5,816 65,610 668,645 331,355 2,616 2-3A Lamar County 15 40,840 328,761 962,240 37,760 71,494 8-3A Elbert County 8 6,674 70,276 652,909 347,091 2,028 5-3A Temple 6 6,556 72,278 675,591 324,409 1,575 8-3A Franklin County 3 6,982 74,839 675,853 324,147 2,778 5-3A Haralson County 3 1,839 30,644 539,250 460,750 426 6-3A Columbia 1 47,383 376,560 953,042 46,958 190,788 4-3A Thomson 1 25,828 369,357 972,223 27,777 220,074 6-3A Carver (Atlanta) - 13,011 255,506 894,730 105,270 171,598 6-3A Miller Grove - 5,614 98,625 781,356 218,644 27,418 4-3A Hephzibah - 3,024 63,957 685,357 314,643 22,747 5-3A Therrell - 2,018 33,248 522,190 477,810 560 7-3A Coahulla Creek - 1,875 38,655 615,665 384,335 2,038 1-3A Sumter County - 1,041 55,306 423,591 576,409 40,909 8-3A Stephens County - 994 21,135 445,906 554,094 2,835 6-3A Cedar Grove - 793 43,581 549,063 450,937 29,932 7-3A Union County - 45 2,545 144,031 855,969 911 2-3A Pike County - 42 3,498 238,397 761,603 453 6-3A South Atlanta - 42 2,804 241,990 758,010 386 3-3A Beach - 21 3,776 421,787 578,213 11 2-3A Jackson - 7 4,823 246,040 753,960 3,521 3-3A Tattnall County - 7 1,782 269,757 730,243 2 4-3A Washington County - 5 4,093 136,951 863,049 3,726 2-3A Southwest - 5 833 69,953 930,047 393 7-3A Murray County - 4 524 100,369 899,631 6 3-3A Brantley County - 3 1,498 347,677 652,323 1 2-3A Rutland - 2 211 69,381 930,619 40 3-3A Islands - - 696 193,923 806,077 - 3-3A Johnson (Savannah) - - 105 70,819 929,181 - 2-3A Central (Macon) - - 38 20,524 979,476 2 6-3A Redan - - 8 4,552 995,448 7 6-3A McNair - - 6 5,281 994,719 5 1-3A Kendrick - - - 3,469 996,531 - 4-3A Cross Creek - - - 1 999,999 - 4-3A Butler - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-3A Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-3A Towers - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Dublin Heard County Heard County Bleckley County Dublin Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Heard County Rabun County Thomasville Bleckley County Heard County Commerce Rabun County Laney Thomasville Brooks County Dodge County Bleckley County #1 4 66.30 2-0 Heard County #32 33 32.05 0-1 Chattooga #17 19 50.34 2-0 ACE Charter #16 15 53.25 1-0 Commerce #9 11 57.34 1-0 Rabun County #24 31 37.13 1-1 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #25 26 44.14 1-1 Gordon Lee #8 13 55.60 1-1 Laney #5 5 65.72 1-1 Thomasville #28 35 31.77 1-1 Jefferson County #21 9 58.15 0-2 Brooks County #12 18 50.71 2-0 Putnam County #13 8 58.15 1-0 Dodge County #20 22 47.57 1-1 Screven County #29 38 25.43 1-0 Utopian Academy #4 3 66.48 2-0 Bleckley County Dublin Bremen Jeff Davis Fitzgerald Dublin Swainsboro Cook Bremen Jeff Davis Model Berrien Fitzgerald #3 1 70.54 2-0 Dublin #30 25 45.02 1-0 Bacon County #19 10 58.07 1-1 Swainsboro #14 21 47.79 2-0 Social Circle #11 14 54.60 1-1 Jasper County #22 12 57.08 1-1 Cook #27 24 45.06 0-2 Metter #6 7 63.25 2-0 Bremen #7 6 63.60 2-0 Jeff Davis #26 29 39.24 0-1 Oglethorpe County #23 23 45.63 1-1 Pepperell #10 17 51.02 2-0 Model #15 20 50.18 1-1 Fannin County #18 16 51.49 2-0 Berrien #31 32 35.02 0-2 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #2 2 66.54 1-0 Fitzgerald Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Dublin 2-2A 2-0 70.54 1,000,000 851,877 657,152 466,859 314,852 2.18 Bleckley County 2-2A 2-0 66.48 1,000,000 764,808 501,776 281,644 143,122 5.99 Heard County 6-2A 2-0 66.30 1,000,000 770,098 504,384 283,607 141,848 6.05 Fitzgerald 1-2A 1-0 66.54 999,994 732,162 465,761 261,131 132,948 6.52 Thomasville 1-2A 1-1 65.72 999,986 649,730 375,390 196,528 94,912 9.54 Bremen 6-2A 2-0 63.25 1,000,000 696,379 388,591 176,335 70,475 13.19 Jeff Davis 1-2A 2-0 63.60 999,987 587,074 300,133 136,826 56,580 16.67 Dodge County 2-2A 1-0 58.15 999,783 319,368 114,137 34,042 9,147 108.33 Rabun County 8-2A 1-0 57.34 999,710 329,128 109,354 30,519 7,442 133.37 Swainsboro 2-2A 1-1 58.07 999,438 248,084 90,193 26,364 6,947 142.95 Brooks County 1-2A 0-2 58.15 982,598 223,651 78,673 22,893 6,062 163.96 Cook 1-2A 1-1 57.08 994,921 211,290 69,818 18,886 4,565 218.06 Laney 4-2A 1-1 55.60 999,983 287,463 82,768 19,972 4,217 236.14 Jasper County 4-2A 1-1 54.60 999,997 265,295 69,992 15,467 2,981 334.46 Commerce 8-2A 1-0 53.25 998,241 168,815 40,600 7,831 1,328 752.01 Model 6-2A 2-0 51.02 999,992 177,344 33,829 5,366 675 1,480.48 Putnam County 4-2A 2-0 50.71 999,987 164,617 31,340 4,760 592 1,688.19 Berrien 1-2A 2-0 51.49 987,065 99,117 19,818 3,102 458 2,182.41 Fannin County 7-2A 1-1 50.18 997,281 92,818 17,189 2,360 288 3,471.22 ACE Charter 2-2A 2-0 50.34 994,693 84,124 15,813 2,321 284 3,520.13 Social Circle 4-2A 2-0 47.79 999,966 98,712 14,114 1,551 143 6,992.01 Screven County 3-2A 1-1 47.57 990,760 47,313 6,556 676 68 14,704.88 Pepperell 6-2A 1-1 45.63 997,486 37,913 4,406 392 33 30,302.03 Metter 3-2A 0-2 45.06 809,059 21,142 2,178 172 12 83,332.33 Bacon County 1-2A 1-0 45.02 761,238 19,926 2,093 165 9 111,110.11 Gordon Lee 7-2A 1-1 44.14 968,272 25,053 2,439 163 9 111,110.11 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-2A 1-1 37.13 988,092 5,848 249 21 2 499,999.00 Vidalia 2-2A 0-2 42.54 665,265 10,009 756 30 1 999,999.00 Oglethorpe County 8-2A 0-1 39.24 664,062 5,107 288 9 - - East Laurens 2-2A 0-2 39.26 290,725 1,758 110 5 - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2A 0-2 35.02 596,549 1,598 45 3 - - Jefferson County 4-2A 1-1 31.77 864,092 1,150 28 - - - Chattooga 7-2A 0-1 32.05 434,155 509 11 - - - Washington 5-2A 0-2 30.93 275,042 214 7 - - - Dade County 7-2A 0-2 31.82 269,163 287 4 - - - Utopian Academy 5-2A 1-0 25.43 727,681 170 4 - - - Bryan County 3-2A 0-2 26.20 53,584 11 1 - - - Coosa 6-2A 0-1 24.13 164,565 19 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-2A 1-0 20.19 414,881 17 - - - - Gordon Central 7-2A 0-1 21.07 17,609 2 - - - - Josey 4-2A 0-1 11.37 81,190 - - - - - Armuchee 6-2A 0-2 15.69 11,448 - - - - - Savannah 3-2A 0-2 14.18 1,460 - - - - - Banks County 8-2A 2-0 37.74 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 2-2A Dublin 269,253 944,832 998,212 1,000,000 - 565,487 2-2A Bleckley County 196,817 892,368 994,756 1,000,000 - 326,633 6-2A Heard County 193,533 940,982 998,763 1,000,000 - 601,327 6-2A Bremen 145,227 945,358 998,946 1,000,000 - 354,970 1-2A Fitzgerald 123,192 760,787 968,395 999,994 6 385,210 1-2A Thomasville 22,177 535,064 919,135 999,986 14 320,716 1-2A Jeff Davis 19,511 533,924 923,609 999,987 13 198,522 8-2A Rabun County 7,069 324,748 802,702 999,710 290 88,126 2-2A Dodge County 5,760 232,790 731,332 999,783 217 52,591 4-2A Jasper County 4,283 342,668 858,281 999,997 3 218,697 4-2A Putnam County 4,231 297,850 824,361 999,987 13 102,225 4-2A Laney 2,809 329,526 840,990 999,983 17 280,358 6-2A Model 2,482 309,684 875,712 999,992 8 28,245 4-2A Social Circle 2,099 210,162 755,456 999,966 34 45,670 8-2A Commerce 853 138,869 606,391 998,241 1,759 29,996 2-2A Swainsboro 327 62,552 492,370 999,438 562 50,652 1-2A Berrien 159 27,343 249,440 987,065 12,935 5,747 1-2A Cook 99 39,921 331,501 994,921 5,079 37,162 2-2A ACE Charter 70 29,290 324,084 994,693 5,307 4,446 6-2A Pepperell 34 19,922 273,645 997,486 2,514 6,343 1-2A Brooks County 11 17,478 212,653 982,598 17,402 52,314 7-2A Fannin County 3 55,658 581,035 997,281 2,719 394,436 1-2A Bacon County 1 761 22,533 761,238 238,762 329 7-2A Gordon Lee - 4,824 185,189 968,272 31,728 115,578 3-2A Screven County - 1,189 114,784 990,760 9,240 1,479 6-2A Mount Zion (Carrollton) - 1,076 65,239 988,092 11,908 152 8-2A Oglethorpe County - 270 12,271 664,062 335,938 281 2-2A Vidalia - 42 6,059 665,265 334,735 164 4-2A Jefferson County - 20 4,845 864,092 135,908 109 7-2A Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe - 13 11,005 596,549 403,451 9,329 5-2A Utopian Academy - 11 3,339 727,681 272,319 19 3-2A Metter - 8 5,287 809,059 190,941 697 7-2A Chattooga - 6 3,943 434,155 565,845 2,760 7-2A Dade County - 2 2,722 269,163 730,837 2,534 2-2A East Laurens - 1 447 290,725 709,275 27 4-2A Glenn Hills - 1 107 414,881 585,119 - 5-2A Washington - - 422 275,042 724,958 359 6-2A Coosa - - 23 164,565 835,435 1 7-2A Gordon Central - - 16 17,609 982,391 14 4-2A Josey - - - 81,190 918,810 - 3-2A Bryan County - - - 53,584 946,416 - 6-2A Armuchee - - - 11,448 988,552 - 3-2A Savannah - - - 1,460 998,540 - 8-2A Banks County - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Bowdon Lincoln County Lincoln County Manchester Johnson County Bowdon First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lincoln County Clinch County Charlton County Manchester Lincoln County Early County Taylor County Clinch County Montgomery County Charlton County Mitchell County Manchester #1 2 59.40 1-1 Lincoln County #32 44 21.94 1-1 B.E.S.T. Academy #17 17 42.95 1-1 Schley County #16 9 49.39 0-1 Early County #9 12 47.33 2-0 Taylor County #24 39 26.08 1-0 Georgia Military Prep #25 33 31.65 0-2 Wilkinson County #8 3 53.80 0-2 Clinch County #5 16 43.86 2-0 Montgomery County #28 26 38.46 2-0 Lake Oconee Academy #21 10 49.32 1-0-1 Charlton County #12 21 40.26 0-1 Telfair County #13 11 48.38 2-0 Mitchell County #20 18 42.70 2-0 Miller County #29 24 39.47 0-2 Wilcox County #4 5 51.05 1-1 Manchester Johnson County Emanuel County Institute Macon County Bowdon Johnson County Trion Emanuel County Institute Washington-Wilkes Macon County Wheeler County Irwin County Bowdon #3 4 53.41 2-0 Johnson County #30 37 28.51 1-0 Chattahoochee County #19 23 39.88 0-2 Jenkins County #14 13 46.70 1-1 Trion #11 7 50.08 1-1 Emanuel County Institute #22 27 38.37 2-0 Randolph-Clay #27 25 38.48 1-0 Treutlen #6 15 44.23 1-1 Washington-Wilkes #7 8 49.88 2-0 Macon County #26 22 39.95 1-1 Greene County #23 20 41.05 1-1 Hawkinsville #10 14 45.21 1-1 Wheeler County #15 6 50.23 1-0 Irwin County #18 19 41.87 1-1 Warren County #31 28 38.27 0-2 McIntosh County Academy #2 1 65.36 1-1 Bowdon Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-1A 1-1 65.36 1,000,000 903,213 805,064 687,540 552,286 0.81 Lincoln County 8-1A 1-1 59.40 999,948 792,265 609,634 407,507 206,167 3.85 Johnson County 5-1A 2-0 53.41 999,999 646,074 397,890 184,144 59,394 15.84 Clinch County 2-1A 0-2 53.80 993,757 512,894 278,004 128,026 45,447 21.00 Manchester 7-1A 1-1 51.05 999,898 510,529 251,207 97,177 27,238 35.71 Macon County 6-1A 2-0 49.88 999,977 498,389 234,405 83,526 20,521 47.73 Irwin County 2-1A 1-0 50.23 989,107 388,504 175,588 62,591 16,365 60.11 Emanuel County Institute 3-1A 1-1 50.08 993,644 357,859 160,096 58,072 15,040 65.49 Mitchell County 2-1A 2-0 48.38 999,268 403,803 166,107 52,872 11,674 84.66 Charlton County 2-1A 1-0-1 49.32 969,770 304,934 127,418 43,038 10,441 94.78 Early County 1-1A 0-1 49.39 954,648 256,556 113,936 39,948 9,948 99.52 Taylor County 6-1A 2-0 47.33 999,930 392,497 153,400 45,079 8,934 110.93 Trion 7-1A 1-1 46.70 998,107 281,793 98,510 26,735 5,169 192.46 Wheeler County 4-1A 1-1 45.21 987,989 238,712 75,424 18,227 3,052 326.65 Montgomery County 3-1A 2-0 43.86 996,883 243,194 69,860 15,353 2,241 445.23 Washington-Wilkes 8-1A 1-1 44.23 977,054 191,403 55,220 12,154 1,868 534.33 Schley County 6-1A 1-1 42.95 991,944 167,738 43,975 8,714 1,109 900.71 Miller County 1-1A 2-0 42.70 990,239 151,155 38,205 7,439 962 1,038.50 Warren County 8-1A 1-1 41.87 971,680 124,826 29,707 5,355 639 1,563.95 Hawkinsville 4-1A 1-1 41.05 929,691 100,671 22,226 3,760 374 2,672.80 Telfair County 4-1A 0-1 40.26 843,246 71,991 14,857 2,296 220 4,544.45 Jenkins County 5-1A 0-2 39.88 931,566 72,373 14,220 2,031 189 5,290.01 Greene County 8-1A 1-1 39.95 819,217 63,341 12,372 1,823 173 5,779.35 Wilcox County 4-1A 0-2 39.47 786,830 55,177 10,387 1,459 151 6,621.52 Lake Oconee Academy 8-1A 2-0 38.46 973,375 65,215 11,109 1,397 121 8,263.46 Randolph-Clay 1-1A 2-0 38.37 967,452 69,120 11,856 1,552 112 8,927.57 Treutlen 4-1A 1-0 38.48 836,502 54,562 9,481 1,248 104 9,614.38 McIntosh County Academy 3-1A 0-2 38.27 529,951 24,395 4,330 534 42 23,808.52 Seminole County 1-1A 0-2 35.95 588,802 17,870 2,437 236 16 62,499.00 Portal 3-1A 1-1 33.66 494,762 9,843 1,067 68 3 333,332.33 Wilkinson County 5-1A 0-2 31.65 538,195 7,231 633 31 - - Atkinson County 2-1A 0-1 32.05 223,823 2,962 253 19 - - Pelham 1-1A 1-1 30.44 534,110 5,513 399 18 - - Chattahoochee County 6-1A 1-0 28.51 792,382 5,753 306 12 - - Turner County 4-1A 0-2 30.60 136,904 1,259 112 7 - - Dooly County 4-1A 0-2 29.56 151,396 1,162 75 3 - - Glascock County 5-1A 1-1 25.72 415,794 1,291 60 3 - - Marion County 6-1A 0-2 25.73 282,111 764 37 3 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-1A 1-0 26.08 550,218 2,241 97 2 - - Lanier County 2-1A 0-2 26.58 23,723 67 5 1 - - Hancock Central 5-1A 1-1 22.64 303,671 413 14 - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 7-1A 1-1 21.94 366,322 382 13 - - - Claxton 3-1A 2-0 19.90 112,729 63 4 - - - Greenville 7-1A 0-2 15.12 48,475 3 - - - - Terrell County 1-1A 1-1 10.48 3,883 - - - - - Crawford County 6-1A 0-2 8.69 802 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-1A 1-1 4.92 226 - - - - - Calhoun County 1-1A 1-1 31.89 - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-1A 1-1 25.71 - - - - - - Towns County 8-1A 1-1 14.34 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-1A 0-0 7.77 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-1A 0-1 -4.07 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-1A 0-2 -12.92 - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-1A 1-1 -21.22 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.