South Georgia showdown likely to shake up next week’s national rankings

Lee County offensive lineman Mike Robinson (75) sets up for the hike during the second half of play Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Sequoyah High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

There was little movement among the top Georgia teams in this week’s national rankings, but that is likely to change next week after Thomas County Central and Lee County, the two highest-ranked teams in Georgia’s Class 6A, meet in a Region 2-6A showdown Friday in Leesburg.

Thomas County Central, the defending state champion in the second-highest class, is ranked in the top 30 in all nine of the national polls considered by AJC Varsity, with a high of No. 9 in the Massey Ratings. Lee County is ranked in the top 32 in five of the polls, with a high of No. 20 by NationalHSFB.com.