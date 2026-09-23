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Lowndes, with 3 shutouts, leads state in fewest points allowed per game

The view from the back row of Martin Stadium at Lowndes High in Valdosta, where the Vikings defeated archrival Valdosta High. The 12,000-seat stadium sold out. (Ken Sugiura/AJC 2024)
The view from the back row of Martin Stadium at Lowndes High in Valdosta, where the Vikings defeated archrival Valdosta High. The 12,000-seat stadium sold out. (Ken Sugiura/AJC 2024)
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16 minutes ago

Class 7A Lowndes, which has recorded shutouts in three of its five games, leads the state in fewest points allowed per game, with 2.8. Here are the top 12 teams with the fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 5:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA