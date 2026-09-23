Lowndes, with 3 shutouts, leads state in fewest points allowed per game

Class 7A Lowndes, which has recorded shutouts in three of its five games, leads the state in fewest points allowed per game, with 2.8. Here are the top 12 teams with the fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 5:
Class 7A
- 2.8 - Lowndes
- 10.6 - Carrollton
- 11.2 - North Gwinnett
- 11.2 - Brookwood
- 11.5 - Buford
- 12.6 - Newton
- 12.8 - Valdosta
- 12.8 - Harrison
- 13.5 - Rockdale County
- 13.8 - Richmond Hill
- 14.2 - McEachern
- 14.6 - Archer
Class 6A
- 5.8 - Woodward Academy
- 8.0 - Clarke Central
- 8.3 - Coffee
- 8.8 - Hughes
- 10.5 - Thomas County Central
- 11.8 - Effingham County
- 12.0 - South Effingham
- 12.8 - Sequoyah
- 13.8 - Tift County
- 15.0 - New Manchester
- 15.3 - Heritage (Conyers)
- 15.5 - South Cobb