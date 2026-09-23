Lowndes, with 3 shutouts, leads state in fewest points allowed per game

The view from the back row of Martin Stadium at Lowndes High in Valdosta, where the Vikings defeated archrival Valdosta High. The 12,000-seat stadium sold out. (Ken Sugiura/AJC 2024)

Class 7A Lowndes, which has recorded shutouts in three of its five games, leads the state in fewest points allowed per game, with 2.8. Here are the top 12 teams with the fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 5:

Class 7A

2.8 - Lowndes

10.6 - Carrollton

11.2 - North Gwinnett

11.2 - Brookwood

11.5 - Buford

12.6 - Newton

12.8 - Valdosta

12.8 - Harrison

13.5 - Rockdale County

13.8 - Richmond Hill

14.2 - McEachern

14.6 - Archer

Class 6A