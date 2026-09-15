Carrollton head coach Joey King talks to his players after they beat Grayson 34-14 in a class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

LIST Class 7A powerhouse is state leader in average points scored through Week 4

With Carrollton leading the way, eight teams are averaging 50 points or more scored per game.

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification, through Week 4:

Class 7A

60.0 - Carrollton

55.5 - Valdosta

54.3 - Newton

47.8 - Westlake

42.5 - Brookwood

39.0 - North Gwinnett

37.3 - East Coweta

36.8 - Kennesaw Mountain

36.3 - Etowah

35.3 - Colquitt County

34.8 - Camden County

34.0 - Marietta

Class 6A