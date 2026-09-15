Class 7A powerhouse is state leader in average points scored through Week 4

With Carrollton leading the way, eight teams are averaging 50 points or more scored per game.
Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification, through Week 4:
Class 7A
- 60.0 - Carrollton
- 55.5 - Valdosta
- 54.3 - Newton
- 47.8 - Westlake
- 42.5 - Brookwood
- 39.0 - North Gwinnett
- 37.3 - East Coweta
- 36.8 - Kennesaw Mountain
- 36.3 - Etowah
- 35.3 - Colquitt County
- 34.8 - Camden County
- 34.0 - Marietta
Class 6A
- 51.7 - Thomas County Central
- 49.7 - Houston County
- 44.0 - Sequoyah
- 41.7 - Bradwell Institute
- 41.7 - Creekside
- 41.7 - Hughes
- 41.3 - Lee County
- 40.8 - Lassiter
- 40.7 - Dunwoody
- 39.8 - East Paulding
- 39.3 - Coffee
- 38.3 - Brunswick