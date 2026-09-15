LIST

Class 7A powerhouse is state leader in average points scored through Week 4

Carrollton head coach Joey King talks to his players after they beat Grayson 34-14 in a class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
Carrollton head coach Joey King talks to his players after they beat Grayson 34-14 in a class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
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1 hour ago

With Carrollton leading the way, eight teams are averaging 50 points or more scored per game.

Here are the top 12 teams for most points scored per game, by classification, through Week 4:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA