Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 3

Clarke Central defensive linebacker Isaiah Jackson makes a tackle on Pebblebrook quarterback Matthew Benton (center) during their Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here are the top 10 teams with the fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 3:

Points scored (updated)

The list of highest-scoring teams in each classification that appeared in Wednesday’s issue of GHSF Daily contained errors. Here is the corrected list:

Class 7A

59.0 - Carrollton

54.7 - Valdosta

49.7 - Westlake

49.0 - Newton

47.7 - Brookwood

40.0 - Buford

37.7 - Archer (Lawrenceville)

37.0 - North Gwinnett

37.0 - Colquitt County

35.7 - East Coweta

Class 6A

60.0 - Thomas County Central

45.0 - Lassiter

42.0 - Brunswick

41.7 - Bradwell Institute

41.5 - Houston County

40.0 - Dunwoody

39.3 - Coffee

39.0 - Lee County

38.7 - East Paulding

38.5 - Jackson County

Class 5A