Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 3

Points allowed
Here are the top 10 teams with the fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 3:
Class 7A
- 4.7 - Lowndes
- 10.5 - Central Gwinnett
- 11.0 - Valdosta
- 11.7 - Brookwood
- 11.7 - Paulding County
- 12.0 - Archer
- 13.0 - Buford
- 13.0 - Rockdale County
- 13.3 - Carrollton
- 14.3 - Harrison
- 14.3 - North Gwinnett
Class 6A
- 1.0 - Morrow
- 1.0 - Mountain View
- 5.0 - Woodward Academy
- 6.7 - Clarke Central
- 9.0 - Coffee
- 9.0 - South Effingham
- 11.3 - Lassiter
- 11.3 - Shiloh
- 13.0 - Creekview
- 13.0 - Northside (Warner Robins)
- 13.0 - Tri-Cities
Points scored (updated)
The list of highest-scoring teams in each classification that appeared in Wednesday’s issue of GHSF Daily contained errors. Here is the corrected list:
Class 7A
- 59.0 - Carrollton
- 54.7 - Valdosta
- 49.7 - Westlake
- 49.0 - Newton
- 47.7 - Brookwood
- 40.0 - Buford
- 37.7 - Archer (Lawrenceville)
- 37.0 - North Gwinnett
- 37.0 - Colquitt County
- 35.7 - East Coweta
Class 6A
- 60.0 - Thomas County Central
- 45.0 - Lassiter
- 42.0 - Brunswick
- 41.7 - Bradwell Institute
- 41.5 - Houston County
- 40.0 - Dunwoody
- 39.3 - Coffee
- 39.0 - Lee County
- 38.7 - East Paulding
- 38.5 - Jackson County
Class 5A