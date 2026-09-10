LIST

Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 3

Top teams with fewest points allowed per game, by classification.
Clarke Central defensive linebacker Isaiah Jackson makes a tackle on Pebblebrook quarterback Matthew Benton (center) during their Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Clarke Central defensive linebacker Isaiah Jackson makes a tackle on Pebblebrook quarterback Matthew Benton (center) during their Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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56 minutes ago

Points allowed

Here are the top 10 teams with the fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 3:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

GIAA

Points scored (updated)

The list of highest-scoring teams in each classification that appeared in Wednesday’s issue of GHSF Daily contained errors. Here is the corrected list:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

GIAA