AJC Varsity 5 former high school state champions make Georgia Sports Hall of Fame The induction will take place Feb. 19-20 at the Hall of Fame in Macon. Retired coach Angie Hembree won three state titles at Norcross and three at Collins Hill. She will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in February. (Hyosub Shin/AJC FILE)

By Todd Holcomb 53 minutes ago Share

Retired coaches Dave Hunter of Brookwood and Angie Hembree of Norcross and Collins Hill and former state-winning athletes Terrance Edwards of Washington County, Todd Greene of Evans and Allen Miller of Henderson were selected this week for induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Hunter was Brookwood’s football coach from 1987 to 2001 and was the first to lead a Gwinnett County Schools team to a region title (1988) or state title (1996) in the highest classification. The historic state championship ushered in an era of Gwinnett domination in the highest class, as Gwinnett teams have won 16 of the 30 titles in the highest class since the Brookwood team broke through. Hunter’s record was 149-36 at Brookwood and 176-52-1 overall.

Hunter also co-founded the Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic, which began a tradition of staging high school football games in the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium. The first football game played in the old Georgia Dome was a Brookwood-McEachern Corky Kell matchup in 1992. The games continue in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hembree also made her name in Gwinnett County, where she won six state titles in girls basketball in the highest classification — three at Collins Hill (2001, 2002, 2005) and three at Norcross (2010, 2011, 2013). A former Georgia State player, Hembree won more than 500 games as a coach. Her former players include Maya Moore and Diamond DeShields, who played in the WNBA. Edwards is best known as Georgia’s all-time leader in receiving yards, but he was a dual-threat high school quarterback who led Washington County to consecutive 15-0 finishes and Class 2A championships in 1996-96. He was included into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Edwards is now head football coach of Mount Vernon. Greene, who played 11 major league baseball seasons as a catcher, was a four-year high school starter at Evans, where he was part of a 52-game winning streak and state championship teams in 1988 and 1989.

Miller, a four-time All-America tennis player at Georgia and a member of the school’s Ring of Honor, was the Class 4A singles champion in 1979 and 1981 for Henderson, a former DeKalb County school. Miller went on to win the NCAA doubles national title in 1983 and team national title in 1985, both firsts for UGA.