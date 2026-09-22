Composite rankings: Johnson County edges Lincoln County as new Class A No. 1

Here’s a look at Georgia’s high school teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s high school teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

With four of seven first-place votes, Johnson County is narrowly ahead of Lincoln County in the AJC Varsity Composite Rankings for Class A.

Johnson County is 4-0, though the Trojans have not played a Top 10 team.

Lincoln County, which got the other three first-place votes, is 3-2 after losing last week to Strom Thurmond, the No. 1 team in South Carolina’s Class 2A, 33-20. Lincoln County lost earlier this season to Westside of Augusta, a Class 3A school.

The only unanimous No. 1 teams continue to be Sandy Creek in Class 4A and Toombs County in Class 3A.