COMPOSITE RANKINGS Composite rankings: 3 more teams become unanimous No. 1

Thomas County Central, Heard County and Prince Avenue joined Sandy Creek and Toombs County as unanimous No. 1 teams in the AJC Varsity Composite high school football rankings.

Buford, Blessed Trinity and Johnson County are No. 1 by majority vote in the other three classes.

Blessed Trinity, in 5A, holds the tightest margin, just one point ahead of Cartersville. Blessed Trinity defeated No. 5 Marist last week. Cartersville faces No. 7 Cass this week.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).