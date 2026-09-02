Composite rankings: Blessed Trinity rises to No. 1 after win over Milton

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls.

Blessed Trinity jumped Cartersville as Class 5A’s No. 1 team in the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Composite rankings after its 21-20 victory over Milton last week.

Blessed Trinity got three first-place votes in the six-poll composite. Cartersville got two, and Marist got one. Cartersville is the No. 1 team in AJC Varsity’s rankings.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC — Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC - Score Atlanta; GPB - Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).