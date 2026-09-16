Composite rankings: Only Sandy Creek, Toombs County are unanimous No. 1

Sandy Creek and Toombs County are unanimous No. 1 picks among the seven polls in the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Composite Rankings.

Prince Avenue Christian, formerly No. 3, is the new No. 1 in Class 4A-2A Private after beating previous No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian last week. Calvary Day, the previous No. 1, fell to No. 2 after losing to Ambassador Christian of North Carolina.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls (AJC — Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).