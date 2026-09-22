8 new teams take lead in Improvement Tracker

Tucker head coach Lonnie Jones during the first half of a high school football game between Tucker and Stephenson at Hallford Stadium, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Only Hart County and Class 3A coach Biff Parson kept their lead.

Only Hart County and Class 3A coach Biff Parson kept their lead.

Only Hart County and coach Biff Parson in Class 3A kept their lead in the Improvement Tracker after the Week 5 games.

New at the top of their classifications this week are Newton (Josh Skelton), East Paulding (Van Spence), Tucker (Lonnie Jones), Peach County (Marquis Westbrook), Heard County (Shane Lasseter), Taylor County (Jess DeVoursney), Lovett (Mike Muschamp) and Windsor Academy (Dylan Bass).

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.

To qualify for the final standings, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are included in the weekly or final rankings.