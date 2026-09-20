Former GHSA school’s upset of city rival is among top surprises of Week 5

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend.
1. Savannah Country Day 21, Savannah Christian 10: Savannah Country Day, playing in the GIAA for the first time this season after spending its first 69 years in the GHSA, picked up its first victory of 2026 when it beat Savannah Christian, which was projected as a 28-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Savannah Country Day lost its first five games, against Strong Rock Christian, Athens Academy and three South Carolina schools. Savannah Christian was ranked No. 10 in GHSA Class 4A-2A Private last week but fell out of the rankings after the loss.
2. Columbia 34, Hapeville Charter 21: Columbia, known recently for playing a difficult schedule each year, ended a 37-game losing against Top 10 opponents when it beat 1-point favorite Hapeville Charter in the teams’ Region 6-3A opener. It was Columbia’s first victory against a ranked opponent since beating Cedar Grove 22-0 in the second game of the 2014 season. Hapeville Charter fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the Class 3A rankings this week, while Columbia jumped in at No. 7.
3. North Paulding 35, Marietta 28: Marietta entered the Class 7A Top 10 two weeks ago after a victory over a 21-point favorite, but the Blue Devils dropped back out after a loss to North Paulding, a 28-point underdog. North Paulding has emerged as the top challenger to ninth-ranked North Cobb in eight-team Region 5-7A, especially after the Wolfpack’s lopsided victory over perennial contender Walton the previous week, although Etowah also remains undefeated in region play.
4. Howard 49, Baldwin 43: Howard, a 25-point underdog, ended a 17-game losing streak against Top 10 opponents and picked up its first win in 12 games all-time against Baldwin, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 4A last week but fell out of the Top 10. It was Howard’s first victory against a ranked opponent since a 28-19 win over Lamar County in its opening game of the 2015 season. Howard is 2-2, matching its victory total from 2025.
5. South Forsyth 35, Starr’s Mill 14: South Forsyth is 5-0 for the first time since 2015 after beating 16-point underdog Starr’s Mill. The War Eagles’ 2015 team opened the season with six straight wins and finished 11-2 with a loss to Colquitt County in the quarterfinals. South Forsyth went 10-0 in the regular season in 2017 but had a 56-10 victory over Pinecrest Academy in Week 2 overturned by forfeit.
Worth noting: Berrien is 4-0 for the first time since 1992 after a 42-13 victory over 5-point underdog Irwin County. Berrien’s 1992 team won its first five games and finished 8-3. The Rebels’ 29-point margin of victory was its largest in the 49-game history of the series, which Irwin County leads 32-16-1. Irwin County had won 10 of its past 12 games against Berrien. … Bradwell Institute is 3-1 for the first time since 2017 after a 54-43 victory over 1-point favorite Glynn Academy in the teams’ Region 1-6A opener. The Tigers have now beaten Glynn Academy in back-to-back seasons for the first time since winning five straight from 2000 to 2004. Bradwell Institute is in its first season under coach John Adams, who led Cedar Grove to state championships in 2021 and 2023. … Elbert County maintained its perfect record in one of the GHSA’s most unlikely new rivalries when it defeated 14-point favorite Whitefield Academy 21-20. Whitefield Academy is a private school in Cobb County, located about 120 miles from public school Elbert County in northeast Georgia. They have met four times in the regular season since 2020, with Elbert winning all four by an average of 9 points. … South Atlanta improved to 3-1 with a 14-6 victory over 28-point favorite Cedar Grove in the teams’ Region 6-3A opener. The Hornets, in their first season under coach Keith Whatley, have already matched their win total from last year. Cedar Grove, which is 8-17 in three seasons since winning its most recent state championship in 2023, has been outscored 122-9 in its 0-4 start. … Terrell County pulled off the biggest GHSA upset of the week, according to the Maxwell Ratings, when it defeated 35-point favorite Calhoun County 34-30 in a game between Region 1-A teams, although Calhoun County is not playing a region schedule. Terrell County leads the all-time series 20-17 but lost 40-14 in the teams’ most recent meeting in 2024.