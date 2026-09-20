SAYE IT AIN'T SO Former GHSA school’s upset of city rival is among top surprises of Week 5 Savannah Country Day wins as a 28-point underdog. Columbia ends a 37-game losing against Top 10 opponents with a victory over Hapeville Charter. AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Chip Saye 1 hour ago Share

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. 1. Savannah Country Day 21, Savannah Christian 10: Savannah Country Day, playing in the GIAA for the first time this season after spending its first 69 years in the GHSA, picked up its first victory of 2026 when it beat Savannah Christian, which was projected as a 28-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Savannah Country Day lost its first five games, against Strong Rock Christian, Athens Academy and three South Carolina schools. Savannah Christian was ranked No. 10 in GHSA Class 4A-2A Private last week but fell out of the rankings after the loss.

2. Columbia 34, Hapeville Charter 21: Columbia, known recently for playing a difficult schedule each year, ended a 37-game losing against Top 10 opponents when it beat 1-point favorite Hapeville Charter in the teams’ Region 6-3A opener. It was Columbia’s first victory against a ranked opponent since beating Cedar Grove 22-0 in the second game of the 2014 season. Hapeville Charter fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the Class 3A rankings this week, while Columbia jumped in at No. 7. 3. North Paulding 35, Marietta 28: Marietta entered the Class 7A Top 10 two weeks ago after a victory over a 21-point favorite, but the Blue Devils dropped back out after a loss to North Paulding, a 28-point underdog. North Paulding has emerged as the top challenger to ninth-ranked North Cobb in eight-team Region 5-7A, especially after the Wolfpack’s lopsided victory over perennial contender Walton the previous week, although Etowah also remains undefeated in region play. 4. Howard 49, Baldwin 43: Howard, a 25-point underdog, ended a 17-game losing streak against Top 10 opponents and picked up its first win in 12 games all-time against Baldwin, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 4A last week but fell out of the Top 10. It was Howard’s first victory against a ranked opponent since a 28-19 win over Lamar County in its opening game of the 2015 season. Howard is 2-2, matching its victory total from 2025. 5. South Forsyth 35, Starr’s Mill 14: South Forsyth is 5-0 for the first time since 2015 after beating 16-point underdog Starr’s Mill. The War Eagles’ 2015 team opened the season with six straight wins and finished 11-2 with a loss to Colquitt County in the quarterfinals. South Forsyth went 10-0 in the regular season in 2017 but had a 56-10 victory over Pinecrest Academy in Week 2 overturned by forfeit.