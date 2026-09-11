Georgia high school football stats leaderboard: Top rusher is a quarterback

Monroe Area quarterback Cooper Shumate has rushed for 755 yards during his team's 3-0. That is the most rushing yards for a player in the state through three weeks of the regular season.

Monroe Area’s Cooper Shumate has rushed for 755 yards in three games. The last QB who won Georgia’s rushing title also played for the Purple Hurricanes.

Monroe Area’s Cooper Shumate has rushed for 755 yards in three games. The last QB who won Georgia’s rushing title also played for the Purple Hurricanes.

A quarterback is leading the state in rushing, but it wouldn’t be the first time if Monroe Area’s Cooper Shumate finishes on top this season.

In 2018, Chandler Byron — also of Monroe Area — led the state while rushing for 2,795 yards, a state record for a quarterback.

It this Monroe Area style, or good fortune?

“It’s a little bit of both,” said Kevin Reach, in his 10th season as Monroe Area’s coach. “It’s the scheme we do. We try to do a plus one (a quarterback gets 10 blockers, but a running back gets only nine from a handoff), but Cooper would be a heck of a running back too if we just had him back there. But he throws the ball well enough, so he’s a dual threat.”