THE LEADERBOARD ‘Grossly overlooked’ RB flies up leaderboard with 411-yard rushing game Houston County senior Austin Stinson is averaging 316 yards rushing per game, the highest in the state. ‘If he hits the open field, he’s gone,’ says coach Jeremy Edwards. (Branden Camp for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Austin Stinson’s 411-yard rushing game moved him up the AJC Varsity leaderboard this week. It also apparently moved him up on some recruiting boards, something Houston County coach Jeremy Edwards believes is overdue. “To me, he’s been grossly overlooked,” Edwards said of his senior back who is committed to Colorado State. “Obviously, a lot of people are calling now. He’s a 10.7 track guy in the 100. If he hits the open field, he’s gone. Colorado State is getting a really good back if they can hold on to him.” Stinson’s 411 yards came in a 73-66 loss to Central of Carrollton. Also in the game, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and had another kick-return touchdown called back on a penalty. He scored seven touchdowns.

His performance against Central was the latest of three monster games. Stinson rushed for 226 yards the previous week against Jones County and 311 in the opener against West Forsyth, both victories. Stinson is averaging 316 rushing yards, highest in the state. He’s second in total rushing yards to Monroe Area quarterback Cooper Shumate, who has 1,035 in four games. Edwards says Stinson isn’t having a breakout year. He’s always been good, the coach says. Stinson rushed for 956 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He ran for only 642 as a junior because of a lingering high-ankle sprain. Houston County had another top back, Cole Anderson, now at Air Force.

But when healthy late in the season, Stinson ran for more than 100 yards against top-10 teams Thomas County Central, Lee County and Rome.

This season, Stinson is the feature back. “I challenged him to be (a) 25- to 30-carry back, so he went to work in the offseason,” Edwards said. “He’s only about 5-9, about 190-ish pounds, so maybe that holds him back a little bit (in the eyes of college coaches), but he’s pound for pound one of the strongest players on our team. And look at the region (we) play in (with Thomas Central, Lee County and a third top-10 team, Coffee). We’re playing against some good teams.” Below are the state’s leading rushers, passers and receivers. GHSA Rushing 1,035 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area [Class 4A leader]

948 - Austin Stinson, Houston County [Class 6A leader]

878 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County

743 - Danarri Brown, Jackson [Class 3A leader]

703 - Quintin Edwards, Calhoun County [Class A leader]

667 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson

660 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh

637 - Kalil Charles, Cass [Class 5A leader]

628 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County

572 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica

571 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County

564 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian [Class 4A-2A Private leader]

560 - Javarris Warner, Troup

554 - Deron Foster, Valdosta [Class 7A leader]

553 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County

551 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen

546 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy

537 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker

532 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth

531 - Kayden Fears, Social Circle [Class 2A leader]

531 - Alex Baert, Towns County

528 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)

521 - Brycen Gault, Evans

517 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange

504 - Carson Lott, Creekview

503 - LJ Devine, Fitzgerald

500 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)

493 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity

493 - Ashton Barton, Peach County

491 - Christian Womack, Westlake

489 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview

488 - Matthew Baze, Loganville

486 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton

486 - Joby McCannon, North Oconee

483 - Ashton Barton, Peach County

482 - Elijah McEwen, Montgomery County

481 - Kyson Nesbit, Banks County

481 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy

477 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens

474 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County

474 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)

473 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody

473 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove

469 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer

468 - Knox Thomason, Lovett

466 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County

465 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County

464 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood

464 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta

458 - Shane McLendon, Winder-Barrow

454 - Jakeyveon Parker, Macon County

450 - Kingston Hughes, Westside (Augusta)

448 - Jeremiah Starling, Randolph-Clay

445 - DeCarlow Reddick, Union Grove

444 - Linc Allen, Trion

442 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill

441 - Caden Waye, Ola

440 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay

434 - Quin’traevion Huckaby, Terrell County

430 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)

428 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County

428 - Daniel Harris, North Springs

425 - Jackson Pirkle, Cherokee Bluff

425 - Bransyn Perry, Murray County

422 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson

420 - Camauri Berry, Spalding

419 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb

419 - Cash Perkins, Berrien

419 - Kelvin Johnson, Griffin

416 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette

411 - Graham Burmeister, Woodstock

409 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine

409 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes

407 - Gary Walker, Creekside

405 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter

404 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah

403 - Landen Wright, Burke County

401 - Zachary Watts, Carrollton

400 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge

398 - Zeke Percell, Portal

396 - Jakobe Dorsey, Cedartown

396 - Luqman Baig, Norcross

394 - Monyee Gaither, Spencer

390 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville

388 - Zay Middleton, Calvary Day

388 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro

385 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth

385 - Carson Cheek, Franklin County

385 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County

383 - Caden Ellis, Griffin

381 - Demarco Huff, Commerce

380 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County

380 - Stephen Brown, North Gwinnett

378 - Logan Hawkins, West Forsyth

378 - Benjamin Phelps, West Hall

377 - Aquil Beazer, Lovejoy

374 - Justin Brown, East Coweta

373 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute

371 - Josh Woelfl, Oconee County

371 - Malik Young, Westover

367 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’

366 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin

358 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County

356 - Ben Musser, Jackson County

355 - Noel Best, Liberty County

354 - Levi Collum, Glascock County

353 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter

353 - Maliq Washington, McNair

352 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah

352 - KJ Hunter, Portal

351 - Adrian Johnson, Twiggs County

Passing 1,529 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian [Class 4A-2A Private leader]

1,400 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton [Class 7A leader]

1,372 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton) [Class 5A leader]

1,214 - Rex Greene, Flowery Branch

1,155 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer

1,117 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage

1,086 - Riley Braiden, Providence Christian

1,027 - Boston Pierce, Kell [Class 6A leader]

1,007 - Jax Bowles, East Coweta

977 - Jorden Guinn, Woodland (Stockbridge) [Class 4A leader]

971 - Tristin Sharpe, Union Grove

952 - Caden Jones, Lassiter

930 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian

897 - Derrick Baker, Milton

895 - Christion Peacock, Walton

891 - Brandon Davis, M.L. King

888 - Hudson Ruppert, Dalton

875 - Braden Stark, North Paulding

856 - Aiden Watson, Harrison

848 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin

847 - James Mobley, Calvary Day

843 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake

831 - Noah Bourque, North Forsyth

830 - Tucker Parson, Hart County [Class 3A leader]

827 - Cohen Lawson, Lee County

827 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast

819 - Smith Browning, Northwest Whitfield

813 - Josiah Frazier, Newton

812 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta

807 - Greg Hart, Parkview

803 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan

803 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta

797 - Tanner Bail, Pickens

793 - Nolan Shakar, Sequoyah

790 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain

781 - Clay Hicks, Schley County [Class A leader]

780 - Ryan Dvce, Lambert

774 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth

773 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County

759 - Xavier Collins, Camden County

758 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)

750 - Trayvian King, Turner County

749 - Boone Horne, Jefferson

741 - John Fair III, Drew

735 - Brinn Robinson, White County

731 - Jamal Ambler, Archer

730 - Savoy Nichols, Creekside

727 - Micah Joyner, Dougherty

711 - Khi Mitchell, Colquitt County

710 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek

703 - Zain Belfield, Peachtree Ridge

702 - Jhamard Cobb, Perry

693 - Czar Daniels, Columbia

687 - Jameson Hilton, Wesleyan

684 - Bode Spence, East Paulding

682 - Justin Stephenson, Lithia Springs

680 - RJ Graham, Alpharetta

674 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge

673 - Noah Rogers, Cass

666 - Keirion Tate, Northside (Warner Robins)

660 - Landon Brown, Centennial

660 - Luke Wood, Ringgold

657 - Brody Sorensen, Dawson County

645 - Omarion Guilford, Calhoun County

645 - Ben Halevi, North Cobb

644 - Gary Chatman, Brookwood

644 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area

640 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County

637 - Ezra Gilstrap, Druid Hills

633 - Brody Cato, West Forsyth

625 - Deuce Smith, Grayson

619 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy

618 - Zack Parker, Cherokee

617 - Antonio Benton, New Hampstead

615 - Win Garmany, Dade County

613 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest

608 - Will McGee, Paulding County

605 - Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett

604 - Leland Holder, Taylor County

601 - Jerrell Martin, Eastside

597 - RJ Perry, Dacula

588 - Maximus Newson, Discovery

587 - Kaleb LaCarter, Westside (Augusta)

585 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons

585 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons

580 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County

578 - Hunter Lockerman, River Ridge

576 - CJ Payne, Cherokee Bluff

575 - Kha’madj Mitchell, Macon County

574 - Ty Page, Blessed Trinity

573 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County

573 - Zabrian Boler, Stephenson

559 - Willie Jones, Miller Grove

558 - Eli Brock, Bremen

556 - Branson Stowe, Stephens County

556 - Tripp Perry, Valdosta

554 - Llayton Overby, LaFayette

551 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall

549 - Marcus Turk, Cambridge

547 - Hayden Youmans, Harlem

543 - Caden Worley, Ola

540 - CJ Peoples, South Gwinnett

536 - Jody Dudley, East Hall

535 - Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’

531 - Keygan Walker, Brunswick

527 - Zeke Douglass, Etowah Receiving 635 - Tyler Robinson, Flowery Branch [Class 5A leader]

605 - Jarious Hamm, Union Grove

523 - Bryce Bell, Monroe Area [Class 4A leader]

518 - Jake Ivester, Central (Carrollton)

476 - Aaron Graham, M.L. King

471 - King Bateman, Turner County [Class A leader]

447 - Jaden Upshaw, Lee County [Class 6A leader]

446 - Mason Malone, Providence Christian [Class 4A-2A Private leader]

441 - Carlos Robertson Jr., Trinity Christian

430 - Jordan Carrasquillo, Milton

427 - Madoxx Oxx, Cartersville

422 - JD Arnette, Perry

417 - Sean Green, Camden County [Class 7A leader]

413 - Oakleen Padgett, North Cobb Christian

411 - Aidan Randolph, Trinity Christian

411 - Aiden Opore, Walton

408 - Brock Teal, Pickens

403 - Isaiah Alford, East Coweta

400 - Braxton Palmer, Peachtree Ridge

394 - Tooga Whatley, Paulding County

390 - Brandon Stevens, Toombs County [Class 3A leader]

383 - Collins Price, Lassiter

379 - Geno Houchins, Wesleyan

368 - Quinn Smith, Blessed Trinity

368 - Darrell McFadden, Carrollton

367 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons

367 - Christian Ema, Parkview

366 - Kyle Cummings, Northwest Whitfield

364 - Matis Saint Jean, Lambert

360 - Jaylen Britt, Newnan

356 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta

355 - Jordan Kendrix, Central (Carrollton)

351 - Evan Hawkins, North Gwinnett

350 - Kaiden Harbin, Stephens County

343 - Lyriq Davis, Centennial

339 - Luke Thompson, Trinity Christian

338 - Gabriel Tatum, Christian Heritage

337 - Marlon Knight, Calvary Day

336 - Dj Huggins, Harrison

328 - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County

328 - King Grissom, Mitchell County

328 - Derrick Simelton, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

327 - Jackson Nesmith, Marietta

323 - Toby Martin, North Cobb Christian

323 - Jordan Hudson, Spencer

323 - Gavin Kinchen, Stockbridge

321 - Seth Williams, Lakeside (Atlanta)

318 - Azaan Keats, Eastside

316 - Beau Moore, Christian Heritage

316 - Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County

314 - Robbie Dunn, Archer

314 - Jamarian Mingo, Valdosta

310 - Zalen Green, Douglass

309 - Kyron Pipes, Alpharetta

308 - Justin Burton, Baldwin

307 - Ian Kelly, Whitefield Academy

306 - William Bucey, Savannah Christian

305 - Kamari Frazier, Lithia Springs

303 - Eron Mallard, Benedictine

303 - Jasper Williams, Flowery Branch

303 - Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’

303 - Austen Kitchings, Jefferson

301 - Josiah Walker, Villa Rica

300 - Jason McNulty, Bleckley County

299 - Cash Martin, North Forsyth

298 - Roscoe Hayes, Westlake

293 - Roderick Perrymond II, Miller Grove

292 - Havyn Searels, Dalton

290 - Gunnar Weaver, Dawson County

290 - Armani Myco, Lithonia

284 - Brayden Stoker, Heritage (Ringgold)

281 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons

281 - Antonio Ware, Spencer

275 - London Munoz, Carrollton

275 - Jacob Springer, Discovery

274 - Mohamed Toure, Dacula

273 - Carter Ross, South Forsyth

272 - Jeremy Barrett, Cass

270 - Jordan Peacock, Walton

267 - Andrew Spaulding, West Forsyth

267 - Keaton Emerson, Woodland (Stockbridge)

266 - Andrew Cochran, Blessed Trinity

265 - Ty Pinckney, Calvary Day

265 - Tay Ware, LaFayette

265 - Taurean Rawlins, Mount Vernon

263 - Kurston Curry, Hart County

262 - Ja’marion Stewart, Macon County

260 - Eric Worthy, Calhoun County

258 - Kobie Vaughn, Woodland (Stockbridge)

257 - Elliot Jackson, Westside (Augusta)

256 - Dylan Haley, Cherokee Bluff

255 - Camden Richardson, East Jackson

255 - Duke Sanders, Sequoyah

254 - Cornell Watkins, Ridgeland

253 - Jaylen Prater, East Paulding

253 - Layne Watkins, New Hampstead

252 - Jabari Wade, Banneker

252 - Jabari Watkins, Thomas County Central

252 - Kenderzous Wylie, Washington-Wilkes

250 - Cameron Matthews, Eagle’s Landing Christian

250 - Bryant Marshall, Ringgold

249 - Canyon Carter, Bremen [Class 2A leader] GIAA Rushing