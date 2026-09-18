‘Grossly overlooked’ RB flies up leaderboard with 411-yard rushing game

Austin Stinson’s 411-yard rushing game moved him up the AJC Varsity leaderboard this week. It also apparently moved him up on some recruiting boards, something Houston County coach Jeremy Edwards believes is overdue.
“To me, he’s been grossly overlooked,” Edwards said of his senior back who is committed to Colorado State. “Obviously, a lot of people are calling now. He’s a 10.7 track guy in the 100. If he hits the open field, he’s gone. Colorado State is getting a really good back if they can hold on to him.”
Stinson’s 411 yards came in a 73-66 loss to Central of Carrollton. Also in the game, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and had another kick-return touchdown called back on a penalty. He scored seven touchdowns.
His performance against Central was the latest of three monster games. Stinson rushed for 226 yards the previous week against Jones County and 311 in the opener against West Forsyth, both victories.
Edwards says Stinson isn’t having a breakout year. He’s always been good, the coach says.
Stinson rushed for 956 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He ran for only 642 as a junior because of a lingering high-ankle sprain. Houston County had another top back, Cole Anderson, now at Air Force.
But when healthy late in the season, Stinson ran for more than 100 yards against top-10 teams Thomas County Central, Lee County and Rome.
This season, Stinson is the feature back.
“I challenged him to be (a) 25- to 30-carry back, so he went to work in the offseason,” Edwards said. “He’s only about 5-9, about 190-ish pounds, so maybe that holds him back a little bit (in the eyes of college coaches), but he’s pound for pound one of the strongest players on our team. And look at the region (we) play in (with Thomas Central, Lee County and a third top-10 team, Coffee). We’re playing against some good teams.”
Below are the state’s leading rushers, passers and receivers.
GHSA
Rushing
1,035 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area [Class 4A leader]
948 - Austin Stinson, Houston County [Class 6A leader]
878 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County
743 - Danarri Brown, Jackson [Class 3A leader]
703 - Quintin Edwards, Calhoun County [Class A leader]
667 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
660 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh
637 - Kalil Charles, Cass [Class 5A leader]
628 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
572 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
571 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
564 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian [Class 4A-2A Private leader]
560 - Javarris Warner, Troup
554 - Deron Foster, Valdosta [Class 7A leader]
553 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
551 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
546 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
537 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker
532 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
531 - Kayden Fears, Social Circle [Class 2A leader]
531 - Alex Baert, Towns County
528 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
521 - Brycen Gault, Evans
517 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange
504 - Carson Lott, Creekview
503 - LJ Devine, Fitzgerald
500 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
493 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
493 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
491 - Christian Womack, Westlake
489 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
488 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
486 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
486 - Joby McCannon, North Oconee
483 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
482 - Elijah McEwen, Montgomery County
481 - Kyson Nesbit, Banks County
481 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
477 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
474 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
474 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
473 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
473 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
469 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
468 - Knox Thomason, Lovett
466 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
465 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
464 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
464 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
458 - Shane McLendon, Winder-Barrow
454 - Jakeyveon Parker, Macon County
450 - Kingston Hughes, Westside (Augusta)
448 - Jeremiah Starling, Randolph-Clay
445 - DeCarlow Reddick, Union Grove
444 - Linc Allen, Trion
442 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
441 - Caden Waye, Ola
440 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
434 - Quin’traevion Huckaby, Terrell County
430 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
428 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
428 - Daniel Harris, North Springs
425 - Jackson Pirkle, Cherokee Bluff
425 - Bransyn Perry, Murray County
422 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
420 - Camauri Berry, Spalding
419 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb
419 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
419 - Kelvin Johnson, Griffin
416 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
411 - Graham Burmeister, Woodstock
409 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
409 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
407 - Gary Walker, Creekside
405 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
404 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
403 - Landen Wright, Burke County
401 - Zachary Watts, Carrollton
400 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
398 - Zeke Percell, Portal
396 - Jakobe Dorsey, Cedartown
396 - Luqman Baig, Norcross
394 - Monyee Gaither, Spencer
390 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
388 - Zay Middleton, Calvary Day
388 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro
385 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
385 - Carson Cheek, Franklin County
385 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
383 - Caden Ellis, Griffin
381 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
380 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
380 - Stephen Brown, North Gwinnett
378 - Logan Hawkins, West Forsyth
378 - Benjamin Phelps, West Hall
377 - Aquil Beazer, Lovejoy
374 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
373 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
371 - Josh Woelfl, Oconee County
371 - Malik Young, Westover
367 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
366 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
358 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
356 - Ben Musser, Jackson County
355 - Noel Best, Liberty County
354 - Levi Collum, Glascock County
353 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
353 - Maliq Washington, McNair
352 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
352 - KJ Hunter, Portal
351 - Adrian Johnson, Twiggs County
Passing
1,529 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian [Class 4A-2A Private leader]
1,400 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton [Class 7A leader]
1,372 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton) [Class 5A leader]