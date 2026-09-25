Trinity QB, Pierce RB, Flowery Branch WR hold on to leads on stat leaderboard

Ashton Clare has thrown for more than 300 yards in every game and now stands at 2,607.

Ashton Clare has thrown for more than 300 yards in every game and now stands at 2,607.

Trinity Christian quarterback Ashton Clare has led Georgia in passing yards since nearly the start and thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in all five games.

The senior raised his season total to 1,848 last week by passing for 319 against Prince Avenue Christian, the No. 1 team in Class 4A-2A Private, though Trinity lost 56-17.

“I think the numbers are getting people’s attention, and obviously that’s great for him, but those of us who have watched the whole journey probably appreciate how he got there even more,” Trinity Christian coach Lance Duncan said.

Clare is a three-year starter, but his sophomore season ended in the third game when he suffered a broken wrist and ankle on the same play against LaGrange.