Trinity QB, Pierce RB, Flowery Branch WR hold on to leads on stat leaderboard

Trinity Christian quarterback Ashton Clare has led Georgia in passing yards since nearly the start and thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in all five games.
The senior raised his season total to 1,848 last week by passing for 319 against Prince Avenue Christian, the No. 1 team in Class 4A-2A Private, though Trinity lost 56-17.
“I think the numbers are getting people’s attention, and obviously that’s great for him, but those of us who have watched the whole journey probably appreciate how he got there even more,” Trinity Christian coach Lance Duncan said.
Clare is a three-year starter, but his sophomore season ended in the third game when he suffered a broken wrist and ankle on the same play against LaGrange.
Clare returned last season to throw for 2,607 yards playing for the smallest school in one of the state’s toughest regions. Against eventual Class 3A champion Sandy Creek, Clare was 22-of-28 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown without an interception
“He took the reins again as a junior in our spread offense,” Duncan said. “It took him a little while to get completely comfortable again after the injuries, as he really lost almost an entire year of development and game experience, but you could really see things start clicking for him toward the end of last season. This summer, he took another big step in understanding and mastering what we are asking him to do.”
Trinity Christian is 1-4, with losses against two Top 10 teams (Fellowship Christian and Prince Avenue) and two bigger schools (Veterans and Spalding). Three of the four losses have been by six points or less.
“The biggest thing with Ashton is how cerebral he has become,” Duncan said. “He understands where the football should go and why. At the same time, he’s not afraid to make a throw when everything isn’t perfectly clean. He’s willing to trust what he sees, trust his preparation and give his guys an opportunity to make a play.”
Duncan said Clare has several scholarship offers and seems to like Berry. He’s 6 feet, 200 pounds. He’s also a top baseball player.
Heading into Week 6, below are the rushing, passing and receiving leaders in the Georgia High School Association and Georgia Independent Athletic Association.
GHSA
Rushing
- 1,184 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
- 1,169 - Austin Stinson, Houston County (Class 6A leader)
- 1,140 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
- 986 - Quintin Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
- 858 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
- 838 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh
- 814 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
- 799 - Javarris Warner, Troup
- 773 - Alex Baert, Towns County
- 766 - LJ Devine, Fitzgerald (Class 2A leader)
- 760 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
- 745 - Kalil Charles, Cass (Class 5A leader)
- 698 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
- 689 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
- 671 - Quin’traevion Huckaby, Terrell County
- 671 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
- 667 - Noah Parker, Macon County
- 667 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
- 650 - Brycen Gault, Evans
- 649 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
- 648 - Joby McCannon, North Oconee
- 638 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange
- 629 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove (Class 7A leader)
- 629 - Benjamin Phelps, West Hall
- 621 - Carson Lott, Creekview
- 621 - Carlos Sing, Alcovy
- 617 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
- 613 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
- 598 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
- 595 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
- 594 - Christian Womack, Westlake
- 586 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
- 584 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
- 583 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
- 573 - Gary Walker, Creekside
- 567 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
- 566 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
- 564 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
- 562 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
- 559 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
- 554 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
- 545 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
- 537 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker
- 531 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
- 531 - Kayden Fears, Social Circle
- 526 - Elijah McEwen, Montgomery County
- 525 - Jay’Andre Brown, Richmond Academy
- 518 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
- 516 - Mead McGinnis, Madison County
- 511 - Zachary Watts, Carrollton
- 507 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
- 506 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
- 506 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
- 503 - Tabrone Ball, Ridgeland
- 500 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
- 499 - Travis Miller, Jones County
- 497 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
- 496 - Gavin Steele, Mount Vernon
- 494 - Knox Thomason, Lovett
- 492 - Linc Allen, Trion
- 488 - Aquil Beazer, Lovejoy
- 488 - Bransyn Perry, Murray County
- 486 - Caden Waye, Ola
- 481 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
- 480 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
- 479 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
- 479 - Ab Hilton, Screven County
- 474 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
- 474 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
- 473 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
- 473 - Kolson Howell, Lumpkin County
- 473 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb
- 468 - Malik Young, Westover
- 466 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
- 466 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
- 465 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
- 464 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
- 464 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
- 464 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
- 462 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
- 460 - DeCarlow Reddick, Union Grove
- 459 - Monyee Gaither, Spencer
- 455 - Mark Durden, Jeff Davis
- 453 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
- 453 - Javon Mangum, Wheeler
- 452 - Javion Carson, Adairsville
- 452 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
- 452 - Logan Hawkins, West Forsyth
- 451 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
- 450 - Zeke Percell, Portal
- 448 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
- 448 - Jeremiah Starling, Randolph-Clay
- 445 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
- 442 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
- 442 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
- 442 - Zavien Villafuerte, Northwest Whitfield
- 440 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
- 437 - Camauri Berry, Spalding
- 436 - Levi Lord, King’s Ridge Christian
- 431 - Jackson Pirkle, Cherokee Bluff
- 429 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
- 428 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
- 428 - Daniel Harris, North Springs
- 424 - KJ Hunter, Portal
- 422 - Brennen Bjorkman, Greenbrier
- 421 - Laquan Pendleton, Jones County
- 419 - Kelvin Johnson, Griffin
- 419 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
- 419 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
- 417 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
- 417 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
- 416 - Luqman Baig, Norcross
- 415 - Hudson Marinko, Pope
- 415 - Michai Harmon, Mays
- 411 - Graham Burmeister, Woodstock
- 410 - Titus Grant, Marietta
- 408 - DJ Brooks, Statesboro
- 407 - Ben Musser, Jackson County
- 407 - Stephen Brown, North Gwinnett
- 407 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
- 404 - Jase Kelsey, Pike County
- 403 - Landen Wright, Burke County
- 403 - Dreek Wynn, Irwin County
- 403 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
- 403 - Daniel Mailey, Sprayberry
- 402 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
- 401 - Josh Woelfl, Oconee County
- 400 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
Passing
- 1,848 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
- 1,667 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton (Class 7A leader)
- 1,456 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer (Class 4A leader)
- 1,387 - Rex Greene, Flowery Branch (Class 5A leader)
- 1,372 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton)
- 1,323 - Tristin Sharpe, Union Grove
- 1,282 - Boston Pierce, Kell (Class 6A leader)
- 1,210 - Christion Peacock, Walton
- 1,188 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake
- 1,159 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin
- 1,147 - Caden Jones, Lassiter
- 1,117 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage
- 1,115 - Jax Bowles, East Coweta
- 1,094 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
- 1,086 - Riley Braiden, Providence Christian
- 1,075 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta
- 1,068 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast (Class 3A leader)
- 1,067 - Smith Browning, Northwest Whitfield
- 1,039 - Czar Daniels, Columbia
- 1,038 - Greg Hart, Parkview
- 1,027 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)
- 1,020 - Tucker Parson, Hart County
- 1,019 - Savoy Nichols, Creekside
- 1,019 - Braden Stark, North Paulding
- 1,014 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
- 986 - Tanner Bail, Pickens
- 982 - Brandon Davis, M.L. King
- 977 - Jorden Guinn, Woodland (Stockbridge)
- 965 - Brinn Robinson, White County
- 961 - Nolan Shakar, Sequoyah
- 934 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain
- 930 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County
- 930 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian
- 926 - Zain Belfield, Peachtree Ridge
- 923 - Micah Joyner, Dougherty
- 921 - Boone Horn, Jefferson
- 919 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall
- 917 - Zion Butler, Mountain View
- 914 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan
- 914 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta
- 904 - Noah Bourque, North Forsyth
- 902 - Khi Mitchell, Colquitt County
- 901 - Xavier Collins, Camden County
- 897 - Derrick Baker, Milton
- 895 - Josiah Frazier, Newton
- 894 - Jhamard Cobb, Perry
- 893 - Jamal Ambler, Archer
- 888 - Hudson Ruppert, Dalton
- 882 - Jameson Hilton, Wesleyan
- 882 - Brody Cato, West Forsyth
- 874 - Branson Stowe, Stephens County
- 860 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
- 860 - Leland Holder, Taylor County (Class A leader)
- 858 - Noah Rogers, Cass
- 858 - Evan Jones, Denmark
- 857 - Gary Chatman, Brookwood
- 854 - John Fair III, Drew
- 851 - RJ Perry, Dacula
- 850 - Ryan Dvce, Lambert
- 848 - Zeke Douglass, Etowah
- 847 - James Mobley, Calvary Day
- 834 - Justin Stephenson, Lithia Springs
- 827 - Cohen Lawson, Lee County
- 825 - Eli Brock, Bremen (Class 2A leader)
- 823 - Deuce Smith, Grayson
- 820 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
- 811 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area
- 810 - CJ Payne, Cherokee Bluff
- 808 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge
- 798 - Hunter Lockerman, River Ridge
- 785 - Omarion Guilford, Calhoun County
- 784 - Brody Sorensen, Dawson County
- 781 - Clay Hicks, Schley County
- 780 - Ben Halevi, North Cobb
- 773 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County
- 770 - CJ Peoples, South Gwinnett
- 767 - Marcus Turk, Cambridge
- 766 - Landon Brown, Centennial
- 761 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
- 757 - Demond Slaughter, Chattahoochee
- 755 - Luke Wood, Ringgold
- 752 - Caden Worley, Ola
- 752 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County
- 750 - Trayvian King, Turner County
- 746 - Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett
- 741 - Willie Jones, Miller Grove
- 737 - Jody Dudley, East Hall
- 735 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
- 723 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons
- 716 - Durrell Wilson, Sprayberry
- 713 - Collins Shuman, Metter
- 712 - Keygan Walker, Brunswick
- 711 - Jerrell Martin, Eastside
- 700 - Omari Burse, Benedictine
- 700 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
- 684 - Braylon Carter, Southwest DeKalb
- 684 - Bode Spence, East Paulding
- 682 - Blaine Brown, Villa Rica
- 680 - RJ Graham, Alpharetta
- 675 - Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’
- 671 - Llayton Overby, LaFayette
- 670 - Sam Ray, Woodland (Cartersville)
- 668 - Cason Carrigan, Eagle’s Landing Christian
- 666 - Keirion Tate, Northside (Warner Robins)
- 658 - Sebastian Heard, Carver (Columbus)
- 648 - Arthur Holt, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
- 640 - Frank Young, Allatoona
- 640 - Dominic LaRocca, Lanier
- 640 - Charlie Cannon, Rockmart
- 640 - Linc Allen, Trion
- 637 - Ezra Gilstrap, Druid Hills
- 636 - Matthew Dillon, Effingham County
- 629 - Jack Gable, Alexander
- 626 - Drew Beane, Northview
- 623 - Will McGee, Paulding County
- 623 - Caiden Ivory, Peach County
- 619 - Fisher Blankenship, Coahulla Creek
- 619 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
- 618 - Zack Parker, Cherokee
- 617 - Antonio Benton, New Hampstead
- 615 - Win Garmany, Dade County
- 602 - Tyler Fletcher, Banneker