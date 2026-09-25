THE LEADERBOARD

Trinity QB, Pierce RB, Flowery Branch WR hold on to leads on stat leaderboard

Ashton Clare has thrown for more than 300 yards in every game and now stands at 2,607.
(Branden Camp for the AJC)
(Branden Camp for the AJC)
By
20 minutes ago

Trinity Christian quarterback Ashton Clare has led Georgia in passing yards since nearly the start and thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in all five games.

The senior raised his season total to 1,848 last week by passing for 319 against Prince Avenue Christian, the No. 1 team in Class 4A-2A Private, though Trinity lost 56-17.

“I think the numbers are getting people’s attention, and obviously that’s great for him, but those of us who have watched the whole journey probably appreciate how he got there even more,” Trinity Christian coach Lance Duncan said.

Clare is a three-year starter, but his sophomore season ended in the third game when he suffered a broken wrist and ankle on the same play against LaGrange.

Clare returned last season to throw for 2,607 yards playing for the smallest school in one of the state’s toughest regions. Against eventual Class 3A champion Sandy Creek, Clare was 22-of-28 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown without an interception

“He took the reins again as a junior in our spread offense,” Duncan said. “It took him a little while to get completely comfortable again after the injuries, as he really lost almost an entire year of development and game experience, but you could really see things start clicking for him toward the end of last season. This summer, he took another big step in understanding and mastering what we are asking him to do.”

Trinity Christian is 1-4, with losses against two Top 10 teams (Fellowship Christian and Prince Avenue) and two bigger schools (Veterans and Spalding). Three of the four losses have been by six points or less.

“The biggest thing with Ashton is how cerebral he has become,” Duncan said. “He understands where the football should go and why. At the same time, he’s not afraid to make a throw when everything isn’t perfectly clean. He’s willing to trust what he sees, trust his preparation and give his guys an opportunity to make a play.”

Duncan said Clare has several scholarship offers and seems to like Berry. He’s 6 feet, 200 pounds. He’s also a top baseball player.

Heading into Week 6, below are the rushing, passing and receiving leaders in the Georgia High School Association and Georgia Independent Athletic Association.

GHSA

Rushing

Passing

Receiving

GIAA

Rushing

Passing

Receiving