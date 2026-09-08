Northside of Warner Robins is AJC Varsity Team of the Week

Students empty the stands after Northside of Warner Robins defeats Warner Robins on Sept. 4 to end a nine-game losing streak in the rivalry. (Cody Chaffins/AJC)

Northside of Warner Robins had endured the worst three-year stretch since the 1960s entering the 2026 season, with a record of 7-24.

Nothing changes a team’s trajectory and energizes a fan base more than a victory over a crosstown archrival, especially one it hasn’t beaten in nearly a decade.

Northside beat Warner Robins 32-10 Friday in Middle Georgia’s greatest rivalry.

“To win that after nine years was really, really huge for the alumni, the fan base, all the great players who have played here before and put blood, sweat and tears on that field and everyone on this side of Watson Boulevard,” second-year Northside coach Daniel “Boone” Williams said.