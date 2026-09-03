South Georgia power gets boost in national rankings with win over top-20 team

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio talks with his team after their win against Sprayberry in the first-round of the GHSA Class 5A state playoffs at Sprayberry high school, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Lee County won 34-21. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Buford remains the No. 1 Georgia team in eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity.

Buford remains the No. 1 Georgia team in eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity.

Lee County made the biggest moves among Georgia teams in the national rankings after its 23-20 victory over Miami Carol City of Florida last week.

The Trojans jumped from No. 91 to No. 25 in the MaxPreps poll after knocking off the consensus No. 18 team in the country. They also moved from unranked to No. 40 in the Sports Idol Nation poll and No. 21 in the NationalHSFB.com poll.

Buford remains the No. 1 Georgia team in eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity. The Wolves are No. 9 in the Massey Ratings, the third-highest Georgia team behind No. 3 Carrollton and No. 4 Thomas County Central.