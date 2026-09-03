South Georgia power gets boost in national rankings with win over top-20 team
Buford remains the No. 1 Georgia team in eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity.
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio talks with his team after their win against Sprayberry in the first-round of the GHSA Class 5A state playoffs at Sprayberry high school, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Lee County won 34-21. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Lee County made the biggest moves among Georgia teams in the national rankings after its 23-20 victory over Miami Carol City of Florida last week.
The Trojans jumped from No. 91 to No. 25 in the MaxPreps poll after knocking off the consensus No. 18 team in the country. They also moved from unranked to No. 40 in the Sports Idol Nation poll and No. 21 in the NationalHSFB.com poll.
Buford remains the No. 1 Georgia team in eight of the nine polls considered by AJC Varsity. The Wolves are No. 9 in the Massey Ratings, the third-highest Georgia team behind No. 3 Carrollton and No. 4 Thomas County Central.
Buford and Carrolton face out-of-state opponents Friday night.
Buford travels to Mallard Creek of North Carolina. Mallard Creek is the No. 3 team in North Carolina’s Class 8A and the No. 8 overall team in the state, according to the MaxPreps rankings. Carrollton will travel to Louisiana to play Catholic of Baton Rouge. Catholic is the No. 3 team in Louisiana, according to MaxPreps.
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.