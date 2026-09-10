Carrollton reaches its highest ranking of the season in national polls

Carrollton players run through their banner before their game against Buford in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Buford remained the consensus highest-ranked Georgia team for another week, but Carrollton reached its highest ranking of the year when it was elevated to No. 2 in the Massey Ratings, four spots ahead of Buford.

Carrollton, which lost to Buford in last year’s Class 6A final in what amounted to a national championship game, is ranked in the Top 18 in all nine of the polls considered by AJC Varsity and in the Top 6 of four. Buford is in the Top 6 in all nine polls, with a high of No. 2 in the High School Football America and ESPN rankings.