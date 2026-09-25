Live UpdatesSeptember 25, 2026, 4:00 PM

Georgia high school football updates: Highlights, upsets and more from Week 6

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 6 of Georgia high school football.

Tucker defender Samuel Bryant celebrates his sack of Stephenson quarterback Zabrian Boler during their game at Hallford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Tucker defender Samuel Bryant celebrates his sack of Stephenson quarterback Zabrian Boler during their game at Hallford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Two No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdowns and the GHSA’s two winningest active coaches headline a loaded Week 6.

Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
28 minutes ago
Jack Leo

Maxwell Projections’ Top Game of the Week: Thomas County Central-Lee County

Thomas County Central’s game against Lee County has even higher stakes than usual. The winner of the game the last four years has won their region, but this year, it’s also the showdown of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 6A.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t lost a regular season game since their 2024 loss to the Trojans, the last time they visited Leesburg.

Lee County is a 10-point favorite at home. The Trojans have earned impressive wins over Miami Carol City (Florida), Colquitt County and Sequoyah.

Thomas County Central has also beat Colquitt County, as well as dominant wins over Lincoln (Florida), Lithonia and Brooks County.

“This is a semifinal or championship game atmosphere,” Thomas County Central coach Justin Rogers said. “Me and (Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio) were talking about the other day, I mean, there’s many people that will coach their whole lives and never play in an atmosphere like this.”

A full breakdown from both head coaches on the game can be found here.