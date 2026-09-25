Georgia high school football updates: Highlights, upsets and more from Week 6

Maxwell Projections’ Top Game of the Week: Thomas County Central-Lee County
Thomas County Central’s game against Lee County has even higher stakes than usual. The winner of the game the last four years has won their region, but this year, it’s also the showdown of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 6A.
The Yellow Jackets haven’t lost a regular season game since their 2024 loss to the Trojans, the last time they visited Leesburg.
Lee County is a 10-point favorite at home. The Trojans have earned impressive wins over Miami Carol City (Florida), Colquitt County and Sequoyah.
Thomas County Central has also beat Colquitt County, as well as dominant wins over Lincoln (Florida), Lithonia and Brooks County.
“This is a semifinal or championship game atmosphere,” Thomas County Central coach Justin Rogers said. “Me and (Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio) were talking about the other day, I mean, there’s many people that will coach their whole lives and never play in an atmosphere like this.”
A full breakdown from both head coaches on the game can be found here.