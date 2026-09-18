Georgia high school football updates: What to know before kickoff tonight

One national showdown and several sleeping giants trying to awaken highlight the Week 5 slate in Georgia high school football.

Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.