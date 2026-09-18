Live UpdatesSeptember 18, 2026, 3:16 PM

Georgia high school football updates: What to know before kickoff tonight

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 5 of Georgia high school football.

Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

One national showdown and several sleeping giants trying to awaken highlight the Week 5 slate in Georgia high school football.

Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
52 minutes ago
Jack Leo

Top 10 Georgia high school football games this weekend

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 most interesting games in Georgia high school football this weekend, paired with the Maxwell Projections’ favorites. 

You can find a full breakdown of all 10 games here.

  • Archer at Roswell (-1)
  • Benedictine (-15) at Statesboro
  • Buford (-26) at Grayson
  • Cass (-15) at Villa Rica
  • Fitzgerald (-7) at Worth County
  • Hebron Christian at Hart County (-5)
  • Spalding at Troup County (-27)
  • Treutlen at Montgomery County (even)
  • Wesleyan at Lovett (-9)
  • Westlake (-9) at Houston County