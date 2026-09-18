Georgia high school football updates: What to know before kickoff tonight

Top 10 Georgia high school football games this weekend
Here’s a quick look at the top 10 most interesting games in Georgia high school football this weekend, paired with the Maxwell Projections’ favorites.
You can find a full breakdown of all 10 games here.
- Archer at Roswell (-1)
- Benedictine (-15) at Statesboro
- Buford (-26) at Grayson
- Cass (-15) at Villa Rica
- Fitzgerald (-7) at Worth County
- Hebron Christian at Hart County (-5)
- Spalding at Troup County (-27)
- Treutlen at Montgomery County (even)
- Wesleyan at Lovett (-9)
- Westlake (-9) at Houston County