Live UpdatesSeptember 11, 2026, 3:49 PM

Georgia high school football live updates: What to know for Week 4

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 4 of Georgia high school football.

Stephenson’s Bernard Williams checks on his teammates before running onto the field before their game against Tucker at Hallford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston. Next up, Stephenson takes on Griffin. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Stephenson’s Bernard Williams checks on his teammates before running onto the field before their game against Tucker at Hallford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston. Next up, Stephenson takes on Griffin. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Cross-town rivalries and massive Class 7A vs. Class 6A showdowns highlight Week 4 of the Georgia high school football season.

Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
43 minutes ago
Jack Leo

Class 6A, 7A powerhouses to face off

The debate of supremacy between Georgia's top two classifications will be stirred again Friday night. Two of Class 6A’s teams will battle two of the top teams in Class 7A, a continuation of the showdowns in Week 1. 

Georgia’s high school football season opened with several 6A-7A showdowns, including Thomas County Central-Colquitt County; Buford-Gainesville; North Cobb-Milton; Coffee-Parkview; Roswell-Walton; Houston County-West Forsyth; Carrollton-Rome; Westlake-Lovejoy; and Jackson County-North Forsyth.

Gainesville will face another Class 7A brand in McEachern tonight. The Red Elephants are searching for their first win after falling to nationally ranked Buford and East St. Louis (Illinois). McEachern aims to bounce back from an upset loss to Marietta last week.

Lee County will visit Colquitt County in a showdown of top South Georgia programs. The visiting Trojans are 21-point favorites after wins over nationally ranked Miami Carol City (Florida) and Sequoyah the last two weeks. The Packers took a 57-21 beatdown at the hands of Thomas County Central in Week 1 before beating Monroe and Cook in their last two games.

In Class 6A, Lee County is ranked No. 2, and Gainesville is ranked No. 7. Colquitt County and McEachern have both fallen out of Class 7A’s top 10.

AJC
1 hour ago
Jack Leo

Top 10 Georgia high school football games: Week 4

Georgia's top 10 high school football games include local nonregion rivalries, Class 7A vs. Class 6A showdowns and several small-school powerhouses facing off. 

Here are this week's top 10 games with the predicted median margin of victory, according to the Maxwell Projections (one game was played Thursday night).

  • Brookwood (-1) at Marist
  • McEachern at Gainesville (-1)
  • Lee County (-21) at Colquitt County
  • Parkview (-2) at Peachtree Ridge
  • North Oconee (-12) at Jackson County
  • Westlake (-17) at Northside of Warner Robins
  • Greater Atlanta Christian at Prince Avenue Christian (-5)
  • Worth County at Thomasville (-2)
  • Heard County (-4) at Bowdon
  • FINAL: Cairo 25, Westover 0