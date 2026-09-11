Georgia high school football live updates: What to know for Week 4

The debate of supremacy between Georgia's top two classifications will be stirred again Friday night. Two of Class 6A’s teams will battle two of the top teams in Class 7A, a continuation of the showdowns in Week 1.

Georgia’s high school football season opened with several 6A-7A showdowns, including Thomas County Central-Colquitt County; Buford-Gainesville; North Cobb-Milton; Coffee-Parkview; Roswell-Walton; Houston County-West Forsyth; Carrollton-Rome; Westlake-Lovejoy; and Jackson County-North Forsyth.

Gainesville will face another Class 7A brand in McEachern tonight. The Red Elephants are searching for their first win after falling to nationally ranked Buford and East St. Louis (Illinois). McEachern aims to bounce back from an upset loss to Marietta last week.

Lee County will visit Colquitt County in a showdown of top South Georgia programs. The visiting Trojans are 21-point favorites after wins over nationally ranked Miami Carol City (Florida) and Sequoyah the last two weeks. The Packers took a 57-21 beatdown at the hands of Thomas County Central in Week 1 before beating Monroe and Cook in their last two games.

In Class 6A, Lee County is ranked No. 2, and Gainesville is ranked No. 7. Colquitt County and McEachern have both fallen out of Class 7A’s top 10.