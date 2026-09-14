Georgia High School Football Daily is still here. Here’s where to find us

Georgia High School Football Daily hasn’t disappeared — it’s just somewhere new.

GHSF Daily became part of AJC Varsity last fall. With that change, we have been working for more than a year to ensure our readers continue to have access to the same stories, rankings, information and features provided by the legacy GHSF Daily site.

If you have not yet subscribed to the free GHSF Daily newsletter, sent to inboxes every weekday from the first week of August until the state championships are over, you can sign up by going to ajc.com/newsletters and scrolling down to the GHSF Daily icon.