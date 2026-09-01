FOUR QUESTIONS On hot start, GAC coach talks ‘hard-fought, physical’ game against Calhoun Greater Atlanta Christian coach Tim Hardy reviews key plays and talks about his team’s development. Coach Tim Hardy's record is 138-44 in his 15 seasons at Greater Atlanta Christian. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 31 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Greater Atlanta Christian coach Tim Hardy, whose team defeated Calhoun 24-17 last week in a game between top-10 team from different classes. The second-ranked Spartans of Class 4A-2A Private have beaten two top-10 teams to open a season for the first time since 2017, when GAC defeated Lovett and Westminster. GAC beat North Hall in the opening week. Hardy’s record is 138-44 in 15 seasons at the Norcross private school. 1. Why was winning this game a big deal for GAC? “First of all, we have great respect for Coach (Clay) Stephenson and the Calhoun program. They have a long-standing tradition of excellence and a talented team this year. They have a great game atmosphere, and it was a privilege to play there.

“For our team, this was an early season test as we played a state power on the road. We want to use the nonregion schedule to challenge our team and play strong teams. Every program in the state spends so much time throughout the spring and summer preparing for the year. When the season gets here you want to be able to perform well in these important early season games. I was proud of our program’s competitive toughness, poise and execution on Friday night.” Note: This was the teams’ first meeting in the regular season. They met in second-round playoff games in 2002, 2007 and 2013, with GAC winning two of those. 2. What were the key moments in the game where your team made a big play or changed the momentum? “The game was a hard-fought, physical contest that remained close throughout the night. I think there were two really important sequences that helped determine the outcome.

“In the final minutes of the first half, we turned it over inside their 20 with the score tied 7-7. Our defense responded by getting a stop and forcing a punt, and we were able to get the ball back at our own 45 with about 35 seconds left. Without any timeouts, we completed a few passes, and Graham Anand (all-state kicker committed to Army) kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to give us a 10-7 lead. It was a good picture of our team playing complementary football and gave us momentum heading into halftime.

“In the fourth quarter, we scored to take a 24-10 lead, but after a penalty and good kick return, Calhoun responded quickly with a long touchdown pass. Our offense got the ball back with 7:30 on the clock and we were able to maintain possession and run the clock out to finish the game. Our offensive line – Griffin Sauls, Deji Okunsanya, Ameir Green, Drew Zampieri and Solomon Qin – did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage. Our ball carriers ran hard and protected the ball, which allowed us to preserve the win.” 3. How do you feel this GAC team compares to the others that you’ve recently had, particularly to last year’s semifinal team, in terms of style/makeup and also potential? “This team is very similar to last year’s team as the majority of key playmakers return. One major difference is we come into this year with a lot of experience. Last year, we were gaining that experience as the season progressed. “For this team, it starts with an outstanding senior class. It sounds cliché, but leadership from seniors makes a huge difference in high school football. This is a great group of young men who work hard, embrace the challenges set before them and have a genuine love for the game. We have many key players in other classes who will be critical to our success this year, but the seniors set the tone. “As far as what this team can accomplish, we have a long way to go to maximize our individual and collective potential. But we have a talented, determined and balanced team with great intangibles. I believe we have the potential to have a special year.”