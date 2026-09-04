AJC Varsity Quarterbacks stand out among former AJC Super 11s in college football Multiple former AJC Super 11 players are staking their claims nationwide during fall camps. Colorado's Julian Lewis was once an AJC Super 11 player. Now he's the quarterback who beat Georgia Tech in the Yellow Jackets' home opener Sept. 3, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

Former AJC Super 11 selection Julian Lewis picked up his first win as a starter Thursday, when Colorado defeated Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The former Carrollton standout secured the victory in the final minute of the game with a 20-yard pass to Charlie Williams. Although Lewis got an earlier start to the season than most former Super 11s, he is not the only one making his name known as college football heats up. The AJC Super 11 annually recognizes the 11 best seniors in Georgia high school football. These players often go on to have standout collegiate and professional careers, which is to be expected when named one of the best in a talent-rich part of the country.

Although the University of Georgia currently has 23 former Super 11s (more than any other school), some of the biggest offseason eye-catchers are with out-of-state programs. The 2026 college football season had its soft opening last weekend, but the bulk of the action happens Saturday. Plenty of former Super 11s made noise this preseason and are worth keeping an eye on. Here are some of the former Super 11s to watch this season, not including those at UGA, which will be featured in a future list. Note: The year in parentheses is their AJC Super 11 year, not graduating year.

QB Thomas Castellanos, Ware County (2021) Thomas Castellanos, who played last season at Florida State, made headlines recently after announcing he would use his fifth year of eligibility as part of a classwide preliminary injunction against the NCAA.

After not making an NFL roster, Castellanos announced he would be transferring to Texas Tech. He will now join quarterback Will Hammond in the group, who is expected to be the starter in Week 1. Castellanos, a former three-star prospect, threw for 2,760 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 557 yards and nine scores in his sole season with Florida State. DB Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove (2022) The former four-star recruit started 25 games at Auburn over three years, but transferred this offseason to Tennessee. In the past two seasons, Lee totaled 81 tackles (68 solo), 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, gave up one touchdown and had a career 49.5% completion rate when targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

Now, Lee is tasked not only with learning a new system, but also with providing that veteran leadership to a relatively young secondary. The Volunteers have had to overcome bad injury luck during fall camp, which has thrust Lee into an even bigger role. The reports out of camp are that the coaching staff have been tough on Lee, but he is responding and said he is hopeful his game elevates to the next level. RB Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta (2022) Keyjuan Brown enters his fourth season at Louisville looking to change the ‘underrated’ narrative around him and leave his mark with the Cardinals. Brown serves primarily as the backup running back behind Isaac Brown and is used more in the passing game. It was a career season for him in 2025, rushing for 704 yards on 96 carries, hauling in 12 passes for 118 yards and scoring six touchdowns. The former South Atlanta standout is viewed by the coaching staff as one of the most important players and said he is pleased with how well he has gotten himself into better shape to help carve out a bigger role.

RB Justice Haynes, Buford (2022) Now at Georgia Tech, Justice Haynes returned home this offseason after stops at Alabama and Michigan over the past three years. With the Wolverines last season, Haynes had a career year, recording 121 carries for 857 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. Haynes entered the 2026 season as RB1 for the Yellow Jackets, and that was put on display by his heavy workload during Thursday’s season-opening loss to Colorado. The former Buford back rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries. QB Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian (2023) Aaron Philo spent the past two years backing up King at Georgia Tech, before transferring to Florida this offseason, following his offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner. On arrival, Philo immediately found himself locked in a quarterback battle with Tramell Jones Jr. throughout the spring and fall camps, but ultimately won out after being named the Game 1 starter.

University of Florida QB Aaron Philo throwing a pass during fall camp practice. (Photo by Zach Goodall/247 Sports) The AJC reached out to Swamp247’s Zach Goodall on why Philo won the job. “His understanding of the whole operation, not just the playbook, but shifts, checks and kills at the line of scrimmage, etc.,” Goodall said. “He’s a decisive rusher/scrambler, too, which I credit to playing in a scheme catered to Haynes King for two years.” RB/LB Sammy Brown, Jefferson (2023) Sammy Brown is coming off a 2025 season where he led Clemson with 106 total tackles — 13.5 for loss — with five sacks and one interception. Now in his junior year, Brown is safely one of Clemson’s defensive captains and is assuming a bigger leadership role. Brown’s work ethic has been off the charts this fall camp; not even a historic heatwave can stop him,. according to Jackson Castellano of the Charleston, South Carolina, Post and Courier.

WR Mike Matthews, Parkview (2023) It was a massive year for Tennessee wideout Mike Matthews in 2025. The 6-foot-1, Lilburn native burst onto the scene with 53 catches for 813 receiving yards (third on the team) — averaging 15.3 yards per catch (second on the team) and four touchdowns. Matthews returns to pair with returnee Brandon Staley, who will be the Volunteers’ 1-2 punch at wide receiver. Both are on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list; the only question here will be if first-year starter Faizon Brandon performs. RB Ousmane Kromah, Lee County (2024) After a strong freshman campaign in 2025, Ousmane Kromah kept it rolling throughout fall camp, where the Florida State coaching staff said they were pleased with Kromah’s improved conditioning, which showed during the Seminoles Week 0 win over New Mexico State. Kromah led FSU with 14 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown. One source close to the program described his play as “explosive” throughout, especially when he got into space. QB Julian Lewis, Carrollton (2024) Colorado’s Julian Lewis appeared in just four games a year ago, before entering the 2026 season as the team’s starting quarterback.

In his limited time at the helm, Lewis threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and had a 55.3 completion percentage. Lewis did not meet with the media throughout fall camp, but Jack Carlough from BuffInsider.com said the sophomore was adjusting well to the new “go-go offense,” along with the coaching staff’s efforts to simplify the game plan to best help him succeed this season. On Thursday, the former four-star prospect returned home to face Georgia Tech in Atlanta, where he helped lead the Buffaloes to a 14-13 victory on a game-winning touchdown pass thrown in the final minute. DL Justus Terry, Manchester (2024) Justus Terry made just eight tackles in 2025. After his freshman season, he was challenged to get stronger in order to get more playing time in an already crowded Texas defensive line room. Terry responded by adding 21 pounds, which should help him see the field at tackle and defensive end. Veteran defensive tackle Hero Kanu called Terry a “generational talent” earlier in camp, a compliment that is not handed out to everyone.

WR Aaron Gregory, Douglas County (2025) Texas A&M has been very pleased with how well freshman wideout Aaron Gregory has performed this offseason. Gregory had a strong spring that carried into fall camp, to the point where he could see a decent bit of work this season backing up transfer Isaiah Horton. Gregory’s route running has stood out the most. He has shown the ability to work all parts of the field and has found success against what should be a strong Aggies’ secondary. LB Xavier Griffin, Gainesville (2025) Freshman linebacker Xavier Griffin wasted no time opening the eyes of the Alabama coaching staff this preseason. Theodore Fernandez from BamaCentral said he believes the hype around Griffin is real, and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is already building up packages to get the former 5-star recruit on the field this season. He also said Griffin was drawing comparisons to former Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell earlier this month, and after hearing it, he “can’t unsee it.”

Xavier Griffin, a former Gainesville player now at Alabama, watches the game between Buford and Gainesville on Aug. 22, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) RB Jonaz Walton, Central-Carrollton (2025) Freshman Jonaz Walton hopes to be the next great Fighting Irish running back. Despite a loaded running back room, led by Aneyas Williams, the early word is that Walton may not be waiting long to make an impact. Notre Dame coaches have already said Walton is competing to play, which may not lead to much this year, but sets him up nicely for the following season. However, although he may not be on the field, Walton is already winning over his teammates with his performance and has been nicknamed ‘nerd’ for his computer engineering and software abilities. Full list of former AJC Super 11 players on college rosters Players in bold are at UGA.