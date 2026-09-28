HONORS

Fitzgerald QB/LB McKind is Flag Football Player of the Week

Sanorra McKind is a three-year starter at both her positions. She also plays on Fitzgerald’s basketball and fastpitch softball teams.
(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Fitzgerald senior quarterback/linebacker Sanorra McKind is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week.

McKind completed 33 of 61 pass attempts for 363 yards and four touchdowns in Fitzgerald’s three victories last week. She scored a touchdown, converted seven extra points, made six flag pulls and returned an interception for a touchdown.

McKind is a three-year starter at both positions. She also plays on Fitzgerald’s basketball and fastpitch softball teams.

“She has been a leader for us since she walked on the field,” Fitzgerald coach John Hadden said. “She’s a smart player. She places herself in position to make plays because of how she studies film. At quarterback, she has developed into an accurate passer. Drops account for some incompletions. She is able to move in the pocket and find her receivers downfield while evading rushers.”

Fitzgerald is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in early MaxPreps all-division rankings. The Purple Hurricane defeated East Laurens 20-6, Central of Macon 35-6 and Northside of Warner Robins 25-0 last week.

Fitzgerald was 21-2 last season and lost to eventual Division 1 champion Harris County 14-7 in the state semifinals. Harris County beat its other four state playoff opponents by 27 points or more.

The flag football season began this month. It will culminate with five championship games played Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.