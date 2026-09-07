13 coaches get 1st wins with new schools; 25 still winless

Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Grayson gets Greg Carswell his first victory after being promoted from defensive coordinator.

Grayson gets Greg Carswell his first victory after being promoted from defensive coordinator.

First wins at new schools

Grayson’s Greg Carswell was the most prominent of 13 first-year football coaches who got their first victories with their new schools last weekend.

Carswell, promoted from defensive coordinator, got off to an 0-2 start with losses to state powers North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek. His Rams bounced back this week with a 22-3 victory over Hughes, then ranked No. 3 in Class 6A.

Here are Carswell and the 12 other new coaches who joined him in the winner’s circle.

Alcovy: Diego Dixon

Bainbridge: Jamey DuBose

Clinch County: Rance Morgan

Coosa: Jason Howard

East Jackson: Ashley Henderson

Grayson: Greg Carswell

Mundy’s Mill: Antonio Andrews