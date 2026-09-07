13 coaches get 1st wins with new schools; 25 still winless

First wins at new schools
Grayson’s Greg Carswell was the most prominent of 13 first-year football coaches who got their first victories with their new schools last weekend.
Carswell, promoted from defensive coordinator, got off to an 0-2 start with losses to state powers North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek. His Rams bounced back this week with a 22-3 victory over Hughes, then ranked No. 3 in Class 6A.
Here are Carswell and the 12 other new coaches who joined him in the winner’s circle.
Alcovy: Diego Dixon
Bainbridge: Jamey DuBose
Clinch County: Rance Morgan
Coosa: Jason Howard
East Jackson: Ashley Henderson
Grayson: Greg Carswell
Mundy’s Mill: Antonio Andrews