AJC Varsity Dual-threat quarterbacks lead the way in AJC Varsity top performances from Week 6 (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Top five *Athens Academy QB Baynes Collins was 10-of-18 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and completed a 2-point conversion in a 42-41 victory over Whitefield Academy. Athens Academy trailed 41-21 with 5:35 left. *Baldwin QB/DB Kamden Patterson was 26-of-28 passing for 558 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 20 yards on three carries, intercepted a pass and had four tackles, a sack and one tackle for loss in a 55-21 victory over Westside of Macon. *Pike County RB Keylan Yates rushed for 336 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 49-48 victory over Callaway.

*South Gwinnett WR Jayden Juniors had eight receptions for 277 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-35 victory over Carver of Columbus. His quarterback, CJ Peoples, passed for 355 yards and six touchdowns. *Thomas County Central QB Aidan McPherson rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries and completed seven of 13 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 49-26 victory over Lee County. Best of the rest *ACE Charter QB Ace Hatcher rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, was 8-of-11 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass in a 17-7 victory over Vidalia. *Baconton Charter QB Preston Hurst was 11-of-12 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 victory over Terrell Academy.

*Benedictine QB Omari Burse was 20-of-28 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-49 victory over Richmond Academy.

*Bremen RB Tavares Bexley rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-24 victory over Model. *Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming was 12-of-12 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Thomas Jefferson Academy. *Brunswick RB Josiah Gibbons rushed for 173 yards on eight carries and scored four touchdowns in a 53-21 victory win over Greenbrier. *Cairo RB Xiquavian Teal rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a 42-14 victory over Worth County. *Cass DE Malakai Keita had three sacks and 12 total tackles in a 42-21 victory over Woodland of Cartersville.

*Cass QB Noah Rogers was 13-of-16 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 42-21 win over Woodland of Cartersville. *Cedartown RB/DB Rohan Kent rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, had two solo tackles and three assists and broke up a pass in a 43-41 victory over Dalton. *Clarke Central QB Trey Bryant was 11-of-14 passing for 144 yards and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 34-14 victory over Mountain View. *Coffee DB Kadrien Wooten had six tackles, broke up three passes, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in a 35-14 victory over Tift County. *Columbia ATH DeMarco Cody returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown. He returned another fumble 25 yards in a 63-6 victory over Cedar Grove.

*Douglas County LB David Parson had 15 tackles, five for loss, in a 24-0 victory over Rome. *East Coweta LB Antwoin Gates had 10 solo tackles and three tackles for loss in a 24-23 victory over Richmond Hill. *Eastside PK Jonathan Gomez was 3-of-3 on field goals (44, 38 and 22 yards) and 3-of-3 on extra points and kicked seven touchbacks in a 30-6 victory over Mundy’s Mill. *Griffin RB Darius Griggs rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 36-21 victory over Lithia Springs. *Hampton QB Tristan Owens was 11-of-11 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-16 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

*Hebron Christian PK Lucas Ardeu made field goals of 51, 46 and 40 yards, was 2-of-2 on extra points and put four of five kickoffs in the end zone in a 30-26 loss to Morgan County. *Howard RB Julius Ramsey rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-0 victory over Upson-Lee. *Johnson County RB Jeremiah Scott rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, caught a 30-yard pass and returned a kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown in a 61-22 victory over Glascock County. *Jones County K/P Jacob Watts made a 38-yard field goal in overtime and averaged 47 yards on two punts, one downed at the 1-yard line, in a 17-14 victory over Ola. *KIPP Atlanta Collegiate DE LaDell Moreland had five solo tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss in a 34-0 victory over Lovett.

*LaFayette RB Bryson Penson rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 21-7 victory over Murray County that made the Ramblers 5-0 for the first time since 1986. *Loganville Christian RB/LB Ellis Stewart rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, scored a two-point conversion, made 14 tackles and forced a fumble in a 46-34 victory over Riverside Military. *Long County RB Markyl Allen rushed for a school-record 294 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 35-32 loss to Harlem. *Marion County DB/RB Deontae Hawkins intercepted two passes, returned one 105 yards for a touchdown and scored two rushing touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Crawford County. *Mays LB Jaquavious Hill had three sacks and returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown in a 23-0 victory over Banneker.

*Mill Creek LB Wynn Skidmore had three solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown in a 37-13 victory over Discovery. *Milton LB Anthony Dixon had seven solo tackles, one assist and three tackles for loss covering 29 yards in a 63-0 victory over Johns Creek. *Morgan County LB Quin Ruffin had eight first hits and six assists in a 30-26 victory over Hebron Christian. *Mount Vernon DB Wendell “Tre” Olden III intercepted two passes, broke up two passes and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 42-16 victory over King’s Ridge Christian. *Newnan WR Porter Child had five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 52-21 victory over McIntosh.

*North Hall WR/DB Noah Kemp scored touchdowns on a rush, a reception and an interception return, had two solo tackles and four assists and defended a pass in a 56-21 victory over East Hall. *Northeast WR Tavares Tinsley Jr. had five receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-8 victory over Lamar County. *Parkview QB Greg Hart, playing only the first half, was 12-of-14 passing for 238 yards and six touchdowns in a 57-20 victory over Duluth. *Peachtree Ridge DB Declan Delaporte made five tackles, broke up two passes, recovered a fumble and returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown in a 55-0 victory over Berkmar. *Perry WR Ja’Quaivion Greene returned kickoffs 80 yards for touchdowns after both opposing scores in a 57-14 victory over Locust Grove.

*Pierce County RB Jae’Veon Williams had 42 rushes for 265 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 loss to Toombs County. *Putnam County RB/LB Elijah Dunn rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries and had five tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception in a 56-24 victory over Aquinas. *Randolph-Clay QB Rae’shawn Clyde rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-0 victory over Kendrick. *Richmond Hill ATH DJ Porter had 190 total yards (127 rushing, 39 receiving, 24 returning) in a 24-23 loss to East Coweta. *Rockmart ATH Gavin Green had four receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown, caught a two-point conversion and threw a two-point conversion in a 44-7 victory over Union County.

*Roswell LB Kylyn Fletcher had seven solo tackles, six assists and two tackles for loss in a 39-15 victory over Lanier. *Seminole County LB Braelyn Williams had six solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and 11 assists in a 14-9 loss to Clinch County. *South Forsyth WR Carter Ross had six receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 42-35 victory over Lambert. *Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 18-of-25 passing for 274 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 56 yards on six carries in a 37-0 victory over Jackson of Atlanta. *Stephens County QB Branson Stowe was 17-of-24 passing for a school-record 391 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Franklin County. WR Duke Collins had eight receptions for 197 yards and four touchdowns

*Swainsboro RB Kyle Johnson rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in a 42-13 victory over East Laurens. *Thomasville DB/RB Makari Williams had 140 all-purpose yards, scored on a rush and a 71-yard punt return and made four tackles in a 56-21 victory over Berrien. *Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-20 victory over Southeast Whitfield. *Walker RB Ryder Furtick-Williams rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 24-21 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian. *Westminster LB Will Musierowicz had 17 tackles and one tackle for loss, recovered a fumble, blocked an extra point and made a tackle on a two-point try with 30 seconds left in a 21-19 victory over North Springs.