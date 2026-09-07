AJC Varsity Coming off rivalry win, Northside readies for test against ranked 7A opponent Northside defeated Warner Robins on Sept. 4 to end a nine-game losing streak in the rivalry.

By Todd Holcomb 46 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is coach Daniel “Boone” Williams of Northside in Warner Robins. His team defeated Warner Robins 32-10 to end a nine-game losing streak in the rivalry, the longest for either program since the teams first played in 1964. Williams, the coach at Hughes for a 2022 state championship, came to Northside in 2024, taking over a former state power coming off back-to-back losing seasons. Northside was 1-9 in Williams’ first season. The Eagles are 2-1 now. 1. What did the victory mean to your team? “To win that after nine years was really, really huge for the alumni, the fan base, all the great players who have played here before and put blood, sweat and tears on that field and everyone on this side of Watson Boulevard. People have been reaching out to me like crazy. The magnitude of this rivalry is totally different (from any other I has experienced).

“It’s that old-school, old-time deal, the stuff you see in movies when you’re playing your crosstown rival, playing before 8,000 to 10,000 people. When we left the school at 5:15, people were cooking out and tailgating at the stadium. Chairs were out. It took my family 15 minutes to drive 2 miles into the parking. When they say the town shuts down, the town shuts down.” 2. Elijah Patmon had a great game, as one would expect from a 4-star prospect and Super 11 pick. You’ve coached many great linemen. How do you compare him to those or other top players you’ve coached at any position? “He starts on the offensive and defensive line. He’s full-time on both. He doesn’t come off the field. He’s on field goal team, field goal block. He’s on the punt team as a shield. He gets his snaps in. He came to us and said, ‘I want to be on everything to help us.’ “He puts you in the mind of Dontrell Glover, Eric Berry, Josh Holsey, guys that just did it for the team, whatever is needed. He and Dontrell are two that would go out there and do everything. When you have big kids willing to do that, it says a lot. This kid is 6-3, 310, and he’ll play 80-90 snaps a game.”

Note: Glover was a three-time all-state player and member of Hughes’ state championship team who is Georgia’s starting left guard. Holsey and Berry played for Williams when he was an assistant coach at alma mater Creekside from 2004 to 2012. They went on to play in the NFL.

3. Elijah is your best-known player. Who are some unheralded players? “I’d have to go with my super sophomores. My quarterback, Keirion Tate, he went for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing against Warner Robins). JaNoah Hicks is our Swiss army knife. The game he just had, Jesus. He threw for a touchdown, he caught a touchdown, he had tackles for losses, he intercepted a pass, he ran a punt about 50 yards. And the next big linemen is going to be Jeremiah Rozier. He’s a junior, and he’s a big-timer. He’s got Georgia offers.” 4. Next on the schedule is Westlake, a Top 10 team in Class 7A. How did that game come about? “Coach (Kevin) Whitley gave me my first job (at Creekside), so it will always be fun getting to go against him. He showed me the ropes and gave me an opportunity, and he’s a mentor to me. We always talk. I know a lot of people from up there and played in a lot of slugfests coaching there. When I made this schedule, I knew what my region schedule is, so I need to play good teams before that to see where we are. It’s important to give these guys some unfamiliar opponents because when you go into the playoffs you have to be comfortable playing in unfamiliar situations.”