Columbia’s Top 10 win earns AJC Varsity Team of the Week honor

Columbia quarterback Czar Daniels attempts a pass in a Sept. 18, 2026, game against Hapeville Charter. Columbia won 34-21. The senior was 18-of-24 passing for 346 yards and four touchdowns. (DeKalb County Schools Athletics)

Columbia had lost so many consecutive games to Top 10 teams that it seemed the Eagles were doing it on purpose to toughen themselves for the playoffs.

What other Class 3A schools have been playing the likes of Carrollton, Douglas County, Cartersville and Camden County the past few years?

It has paid off, helping Columbia win two region titles and two first-round playoff victories the past two years.

What Columbia hadn’t accomplished was a statement victory in its own classification. The Eagles earned that last week with a 34-21 victory over then-No. 5 Hapeville Charter, the 2025 Class 2A runner-up. Czar Daniels passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns, two to freshman Demarco Cody. Jamal Miller had four sacks.