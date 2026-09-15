Central Carrollton is AJC Varsity Team of the Week for ‘wildest game’ win

Central of Carrollton coach Umbrah Brown, pictured in 2025, called his team's 73-66 victory over Houston County on Friday "the wildest game I’ve ever been a part of as a coach or player." (Jason Getz/AJC)

‘That game was the closest thing to a ‘Rocky’ movie that I’ve been a part of — a blow-for-blow, play-for-play battle,’ Central coach Umbrah Brown said.

‘That game was the closest thing to a ‘Rocky’ movie that I’ve been a part of — a blow-for-blow, play-for-play battle,’ Central coach Umbrah Brown said.

Winning the third-highest-scoring game in GHSA history is one thing. But Central of Carrollton also counted last week’s 73-66 victory over Houston County as a critical step in getting its season on track.

Ranked in the preseason before a 1-2 start, Central evened its record its Region 3-5A schedule by earning the Lions’ first victory over a Top 10 opponent since 1987. Houston County came in ranked No. 9 in Class 6A.

But make no mistake, it was a special game. Central recovered a fumble at its 1 yard line in the final minute to send the 19-touchdown game into overtime.