Central Carrollton is AJC Varsity Team of the Week for ‘wildest game’ win

Winning the third-highest-scoring game in GHSA history is one thing. But Central of Carrollton also counted last week’s 73-66 victory over Houston County as a critical step in getting its season on track.
Ranked in the preseason before a 1-2 start, Central evened its record its Region 3-5A schedule by earning the Lions’ first victory over a Top 10 opponent since 1987. Houston County came in ranked No. 9 in Class 6A.
But make no mistake, it was a special game. Central recovered a fumble at its 1 yard line in the final minute to send the 19-touchdown game into overtime.
“That game was the closest thing to a ‘Rocky’ movie that I’ve been a part of — a blow-for-blow, play-for-play battle,” Central coach Umbrah Brown said. “Which is not how we want to play on a week-to-week basis, but we have been in some shootouts recently. … Definitely the wildest game I’ve ever been a part of as a coach or player.”
JR Harris passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Jacez Walton rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Jake Ivester had 10 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns and made the clinching interception in overtime.
Central is AJC Varsity’s Team of the Week. The award, sponsored Siemens and BSN Sports, will be presented to the team Thursday.