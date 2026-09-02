AJC Varsity Cedar Shoals coach eyes shift with first win since 2023, community ‘bloodline’ Charpia hopes his team can parlay its first win since 2023 into a turning point in his second season. Cedar Shoals head coach Rusty Charpia led the program to its first win since 2023 last week. The 33-17 victory over Seckinger broke Cedar Shoals' 22-game losing streak. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Jack Leo 9 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Cedar Shoals coach Rusty Charpia, who led the Jaguars to their first win since 2023 on Friday. The 33-17 win over Seckinger snapped a 22-game losing streak. Cedar Shoals will face Hart County this Friday, which is 2-0 and has scored 51 points in both of its wins. 1. How is practice affected by winning the last game, as opposed to coming off a loss? “It really felt like all our Monday practices where it’s very structured with walkthroughs and meetings, and we just try to focus. I don’t mean to sound so cliche, but it is true. The process is what really the kids have to learn to respect and do, and the W’s will come once everybody does what they’re supposed to do. I think there probably was a few smiles on kids’ faces, but, you know, most of the time it’s 90-something degrees, and they’re in full gear on a Monday. I think most of the excitement … they’re just trying to get through practice and get ready for the next game. A 16-, 17-year-old, he’s in the moment. That heat and coaches yelling and whistles blowing. He’s just trying to make it through the day, but I think that probably in the back of their mind, they were a little pleased that they could finally come to school on Monday morning and hold their chins up high that they’d actually won a ball game.”

2. In the 0-10 season last year, your team lost four games by seven points or less. How did that build the hunger for winning? “It felt good to get the win, but I think every seasoned coach will tell you that the wins never feel to the extent of how bad a loss feels. It’s almost a sense of relief because it’s time to get ready for the next opponent. But I was very happy for our kids to taste a victory. Most of our kids had played JV the year before, and, of course, the JV went 6-1. I kind of saw last year when I got here that — and I didn’t want to mistreat the seniors — but because of just maybe the structure of the weight program and the numbers that it was going to be difficult to to win many games last year. So it kind of focused on being fair to the guys that were going out, but also, let’s kind of put our focus on the next year or two and see if we can’t get this thing back it used to be a good while ago. So it did feel good to win. (Seckinger coach Tony Lotti) is an excellent coach. I know a lot about Seckinger. I actually had done an interview for that job when it came open. I’d been thinking about coming to Georgia and knew that that was a program that was probably going to take a little bit to get going, and he had a wonderful year last year and he does a great job. So we were very pleased to be able to come out on top of such a well-coached team. Moving forward, it gets even tougher because now Hart County, we see what they’re doing. They’re putting up 50-something points a game, so we really don’t have much time to celebrate. It’s time to grind and try to get ready and see if we can’t make a good showing against a very good Hart County team.” 3. What does it look like to capitalize on that momentum as you build the program?

“One of the reasons I was interested in this job is I knew the history of the school. Being a Clemson guy, everybody who’s a diehard Clemson fan knows that Homer Jordan came from here, and, of course, I know that was so long ago, but it does speak volumes. Then, of course, (Tyrone Davis) was a defensive back, and I played with Norman Haynes and Bruce Taylor, they’re on my staff. I’ve got a lot of good friends from Athens, and I know where (Cedar Shoals) used to be, so that was something that really intrigued me, that they’ve been down for a little bit here, but when you’ve got that type of history, that bloodline is still in the community. So those people that were playing here in the ’70s and ’80s, a lot of their children and grandchildren are still around.