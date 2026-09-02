Why Camden’s 72-game win streak vs. Savannah teams could be in danger

Camden County — pictured in a state semifinal game against Walton in 2023 — puts its 72-game win streak against Savannah teams on the line as just a 1-point favorite against Benedictine on Friday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Camden County is playing Benedictine on Friday night for the first time since 2011 at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.

Camden County is playing Benedictine on Friday night for the first time since 2011 at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.

Camden County has won 72 straight games against Savannah teams dating to 2000, when Benedictine most recently beat the Wildcats. The average score of those 72 games is 51-5.

The 2000 season — the first for Camden County under Georgia An Hall of Fame coach Jeff Herron — was the dawning of a dynasty. The Wildcats went on to win state titles in 2003, 2008 and 2009 while obliterating its overmatched Savannah rivals in region play.

Until 2012, Savannah’s public schools and its largest private school, Benedictine, chose to play in the highest classification despite often having half the enrollment, or less, of most schools in that class. It was a travel-based decision that allowed the Savannah teams to play more games against each other and limit long South Georgia road trips.