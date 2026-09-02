Why Camden’s 72-game win streak vs. Savannah teams could be in danger

Camden County has won 72 straight games against Savannah teams dating to 2000, when Benedictine most recently beat the Wildcats. The average score of those 72 games is 51-5.
The 2000 season — the first for Camden County under Georgia An Hall of Fame coach Jeff Herron — was the dawning of a dynasty. The Wildcats went on to win state titles in 2003, 2008 and 2009 while obliterating its overmatched Savannah rivals in region play.
Until 2012, Savannah’s public schools and its largest private school, Benedictine, chose to play in the highest classification despite often having half the enrollment, or less, of most schools in that class. It was a travel-based decision that allowed the Savannah teams to play more games against each other and limit long South Georgia road trips.
The Savannah schools’ 2012 decision helped Benedictine launch a dynasty of its own in more appropriate classifications. The Cadets have won four state titles since 2014 under coach Danny Britt since dropping out of the highest class.
The Savannah decision also put Camden County in a new era, as the Wildcats have played in Region 1 since then with Lowndes, Valdosta and Colquitt County.
Under new coach Tucker Pruitt, Camden County is playing Benedictine on Friday night for the first time since 2011 at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium.
Nowadays, it’s a fair match. Camden County is a 1-point favorite, according to the Maxwell Ratings.
Here are the number of victories that Camden County has over each Savannah team since it lost to Benedictine in 2000. In parentheses is the average score in those victories.