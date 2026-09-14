Highest rated uncommitted prospect in Georgia is a 2-way star

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Ola running back/safety Caden Waye, a consensus top-400 national senior prospect who is also the state’s highest-rated uncommitted recruit. Waye rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, in Ola’s 54-0 victory over Starr’s Mill last week.
His coach, Dustin Adkins, said of him, “I feel like a lot of programs do not understand that he is a football player and not just a running back. And he has a 4.3 GPA, so he is truly a scholar athlete. He is also a kid that I can coach hard and not worry about him sulking or pouting, which is a major plus being our most notable football player.”
1. Did you just play the best game of your career last week? How would you rate that all-around performance, and why? What was the most memorable play for you?
“It was definitely one of the best games of my career. I would rate my all-around performance as great because I was able to make an impact in multiple ways and contribute to my team on both sides of the ball. Not many players get the opportunity to have that kind of impact throughout an entire game. My most memorable play was definitely the pick six. Being able to make a big play on defense and turn it into points for my team was a great feeling.”
2. You are a two-way starter, which is rare among the top running backs in the state. How does that affect your game on offense and defense? Why do you think more running backs don’t go both ways?
“Being a two-way starter definitely makes me more conditioned and efficient on the field. Running back is already a very physical and tiring position, so having to play defense as well pushes me to stay in shape and be ready to make plays on both sides of the ball. I think playing both ways also makes me a more complete player. I think a lot of running backs don’t play both ways because of how physically demanding the position is and how much energy it takes throughout a game.”
Note: Asked which he sees himself playing in college, he added, “I see myself more as a running back, and that’s probably the position I would prefer to play. I feel like running back is where I can make the biggest impact and showcase my abilities. At the same time, I definitely wouldn’t mind playing both positions in college. I enjoy playing defense and making plays on that side of the ball, so if I have the opportunity to contribute both ways, I’d be open to it.”
3. For people who haven’t seen you play, how would you describe yourself as a running back and a player in terms of style? What would a scout who watched you play say about you? What do you bring physically on the field that helps your team win?
“I would describe myself as a versatile running back and player. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything, and I think a scout who watched me play would say that I can do it all. I can run the ball, make plays in space, contribute in the passing game and make an impact on defense. I think my playmaking ability on both sides of the ball is what I bring that helps my team win.”
Note: Asked if he patterns his game after anyone else, he said, “Two players I really admire and try to pattern parts of my game after are Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley. I like how versatile both of them are and how they can impact the game in so many different ways. They can run between the tackles, make plays in space, catch the ball and create something out of nothing. I try to bring that same versatility and playmaking ability to my game.”
4. You are the highest-rated uncommitted prospect in the state. Why have you held off your commitment longer than most? What are you looking for in a college? What schools are you looking at? What advice would you give prospects who are making their college choices?
“I’ve held off on committing because I’m trying to find the right fit for me instead of just rushing into a decision. I’m looking for a college that develops me as a player, has a winning history and gives me the opportunity to reach my goals on and off the field. Right now, I’m looking at schools like Oregon, Ohio State and Miami. My advice to other prospects would be to take your time, do your research and choose a school that feels like the right fit for you — not just the biggest name.”