AJC Varsity Highest rated uncommitted prospect in Georgia is a 2-way star Ola running back/safety Caden Waye rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a victory over Starr’s Mill. Ola running back Caden Waye, a consensus top-400 national senior prospect, is the state’s highest-rated uncommtted recruit. (Dustin Adkins/Special)

By Todd Holcomb 8 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Ola running back/safety Caden Waye, a consensus top-400 national senior prospect who is also the state’s highest-rated uncommitted recruit. Waye rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, in Ola’s 54-0 victory over Starr’s Mill last week. His coach, Dustin Adkins, said of him, “I feel like a lot of programs do not understand that he is a football player and not just a running back. And he has a 4.3 GPA, so he is truly a scholar athlete. He is also a kid that I can coach hard and not worry about him sulking or pouting, which is a major plus being our most notable football player.”

1. Did you just play the best game of your career last week? How would you rate that all-around performance, and why? What was the most memorable play for you? “It was definitely one of the best games of my career. I would rate my all-around performance as great because I was able to make an impact in multiple ways and contribute to my team on both sides of the ball. Not many players get the opportunity to have that kind of impact throughout an entire game. My most memorable play was definitely the pick six. Being able to make a big play on defense and turn it into points for my team was a great feeling.” 2. You are a two-way starter, which is rare among the top running backs in the state. How does that affect your game on offense and defense? Why do you think more running backs don’t go both ways? “Being a two-way starter definitely makes me more conditioned and efficient on the field. Running back is already a very physical and tiring position, so having to play defense as well pushes me to stay in shape and be ready to make plays on both sides of the ball. I think playing both ways also makes me a more complete player. I think a lot of running backs don’t play both ways because of how physically demanding the position is and how much energy it takes throughout a game.”

Note: Asked which he sees himself playing in college, he added, “I see myself more as a running back, and that’s probably the position I would prefer to play. I feel like running back is where I can make the biggest impact and showcase my abilities. At the same time, I definitely wouldn’t mind playing both positions in college. I enjoy playing defense and making plays on that side of the ball, so if I have the opportunity to contribute both ways, I’d be open to it.”