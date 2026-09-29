Brookwood offensive line paves path for 517-yard night, team’s 6-0 start

Brookwood running back Brayden Tyson (24) makes a move against Cambridge defensive back Jace Rech (23) during the first half in a GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Atlanta. Tyson scored three touchdowns in the game. Brookwood won 52-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Brookwood’s unit of Unitas Baltimore, Kaiden McKenzie, Izayah Parker, Adrien Smith, Akhio Mussington and Sajjad McClure with tight end Logan Mixon.

They paved the way for 358 rushing yards and 517 total yards on 50 plays in a 57-23 victory over Norcross. Brayden Tyson rushed for a season-high 189 yards, increasing his total to 734 for the season, now the most in Class 7A.

Brookwood is off to its first 6-0 start since 2020. Brookwood ranks No. 5 in Class 7A points per game at 45.5 while averaging 238.3 yards rushing and 169.3 yards passing per game.