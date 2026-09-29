Brookwood offensive line paves path for 517-yard night, team’s 6-0 start

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Brookwood’s unit of Unitas Baltimore, Kaiden McKenzie, Izayah Parker, Adrien Smith, Akhio Mussington and Sajjad McClure with tight end Logan Mixon.
They paved the way for 358 rushing yards and 517 total yards on 50 plays in a 57-23 victory over Norcross. Brayden Tyson rushed for a season-high 189 yards, increasing his total to 734 for the season, now the most in Class 7A.
Brookwood is off to its first 6-0 start since 2020. Brookwood ranks No. 5 in Class 7A points per game at 45.5 while averaging 238.3 yards rushing and 169.3 yards passing per game.
Thomas Swilley coaches the offense line. Mike Hill coaches the tight ends.
Lines of distinction
*Early County’s offensive line of Davarius Lindsey, Nekovian Brown, Rokerian Hallman, Jakavian Glenn, Zyquarius Rogers, Brayden Hamilton and Tae Lee paved the way for 289 rushing yard and three touchdowns in a 26-7 victory over Miller County.
*Effingham County’s offensive line of Jordan Dillon, Ethan Martin, Creek Durden, Josh Edwards, Carson Noyes and Ashton Nelms with tight ends Parker Nelson and Bryce Jones opened holes for two 200-yard rushers – Jmere Doe-Davis (205) and Jordan Mydell (209), each with three touchdowns scored – in a 55-36 victory over Bradwell Institute.
*Fannin County’s offensive line of Isaac Watkins, Abraham Rosalez, Leo LeGendre, Cayden Reece, Ethan Majors and tight end Luke Nichols paved the way for two 100-yard rushers – Cannon Holloway (176) and Bryson Cole (116) – in a 31-28 victory over Christian Heritage.
*Peach County’s offensive line of Eli Johnson, Phorrest Sinkfield, Hunter Hill, Khazion Harris and Alex Marshall paved the way for 445 total yards – 227 passing with four touchdowns, 218 rushing with five touchdowns – in a 62-21 victory over Spalding.
*Putnam County’s offensive line of Jonah Ponce, Jabius Farley, Gavin Aultman, Zayden Williams and Anthony Jimenez paved the way for Caleb Reeves (183 yards), Kumari Thomas (159), Elijah Dunn (95) and Rasha Ellison (67) to combine for 496 yards rushing in a 56-24 victory over Aquinas.