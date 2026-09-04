AJC Varsity Bethesda Academy makes name for itself with win over top 10 GHSA opponent The former children’s home for boys is now a Savannah prep school and football power with two state titles in a South Carolina association. Bethesda defeated city rival Savannah Christian in a comeback win last week. Bethesda Academy quarterback Jordan Turner runs for yardage in Bethesda's 32-28 victory over Savannah Christian on Aug. 28, 2026. The win marked the fourth time in history that team Georgia team outside the GHSA has beaten a top-10 GHSA team. (Courtesy of RDP Productions)

By Todd Holcomb 40 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Bethesda Academy football coach Antwain Turner, whose team defeated Savannah Christian 32-28 last week, becoming just the fourth Georgia school outside the Georgia High School Association to beat a top-10 GHSA opponent. Savannah Christian was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-A Private entering the game. Bethesda Academy has won two state titles in the South Carolina Independent School Association the past three seasons. Turner started Bethesda’s football program as an 8-man team in 2004, when the Savannah private school, originally an orphanage founded in 1740, was still a children’s home for boys. In 2011, the school became Bethesda Academy, a college preparatory school for boys in grades 6-12. School officials are considering a move to the GHSA as early as 2028. 1. Why was that victory important to your school and team?

“I think this was important for our team and our institution because it demonstrated the level of football we play at Bethesda Academy. Sometimes people assume that because we’re in a different association, we don’t face the same level of competition. That’s simply not the case. We play a challenging schedule, and our players have consistently shown they can compete with quality opponents. We’ve always known what this team is capable of, but it was important for the Savannah community to see it firsthand. We’ve built a culture and a standard that allows us to compete with anyone we play.” 2. What should people know about the school? “Our vision is to transform boys into purpose-driven men. We strive to teach our students excellence in every aspect of life, which is why our theme this year is ‘The Gold Standard.’ That mindset extends beyond football. It shows up in the classroom, in how we conduct ourselves, in our preparation and in the way we compete on the field. We emphasize doing every rep the right way and paying attention to every detail. We’ve been fortunate to compete for a state championship in each of the last three seasons and to bring home two titles. Our players have fully embraced the message that hard work, discipline and consistency produce results.” 3. What can you tell us about your team, your style, and some of the top players?

“Offensively, we’re a spread team, and defensively we run a 3-4 scheme. We’re led by a talented dual-threat quarterback in Jordan Turner, who currently has interest from several college programs, including West Virginia, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Miami of Ohio. He’s a dynamic athlete with 4.4 speed (running 40 meters) and the ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs.

“Our receiving corps is one of the strengths of our team. Zhyir Witcher, a 6-foot-6 receiver in his first year with the program, is coming off a huge performance. We also have a 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver with an offer from Georgia State. At running back, Devrin Davis has earned an offer from Georgia State and continues to be a major contributor for us. Steve Mitchell and Ian Platts have offers from Shorter University and Reinhardt. Defensively, our secondary is anchored by cornerback Shawn Williams, who holds offers from Wake Forest and James Madison. “We also have Isaiah Jones, one of the top players in the area and an outstanding outside linebacker who is drawing significant college interest. He’s scheduled to visit UT Martin. Another leader on our defense is linebacker KaMond Young, who recently had a private workout with Georgia. “Those are just a few of the young men in our program. We have a talented football team, but more importantly, we have players who work hard, embrace competition and are committed to getting better every day. That’s what makes this group special.” Note: Jordan Turner was 17-of-33 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown against Savannah Christian. Witcher had eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Young and Davis had 10 solo tackles apiece. 4. How did the game progress? What were the key moments?