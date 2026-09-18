From Bazemore to Appling: Winningest Georgia coaches of the decades since 1950

Retired Lincoln County coach Larry Campbell, shown in a 2006 state semifinal game at the Georgia Dome, holds the state record for most victories in a decade with 124 from 1990 to 1999. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Bryant Appling has the most victories among Georgia football coaches since 2020. In recent years, the state’s more successful coaches have worked at multiple schools more often than in previous decades.

Bryant Appling has the most victories among Georgia football coaches since 2020. In recent years, the state’s more successful coaches have worked at multiple schools more often than in previous decades.

Buford coach Bryant Appling can do what no coach in his school’s storied history has done: lead the state in coaching victories for a recognized decade.

Appling’s 79 victories, against only seven defeats, rank No. 1 from 2020 to now. Past Buford coaches who won state titles, Dexter Wood and Jess Simpson, never completed a full decade as Georgia head coach.

Below are the coaches with the most victories in each decade starting with the 1950s.

It begins with Valdosta’s Wright Bazemore, who won 11 state titles with the Wildcats, his last in 1971. In 1959, he became the first Georgia coach to win 100 games in a decade.