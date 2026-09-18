From Bazemore to Appling: Winningest Georgia coaches of the decades since 1950

Buford coach Bryant Appling can do what no coach in his school’s storied history has done: lead the state in coaching victories for a recognized decade.
Appling’s 79 victories, against only seven defeats, rank No. 1 from 2020 to now. Past Buford coaches who won state titles, Dexter Wood and Jess Simpson, never completed a full decade as Georgia head coach.
Below are the coaches with the most victories in each decade starting with the 1950s.
It begins with Valdosta’s Wright Bazemore, who won 11 state titles with the Wildcats, his last in 1971. In 1959, he became the first Georgia coach to win 100 games in a decade.
The current decade is unusual in that four of the top 10 have coached at two schools. In previous decades, the more successful coaches almost always coached one school for the full 10 years.
The four are Justin Rogers, Rich Fendley, Tucker Pruitt and Travis Noland.
The four have coached in 13 state finals and won seven state championships, with at least one playing for a title each season since 2000.
2020-current
- 79 - Bryant Appling, Buford
- 75 - Conor Foster, Cartersville
- 73 - Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central/Colquitt County
- 73 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
- 73 - Ryan Herring, Pierce County
- 71 - Rich Fendley, Rockmart/Bowdon
- 71 - Tucker Pruitt, Camden County/Fitzgerald
- 70 - Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
- 69 - Joey King, Carrollton
- 69 - Travis Noland, Jefferson/Oconee County